Lara Trump: Donald Trump will win in 2020 because American people are winning

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right, Tucker, great show as always.

Welcome to “Hannity.”

We begin tonight with a FOX News alert. We are now tracking multiple, major breaking stories, including an absolute bombshell development from the Department of Justice.

FOX News now reporting that the Durham-Barr into the origins of the Russia witch hunt is expanding.

FOX is reporting at this hour, quote, Mr. Durham has expanded his investigation and is adding agents, resources, according to multiple senior administration officials. The timeline now has grown from the beginning of the probe, through the election, and now includes a post-election timeline, through the spring of 2017, up until when Robert Mueller was named special counsel.

And as we have reported on the show, Durham and Barr have spoken with multiple officials from the U.K., Australia, even traveled to Italy, all in an effort to determine if the most powerful tools of intelligence were used against our own citizens, with the purpose of illegally spying on American citizens, of course, to circumvent American laws and constitutional protection.

By the way, that would be like FISA, premeditated fraud. I hear one of the saddest things for my sources tonight -- oh, they are worried if they can get a conviction in D.C. That shouldn't matter, should it? The law is the law. Was it verified or not verified?

Now, we'll have answers to a lot of these questions coming that officials circumvent U.S. law, outsource surveillance, in the other sense, on Americans to allied spy agencies? In other words, you do this for us, and this way, we're innocent. And the Trump campaign, where they targeted by our own government agencies to bolster Hillary Clinton and hurt Donald Trump.

Why was Mueller appointed in the first place? And according to another breaking FOX News report, tonight, Mueller was, in fact, pursuing the open FBI director job when he met with Donald Trump in 2017, as the president has been saying. He didn't get that position, and a short time later, he was investigating the president, who passed him over for a job. That would raise serious conflict of interest concerns, not to mention his close relationship with the man that Trump fired, Mr. Super Patriot, Jim Comey.

And, by the way, what will the Horowitz investigation uncover about Super Patriot himself? And McCabe and Strzok, and many others who willfully committed fraud against the FISA cute.

Now, imagine if any of you committed a premeditated fraud on the court, and you sign a document, an application for a warrant, take away the rights of an American citizen? Backdoor to the Trump campaign, so you could spy on his campaign, and later, his transition team, and then later, the presidency.

Let's play this game at home. Do you think you would get away with any of that? It says "verified." You know you didn't verify it. That's premeditated fraud on a court.

And then when you know that you lied to the court, you're supposed to go back and tell them. I just have a funny feeling if it happens to anybody in this audience, you'd have a predawn raid, like Manafort and Roger Stone. And I've been saying this for a while, but what we witnessed in 2016 from our government, the biggest abuse of power, corruption scandal in our history.

Now, the truth is going to come out. The big question I have tonight: will they hold their own accountable? I have sources telling me tonight they might be afraid to do that.

Here with a full report on all of this is a very own Catherine Herridge tonight.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CORRESPONDENT: Thank you, Sean, and good evening.

A senior administration official confirms to FOX News that the investigation into the genesis of the 2016 FBI Russia collusion case is expanding based on the findings of U.S. attorney John Durham. Appointed by Attorney General William Barr in May, the investigation now has global reach, with Durham recently traveling to Britain and Italy to pursue surveillance leads, as well as working with Australian authorities.

The investigation also adding more agents, more resources, for an expanded timeline which now stretches from the spring of 2016, to May 2017, when the president fired FBI Director James Comey and then Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, appointed special counsel Robert Mueller.

Based on my two decades covering intelligence and law enforcement, the expanded Durham probe indicates that he has found evidence that likely points to criminal wrongdoing by reputation. Durham is not a prosecutor to ask for more help if there is simply no "there" there.

Separately, administration officials tell FOX News there is new scrutiny of the Mueller appointment. Coordination between Rosenstein and Mueller in the days before the announcement, as well as allegations Rosenstein offered to wear a wire and secretly record the president, which he has publicly denied. Multiple administration officials tell FOX News that when Mueller met with the president on May 16th, 2017, he was indeed pursuing the post left open by the firing of Comey a week earlier. And they say newly released records back up the White House account.

During his congressional testimony on the Russia probe, Mueller said he was not applying for a second term as FBI director. He said he was there to offer the president input on the required skills, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Catherine Herridge in Washington tonight, thank you.

Also tonight, we're no longer going to refer to this ongoing political witch hunt, the latest witch hunt, on Capitol Hill, as any type of real impeachment inquiry. It is not. This is just the latest coup attempted over we, the people, over misconduct that does not exist yet again.

Let us be clear, they never accepted the 2016 election results. They never accepted four separate investigations, no Russia collusion. That, instead, was a coup attempt. So, now, they went from one fishing expedition to another fishing expedition. Russia, Russia, Russia. That coup attempt.

And then it was the tax return coup attempt. Then it was the Stormy, Stormy coup attempt. Now, it's the Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine coup attempt. That's all this is.

They could not accept the will of the people. Insane, obsessive, compulsive, psychotic witch hunts, rooted in rage, and a lack of connection to reality that they lost. The same goal -- let's impeach him, and oh, we have a lot of ways we can impeach him, Nancy Pelosi says.

The left -- they've been plotting impeachment of this president from the very beginning, the moment he was elected. We'll remind you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If he takes the risks of going to trial and he's convicted, that could be seen as an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't see how that wouldn't be an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: An official impeachment inquiry of --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment inquiry.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The House impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment inquiry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Article of impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Of impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He doesn't understand the gravity of impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment war.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: New development on the impeachment inquiry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment will be on the Democrats agenda.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're introducing articles of impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are going to go in there, we're going to impeach the (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeach this president.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The I-word, impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The I-word, impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The I-word, impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The I-word.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The I-word. Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's take a look at the process of impeachment. Impeachment. Impeachment. Impeachment. Impeachment. Impeachment. To impeach. Or impeachment. Impeachment.

He would have been impeached.

All of it bringing impeachment back to the forefront.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All of that maybe impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that an impeachable offense?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that an impeachable offense to you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is much more vulnerable to impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeach.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: Articles of impeachment.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: There should be an impeachment inquiry opened.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: There they are, talking impeachment. Started two days after the president's election.

The hysteria that we see over Ukraine, that's just the latest coup attempt, the latest chapter in what has been three long years of lies, conspiracy theories, to take down a president, well, that they never wanted elected in the first place and did everything they could do to prevent him from winning.

Also breaking moments ago, White House counsel has issued a letter to House Democrats formally announcing the Trump administration will not cooperate with the unconstitutional, invalid, baseless inquiry, because of three distinct issues -- first, the inquiry is constitutionally invalid, violates basic due process rights and separation of powers.

There has been no vote to authorize this witch hunt, inquiry, and that means no due process, no ability for the president's lawyers to cross- examine witnesses, no ability of the president's lawyer to call witnesses. No ability to enter evidence into the record.

Instead, all we got was a press conference from, yes, speaker in name only, Nancy Pelosi, and the cowardly, Shifty Schiff. Now, this is unprecedented and it's unconstitutional.

The letter also goes on to state, quote: The invalid impeachment inquiry plainly seeks to reverse the election of 2016 and to influence the election of 2020.

And according to the White House counsel, the effort to impeach President Trump without regard to any evidence of his actions in office is a naked political strategy that began the day he was inaugurated, and perhaps before. I would argue before.

Impeachment is never to be used as a political weapon, only as a check against treason, bribery, high crimes, misdemeanors, and that brings us to the third issue raised by the White House counsel. Quote: There is no legitimate basis for your impeachment inquiry. Instead, the committee's actions, they raise serious concerns.

Now, that would be like the cowardly Schiff making up something of a transcript that didn't exist. Where they announced the impeachment hearing, oh, we've got a variety of options if there's no quid pro quo there. Democrats claim the inquiry is about so-called whistle-blower, non- whistle-blower, account of a phone call between president Trump and the president of Ukraine.

Well, the inquiry was announced before Democrats even saw the transcript of the call, or did they? Hmm, what did Schiff know and when did he know it? He is now the lead investigator running this committee. He would be a material, fact witness in this case, wouldn't he? That would then cause him to have to recuse himself.

By the way, perfectly appropriate conversation with the president. We have the transcript. No need for non-whistle-blower whistle-blowers.

And the government of Ukraine has said the call was totally appropriate. The U.S. Department of Justice has said the appropriate. The U.S. ambassador to the European Union said the president did nothing wrong. The special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, testified under oath, behind closed doors, no quid pro quo, no misconduct, no nothing.

And let's not forget, the transcript has been released for everybody to see. We don't need a non-whistle-blower whistle-blower's account, and their feelings, and their political bent on any of this.

Here's what Congressman Lee Zeldin had to say about this very issue that was earlier today. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LEE ZELDIN, R-N.Y.: Maybe you should ask what was said inside of Volker's deposition, during his transcribed interview, with regards to Adam Schiff's fairy tale quid pro quo charge that aid from the United States to Ukraine was being linked to an investigation into the Bidens. Why don't you ask, what did Ambassador Volker say about that?

That's a great question. I'm glad that you asked, and I will tell you the reason that question was so important for you to ask is for many things, because he was in this room for several hours. And during several hours of testimony, he talked about how President Zelensky had no idea there was a hold on aid at the time July 25th call.

Ambassador Volker testified about the readouts of the phone call that was made to him, that he had -- that there was nothing in the readouts about there being a hold on U.S. aid or a quid pro quo.

And, by the way, you know what else Ambassador Volker testified to? This entire time, the aid was getting released. It was going to get released. And guess what happened? The aid got released.

And you know what didn't have to happen, there was no new investigation to get created. This whole thing is a fairy tale. Adam Schiff is misleading you, and you're playing along with it.

When Adam Schiff said, for example, that President Trump was asking President Zelensky to manufacture dirt on the Bidens, do you know what Ambassador Volker testified to? That was absolutely untrue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And for weeks, the cowardly, lying Adam Schiff, well, he wanted you to believe President Trump threaten to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine if it didn't investigate sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe 30330 and his son's shady Ukrainian deals, and for weeks, Schiff's stenographers, the media mob, breathlessly reporting about Trump-Ukraine quid pro quo, and yet again, it was one big giant hoax, another lie, another conspiracy theory.

Three long years, one witch hunt after another, one coup attempt after another. Tonight, we have brand-new evidence proving beyond any shadow of a doubt, the left's hysteria is once again built on another bed of lies.

Investigative reporter John Solomon has acquired documentation showing that a new investigation was opened by the country's prosecutor general four months before the phone call with our president and the new -- and the Ukrainian president, Zelensky, under Ukraine's prior president.

And that's not all, John Solomon reporting also tonight, one focal point of the investigation was whether any of the $3.4 million in proceeds that Burisma Holdings paid to Hunter Biden's firm between 2014 and 2016 came from illicit sources. This happened months before the phone call in question, which is, by the way, huge, but there's even more.

We have brand-new details about the non-whistle-blower whistle-blower. Byron York reporting tonight, he or she had a professional tie to a 2020 Democratic candidate. That means that he or she worked with or for one of the Democrats that is running against Trump. It will be a conflict of interest, too, especially when they are giving hearsay evidence in the first place.

Let's recap. Non-whistle-blower whistle-blower, registered Democrat, clear political bias, professional relationship with one of the 2020 Democrats who want to beat Trump. This complaint based on hearsay, not firsthand knowledge, and also, media reports. Doesn't even matter what his complaint claims, because we know now, from the transcript, what was said and what wasn't said, don't we?

And, by the way, the call in question shows no quid pro quo. Nothing. No funds were withheld from Ukraine. Ukrainian officials didn't even know the president was considering delaying aid at the time of the call. They didn't know until a month later, and two top diplomats in Europe said the president did nothing wrong.

But then you got the cowardly Adam Schiff, a known congenital liar. And then you got Nancy Pelosi, another liar, who has lost all control over her party in the House. They want to boot a duly-elected president from office for nothing. What? A coup, and an attempt at every Democrat must go on record about.

Any so called -- by the way, these so-called moderates, in other words, the Democrats that live in districts that Donald Trump won in 2016, they don't speak out against this unconstitutional attempted coup and witch hunt, they would be complicit, in this -- what is an illegal attempt to override the will of the American voter. Now, there is real, corruption and government abuse of power. And a quid pro quo, we actually have on tape.

That would be Joe 30330 and the country of Ukraine, because as the media mob tries to ignore that brewing scandal, well, Senator Lindsey Graham, he is now invited the former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before Congress about his lengthy investigation.

And don't forget, we learned from "Politico," what did we learn? Oh, yes, Ukraine was helping Hillary and they were involved in election interference in 2016. Yes.

And, Joe, well, he shook down Ukraine and said you've got six hours. You fire -- you fire that prosecutor, or I'm taking my billion dollars -- our billion dollars, American people's billion dollars -- and I'm going home. You're not going to get it. And holy -- wow, they fired him. And he bragged about it.

Here with more on this breaking report, brand-new -- by the way, starting tonight, we can officially announce, investigative reporter and a FOX News contributor --

JOHN SOLOMON, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, thank you.

HANNITY: John Solomon, welcome to the family. It's been long time coming, sir.

SOLOMON: Yes, thank you so much, it's great to be joining you guys, officially.

Sean, I think you hit -- you hit it on -- you hit it on the head right from the beginning. I can confirm to you tonight that the U.S. c government had open source intelligence and was aware as early as February of 2019 that the Ukrainian government was planning to reopen the Burisma investigation. This is long m before the president ever imagined having a call with President Zelensky. In fact, it's before President Zelinsky was even elected.

This is a significant shift in the factual timeline. This is information that was omitted from the whistleblower's complaint. Let me tell you what we learn today. The U.S. government was aware through open source intelligence in February that NABU, an FBI-like agency in Ukraine, that fights corruption, Joe Biden, he requested a reopen of the investigation into Burisma, its owner Zlochevsky, and unusual transactions in the Burisma accounts in February of 2019.

On March 28th, 2019, the general prosecutor's office agreed to that request to open an investigation, and they filed a 15-page notice of suspicion, alleging that there may be illicit funds that were running through Burisma from 2010, all the way through 2015. That's important, because Hunter Biden was on the board for two of those years, 2014 and 2015.

And specifically, that notice of suspicion said they were looking at the possibility that the $3.4 million paid to Hunter Biden's firm may have been part of the illicit funds that were moving through the company. A month later, in April, the prosecutor's office, open source intelligence -- again, U.S. government officials confirming they were aware of this, made a request of another investigative agency in Ukraine for assistance in going through these bank records.

That is a significant change in the timeline. It was omitted from the whistleblower's complaint, and the question is, did he not know it, or did he exclude it because it didn't fit the narrative he was trying to write? That's a question for Congress to answer.

HANNITY: You know, it's funny, because we've got Biden on tape, don't we?

SOLOMON: We do.

HANNITY: And we know the money -- I would like to know what exactly -- I guess Hunter Biden is 49 years old, he's not a kid.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: But this is multimillion dollars that we're talking about. Can we get answers as to what exactly he did with no expertise in Ukraine, in oil, gas, or energy? Just like there's no background we can find with him in China or private equity, and that was a lot more money.

SOLOMON: Right.

HANNITY: According to Peter Schweizer, who joins us tonight, 1.5 billion.

SOLOMON: So how is it that it is on tape, he is bragging about a shakedown using taxpayer money as leverage, and getting what he wanted? The prosecutor fired, and the prosecutor signed an affidavit, did he not come under the threat of perjury, that in fact he was fired because of Biden? Because of the six-hour threats and the threat of withdrawing American dollars and loan guarantees?

SOLOMON: That's right. Yes.

Listen, there's another oddity that comes out of the records. If you go back and put this back on screen, these are bank records from Hunter Biden's firm. If you remember, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden keep saying he was getting paid $50,000 a month. There is just one thing wrong with that.

The FBI raided Devon Archer's office and bank records in an unrelated case in 2016. They show transfers of $166,000 a month, and as high as $220,000 in one month, going into Hunter Biden and Devon Archer's firm. That's a lot more than $50,000 and it was one of those things that piqued the Ukrainian prosecutor's interest in reopening the case in March of 2019.

The size of the money was much larger than Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have been saying.

HANNITY: All right. Let's go back. And we have the affidavit of his prosecutor.

SOLOMON: Right.

HANNITY: The prosecutors on record saying he got fired for this reason. We have multiple -- you know, there's no explanation. How is it that the mob and the media -- you've got quid pro quo here, you've got your legal actions here. How do they ignore that part of the story and say it is a conspiracy theory?

And as Joe Biden, you know, very defensively keep saying, there's nothing to this story, nothing to this story. Well, there really is a lot to the story.

SOLOMON: Listen, the media is stuck on one thing, which is that the United States government, Hunter Biden's control, and its allies in Western Europe, were claiming for sometime that Mr. Shokin was corrupted and therefore he should be removed.

Even if that were the case, Joe Biden should have recused himself under the U.S. ethics laws paired let's leave that aside for a second, go back to some documents we talked about on your show two weeks ago. Hunter Biden's own American legal team, when they first meet with the prosecutor after Joe Biden fires Shokin, a new guy put in place, they immediately tell him there was a dirty trick campaign, a false information campaign Shokin look like he was corrupt so that they could get him out of there. That ought to be investigated.

Listen, who knows what the truth is until we dig in? But the idea that the media has sunk into one theory of the case without looking at these other facts, they're not doing their job. There's a lot a facts that run against the current narrative that Adam Schiff and Joe Biden and the whistle-blower are telling, and we need to get the specs on the table and examine them fairly before we make any conclusions.

HANNITY: All right, last question.

SOLOMON: Sure.

HANNITY: I keep hearing that the I.G. report is going to be devastating, but then I'm hearing on the other hand -- well, there's a lot of considerations about whether they can get a conviction. What they'll do is they'll embarrass everybody.

And I'm thinking, well, either there is premeditated fraud on a FISA court, which we know happened. We know they lied. We know the statute also demands that when they find out the truth, that they go back to the court and tell them the truth. That never happened.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: Is that the swamp protecting the swamp? Is that the likely outcome in this, John Solomon?

SOLOMON: I think we need to wait and see. We just saw the expansion of the Durham investigation. Let's see --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Birdies are singing in my ear. You know, I keep hearing this.

SOLOMON: I've always said -- I've always said that I thought it was going to be a hard case for the Justice Department to prosecute, Sean. I still believe that.

HANNITY: OK, so that means that anybody in his audience would be able to bring false information, they know that it's false, swear that it's true, and get a warrant to take away the rights of an American citizen, spy on a presidential candidate, transition team, and president, and you don't get indicted for that, John Solomon?

SOLOMON: I hope that isn't true. I hope that there is accountability, but let's first see the facts before you make any conclusions. I always want to rest on the facts, not suppositions.

HANNITY: We already know the facts. Don't we know that that -- don't we know there was FISA fraud? We know the facts.

SOLOMON: I guarantee, you are going to learn a lot more facts in the next two weeks when this FISA report comes out. There is explosive new information in there.

HANNITY: Let's see.

SOLOMON: Thanks.

HANNITY: Thank you.

All right. When we come back, a lot of breaking news tonight. Andy McCarthy, Pete Hegseth, Dan Bongino, they react to all of this news and more, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Tonight, we have learned John Durham is expanding his probe into the origins of the Russia probe. Meanwhile, FOX News has learned that Mueller was in fact pursuing the FBI director job in 2017. That is contrary to what he testified to under oath.

Here with more reaction to that explosive headline, author of the brand-new book "Exonerated," FOX News contributor Dan Bongino. Also, FOX News contributor Andy McCarthy, and "FOX & Friends" weekend co-host Pete Hegseth.

Andy, let me start with you.

OK, we got Joe Biden on tape, that -- you know, bragging about a shakedown. I said, you're not getting the billion. You have six hours. Fire him in six hours, or you're not getting the billion dollars. Then we find out that it was his son that's making all this money with Ukraine and Burisma Holdings, no apparent experience with Ukraine, oil, gas, or energy.

I'd like to know exactly what he did in his position for them. But nobody seems to care about that part.

Is there anything in the transcript that you read that is inappropriate by the president of the United States, in his conversation, and you see a problem with what Joe Biden did?

ANDY MCCARTHY, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I do see a problem with what Biden did in the sense that he had a conflict of interest, because his son had this position.

As far as with the president said in the transcript, I think that asking Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, for assistance in Barr's investigation is fine. That's the kind of thing that is done all the time, asking another government for assistance in our investigations. Asking him about Biden getting a prosecutor fired, also seems fine to me, because if it's an element of Barr's investigation to show that the Obama administration was leaning on the Ukrainian authorities to investigate Manafort and potentially others in the Trump campaign. Then it's very relevant that Biden had that kind of influence and control over the Ukrainians.

I would prefer if the President hadn't gotten into Biden's son, because to my knowledge there was no Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden, and that does go on the line toward a President using his control over foreign policy--

HANNITY: Hey, hang on a second--

MCCARTHY: --in order to get information--

HANNITY: Andy I have January 11th, I have 2017 POLITICO. It outlines in great specificity the election interference of the Ukrainians in 2016 on Hillary's behalf. Now we have Joe Biden on tape demanding the firing using our tax dollars.

MCCARTHY: Right.

HANNITY: Now, as the President pointed out in the call with Zelensky a lot of corruption came from there. In this article it goes on to state unequivocally how Ukraine interfered in our elections. And we got the whole Biden issue. Why shouldn't we get to the bottom the President who is sworn to faithfully execute--

MCCARTHY: You are mixing up - you are mixing up two different things.

HANNITY: Oh, yes, I'm mixing up many things.

MCCARTHY: You are mixing up two different things. Going into what Biden did in connection with the Ukrainians that is Joe Biden is fine. That seems like it's very relevant to Barr's investigation. I don't see what Hunter Biden has to do with the 2016 election. I just don't see it.

HANNITY: Well, I'm not conflating that you are pointing out--

MCCARTHY: And if there was a justice department--

HANNITY: --that they are two separate things that matter that we ought to get to the bottom of. Let me bring in Pete.

MCCARTHY: They do matter. The question is, should the President have leaned on the Ukrainian President under those circumstances to get that information? And--

HANNITY: President is seeing--

MCCARTHY: I don't think that--

HANNITY: The President does have an obligation to know. Does he not constitutionally faithfully execute, uphold the laws of the land? So he sees the tape a Biden shaking - bragging about shaking down Ukraine, that would be wholly appropriate to me and he's watching the news like everybody else and he knew about the reports about Hunter Biden.

So that to me would be appropriate. We got to get to the bottom of this like the rest of the mess that Ukraine admits that they helped Hillary Clinton. And the POLITICO acknowledges that they did play a role, so you got the two of them and they're both relevant to me.

MCCARTHY: Well, you know, look, if you're going to take the position that that makes it relevant and that therefore justifies the President--

HANNITY: You think that tapes makes it irrelevant?

MCCARTHY: --push it--

HANNITY: You don't think the Biden tape --?

MCCARTHY: No, what I'm about to say is that - what I'm about to say is that, if that's going to be your position, then there's - what the other side is going to say is we're going to have to reevaluate whether the investigation that was done on the Trump campaign was driven by rightful suspicion or not.

HANNITY: Pete.

MCCARTHY: You can't have it both ways. It's either - it either is or it isn't.

HANNITY: Pete.

PETE HEGSETH, "FOX & FRIENDS" WEEKEND CO-HOST: You can't. And here here's part of the overarching problem, lies spread quickly, but it takes time for the truth to emerge. And in the lead to this segment was the Durham investigation, which is the single most important investigation in this country right now.

He's looking into 2016. He thought it only went through the inauguration. Now it goes through the spring of 2017, because they're looking into the appointment of this special counsel where Bob Mueller - what you what you talked about tonight it's extremely significant.

He sat in front of the President of United States. He lied to Congress about this, said he was never up for the FBI Director job. He interviewed for the FBI director job with the President when he knew that he and his buddy Rod Rosenstein had already made a deal that he would be the special counsel if he doesn't get the job.

So when you look at why President Trump might be frustrated with what foreign governments might know, Durham and Barr are talking to foreign governments about what they may have known or participated in based on what the Deep State, which is not so deep, because it's actually quite at the top of that Deep State with Rosenstein and Comey and Mueller where collaborating and Durham has a chance to get to the bottom of it.

You talk to average grassroots supporters of this President, they still demand accountability and the President channels that and that's why he asked these questions, because it hasn't been delivered yet.

HANNITY: Let's, Dan Bongino, switch the names. It's Vice President Trump - I'm sure he'd hate the demotion. And let's see instead of Hunter, his name is Don Jr. and that - and Vice President Trump was doing the bragging about leveraging our tax money.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, this is kind of hysterical. When you think about - we don't we don't have to bother switching the names, Sean, it already happened.

Remember they were complaining about the Trump Tower Moscow project, by the way that never happened. No money actually changed hands. But here is the thing. Don Jr. actually does real estate and builds buildings.

So let me get that straight, a perfectly legal construction project was turned into an international scandal. Although not a brick was ever laid, a dollar ever changed hands.

Yet Hunter Biden with zero experience in natural gas, Ukraine or Ukrainian natural gas, gets an 80 plus thousand dollar-a-month gig. You couldn't find someone else who actually has propane in their house or something who has more experience than Hunter Biden? I mean, come on. This thing stinks to the heavens. Anybody without wearing rose-colored glasses can see that.

HANNITY: I think what the President was saying to answer Andy's questioning and Andy is that - he's looking into all of it. President has - we have an obligation and a duty. He has an obligation, a constitutional duty to see that this type of corruption doesn't happen. I would argue that is a mandate for him.

MCCARTHY: And he's do you think he's done that across the board, Sean?

HANNITY: I do.

MCCARTHY: Like everyplace that there's corruption, he's looked into corruption?

HANNITY: No this is - well, I see it in this particular case everyone was so worked up, we spent two plus years--

MCCARTHY: Well, I'm asking you across the board--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But I'm answering. If you listen--

MCCARTHY: You said, he's got a duty to do this. I'm asking you--

HANNITY: That's right.

MCCARTHY: I'm asking you - asking you if you--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: --In this country - pay attention to the answer. In this country - we now live in a country, it's post constitutional America. We got to spy on a Presidential candidate transition in presidency.

And to answer your question specifically, we spent three years on the issue of foreign country interference, and yet it happened and nobody cares about it having happened. True or false?

MCCARTHY: That's false. I think a lot of people care about it happen, I just wrote a book about it happening.

HANNITY: OK. Tell me whose else is talking about Ukraine and their support of Hillary in the last election, not many people, not many will look at--

MCCARTHY: Sean, there is a lot of people--

HANNITY: Go ahead.

MCCARTHY: Sean, there is a lot of people looking into this and it should be looked into.

HEGSETH: But in this case it's the nepotism of politically connected families, whether it's the Clintons or the Bidens who use their positions to enrich themselves, yet, that's the very thing they're accusing this President of doing, even though he goes there to try to change that equation.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you all for being with us. When we come back President Trump says Hillary Clinton should jump in the race 2020. Wait to hear Hillary's response. Lara Trump is here, weighs in next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. So the radical 2020 field of Democratic extreme radical socialist, that's in shambles. The one-time front-runner Joe 30330, he is losing ground. Elizabeth Warren is now facing major questions over yet another glaring lie. We'll have more on that later tonight.

Meanwhile, guess who's tempted to jump into the race yet again? None other than twice failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. President today dared her to make another run. She tweeted don't tempt me, do your job.

Here's the reaction to this and more is Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump. OK. Well, she wants to get in. I guess, the water is warm. But it looks like it's Elizabeth Warren's to lose.

OK. She's going to give us top - marginal tax rate of 70 percent, 90 percent for corporations. We're going to also forgive all tuition, the new Green Deal and a wealth tax. That going to work for this country and Medicare for all.

LARA TRUMP, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S DAUGHTER-IN-LAW: Sounds great, doesn't it Sean? First of all, I just want to double down on the President and say if Hillary Clinton would like round two with Donald Trump, please let's do that.

I would love to see a round two between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Because I think we all remember, Sean, not too long ago, all the media said that she was going to be the next President. We see Donald Trump in the White House now.

It would be so easy to win, but I think it's going to be easy to win with any of these candidates. You're talking about Elizabeth Warren now who does look to be, I guess, the best hope they have, maybe that's why they're trying to bring Hillary back out, because they see how bad all these candidates really are.

They've known from the beginning, Sean that they can't beat Donald Trump, because the reality is people in this country are winning again. Donald Trump has brought jobs back to this country. He has the lowest unemployment in the history of the country right.

Now pretty much across the board we've ever seen he is winning on all fronts for the American people. They feel it every day. So while the mainstream media tries to pull the wool over their eyes, while the Democrats try these ridiculous impeachment type scenarios, time after time that never work, because it's all nonsense, Donald Trump is going to win, because the American people feel the results of the trump presidency every single day.

So if it's Elizabeth Warren, if it's Hillary Clinton, we're ready. The President is willing to take whomever on because we know he's going to win.

HANNITY: There's two things that, I see because - look, Russia's a coup attempt, taxes are coup attempt, Stormy is a coup - everything they want - like impeachment. I've did the impeachment timeline. They started two days after he was elected. They just - they were obsessed with it.

But this is particularly interesting to me, because we read the transcript that everyone wants to talk about the whistleblower and non-whistleblowers, interpretation of the transcript we all read. There's nothing on there that says quid pro quo. President wanting - and I think Andy McCarthy is dead wrong on all of this.

President wanting to get to the truth of the election interference of Ukraine on behalf of Hillary in the last election, we spent three years debating that.

Number two, we got Joe Biden on tape admitting he leveraged a billion taxpayer dollars demanded the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor. Now why would a Vice President ever do that and nobody's allowed to talk about that?

TRUMP: Yes, well, that is a quid pro quo right there, Sean. And I think it is perfectly acceptable for the President of the United States to want to clarify exactly what happened there. Because, quite frankly, I think the American people deserve to know what their Vice President was doing with a billion dollars.

And we hear on tape, like you said, he tells the prosecutor this guy's got to go. He says the prosecutor has to go. It's a such a double standard, though, whenever you see what they're trying to do to this President. When to your point, we've all seen the transcript there was nothing there.

But Sean they called for this impeachment inquiry before they even knew what was in this transcript, before they even knew what was in the phone call, doesn't matter. They want this President out. They are desperate and they're trying to do anything they can, but it's not going to work. I hate to tell them.

HANNITY: And Pelosi is like we're going to impeach him for anything - for many reasons, well, do - we'll find something. I think, you look at all of that now. And Al Green, I think got it right, the Congressman, when he said we better impeach him, because we're not going to beat him.

TRUMP: That's it.

HANNITY: Pretty telling.

TRUMP: He knew from the very beginning and we all know the truth too, but they'll never impeach him, Sean. They'll never get him out, because he is in for four more years for the American people, thank goodness.

HANNITY: You know, the American people, I don't think, they're going to take these coup attempts lightly. Thank You Lara Trump. We get to see you're better half - well, yours better half Eric tomorrow.

When we come back, Karl Rove, Charlie Hurt, we're going to look at the radical 2020 field. Do they have a shot? We will find out next.

HANNITY: All right. Elizabeth Warren is still in hot water tonight after resurface video suggesting she lied on the campaign trail when telling a story about being fired from teaching for quote "being visibly pregnant".

According to the Washington Free Beacon, County records show that the Board of Education voted unanimously on a motion to extend Warren a second year of teaching. But still Warren is remaining defiant telling CBS News quote "All I know is, I was 22 years old, six months pregnant. The job that I had been promised for the next year was going to someone else."

Of course, Warren's trouble with the truth is nothing new. Here with reaction Fox News Contributors, Karl Rove, Charlie Hurt. Between what they're trying to do and may be likely, I guess, now, Karl, to do training with impeaching the President, which they won't get a conviction on. And one coup attempt after another.

And now Elizabeth Warren seems like the likely favorite to win the nomination, where do you see the election going?

KARL ROVE, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it's going to be a tough election. The Democrats are going to throw everything they can at the President.

By the time we get around to the selecting the Democratic nominee next spring, they will have dusted him up with impeachment, and they will becoming hard after him. And the President can't take this for granted.

She is left-wing. She's out there on the fringe. But there have been in the RealClearPolitics average, I think there have been 45 polls thus far this year matching President Trump and Elizabeth Warren. He has led her in five.

The last one was in July. He's been tied with her in five and she's been ahead of him in 35 out of 45 polls. Admittedly not by much, four and a half points is the latest average in the RealClearPolitics average.

But the President cannot take a race against Elizabeth Warren for granted. And he's going to need to dig in and show the differences between the two of them in great detail. And he's also going to have to show that he's got a vision for the second term, that's better than the vision she's offering for her first.

HANNITY: You think the American people see this, Karl, and they are finding it repulsive? Well, we got an election in a year, and like OK, well, this doesn't work, I'll just find another reason to impeach him--

ROVE: Yes sure.

HANNITY: Because to me it's just they want them out of office period. They don't - they never accepted he won, they never accepted the Mueller report.

ROVE: Yes. And look this is why I thought the tone the President had a day or two ago when it was like - look, I understand why he's angry. I understand he doesn't feel fairly treated by the system, that this is distinctly unfair.

But I thought his tone a day or two ago was good. He said basically it's a witch-hunt. But I'm going to stay focused on the big things the American people want me to do.

And he's got a chance here with the China trade deal with USMCA, with the other initiatives of the administration to show that, even in the midst of having everything thrown at him by the Democrats, he's still focused on what he thinks is best for the Americans--

HANNITY: That's good advice--

ROVE: --people and I think that'd be a strong contrast.

HANNITY: And his list of promises he made and kept are pretty significant, Charlie?

CHARLIE HURT, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. No, I think the Democrats have really shot themselves in the foot. I think that for all of the flaws that Joe Biden had, I think, he was probably their best shot at trying to steal back those voters that Donald Trump stole from them in 2016. And it looks like in this whole effort to destroy the President they've taken out that best chance.

You know, people like Elizabeth Warren - the things that - the proposals she's peddling, I talked to a lot of Democrats back home, I don't ever hear anyone say. You know what I really want. I want somebody to decriminalize border crossing. I want free health care for illegal aliens that's something you never hear Democrats back home talk about.

And then you add on top of the fact that she apparently has a real problem with the truth, and is willing to make up stories relating to absolutely anything--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: political point - you're convinced she gets it. Karl, are you convinced she gets it, Charlie?

HURT: I think there is a very good chance that she gets it.

ROVE: Yes, I think Charlie's right in that. But we got a long way to go here, and there can be lots of twists and turns. I do think the field was claps down to Biden, Warren - maybe Sanders. Oh, boy he mishandled the whole heart attack thing, and may not be able to recover from damaging his credibility with the American people, let alone his health.

But we got to be careful. She's about ready to get her turn in the barrel and how she handles it is going to be a big test of her, and there's a chance for Biden to come back. But this thing that's got a long way to go before it settled into what it's going to be.

HANNITY: Last word, Charlie.

HURT: Yes. And whoever the nominee is, Donald Trump has to - and his supporters have to treat it like it's the fight of their life, because it's going to be tough.

HANNITY: All right guys, thank you. "Villain of the day" and more “Hannity” right after this.

HANNITY: All right. "Villain of the day", Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez who is now suggesting we abolish prisons. Great, well, let everybody go free - murderers, rapists. Anyway, tweeting, "We have a real neat - need to have a real conversation about decarceration, prison abolition in this country."

OK. Bad idea, because there are really bad people in the world, need to keep them behind bars.

All right, that's unfortunately all the time we have left this evening. We always thank you for joining us. And we will never be the hate-Trump media mob. Let not your heart be troubled, straight from the sewer, the swamp, Laura Ingraham.

