Laura Ingraham: Obama administration's response to the Supreme Court ruling on Arizona's immigration law

By Laura Ingraham

So, shortly after the decision came down yesterday, Homeland Security announced that it is suspending its agreements with Arizona police over reporting illegal aliens that are found in the state.

So, while the Supreme Court upheld police officers' right to stop and question subjects regarding their immigration status, the feds will not act to deport those individuals unless the suspect has a felony record, has previously been removed from the country or is a recent border crosser. Got that?

It is worth noting that under driving... that driving under the influence or DUIs are considered misdemeanors in Arizona unless it's a third offense or done on a suspended license.

Ironically, just two years ago the Obama administration began ramping up the secure communities program that was started under President Bush. And as you recall, that initiative meant that local law enforcement would send fingerprints to the feds to check the immigration status of suspects.

But today, it's all for naught. Because in reality, Obama's no deportation, temporary, non-amnesty policy extends to everyone. Not just to those under the age of 30.

Now, this may make La Raza really happy. But not Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is a target of Attorney General Holder. Appearing on my radio show today, the Sheriff acknowledged that he may no longer be able to hold illegals that they apprehend.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

SHERIFF JOE ARPAIO, MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA: That could happen today if we stop someone. We have illegal aliens and they refuse to take them. What do I do? Dump them back on the street, tell them welcome to the United States? I'm going to have to figure out something I can do to work around this but I don't know if I'll be successful.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Incredible.

And the difference between Obama in 2009, and the Obama today, of course, is that today he's fighting for his re-election. And today he needs Latinos to turn out big for him in November of course.

Now, enter the new hotline announced by the Justice Department for those with concerns about both the Arizona and the Alabama immigration law.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have reached the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. If you are calling about the immigration law in Arizona SB 1070 or the immigration law in Alabama HB 56, or any other immigration law, press 1 for English.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Ok, how about a hotline that includes an option to press 3 for those who feel like the government has abdicated its responsibility to enforce our borders and immigration laws on the book. Or maybe press 4 if you've been the victim of a crime committed by an illegal alien. Well, don't hold your breath.

And that's "The Memo"

Pinheads & Patriots

President Obama was at a fundraiser in Boston last night when he made the mistake of joking about the Red Sox trading one of their most popular players, Kevin Youkilis, to Chicago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I just want to say, "Thank you for Youkilis."

(BOOING)

OBAMA: I'm just saying he's going to have to change the color of his socks.

I didn't think I would get any boos out of here, but I guess I shouldn't have -- I should not have brought up baseball. I understand. My mistake! My mistake. You've got to know your crowd.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes. As they say, there's no crying in baseball. Just a lot of hooting and hollering.

As to whether the fans were "Pinheads" for booing the president, we'll let you decide.