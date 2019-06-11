Lara Trump: Russia investigation has put our country through hell, ruined people's lives

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 10, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Tonight, a major win for the United States, the president's tough negotiations with Mexico, oh, they paid off a massive big way. The president wins, Mexico agreed to stay on the flow of migration with tough new border policies and 6,000 National Guard troops. And President Trump, yeah, he had Mexico buckled to their knees, and without the help of any Republicans and the mainstream media.

Oh, what happens? We're going to have a trade war.

OK, the president won, the president stood strong, and we are better off for it. We will have more in the moment.

But we start tonight breaking just minutes ago, big news from the office of the Department of Justice of the United States. In a letter obtained by Fox News, the Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd explains that John Durham's investigation into the origins of this Russia witch hunt is, quote, broad in scope go up and will cover, quote, activities of U.S. and foreign intelligence services, as well as nongovernmental investigations and individuals.

This is significant confirmation that our mission to investigate the investigators is not and has never been in vain. Facts, truth, justice, as we have been telling you, about to cascade down on all of these deep state bad actors, those that abuse power. We will have a lot more in the course of the hour and more in a moment.

But while we focus on holding the government accountable on Capitol Hill -- well, you got Jerry Nadler circus and clown show is in full gear. And today, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, literally, jumped the shark. Instead of passing laws or performing responsible oversight, Nadler instead, well, he invited the felon, the known perjurer, liar, John Dean to testify.

That's right, the John Dean, the convicted-felon-turned-partisan-hack- turned-fake-news-CNN-conspiracy-theorist, he was a big star witness today.

But you might remember, John Dean was once the White House counsel under Richard Nixon where he was known as the master manipulator of the Watergate cover-up. He was accused of lying a whopping 19 times to federal prosecutors. I think that he forgot that there were tapes, and, of course, obstructing justice.

John Dean is a convicted felon. He was disbarred many times ago for, quote, being guilty of unethical, unprofessional, and unwarranted conduct. Oh, disbarred too, perfect guy for fake news CNN -- liar, fake news.

Anyway, now, the felon rakes in a lot of cash, trashing Donald Trump daily for the mainstream lying media mob. And because of his seedy track record and penchant for lying, well, he fits right in there.

So, naturally, of course, Jerry Nadler was more than happy to give this known liar, convicted felon another platform. Let's take a look at the circus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN DEAN, FORMER NIXON WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: The last time I appeared before the committee was July 11, 1974, during the impeachment inquiry of Richard Nixon.

In many ways, the Mueller report is to President Trump what the so-called Watergate road map officially tied over the grand jury report and recommendation concerning transmission of evidence to the House of Representatives, was to President Richard Nixon. Stating it a little bit differently, Special Counsel Mueller has provided this committee with a road map.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Convicted felon known liar, comparing a Republican president to Richard Nixon.

By the way, this is how he now makes a living. It is nothing new for the disgraced CNN fake news mouthpiece. In fact, a few years ago, Dean wrote a book calling for the impeachment of oh, George W. Bush. And that book was entitled "Worse Than Watergate."

This is like a line he uses over and over again and he gets paid for doing the same thing. Well before Dean was getting paid by CNN to trash Donald Trump, well, he was doing the exact same thing to a former President Bush. He's a broken record. Play the loop.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DEAN: I have really never seen as secret a presidency as we now have.

I think that they found an old playbook down in the basement that belong to Richard Nixon and they said that it looks like it works.

BILL MOYERS, TV HOST: Be specific with me, what is worse than Watergate?

DEAN: If there is anything to really hit the bottom line, it's taking a nation to war in a time when they might not have had to go to war and people dying.

I wouldn't use the title "Worse Than Watergate" if I did not truly believe that what's happening in the presidency is far worse than anything did happen during the Nixon presidency.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Worse than Watergate, worse than Watergate, worse than Watergate. He gets paid for regurgitating the same stupid line over and over again as a convicted felon and as a known liar.

And John Dean has been used as a prop by the mainstream media mob in the Democratic Party for years. Today's hearing was a sham, a circus, a Democratic propaganda, paid for by you, the American people.

Earlier, Congressman Matt Gaetz, he had this to say to Nadler's star witness. Pretty big take down. Let's look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Do you have knowledge of the falsity of a single material fact in the Mueller report?

DEAN: I think if you'll recall, the first thing I said, I'm not here as a fact witness.

GAETZ: And throughout history, you accuse presidents of acting like Richard Nixon and you make money off of it, right?

DEAN: Not all presidents.

GAETZ: Here we sit today in this hearing with the ghost of Christmas past, because the chairman of the committee has gone to the speaker the House and sought permission to open an impeachment inquiry. But she has said no.

You are functionally here as a prop, because they can't impeach President Trump, because 70 percent of Democrats want something that 60 percent of Americans don't.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Checkmate. And Congressman Gaetz was one of many Republicans who called out Dean and his self-serving abusively biased testimony.

Did I mention he was a felon any he obstructed justice?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIUDEO CLPI)

REP. DOUG COLLINS, R-GA.: The corrupt cabal we see of Strzok, Page, McCabe, Comey and others, how we actually got started here, I believe that they have "The Godfather" here today, Mr. Dean.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: Now we've got John Dean, 45 years ago went to plead guilty of obstruction of justice, and now coming into enlightened the Judiciary Committee on obstruction of justice when we could be going right to the start of how this whole thing started.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are not just talking about your credibility as a witness. You are a biased witness as well. You spent the last 45 years trying to rehabilitate yourself. And I don't blame you. And you have written numerous books. You have claimed multiple Republican administrations as being worse than Watergate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now, Mr. Dean, I have no problem with you having an opinion. You pay your debt to society. You have made your opinion clear.

In the last two years, did you know that you sent 970 tweets about Donald Trump? All 970 tweets about Donald Trump are anti-Donald Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Did I happen to mention that John Dean was a liar, obstructed justice and that he's a felon? And his testimony today just smacks the Democratic desperation.

The House Democrats want to impeach President Trump over a hoax, no collusion, no conspiracy, no obstruction, he's not a fact witness. The special counsel recommended no charges. The attorney general, deputy attorney general, office of legal counsel presented no indictments and said he had nothing to do with Department of Justice policy or any constitutional issue as -- oh, even Mueller said.

Compare that to the independent counsel Ken Starr who will join us in a moment. Following his 1998 investigation into then-President Bill Clinton, well, Ken Starr detailed 11 specific felonies, real crimes for which Clinton could be impeached. Clinton lost his law license and later, in fact, was impeached.

But get this -- back then, Jerry Nadler and his fellow Democrats, they pushed hard. They didn't want the Starr report released to the public. Wow, what a different Jerry Nadler he was back in the day. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: The staff of the Judiciary Committee, perhaps the chairman and ranking argument members of the committee is going to have to go over this material, at least the 400 or 500 pages in the report, have to determine what is fit for a release, and what is as a matter of decency and protecting people's privacy rights, people who may be totally innocent, third parties, what must not be released at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So, it's Nadler's circus, no shame, nothing but a political hack wasting your money, and what has to be one -- becoming one of the most epic flip-flops in American political history. Only a few weeks ago, Nadler is actually threatening the attorney general of the United States, Attorney General Barr, with attempt by Congress. Well, not for declassifying, just two full and seven partial lines of the Mueller report. Everything was released on obstruction.

Well, the section that was redacted was because the law demands it. It had grand jury material. He was asking the attorney general to commit a crime and reveal grand jury material.

He literally wanted America's top law enforcement official to break the law or hold him in contempt -- this from a guy who desperately tried to keep the Starr report hidden from you, we, the American people. Without a doubt that is his hypocrisy on steroids and human growth hormone.

Congressman Nadler is now reportedly putting his contempt plans on hold. Gee, I wonder how long this is going to last.

But the Trump administration, they are done. They are not going to participate in his political circus which is the right decision. Why? For years, the White House cooperated fully with multiple investigations.

We had the FBI 9-month investigation -- no collusion. House Intel Committee investigation, no collusion. Bipartisan probe in the Senate, no collusion. Mueller's 22-month witch hunt, no collusion, no obstruction.

And during the year's long process, not one time, not a single moment did the Trump White House ever exert executive privilege. Didn't exert it once.

The president encouraged every person in the White House, in his administration to participate fully, and they did. They handed over 1.5 million documents to the special counsel and the White House attorney, even Don McGahn was interviewed by Mueller for 30 hours which to me is insanity. The president answered Mueller's questions himself.

Now, it's all over. There was no collusion, and the president will not allow Democrats to literally drag Americans through this process yet again for what would be a fifth investigation. And that's why the president is now rightly saying enough is enough. Exerting executive privilege.

House Democrats, they are not going to have the ability to relitigate the Russia probe for a fifth time. It's now abuse of power, and outright harassment of a duly elected president, more importantly, all the people that work for the president trying to serve their country should not again have to shell out tens and tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees answering the same questions over and over and over again, and literally sit for a perjury trap.

Witnesses and documents, forget it. It's done. That will not be made available. This is the right decision from the president.

The vast powers of our government should never be used two oppressed Americans and harass a sitting president, and cost the American taxpayers what is now a fifth investigation into the same topic. And by the way, President Trump is not the first president to invoke executive privilege, although he did not do it with Mueller.

Former President Clinton did it a whopping 14 times. And meanwhile, Obama successfully utilized executive privilege blocking the request of document surrounding -- remember Fast and Furious, the gunrunning scandal? Well, an American died as a result of that stupid policy, and, of course, the horrific Fast and Furious program.

Obama also tried to withhold document surrounding the failed Solyndra project, and even Benghazi in the attack there. Ultimately, he tried, but he turned them over. He was forced to.

I have some advice for Nadler, Schiff and all the radical, extreme Democrats that are weaponizing and abusing their power in their committees against the president of the United States. The American people are smart. They're not going to support your impeachment. And by the way, they are sick and tired of your lives, your conspiracy theories and your phony Russia hoax.

If you continue down this road, which I highly encourage you to do, well, you'll pay at the ballot box and you'll guarantee a Trump landslide in 2020.

Joining us now, former independent counsel, Fox News contributor Ken Starr, and we will get back to the monologue in a moment.

Gregg Jarrett, good to see you too.

Ken Starr, you are under a different statute, that was the independent counsel statute.

KEN STARR, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right.

HANNITY: You had an obligation to testify in an obligation to release all of this information, did you not?

STARR: I did. The statute is absolutely clear. We were to report to the House of Representatives when we found substantial, credible information that an impeachable offense may have been committed. And did we find lots of evidence.

HANNITY: Right. And how many specific felonies? My memory of it serves me right was 11?

STARR: We had 11 counts in our impeachment report to Congress, and it began, Sean, with perjury in the Paula Corbin Jones case. But it went on.

This was what was really serious, the obstruction of justice. You know, obstruction of justice is being thrown around, but as you know, a judge found President Clinton in contempt not just for his perjury, which he committed, but for obstruction of justice.

HANNITY: You know, it's interesting, we hear a lot, Gregg Jarrett, about obstruction of justice. As Robert Mueller himself was clear, and he needed a little bit of time to, let's say, correct the record from what he previously said after his nine and a half minute debacle last week. And he got the help of the attorney general, frankly, who I think threw him a lifeline.

But putting that aside for a minute, how many more times did they get to investigate the president over one issue? How many more people that work in the White House will have to pay $800 or $1,000 an hour to be asked the same question over and over again? This is now the fifth investigation and the topic. Am I wrong on that?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: No, you are absolutely right, and it is going to continue if the president wins reelection, it will continue for another four three years, this will go on ad nauseam. And in large part because Mueller decided he wasn't going to do his job on the issue of obstruction.

There is nothing about the OLC opinion that would have prevented him from rendering as Judge Starr said, and opinion of offense is committed. The OLC opinion only talks about prosecution and charging, but Mueller wouldn't do it.

And also, he managed to write around the circumvents, the two U.S. Supreme Court decisions that say that statutes do not apply to a president exercising their constitutional authority and obstruction is a general statute, unless the statute says so. Look at the obstruction statutes. They don't say so.

And Mueller knew that, but he could not bring himself to say that the law does not support obstruction of justice. So he tried to write this road map for impeachment hoping that the Democrats and the media would pick up the mantle, and of course they have.

HANNITY: Let me ask you both. I'll start with Ken Starr.

This letter from Stephen Boyd to Jerry Nadler, responding to his request for information related to a review underway by the Department of Justice and the certain activities involving the campaign. And it goes on to say the review is broad in scope. It is multifaceted. It is intended to illuminate open questions regarding the activities of U.S. and foreign intelligence services, as well as nongovernment organizations and individuals.

I take this letter to be a wide-open notice to everybody that all abuse of power, any corruption that has taken place in the course of these events is going to be discovered and every rock is going to be looked under, and they will get to the truth, whether or not people abused power.

How do you interpret it?

STARR: It is very good news, confirmation that we will get the truth. And here is a key dimension of that, Sean -- this investigation is being conducted by professionals, by John Durham, the United States attorney, by others in the U.S. attorney's office and the Department of Justice professionals.

So, there is not some outsider, Bob Mueller being brought in, you are now counsel. What Bill Barr has wisely done is that we are using the resources of the Justice Department and he has also made a very clear that he is getting cooperation from the intelligence agencies, by the way, including it appears foreign agencies. So I think that we should be very optimistic that at long last we're going to know the truth.

HANNITY: We saw what happen with a couple of Italian intel people, Gregg Jarrett. How do you interpret this letter?

JARRETT: Well, what struck me was it is a nongovernmental. And so, that means people like Glenn Simpson, Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr at that same company. It also means the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign, who were involved in paying for the phony dossier that was used as a pretext to launch the investigation, as well as lying to the FISA court to spy on a Trump campaign associate.

And so, you know, this is very broad, it is for encompassing, and it looks like John Durham and his team of investigators will be looking at all matters of potential corruption seriously.

HANNITY: Thank you both, Ken Starr, Gregg Jarrett.

Now, tonight, we have even more big breaking developments surrounding the deep state, including a new report shedding light on how Robert Mueller was able to exploit GPS tracking information to spy on Trump associates, raising even more questions about the extent of surveillance of team Trump, especially as Carter Page reveals that the FBI informants Stefan Halper was intensifying communications just before the FBI obtained the secret warrant to spy on him.

Now, the good news is that we are inching closer and closer to holding those that abuse their power accountable. The I.G. report, the Durham review, tonight's letter, Gang of Eight material, exculpatory materials that were withheld. That is the avalanche of truth that will come cascading down.

It is not a question of if any longer. It is now a matter of when, especially after the president's declassification.

Here with reaction, former Trump campaign associate, Carter Page, along with FOX News contributor Sara Carter.

Sara, I want to get to you on this letter, but first Carter Page, the use of tracking devices. The intensity just before the first FISA application, and we must remind people, before that first FISA application to spy on you, and hence you were the backdoor into all things Trump campaign, Trump transition, Trump presidency. All of this intensified activity was going on with Halper including you were being tracked.

Tell us about it.

CARTER PAGE, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN ASSOCIATE: Sean, to me, the bigger questions -- I was actually so happy to have the chance to talk to Professor Halper who I thought was acting as a University of Cambridge professor from the U.K. You know, we had a number of meetings in Virginia and the District of Columbia, but down in Washington.

And I was really -- you know, when all of these fake news stories started, I was pushing to try to get the -- you know, restart of my life, et cetera. And he was one of the few people that would talk to me. And actually, you know, a lot of the Trump team members, we had to basically go underground, and staying in touch with people, very limited communications. Mr. Halper was saying -- you know, offering to be very helpful, et cetera.

So, I --

HANNITY: I want to make this clear, for a long time you cannot answer this question, now you can. You were an intelligence asset working for the United States of America, and you regularly provided information to all of our intelligence agencies as a person that loved his country. Is that true, sir?

PAGE: That is absolutely true, Sean, and this is why you don't like pointing a finger at Professor Halper. You know, I know that there's a lot of reports. So far, FBI and the U.S. government hasn't officially acknowledged anything. To me --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Did your government pay you for your work?

PAGE: No, I was actually a volunteer, I guess that's the main difference between me and Steele, yes.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You were debriefed. You told them the truth? They knew that they could count on you? They often counted on you?

They asked you to do specific tasks, you would do them. You will report back, correct?

PAGE: I would -- I would share information with them. And so, yes.

HANNITY: Let me go to Sara.

All right. Sara Carter, this DOJ letter, your reaction to that and what this means?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this is incredible, Sean, because what he is saying is that it is a broad scope investigation, which means that they are not going to limit it to anyone thing. I mean, just as Gregg Jarrett said, just as Ken Starr said, they're going to have the ability to look at everything. That means Hillary Clinton's campaign, the Democratic National Committee, all of the people that were involved, including Stefan Halper, Joseph Mifsud, the Italian government.

And right now, the Italians are actually conducting their own investigation into how they were utilized during the campaign. So, this is very significant as well.

HANNITY: Let me put emphasis on this. Our belief is Italy, Great Britain, and Australia, those three countries are scared to death right now, because we had our top intelligence officials -- correct me if I am wrong -- possibly outsourced intelligence gathering that would be illegal for them to perform, they did it for them and they got the information back door. Is that what we're saying?

CARTER: Bingo. One of the things that I've been hearing from a lot of intelligent sources that have focused specifically on Great Britain, I remember early on, they were saying that the British were very nervous that some of them had suggested that they had been used in order to assist with this investigation. Now, it's very difficult to prove these things. This is significantly and highly classified.

But let me bring up one great point.

HANNITY: But there's got to be a trail somewhere.

CARTER: There is a trail. There is a trail, and it will be exposed, because the British are obviously going to give everything they can to this investigation. They are not going to try to keep this from the Trump administration or from Attorney General William Barr, because they want a good relationship with the United States.

But there is something significant that Carter Page talked about. And that was how Stefan Halper really worked him, really worked hard in that September. He did the same thing with Svetlana Lokhova, the Russian gal that was involved in all of those salacious stories that is now suing, because she felt used. That will tell us how early this began.

HANNITY: Yes, but no bombshell went after Carter Page. Glad it only happened to Papadopoulos, which I feel sorry for you, Carter. If you are going to be in a novel, you might as well get one of the bigger roles.

But it is sad what they did to you. I'm not making light of it.

All right. When we come back, stunning revelation in the Hillary Clinton email case, you will not believe what a new FBI document shows.

Yet Hillary is saying that Trump obstructed justice? Wrong. Straight- ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Tonight, we have big breaking news surrounding the biased and botched investigation into Hillary Clinton, because we now have the most damning evidence yet that Clinton's private server was in fact compromised, something we have known for a while, and something that we believe that was put on the exoneration. But new documents, released by the FBI summarized an independent review of that server, and it confirms, quote, penetration by the notorious hacker Guccifer, going back as far as 2009, and that's not all, because one Clinton file was later discovered on the so-called Dark Web, prompting concerns that read, quote, if it is determined by the FBI that this file ever was overtly classified, it will serve as a potential smoking gun document.

Clinton server was in fact a security threat. She without a doubt put national security at risk. And we know she obstructed justice.

Ask yourself, why are we just hearing about it official now? Why was this held from the public for so long?

Now, course years later, poor Hillary still hasn't come to terms with her election loss and is still out there smearing a president and getting his actual talking about danger of attacking the rule of law. You just cannot make this up. But this is all part of the circus that exists with all things Clinton.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The first is that Russia conducted a sweeping and systemic interference in our election. The second is that obstruction of justice occurred. Now, you cannot read the report chapter and verse fact after fact without reaching those conclusions.

There is nothing normal about undermining the rule of law. There is nothing normal about attacking the press. There is nothing normal about trying to undermine another branch of government. There is nothing normal about trying to use the legal system to go after your enemies, there is nothing normal about any of that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And there is nothing normal about putting top-secret classified information on a secret server and a mom-and-pop shop bathroom closet and deleting 33,000 subpoenaed emails and BleachBit-ing your - what should I call it, server, BleachBit.

And then of course, you know hammering BlackBerrys and iPhones and destroying SIM cards and deleting subpoenaed emails. And what about bought and paid for Russian lies that were then used to steal an election and undermine a duly elected President. How could any one person be that out of touch and frankly, slow - delusional.

Joining us now with reaction is Author of the new book Swamp Wars, conservative columnist Jeffrey Lord, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Pam Bondi, in her case, we have an underlying crime that is the Espionage Act. It is illegal. You cannot put that information on a secret server. She did. Even Comey admitted it.

Secondly, what was the intent behind the obstruction, the subpoenaed emails, BleachBit and all everything else in between; it was to eliminate the evidence. She did that too. That would be the real obstruction. Now, how come Jerry Nadler never talks about that?

PAMELA BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, of course, he doesn't because we know what Hillary Clinton did and shout out to Judicial Watch for uncovering sadly that her server was hacked according to Judicial Watch. We all knew it. I mean what she thought her basement server was going to be secure? That's unbelievable. She put her own political interest ahead of those of the American people, and that's so sad, Sean, because it jeopardized our national security and that's what Judicial Watch uncovered. That's what you've known for a very long time, but now they've been able to prove it.

HANNITY: Yes. And Jeff Lord, you talk about the swamp and the sewer. This is the single biggest slam dunk obstruction case ever that I can ever remember. It's in the same time frame; it's the same election period, and that side never talks about it. But yet, they act so sanctimonious and self-righteous, when there's no underlying crime with the President and the President loudly complaining about Mueller is in no way - can in no way be construed as obstruction, because he could have fired him under Article II powers and he didn't do it, and it would have been legal even.

JEFFREY LORD, AUTHOR OF "SWAMP WAR": That's right. Well you know, when she goes out there and says that no one is above the law, what she really means is no one is loved above the law except for Hillary Clinton. And I want to say something about - you know, you played some excerpts there from her speech at Wellesley where she talked about how it's terrible to go after the press. I write, as you know, for The American Spectator.

The Clinton Administration set the Justice Department on The American Spectator to silence them because they didn't like their investigative reporting into Bill Clinton and his various activities. And she also referenced her time on the Impeachment Committee there for Richard Nixon and how proud she was of it. Well, her boss did not like her and I want to read his sentence about her. Why didn't he like her and he said, "Because she was a liar. She was an unethical dishonest lawyer. She conspired to violate the Constitution, the rules of the House, the rules of the Committee and the rules of confidentiality. And she has the chops to go on and talk about Donald Trump, her sense of projection is truly amazing."

HANNITY: You know, Pam, if you look at this DOJ letter that I mentioned earlier, Stephen Boyd today and where this is now going. I think when we get to the bottom and the origins of all of this, it all roads all points in Clinton's direction herself.

BONDI: It does.

HANNITY: That they use multiple sources to feed different FBI people and the idea of creating a notion and impression that was false from the get- go, and actually encouraged and used our intel community to do their dirty work.

BONDI: Sean, from day one, this is what you've said, this is what you believed. And now, we have a real Attorney General in Bill Barr who is not going to let this drop because the American people deserve to know the truth and deserve to keep from having her in a higher office once again. But she - her campaign created the fake dossier as we all know. She attempted the worst coup of a President-elect in the history of our country, I believe, and thank goodness she failed miserably. Now, I believe she's going to be held accountable.

HANNITY: It has to happen. If we have justice, equal justice under the law, equal application of our laws, if we want to remain a constitutional republic, all roads must be pursued. Congrats on the new book, Jeffrey, great book.

When we come back, Lara Trump, she'll be here next to discuss Joe Biden's latest blunders. Later, California falling apart, but now the state is set, don't worry, they're going to offer illegal immigrants free healthcare. You can't make it up; they'll pay for it. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be here as we continue on this busy breaking news night. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Now, just like we've been telling you, well, sleepy creepy crazy Joe Biden is willing to say and do anything to appease the new extreme Democratic Party and their base. Just last week, Biden reversed his decades-long stance on the Hyde Amendment which restricts the federal funding of abortion, but the Democratic frontrunner strategy may be backfiring because now some Democrats, members of the media mob, they're actually starting to call him out. Oh, oh, poor Uncle Joe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I guess the point is, if we have a campaign where the theme is, let's go back to normal, then I think it's going to--

CHRIS MATTHEWS, ANCHOR MSNBC: That's what Biden wants. You're suggesting Biden would do that.

BUTTIGIEG: I'm not going to talk to anybody else's campaign.

MATTHEWS: Yes, you are. You - this is an indirect shot at Biden, come on.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I hope that Joe Biden rethinks his position on this issue. Perhaps he doesn't have all the facts; perhaps he doesn't understand who the Hyde Amendment hurts most.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is Joe Biden--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, he needs to try and figure out how to tell people where he stands on this, and not forget the part of it that makes Biden - Biden ineffective and that is where he puts his own personal heart into the issue, and we haven't heard that. We've just sort of seen this weird flip- flop which is unusual.

JOHN KING, ANCHOR CNN: I'm sorry when this is your issue - when this has been an issue in the past, how - how, call this a style issue, although this is a leadership issue, this is a competence issue. He wants to be President of the United States. This is a leadership and competence issue. You can't do this stuff; you just can't. You do it in our business, you get fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And it gets worse for sleepy creepy crazy Uncle Joe because Biden is losing ground in a new Iowa poll; he's now facing a pretty heavy surge from even, yes, Elizabeth Warren and Mayor good old Pete Buttigieg, even as he tries to tout his relationship with Obama actually sending out a tweet showing a cute little friendship bracelet, whatever that is, with the words Joe and Barack, prompting mockery from the media and even David Axelrod.

Here now with reaction Senior Advisor for Trump 2020, Lara Trump. All right. What is the friendship thing? I mean, what is that?

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISOR FOR TRUMP 2020: Listen, well apparently, it was best friends day, but it's interesting that Joe Biden would tweet this because didn't he say he didn't want Barack Obama's endorsement for his Presidential run and then the best friend?

HANNITY: I asked him not to do it. Yes, right.

L. TRUMP: What do you want that - it's very confusing. But, listen, I think we're seeing that the gloves are coming off on the Democrat side and this is why everyone I think is really excited to see what these Democrat debates hold for the Democrats because who knows what they're going to say. They're going to start attacking each other.

I have always said that we should just sit back and let them go at it, and then we will see who we have to run against in 2020. But it certainly has been interesting to watch.

HANNITY: I honestly, I can't predict today. I cannot make a prediction how this is all going to turn out.

L. TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: Watching the circular firing squad, frankly, is enjoyable but I think the even bigger news is what happened earlier and that is the Attorney General made it very clear in the Senate hearings and this follow- up letter today by the Deputy Attorney General makes it clear yet again. That - I'll go through the words of this because it's very clear that they are now reviewing and that they're going to do a comprehensive review, a broad in scope multi-faceted review that is intended to illuminate the open questions regarding all of what has gone on as it relates to the Russia investigation, that means the nefarious intelligence actions, that means the unmasking of 350 percent increase in 2016, that means, yes, Hillary probably is now in big trouble as is Comey and Strzok and Page and Baker and McCabe and a whole host of other Deep State characters.

L. TRUMP: Yes, well, it's about time, Sean, and the American people should be breathing a sigh of relief that this is happening. Listen, Donald Trump said, he never wants to see something like this happen to another President, Democrat or Republican, and all Americans should feel that way. We have to get to the bottom of how this all started and the players within this crazy mess that set it all up and the people that gave them the go- ahead on so many things that have put our country, quite frankly, through hell for over two years with this investigation, have ruined people's lives.

Listen, not everybody can afford to get a great lawyer and defend yourself against something that you didn't do. Unfortunately, people have gone bankrupt because of this, good people who did nothing wrong. We got to get to the bottom of it and every American out there should be very happy to hear that this is happening.

HANNITY: Lara, we've had four investigations now. They've all made the same conclusion and the President never asserted executive privilege.

L. TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: President cooperated fully. Everybody in the White House was encouraged to speak to the Special Counsel, congressional committees. For separate conclusions, how many more times do you get to go back to the well and force people that are trying to serve the President and the President's agenda, force them to hire attorneys, they're not making any money to begin with really, and then have to answer the same exact questions, but God forbid they get one question a little bit off from the way they answered it two years ago--

L. TRUMP: Right.

HANNITY: Now, they're sitting on a perjury trap, potential criminal referral and possible indictment over nothing.

L. TRUMP: Yes, but you have to - you have to understand why this is happening, Sean. It's happening because the Democrats know that this President has far exceeded everyone's expectations in this country. Even people that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 didn't think that he would get so much accomplished in two-and-a-half years. They know he's going to be nearly impossible to beat at the campaign. We think he will be impossible to beat in 2020.

So, the only hand they have to play is to try and find something somewhere that maybe they missed the first four times to your point and they're not going to find it because Donald Trump didn't do anything wrong. Our campaign didn't do anything wrong. It has been proven time and time again. But, that is why this is happening.

HANNITY: Okay.

L. TRUMP: Because they think they're going to do some jazz hands and we're all going to ignore all the great things that have happened in this country under this President.

HANNITY: What's happening in Orlando, anything, or next week, besides Disney and Spacemacs?

L. TRUMP: We have a very exciting announcement in Orlando. On Tuesday, the President will be there, the Vice President, First Lady, Second Lady, our family--

HANNITY: How come I didn't get an invitation? What about "Welcome Sean Hannity?"

L. TRUMP: You are always welcome, Sean.

HANNITY: I didn't get an invitation.

L. TRUMP: You are always "come on down."

HANNITY: Come on - I get to come on down the invitation. All right between- -

L. TRUMP: You are always welcome.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Lara Trump. We appreciate it. Anyway we've got a full-fledged border crisis - oh, but don't worry, California. They want to give away free healthcare. There are sanctuary cities there, the sanctuary state. Now, they want free healthcare to illegal immigrants. Who's going to pay for it?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be here to discuss that and the other big-time problems in the Golden State and the President's, yes, showdown with Mexico. He won outright. Why are other Republicans so weak? That's a really important question I have answered, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: California is now in turmoil as a result of far left policies that the local government is implementing. The State of California released their 2020 budget late last night, which expands full healthcare coverage benefits to illegal immigrants, costing the taxpayers of that great state about $100 million dollars per year. Meanwhile the L.A. Times is reporting, "16,000 people in LA now live in cars and vans and RVs" and all of this as the President takes matters of the immigration and humanitarian crisis in the border into his own hands, inking a deal with Mexico to tackle the issue with no help from Congress for the most part.

Joining us now with reaction California Congressman Kevin McCarthy. What is it about Republicans? You know, the President didn't want a trade war, doesn't want tariffs on Mexico, but he rightly is saying, "Do your job and stop allowing these caravans to come through, or else there is going to be consequences." All Republicans needed to do is say we support the President. That's it and then even without it, they still capitulated.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF.: Well, you didn't see that in the House at all. He saw us support him 100%.

HANNITY: You are correct.

MCCARTHY: You want to back this President going into that debate, that's how the President was able to come out with a great agreement. We need to support the President in this. Because when he was looking - I'm from California. These Democrat socialist policies is lowering the value of California. We are rampant when it comes to homelessness because the unaffordability throughout California.

But now, what is California doing? They're going to tax American citizens that can't afford healthcare or refuse to pay for it, tax them to pay for illegals to have healthcare. It's going to drive more illegals across the border and just last month, there was 144,000 people apprehended. Those are just the individuals we caught. We'll have more than a million people this year illegally crossing this border. That's twice the size of the population of the capital of California, Sacramento. This is what is going wrong. These socialist policies--

HANNITY: $100 million, state income tax, correct me congressman if I'm wrong, is what 13.5 percent in your state?

MCCARTHY: Yes, it's the highest in the country. And what's going to happen here is, think about this, San Francisco spent a quarter of million dollars registering to vote illegals in the election. These are the socialist policies that are trying to move through Congress with this new socialist democrat party. That is what it why I'm so afraid about this, because we have found their policies lowers the value of everyone, make us all poor.

HANNITY: How is it possible that we have federal immigration laws and that you have sanctuary cities and your state is a sanctuary state that literally aid and abet law-breaking. Help me out with that. I'm having a hard time understanding a government - a state government--

MCCARTHY: Well, I believe it's illegal.

HANNITY: --assisting in that.

MCCARTHY: I believe it's illegal. It's going against federal law. We have a responsibility to protect our borders. Everybody in America, even Mexico understands there's a crisis at this border. Even The New York Times just wrote today their second editorial that told Congress to stop squabbling and solve this problem. But, what did the Judiciary Committee do today? They brought an ex-felon in, that just wants to focus and lie about this President even though the successes that he has been able to achieve. It is this socialist Democrat policy.

HANNITY: Affects (ph) an ex-felon that obstructed and lied 19 times, and every Republican President, this is worse than Watergate. He's like a broken record. All right, next question. You're right about the distinction; I should make a fair distinction. It was members of the Senate.

MCCARTHY: Yes.

HANNITY: What is it about Senate Republicans, frankly, that - why are they so pathetically weak and how is it they haven't figured out that Donald Trump needs to show that he means it to get the action on the other side, when he's negotiating?

MCCARTHY: I hope they learned a very valuable lesson in this. They should stand with this President, especially when it comes to China. If we want to be successful, if we want to win this battle, this President has shown that he can win, that if we stand behind him, we'll be even stronger as a country. We should pass USMCA to make us even stronger against China as well. The people that continue to fight this President, even though he's against these obstacles--

I just sat in Normandy. I watched this President give a speech, which I would say probably one of the best he has ever given. I sat with the leaders from foreign countries and they all sat there in amazement of the strength of this President. You know what they told me? They guaranty that he's going to get elected again because he's showing leadership not just to America, but to the world.

HANNITY: All right, Congressman. Good to see you. Thanks as always for coming on the show; we appreciate it. All right, we got some important final thoughts and Laura Ingraham coming up, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. We will never be the destroy-rage-Trump-media mob. For some reason, I just got a note in my ear, Laura Ingraham apparently, let not your heart be troubled is next.



Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.