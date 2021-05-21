'The Ingraham Angle' on coronavirus vaccinations, far-left radical thoughts in schools, police presence

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right, thank you. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is The Ingraham

Angle from Washington tonight. Could the pressure campaign to vaccinate the

entire American populace be putting those already infected at risk? Two

doctors from our medicine cabinet say, yes. And they're here to reveal the

evidence. But first, the racism Gold Rush. That's the focus of tonight's

angle.



Because public schools have become cesspools of far-left political thought,

many parents whose views don't align and who can't afford private or

parochial schools, rightly feel that their children are trapped. Plus, many

of those private schools are just as bad anyway, if not worse. Now, I can't

tell you how many parents I run into complain about this dynamic. Well,

today former Attorney General Bill Barr delivered one of the most important

speeches in recent memory on the dire state of public education in America.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL BARR, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: The state of our public schools is

becoming an absurdity that is scarcely to be believed. Well, an astonishing

number of public schools fail to produce students proficient in basic

reading and math. They spare no effort or expense to draw in their drive to

instill a radical secular belief system that would only - that would have

been unimaginable just a few years ago.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Thus, the obvious question. Why should we send our tax dollars to

schools that end up teaching our kids to hate the country? So, by choosing

an aggressive secular humanist focus, which is now laced with critical race

theory, teachers and administrators have created their own taxpayer funded

fiefdoms radicalism. They think they shouldn't answer to anyone outside

their own sphere on issues like curriculum, on sports on anything related

to life at school.



They want complete and total control, no questions asked. Well, parents,

forget it, be damned. We saw this during COVID, where teachers summarily

dismiss parents' concerns about remote learning.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you're going to call me out, I'm going to f you up.

Already, that's just me.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They want to pick on us because they want their

babysitter's back.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Babysitters. And now with the backdrop of COVID and the death of

George Floyd, these school dictators feel like they got the wind at their

backs. Many are eager to embrace critical race theory throughout their

curricula across every subject and every aspect of schooling. And all this

wokeness cost big bucks and variably funneled to anti-American race

hucksters.



Courtesy of Judicial Watch, we learn that schools in Montgomery County,

Maryland, paid nearly $0.5 million on something called an anti-racism

audit. And they gave it to a group called the Mid Atlantic Equity

Consortium, which now get this is funded by your tax dollars via the

Department of Education. Of the $19 million, the group has raised since

2001, $17 million is from taxpayer backed cash, what a scam.



In the past four years, these race hustlers haven't received a single

private donation. So, in Montgomery County, Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, and

she's now the acting superintendent claimed the anti-racist audit would

examine the district's systems, practices and policies that do not create

access opportunities and equitable outcomes for every student's academic

and social emotional well-being and what analyze policies and practices

that impact staff.



Now let me translate this for you. They're preparing as are many schools

across America to bring racial propaganda into school subjects, every

syllabus and every academic award given out. They're going to higher scores

of rabid anti-American ideologues, destroying what is left at this point of

objective merit for students and faculty alike. So, if you're white, you're

de facto guilty.



Now, if you're not white, you're given special status and consideration.

Now, they call this diversity, equity and inclusion, DEI, but it's really

just plain old racism. Now, here are the types of DEI consultants and

lectures hired for the reprograming.



Meet Loyola Marymount, University Psychologist, Sheri Atwater recently

hired by the Hermosa Beach City School District in California to lecture

faculty on anti-racism.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SHERI ATWATER, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR: One of the favorite

things I like to do in my multicultural accounting class. First question

when I walk up there is, raise your hand if you're racist, right. Ones

raised their hand that they're racist, and they're all telling the truth,

but also by the end of this, lecture and discussion and you'll understand

that you're telling the truth, and you're also lying at the same time. And

that's because we have implicit biases, so you can't tell me that you're

not racist.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I like her two fingers up. Now, of course, Ms. Atwater's cliche

written idiocy is the product of decades of educational decay. She's just

repeating what she heard and some other tedious seminar, very deep

thinking, Well, not quite, but it is dangerous. And things are just as

toxic in our state universities, again funded by the taxpayers.



Last month, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, the Board of

Governors meeting, showcased a pathetic array of race groveling buffoons.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When we teach philosophy, we teach the old dead white

philosophers. And yet there's a lot of people who wrote philosophy besides

as individuals.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to stress. I've spoken to students about this,

and the absence of a diverse curriculum is the absence of affirming their

humanity for our campuses are well underway with implementing the DEI

training module for students and many of our campuses, they are including

it as part of their freshman orientation. So, there it would be required.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Yes, freshman orientation, you got to get those kids early from

the moment they step foot on campus just in case, their high school wasn't

woken up to set them straight about how racist America really is.



The Republican majority in the Pennsylvania legislature should shut this

down. Not a single taxpayer dollar, state or federal should go toward the

promotion of what is a corrosive, and racist philosophy, not in K through

12 and not in higher education.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARR: Confronting this issue, I think, is the most urgent task for people

who are concerned about religious liberty. Religious liberty is not safe in

the United States, as long as we have the kind of public school system. We

have the forced monopoly and the indoctrination of children into these

radical secular progressive orthodoxies.



Now bar has it right. And he went on to say that the solution here is to

give parents universal school choice, where their tax dollars travel with

them, and they get to choose where to send their kids to school. And while

things are dire on college campuses, there are rays of hope.



The Board of Trustees at UNC Chapel Hill struck a note for common sense

yesterday by revoking a tenure offer to Hannah Nikole Jones, that creator

of the widely discredited 619 projects. Of course, in response to that the

race mongers claim that the college boards of trustees are themselves

racist. Well, look, it's all they have.



Naturally, the Biden Administration is full steam ahead with critical race

theory in the schools. The U.S. Department of Education issued two proposed

priorities last month that would direct federal grant money to projects

that incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally and linguistically

diverse perspectives into teaching and learning and projects that promote

information literacy skills.



Come on, screams boondoggle. But they've poked the bear 20. State attorneys

general are fighting against these plans that oppose any government funds

going to any projects that characterize the United States as irredeemably

racist or founded on principles of racism, or that assign fault blame or

bias to a particular race or to an individual because of his or her race.



Folks, it's my firm belief that Democrats will rue the day that they linked

arms with the Marxists on this issue. I think most suburban women who voted

for the decent Old Joe Biden, they didn't think this was part of the

bargain. And the next time they walk into the voting booth, they're going

to have a chance to strike a blow against the racial industrial complex

that wants to wreck America, as it robs us blind. And that's the angle.



Joining me now is Glenn Loury, Professor of Economics at Brown University.

Professor, it's good to see you tonight. Now, this Hannah-Jones dispute

leads to a larger question. Why was a woman who distorts history, even up

for a tenured position at any university in the first place?



GLENN LOURY, BROWN UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR: Well, I assume that her

professional distinction, Pulitzer Prize, the MacArthur, and her initiative

at the Time magazine makes her an appropriate candidate for a lectureship

of some kind in a professional school of journalism, channeling young

journalist and so forth and so on.



But 10 year, 10 years right at the heart of the University, where is the

big book, where's the sustained body of work, where's the Ph.D., she's got

a Master's degree, God loves her. There's nothing wrong with not having a

Ph.D., but you think making someone a permanent member of the faculty of a

serious university, you might want to see a little bit more depth. So, I'm

not at all surprised the trustees might have been putting the political

issues to the side at having that be a 10-year appointment from the start.



My understanding is, their position is, let's see, five years, it's a

renewable appointment, let's see how you do it and what you produce. And

we'll see that strikes me as a quite liberal way of handling it.



INGRAHAM: Professor, the other thing that's - I think, just driving people

bonkers about this critical race theory is ultimately what it intends to do

is to equalize outcomes, across the board. Now explain what that ultimately

does to the pursuit of excellence in education.



LOURY: So, the issue is the distinction between equality of opportunity,

and what's been called equity. Of the equity position is that as you say,

we want to see disparities between the groups go away, we want to see the

same number of black and Latino, white and Asian doing this or doing that,

whether it's the School of Engineering, the medical school, the calculus

department, whatever it is.



Now, the groups are not performing to the same extent. If you insist upon

equal outcomes, but you don't have equal performance, the only way you get

it is by lowering standards. So, from my perspective, the insistence upon

equity, to the - over and against equality of opportunity is a concession.

It's a concession that we're going to not look at performance too closely,

if doing so would prevent us from getting our numbers, right. And that's a

bad thing.



INGRAHAM: Also, this idea that everyone has his or her truth, they usually

like pound their chest, when they say that this is my truth. They always

say that. But there is also objective truth. And yet that seems to go just

completely out the window. Even in sciences today, it goes out the window,

but it's always, this is my truth. This is my understanding. And you have

to validate it, even if you don't agree with it, you have to validate it.



LOURY: Yes, this subjectivity thing is a real problem. I call it identity,

epistemology. So, identity politics is one thing, you know, I'm a group,

I'm in this group, I have this identity, therefore, I got a voice, my voice

must be heard. But identity epistemology is another thing altogether. I am,

therefore I know that you can't know it. If you're not me. I have in virtue

of my identity, a special insight into knowledge that's not communicable

between groups. This is very anti-intellectual.



INGRAHAM: Glenn, there aren't many conservatives on college campuses, in

faculties across the country, I think Harvard, out of $200,000 in donations

to presidential race, I think, 2000 went to Republicans in 2020 or

something like that. What do you say to conservatives who might want to go

into academia today? What should they do? Where should they go? If they're

being blocked?



LOURY: Well, it's a tough call. And it's not just conservatives. I was just

speaking today with a young scholar who is - I wouldn't say that person is

a conservative at all, they're centrist. But they despair - the guy has

deciding whether he wants to go and get a Ph.D. in economics. He's very

smart. He should get a Ph.D. in economics. He's passionate, he's

knowledgeable. But he's saying I can't bear the idea that I would have to

day in and day out deal with this implacable one dimensional unanimity of

opinion about stuff that's hard for which it's not clear what the right

answers are.



And I told him, you should go ahead and get the Ph.D. there is more to life

than being in the university. there plenty of good jobs for economists

outside of the university. I'd hate to see him cut his intellectual

development short because he can't build a thought of being out of faculty

somewhere.



INGRAHAM: A lot of fat endowment insulate a lot of these universities from

any scrutiny or having to change their ways. Glenn, great to see you

tonight. Thank you so much.



And UNC's denial of tenure to that 1619 project mastermind has set off the

racial radicals in the media. MSNBC's Joy Reid tweeting university should

not be denying tenure, based on Right-wing sensitivities to the

uncomfortable truths of history. Daily Beast Columnists Wajahat Ali, cancel

culture to appease white rage and white anxiety.



Joining me now is Mark Meadows, former North Carolina Congressman, Trump

White House Chief of Staff. Mark, why would a school such as UNC have ever

entertained the idea of bringing Hannah Nikole Jones into the university

system, given the fact that even liberal scholars have panned her work as

flawed throughout?



MARK MEADOWS, FORMER TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, what we see

here is not just bringing her in, but the recommendation originally was to

give her a permanent position and so when you look at 1619, really the date

you should be looking at is 1620. Because what we know from our history is

that actually a group of pilgrims came over here for religious liberty in

1620.



And we somehow are trying to redefine it. And so, we've got someone being

offered a job at UNC Chapel Hill, that quite frankly, the very work that

individual did, would not pass muster in most history classes. And yet it's

being applauded by the Left of progressives across the country. It's just -

it's redefining history in a way that is not consistent with the facts.



INGRAHAM: Joe Biden today continued if he even understood what he was

saying to demean the country, he actually leads. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Every time we lead, hey,

flourish, you make a lot of who we are, as a nation, we cannot let the very

foundation of this country continue to be eaten away, like it has been at

other moments in our history and happening again.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mark, I thought he takes the presidency, he was going to calm the

waters and everything is going to be healing and unity. And now, it's just

like a horrible, awful, rotten racist place that he's president of?



MEADOWS: Well, listen, we continue to see that the racial divide, that's

racism narrative, from the Democrat Left is all that they have to offer.

They are looking to divide. I believe it was Martin Luther King said, when

he was talking about his children, that he was hopeful that they wouldn't

be judged on the color of their skin, but their content of their character.

And yet this critical race theory throws that upside down and says the only

thing that you should be focused on is the color of skin.



It's not who we are, it's truly trying to remake the civil rights movement

into something that it was never intended to be. And quite frankly, it's

dividing us, not bringing us together.



INGRAHAM: When you look at what's happened at our border, and now over a

half a million people have been apprehended at the border, and Lord knows

how many just were not detected and just made it across the border. We find

out today that apparently, they're keeping in place Trump's order while

broadening it enough to please Left-wing activists, senior Customs and

Border Protection official told the Free Beacon today, if they rescind

Title 42, they can't deport single men. Mark, what about this?



MEADOWS: Well, they've gone from just an inept policy on the border to one

that is so convoluted that it essentially provides no border at all. Part

of that is when they say that, again, if you try to address that they say

that you're racist in trying to address a secure southern border.



But when we look at the policies that the Biden Administration are putting

forth, it's really a policy of no decisions. Really, they're looking at not

making decision. They're not making decision of Middle East, not making

decision on jobs. And it's more inaction than it is action.



INGRAHAM: Mark, great to see you. Thank you. And police departments from

coast-to-coast are being gutted by selfish politicians and the results have

been devastating for communities. In moments, we talked to two business

owners in the middle of the storm with a powerful message.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Since last summer, BLM supporters have claimed that defunding the

police would make communities safer. The city of Oakland's police manpower

is a six-year low now homicides are up by more than 100 percent since last

year. In Portland, police are resigning in record numbers. Meanwhile,

homicides soared 1900 percent in the first three months of this year than

over in Minneapolis ground zero for the defund the police movement.



The city has lost over 25 percent of its officers. Meanwhile, violent crime

spiked 21 percent. And over the last 18 months, Seattle's police force

shrank 20 percent and now homicides are rising to levels not seen in two

decades. Seattle officer Clayton Powell is retiring early and described

what his job had become.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CLAYTON POWELL, FORMER SEATTLE POLICE OFFICER: You've got rocks and

bottles, and in some cases, cinder blocks thrown at you and we have to

stand there and take it. It's discouraging.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Were you told not to react?



POWELL: In most cases, yes. When you see, businesses get destroyed and

families lose their livelihood because of that destruction. And we can't do

anything about it. We're not allowed to intercede.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're not allowed to intercede.



POWELL: No.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So, what's it like trying to run a business in this atmosphere?

Joining us now is Lonnie McQuirter, the owner of the 36 Lind Refuel Station

in Minneapolis. Also with me is Todd Biesold, the owner of Merlino Foods in

Seattle.



Todd, you heard that former Seattle officer and I believe you actually say

the violence is so bad that delivery trucks won't deliver now to certain

areas.



TODD BIESOLD, OWNER OF MERLINO FOODS IN SEATTLE: Yes, the officers, the

real deal. We saw our build our businesses in Soto which is in the

industrial part of Seattle. And over the last year or so, we've had

multiple instances of truck drivers. These are long haul drivers, not to

say the other ones being assaulted at gunpoint, threatened and we had

issues where truck lines will not deliver to Seattle, that's other

businesses, we have had issues with customer or truck lines, also saying we

just don't want to go to Seattle and considering there's a trucker shortage

right now, and they can sort of pick and choose where they want to go, we

could add to a place where they're not coming.



INGRAHAM: That's unbelievable. Now, Lonnie, you took a picture of business

in Minneapolis completely in flames. This is only one mile from your own

business. And you saw firsthand a lot of the looting and unrest there. At

some point as you know, I've spent a lot of time in Minneapolis, including

quite recently. Do you feel like you have to fend for yourself there that I

mean, I never see police in Minneapolis when I'm there rarely?



LONNIE MCQUIRTER, 36 LYN REFUEL STATION OWNER: At times, Laura, certainly

it's made life difficult with the smaller police, active police that are

here in Minneapolis and also really the loss of trust between us and our

community and the different members that used to be active and walking out

that are scared once the sun comes down to leave their house or scared just

to talk to their neighbors and get to know them.



INGRAHAM: When you think of Minnesota, you think of Minnesota nice and

Minneapolis is such a great city and wonderful people. I mean, what's just

- what run through your mind over the last 14 months of what's gone down.



MCQUIRTER: You know, from the reaction to the COVID epidemic up until the

George Floyd events that have unfolded and also last month with the officer

involved shooting in Brooklyn center. Society is really delicate. And the

fabric that holds things together is really delicate and really challenging

now, when people are hurting, and they have different ways of coping with

it, but it's really problematic when - you don't trust your neighbor,

you're not sure how you feel about anything, and you are kind of grappling

to try to figure out, where society is going.



And for those that don't have a value system and really sound view of the

future. It's been really tough on them.



INGRAHAM: Todd, we have a lot of focus on January 6th, and what happened on

January 6th in the Capitol, and I know Lonnie also has thoughts on this.

But I mean, there has been a huge amount of damage across the country done

with this increase in crime and major American cities and suburbs too, by

the way, and it gets some coverage, but not to the extent that we see

endless coverage of January 6th investigations. Meanwhile, the country is

falling apart, beyond the Capitol dome.



MCQUIRTER: That's correct. I would say--



INGRAHAM: Let's get Todd first, then Lonnie.



BIESOLD: Yes, I agree. I mean, we still have major parts of downtown

Seattle that are boarded up, they're graffitied over, there's graffiti

everywhere. We've got - there are places in the city that you just don't

want to go. We've got tents. Our place gets tagged all the time. We've got

broken into our fences; it happens all through the whole business

districts. I mean, they take batteries, catalytic converters, and they

think they just know there's a total vacuum of police because there aren't

enough and it's not the Seattle police's fault.



There just aren't enough of them. And again, I think they're sort of told

don't intercede. I mean, you can walk into Home Depot down in Soto and walk

out with a power tool and nobody is going to do anything.



INGRAHAM: Nothing.



BIESOLD: The bad guys, they know it.



INGRAHAM: And Lonnie, what about a commission to investigate why crime is

sweeping the country? We have a commission on January 6th, what about a

commission about what is happening in our cities?



LONNIE MCQUIRTER, 36 LYN REFUEL STATION OWNER: I would love to see that.

I'm glad you mentioned January 6th. I think we've had a ton of January 6's

in the year 2020 as well that no one seems to remember as firmly as those

of us who were there at ground zero. The events unfolded, and we see many

more thousands of individuals victimized and continually traumatized with

the violence that's been going on, specifically in certain parts of

Minneapolis where the gun violence this past week has changed lives forever

of three young kids here. So again, we focus so much on one date without

looking, broadly speaking, at all of the other cities that have been

impacted severely by all of the events that are taking place throughout

these metropolitan areas.



INGRAHAM: Todd and Lonnie, thank you for your stories tonight.



And here's a question, do the communities most at risk actually want to

defund the police? We already know the answer. Amid last summer's BLM riots

Gallup found that 81 percent of black Americans wanted police to spend the

same amount of or more time in their neighborhood.



Here now with me, Dr. Ben Carson, former HUD secretary, founder of the

American Cornerstone Institute. Dr. Carson, these racial radicals are

signaling to someone out there, thinking they are connecting with someone

on this message of defund the police, but these cities are in a freefall.



DR. BEN CARSON, FORMER HUD SECRETARY: Well, obviously, the people who need

the police the most are the people who are in dangerous situations like

many of these inner cities. And when you stop and you think about what the

police go through, we need to just learn how to be a little more

compassionate and put ourselves in other people's shoes. They get up every

morning, put that uniform on. They don't know if they are coming back home.

Every time that telephone rings their spouse's heart jumps up into their

throat.



And now you stop a car, you don't know what you're going to encounter. And

the sad thing is, there are a few bad police and a few incidents, but there

are millions of encounters with police every week. And you see only a very

small number of these aberrant cases, but we take those and we magnify them

and to make it seem like that's what's going on with everybody. If every

profession was treated that way, nobody would look good. Doctors, dentists,

lawyers, TV correspondents, everybody would look bad if we always judged

them on the basis of the bad apple. It makes no sense whatsoever.



INGRAHAM: And meanwhile, as we were talking about Minneapolis, just over

the last 12, 13 hours, it was reported that a six-year-old, seven-year-old

little girl was shot and killed in the city. Again, very small police

presence.



CARSON: Absolutely.



INGRAHAM: It's just --



CARSON: And what would you expect, what would you expect if the police are

not able to do their job because there are so few of them, because so many

of them are retiring? And I wonder, and I hope it's just an aberrant

thought, but I wonder if they are trying to get rid of the police, make

them all go away, so that they can call on the military, and we can have

the same kind of situation that was in Washington, D.C., after January the

6th.



I hope that we don't get to that point. But this is the kind of thing that

would set that up. And we need to understand that there are consequences

for these kinds of actions. And we want to continue to have freedom, and

the only way you can have freedom is that you have order, law and order in

the right proportions, and that there is no question that there are things

that can be done with the police and with policing. There are all kinds of

new technologies that are available that are nonlethal. We need to be

talking about the various options that exist and how they can be utilized,

but more importantly, community policing. I talked to a police officer. He

said he walks through the community every day, everybody knows him. He

never has to buy lunch. Everybody loves him. And if there is a problem,

they tell them. Those are the kinds of things that we can do.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Carson, thank you so much for being here tonight.



And the well-funded campaign to vaccinate every living American could be

putting lives at risk. Two doctors are here to explain what they found in

three new studies. Don't go anywhere.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Democrats love to talk about the right to privacy. Well, that's

now an obstacle to their goal, though, of forcing COVID vaccines on every

American. Case in point, California Governor Gavin Newsom is sending out

roughly 2,000 door knockers to show up at citizens homes to inquire about

their vaccination status. And the media, well, they're joining in. This is

from "USA Today," "Fact Check, businesses can legally ask if patrons have

been vaccinated. HIPAA does not apply." Of course, the prospect, though, of

widespread vaccine shaming has Dr. Fauci and friends very excited.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: There is no doubt in

my mind or many of my public health colleagues that we are already starting

to see steps in that direction where independent entities will likely be

requiring proof of vaccination before you can either get on a plane or step

into a university campus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Why stop at vaccines? But speaking of this, could they actually

be endangering your health? Here now is Dr. Harvey Risch, professor at the

Yale School of Public Health, and Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist,

internist, and epidemiologist. Dr. McCullough, quickly summarize these

three new papers have you worried about this.



DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, INTERNIST AND CARDIOLOGIST: Thanks for

having me on, Laura. It's important that we have made great progress in

COVID-19. Patients are being treating early. Rates of hospitalizations and

deaths are way down. But a common question I get in clinical practice is,

do I need the COVID-19 vaccine if I've already had COVID-19? And very

importantly, is there any risk to that?



Well, the randomized trials, the registrational trials excluded patients

with prior COVID-19. So we have no safety data, and to this day we have no

studies demonstrating any clinical benefit. Now two studies out of the

United Kingdom and one out of New York City show higher rates of vaccine

adverse events when COVID-19 recovered patients are needlessly vaccinated.

So in my view, these patients, it's contraindicated for them to receive the

COVID-19 vaccine. No evidence of benefit, and only evidence of harm.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, even though Dr. Fauci has no grandkids of his own, I

guess, he wants yours to get vaccinated.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: I am not a

grandparent, yet. Hopefully soon, but I'm not. But I were, I would say that

six years old and four-years-olds would likely be able to get vaccinated by

the time we reach the end of calendar year 2021, and at the latest, into

the first quarter of 2022.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And you would recommend it?



FAUCI: Oh, absolutely. If I had grandchildren, I would certainly recommend

they get vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, how irresponsible is this?



DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: It's irrational because

young children particularly do not get very sick with COVID. They get

fevers and headaches and tiredness and that's it. They don't spread the

virus. They certainly don't die from the virus. So neither they nor the

society around them has any interest in vaccinating them. And the only

thing that could happen to them is they get some harm from the virus. And

now we've started to see in the VAERS database 15-year-old children getting

heart attacks, two years old dying a day after the vaccination, a six month

old dying from the child's mother's vaccination and getting it through

breast milk. So children have no reason to die from vaccination. That isn't

going to help them or the society either.



INGRAHAM: Dr. McCullough, is this all about a constant stream of money that

the drug companies make from the vaccines? Now we are talking about booster

shots. We heard Fauci talking about that today. So presumably the kids

would have to get booster shots forever without any concern of natural

immunity or acquired immunity after having been exposed?



MCCULLOUGH: The vaccine stakeholders, the manufacturers, the NIH, the CDC,

and the FDA, they made a great gamble. And the gamble was the epidemic was

going to be closed out with vaccination alone. And what we found is the

vaccine does not provide complete protection, and now we're seeing really

alarming rates of harm in the adverse event reporting system. So the CDC

really immediately needs to have an external, unbiassed event adjudication

committee and data sifting monitoring committee as it would in any clinical

investigation.



INGRAHAM: And the CDC Director Walensky, by the way, Dr. Risch, encouraging

pregnant women, you referenced the breast milk issue, to get vaccinated.

Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: We have no reason to suspect that

these vaccines result in any infertility now or in the future. We have no

reason to believe that getting vaccinated should change your menstrual

cycle or make your periods any heavier. There have been decades and decades

of research in MRNA technology that has led to the science that allowed us

to meet this moment.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, setting aside the creepy music, what about this?



RISCH: Well, the absence of information is not information on the absence

of risk. And pregnant women have not been study in the clinical trials of

safety that were used by the manufacturers, and they haven't even been

studied long enough to know what outcomes from first trimester

vaccinations, so the first third of pregnancy, if women get vaccinated, we

don't even know what happens to their offspring, if there's risks of

stillbirth, genetic abnormalities. We know that fevers in the first third

of pregnancy increase risk of genetic abnormalities in their children, and

these vaccines frequently cause fevers when they're given. So they have not

been studied. There is the complete absence of information about what

happens when you vaccinate pregnant women.



INGRAHAM: Anti-science. Doctors, thank you.



And Democratic Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania did his best to ruin that

state with his destructive COVID lockdowns. But the voters stood up, and

they just delivered a huge rebuke that provides a roadmap for people across

the country. We'll explain it next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: These draconian pandemic controls that everyone endured for the

last 14 months, it ended up creating a big backlash against the power-

hungry blue state governors. The latest example came from Pennsylvania

where citizens were for months living under Governor Wolf's reign of

terror.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. TOM WOLF, (D) PENNSYLVANIA: I'm asking all Pennsylvanians to wear a

mask any time you leave your house. Schools will remain closed for the rest

of the academic year.



Indoor dining for this three-week period will be suspended.



We out to avoid any congregate settings.



The guidance from us, recommendation is that we don't do any sports until

January 1st.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The voters got sick of all this, and they approved two measures

early this week to curtail the governor's use of emergency powers. Joining

me now is one of the legislators who led the charge against Wolf's COVID

tyranny, Pennsylvania state senator Jake Corman. Senator, could this be a

model for other states given how these emergency powers were used and

abused and reupped and reupped and reupped?



JAKE CORMAN, (R) PENNSYLVANIA STATE SENATE: I believe it will be. I've had

communications with a lot of other states, a lot of other legislators. And

the issue of legislative responsibility and the executive branch

responsibility was the main topic of all these states, whether they have

Democratic or Republican governors, Democratic legislatures, Republican

legislatures. The legislative branch of government is the voice of the

people. And to be shut out for this period of time is just unacceptable,

and it's not what our framers had intended. And so I believe that we're the

first out, and we're excited about that, but I believe other states will

follow.



INGRAHAM: Senator, this sounds a little, maybe, fresh, but why did it take

so long? Most of these rules are slowly winding down, but are you preparing

for the next declaration, whether it's a climate or racial emergency? Or is

that why you're doing this now?



CORMAN: Yes, we had to go the constitutional route. We passed a statute,

and the governor took us to court, and we lost in a court to a very

Pennsylvania Supreme Court. So then we went the constitutional amendment

process, which takes two sessions to complete. We completed it this year,

went on the main ballot this primary, and the voters overwhelmingly

supported it. So that's a process that we needed to do.



But yes, we are preparing for not only the completion of this one, but for

the next one so that people won't be subjected to the same type of

unilateral control as this governor has had for the last 14 months.



INGRAHAM: The governor responded to the vote this way.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. TOM WOLF, (D) PENNSYLVANIA: I met with the leaders in both caucuses

and both chambers to figure out how we're going to move forward with that.

So we are starting that conversation. You can't just flick a switch and

make the change. But the voters have spoken, and we're going to do what I

think the voters expect us to do, and that's make the best of it.



INGRAHAM: Does it sound like he might be dragging his feet? You can't just

flick a switch? The language is pretty clear.



CORMAN: Yes, the language is clear, and now we could end the emergency at

any point in time, or after 21 days he has to come to the legislature for

an extension. So that's what the two ballot questions were. So we're

planning on working with the governor. Our whole idea was that we needed to

be at the table to have discussions, to be part of the process on how we

govern Pennsylvania. And so we'll be jumping right in. We've already had

some discussions with the governor, and we're going to be putting our

opinions at the table on this. And then if we don't agree with the governor

we'll end the emergency. But hopefully we can work together now as our

framers intended.



INGRAHAM: And State Senator, we really appreciate you giving us Rachel

Levine in the Department of HHS. So thanks for that.



Is the secretary of the interior hiding workers in her office? The Last

Bite will explain it, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The Department of the Interior seems an odd place to work.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was sworn in by the very first woman vice president,

also a woman of color. That was really probably the best --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm sorry, Secretary, I'm going to interrupt you real

quick. You have a staffer who fully crawled on the carpet behind you, and

it's the greatest thing I've ever seen.



Sir, sir? We know you're behind the desk.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That happens to me every time my earring drops.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.

