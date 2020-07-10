Larry Kudlow slams Joe Biden's economic agenda, warns China is not to be trusted, predicts strong recovery

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 9, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM,HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. Now, while he sees police force retires in droves, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was personally putting the finishing touches on a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower, that's going to create a lot of jobs Bill.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik, oh, boy he's here. You don't want to miss it. It's going to be a scorcher.

Also, ignoring the science on COVID has induced a war on American life. Now, we're now seeing this play out as colleges are curtailing and canceling football and other fall sports. Former coach, the great Lou Holtz is here to tell us why losing football is devastating for the American psyche.

But first, "Biden's America Last Campaign," that's the focus of "Tonight's Angle." Joe Biden's campaign must obviously not be too confident in the polls, showing him up over the President, because if he was really confident why would he attempt a policy makeover this late in the campaign? Why would a guy who has been one of the worst apologists for globalism suddenly try to out Trump, Trump, by selling himself as a passionate believer in America first populism?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're going to double this foreign tax -- the tax on foreign profits, so we don't encourage people to leave. I do not accept the defeat as you that forecast that automatic -- automation and globalization mean we can't keep well paid jobs here in America and create more of them. I do not buy it for one second, the vitality of American manufacturing is the thing of the past.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, where have heard that before? Donald Trump. Well, Biden suddenly mimicking him, because his handlers know it's a huge weak spot. They know that in order to win, he's going to need some of that blue-collar love from voters in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Now, don't forget that according to RealClearPolitics, voters still approve of President Trump's handling the economy. So Joe's team, they decided that he should say something about the economy, don't you think other than promising to lock it down. Now, of course, he has nothing to say. He had almost 50 years to build a record on economic issues, and he utterly failed.

So like the rest of his campaign, Biden's economic claims are just another act. They're sleight of hand. Based on his campaign's view that most Americans aren't that smart, and that the press, of course, will provide cover for all of his mistakes.

Now, after all, this is the same guy who voted for one bad trade deal after another, including both NAFTA in that catastrophic decision to normalize trade relations with China. Now, that colossal mistake of a bill, not only fast-tracked China's nation -- China's entry into the WTO, but it also gutted American industry, and it destroyed millions of American jobs.

Well, I forget almost that Biden was a vocal supporter of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. That was a deal that was so bad even Hillary Clinton could not defend it. She backed away from it. Now, to be fair to Biden, he probably didn't think too hard about any of these votes.

After all, he's a Senator from Delaware -- he was, where lots of multinational companies get their charters, and he's probably just doing as he was told. Just like he'll do if he gets in the White House.

Now, you think that a guy with almost five decades of political experience, would be proud to tout his record, but not Joe Biden. After decades of doing whatever the globalist wanted and pushing for policies and treaties that gutted American jobs and drove down wages. He wants you to believe that now at the age of almost 80, he's finally seen the error of his ways. At long last, he'll abandon the Clinton-Obama internationalist playbook.

So all of a sudden he trundles over to scrim and read this speech designed to make it sound like someone who really cares about American workers. The whole charade is absurd on its face. It's basically an insult to our intelligence. Democrats have told us time and again, what they really think of saving key American industries.

Now remember, he was Vice President for eight years, the Democrats had plenty of time to revise NAFTA, stand up to China and push policies that would lead to higher wages. They didn't do any of that. Instead, they promoted exactly the same type of outsourcing policies that the Bushes and the Clintons pushed, and Biden was with them every step of the way. So you want to know what Joe and his party really think of American workers, listen to them in their own words.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Anybody could go down 300 to 3,000 feet in the mind, sure in hell can learn how to program as well. Anybody can throw coal into a furnace, can learn how to program for god sake/

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: We're going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: Some of those jobs of the past are just not going to come back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Maybe he's going to wave his magic wand. Oh, who's going to be able to renegotiate these deals? Obama said. Well, Trump was. Now, why am I not surprised that people who despise America would also despise American workers? Thank God, Trump never believed that defeat is nonsense. Trump didn't just promise to revise NAFTA, he got new provisions in it that would make it harder to ship auto jobs to Mexico.

And he didn't just promise to stand up to China. He whacked them with tariffs for their cheating. And he didn't just promise to resist international bureaucrats, he shut down the WTO's Dispute Settlement system in response to its obvious anti-American bias.

So is Joe Biden likely to continue fighting for American workers in the same way? Of course, not. Don't make me laugh, OK. I'm already laughing through his speech today. The moment the first Canadian or European bureaucrat raises an eyebrow, the moment the first member of the press asked a hard question, the moment the first CEO gets Biden on the phone, his administration will cave and the outsourcing party begins again.

Of course, all of this will help the rich. Big hedge funds will be thrilled. They're desperate for the days of easy returns by selling out to the CCP, and Biden's just their man. Look at it this way. If Joe were truly a made in the USA kind of guy, would a guy like Mike Bloomberg be supporting him?

Ignore the happy talk and the fake blue-collar events. To understand Biden's real agenda, we don't have to look any further than the 110-page document released yesterday, a joint product of the Biden campaign and the Bernie Bros. I prefer to call it Biden's roadmap to ruin.

Now, a climate task force will push for a Green New Deal and calls for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Accord. Leading the effort will be those well- known nationalists, John Kerry and AO.C Say goodbye to the U.S. energy sector, my friends, too bad Texas, tough luck, Pennsylvania.

Then the criminal justice task force, that will boast an impressive roster of big thinkers, including Senator Biden aide, Symone Sanders. "The Washington Post" described her as someone who pushed the campaign to be wary of language that frustrates black activists, urging staffers to avoid the term white working class.

Mr. Fast and Furious himself, former Obama AG Eric Holder, also took part. Well, their demands are a law enforcement nightmare. Federal use of force standards, making it easier to sue police, national registry of police officers who abuse power -- whatever that means, repealing mandatory minimums, expunging all past convictions for pot and juvenile criminal activities, no prison time at all for failure to pay fines for child support, no cash bail, and appointing activist judges -- that'll be a varsity sport.

So there's a lot in there that's great for Tony Soprano and his crew maybe, but nothing for law abiding citizens. To Biden in this team, that's what you get for liking America. Of course, such an array of radical ideas is only going to ensure more racial injustice.

And isn't that you are trying many of these same proposals about the police and defunding them as we speak? And look what's happening there. We have massive police retirements, massive crime, the President talked about it tonight. People with money are leaving New York City in droves. So imagine those policies of Bill de Blasio coming to a neighborhood near you? Well, unlike Biden, Trump doesn't have to pretend to believe in America first. He's already proven it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It was always, yes, China will catch America. We took in tens of billions of dollars in tariffs that they paid for.

Our immigration system is stretched far beyond the breaking point. To confront this national security crisis, I declared a national emergency.

Many emergency declarations have been used to protect people in faraway nations. Now we are protecting, finally, our people.

-- add that under my administration, we've delivered $1.5 billion for public charter schools. That's a record.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now watching Biden, on the other hand, trying to pretend to care about, oh, the schools, the kids, the blue-collar workers, it's almost a repellent. Almost every action in his career and of his party now, and virtually everything that Democrat Party wants today, represents an attack on the middle class -- traditional American families, working Americans.

Team Biden will ship your jobs to china and lock you in your homes. They'd shut down churches and schools, they'd let rioters loot and burn, they'd punish the police and free the criminals. This November pay no attention to empty Democrat promises about all the free stuff they're finally going to give you. I've been listening to those promises my whole life. If they had any meaning, we'd all be on Easy Street by now.

Remember the jobs we lost to China, the storefronts destroyed by the riots, the cops threatened and humiliated by Left Wing nuts, the kids who still can't go to school. That's the real Democratic Party, and they're coming for you. And that's "The Angle."

Joining me now is Larry Kudlow, White House economic adviser. Larry, good to see you tonight. If Biden was serious about empowering American workers, he did the big populist push today. Why didn't he actually do that during his 40 plus years in DC?

LARRY KUDLOW, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR: Well, it's good point. He had his chance, particularly with Obama, last eight years before President Trump. We had one of the worst recoveries in history.

Look, you go down the list and look at that campaign document, first of all, he intends to repeal every tax cut that President Trump put in to rejuvenate the economy. And let me make this point, despite the mantra of the Democrats that all tax cuts help the rich.

The Trump tax cuts did exactly what we hoped. That is, middle income, blue collar workers, lower wage earners performed the best, not only with the lowest unemployment rate in history, but their wage increase was faster than the top 1 percent. And the unemployment rates for African Americans and Hispanics and Asians and women were at historic lows.

Plus, Biden's going to add new taxes, today he said by the way. He does want to have the stock market. He doesn't want to have shareholders involved in the stock market. Well, besides pension funds, and even union pension funds 51 percent are invested in the stock market, which I might add is up 40 percent since the laws.

He's going to rewrite all of the regulatory reductions that President Trump put in to help small businesses --

INGRAHAM: Oh, it's going to be a nightmare.

KUDLOW: --to hire workers.

INGRAHAM: Nightmare.

KUDLOW: He's for the Green New Deal, which will -- and he can talk about coal mines all he wants. But if you go with the Green New Deal, that means all fossil fuels gone.

INGRAHAM: Well, it's Biden energy sector.

KUDLOW: It will have an incredibly negative effect on the economy.

INGRAHAM: Larry, let me get in here. Let me get in here, because I think what Biden sees, obviously, he's had a disadvantage in arguing these points. It's obvious. His whole career speaks to internationalism and exporting jobs to china.

But he also can say now, because you all have and done it, I'm going to bring back drug manufacturing. I'm going to do this. Trump says he was going to do it from China. I'm going to do it. Why hasn't the Trump administration moved on that order? I know Peter Navarro and others have been pushing. It was reported today. Why are we not bringing back some of these drugs and bringing them back stat, to use a medical term.

KUDLOW: Well, but that's exactly what we're trying to do. Not only pharmaceuticals, but semiconductors --

INGRAHAM: Well, what's holding it up?

KUDLOW: --retailers. Well, there's nothing holding it up. We are -- when we come out with our program, we're already in discussion with lots of companies based in China. We had a discussion today. A leading semiconductor company is selling their factories in China and coming back home. We will give them the lowest corporate tax rates, we will give them perhaps tax credits, certainly 100 percent expensing. We may use some government funds to pay for their moving costs.

We have a whole campaign planned. We're warning American investors not to invest in Chinese stocks because of the fraudulent accounting. Robert O'Brien and I have already warned, the Thrift Savings Plan and the Railroad Retirement Fund. So we are doing exactly that. And we're taking steps to deal with this Hong Kong disaster. So I don't think it's right to say we haven't done it. We've been doing it.

And the tax reform itself, we made it so easy to repatriate profits and capital come back to the United States. In a second Trump term, you'll see a lot more of that.

INGRAHAM: And so we -- you can commit tonight that we will bring back these crucial drugs and the manufacturing, even if the price goes up a little bit at home, in order to secure our stockpile of critical medications?

KUDLOW: I think, Laura, that we learned -- not the only country, other countries. But United States learned that China is not to be trusted, period, full stop. And that we cannot rely on these long-complicated supply chains coming out of China. I think you'll see the whole business community.

You don't see business school professors saying now the supply chains don't work. We got to bring it back home, because China is not reliable. They're not the only ones who are unreliable. But I hear the same thing for people around the world, so that's going to be a major change.

But we have got to continue low taxes and deregulation and fair-trade deals. If we do that, we will come through this pandemic, I think we're going to get 20 percent growth in the second half. Hopefully, the virus hotspots will be subdued and mitigated, and I think we're going to have a big bang in 2021.

We were coming into this strong, you know that. The tax cuts worked, deregulation worked, the energy worked, the trade worked.

INGRAHAM: In real short --

KUDLOW: We just had the USMCA. We just had the USMCA. President Obrador was here. A lot of goodwill. That's

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Larry, real quick --

KUDLOW: --percentage points to GDP.

INGRAHAM: Real quick. Isn't it really important that people understand, comparing our response to COVID to Europe's response, our economy is faring far better than the major European countries. I don't think a lot of voters know that. But when you look at the charts, it's undeniable. Trump's policies, post COVID are working economically. Biden wants to turn that back by locking us all down as do those Democrat mayors. Real quick, Larry.

KUDLOW: Well, we -- look, we have a strong V shaped recovery. There's some recovery in Europe, by the way, but we do have a strong recovery. Let me just say this in closing.

I am concerned about the virus hotspots -- and I will say this. If you want to reopen our economy, if you want to let the President rebuild our economy for the second time, the best thing we can do is take the safety measures, use the face mask. The President said that tonight with Sean. Keep the distancing. The testing is so important in the hotspots and personal hygiene. If you practice that, then we will stabilize the hotspots and we will be off to the races in a strong economy. That's where we started, and it can continue.

INGRAHAM: Larry great to see it. Tonight, thanks so much for joining us.

And American cities are already getting a preview of what life will be like under the Biden administration. Angry mobs burning down businesses, defacing monuments. Of course, we see the rampant crime, and all-out assault on police by the people who are supposed to be leading the people and keeping them safe. It'll only get worse if Biden wins.

Joining me now Bernie Kerik, former NYPD Commissioner. Bernie, you've heard me in "The Angle." No cash bail, no prison for not paying child support. I don't need to repeat the whole thing. This is what Biden's plan is. What will that mean for Americans streets, neighborhoods, communities?

BERNARD KERIK, FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER: Chaos. Chaos, violent crime, murder. We already know in every one of the Democratic cities around the country. The major cities like Chicago and Baltimore and Milwaukee, Minnesota, places like that. They're already the highest crime -- the highest violent crime, the highest murder rates. It's only going to get worse.

This diminishing, defunding the police departments is going to create mass chaos. We're seeing it right here with the reductions that this mayor has already started on reducing the street crime units, the plainclothes units.

INGRAHAM: Well, the NYPD, Bernie, is seeing this disturbing mass exodus. "National Review" said that 179 cops filed for retirement between June 29th and Monday, a 411 percent increase over the 35 who filed during the same period last year. So this is exactly what the Black Lives Matter and the radical left want to see happen, right? Drive police out of the streets, drive police off the force and demoralize the population, so they just say, OK, I'll vote for Biden to make it stop, I guess.

KERIK: And that's what the mayor did today. By standing on Fifth Avenue, drawing that mural for Black Lives Matter, knowing that this is a trained Marxist group, that they were inspired by a domestic terrorists convicted of killing a cop, that they've called for the murders of cops, that they've yelled and chant, "pigs in a blanket, fry like bacon," "the only good cops are dead cops."

They're responsible for all the riots in 44 states, 76 cities around the country that injured 500 cops. He's out there painting that mural. You know what that says to every New York City cop? I despise you. I despise you.

And he himself -- and I got to remind people of this. He is no better than the founders of Black Lives Matter, the Marxist. He himself is a Marxist. If you go back to 1987 when he was 26 years old. He was the guy standing out there saying Nicaragua's troubles are my troubles too, supporting the Sandinistas. He's a lunatic. He should not be in office.

INGRAHAM: Well, New York -- I mean, will New York ever wake up or is this the city they want? Because everyone I know is leaving New York. Bernie. It's a complete disgrace. Thank you for your words of wisdom tonight.

And the media was downright giddy about the Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tax returns. But they were wrong. They shouldn't be. Our legal Eagles will explain why this actually might be a huge political victory for Trump. You bet. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARI MELBER, MSNBC CHIEF LEGAL CORRESPONDENT: A big loss for President Trump here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I find this to be a very dark day for Donald Trump. This is his greatest fear.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If he doesn't win reelection, he is potentially going to see a criminal indictment as a private person.

NEAL KATYAL, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: I'm Donald Trump. I am scared right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's scary that the guy was the Solicitor General of the United States. Well, the truth is that one of the rulings today completely destroyed Congress's gross unconstitutional overstep in trying to obtain Trump's tax returns.

So yes, the High Court did rule that the Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance could subpoena the tax documents. But it's not the stirring victory the Left would have you believe. You actually have to read the opinions.

Now, first, the case was remanded back to the lower court, where Trump's lawyers can make more constitutional arguments to draw up the case. And second, even if a court expedites its decision, the tax returns would go to a grand jury, meaning they'll still be secret.

Now, in fact, the Manhattan D.A. may not see the President's tax returns for many more months or many more years. This is just harassment, come on. In other words, there's almost zero chance that Trump's taxes become public before the November election.

Joining me now is John Eastman, Claremont Institute Senior Fellow, Constitutional Scholar; also Sol Wisenberg, former deputy independent counsel. So you say this isn't really the win that Vance in New York thinks it is, why?

SOL WISENBERG, DEP WHITEWATER INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: Well, even though President Trump and the DOJ lost on their overall legal argument. Remember, all the court said was that the President does not have absolute immunity from state criminal processes.

But that's kind of a theoretical question, Laura, they then send it back to the lower courts, as you say, and President Trump is free to say all right. But in this particular instance, this subpoena is a problem. This subpoena, for example, is nothing but a retaliatory effort to interfere with my executive powers.

They're still free to make any argument they want with respect to the particular subpoena. Why was it issued at this particular time? Why do you want my -- why exactly do you need these tax returns? So, yes, they lost on their legal points, which I don't think most people thought they were going to win on anyway. But as a practical matter, I think it's a win, certainly in the short term.

INGRAHAM: John, your thoughts on this. This seems like this opens the door in a way for any rogue, State AG or DA to harass the President of the United States anytime they have an ideological dispute, not to impart bad motives on all Democrat DAs. But it certainly opens up a can of worms down the road for other Presidents, perhaps.

JOHN EASTMAN, CLAREMONT INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: Well, it does open it up perhaps. But I agree with Sol, and that's not what -- I mean, I was watching the news today and wondered whether the news reports were reading the same opinion I was reading. I mean, I think the Chief Justice, and the and the large majority of the court went out of its way to try and prevent that kind of rogue district attorney from harassing the President.

He said the entire the entire conduct of the proceeding needs to be conducted with the fact that this is the President of United States and the Office of Chief Executive in mind. And it specifically says that the President can challenge these subpoenas as an attempt to influence the performance of his duties that would violate the supremacy clause.

And so, you don't have absolute immunity from the subpoena, but we're not going to allow witch hunts for partisan political gain against a sitting president or a presidential candidate. And I think the court made clear on that.

So I don't think this is a win for Vance at all. The Second Circuit decision was affirmed, and that just means the president doesn't have absolute immunity, but the things that are handed to him are more than enough to force him having to disclose.

INGRAHAM: Got it. Sol, I want to move on to John Durham, because there's so many people waiting for the results of his investigation, but FOX News is reporting exclusively that Durham does not want this to be viewed politically, and the closer it gets to November, Durham could punt it until after the election. Sol, if this report is delayed until after election, it's never going to the light of day, we might not ever know what was really down to the president or what nefarious efforts were undertaken at the FBI and beyond.

WISENBERG: First of all, we don't know that there's going to be a report. He's not a report, he's not a special counsel. He may just tell the story in any indictments that get issued. I would also say there's a considerable amount of time between an election if the president loses and the following term.

But listen, I have a lot of faith in Durham. He's got a sterling reputation. And as Attorney General Barr said -- first of all, Attorney General Barr said he doesn't think there is even going to be in an investigation, a criminal investigation of former President Obama or President Biden. If you take those two out of the equation, as Barr said, who are we going to be looking that is going to be running for office? Nobody. So I don't really -- I'll believe it when I see it. I think Durham is being methodical. He doesn't want anyone to say that this is political on his part, and given his reputation, I don't think they will.

INGRAHAM: John, really quickly, your reaction to the shocking decision by Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan to refuse to dismiss the case against Flynn. He is now asking the appeals court en banc to rule about whether to keep the Flynn case alive. John, real quick.

EASTMAN: Did he not get the basic separation of powers thing? He doesn't get to bring motions to another court. He's not the party in the case. He doesn't get to appoint his own prosecutor. He is supposed to be the judge. This is just getting laughable. But I hope the en banc circuit, D.C. circuit will slap it down, and slap the judge down too, rather than just the case.

INGRAHAM: If you can sanction the judge in this case, I would be all for that. This is a travesty. We've got to roll. Guys, thanks so much.

And despite the fact that college aged students are extremely low risk as the task force said yesterday, various leagues now have already started canceling their sports in the fall. Legendary former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz is here next. Why canceling football is not just ignoring science but could actually crush the American spirit. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: I was thinking about this today, what we are in the middle of here, it kind of amounts to a war against our way of life. Because after the riots subsided and it became clear that the U.S. economy was improving, and improving really rapidly under President Trump's policies, I think the left and started to freak out a little bit. Can't have all those people working at having fun again. So how could they keep the panic and anxiety going to ensure a Biden victory?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dr. Fauci says the United States is knee-deep in the crisis.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I think any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Look how steep that curve is, and you think the only way now to change that is to shut down?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're not dropping cases in our immunity with tests and trace and masking, then yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Deaths are going down, cases are going up, so no fun for America.

OK, now, a few states of course have seen the rise in positive cases, but again, the daily death rate has been dropping like a rock since peaking in April. This is actually good news. We're getting closer to herd immunity in some sectors of the United States. We also have T cell immunity, talked about that the other night. So it's a serious disease, especially, though, for the old and vulnerable. Most people do quite well with it under the age of 25, most people will be fine, again, with some rare exceptions. Kids who are college aged and younger, what about them?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. DEBORAH BIRX, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: We know that mortality rate in under 25 from the CDC data is less than 0.1 percent.

We have no evidence that there is significant mortality in children without coexisting diseases.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So despite this extremely low risk for young people with COVID, colleges around the country seem to be rushing into the fearmongering stage, the panic stage. And the left seems to enjoy this moment where sports seems to be ending.

Now yesterday, the Ivy League announced it would cancel all sports in the fall, including football. Just how big a deal is this? Yale won't be playing Princeton or Harvard for the first time since World War II. As expected, the dominoes continue to fall. From there, the Big Ten said today it wouldn't allow any out of conference games for football or any other sport, citing these unprecedented times. But at the end of the day, the commissioner couldn't even promise that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KEVIN WARREN, BIG TEN COMMISSIONER: One thing we have to realize is that this is not a fait accompli that we're going to have sports in the fall. We may not have sports in the fall. We may not have a college football season in the Big Ten.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, this mindset isn't just taking over colleges, it's trickling down the high schools well. Superintendent of Dallas public schools, have some good football teams there, made this stunning announcement today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL HINOJOSA, DALLAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT: I seriously doubt it. I don't know. We're not in control of that. The university interscholastically gives us guidance on that. But that's a true contact sport. I don't know how we can pull it off. There's been some discussion of moving it to the spring, but we'll have to wait and see. I seriously doubt we can pull it off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Because there is no inherent risk in playing football. The kids don't out there and put their health at risk just playing the sport. Specifically, one of the greatest coaches of all time is Lou Holtz, Notre Dame Hall of Fame coach. Lou, I'm so glad you're here tonight. I say this kind of feels like a war on American life. No church, no singing, no school, no football. Where does it end?

LOU HOLTZ, FOOTBALL ANALYST: I think it ends when we have the election. When you're in a leadership role, Laura, you have to look at things from both points of view. As a coach I'd look at it from a player's point of view as well as from a coach's point of view. The way it is right now, they just don't want to have sports, and there's no way in this world you can do anything in this world without a risk. People stormed Normandy. I took some grandchildren over there. They knew there was going to be casualties, they knew there was going to be risk, but it was a way of life.

Now if you eliminate all nonconference games, first of all, you have seven teams in the Big Ten that schedule four patsies so they know they're going to win four games, with two conference games, they can go to the bowl. That ain't going to happen. But let me tell you the devastating effect it's going to have is then the nonpower five schools, my son is head coach at Louisiana Tech. He used to play Baylor, Vanderbilt, those are money games, those are very, very important. But how are you going to have football when they don't even want to have school? Some schools like Notre Dame has said, OK, we're going to start on August 10th. Now some of faculty members say, oh, it's too risky, I don't want to go. You have teachers' unions saying you shouldn't go back to school. The underprivileged, the people from the poor neighborhoods, where they going to get education? What has happened to our way of life? Look at it from both points of view. The risk is always there, but you cannot just look at it from one side, and that's exactly what's happening. And I think it will end on Election Day.

INGRAHAM: Lou, it seems to me that there are a lot of people on the left especially who have wanted to get rid of football for some time. All the op-eds about, of course it's a dangerous sport, it's a brutal sport, it's a misogynistic sport. Football has been trashed by the left for a couple of decades. So you get the sense that they think they have football right where they want it. But Notre Dame, Alabama, even some of those Ivy League schools, the Pac 10, Ohio, the Buckeyes, they all want to play football. When are we going to hear from coaches and players who say let us assume the risk? We'll assume the risk, let our players play. Are we going to hear from any of them or no?

HOLTZ: I don't think so, but if I were coaching I would sure speak up. I've had people say I don't want my son to play football so I'm going to go buy him a motorcycle so he'll have something to do other than football.

I want to tell you, Laura. I can't begin to tell you the lessons people learn in football. It's a microcosm of life. You learn about sacrifice, you learn about teamwork, getting along with other people. You learn to work on your skills to make sacrifices, to make a total commitment to other people for the welfare of the overall team and unit. There is so many valuable lessons you learn from it, and when you are part of a team, people want to be part of something. That is how games came about. When they started emphasizing athletics in schools, then people started enjoying the game, because young people wanted to be part of something, and you are that away from them?

INGRAHAM: Coach, I want to quickly get to your view on the now push to get Notre Dame to reconsider the Fighting Irish nickname. OK, as a former coach at Notre Dame, what are your thoughts on that? Apparently, that is now politically incorrect.

HOLTZ: I think that's ridiculous. They were named the Fighting Irish because the Ku Klux Klan tried to attack the Catholics. They went down and fought the Ku Klux Klan, and that is where the name the Fighting Irish came. Now day you're going to tell me they want to topple my statue Notre Dame. That is when I will really get mad.

INGRAHAM: Coach Holtz, before we go, on behalf of all of us at "The Ingraham Angle," I want to express our great condolences for your incredible wife, the lovely Beth. I know you were married for 58 years. She was an amazing woman, and I know it just hurts in your heart, and we heard for you, coach.

HOLTZ: Thank you, Laura. If I could make one comment, we had the funeral at Notre Dame Basilica, there couldn't be many people, but we have gotten so many thousands of texts and emails. I wish they had done it when she was alive. So everybody listen, please sit down while somebody's still living and tell them the difference they made in your life. Do it while they can appreciate it. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Lou, we will, and you have made a huge difference to so many players and alumni and students and me, personally, over the years. So thank you so much for everything you do. We really appreciate it.

HOLTZ: Thank you. Now I have to watch your program alone. And I enjoy your program, but it will be sad.

INGRAHAM: Thanks so much, Lou.

HOLTZ: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And being a medical professional who tells the truth about COVID figures gets you smeared professionally, ostracized, even targeted by medical boards. Two men who found themselves in that position at times are here with their stories, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: For challenging the medical establishment, may be the medical deep state, and exposing a massive flaw in our COVID response, my next two guests have found themselves on the wrong side of that medical mafia. Here now is Dr. Scott Jensen, physician, Minnesota state senator, and Dr. Stephen Smith, founder of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health. Dr. Jensen, you found legitimate flaws in the CDC's guidelines. Now you're being targeted by your state's health board. Explain briefly.

DR. SCOTT JENSEN, PHYSICIAN: Basically, I'm being told that because I questioned the Department of Health and the CDC's communications that I've been spreading misinformation. I think this is ludicrous. If you want to know who is spreading misinformation, if the governor comes out and tells Minnesotans they are going to have 74,000 deaths and then later on reduces it to 29,000 deaths, and then later on gives us another statistic and says in mid-July, which is next week, we're going to have 1,000 deaths per day, to me that would be more misinformation than me saying hey, listen, death certificates are a serious thing and we should be doing it right.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Smith, you've turned into a pariah of sorts by your own hospital because of your advocacy for and use of, successfully, I might add, hydroxychloroquine. Tell us about it.

DR. STEPHEN SMITH, SMITH CENTER OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES: In the beginning when I adopted the French regimen, which was 600 milligrams a day, as opposed to the 2,400 milligrams lower dose that people were using, CDC, actually the FDA eventually endorsed, I got immediate pushback from the CMO at one of the hospitals we go to. Immediate. Like, we'll take it from here, Stephen, after I sent them the article. I said, what? He came in on a Saturday and I was still in the hospital working my tail off, and I said, no, you won't touch my patients.

And since then, I don't know why -- I didn't know I was creating controversy. I thought I was following the data like I always do. And it's a safe drug, a cheap drug. And I got in another argument with the CMO of the system. He said, if we give everybody 600 milligrams a day, which is only 6,000, as opposed to 2,400 milligrams, we're going to run out of hydroxychloroquine. I said I don't believe him. He hung up on me. That was after maybe I had spent three hours taking care of 50 of his patients.

INGRAHAM: Earlier today, earlier today Dr. Fauci was asked if we can control COVID without a vaccine. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I think we can get it under control but keeping it under control is going to be the real problem. This virus, to our dismay, is spectacularly efficient in transmitting from person to person. That makes me skeptical whether we would get permanent, sustained control of this without having a vaccine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, Dr. Jensen. The translation -- get ready to be locked down until Biden is elected. I'm sorry, I hear that, and my blood boils. It is a virus, it's a bad virus, but most people do fine with it. Could this be with us forever? And vaccines aren't 100 percent useful anyway, in most cases.

JENSEN: I would ask Dr. Fauci why in the world he would use the word "spectacularly." That sounds like just fearmongering. And I would ask, what RNA viruses have we been successful at in terms of creating a vaccine that really does what we want? We know that with our influenza vaccine, we frequently face just terribly mediocre results. And if you look at other coronavirus viruses, whether you're talking about SARS or MERS, we don't have a great track record. So the fact of the matter is, if a vaccine comes along to help us, that's great, but we are far more realistically leaning into herd immunity.

INGRAHAM: Yes, the Henry Ford Health System study on hydroxy has come under fire. Not only was the study not randomized, outside experts noting the patients who received hydroxy were also more likely to get steroids. Dr. Smith, you've read the study, you've treated all these patients successfully. What are your thoughts?

SMITH: It's really hard to -- actually it's harder to show something works than doesn't work. And obviously we've had several trials showing this drug or drug combination works very well. Our data support that. There are many other trials that show that. And when you see efficacy, you really take notice, because, again, it's harder to prove something works in this situation then to say it's neutral. It's a lot easier to say he doesn't have an effect for a bunch of reasons.

INGRAHAM: And it's a generic drug and it doesn't cause $4,000 a course like remdesivir. Gentlemen, thank you so much. Great to see you.

An important Last Bite, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: A policy of never-ending lockdowns month after month would ultimately do more harm than good to public health, and so bad for our children. As a result, it really is more loss of life. We can't do that. We have to get back now. We did it right. We saved millions of lives by what we did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.