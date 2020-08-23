Lara Trump on Democrats' 'dark' convention, previews the Republican National Convention

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," January 8, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Hello and welcome to "Justice." I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

Let's get right to my open.

I hate it when people lie to me. I even wrote a book, my seventh, titled "Don't Lie to Me" out in September.

The person who lies assumes you're too stupid to fathom the truth, so they just keep piling it on.

In their nomination of Bunker Joe Biden, the D.N.C. described an America that was dark, dreary and depressing. Everything wrong in America is President Trump's fault.

But for Donald Trump, we'd all be happy, prosperous, frolicking along the hillside, picking daisies. They've forgotten that under Donald Trump, we have the greatest economy this nation has ever seen, the greatest employment of African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians and women that this nation has ever seen, more jobs than people to fill them.

A GDP brought back from the Obama one percent new normal. A half a million manufacturing jobs brought back after Obama said it couldn't be done.

Under Donald Trump, the economy was soaring. The nation was optimistic because the rising tide indeed was lifting all boats.

Michelle Obama proclaimed, "I'm here tonight because I love this country." I was happy to hear this because on March 12, 2008, she said for the first time in her adult life that she was, " ... really proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback." She was 44 at the time.

Then former President Obama, in an unusual display of vituperative hostility relatively foreign in presidential politics said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Joe and Kamala will restore our standing in the world, a nation that stands with democracy, not dictators.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Really, Barack? Aren't you the one who stood with Iran's Ayatollah, sending him love letters to come back to the negotiation table as Iranians chanted "Death to America," as Christians were being beheaded, saying at a Prayer Breakfast that Christians should get off their high horses.

You're the one who wouldn't stand with the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel, whose State Department actually gave money that was used in an unsuccessful attempt to defeat Prime Minister Netanyahu.

You're the one who stood Iran and sent them $150 million in cash and $1.8 million on pallets as they lied to you, spinning their centrifuges that they have hidden for their nuclear facility.

And by the way, it was Donald Trump who has forged a historic peace deal between Israel and the UAE, to be followed by many Arab nations.

Stand with dictators? You're the one who allowed China to continue to rob us blind in our trade deals and steal our intellectual property. You're the one too lazy to get rid of NAFTA and you want to talk about dictators.

You couldn't even figure out who his friend or foe. ISIS, a JV team. You didn't know if you should contain, dismantle or defeat them. None of what you did, all of which Donald Trump did.

And you and Bunker Joe are going to restore our standing in the world. Now, how is that going to happen?

Does Joe start apologizing to everyone for being American? If America is so damn dark and dreary, why do people risk their lives to come here and fight like hell, when we want to send them back to their country?

Improve our standing in the world? If that means glad handing instead of receiving money owed, like NATO dollars for American troops and protection, then keep your standing. We'll stick with Donald Trump and get the money that's owed to us. And if the money isn't forthcoming, we'll take our troops out like he did in Germany.

Now Joe Biden says our President refuses and blames -- or refuses to lead and blames others. Now, that's rich.

I can't remember a time when Biden and Barack didn't blame all of America's economic woes on George Bush. And how about all those shovel ready jobs, huh, Joe? They produced nothing but shovel ready crap. Did Hunter get any of those jobs?

Joe Biden says this is a life changing election that will determine America's future for a very long time. Hey, Joe, you were in Washington for 47 years. What the hell did you do to improve our lot during those 47 years?

But you are right. If you like being told what to say, think and eat. If you like socialism, no police, a lockdown, no guns and being taxed to the nines, this crew is for you.

You say character and democracy are on the ballot. No kidding. This is why after you and Barack left, we chose an outsider, an anti-establishment candidate and a populist as a President. Character and decency and democracy? You were the ones who broke the law. You were the ones who from the highest echelons of government lied over and over in sworn affidavits, and then lied over and over to a FISA Court to get warrants repeatedly to spy on Carter Page, so you could spy on a presidential candidate and then a President elect.

Aren't you the one Joe, who sat in the Oval Office with President Obama and disgraced F.B.I. Director Jim Comey on January 5, 2017, recommending that Lieutenant General Michael Flynn be charged with the Logan Act, so he wouldn't have the chance to take down the corruption in the Intel agencies?

You and your corrupt administration, with nothing for evidence, pulled the wool over a judge's eyes or maybe forum shopped to find a judge to bring down a President.

You, Mr. Biden and your ilk dragged this country through two years of hell in this Russia collusion delusion, a division where you sowed the seed of hate, that you now claim to reject; and you, and top of the Obama administration officials played musical chairs with prosecutors and judges and F.B.I. agents, moving out Jeff Sessions, moving in Rod Rosenstein, moving Mueller -- Bob Mueller to Special Counsel when President Trump refused to reappoint him as F.B.I. Director.

Oh, yes, Mr. Biden, you and your own have created the very division that you protest and condemn. And pray tell, Mr. Biden, no mention of China in your little speech. A little too close to Hunter? A little too close to that $1.5 billion deal from the Chinese? Did you threaten anyone over there like you did in the Ukraine?

No mention of the chaos and the anarchy that's going on in Democrat-run cities in the United States. No mention or support for the blue line of law enforcement that separates a civil from a barbaric society.

You speak of racial injustice, but you say nothing about rioting and looting and burning and shooting going on, on America's streets.

You and your ilk want to confiscate guns, don't lie about it. And when people use those guns to defend themselves, you're ilk arrest them.

And Kamala doesn't even think the Constitution prevents her from confiscating those guns. One day, you say you're absolutely in favor of defunding police, and then your campaign says you're not. Which lie is it?

Both Joe and Kamala are against fracking, but like defunding police, that answer changes. Now there's talk of grandfathering fracking as long as it's not dangerous. Which is it?

Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia are on the line. So why not say you'll grandfather things in.

And it's so rich, while millions right now in California are sitting in the dark. These know-it-alls keep talking about the Green New Deal.

And Joe, you forgot to mention at the convention that a huge percentage of Americans are going to see their taxes go up significantly. We can thank AOC and the Green New Deal for that one.

Look, Joe, you know, America changed after China unleashed the coronavirus. Wasn't it you and pals, Nancy Pelosi and Bill de Blasio who said, let's go to Chinatown after President Trump blocked flights from China and you called him a racist and a xenophobe?

And now you say you'd shut down the country. So you agree the President was right when he did so. So do you would now admit that you were wrong when you said this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We have right now a crisis with the coronavirus emanating from China.

This is no time for Donald Trump's record of hysteria and xenophobia -- hysterical xenophobia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: And if you're so experienced about Ebola, Mr. Biden and pandemics, why didn't you and Barack leave any PPE, masks and gloves in the event another pandemic were to hit?

You're right, Joe. There's too much anger and too much fear. You and your ilk have created it. You have seeded it, cultivated it. And now, you're using it as a sword.

The American people see through it. Stop trying to ride both sides of every issue and stop trying to scare people as if you were the only good and decent person in the race.

Unlike you, Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn't asked the government for it and he doesn't cut deals while he is in the government for his son and his family. So stop with your sanctimonious, condescending, holier than thou nonsense and above all, stop lying to me, and get out of the bunker.

That's my open.

Joining me now with reaction to my open and much more, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 reelection campaign and President Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Lara, thanks so much for being with us. I saw you this morning on -- I'd say that's about 7:05, so I know it's been a long day for you.

Tell us tell us about, you know, your perception of the D.N.C. and the convention that they had last week.

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISER TO THE TRUMP 2020 REELECTION CAMPAIGN: Yes, well, what a sad, dark, depressing depiction of America quite frankly. I don't know if you didn't want to live in the Democrats' America before the convention, Jeanine, you certainly don't want to live in it after seeing the convention.

There was really no talk as to how they would make this country better, any policy plans that they had. It was basically just dump on Donald Trump.

We got the picture, guys. We know you don't like Donald Trump, and what a good and decent man Joe Biden is. Unfortunately, that is not what this country needs -- just a good and decent man. There are a lot of those out there. We need somebody to get the job done and that is Donald Trump.

So I think this coming week, we're very excited, Jeanine, to showcase our convention from the Republican side, because it will be a 180-degree departure from what you saw last week. And I promise you won't need toothpicks to keep your eyelids open, because we're going to make it a little more exciting.

PIRRO: Well, clearly, the numbers I'm sure for them are quite disappointing. They were very low numbers in terms of people who actually sat down and watched their convention.

But who is going to be speaking? I guess, it's the usual. I mean, in terms of the family, but how will this be different? I mean, how will this not be as dark, dreary and depressing, which were words that were used over and over by them?

L. TRUMP: Yes. Well, it will be very different from the Democrats where you saw them drag out of course, the Hollywood celebrities like they like to do and you know a bunch of politicians that man, we all thought were gone away and we wouldn't have to hear from again, but they dragged them all out.

Ours will be a convention of and for the American people. So you'll hear stories from people this coming week, many of whom did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 who are now voting for him because they have felt the positive impact of Donald Trump as our President.

They believed the fake news, Judge Jeanine previously and now they get it. They've seen the light. They want to vote for Donald Trump. They want to tell their story.

We'll have people who have lived through socialism and are going to warn against the Democrats because as we well know, this is the most far left radical socialist ticket in the history of American politics with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris now.

So it'll be a very clear vision of a positive, patriotic America that we can be proud of. And that's what we always want at the end. You want to have hope and inspiration. Unfortunately, the Democrats didn't present that.

But again, ours will be real American people telling their stories, and I think it's going to be really great.

PIRRO: Well, you know, even when you look at the two men Lara, I mean, you look at the President, I mean, he's got energy. He's got an edge to him. He is aspirational. He is inspirational.

I mean, he's the kind of guy who really -- he can excite crowds of 20,000 people. I mean, you know, Sleepy Joe is a little different character.

But don't you think it was stunning the fact that there was no mention of the thing that people are going through in some of the big cities in Minneapolis and Detroit and Los Angeles and Portland and Seattle, all of the burning in the looting, there's no talk about New York City and crime going up. How could they actually ignore that?

L. TRUMP: I mean it is the one thing that we should be discussing because these are our great American cities that are being absolutely destroyed before our very eyes.

But I think you didn't hear them mention it because they know what we know. They know that these cities are run solely by far left Democrat mayors. These states are run by Democratic governors, and they're not doing their job. They are not doing what they promised and swore an oath to do for the people of their cities.

They're letting the mob run things. They are letting anarchy reign. And so yes, we didn't hear that from the Democrats.

You will hear about how disappointed some people in our convention are about that. We're going to talk about how we support the police and unlike the Democrats, we don't want to defund the police. We want to defend the police.

So shocking to you know, have them completely ignore it, but I guess it's not surprising, because they know that they would have to own that and maybe they don't bring that up for people and remind them about that.

PIRRO: Do you think that Joe Biden, Lara, is actually going to have three debates with President Trump?

L. TRUMP: Well, I certainly think he will do everything in his power not to debate this President. I think that you know, they had him on a teleprompter. Everybody lauded this great speech that he gave on Thursday night. What a great job Joe Biden did.

I mean, Jeanine, he was on a teleprompter. I don't know how bad we thought that he would be. I assume he can still read. But I think that they've made it very clear, they do not want to debate President Donald Trump.

As we know, I think, I've talked about this many times, the fact that we have people that will start voting in this country well before a debate ever takes place, weeks before a debate ever takes place. It is so needed, but they know that they don't want to get that candidate of Joe Biden on stage with the best debater of them all, President Donald Trump, we'll see what happens.

PIRRO: Well, without a doubt that will be a night for a lot of viewers. Lara Trump, thanks so much for being with us on a busy day for all of us. Take care.

L. TRUMP: You've got it. Thanks.

PIRRO: All right. And Charlie Kirk, Leo Terrell still ahead, but next, Democrat-run cities being run into the ground. How do we stop it?

A man who knows a thing or two about running big cities, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani joins me in a moment. Don't go away.

PIRRO: You heard my open. American cities continue to burn right before our eyes, but not a word about it from Bunker Biden.

My next guest knows a thing or two about fighting violence and crime in a major city. President Trump's personal attorney, host of the podcast, "Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense," and the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani joins me now.

All right, Mr. Mayor, thanks so much for being with us this evening. You heard the -- I'm sure, pretty much most of the Democratic Convention and certainly Biden's speech, his acceptance speech.

What did you think of the fact that they literally ignored the violence that's going on, on our city streets?

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S PERSONAL ATTORNEY: Well, I thought it spoke volumes about what their philosophy is, which is, criminal anti- police philosophy that's been that way for quite some time now.

I mean, Joe Biden in the speech referred to something else, used the words, silence is acceptance. I'm not sure if Joe really knows what that means, he probably read it. But let's now explain to him what it means.

It means when you don't speak out about something horrendous, you're thought to kind of agree with it, or certainly not object to it. Well, since the killing of Mr. Floyd, which was really unfortunate and terrible and unjustified, there have been hundreds of people killed and hundreds of lives kill, none of which Joe Biden has paid any attention to nor did Black Lives Matter.

The 80 days of continuous riot in Portland, he paid no attention. The violence in the city of Seattle, he paid no attention. The 20 murders a weekend in Chicago. I'm talking about all Democrat cities now, he has paid no attention to this.

A big party came to a big convention. Their cities are up in flames and they ignore it. What that says is they have no plan to fix it, which is why they should not be elected. We need someone who has a plan to fix it, and the President does and will very, very quickly, just like he fixed all of the other terrible mistakes made by a worst administration ever, the Obama- Biden administration.

PIRRO: Well, Mr. Mayor, let me cut in right there. I mean, you know, we learned it in the law of contracts that silence is acceptance. And, you know, as he says, it is ascent, but at the same time, that you know, for them to then be of the mind that it's wrong to have guns. And you know, Joe Biden is going to put Beto O'Rourke in charge of gun policy, and Kamala Harris believes that the Constitution doesn't prevent her from confiscating guns.

And people like the McCloskeys are being prosecuted and the DA in Los Angeles, her husband is being prosecuted for gun possession when Black Lives Matter protesters came up to their home. I mean, this is not this is not acceptable in a civilized society where people can't defend themselves.

So how does America begin to understand what is going on? And what we need to do? I mean, when people lie, what does the average voter think?

GIULIANI: Well, you know, I think what the average voter should say is, if you take a good look at Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon, New York City, and Chicago, if you vote for Joe Biden, that's going to be you next year. I don't care if you're a city or suburb because the tendency of crime is when it starts and you don't control it and you enable it, it goes out of control.

So in 1968, New York City went to a thousand murders and remained that way for 30 years. It's much easier to grow crime than to reduce it. I reduced crime, more than any mayor in history. I know how hard it is.

PIRRO: You did a fantastic job.

GIULIANI: But it is really -- it really would be foolish for an American city in safe places not to realize this is coming for you if you elect these leftwing, soft on crime, tough on police, unrealistic about how to protect people.

Look, we've got about 10 cities in which we have Democratic mayors who don't know how to protect their people or don't want to protect their people, because they're too afraid of what Black Lives Matter is going to say to them.

Well, that's a perfect recipe for a crime wave that's going to go beyond Democrat cities if we elect a Democrat, and particularly, if we elect a weak-minded one, Joe Biden, who -- look, he got through the speech by reading it, I'm sure he didn't know where to start with that file or what he meant when he said silence is acceptance.

He was not very smart before he became incapacitated. He was always kind of dumb. Now, he is clearly cognitively impaired.

I have a podcast out right now with two eminent doctors that say it is clear that he has something beyond a mild case of either Alzheimer's or some other form of dementia. They say it's in the mild to mid-range category.

PIRRO: I don't know if we have seen any evidence of that, but -- we haven't seen any evidence of that, but we certainly would like to.

GIULIANI: Well, Judge, I have to tell you, go on my podcast and you'll see plenty of evidence of it and two doctors analyzing it in great detail according to DSM V.

PIRRO: Medical evidence.

GIULIANI: Medical evidence.

PIRRO: Medical evidence, right.

GIULIANI: They go through -- and they demonstrate the various symptoms under DSM V and come to the conclusion that he is significantly mentally impaired.

PIRRO: Well, whatever conclusion, he is not in a position to protect the cities or even talk about them. Rudy Giuliani, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

All right. And Carter Page is here and still ahead tonight. But next, are we in for another full scale shutdown? We may be if Joe Biden is elected. Dan Bongino joins me next to discuss that and more of what we could see under a Biden administration and it ain't pretty folks. Don't go away.

PIRRO: We're about to hear a lot in the next 72 days from the Biden-Harris ticket. As this race really begins to heat up, most of it will probably be lies about Donald Trump. Let's ask my next guest and his takeaway of it all, host of "The Dan Bongino Show" podcast, Fox News contributor, Dan Bongino joins me now.

All right, Dan. Now, you saw the Democratic Convention. You heard my open, kind of interesting, they failed to mention anything about China. They failed to mention anything about the anarchy going on the streets. Why do you think that is?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well because it's their anarchy. I mean it's Democrat-runs cities, why would you mention that? I mean, it's obvious. Why don't we want to mention that the cities we govern are burning down? Because we govern them and they're burning down.

I mean, I get it you're answering that kind of -- you asked me that kind of that rhetorically, but that's why.

PIRRO: They are rhetorical, yes, Dan.

BONGINO: Yes, yes, I know. I get it. I just like to mess with you so even on your own show, but here's -- can we cut through like the fog of the stupid here because --

PIRRO: You like the best of me.

BONGINO: Yes, yes, once in a while, you know, I like you. You're one of my favorites. So cut through the fog of stupid, because the media has been covering for the D.N.C. all week.

Listen, I'll give them a little bit of a pass because it's the first time they had to do it online. I'll be somewhat fair. But having said that, even by Night 3, it was still a disaster.

And what I'm really tired of is the media coverage of the Biden speech like it was some kind of, you know, Abraham Lincoln like Gettysburg Address.

It was a disaster. No sane person who watched that came away like wow, this is the leader of the free world.

The only thing they came away with is this nonsense fairy tale that hey, Biden is a really decent and good guy.

Judge, he's not. If you're voting for Biden because you want your taxes to go up, awesome. He's your guy. You want high rise low income housing in your suburbs. He's your guy. You want government to take over your healthcare. Biden is your guy.

You want to redirect money away from the police. Biden's your guy.

But he's not a nice guy. He's a serial plagiarist. He has made a living out of getting his family rich because of access to his position.

PIRRO: Yes, and what's the latest? Dan, what's the latest? Something just happened within the last two days on plagiarism line again? They said that something that he did --

BONGINO: The dreadful speech -- yes, he supposedly took it from a Canadian politician.

PIRRO: At the Democratic Convention. Yes.

BONGINO: Yes, Canadian --

PIRRO: Right.

BONGINO: And then they were like, oh, yes, but we used them for inspiration. Yes, without footnote, that's called plagiarism. Does he not know, I've written books? You have to footnote. I have that right here. You have to footnote the darn thing. But the guy, he is not a good guy.

Judge, wait, hold -- I've got to get this. I had to write this stuff down. He said he marched in the Civil Rights Movement. He didn't.

PIRRO: He didn't.

BONGINO: He said he was shot out in Iraq. He wasn't. He said he was arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela. He wasn't. He said he finished at the top of his class in Syracuse Law School. He was 76 at 85. This is not a good guy. I'm really sorry.

You want your taxes to go up. He's your guy. If you're voting him because he is the character candidate, I'm really sorry, but I've got a box of air popcorn to sell you right now because there's nothing in that box.

PIRRO: Yes, but you know what? You left out something really important. He and AOC want to get rid of cows because of their flatulence. It makes me crazy. Don't you remember that Green New Deal?

BONGINO: I know, I can't fit it all in. I am limited on time. I want to maximize my time on your show. Even with my list, I missed that one.

PIRRO: I think I have a call for here. Where is it? Do we have time for the call, guys? Go quick.

BONGINO: I hope so.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: In the order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing and people employed, you have to fix the virus. You have to deal with the virus.

QUESTION: So if the scientists say shut it down.

BIDEN: I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: All right, that's ABC World News tonight. That's an interview with Harris and Biden. I hear it is going to be on tomorrow night.

Hey, isn't a great he wants to -- he is ready to shut the economy down again. What do you say to that?

BONGINO: I promise you this. And if I've ever said anything on this network that's resonated with anyone that will be the single most damaging quote of this entire campaign.

If you were not bankrupted before -- and listen, I get it. We shut it down at the beginning. We didn't have a good grasp on R-naught on the virus, how contagious it was, how deadly it was. We now understand that. Not fully, but enough.

Locking it down now, you will bankrupt Americans, put fathers and mothers out of work and they already went through this before, Judge. Some of them are just getting their sea legs under again.

I promise you, take it to the bank. That will be the single most damaging quote of this campaign so far.

PIRRO: I couldn't agree with you more, my friend, Dan Bongino. Thanks so much.

And are mayors of Democrat-run cities holding themselves to a different standard than regular people like you and me? We're talking about that and a lot more with Charlie Kirk and Leo Terrell. Back in a moment with them both.

PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. A big show by the Dems this week, most of it just a slam fest of President Trump.

My panel is fired up and ready to discuss it all. So let's jump right into it.

Turning Point USA founder and author of the book, "The MAGA Doctrine," Charlie Kirk joins me along with Civil Rights attorney and podcast host, Leo Terrell.

All right, Leo, I'm going to start with you. You used to be a Democrat. Now you watched the convention this week. Did you have pangs of missing your old pals at the Democratic Party?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND PODCAST HOST: I am so glad, Judge, I am with Donald Trump and the Republican Party. That was a total embarrassment, a total denial of chaos in the Democratic city. A shift to the extreme left, they are socialists.

A call for destruction of American institution and attacking the President, honestly, and truly, I believe they're just jealous of the President, because he has accomplished so much. I am so glad that I am voting for Donald Trump this year.

PIRRO: But they never said they were socialists, did they, Leo?

TERRELL: They kept that a secret. They are trying to dumb down the Americans --

PIRRO: They lie.

TERRELL: They lie. I call it -- it is a lie.

PIRRO: Thank you very much.

TERRELL: Yes. Fully.

PIRRO: It's a lie. All right. You know, Charlie, you had a bunch of tweets this week where you talked about Lori Lightfoot, and the fact that Lori Lightfoot apparently wants to make sure that her street is safe, and she wants to stop protesters, not from coming to her house like they did to the McCloskeys and not from coming to her house like they did to the DA Jackie Lacey in Los Angeles. She doesn't want them on her street. Is that correct?

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: That's right. Yes, Lori Lightfoot seems to be okay with the widespread amount of crime that is happening in the beloved city that I grew up outside of in the suburbs of Chicago, just seeing the city burn while Lori Lightfoot says, no, I can use the police to make sure that the protesters don't come up against me. If the left did not have double standards, they would have no standards at all, Judge.

And so what you have right here is a typical ruling class politician. While Chicago had its most murderous crime spree in 28 years last month, Lori Lightfoot is more concerned about making sure that she can sleep at night so that she doesn't have to hear the protests in opposition to what she is doing in the once great City of Chicago.

Judge, right now, one of the number one issues in the country and I think Leo has said this so beautifully and the Democrats had no mention of this at all is the crime happening in urban America.

It is unbelievably tragic what is happening to black America right now. The Democrats have decided to not mention it at all, and Lori Lightfoot is overseeing one of the worst, let's say cities in the country when it comes to crime and it comes to this kind of violence.

TERRELL: Can I piggyback on that, Judge?

PIRRO: Well, yes, go ahead, Leo.

TERRELL: The bottom line is simply this, Lori Lightfoot protected Black Lives Matter. She protected the criminals. Now she wants protection from the criminals.

And guess what? She is asking for help from the police officers that she did not support while protecting the criminal. She is a contradiction.

PIRRO: Well, not only that, but I remember early on during the pandemic, you know, no one was allowed to go to the hairdresser, but she could go get her hair cut because she represents the City of Chicago while people are dying on the south side and kids don't even react to the report of a gun on them when they're in a play field.

But let's talk about the fact that they're still protesting. I think it is 86 days now in in Portland, Leo. Do you know what the numbers are?

TERRELL: It's getting close to almost four months. I don't know the exact date -- exact number. But the problem here is this. Donald J. Trump was right and the Portland Mayor, failure to accept help from President Trump is a disaster.

It's not a question of the Federal government there. These are criminals. I don't think America -- the Democrats understand, these aren't protesters. They're criminals. They're thugs and they're burning down the City of Portland.

And what's happening is that these democrats honestly believe, Judge that these people are their voters. They're not. This is a threat, not just to a Democratic city. This type of lawlessness is a threat to the entire country, to the entire U.S.A. and people need to wake up.

PIRRO: And you know, Charlie, when they talked about racial injustice at the D.N.C. and they talked about, you know, this country, not recognizing the racial injustice.

I mean, it had to be shocking to anyone listening who lives in this country and you know, has an IQ of any number to realize that they're not even talking about the issue that has Americans frightened. Crime going up, the fact that people are buying guns now to protect themselves, body armor sales are going through the roof.

I mean, how could they deny the reality of what's going on in the world?

KIRK: I mean, they're denying it because they own it. I mean, every single major city in this country, Democrats control. I mean, Chicago has not had a Republican mayor since 1931. Atlanta has not had a Republican mayor since the 1800s, Judge.

They don't want to talk about it because they own it. I mean, they had a whole convention where they were trying to strawman the President, where they were trying to make a case to Middle America and try to get Republicans to defect away, but not one mention of hey, what do you guys actually control Democratic Party? Where can you show us where what you have done worked?

Oh, the most murderous, dangerous, divisive cities in the country where it's least likely to succeed right now are all run by Democrats, and it's tragic because this is not the Democratic Party of the last 30 or 40 years. This is the Democratic Party that is embracing radical elements that is anti-police, almost embracing of crime and arson, and the country cannot continue to survive our beautiful cities in perpetual states of chaos.

This is just another reason why we need to reelect the President this November.

PIRRO: All right, Charlie Kirk, Leo Terrell, thanks so much for being with us.

And Carter Page joins me live next. You're not going to believe what he is doing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

B. OBAMA: The President will preserve, protect and defend the freedoms and ideals that so many Americans marched for, went to jail for, fought for and died for.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Really? Well, my next guest doesn't feel that his freedoms were protected at all. Former Trump campaign adviser and author of the new book "Abuse and Power: How an Innocent American was Framed in an Attempted Coup against the President," Carter Page joins me now with reaction to that speech and much more.

All right, good evening. Carter. What do you think of the President talking about the fact that the President is there to defend the freedom that so many fought for and died for? Do you feel that your freedom was defended?

CARTER PAGE, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN ADVISER: Absolutely not, Judge Jeanine and there is just so much repair that still needs to be done. Over four years since this terrible scandal began leaving our court system and our legal system in general in shambles, so, there's really a lot more that we need to do.

PIRRO: Well, you know, Carter, you have withstood what a lot of people absolutely couldn't handle over the last four years. Everything from claiming that you know, you were a Russian asset, someone who is going to be arrested at any point in time, someone through whom they would use you as a vessel to spy on the President's campaign.

I mean, how did you live through that?

PAGE: Well, I talk about that a lot in my new book that you just referred to, Judge Jeanine. It is really a serious saga and one that was very difficult on many levels.

But the thing that really bothers me the most is all the damage it did to so many other innocent Americans, you know, first and foremost, and really the main target of that entire sham was then candidate Donald J. Trump in 2016.

So unfortunately, I know so many people, including the President have been pushing for serious reforms to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and our court system and our legal -- withstanding so much damage and, you know, I think it's really important that we think of important new steps and take start going down that pathway.

And I talk a lot about the pathway forward and you know, the lessons learned from this terrible segment in American history.

PIRRO: Well, you know already one F.B.I. -- former F.B.I. lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith has been charged with falsifying a document, an instrument claiming that you were not an informant for the F.B.I.

And, you know, to altering a document, denying that you were a source for the F.B.I. Now, you had sent the letter to Chris Wray as far back as a year and a half ago, and he never answered you about this. So Christopher Wray has had knowledge of this information, and it wasn't until John Durham and the Bill Barr investigation that we even heard that this was the case.

Is Christopher Wray, the head director of the F.B.I. covering up for his agents and his lawyers?

PAGE: Well -- and I talk a lot about this in my book, Judge Jeanine. There are so many conflicts of interest, unfortunately. You know if you compare the Mueller team and how it was very large Democrat donors, and including some of the people that interrogated me, similarly, and you know, to your point about Director Wray, I think, you know, as you were asking Chairman Graham a couple of weeks, or last month, they'd recently -- Director Wray just nominated and put into place, a law partner of Sally Yates.

PIRRO: Right.

PAGE: And Rod Rosenstein.

PIRRO: That's a friend of his.

PAGE: And he recently took office.

PIRRO: Listen, I only have 10 seconds. Are you suing for defamation?

PAGE: Yes, we have at least one a suit against Yahoo, and we have our other actions which are coming soon.

PIRRO: Good. Thank you, Carter Page.

PIRRO: Buy my book, "Don't Lie to Me." You can preorder it right now on Amazon and on my Web site, judgejeanine.store. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way.

Good night.

