Lara Trump talks 2020, Bloomberg and Barr

Hello and welcome to "Justice." I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro live tonight in the Sunshine State. Thanks so much for being with us.

And a special treat tonight, the Daytona 500. It is tomorrow when I spent today at the legendary speedway hanging out with fans, a few drivers and even talking -- and even taking a spin in the pace car. I'll show you all the preparations for the race tomorrow, and a special guest appearance from the most powerful man in the land.

But first My Open:

As the Democratic clown car literally packed with B-list candidates: Bernie, Biden, Buttigieg and Bloomberg bumbles along with clowns tripping over their clown shoes to out liberal, out progressive and out socialize each other, the rest of us watch curiously to see who the winner will be.

And as these Democratic primaries continue, understand that you are looking at the most extreme leftist agenda America has ever witnessed. So you need to start worrying. In fact, you need to be afraid.

These people don't care about you or law and order. I'll say it again. These people don't care about you, your safety, civil tranquility, innocent Americans or law and order, because if they did, they would support the police, law enforcement, ICE, Border Patrol, the military, and all the agencies designed to protect the safety of the American citizenry.

But no, these leftists openly defy the law and protect those who are guilty of violating it. As a result, areas of crime are being created than endanger innocent Americans in sanctuary cities and sanctuary states.

We're now beginning to see how the left's reliance on identity politics, which focuses on race, gender, class and sexual orientation supersedes the issue of guilt or innocence, and instead seeks to protect the guilty and punish the innocent.

Now, just this week in New York, a 92-year-old grandmother was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant set free by New York City officials who defied Federal authorities who sought custody and detention of that illegal individual.

But this is nothing new. We've seen it in San Francisco, Virginia and across this country, where mayors and governors decide that illegals who are criminals should not be handed over to ICE for deportation, but instead be allowed to roam freely among us with whatever attendant harm they may inflict upon us.

But folks, it will only get worse if a Democrat gets elected into the White House.

So what does this have to do with the Democratic primaries? Everything. Those who are seeking to be Commander-in-Chief are part of this constructionist, ignore the law mentality.

Bernie Sanders is an out and out socialist who calls America a racist society from top to bottom. And he believes that everyone should be able to vote, even felons who are in prison. He simply does not care about law and order.

Now, Pete Buttigieg, a mayor of some town in Indiana, has proven over and over again that he simply doesn't know or understand anything about law and order.

Michael Bloomberg is sorry for what he said when he talked about law and order and still can't figure out what he meant when he talked about law and order.

And Joe Biden, well, he still can't figure out whether law and order is a requirement or a television show.

So these political clowns don't care that Americans overwhelmingly support enforcement of the law. So why wouldn't the left?

It's simple. Their goal is power. They get that power when illegals vote because they know they've lost the vote of law abiding Americans, the ones that support the Constitution, the foundation of our laws.

The leftists, on the other hand, prefer to subjugate the laws of the land, even if it means sacrificing the rest of us at their altar of political correctness and identity politics.

They know that if they give illegals driver's licenses, which they can then use as a point of identification to register to vote, they get another voter.

But you might not even need that. There are politicians interested in having illegals, just go vote, and the latest leftist suicide pact with crime continues with the so-called "bail reform."

Now, it may sound great, but I'm here to tell you it's a nightmare. These radicals believe the imposition of bail is simply unfair, unconstitutional, and so they decided it is unjust and have turned into a simple get-out-of- jail free pass, but they are wrong.

The Constitution recognizes the legality of the imposition of bail. The Eighth Amendment simply says that it must not be excessive. But folks, it's not bail reform. It's let them loose. If they come back, great; and if they don't or commit crimes, and victimize others while they're out, well, so be it.

Now as you can see, from just one day in New York City -- one day, the front pages of two major newspapers reflect what appears to be a growing crime epidemic because of the liberal nonsense Khumbaya BS where a bank robber who had already robbed five banks was let out on bail to then go out and rob two more banks.

And the other headline where a career criminal would -- get this -- 138 arrests was again free to commit five additional crimes. Now both of them should have been in jail pending trial. These were public safety emergencies.

Yes. The purpose of bail is to ensure the defendants return to court, I know that. No bail with someone though who is a serial offender and a danger to the community sends a message, go for it.

If we give you no bail, we're telling you, you're free to go out and reoffend. So should serial pedophiles, the ones who prefer to have sex with children be let out on bail to simply re-offend? I don't think so and I don't think you think so either.

But these criminal justice issues highlight the radical difference between the right and the left, and how they view your safety.

The left has a history of allowing crime to run rampant. Just look at these 10 cities with the highest violent crime rates in the country. They are all run by Democratic mayors. Coincidence? I think not.

Now, take a look at the next chart with the 10 cities with the highest number of homicides in the country. Every one of those cities has a Democrat as a mayor.

So the next time you watch for the outcome of a Democratic primary, ask yourselves if you want a country that reflects the policies of these leftists on a national level where the rights of the criminal are sacrosanct, and the rights of the victim are simply non-existent. Where victims are ignored, and where criminals are coddled as if they're violated and not the violators.

If that's what you want, then by all means, vote for the Democrat. But keep your eye on the bleeding heart socialists who don't give a damn about the rules, the weak leaders who find excuses for the criminalization by the offenders. Go right ahead.

But as I said, you need to be afraid. You need to be very, very afraid.

And here with reaction to my open and more, special adviser to the President and former Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi joins me now.

All right, Pam, you know, as the former Attorney General and an Assistant DA as well, you're very familiar with the issue of bail and what is happening in New York and is being mimicked around the country -- it is the concept of bail and the requirement that someone stay in jail if they don't make bail is unconstitutional and unfair.

And as a result, people are being free to reoffend. And in fact, some of them aren't even coming back. What do you think can be done about this? And is this something that you had to deal with when you were Attorney General, Pam?

PAM BONDI, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF FLORIDA: Well, when I was a career prosecutor, and when I was Attorney General, thank goodness, Judge Jeanine, we had great judges like you, who would look at the facts that you're supposed to look at.

If someone is arrested, you have to look at what you said. If they're a flight risk -- and somebody with 138 prior arrests? Really? They are a flight risk.

You have to look if there's a victim involved. If they could threaten or harm the victim. There are many factors that you have to look at. If they're going to flee -- many, many things. And so that's why it's so important and you the number one thing is, if they're a danger to our community.

This isn't political. It should be about whether we can keep our citizens safe, our police officers safe on the streets and whether someone is going to come back to court. That's why bail bond is imposed.

PIRRO: And you know, the purpose, Pam of bail is to reassure the return of the offender.

BONDI: Absolutely. Good point.

PIRRO: Dangerousness is not one of the criteria and as a judge, that's one of the things that I would use to determine it, but they'll be somewhat, you know, it's got to be readjusted. They're now loosening it up.

And instead of saying if you've got -- if you're likely to kill someone, as opposed to giving them an order protection, like we just witnessed in New York, MS-13 gang members who killed someone and then the prosecutor had to give the name of the witness who was going to testify against those defendants, he ends up dead.

And you know, so it is all going against the law enforcement and the victims. And I honestly believe that it's the criminals and it's the liberals who feel sorry for them who are pushing this agenda.

BONDI: They completely are. And they're looking out for the criminals instead of the victims. And not only that, just the citizens of our community who could be hurt and are great men and women in law enforcement.

Look at everything President Trump has done, given everything to our military, to our police officers, everything to strengthen our police and our military, yet, they're trying to undermine that by letting criminals -- people charged with crimes -- out of jail without bond, the letting them just walk free.

And again, it's to ensure that they arrive back in court, but it's also to protect our communities. And that's so very important. And that's why we have to have good judges in place, and we've got to have tough, strict laws, and they have to be enforced just like you said.

PIRRO: Well, we seem to be going the other way. Instead of instead trying to make sure that the laws are tougher.

BONDI: We are.

PIRRO: But, you know, I know that you're a special adviser to the President within the Office of White House Counsel, and you can certainly comment on prosecutorial decisions.

But there was something that really has got a lot of people frustrated and wondering, and that is the decision by the Department of Justice to not prosecute Andrew McCabe who was found by the Inspector General to have a falsely testified or sworn under oath, and on the other side -- and a decision made to not prosecute him.

And on the other side, Roger Stone, who that same Department of Justice had made a decision to recommend a sentencing of seven to nine years for lying and various other charges.

I know you can't comment on the prosecution side of it. But is there any question in your mind that seven to nine years for Roger Stone is too much and then not going after McCabe when even the Deputy Attorney General said yes, we give you permission to go after him. Is there still a Deep State in the Justice Department?

BONDI: Well, you know, Jeanine, to start with McCabe. What do we know from the Horowitz report? He is a disgrace to the F.B.I. He gave numerous false statements under oath and he was part of the Comey-McCabe, who with a fake steel dossier, pushed it forward despite pushback even from the C.I.A.

And you know, Inspector Horowitz was very clear. The man is a disgrace, and he is just -- he's not a good person. And the F.B.I. is very lucky to be rid of him and our country is lucky to be rid of him.

Whether the decision to prosecute, I can't comment on that, but then you go to someone like Roger Stone. You know, do you remember when they raided Roger Stone's house? They treated him like he was a mass murderer in the middle of the night that they went into his house with guns drawn.

Roger could have had a heart attack. Look, he got his wife was home. That man was not a threat to lives, to society but they arrested him that way and then they gave him an insulated guideline.

PIRRO: Pam, isn't that proof of my theory that you've got a Deep State that is now trying to bake -- go after Republicans in a way that is so on unlike how they handle Democrats. It's ridiculous.

You are the expert here, Pam.

BONDI: Well, and the Justice Department and Bill Barr stepped in and did the right thing that the Justice Department said Roger Stone does not need to be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison. That that was absurd. They were going above the guidelines on him and that should not happen and said the Justice Department did the right thing there.

But yes, you know, when you get all these disproportionate sentences, especially someone with Roger Stone's background, it's very sad for our country, Judge.

PIRRO: All right. Pam Bondi, thank you so much for being with us tonight and talking on these important issues.

BONDI: Enjoy Daytona.

PIRRO: President Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo met in the White House Thursday, but they weren't able to cut a deal on the President's ban on New Yorkers participating in the Secure Traveler Program.

The ban is in response to New York's Greenlight Law allowing illegals to get driver's licenses. Here to discuss that as well as the state of law and order in this country when it comes to sanctuary cities and illegal immigration is Acting Deputy Secretary of the Homeland Security Department, as well as Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli.

All right, Ken. All right, so we've got Andrew Cuomo, who decides that illegals should get driver's licenses. So the President says, okay, you want to do that, then I need to have access to that information, if I'm going to allow New Yorkers to access Global Entry to get into this country quicker, because I need to know who these people are.

And Cuomo says, you're not getting any of this information. So New Yorkers freak out. I was one of them because I travel a lot and they meet on Thursday, anything happen?

KEN CUCCINELLI, DIRECTOR, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES: Well, we didn't resolve anything. We certainly had a vigorous chat, but I would note that it wasn't -- the key wasn't that they gave licenses to illegals, 13 states do that.

The key was that they cut off the Department of Homeland Security from having access from their DMV databases, which are absolutely critical to conducting law enforcement and national security work for the Department of Homeland Security.

And it's amazing that one of the three states like mine, Virginia, that was hit on 9/11 is walking backwards on this kind of critical information sharing, but that's exactly what they're doing for their political virtue signaling.

PIRRO: Ken, I'm going to interrupt for one second.

CUCCINELLI: Yes, go ahead.

PIRRO: What is the information that the Federal government could access from those records that would help you guys decide whether or not someone is a danger to the rest of us?

CUCCINELLI: Well, there are a number of things in that database, Judge. There's first of all, simply confirming if you have a driver's license, whether this is real, and this is actually the identification -- the identity of the person in front of you if you're a law enforcement officer, or if you're looking up witnesses in an investigation or if you come up on a vehicle knowing who owns that vehicle, and are there any warrants, or is it a stolen vehicle?

The most dangerous thing law enforcement does and our law enforcement agents do this, too, is come up on a vehicle they've had to pull over because there's been a violation of law, or they're looking for something associated with that vehicle. It's a very dangerous moment for a law enforcement officer.

And finally, all the updated criminal information warrants temporary restraining orders on people who've committed domestic violence, all sorts of things are contained in that database and they obviously tell us whether this person A, can be a trusted traveler, for the Trusted Traveler Programs that you referenced and B, whether they are who they say they are, and C, whether they're dangerous to that law enforcement officer. There's an awful lot that comes through that database.

PIRRO: And you know, the concept of this along with sanctuary cities, where you've got the liberals on left and I talked about this my open, not allowing law enforcement to access information so that you guys can protect the safety of innocent Americans is absolutely stunning to me.

And I understand that the President has just recently decided to take some of the Border Patrol off of the border and to start sending them into the cities to assist in some investigations?

CUCCINELLI: So a number of different Federal law enforcement officers you'll see supporting ICE in their efforts to do removals and to enforce immigration laws of various kinds and C.B.P., obviously, partners with ICE in many other areas is the one you've read about most recently.

They're not the only ones who do that work, and it's actually not all that unusual. It got a lot of news this week. But we're looking for any ways we can because it is a priority for the President and this White House to expand our ability to enforce immigration law.

PIRRO: And you know, in the end I was looking at the cost, it says a fair -- FAIR study in 2017 found that illegal immigrants are a net consumer of taxpayer benefits worth more than $100 billion a year, not including the cost of enforcing the border.

And the American Medical Association found that Federal state Immigration Insurance Program $2 billion a year in emergency treatment not including $1.24 billion in infant delivery expenses.

But why doesn't the left talk about this? Why is it always we've got to let them all in. We've got to let them all in. We can't afford it.

CUCCINELLI: Right. Because it defeats their goal of letting them all in and erasing our border and our sovereignty. And there are real costs.

You talked about some dollars, Judge. There are human costs. There all of these crimes in sanctuary cities, and it isn't a question of the rate of crime. These are crimes that are 100 percent preventable.

You heard from my friend, Pam Bondi there. We were both A.G.s together. She was a prosecutor before that. These are people who shouldn't even have to be taken off the street because they shouldn't even be in this country.

And for every single one of those that the left is trying to protect and defend, there are crime victims harmed by those people, and that's who we prioritize, and President Trump emphatically prioritizes protecting those crime victims.

PIRRO: All right, Ken Cuccinelli. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

PIRRO: President Trump and presidential hopeful, Michael Bloomberg battling it out in a Twitter feud this week. And now today, there's a report that he could be trying to recruit dear old Hillary Clinton as a running mate. Really Mike?

Let's ask my panel. Their take on it, Fox News contributor, Lisa Boothe, along with host to the "Aggressive Progressive Podcast" Chris Hahn.

All right, so what we've got here is Michael Bloomberg talking about bringing on Hillary Clinton as a possible running mate. What do you think the chances of that are, Chris? And is that a good idea?

CHRIS HAHN, HOST, AGGRESSIVE PROGRESSIVE PODCAST: I think the chances of that are zero.

PIRRO: Why?

HAHN: I think whoever the Democratic nominee -- whoever the Democratic nominee is, no matter whether it's Bloomberg or Bernie, they're running mate is going to have to be a big part of how they unify the different parts of the party.

Bloomberg and Hillary are from the same part of the party. Bernie Sanders is more likely to choose Hillary Clinton than Mike Bloomberg is -- and I don't think Hillary Clinton's interested in being anybody's second banana. So I think that's a story that is just somebody trying to get some clicks on the internet and it's never going to happen.

PIRRO: All right, Lisa, what do you think?

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I've not heard the second bananas. I like that one. I might use that in the future. Here's the thing. Mike Bloomberg is a manufactured candidate. It is a mirage right now. He is the only Democratic candidate who has not been tested, he's not had to go on a debate stage.

He has been standing behind, you know, hundreds of millions of dollars of paid advertising, contrived by consultants and pollsters and people presenting an image of him. But it's not real.

We haven't seen who Mike Bloomberg really is on a debate stage actually being tested, actually having to be vulnerable and exposed in front of the voters and I think once they see Mike Bloomberg on the stage squared up with the rest of the candidates, if he ends up on a debate stage, they're going to be turned off for him. They're not going to be interested in him.

PIRRO: Lisa, what are the chances of him picking Hillary Clinton?

BOOTHE: Well, I don't think he's going to be the Democratic nominee. So I would say none.

PIRRO: No, but what do you think if he were? Would he pick Hillary? Does that make sense?

BOOTHE: Yes, it makes sense because they are both boring candidates that have no core convictions and not rooted in anything and they don't have compelling messages.

PIRRO: Okay, all right, now let me get to the fun stuff. So Donald Trump at a tweet calls Mike Bloomberg, "Mini Mike is a five foot four massive dead energy." And then of course, Bloomberg responds and calls Donald Trump a carnival barking clown, which is kind of amazing, Chris.

I mean, you know, it seems to me that Bloomberg is the guy who doesn't have the fortitude should we call it to even show up on a debate stage, but was able to buy himself a third term as New York City Mayor. If anyone should have been in New York City Mayor for third term, it should have been Rudy Giuliani after 9/11, but I digress.

And now he's trying to buy himself into the Democratic Party when the Democrats don't want him to do this. What do you think?

HAHN: Actually, it's the Democratic candidates that are inviting him to the debate next week, and I think he's going to wind up on that debate stage next week and as for his height, Mike Bloomberg is a lot taller than Donald Trump when they're both standing on top of their wealth, so let's just keep it at that and Bloomberg is going to put all of that wealth into beating Donald Trump, whether he's the nominee or not.

So, Donald Trump should really try to back off the criticism of him so that maybe if he loses this primary, he stays out of the general election.

If I was Donald Trump, I would stop criticizing Mike Bloomberg right now.

PIRRO: But Lisa, doesn't Michael Bloomberg simply by the fact that he is willing to invest hundreds of millions of dollars, irrespective of whether he is the candidate into anyone to take down Donald Trump, that's almost like a jealousy that is like -- I'm taking you out, even if it's not me.

BOOTHE: Well, and I think all President Trump has to say is I'm President, you're not. You know, and look, you also think about the fact -- look, Donald Trump when he was candidate in 2016, he spent less than his competitive primary opponents and still won.

He spent half of what Hillary Clinton spent and still won because he was a dynamic candidate with a compelling message.

Mike Bloomberg has to spend hundreds of millions of dollars and we don't even know what that's going to get him in terms of delegates, because again, he has not competed at any of these contests yet.

So we will see on March 3rd. We will see on Super Tuesday what he is able to do with that money. But always remember that President Trump when he was a candidate, spent less than everyone else, still won because he was a compelling candidate with a compelling message.

HAHN: Well, Lisa --

PIRRO: Go ahead, Chris.

BOOTHE: Mike Bloomberg is not.

PIRRO: Last word, Chris.

BOOTHE: He is President.

HAHN: Well, Lisa, Donald Trump was a master of the media in 2016. And the President manipulated the media better than any candidate I've ever seen.

BOOTHE: He had a compelling message.

HAHN: And the media assisted by covering those rallies of his like they were breaking news every single night because they were waiting to see if he said something ridiculous, which he did often. And he did that on purpose, I think.

PIRRO: No, they covered him because no one has ever had crowds like that.

HAHN: This time around, it's going to --

PIRRO: And that's the end of that, Lisa Boothe, Chris Hahn. Thanks so much.

HAHN: It's going to take a lott --

PIRRO: Campaign chaos as we look ahead to Nevada and South Carolina.

Earlier, I sat down with Trump 2020 campaign adviser and daughter-in-law to the President, Lara Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

PIRRO: All right, Lara, thanks so much for being with us. I know that you're like on the road, you're very busy. This is the beginning or is it the middle of the campaign for you for 2020?

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISER TO TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN: Well, I guess, it is officially the beginning now that we're past Iowa and New Hampshire, but for us at the campaign, you know, the campaign never shut down after the President was inaugurated.

So I've been working with the campaign since Inauguration Day, well, really since before that, so it kind of feels like the middle, but you do feel the swell of enthusiasm.

PIRRO: You haven't just been working since the campaign. You got pregnant and had a baby, so it's your second baby and you've got Luke and then you've got the dogs and you have a family and you're all over the place.

L. TRUMP: I know.

PIRRO: I mean, you are all over the place. Kudos to you. But you know, let's talk about Iowa. So coming out of Iowa and New Hampshire, Joe Biden seems to be sinking and sinking fast. Why do you think that is?

L. TRUMP: Well, I have always said that I was never nervous about Joe Biden, I mean, from before he even announced he was running.

PIRRO: Why?

L. TRUMP: Because Joe Biden, I think -- he just doesn't connect with people in the way that Donald Trump does. And everyone was very worried about Joe Biden. He was at the top of all their polls, which, Jeanine, what does that mean for all these polls out there that apparently are so accurate? What's going on out there?

Joe Biden, obviously has had a lot of gaffes, obviously, has a lot of ground that he would need to make up to even have a hope and a chance at making anything out of this.

But I don't think he really connects with people, and it felt almost to me like it many times. Somebody said to him, you have to be more Donald Trump than Donald Trump, and he seemed kind of yelling at people and getting really angry up there --

PIRRO: Yes, calling them names.

L. TRUMP: It's true, but it didn't work for Joe Biden. And sadly, I just think that you know what? Third time was not a charm for him. It's not going to work out.

PIRRO: Clearly. Okay, so now what we've got at the top of the heap is you've got a 78-year-old, Bernie Sanders who is a far left progressive, more socialist. And then you've got 38-year-old, Pete Buttigieg who is a mayor from a town. Two completely different candidates, do you run completely different campaigns against them?

L. TRUMP: I mean, I think it does matter who the candidate is and the strategy going forward. Obviously, our overall strategy is to tout the great accomplishments of President Donald Trump. You can't deny the results of this President. And that's why we've been so confident from well, before any of these people got into the campaign on the Democratic side that Donald Trump would win again in 2020.

That said, we leave nothing to chance. So we do have to evaluate if you're running against socialist Bernie Sanders, and what that would mean and how you contrast that for the people of this country, compared to Donald Trump and all the great prosperity we've seen under him versus Pete Buttigieg if that does happen to continue to be a trend that we see him on the rise, who really has had very little experience, he is very young.

PIRRO: You know, it's interesting, Lara, and I know mean to interrupt you, but I was waiting to hear when you talk about Bernie Sanders, you know, with socialism, that's part of the fight and you talk about the economy. But would Buttigieg, what is his message? What are you fighting?

L. TRUMP: Well, that's right. We don't really know because he hasn't made himself very clear on much of anything except I can beat Donald Trump.

That's the problem that I think a lot of these folks have. Their only message and their only platform is, I can beat President Donald Trump. And if that is all you're running on, I don't think you're going to have the American people get behind you.

I don't think the American people are going to rally behind a socialist whenever you start describing what that would mean and what that would look like for this country and the rest of the field by all accounts is really running to beat Donald Trump.

So that is their problem, and it's really actually to our advantage, because we can say, well, you know what, they have nothing to run on but look at what Donald Trump has actually done.

PIRRO: Okay, so then you get into the Michael Bloomberg that you know, this guy who apparently has endless amounts of money. He is willing to think it in whether it's his own campaign or into anybody else's campaign because he just doesn't want Donald Trump to be President.

Is there something personal there with Bloomberg? I mean, who's willing to put hundreds of millions of dollars into defeating Donald Trump and why?

L. TRUMP: Yes, it's really interesting. I think that he could take a page from 2016 and take a look back at the fact that it doesn't really ultimately matter who's got the most money. You can have all the money in the world, but if you're not a good candidate, it doesn't matter.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton had so much more money than the Trump campaign, yet, we see who won that election. I always find it interesting for the very far left base of that party who is anti-capitalism, who doesn't like millionaires. This is an old rich white guy who happens to be a billionaire who is literally buying his way into possibly the Democratic nomination.

That is not going to sit very well with that group of people on the left.

PIRRO: Finally, Bill Barr, now they're talking about impeaching the Attorney General. These endless investigations, if you're President, you're running for office, you're running the country, which is 24/7, and then he may be faced with more impeachment if you listen to people like Elizabeth Warren. How does the President balance all of this?

L. TRUMP: Well, he's pretty amazing in general, I honestly don't know how he does it all. I wish I had the trick because we could all learn a thing or two from Donald Trump. Wouldn't it be nice, Jeanine, if instead of fighting him every single day, people in Congress were actually doing what the American people sent them to Washington, D.C. to do, and they were getting things done for this country.

You see all the success we've had, what if they actually backed him up and said, let's do what's great for the American people.

PIRRO: For the people.

L. TRUMP: It's so sad, actually.

PIRRO: All right. And final question. I know that baby Carolina is how old now?

L. TRUMP: She is five months old.

PIRRO: Okay. And she is keeping you busy along with Ben and Charlie, the dogs, the rescues.

L. TRUMP: Yes.

PIRRO: And Luke and we've got some pictures and we appreciate you bringing them in and having us here like you're part of your family.

L. TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you. Listen, we're so blessed every day. And it's the reason that Eric and I both fight so hard for this country and for this President.

PIRRO: And that you do. Lara Trump, thanks for taking time to be with us.

L. TRUMP: You've got it.

PIRRO: Take care.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

PIRRO: President Trump makes history tomorrow as the first President to be named the Daytona 500 Grand Marshal.

So of course, I had to check out all the action on the track and talk with some of the wonderful NASCAR fans. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: We're here at the world center for racing in Daytona getting ready for the Daytona 500 tomorrow, where the President will tell the drivers to start their engines, getting ready for the big race tomorrow and we're go into the stands to find out what everyone thinks about the biggest race in NASCAR.

Why are you here?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, because we love Daytona. We love NASCAR.

PIRRO: Okay, now there's a whole part of the country that doesn't know anything about NASCAR.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh come on.

PIRRO: What would you want them to know?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, it's fun, it's friendly. It's loud, and it smells good.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We've got the speed and the excitement and the fans and it's a great atmosphere.

PIRRO: What do you tell the people who don't come here? Who have never been to NASCAR?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have to get to the racetrack.

PIRRO: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because you can't feel the excitement. You can't smell the smells. You can't see all the people. You can't meet new friends in the grandstands. It's loud. It's fast. It's fun.

PIRRO: A lot of people in the United States don't know anything about NASCAR and they don't -- you know, they kind of snub their nose at it. What would you tell them about NASCAR that makes it worth coming here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, just the excitement, the fun the drivers and the cars and the power and the speed. It's just unbelievable.

PIRRO: What do you love about the race?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's just something about hearing the engines, when they crank up those engines, man and they go around that track. Just like your body vibrates from the excitement.

PIRRO: What do you think of this?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's the greatest thing in the world.

PIRRO: What would you say to Americans who don't come to these races? You think they should?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, most definitely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, where else can you be where the leader of the free world is going to be right here.

PIRRO: What would you tell America about these races and why they should come here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's God, family and country.

PIRRO: God, family, country and the President tomorrow.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's going to be -- that's awesome.

PIRRO: Yes. You excited?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am very excited.

PIRRO: Yes. All right. Good. Is he going to win in 2020?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Of course. He better. Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

PIRRO: How are you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm good. I watch you all the time. You're my hero.

PIRRO: Oh, you do. Oh, thank you. You're my hero. All right, you're driving the Trump-Pence car. All right, how do you think the chances are?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I hope better than average, because Daytona is one of these places you never know what's going to happen.

PIRRO: How long have you been doing this?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thirty years.

PIRRO: Thirty years. And what is it about racing that makes your blood crazy?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On the driving side?

PIRRO: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're trying to outsmart everybody, out think everybody. It's like a big game of chess all the time.

PIRRO: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On the ownership side. Sometimes I wonder why I'm doing all of this because the bills are so big. But engineering these cars and thinking about how you need to design and change and build them to out compete your competitors is a lot of fun to do.

PIRRO: Yes, but would the name Trump and Pence on that car, doesn't that give you like an added benefit?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I hope so. I hope move all the way because I'm going to use the bumper if they're not.

PIRRO: Yes, that's right. Just like Donald Trump. Good luck to you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you and I just want to say, we support the President a hundred percent. I'm honored to be carrying him on our car and for Mike Harmon racing, I'm honored.

PIRRO: All right, and we're proud of you, too. Thank you.

I am with Greg Biffle who has been driving for 18 years.

GREG BIFFLE, AMERICAN RACE CAR DRIVER: A long time.

PIRRO: And what Greg tells me is that this is a Toyota but it goes really, really fast. How are you going to prove that to me today?

BIFFLE: We're going to be making some laps around this racetrack and I think you're going to be quite surprised.

PIRRO: Okay. Hit it. All right. So here we go. Okay, so how many cars would there be next to each other?

BIFFLE: Three wide.

PIRRO: Three wide. So that's it. That's fast. That was fast, Greg.

BIFFLE: Well, that's not fast.

PIRRO: No, that was not fast. Can we go faster?

BIFFLE: Sure. We can go faster.

PIRRO: All right, how fast are we going now?

BIFFLE: We are going almost 200.

PIRRO: Good. Keep going. I like this. How about I drive?

BIFFLE: That would work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: And tune in tomorrow for the big event, the Daytona 500 on Fox and Fox Sports at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. President Trump is the Grand Marshal. I'll be there, too. Back in a moment.

Greg Gutfeld is coming up and I'll see you next Saturday back in New York.

