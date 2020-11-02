Laura Ingraham goes on the road with Trump for Upper Midwest tour

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle” October 30, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is The Ingraham Angle from Minneapolis tonight with just four days until the election, President Trump is kicking his campaign into overdrive, crisscrossing the country, holding multiple rallies in crucial states. And today was a three- state sprint across the upper Midwest and I was lucky enough to tag along for each leg of the ride. Almost didn't make it to the studio tonight. It was wild. The whirlwind tour started in Waterford Township about 40 miles north of Detroit in Michigan.

Now this is a heavily Democratic county that Hillary Clinton won by more than eight points in 2016. He would have sworn that this was the heart of MAGA country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: For years, you had a president who apologized for America. Now you have a president who is standing up for America and standing up for the great people of Michigan.

INGRAHAM: Here we are in Michigan. The crowd is a hearty crowd. Look at them, they're still up there. They've been here, some of them since 6 AM, it's about 10 degrees with the windchill. But nobody's leaving. The president still speaking, you can see him in the background there.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We didn't care about election before Trump, now we care, we care a lot. We have to have Trump. We love Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We love him. We're keeping him. We're keeping him for four more years.

TRUMP: When we win, Michigan wins, when we win, America wins and that's what I want. That's all I want.

INGRAHAM: Why are you supporting Trump?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's a candidate for life and he supports Christians, especially Chaldean Christians. We love you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My parents came here 40 years ago from Iraq, legally and we support Donald J. Trump.

INGRAHAM: Why do you like Trump?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He follows through on all of his promises.

INGRAHAM: Does that mean he's a real politician?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We love these that he's not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, even in near freezing temperatures. You couldn't sense that anything, but excitement and energy was in the air. But Joe Biden was on the trail at the same time as Trump's Michigan rally and he too was making his final plea to the voters. Though, I'm not sure his closing message made a lot of sense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'll mobilize a true international effort to stop China's abuses.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yikes. OK, well back to President Trump. After the first rally ended, we packed up, boarded Air Force Two on our way to - well, Air Force One as a smaller plane on the way to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Now right off the flight, I caught up with the Commander-in-Chief for just a quick temperature check.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: In Green Bay, Wisconsin, look at this crowd, it's massive. What does it make you feel like?

TRUMP: It's very exciting. There's lot of love. And we look forward to it, Martha. It's great to have you.

INGRAHAM: All right. We look forward to it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now that message of confidence and trust in the people of Wisconsin was echoed by--

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What do you think.

TRUMP: We're going to take Wisconsin--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Vote their values and they're going to vote for Donald J. Trump. Unbelievable crowd, unbelievable day, and here's what we also know is. If you go around this crowd, these are hardworking Americans.

They're the people that do the vast majority of the living and dying in our country. And quite frankly, they're the ones that matter most. Ask him and ultimately hopefully bring it home on November 3rd.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now the iconic football city of Green Bay is nestled - 2016 and Trump's appearance here was - even got a boost from a Packers legend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I also want to thank a legendary champion and a Green Bay Packer personified Hall of - endorsement. You know I got - he's a tough guy. He's great. But - I saw that he endorsed me, and I just want to thank him, he's a hell of a champion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But it wasn't just the famous people, the faces, the folks in Wisconsin are clear eyed about what they want and it's a second Trump term.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The biggest applause lines were, we're taking on China - after COVID and jobs, keeping jobs in this country. People, I think here in Wisconsin is all about the economy. All right girls, why are you here?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump. He's amazing.

INGRAHAM: Why? Why not Joe Biden?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sleepy Joe? I'm sorry, I can't vote for a president who doesn't even know what he's talking about. I can't.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We want a president that gets things done.

INGRAHAM: Why not Joe Biden?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because he's a loser and I believe in America, democracy, and freedom.

INGRAHAM: All right, who's going to win Wisconsin?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: If you can believe that after his second marathon rally of the day, the president made his way to Rochester, Minnesota. Now, the story at that event was the disgusting and frankly transparent effort by Democratic leaders here in this state to limit Trump's fans from coming out to see him. They cap the event at 250. Now, this is outdoors at an airport. OK.

Now, while Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, they did their best to try to blunt the president's momentum. Guess what, didn't work.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: These are the people who were not allowed by Governor Walz to actually enter the rally. Look at how long it goes. These people were not allowed to come in. So, the president actually came out to see them.

TRUMP: We've got to show this governor something. There's 25,000 people disenfranchised. Get out and vote, OK? I just wanted to come over and say, hello and thank you very much. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What a moment now after losing this once deep blue state to Hillary Clinton by about a point and a half in 2016, President Trump is looking to close the deal in a state that has not gone Republican, as he said a couple of times today, since 1972.

Now, based on the enthusiasm that I saw there tonight. I would not bet against him. I know that's - I'm going out there on a limb, but this was unbelievable. The polls have Trump behind in all three of the states he campaigned in today. But are they missing something? Now, they certainly don't seem to capture what I saw at the rallies. And maybe it's just anecdotal, but I've been in politics for 30 years. I've never seen anything like this. Never. Not for Obama, not Clinton, not Bush, and not even President Reagan.

Just have never seen anything like it. Now, you felt this way before too. I know some of you did four years ago. And I can tell you that, again, based on what I'm seeing. If you had to ask me, if I had a gun to my head, I'd have to say it felt like 2016 all over again.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

INGRAHAM: And by the way, in the stands, guys, the risers, everybody was doing the dance. Now, I had my little iPhone camera, so I couldn't swing around, but I dropped my camera, I think, four or five times because I was laughing so hard, because all the people dancing and everyone was like kind of making fun of themselves, doing the Trump dance.

But people were having a good time. And I think people are desperate to have a good time again in the United States. Joining me now, Steve Cortes, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Adviser, Sara Carter, Fox News Contributor, and host of the Sara Carter Show Podcast.

Steve, I want to start with you. I know you've been to a lot of these rallies, but Trump was sending a message and it was a message of love, confidence, but then from the people defiance, defiance of these lockdowns, defiance of all these orders and defiance of these Democrat governors who've held the state's back.

STEVE CORTES, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER: Right. Laura there really is just an infectious joy at these rallies. And we have an American president, a leader who is encouraging us to embrace a great American renaissance, a renaissance in all ways, but particularly economically so.

And if you contrast that, by the way, as you mentioned, Joe Biden was in these same states today, contrasted with his - I really can't call it a rally, but his appearances where he puts on his aviator glasses, he screams at cars in a syntax that might be described as pig Latin.

But besides these just the optics, besides just the optics of it, the actual substance, Joe Biden threatens a shutdown of this country again. The good citizens of the Midwest and all over this country simply will not go there. That would be catastrophic for our society, for our economy, for our physical and mental health. We are not doing that again.

This president pledges that we're not going there. So, this president is the president of Morning in America and Joe Biden is the candidate of dark winter. He's the candidate of surrender, surrender to China and surrender to the China virus.

INGRAHAM: Now, Sara in Minnesota today also was Joe Biden, and there was quite a moment where he heard some Trump supporters who were being a little raucous off in the distance and he had his deplorable, irredeemable moment.

Watch. Oh, I guess we're going to do that a little bit later with Raymond, so, he called them ugly basically, so he called them ugly. Raymond wants to comment on this later, but he called them ugly. Is this where we're at they're chumps, they're uglies. I mean, Trump's rough, too, sometimes in the language. But Joe's getting frustrated.

SARA CARTER, THE SARA CARTER SHOW PODCAST: Right, Laura. So, this is exactly how they feel. Right. And I think Steve is right. This is a renaissance, an awakening in the American public where they are the most important feature of this election. That's why I think your opening is so brilliant. You went to the American people; you followed the president around. You talked to the people. The people are what's important here because this is between lockdown and liberty. This is about the future of America, where Americans don't want a babysitter, where they don't need the Democratic Party, pigeonholing them, telling them who they are and who they should vote for, where they're speaking up and they're completely energized.

And once again, when you hear Biden, call Trump voters ugly, you think back to Hillary Clinton exactly in the deplorable statement and you say to yourself, wow, this is really how you feel about the American public. This is what the Democratic Party has become. It is not our father's Democratic Party. It is drastically different. And President Trump is delivering on all of his promises, Laura. And I think we're going to see that at the polls on November 3rd. In fact, I'm sure of it,

INGRAHAM: Steve, when I was leaving Rochester, it's about an hour and 30- minute drive from the studio, right, it was the line out of the parking lot? I thought I cruised right into Minneapolis. The line was so bad. I mean, it was - I was walking in between cars seeing if there was any way I could, like, hitch a ride of it, it was - again, I don't know if I'll ever see anything like this again in my lifetime. I am not exaggerating. The Biden campaign is worried, Steve, and they're worried about, I think, the lack of turnout among black and Latino voters.

CORTES: And the lack of enthusiasm.

INGRAHAM: And lack of enthusiasm. What's your reaction there?

CORTES: Yes, absolutely. But I'm so glad you showed that in Rochester. They said, oh, you can't have a real Trump rally. So, a pop up one happened anyway right outside of the gate. That's what the deplorables are like.

They just do it. And by the way, let me tell you one of the reasons that people should be excited in places like Rochester. We just got out of fantastic jobs report for September, it was great for the entire country, for the city of Rochester, that metro area wage gains were 13 percent year- over-year, this September versus September of 2019.

That means that the average weekly paycheck for a worker in Rochester makes

$100 more per week because of the prosperity policies of Donald Trump. And that's in spite of a year that has been so marred by the China virus. The point is prosperity is already returning with abandon to places like Rochester. And so, I believe it's not just the excitement of Donald Trump, which is incredible, but it's also the tangible results that he is delivering to them.

And you mentioned blacks and Latinos. I think that's also why we're seeing minorities who have been taken for granted by the Democratic Party for decades. We're seeing them rally to Donald Trump, particularly Hispanics.

New Fox News poll out today shows Hispanic support just under 40 percent.

Now, I think we're going to do even better than that, but a number anywhere in the vicinity of 40 percent nationally that makes Joe Biden's electoral map really problematic.

INGRAHAM: All right. I want to play one quick sound bite, one quick sound bite. This was Biden today in Des Moines. Sara, I need a quick response, talking about how he's after all these years in the Senate, he's going to get really tough on China. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'll mobilize a true international effort to stop China's abuses, so we can strengthen manufacturing and farming in Iowa and across the country. I'm going to hold China accountable, which he hasn't from the pandemic on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I don't know if his eyes were open, Sara, but come on, he's going to get tough on China.

CARTER: Yes, right. I think we first need to hold the Biden family accountable and do some investigations as to their dealings with China before we can believe that Biden will actually hold China accountable. I think that's first and foremost, President Trump has been holding China accountable. He's been holding Russia accountable. He's been holding North Korea accountable. He's been brilliant on foreign policy. Biden has had 47 of just basically, I don't know, nothing. Now, he's going to hold people accountable.

INGRAHAM: Holding them accountable. It's like accounts receivable maybe for Hunter Biden, but not holding anyone accountable. Steve and Sara, I wish you were here. Such a great place to be. It's very exciting. Thanks so much for joining us.

CORTES: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Now, when we were on the ground today, Trump supporters let Governor Walz and Keith Ellison, the Attorney General, know exactly what they thought about this blatantly political act of voter suppression.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: You guys were not allowed into this rally tonight. What do you say to Governor Walz?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This guy does not represent true people. Free people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is awful. We are so mad.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can't stop us. Recall him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Recall Walz.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Our own Raymond Arroyo then spoke to these supporters to get their thoughts on being politically held back just four days from the election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: As you can see, Laura, this Minnesota rally is not going exactly as planned for President Trump, the governor here, Governor Walz, restricted attendees to 250, even though there are thousands behind barricades here outside the rally. We spoke to some of the attendees.

Your reaction to your governor, Governor Walz and Keith Ellison limiting the number of people here. There are thousands stuck outside. Only 250 people were allowed inside.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, it's classic. Governor Walz is trying to shut down Trump and he's trying to shut down America. And he's done and he's shut down Minnesota. So why let something be successful and let half the people have freedom.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And he's never complained about the protests or stopped any of those, he let Minneapolis burn. The weather will not drive me out of this state. The politics might.

TRUMP: I want to thank the thousands of people outside who were barred from entry by radical Democrats. You are American patriots. Thank you very much.

ARROYO: What do you make of your governor restricting the number of people that can get into this rally?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's get rid of him. Let's get rid of him. We want our state back.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're just scared, and they don't care. I mean, we're here for freedom and we're just here to make America great again.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it's a disgrace. We have our American freedom.

We have a right to assemble, and we are obviously here doing it peacefully.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hands down. You're not going to stop us from coming out. And we are going to continue to believe in our freedoms and we're going to do what we want to. We are Americans. We're Minnesotans. And we are free.

BIDEN: Dr. Fauci called for a mask mandate last week. This isn't a political statement like those ugly folks over there beefing the horns.

ARROYO: He said they're ugly folks. Your reaction to that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Shocking and a lie. Lying Joe Biden, a lie.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm a little ugly, but I would say that he's out of his mind. He's not in touch with reality of Americans.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I tell him to look around here. There's a lot of beautiful people here and we're all here to support our great president.

ARROYO: What do you want to hear? Why did you decide to make this trip?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, we drove all the way down from Minneapolis and we knew we weren't going to get in even though we had tickets. But we thought, let's just go, be part of the crowd, be part of the support and just see what's happening.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, my kids could see a great man.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just because I like my President Trump, he is very true to his word. He is all about America. He is all about the people.

ARROYO: What is it that makes you stand out in the cold and support him?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He loves America. We love freedom. Exactly right.

Freedom.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Freedom because we love and support our president.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's pro-life. He's the first president who has spoken at a pro-life rally.

ARROYO: What's the issue for you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's pro-life. And you can call me on a one issue voter.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: At the end of the day, it all comes down to, we live in a free country, we have rights. We want to come sees the president talk about what he's been doing, what he's going to do for the country.

ARROYO: Laura, at many of the Biden rallies, the cars on the periphery don't even react when the candidate appears at the podium. That is not the case at these Trump rallies. Even outside, they have huge crowds. And this will no doubt translate into those two most important factors come Election Day. Enthusiasm and momentum. The president is leaving nothing on the table. He has at least 13 events planned between now and Election Day. Back to you, Laura.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Fantastic package. I'm going getting teared up here. Those people are awesome. All right. Coming up, as some officials in the U.S. push for them here, we're going to hear from someone who lived through Australia's lockdown nightmare. And White House COVID Adviser Scott Atlas responds to all those critics. Stay there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: Australia is one of the countries that has done actually quite well, I believe. I would like to say the same for the United States, but the numbers speak for themselves and we are essentially still going on a day by day basis, getting worse and worse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, what would that mean if Australia is doing quite well, OK?

Well, Dr Fauci wants us to be more like Australia. Well, while the COVID outbreak in Australia has been relatively mild, their containment efforts turned a once free country into a dystopian nightmare in places. Just look what happened in the country's second largest city of Melbourne. For 111 days. OK, do the math of how many months that is. Most businesses were closed. Hundreds of thousands lost their jobs. People were forced to stay in their homes except to go buy food or go to work.

The government even put limits on how much time people could spend for outdoor exercise. And even though the lockdown was technically lifted yesterday, residents are still prohibited from going outside the city limits.

Joining me now live from Melbourne is someone who is living in this situation, Gideon Rozner, Director of Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs. Gideon, thank you for joining us during your interesting time there. Now, some might say that a relatively low count of active cases proves that everything you did for months and months and months of lockdown worked. What's the response?

GIDEON ROZNER, LIVED UNDER LOCKDOWN IN AUSTRALIA: Look, my response is that Australia was very lucky that we had a very mild onslaught of the Coronavirus. But Anthony Fauci himself has admitted that that's largely because Australia is an island nation. We do not have porous borders like they do in Europe. And our Prime Minister Scott Morrison, like President Trump, shut down travel from China early. And like President Trump was criticized for being xenophobic, for doing it. But that mostly gave us an advantage in the Coronavirus.

What's different about Melbourne is our government stuffed up our quarantine system, allowing private security guards that were hard under very dubious circumstances, largely because of the diversity and inclusion policies to stuff up hotel quarantine, that flood back into Melbourne.

Since then, as you said, we have endured a 111-day lockdown. Businesses have been shut forever. We've seen old ladies getting kicked off park benches.

A woman was arrested, and a pregnant woman was arrested in Ballarat outside Melbourne, for making a Facebook post about an anti-lockdown protest.

Despite the fact that the police here in Victoria have allowed Black Lives Matter protests to go ahead, no worries. We are living through law right now, the biggest incursion into our liberties and livelihoods that we've ever seen on Australian soil. And if Americans want that, by all means, vote for Joe Biden. But as far as I can tell, Donald Trump is the only thing standing between Americans in that situation. And you are so lucky to have a president who's talking about keeping things open.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I mean, Dr. Fauci is trying to say, oh, no, no, we're not for lockdowns. I think he's saying that because he sees they're increasingly unpopular in the Midwest where I am right now in Minnesota. I just saw thousands of people. They don't want any more lockdowns. They want to wash their hands. They want to wear masks. They'll wear masks. But they do not want restrictions on their freedom. And I have to tell you, this medical expert on another cable outlet, MSNBC said this last night. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM HASTELTINE, SCIENTIST: Look at Australia where they effectively controlling the pandemic and controlling it without a vaccine or without a drug. What have they done? They followed the standard rulebook for public health. They have identified people who are infected, isolated them and quarantine them for some time. We can do that in America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Gideon, what's your message to the medical establishment?

He's kind of the poster child for the medical establishment pushing this nonsense.

ROZNER: Well, that is exactly the same attitude and medical establishment that we've had in Melbourne. Look, I can't tell the American medical establishment what to think and frankly, they probably wouldn't listen to a guy like me anyway. But to the American people, I say what we've done in Australia is shut down our parliament, suspend democracy and give our Chief Health Officer, a bloke, who makes Anthony Fauci look like Albert Einstein, a bloke named Brett Sutton. We have given him complete control over the pandemic response.

And as a result, as I said, we have seen enormous curbs to our freedoms.

We've seen suicide hotlines being flooded with calls. We've seen children as young as 12 being put on anti-depressants. I have here my work permit, my work permit that until very recently I was forced to carry in case I was checked by the police in the street to present my papers. I was allowed to be outside my own home. And if I couldn't do that, I could have been fined up to $7000.

Again, the medical establishment will always say what the medical establishment says, but they don't govern the United States of America. The people do. And the people have to reject what the hell that we've been through here in Melbourne.

INGRAHAM: Well, it seems like a lot of people in Melbourne like lockdowns though, because unless they say no to lockdown and vote out these people, including Mr. Andrews, and vote these people out, you're going to keep getting locked down same thing in the United States. I don't think people want them anymore.

Gideon, we've been wanting to talk to you. Thank you so much for joining us and telling these stories. It is terrifying. And as Melbourne slowly does exit this lockdown, the UK is about to shut down again. OK, The Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to roll out new national lockdown restrictions next week. Joining me now, White House COVID advisor Dr. Scott atlas. Dr. Atlas, election is four days away. Americans are worried about COVID, yes, there are some rising case numbers and some rising hospitalization numbers. But the freedom question lingers. What's at stake here right now?

DR. SCOTT ATLAS, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS ADVISER: Hey, Laura, thanks for having me. Your previous guest summed it up. I think at some the policymakers have to realize the massive really failure of our public health officials. Lockdown do not eliminate the virus. All lockdowns do are destroy families, really kill people, miss medical care that's very serious, destroy the children, and then after you open up the lockdown, the virus is still there. And we see it in Europe. And it's amazing to me the places, unfortunately, like the U.K. and France have not learned their lesson. Hopefully, the American people understand how to use their boat to stop that kind of thing from happening here. Lockdowns really destroy people, particularly the working-class families.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, there's all sorts of reports of dissension in the Coronavirus Task Force. There is -- apparently Dr. Birx says that she will not sit in a meeting with you ever again and listen to you pontificate on the pandemic. This was late summer when she said this. What's up with that?

Are you guys on speaking terms?

ATLAS: Well, I can't speak for Dr. Birx. She is working hard, traveling around, giving her own personal message about policy. My personal message about policy is the president's policy, because that's what the science is.

And that is protect the high-risk people, and open up schools, and open up society. Not lockdown. Lockdown is a failure, and lockdown kills people. So my job is to give the president the best advice to save people's lives. And I think it's in concert with the scientists. More than 11,000 medical epidemiologists have signed on to this sort of policy.

And despite what you hear, that is the science. You can't just say you want to follow the science and then act contrary to the science. We're following the science. The science says end lockdowns, and do everything you can to protect the high-risk people. That's what this administration is doing, and they are doing it very well.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, thank you for joining us tonight, wonderful to see you, as always.

And up ahead, what's the real story of the computer store owner who came into possession of Hunter Biden's laptop? His attorney joins us next to deliver new details about the FBI's refusal to take the laptop in the first place. You do not want to miss this one.

INGRAHAM: We all know about Hunter Biden's laptop and the damning emails exposing the Biden family's seedy business deals. But what about the computer repair shop owner who first brought it to light? That name is named John Paul Mac Isaac. His lawyer will be here in moments with some shocking claims, but first the backstory.

According to Isaac's attorney, a man claiming to be Hunter Biden dropped his laptops for repairs in April of 2019, but he never came back to pick it up. After news broke of Hunter's Ukraine dealings in July of 2019, Isaac was concerned that Hunter's computer held to files that were pertinent to an investigation, so he and his father decided to notify the FBI.

The FBI finally got back to the Isaacs in October of 2019. Two months later, the FBI seized laptop and all relevant documents, but not before Isaac copied the hard drive out of what his attorney calls an abundance of caution. Over the course of the impeachment trial in early 2020, Isaac apparently wondered why no one ever referenced the fact that the FBI had Hunter's laptop. So he tried blowing a whistle to a member of Congress, but was ignored.

Now, finally in September 2020, after he had exhausted all of his options, Isaac reached out to Rudy Giuliani's office. Joining me now is Brian Della Rocca, Isaac's personal attorney. Brian, why did the FBI wait until Trump's impeachment to reach back out? Did you ever find out?

BRIAN DELLA ROCCA, ATTORNEY FOR JOHN PAUL MAC ISAAC: I can't answer that question for you, Laura. But I can tell you that my client was very frustrated by the way the FBI treated him and his father. They came to the FBI really wanting to provide them with information that could be relevant to their investigation. And instead of taking the information, they turned them away. So that was frustrating. And they did not come back to them for another few months. And at that point, they finally delivered a subpoena to John Paul, and he gave up the computer. He didn't need the subpoena. He would've done it anyway.

INGRAHAM: Brian, this is what Congressman Adam Schiff had to say after the Hunter Biden laptop story broke.

All right, Brian, he basically alleged that your client is a Russian agent, that he basically -- the smear comes from the Kremlin. It is your client a Russian agent?

DELLA ROCCA: My client couldn't be anything further from a Russian agent.

Unfortunately, this is what's happening today. My client did the right thing. He turned in the information that he thought might be relevant to an investigation that was going on and was essentially thrown under the bus.

He is a private citizen, he's a great American, and instead of looking at what he has, people just started calling him a Russian agent, saying he was part of some Russian disinformation campaign, and he couldn't be further from that. He comes from a long line of military veterans. His father is a retired colonel U.S. Air Force and a Vietnam veteran. And he would never do anything to hurt this country.

INGRAHAM: I have a question. I have a question, Brian. When they say the laptop was dropped off by someone who claimed to be Hunter Biden, do they have video surveillance stored of who comes in and out of the store? Can you back it up to the time where the computer was turned in, or no?

DELLA ROCCA: It's my understanding that the feed does not -- does not stay around for too long. So it records but then --

INGRAHAM: That's a shame.

DELLA ROCCA: -- it is recorded over eventually. But we have other ways we have confirmed that it's Hunter Biden's laptop.

INGRAHAM: And why did he feel the need to make a copy of the hard drive, and do you think that was that ethical? We've got about 15 seconds.

DELLA ROCCA: Honestly, look at what's happened. He was doing it because he has seen other people go through this type of a situation, and he just wanted to protect himself. So what we are doing is we are working with a computer forensics expert to make sure that if anyone says that this is wrong, that he lied, we can show them --

INGRAHAM: Brian, we're going to have to bring you back, because this is a wild story.

We have a big celebration coming up. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: OK, I'm here in Minneapolis, but I really should be with my peeps back in the studio in New York and Washington, because it's really special.

But I'm with you. We are celebrating three years tonight of THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. I cannot believe it. We are so happy that you're joining us night after night, because without you, there is no show. And viewers like you make this all worthwhile, and our great advertisers for day one.

So let's take a look back at some of our favorite moments from the past three years. Now, I haven't seen what my great staff has done, so I'm going to sit back and watch. Roll it.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Welcome everyone, to the debut of THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.

We're live along the Rio Grande in a place called Del Rio, Texas.

Live from a sort of blustery Paris tonight.

This is a wild scene here tonight in El Paso.

Broadcasting from the American cemetery on the Normandy coast.

Charleston is absolutely hopping tonight.

A special INGRAHAM ANGLE town hall from Chicago.

Raymond Arroyo and I are here in Columbus, Ohio, to get instant debate reactions from swing state voters following the final presidential debate.

Tonight, right here at the White House, our newest Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in.

CLARENCE THOMAS, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: You were there in my second year, so you know it's still going the adjustment.

INGRAHAM: We had that small office. We had like a closet for an office. Now you guys have these really nice chambers. We had to deal with the small, tiny one.

THOMAS: Law clerks have those chambers now.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Mr. President, are you still having fun doing this?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm having a good time because were doing a job like just about nobody else has ever done.

HANNITY: So Clarence Thomas one night, then we have the president the next night. Anybody else you're going to out-shadow us with these phenomenal bookings?

WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Religious liberty is the first liberty. It is the foundation of our republic, and a free society depends upon a vibrant religious life among the people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My son was viciously taken from me, burnt alive in the garbage. And no mother should have to deal with that.

INGRAHAM: I never forgot Demetrius, not one day since last year. And it's a

$15,000 reward. It's $20,000 now.

(APPLAUSE)

INGRAHAM: This is where it all happened. May 27th, two days after the killing of George Floyd, the AutoZone, which is right here, burned to the ground.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Most of the time you can walk across this river in most places. But again, that's where it is deceptively dangerous. You see, oh, I can walk on this, and suddenly they reach a spot where it's over their head and the current is strong, and they get swept away.

INGRAHAM: What do you pray for when you pray for this country?

TRUMP: Peace. Really peace.

INGRAHAM: Sean, I'm listening to you on the speaker, and I'm realizing, oh, my God, it's 10:00.

HANNITY: OK, I guess it's frozen. Am I still on the air? Is that what you're telling me? OK, hi, everybody. Well, I'm on the air. Apparently we lost Laura's signal.

INGRAHAM: I'm back. I'm back.

HANNITY: You could say thank you for bailing me out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I stepped right on the ant pile. I knew I was going to do that.

INGRAHAM: Senator Graham, I have a question for you. Is someone hammering like right next to you?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R-SC): I don't know what the hell it is. What's going on? Is somebody trying to break out of jail?

ARROYO: If lousy imitations are the path to victory, surely Kate McKinnon will win an Emmy for her lousy imitation of you, my dear.

INGRAHAM: This is how she did my -- she talked like this. Hi, I'm Laura Ingraham and THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. That's how she talks. I don't think I talk like that.

Smile.

ARROYO: Do we have it?

INGRAHAM: Go to the edge.

ARROYO: Those are my attorneys. You'll meet them after the show.

INGRAHAM: Really?

Later in the show we reveal the evidence that shows the bias.

But up next, this is like a running joke, by the way, with these earrings falling off. We'll tell you about that later.

You could do a movie about this. No one would believe it. My earring fell off just to celebrate that fact.

I was so troubled I dropped my earring. Isn't that fun?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every major leading Democrat in America --

INGRAHAM: It happened last night.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Last week he sent me and Secretary Pompeo --

INGRAHAM: We've got to start over. I'm so sorry. This is a running joke with us. Sorry.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: My earrings are falling off I'm laughing so hard.

ARROYO: OK, Laura, your first Mardi Gras. What is this like?

INGRAHAM: It's freezing.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: I've got to do better than that. Now I know how to do it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nice!

INGRAHAM: Is that it? Is there a tree I can take down or something like that?

ARROYO: The final cake. Oh, my gosh!

INGRAHAM: Raymond!

ARROYO: I'm so sorry, Laura. Oh, my gosh.

INGRAHAM: It's a fake cake. You are the worst.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: You are the worst. Oh my gosh.

And that's The Angle.

And that's The Angle.

And that's The Angle.

And that's The Angle.

And that's The Angle.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: OK, the earring thing is really, now I actually have pierced ears.

Here with me, favorite moments from our three years on the air is the one and only Raymond Arroyo. Raymond --

ARROYO: Happy anniversary, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Happy anniversary. Sam (ph) and Tommy (ph) and Elise (ph) and Jess (ph) and everyone, Whitney (ph) and David (ph) -- we can't say everybody's name, but everybody deserves to be mentioned, because this is a team effort.

ARROYO: And Allie (ph).

INGRAHAM: And Allie (ph). OK, we're forgetting people -- yes. Raymond --

ARROYO: David (ph).

INGRAHAM: -- the great thing about sharing time every day with the American people is getting out of the studio as we did today. And I was in three states, you were in Minnesota with me. You really see America and what an incredible country this is, and what a privilege it is to be on FOX every night and having this conversation.

ARROYO: Laura -- and look at the history we've been able to witness just in the last three years. To go to Normandy, that trip to Normandy, even though we had to sleep in a parking lot to make it happen, to be there at that day on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion was an incredibly inspiring and humbling moment.

The RNC Convention this year in the South Lawn in the White House, that was just -- with the fireworks and the people in attendance with the mob outside, it captured this moment in America. And that's what we try to do every night. You're bringing America, and a clear, unvarnished view of America into an American homes every night. And that's a rare thing in media and getting rarer.

INGRAHAM: And I have to say, the challenges we face with the pandemic, with the riots, with the acrimony in America, but all the goodness of America.

And there's an enormous amount of good and generosity of spirit, and we've witnessed it. Happy anniversary, and thank you, Raymond for all of your hard work all these years.

Coming up, a special thanks to the people who make it happen.

INGRAHAM: Also, we have to thank Molly (ph), Brian (ph), Tommy (ph), and two Mikes. OK, we got that.

We've got a special INGRAHAM ANGLE 10:00 p.m. eastern this Sunday, Raymond.

That's going to be exciting.

ARROYO: Yes, cannot wait.

INGRAHAM: And everybody tune in to that. This is a big one, big one.

ARROYO: An election edition.

