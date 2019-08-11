Lara Trump: Bill de Blasio wants to tax the rich but didn't explain how that will work

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 9, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DAN BONGINO, HOST: Welcome to the special edition of “Hannity: Trump Versus the Left.” I'm Dan Bongino, in tonight for Sean.

The Bruce Ohr 302s are out. Let me tell you, the contents are absolutely devastating. We now have documented proof that the highest levels of Jim Comey's FBI's and the Obama administration, they knowingly use false information tainted with bias in order to target Donald J. Trump and everyone around him.

Everyone knew the dossier was garbage. A fraud was committed at the FISA court. Trump associates were spied on all over the world and their witch hunt was born.

Last night on this program, Senator Lindsey Graham summed it up like this. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: The best you could say is that they were incompetent and the most likely outcome is that they wanted a result. Here is what we are looking at -- systematic corruption at the highest level of the Department of Justice and the FBI against President Trump and in favor of Hillary Clinton.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: While the biggest abuse of power scandal in modern American history plays out before our very eyes, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is stuck on the debunked Russia hoax. Despite four separate investigations, four, concluding that there was no collusion or a conspiracy, Nadler announced that his committee has launched, quote, formal impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Clueless.

Joining us now with more is Judicial Watch chairman Tom Fitton, along with the author of the upcoming book, I'm excited for this one, "Witch Hunt", by a Gregg Jarrett. I love his first book. FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett and FOX News contributor Sara Carter.

Gregg, I go to you first. Your 302s are out, absolutely devastating information. Now, it appears the FBI has to be lying, because they deemed in November 2016, on paper, their source, Christopher Steele, unsuitable for use, their air quotes, their words, and now, we know he is feeing information to Bruce Ohr six month after he was deemed unsuitable.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: And they represented to the FISA court that he was reliable, even though they had fired him for leaking and lying about it. So what they did was, they set up this very clever information laundering scheme, very much like money laundering.

Simpson and Steele would feed phony disinformation to Bruce Ohr who was the conduit. Ohr would get debriefed by FBI agent, Joe Pientka, who would then slip the material to Peter Strzok, who would give it to Andrew McCabe, who would give it to James Comey. And by laundering so many transactions here, they really were able to disguise the true source and obscure the fact that it was coming from a guy that they weren't allowed to use because they had fired him, they knew he was unreliable, and yet, they represent into the court that he was reliable and they essentially lied about the information, deceiving the judge.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: You can't have it, Tom Fitton. You can't have in a quote from the FBI saying the source you are using to spy on a presidential candidate is not suitable for use while you will simultaneously still using the same source.

And, Tom, one quick thing to throw in here, too. It's fascinating in the footnotes and he or warrants, they have the FBI no derogatory information on steel although is your organization, Judicial Watch, I would stumble over Judicial, it's like a tongue twister, Judicial Watch, you guys said it when you got that 302s, it's clear as day that they knew Steele's motivations were political. Somebody is lying here.

TOM FITTON, PRESIDENT, JUDICIAL WATCH: Well, it's documented in the FBI records after the elections, and, of course, Ohr had already met with Simpson or Steele in July of 2016. He knew then and reported to his colleagues that this guy had it in for Trump. The phrase is desperate. The phrase is passionate being against Trump.

And yet, they continue to use him for months through this, let me just tell you how outrageous it is. Ohr is a senior Justice Department official. He is being interviewed almost a dozen times by FBI agents about his communications with a foreign spy who they know was working for the Clinton campaign.

The idea that a senior DOJ official would be in this position, communicating with them according to the 302s, through the WhatsApp app and on FaceTime, you know, that would be comical if it weren't such a dangerous assault on our constitutional republic because the goal here, the simple explanation given this craziness is, they were desperate to remove the president from office, if this is a coup scheme, as described in the 302 reports.

BONGINO: Right.

Sara, this is like a spy story for idiots. It's like the dumbest -- unfortunately, if the ramifications of it were so dramatic.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: That's right.

BONGINO: You've been on this like Gregg and Tom forever. But I wanted to ask you this. It appears now, it's looking increasingly likely that what we are referring to is the Steele dossier was not in fact the Steele dossier but may have been the Steele, Simpson, Ohr dossier.

What I mean by that is, a lot of this information we are finding out, Nellie Ohr had a dossier now, on Paul Manafort, is it possible, Sara, that Christopher Steele's name was slapped on this dossier because he was the only moment of credible work history from the FBI they could've gotten this past the FISA court?

CARTER: Oh, absolutely. I think this was a hodgepodge effort among all of them. I mean, exactly what you and Gregg had said. That Bruce Ohr, as well as Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, the highest levels of the FBI, were laundering information through Glenn Simpson.

And I don't think we have spent enough time on Glenn Simpson here. You know, he has been able to skate by under the radar to some extent. He owned and founded Fusion GPS, the research firm that was paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee. I'd like to know what his connections were with people, how he operated, because I believe what we are going to find out is that they were a central player, along with the State Department, in this laundering service.

And remember -- so, not only was Bruce Ohr the back channel for the British spy Christopher Steele, but he was also the back channel to move in information from his wife Nellie Ohr. We know that based on the 302s that Tom Fitton was able to get with Judicial Watch. This is what is so important here.

And I agree with you wholeheartedly, this is such a complex yet failed effort at trying to concoct this soft coup. The only reason why we even know anything, Dan, the only reason why we even know anything is because Donald Trump won the election.

BONGINO: Yes.

CARTER: They believed to -- that's why they were so sloppy. They were sloppy because they thought Hillary was going to win.

BONGINO: Yes, there was no reason to cover their tracks. They didn't think anybody is going to be looking for tracks.

CARTER: Right.

BONGINO: But, Gregg, Sarah brings up an excellent point here for when it comes to Simpson, he has largely skated on this. You and I were chatting about this. What's fascinating is Glenn Simpson's journalistic history with "The Wall Street Journal," you can go back and read these articles, he writes these articles at the same exact players keep showing up throughout his career, Alfa Bank, Dmitri, you made a great point before the show.

Dan, even the language is the same as the dossier he uses in his pieces.

JARRETT: Right. If you go back as I have in writing my new book and I examine Simpson's pieces that he wrote for "The Wall Street Journal". Plutocracy and kompromat frequent are terms and he loves to use. Well, where are those found? They're found ijn the dossier.

BONGINO: In the dossier, right.

JARRETT: You know, Glenn Simpson is not out of the woods yet. He invoked the Fifth because he caught and what is clearly to me an absolute lie for what he could be prosecuted. So, he, you know, is clammed up and invoked the Fifth Amendment.

He is a guy, who is this crazy Walter Mitty-like figure who imagines something he's not. This is a guy who fancied himself as an expert on Russia. The guy has never even been to Russia. He doesn't speak English - - he doesn't speak Russian. He doesn't read Russian.

You know, I have forgotten more about Russia than he will ever know and yet, he is a central player, along with Christopher Steele, two nefarious guys, it's unimaginable that essentially we are able to help the entire nation and a presidency hostage for more than two years. Those guys have a lot to answer for and they are in legal jeopardy.

BONGINO: Can I just get a word from Tom and Sara on this?

If you notice, these Ohr 302s wrapped conveniently right around the time Mueller is appointed, does it appear -- just a quick word from both of you, I'm out of time here. Does it appear to you that a football was passed from a campaign operation to a FISA operation, to then Bob Mueller like this hot potato was passed? I mean, they wrap up right around the time those Ohr interviews wrap up at the Mueller appointment? Tom?

FITTON: Well, Mueller in his report references the dossier as unverified. So, clearly, he investigated. And, of course, there was the renewal of the FISA application during his term in office. He denied he was involved in the approval process there because he didn't want any part of that.

But I can imagine they did not continue to communicate with Steele. The FBI was desperate to talk to Steele in May and the idea that it stopped because the same gang and started working for Mueller as opposed to the DOJ official -- main DOJ doesn't pass the smell test.

BONGINO: Sara, is Mueller the last resort for the hot potato?

CARTER: Yes, Mueller was the last resort for this hot potato but I think Nadler is like the Hail Mary I mean, come on.

BONGINO: I forgot. I missed it.

(LAUGHTER)

BONGINO: Sara, you're right. There was actually a fourth player, Nadler. Great call on this.

CARTER: That's right.

BONGINO: Tom, Gregg, Sara, thank you all so much. Great points.

This way, the left's demonetization of Republicans and Trump supporters reached a new fever pitch. Some are now coming calling for boycott of fitness company SoulCycle and Equinox all because the owner is holding a fund-raiser for President Trump.

One MSNBC hack even urged his left followers to show up with, yes, pitchforks and torches outside of this businessman's house. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want pitchforks and torches outside this man's house in the Hamptons. I've been to the Hamptons. It's very nice. There's no reason why it has to be. There is no reason he should continue to have a nice little party, right?

There is no reason why people shouldn't be able to be outside of his house and making their voices peacefully understood that they do not -- they reject this stuff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: Today, President Trump defended his friend's right to have political beliefs. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Stephen Ross is a great friend of mine. He's a very successful guy. We were competitors but friends in real estate in New York in the old days. He is a great guy.

He is, by the way, I think he is probably more inclined to be a liberal, if you want to know the truth. But he likes me, he respects me. We are doing a fund-raiser there, we are doing another fund-raiser with another friend of mine, and I understand the fund-raiser was totally sold out, and it's very successful.

The controversy makes Steve Ross hotter. He'll figure that out in about a week. But he's very happy. He's got a very successful -- a lot of people are going.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: The billionaire fund-raiser wasn't the only target in the far left mob. This week on an actual mild of just a short up outside of the house and obscenity Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Some of the crowd actually called for violence against the senator, others cursed, others chanted.

McConnell's campaign posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account, and get this, they were temporarily locked out of their own account for violating Twitter's, quote, abusive behavior. This is ridiculous, abusive behavior policy.

This comes as Congressman Joaquin Castro's tweeted out the names and employers of Trump donors in his district in an effort to publicly shame and intimidate them.

This forced man who is wrongly out as a donor to take some precautions with his family. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have a wife and three kids living at home, so when we learned of the news, we convene together as a family and talked about situational awareness. Talked about exit strategy, avoiding and exiting conflict, talked about staying low, staying close to home, and just being at our very highest senses, and it's been like that for the last few days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: Joining us now with reaction is Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz AND Trump 2020 national press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

Congressman, I'll go to you first because you've been a victim of this yourself, this ridiculous milk shaking garbage. I got to tell, I don't want to speak for you but I'm pretty confident you may feel the same way -- I'm getting tired of this crap.

The left always accuses you of what they are guilty of themselves. They are the ones -- I'm not talking about all Democrats. I'm not going to stereotype like they do to us, but this radical left Antifa, milk shake, throw water at people crowd -- you don't see this at conservative Tea Party rallies. Am I wrong?

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA: You are absolutely right. The hypocrisy and the projection of the left is absolutely dizzying. They are so committed to nonviolence, they are willing to snap Mitch McConnell's neck and put Stephen Ross on a pitchfork to prove it. It's just absolutely ludicrous.

I thought the way Stephen Ross handled this when he was criticized by a wide receiver from the Miami Dolphins, the team he owns, was the correct way. He said, look, I engage in the political process and the civic process. I want our government to be better.

Stephen Ross has donated to Republicans and Democrats, I don't know who has donated two more frequently, but he didn't back down. He didn't shy away from this political participation and that's how you got to be a Trump supporter in 2020. You got to be willing to sort of put the bit in your teeth and carry forward one of the greatest political movements that I know I'm proud to be a part of and I know our president is proud to lead.

BONGINO: You know, Kayleigh, what's really embarrassing about this for like deranged radical left, they are driving me crazy these days, is that you have this guy that donates to Democrats and Republicans who clearly, Presidential Trump acknowledged and saw, may have some liberal leanings. I don't know him. I never met him, but I want to speak from just reiterating what President Trump said.

So this guy he indicates may have liberal leanings, gets a few minutes with the president at this fund-raiser, maybe an hour to talk to him, wouldn't you want to get that voice to the White House? This is the most counterproductive, stupid boycott I've ever heard in my life and they've had a lot of a lot of dumb boycotts.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN NATIONAL PRESS SECRETARY: Yes, it's a pretty dumb one. When you consider the fact that Joaquin Castro, six of those donors on the list had actually donated to the Democrats, yet they want to bully him and intimidate their own constituents, their own donors. That's exactly right.

But what Congressman Gaetz said is so important. It's motivating the group of 2020 supporters behind his president. They want us to back down, Dan, but we are doubling down.

I talked to people at the rallies, who camped out overnight, they don't want us to rally on the left. They don't want us to talk about illegal immigration. They don't want us to donate, but they are putting out fire under every Trump supporter and this contributed, we are more motivated than ever before. So, it is not working.

BONGINO: Yes. Congressman, I think this is going to backfire and what's particularly infuriating, why this gets under my skin, I'll never forget that story of Bernie Sanders who shares nothing and calming with any of us on this panel, showing up, what is it, Liberal University, a conservative leaning university, he got a standing O, round of applause, everyone treated him respectfully, you don't have to agree with him but he was welcome with open arms.

You just don't see this kind of behavior. The tea party showed up on the lawn in D.C. and clean the place up. It's never been cleaner. You just don't see this on our side. It seems to be a uniquely far left phenomenon.

GAETZ: That's because the country is doing so well and the conservatives and Trump supporter's are eager to engage on the issues to talk about the ways in which the transformational presidency of Donald Trump is actually improving quality of life for American people in every racial group and every economic demographic. But instead of engaging us in fair debate, the radical left just wants to deplatform, demonize, destroy because they know if we start talking about the facts and economic realities and really the chance our country has to prosper, they don't have a leg to stand on.

So, it all has to be about making people who support Donald Trump out to be monsters and that will backfire because it's going to drive turnout in places where people won't go talk about politics at the water cooler, but they are going to speak with their votes in this 2020 election.

BONGINO: You know, Kayleigh, given your position as an insight on the campaign, you're probably aware where the platform is going to go. In addition, this social media problem, listen, it's a real problem. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, whatever, I'm on those accounts.

They can ignore it all they want and pretend it's not happening, any conservative out there, I'm sure, Congressman, you know, too. You know what happens.

GAETZ: Yes.

BONGINO: I'm not even allowed to run ads on my Twitter account for some unknown reason Twitter won't tell me about.

If President Trump is going to make this social media, I'm not suggesting this maybe a legislative solution, but at least using his voice to fight back against, we seen him do it so far?

MCENANY: Oh, there is no doubt. President Trump understands this. He has put a spotlight on it.

He had a meeting about this are people who have been censored, conservatives who have been censored by social media just a few weeks ago. He is keenly in tune with this, the bias at Google, the bias at Facebook. I've been blocked on Instagram for posting Elizabeth Warren's bar card that was widely disseminated by "The Washington Post".

This happens everywhere to every conservative and two conservative men and women who are the grassroots around the country, we have a megaphone to expose this, but there are innocent conservatives who don't and President Trump is standing up for those forgot men and women. That goes all the way to taking these big social media companies to task because their censorship is wrong.

BONGINO: Congressman, I know the White House is focus on -- again, I'm not suggesting -- I've had a liberty streak in the end I'm never going to get rid of it and I'm not suggesting there's a government solution. But it doesn't mean government attention shouldn't be provided. We know that president's focused on this.

Is the Congress aware -- it's a real problem. You and I both know they're targeting of conservatives.

GAETZ: There are few of us who are aware. Four members of Congress have been shadow banned by Twitter -- Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and Matt Gaetz.

Now, I don't think that's a coincidence that they were the only four to receive the treatment, but we can work to remove some of the special protections that only social media and digital platforms enjoy in the law that protect them from liability that would apply to this news channel or your podcast or even "The Wall Street Journal", and I think that they ought to have to play by the same rules as other platforms if they are choosing to be editorial. That's not more government, that's actually less government and then having to take more responsibility for their bias.

BONGINO: No, I agree. Listen, they got to make a choice. You either want to be a platform that's neutral or do you want to be a publisher? You cannot be both because they are different roles.

Thank you both, Congressman, Kayleigh. Great job. Really, thanks a lot.

MCENANY: Thank you.

BONGINO: Up next, a brand-new Hollywood satire film about hunting deplorables. It's coming to a theater near you. We'll tell you how this movie might just expose the left's blatant hypocrisy.

Stay with us in this special edition of “Hannity.”

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BONGINO: Welcome back to the special edition of "Hannity," Trump Versus The Left.

A Hollywood hate machine appears to be taking its anti-Trump derangement syndrome to disturbing new levels. As Universal confirms it will move forward with the release of the controversial film titled "The Hunt", which depicts wealthy vacationers hunting, quote, deplorables, for sport.

The commercials for the movie have been pulled. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your idea is incredible.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You can argue with that. We pay for everything. The country belongs to us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's just business.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hunting human beings for sport.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They are not human beings.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every year, a bunch of elites kidnapped normal folk like us. Where did get you from? And hunt us for sport.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: It's a satire film but it's exposing even more Hollywood hypocrisy on the issue of gun violence and inflammatory rhetoric. Even President Trump weighed in earlier today. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Hollywood, I don't call them the elites. I think the elites are people who go after in many cases, but Hollywood is really terrible. What they are doing with the kind of movies they are putting out, that's actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: Joining me now for reaction is "Relatable" podcasts host, Allie Beth Stuckey, along with SiriusXM Patriot Radio host, Kerry Pickett, and FOX News contributor, Tammy Bruce.

All right. Tammy, I'll go to you first. You know, I can almost guarantee you every so-called, air quotes here, dreaded air quotes, deplorable in this movie is going to be some ridiculous Hollywood-snob-elitist stereotype of what a Trump voter looks for and it is probably not going to be positive.

Do you think I'm right on that or is that a stretch?

TAMMY BRUCE, CONTRIBUTOR: I think so and as a matter of fact, "The Hollywood Reporter", the trade magazine for Hollywood, and the industry, reports that in fact, this is so bad or at least within many studios is recognized earlier this year, much earlier this year, as being a problem. One executive, according to sources for "The Hollywood Reporter", noted that they refused to even read the script at the studio because the idea was so crazy. Others recognized the danger involved.

And I think what that tells you is that even they do know what this means. The other report from "The Hollywood Reporter" was that there have been some edits to this film already, so that would indicate also an acknowledgment of responsibility in the impact of what film and television do to the nature to our culture and the way people relate to each other.

In fact, that's what they take pride in. This is why they do the movies they do and why they are so shocked at the election in 2016.

So, I think they recognize this. The fact that they were willing to do it does confirm that they are -- that this divide exists and that they are willing and even interested in perpetuating and we have seen this in some of the protests and some of the liberal elites, high-profile individuals, have noted, you know, desire for certain kinds of violent, the threats and the desire for violence against Mitch McConnell.

So, I think this is an indication that Hollywood knows what it's doing.

BONGINO: You know, Kerry, when you wake up in the morning, you want to believe you are contributing to some, you know, earthly good and not making the world a worse place, you know? I wonder what Hollywood executives sat around with the focus group and this time of, let's just be honest, very -- a lot of friction in politics, I think that's understatement, and thought the idea of hunting the opposition's political supporters with weapons down was a good idea.

Like this -- does this not speak to be out of touch aloof nature of Hollywood?

KERRY PICKET, WASHINGTON EXAMINER SENIOR CAMPAIGN REPORTER: So true, Dan, and think about this for a second. Wasn't this movie already done in another way? I mean, it's sort of a rip-off of some other films that were already done in Hollywood but they decided to tweak it a bit and say, yes, let's go after some conservatives instead. That'll be huge laugh.

But still, what concerns me here is that we are already seeing lawmakers and a number of these 2020 Democrats who are accusing Donald Trump and a number of his supporters are inciting violence and still, what they end up doing is whipping up their own base and end up causing their own frenzy.

And then when you confront them on this -- in fact, I asked Joe Biden. I'm like, aren't you sort of whipping up your own sort of rhetoric here? Are you being divisive yourself? And he goes, no, I'm just being accurate. I'm just being truthful.

So, as far as they are concerned, they are not whipping out their base, they are not whipping up a frenzy, they are being accurate. And that's something that is pretty concerning because as far as Hollywood is concerned, they are saying, hey, look, we are just making our movies. We are just practicing our First Amendment rights. We are not whipping anything out.

BONGINO: Yes. You know, Allie, the Hollywood hypocrisy on the gun issue was stunning. One of the best pieces I've ever read, I think it was at town hall, forgive me, I can't remember, about the firearm issue was that, one of the reasons the left has a hard time making progress on the issue of guns and what they call gun control is the fact that they don't understand firearm owners at all. They made no effort to understand us.

When you contrast that with the effort by everyone to stop smoking in the United States, everybody was a smoker. So they knew what to say. But this movie is like an epidemic of -- look, just from the trailer, I haven't seen the whole thing obviously.

ALLIE BETH STUCKEY, "RELATABLE" PODCAST HOST: Right.

BONGINO: But just the stereotypes alone of, you know, uneducated buffoons voting for Donald Trump and a bunch of smart elitists, just kind of fulfills the stereotype they have had forever.

STUCKEY: Yes. And, look, I'm a fan of satire. They say this is supposed to be satirical, I think satire has an important and effective role in political dialogue. But satire kind of misses the mark when it is representing reality so closely. Not the people are actually hunting conservatives, but we see that this kind of a fantasy or a harming and even killing conservatives is a goal of some people on the far left. I mean we saw that represented in front of Mitch McConnell's private residence this week that some people actually want conservatives dead.

And that's why, I think, this kind of satire is, like you said, so out of touch and misses the mark and is not going to bring up -- not going to bring out a whole lot of laughs unfortunately. That's just the state that we're in right now. It is too tense to make jokes about political opponents killing each other for sport. And it's crazy that we have to say that on this show, but apparently we do.

BONGINO: You know, Tammy, what worries me about this is, on the right we have a couple emergency breaks in our behavior. Again, every side as people who do stupid things, I don't want to be overly hyperbolic here. But when you're talking about an epidemic of this stuff it largely exists on the radical left.

On the right we have our own media outlets that would never let us do this. You work for this network, I do too. God forbid, you were called for pitchforks, if we could be. You're off the air tomorrow morning.

But secondly, when you believe in big our God-given rights, you respect the rights of everyone, liberals included. This secular radical far left -- not all Democrats, they don't have that emergency break. And that's why movies like this. This kind of stuff worries me. I don't know what they're going to do with this kind of stuff.

BRUCE: Well, and the fact is -- well, you're right, of course. But it's not just because you know of standard. Standards come and are born of values. So many people may think certain things in their minds and then you move away from that.

You don't -- not only do you not make plans to enact things that are awful, you don't then it try to engage other people to do it or then promote it as something that is valuable and people should pay to see to influence society as a whole.

So the values that we hold as a society should inform these things. And this is a not a reflection at all about what Americans want. We are -- this is why Hollywood has begun to fail, relying on international ticket sales for their upkeep and it's because Americans have stopped patronizing that industry, and that continues.

But now we're at a point, where they're also saying, they've got there's a narrative on the left about guns. And we know what's happening in society have has many layers. And we cannot deny that it is the culture in which we live that is a contributing factor. And yet the people that are in control of our culture, if you will, deny that this is at all involving them.

And it shows you the malevolence involved in their mindset. And it's a wonderful American industry. It's something that we all rely on and have enjoyed in the past, and hopefully it someday when they adjust and Americans have truly had enough, we'll get some good films again and won't have to deal with this.

BONGINO: Ladies thank you so much great commentary, really appreciate it,

STUCKEY: Thank you.

BONGINO: Coming up Lara Trump joins Sean Hannity for a one-on-one interview. You do not want to miss. Plus, we'll discuss a brand new bill in New York that makes water attacks on police a felony. But you won't -- or you may believe it was supposed at this one here. You won't believe who is opposing this legislation. Don't go away you.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BONGINO: Welcome back to the special edition of "Hannity: Trump versus The Left". Earlier this week, Sean sat down with president Trump's daughter-in- law and Senior Advisor to the President's reelection campaign Lara Trump.

They covered a wide range of topics, including Hannity's interview with Mayor Bill de Blasio, a good one, and Trump's 2020 campaign, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Joining us now Lara Trump, and a little baby Eric Lara in two weeks.

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISOR FOR TRUMP 2020: Yes, so you have a baby on the way.

HANNITY: Congregations, so great to see you.

TRUMP: Thank you.

HANNITY: So you watched the shootout with me in de Blasio.

TRUMP: Wow.

HANNITY: You saw the whole thing. It went on over 60 minutes. Some things stuck out in my mind, they don't want to give answers on a lot of things.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: Do New Yorkers and Americans have a right to have a gun in their home? They passed the check.

TRUMP: You did not get any answer on that.

HANNITY: We didn't get an answer on any restrictions on abortion.

TRUMP: Correct.

HANNITY: We didn't get an answer on a lot of things.

TRUMP: Right.

That's not Donald Trump. He answers everything.

TRUMP: Yes. He's very straightforward on exactly where he stands on everything, on exactly where he stands on abortion, on exactly where he stands on the Second Amendment. He is very -- he's being very clear, he does not want to take away your guns. He's being very clear that infanticide and in nine months abortions -- 40-week abortions are not something that he stands for.

I do think it was interesting though that our Mayor was asking you a lot of questions, maybe he could guest host for you. I feel like --

HANNITY: Maybe I should run for President, he can get a show and I'll be his guest.

TRUMP: But, no, listen --

HANNITY: I think that's for Eric -- run for President.

TRUMP: I think anybody that watches exactly how that went down will take the same thing away, which is that. We did not get any answers. We did not really -- I don't really know exactly where he stands for, except taxing the hell out of the rich.

HANNITY: He says it.

TRUMP: And there wasn't an answer on exactly how that's going to work out for everybody. The reality is, this President has brought the American dream back. I did hear him say that that the American Dream is gone. It's back under President Donald J. Trump.

Because whenever you look at the fact that we have the lowest unemployment in the history of this country, we have hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs coming back to the forgotten men and women of this country.

When you look at what he's doing in the inner cities of this country, he really wants to make sure that people are paid attention to. He's creating something called Opportunity Zones being implemented in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, all across this country to bring money into these places to make sure people can work and have their shot at the American Dream.

HANNITY: This is why I kept going back to -- I gave the Biden-Obama numbers and you should be happy, because it helps them against Biden. And you have 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty. They had 8 years to fix it.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: Donald Trump in two and a half years, the best employment situation since 1969.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: And the people that have benefited the most are the forgotten men and women. Yes, I think it made it clear what my background as blue-collar guy and African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, women, youth unemployment. To me that's the greatest success story.

TRUMP: Yes. Well it's interesting, because what you saw also is that he stands for what so many of these Democrats running for President stand for. They really stand for full government control of almost everything.

If I heard him talk about pre-K -- again, I mean, he talked about it a lot. But they want to run our schools, they want to run our hospitals, they want to run our health care, they want to run everything. It's socialism, Sean. And most of the people up there stand for that. They stand for giving free health care to illegal aliens --

HANNITY: He said so. He already does in New York.

TRUMP: When you can't even take care of our own people. It's exactly right. And so I think it's going to be hard for people to rationalize, voting against their best interests. And their best interest is to keep Donald Trump in office when things are working for them and not go this other way, because it doesn't make sense to people.

HANNITY: you're running Trump 2020, the re-election campaign your -- what's your title, it's?

TRUMP: Senior Advisor.

HANNITY: Senior Advisor, OK. But here's the thing. In every election I've been at this a longer than I care to admit, I guess, but 30 years. Are we better off than we were four years ago that is the American people will ascertain that on the economy. We're not dropping cargo planes of cash on the mullahs runway in Iran, which was stupid.

But all these records, energy independence. He keeps his promises, judges, energy, taxes deregulation, trade deal, everything he said he would do, it's now working. And then the question is has the President lost any enthusiasm?

Will the people that passionately went out for him in 2016 still stay with him? I think by the size of the crowds I see the answer is yes. I don't see that on the other side. And the next question I have is.

All of these groups who always break down politically demographics, does he have a chance at the people that are benefiting the most from his policies that didn't benefit under the last eight years under Obama and Biden?

TRUMP: Yes. I mean, I always say it's Sean, I really think that there will be so many more people that come out and support this President. Because at the end of the day what matters to people is making sure that their life is headed in the right direction.

If life is better for you, as you're saying, than it was four years ago, is it better now than it was before Donald Trump took office? So many people in this country would say yes.

HANNITY: You grew up in North Carolina?

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: OK. What do people in North Carolina think of America's comeback?

TRUMP: People in North Carolina, people in Pennsylvania, people in Ohio, people all across this country are thrilled that now not only is somebody doing the right thing in our economies through the roof and we have jobs coming back and low unemployment. We have somebody standing up for us as a country. We have a fighter in office, in the White House, who we know has our back. Who all across the world is looking out for Americans.

HANNITY: Great to see you. Thank you so much for coming.

TRUMP: Thank you.

HANNITY: Congrats. We won't -- probably won't see you until after the baby comes.

TRUMP: Probably not.

HANNITY: Look forward to all the good news --

TRUMP: Thank you.

HANNITY: And all the best. Thank you, Lara Trump.

TRUMP: Thanks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: All right. Don't miss this, coming up next a bill in New York would make throwing water on a police officer felony. New York's top Democrats aren't exactly lining up to support this new piece of legislation. Sebastian Gorka and Manny Gomez will weigh in next. Stay with us as a special edition of HANNITY continues.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BONGINO: Welcome back to the “Hannity” special. In recent weeks we've seen several dangerous -- and frankly disgusting videos of water being doused on NYPD cops. Well, a new Republican backed bill in the New York State Assembly would make it a Class E felony to attack NYPD officers by splashing them with water or any other substance. That would be up to four years in jail. Good.

You would think this should be a slam dunk, a no-brainer. But some Democrats in the assembly are opposing it. Joining us now with reaction is former NYPD sergeant Manny Gomez, and Salem radio host, my friend Sebastian Gorka.

Manny, I'll go to you first, our former brother in blue like myself. I think what's getting lost in this debate about this water dousing stuff is, we don't know that's water #1. And #2, as I said earlier on "The Five" when I was here, these guys have equipment. You throw the water on their equipment. You essentially make their -- render their equipment entirely not functional. I mean this is serious, not a joke.

MANY GOMEZ, FORMER NYPD SERGEANT: It's not a joke. It's absolutely not a joke. That time it's water. It could be some sort of chemical based substance.

BONGINO: Bleach.

GOMEZ: Bleach -- anything. It could be a knife, it could be a shank, it could be a gun. The bottom line is, those men and women in blue are there to defend us against the bad guys. And if the bad guys are disrespecting them then the message to them -- the bad guys is, they could disrespect and do whatever they want with the rest of the citizenry.

So we need to protect them first and put laws in place like this one in order to protect the rest of the city and the rest of this country, because if we can't protect our own men in blue, then we can't protect the citizens at large.

BONGINO: I agree. Sebastian I'll go to you. You know, I'm sure when you were growing up and I know when I was growing up, if I were to come home and tell my mother or father, "You know, hey, mom dad I threw some water on a cop." I think I'd want to be arrested and wind up in central booking, because I would get my caboose, shall we call it, kicked across the room.

Is this more of a symptom of our culture rot these days -- this growing disrespect for people that put their butts on the line every day for u?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, SALEM RADIO'S "AMERICA FIRST" HOST: First things first, Dan. The pinstripe suit and the tie, I like the new Dan Bongino, great show.

BONGINO: You are my man. See, you are the only one, Sebastian. Everyone on Twitter hates the tie. You're the first one to say that. Thank you. I'm telling you my ego was crushed. Everybody's crushing me on the tie tonight.

GORKA: Stick with it.

BONGINO: That's why I love you.

GORKA: Stick with it.

BONGINO: Nice job.

GORKA: Stick with it. Hey, Dan, let's just put two things next to each other. The juxtaposition of what the Democrats are trying to do in New York, to stop this legislation, to protect your brothers and sisters in blue, let's just oppose that with the footage that was released just a few days ago from Dayton, Ohio.

What did we see in Dayton, Ohio, Dan? We saw your brothers run to the gunfire. They neutralized that killer in 30 seconds flat. And this is how the Democrats want to show respect for the people who every single day are putting their life on the line?

You nailed it. This is about culture. This is about a Mayor in New York who disrespects the police that keep New Yorkers safe. It's about eight years under Obama when the police were pilloried, when an NFL player would come onto the pitch with socks that had police officers portrayed as pigs on his socks. This is culture.

And we've got to protect these men and women, because they are the first and last line of defense with the hoodlums, the gang -- the gangbangers. The Democrats have to start acting like adults. But I tell you what I'm not holding my breath, Dan.

BONGINO: Yes, well said. Manny, you and I worked the streets. I think what some in the public are missing -- rarely people who are anti-cop now for some bizarre reason. Is that this contributes to the sense of chaos?

You and I know from the street that once you allow water, then you allow -- and I'm not suggesting a police that, I'm a libertarian at heart. I'm not suggesting at all. But we already have CCRB, civilian complaint measures. You can file an internal affairs complaint. Those avenues are open to the public.

But there's absolutely no excuse for this kind of stuff happening. And once it's happening, it lends to a sense of chaos that street cops get. Once you let it happen once, forget it, it starts to cascade downhill and you get the broken windows.

GOMEZ: I absolutely agree with you. Once you have police officers that believe that getting doused in water by buckets and getting laughed at is OK and acceptable and part of community policing, then that leads to chaos. That leads to gangbangers and the street thugs basically open season on the regular citizenry.

Because if the police is not going to stand up for itself, how could they stand up for the regular citizens. And that's the problem -- the essential problem that I have with the administration, with the people that are letting this happen.

Back in my day, if this would have happened, we would have had 300 cops out on the street, enforcing every and every regulation to ensure that the cops were safe, the citizens were citizens were safe and that this behavior would not be tolerated. Apparently, it's tolerated and accepted in today's environment.

BONGINO: You know, Sebastian, one of the things about this it really irks me is -- what was really hurt by this are the citizens of high crime communities. The Ferguson effect is very real. You know it and I know it.

After the Ferguson incident, we saw police officers in discretionary police incidents, back away if they weren't forced to take police action, because they were afraid they wouldn't be backed up. And who gets hurt? The citizens of high crime communities.

GORKA: Yes bingo. It's -- this isn't about water. Forget about whether it's going to be bleach next. If you're -- what you are doing by doing this to a law enforcement officer is you're testing, you are probing, you're pushing the boundaries of what is permissible to a point at which the police officer knows he doesn't have the back of the Commissioner, he doesn't have the support of the Mayor.

And you get to a point where you have Portland, Oregon. Think about this. We are five weeks since a Vietnamese gay journalist was beaten so badly by Antifa in Portland -- one block from the police headquarters that he had to go to the ICU with a black brain bleed.

And the Portland Police to this day haven't arrested anybody who beat up Andy Ngo. And their Police Commissioner -- the Mayor, who is also the Commissioner, has clearly told them use stand down. If they're left-wing Antifa, you don't arrest them. That way lies anarchy, Dan.

BONGINO: Yes. One quick thing, look I got about 30 seconds left. But I say to anyone out there dispute this. Get your butt in a uniform for a day. Or go do a ride-along with the cops --

GOMEZ: Absolutely.

BONGINO: And it will open your eyes quick, would you agree?

GOMEZ: Absolutely. It's life and death out there. Cops have to make split decisions and they have to protect us from the rest of society that is willing to hurt us. And they deserve the respect and we deserve the respect that they deserved to protect them.

BONGINO: Yes, it's really easy for politicians to talk from their thrones. Get your butt out there in a car with police officers and go see what they go through every single day, and then maybe it'll open your eyes. You're right, these split-second decisions that these politicians don't have to make, it's absolutely pathetic.

They sit there on their thrones and lecture the rest of us. Thanks for your service by the way. Sebastian thanks a lot. We really appreciate it.

GORKA: Thanks.

BONGINO: Coming up more in this special edition of “Hannity” after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BONGINO: Welcome back to this special edition of “Hannity.” Unfortunately, it's all the time we have left for tonight. Thanks a lot for joining us.

Don't forget my new book, "Exonerated: The Failed Takedown of President Donald Trump by the Swamp" is out next month. I'd appreciate it if you pick it up. Folks they tried this all before, you'll see it in the book. Believe me, they didn't just think of this thing overnight -- this attack on Donald Trump.

Sean is back on Monday, grateful for that. Have a great weekend. Folks enjoy your weekend. Thanks for tuning in.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.