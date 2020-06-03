Lara Logan says law enforcement officials see evidence of anarchists' involvement in violent protests

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 2, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Last night, the images that we saw across New York City, they seemed out of like a Charles Bronson or something. Smashing, grabbing, looting, assaults on law enforcement, you name it, and Bill de Blasio's city had it. Ed Mullins, the President of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, is warning tonight, "We're losing our city." Ed will be here in moments to deliver a message to New York's "leaders." And yes, I put that in quotes.

And in an attempt to quell the violence, New York City's curfew was moved up to 8 p.m. tonight, but that hasn't gotten folks off the street. They're just totally ignoring the curfew. And after what we saw last night, what could that bring? Let's go live to Bryan Llenas on the upper west side of New York City.

Bryan, things look like they're taking a turn near Times Square at the moment. Tell us.

BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Laura, good evening. Yes. So we're getting multiple reports about downtown and Times Square. Look, what we have seen thus far, though, is that there have been protesters that were out throughout the day. It is different than what we saw at this moment last night with large groups of looters that were just going in and out of Midtown Manhattan.

Behind me is what is a blockade. They are blocking - they are blocking cars right now from entering Manhattan. This is part of the new aggressive actions that they're taking tonight given what happened yesterday with the looting. The curfew now is at 8 p.m. Last night, it was at 11 p.m. They are now blocking anybody who is not a resident or essential personnel from coming in.

Last night, we saw so much looting and people putting it into cars, a lot of out-of-state license plates, and that was a big problem. So they're hoping that this will stop. We are getting some - there is some action downtown. We'll see what happens. The night is still young.

In terms of how New York has responded, there's been a lot of back-and- forth about what could have been done differently yesterday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying that the NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio didn't do their jobs last night. The Mayor and the NYPD both said that they do not believe that the National Guard should be called into New York and that they will have this - they have this under control. So we shall see what happens.

But again, tonight, there is an aggressive stance in terms of the curfew. Protesters are out. We have seen them. They have been marching. Everything that we have seen has been peaceful tonight in terms of the protesters that are out past curfew. There's no indication that the NYPD is stopping protesters who are peaceful. So we'll see how that unfolds throughout the night.

But again, compared to last night - last night, you hear - it was unbelievable. From intersection to intersection to intersection of hundreds of looters. And we do know that more than 500 looters have been arrested over the last three days in New York - in New York City and that the majority of them actually were released because of New York's bail reform laws that have been a topic of conversation up here in New York about trying to reform or to change those because of the very thing of the fact that some of these looters - or many of the - if not all of these looters will be allowed to go right back on to the streets.

So, the night is still young, but right now, it is different than what we saw last night, at least with our own eyes thus far and from what we can tell, that the NYPD is dealing with. But there are some indications of some action downtown. We'll see. Laura.

INGRAHAM: All right. Bryan, thanks so much. We'll check back with you throughout the hour.

Now I want to get to an important topic that I think a lot of you are wondering about. How to heal? That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Now, whatever your political views, whatever your race or ethnic background, wherever you live, these past three months have tested you in some way. The coronavirus deaths, the lockdowns, massive job losses, education disruptions, loneliness, depression, and then, just when we were turning the corner, protests, unrest, violence, the death of an unarmed black man. It all spilled out coast-to-coast after that senseless killing of George Floyd.

Now, many of you wonder if it's even fixable at this point. I've been hearing from you. And given how much anger flashes on the screen every day and every night and so many using a tragic death as permission to loot and even assault innocent business owners and law enforcement, the honest feeling of its sadness and righteous anger over Floyd's death that could be channeled into positive dialogue, it's just overshadowed by destruction and chaos.

Antifa and their allies, they're on a mission. And it isn't about justice. It's not about George Floyd. They want to abolish our rights under the constitution, and they want to rewrite our history. They want us to hate our country like they hate our country.

Now, today, to clear my head, what I did, as I went on a bike ride - I know that sounds frivolous at a time like this, but I had to clear my head. It's one of those days. And I took my oldest son around the north side of the National Mall. But what I saw when I was there made me want to cry. I've lived here for 30 years. And the only time before today that I saw National Guard troops around our national monuments was after 9/11. But there they were, dozens of them, guarding the Lincoln Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, and the World War II Memorial.

Now, a few days earlier, though, World War II Memorial had been vandalized with spray paint. For the extremist radicals, nothing, not even a place of honor such as this, is sacred. Well, once again, they misread the American people. These sites and what they represent, whom they honor are sacred to us.

So, what did we do? Well, my son and I, we stopped, and we said a short prayer. And then I proceeded to thank every member of the guard that we came upon. And I told each and every one how much we appreciated them. It was a cross-section of America, African-American men and women serving alongside white men and women, mostly young. They were keeping watch as runners, tourists streamed by, some protesters, but it was quiet.

Now, presumably, they're more worried about what happens at night, tonight, in Washington, and we hope for the best, when those brave spray-paint militants come out to desecrate and destroy. Of course, none of them know what real sacrifice is, for if they did, they'd be doing something positive with their lives.

The way forward for the rest of us, though, requires that we get back to the basics. We don't need a new normal. We just need normal. Because normal Americans want a fair and just society where the rule of law applies equally to all people, regardless of race. Normal Americans are disgusted by the killing of George Floyd. Normal Americans think the current situation is so out of control that the U.S. Military needs to be called in to bring order to the streets.

Check out this new Morning Consult poll showing 58 percent support calling in the troops to aid state and local police, including nearly half of the Democrats. Now, the same party, it's been promising African-Americans better lives for decades. Our first African-American President was propelled into office, not once but twice, with the majority of white support. Yet when it comes to delivering actual results, including for African-Americans, despite what you hear in the media, despite everything you heard just today in the media, Donald Trump has done better than anyone.

Before the coronavirus, most jobs created went to women and minorities - 7 million. In total, most of those, women and minorities. Black Americans saw their lowest unemployment numbers ever, increased home ownership, school choice, criminal justice reform, creation of opportunity zones. Those weren't hashtags or slogans. Those are real policies that people worked really hard on to deliver real results.

Joe Biden was in the Senate for, what, 30 years? He was VP for eight. And all he can come up with now are symbolic gestures - slogans, hashtags, professions of empathy. They're fine, but they don't create jobs. They do not create opportunity. But they can create the illusion of caring.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I won't traffic in fear and division. I won't fan the flames of hate. I'll seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country. This job is not about me. It's about you. It's about us.

We are in the battle for the soul of this nation.

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: He's been saying the same thing for decades. And he's done nothing. And if he and Obama knew how to deliver all that that he just said, they would have delivered what he said during their two terms in office.

Now, I understand for a lot of people, Trump may be rough around the edges. They sometime don't like his tone or his tweets or his bravado, it might turn you off at times, but he's worked harder, with better results than any politician I know, I've ever met, to bring prosperity to all people and especially wants prosperity for the African-American community.

And remember, it's the working class people at the core of his America First movement. The rich elites, they will - all those people from Wall Street and Hollywood, they voted for Hillary and they're going to vote for Biden. And by the way, those are the same people, many of them never- Trumpers, by the way, who thought outsourcing jobs to China was a grand idea. And they're the same ones who sought to keep foreign workers flooding into the country, including illegal immigrants. All of them are for Joe Biden.

The America First movement, it's never going to have a lot of celebrities. But it has something better. It has policies that lead to prosperity for more people. And the more prosperous you are, most of the time, the less resentful you will be and the more peace you will have. We want that for all people.

And when Biden supporters say they - think about it. They say they want to defund or even abolish the police. Ask yourself for a moment. Who's that really going to help? Who will be the victims of those crimes that go unprosecuted? The working class and disadvantaged people. That's who. Because the rich people, the ones that are going to vote for Biden, they can hire their own security. But everybody else is just going to end up more vulnerable and less safe. That's how that will roll. We've seen evidence of this, by the way, during the past week when cops were nowhere to be found.

(VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: President Trump has demonstrated that he will work with anyone of any party in any state, any time, to help more people get out of poverty. And that includes, by the way, reforming institutions to ensure that everyone gets a fair shot. But that process doesn't require burning it all down or creating a perpetual grievance culture like the one that exists on college campuses. That will just set everybody back at a time when normal America wants to take a step forward.

And that's THE ANGLE.

Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, and Ben Shapiro, host of The Ben Shapiro Show and Editor-in- Chief of The Daily Wire.

Victor, is there any parallel in our history, in our history, with what's happening right now?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: No. There's been riots and they've been even deadlier and more violent, but we've never seen one in which the establishment, that is state government, local government, the literati, the intellectual movement, has been so indifferent to the fate of the people who are suffering from the violence, or they are encouraging it.

And it's really a class thing in a way. I mean, you have these very upper- middle-class antifa guys who think they are Napoleonic strategists and they're on social media and they're directing this looting group.

And then you have poor African-American inner-city youth that are looting and they are the face of the violence, but really it's being orchestrated by upper-middle-class white kids that are never really on the front lines of this thievery. And so we have this idea, well, it's all inner-city blacks. But the people who are worried about their resumes and CVs never quite get on TV, but they're orchestrated. So they're equally culpable.

And then we have these movie stars and all of these celebrities who are sort of contextualizing the violence from Malibu and the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, and their food is delivered to them. They don't care about losing the corner pharmacy.

And then we have this new idea that property doesn't matter, that it's just brick-and-mortar. So you burn down this supermarket, you burn down this clothing store, and you give people space, but Governor Walz, he has space. He can get anything he wants. And Mayor Frey or Mayor de Blasio, they're not worried about losing the corner drugstore or a place where they buy drugs. It's the inner-city people that are burning down the very--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: They're the ones who - yes. They're the ones who are vulnerable and they--

HANSON: --they're going to be suffering.

INGRAHAM: Yes. They hurt the most. And Victor mentioned--

HANSON: And it's just virtual signal--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANSON: --virtual signal, virtual signal, virtual signal.

INGRAHAM: Sorry, Victor. Yes, virtually signaling doesn't get - doesn't create a single job, by the way. It's easy to do on Twitter though.

HANSON: Yes. Yes.

INGRAHAM: Victor mentioned, Ben, facilitating the looting and the rioting. Check out what Bill de Blasio said today, earlier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) NEW YORK CITY: When you see a nation, an entire nation, simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seated in 400 years of American racism, I'm sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services.

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: In other words, you can bully people who want to go to mass or temple or open up a barbershop, but you've got to leave the looters and those perpetuating the violence alone. Ben.

BEN SHAPIRO, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF THE DAILY WIRE: Bill de Blasio is a (inaudible) disgrace. The man locked down his city for months at a time. And early on, I think most people were onboard with that. But the moment you come out and you say, well, you know, I guess COVID is over because I like the protests that are happening, and then you tell the cops that they're not allowed to do their jobs and you make excuse for people who are running through Midtown Manhattan smashing windows and grabbing things, who by the way are awful human beings. OK? These are not people who give to damns about George Floyd or about police brutality. These are people who are mostly interested in getting a new TV or grabbing a pair of shoes.

And you have Bill de Blasio out there making excuses for them about how this is all about 400 years of American slavery or American racism. This man is a disgrace. Even Andrew Cuomo believes he's a disgrace at this point, referred maybe to getting Bill de Blasio replaced as Mayor. So I think everybody sort of understands what Bill de Blasio is.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Victor, earlier today on Twitter, the George Bush Presidential Library - do we have him or no? We lost Victor? No. There you are.

The George Bush Presidential Library, which tweets for President Bush, sent out a statement about basically empathizing with the protesters and - it was kind of fine, but it was kind of slights - little slights of Trump without mentioning Trump. And I - as I talk to myself, wait a second, who was like - started all these wars we got into and then of course outsourcing all these jobs to China. Trump comes in and says I want to American workers first, including the people who are most disadvantaged.

And so while Obama and Bush and all these guys are piling on right now in their own way, Donald Trump has delivered the results for the African- American community like no president I've seen in a long, long time.

HANSON: Very quickly, Laura. When he got the unemployment rate down to 5.4 for African-Americans, that was an empathetic act. That meant millions of people, for the first time, had employers bidding for their services. That's an act of dignity. Suddenly, their labor meant something because people wanted them and to get - to achieve that, Trump took on China.

He took on the corporate Republican establishment and hated them for doing it because they wanted open borders and cheap outsourcing and off-shoring, and he didn't. And yet he - that was an empathetic humanitarian act. He empowered the black community when he got $42,000 of average family income and he got the unemployment rate to a historic low.

I was empathized with George W. Bush, but I remember getting things from the White House as a columnist trying to solicit support because he was a victim of demagoguery where the left was accusing George W. Bush, of all people, of being an abject racist after Katrina, that he had planned this, that he had destroyed the black community, that all he cared about was white people. It was very unfair.

And he was really targeted by hit team of political operatives, and he asked the larger conservative community to defend him. And we did. And they did exactly to him what they're doing to Donald Trump. The only difference is that he is out of office. So, in typical fashion, they always romanticize a President Republican American--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANSON: --and say Reagan was a good guy, Bush is a good guy, and then that's the way they deal with the incumbent president, to compare him--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANSON: --with a mythical better predecessor.

INGRAHAM: Yes. I remember and know that--

HANSON: It's an old trope. Everybody knows it.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANSON: I'm just kind of disappointed that the Bush library fell for it.

INGRAHAM: Yes. It was like 2005 and Kanye West said George Bush doesn't care about black people. Remember, after Katrina, we all defended him.

Ben, when you see how this is all going down, where people just - they don't care about the curfews, they don't - it's F the police, graffiti everywhere, on signs everywhere. Young men and women screaming at these poor National Guard troops that are just doing their jobs. They don't get paid a lot of money. Screaming the most disgusting things in their faces - an inch away from their face. Where does this leave us as a country?

SHAPIRO: And we're in serious trouble. And the reason we're in serious trouble is not because people are protesting police brutality. We all agree police brutality is bad. We all agree racism is bad. And we should all agree that looting and rioting is bad. The big problem here is that you have one side that is driving a narrative, that America is systemically racist, evil, corrupt to its core, the 1619 Project mentality, and that has been written large for an enormous percentage of the population.

And now it seems that if you say no - America is actually a wonderful place, and all the flaws in our history, deep as they may be, horrible as they may be, American history is about correcting those laws and returning to - sounding philosophy, that we strayed from, that's where our sins lie. If you say that, then you're immediately labeled part of the problem as opposed to part of the solution.

You cannot have a country that is a nation in any way when people perceive it as a series of self-interested groups attacking one another, and that's exactly the sort of narrative that is being perpetuated by the media and by Democratic politicians and by celebrities that I repeat myself three times there.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, Victor, the civil rights movement in the '60s had real religious, deep religious component. But you get the sense for a lot of these younger Americans that are out there tonight, not all of them, but some of them, especially the white privileged ones from antifa, that - yes - look at Portland right now. They're all lying down on the road that this is their religion. Protest has become their religion. That's their orthodoxy, and it has a dogma and you have to use certain language and you have to bow down to it. You have to - you have to admit your guilt. But that is their religion, Victor. Do you agree with that analysis?

HANSON: Yes, it is. And it's a convenient religion. I don't believe any of it. After 66 years of being in academia and living out here in the Central Valley at the same time, when they put their kids in inner-city schools and they want to live among and be friends with people that are not white and not of the same class and they want to socialize with them, then I'll believe them. But everything else is some kind of weird, sick, psychological mechanism where they virtue signal their empathy, but in their real lives, they show no empathy.

And then when somebody tries to get jobs to the people who've been neglected, like Trump, then they conveniently demonize them. But it's a psychological sickness that our white upper-class elite liberals have, and everybody understands it's pretty pathological.

You look at how they live their lives, where they send their kids to school, what they do, who they associate with, and they're not very liberal at all. And you can really see that in Joe Biden. When moments slip off the mask and all of a sudden, put you all in change, and Barack Obama is the first articulate black we've ever had, and you aren't black if you vote for Trump. So--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANSON: --the mask slips off sometimes, but--

INGRAHAM: Shoot them in the leg. Yes. Yes.

HANSON: --people should be aware that that's what they're doing.

INGRAHAM: Shoot them in the leg, Biden.

Gentlemen, it's great to have both of you on tonight. Thanks so much for joining us.

And the media and the left, they see these riots as an opportunity to take down the President. We established this beyond a shadow of a doubt last night. Now, American's well-being, doesn't matter. It doesn't matter if Americans are hurting about this, anxious about it, feel unsafe about it. They're doing it by fanning the flames of division and spreading lies. Here are five of the biggest whoppers. Number one, riots, what riots?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Protests in at least 140 cities from New York to Philadelphia to Atlanta, demonstrations largely peaceful.

BROOKE BALDWIN, CNN ANCHOR: We have been covering these various peaceful protests.

NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES, DOMESTIC CORRESPONDENT, THE NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE: Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violent.

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: Especially when it's someone else's. Of course, thousands of businesses across the country have been vandalized, looted, burnt to the ground. I think they'd beg to differ, wouldn't you?

Now, after the media couldn't cover up the violence anymore, they moved on to their second lie.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz suggesting that far-right white supremacists are mainly responsible for the violent protests.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They've also seen remnants of white supremacists.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In terms of domestic terror, antifa would fall into a category of 2 percent of the violence. Do you know who the other 98 percent represent? White supremacists and neo-Nazis.

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: Except not even the left's most reliable source for smearing their opponents as bigots could back up this narrative saying, "I have not seen any clear evidence that white supremacists or militiamen are masking up and going out to burn and loot." Howard Graves, research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

And that brings us to lie number three. The media's distortion of the President's walk to St. John's Church.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Peaceful protesters were tear-gassed and shot with rubber bullets just outside of the White House--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Shooting them with teargas and running them out of the area.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was watching Mounted Police and federal law enforcement officials shoot - teargas into peaceful protesters. An extraordinary burst of - the word I want to say is violence--

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: It's called enforcing a curfew. And not only did law enforcement not use teargas, the supposedly peaceful crowd may not have been.

Acting U.S. Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan said, "At approximately 6:33 p.m., violent protesters on H Street began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids. And officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street. As many of the protesters became more combative, they continued to throw projectiles, attempted to grab officers' weapons, and then employed the use of - they employed the use of smoke canisters and pepper balls. No teargas was used."

And by the way, I was there Sunday night, and I got some of the pepper spray or whatever it's called, gas in my eyes. It wasn't pleasant. But it's not teargas.

Lie number four. That was given a boost by "The New York Times," of course, which tweeted out, "A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter used a show of force maneuver on protesters in D.C. It's a tactic often conducted by low-flying jets in combat zones to scare away insurgents."

Now, here is the helicopter that had the so-called journalists whining on social media. All right? First of all, it looks nothing like a Black Hawk helicopter. What they saw was a UH-72A. It's a Lakota, which has no weaponry and is often used as medical evacuation helicopter, hence the medical markings on its side. Boy, the journalists really are checking their facts, aren't they?

And last, but not least, lie number five. It's dangerous not to social distance.

Well, just a week ago, CNN was shaming Alabamans for hitting the beaches.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The state is now wide open for business. Social distancing is the state's rule, but that effort has often been an exercise in futility.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: I guess when you see the beaches of Alabama crowded with people - no social distancing, not wearing masks, are you concerned?

MAYOR STEVEN REED, (D) MONTGOMERY: Absolutely. It gives me a pause to think about what we may see in the next week or two--

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: Well, what are we seeing in the next week or two?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) BISHOP WILLIAM J. BARBER II, PRESIDENT, REPAIRERS OF THE BREACH: Those things are trying to suffocate the establishment of justice and equal protection under the law. And the democracy is trying to breathe. But you see, when you see people out on the streets, the democracy is trying to breathe. Their presence actually means they have not given up on this democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: Oh, they've given up on social distancing, and we don't seem to be worried about that at all. Paging Dr. Fauci.

What does all the lying tell us? Well, the left will go to any extreme. They will defame any person. They will twist any fact, even if it means endangering your safety, your property, your constitutional rights to achieve their ultimate goal. But should they win in November? What you're seeing on the streets of New York and L.A., it's not going to be a tragic memory but an intolerable coming attraction. And that's no lie.

All right. In a development that surprise no one, D.C.'s 7 p.m. curfew failed to keep protesters off the streets. Throngs of them are near the White House as we speak. Kevin Corke is on the street in D.C. right now.

Kevin, they didn't clear them out. What can you tell us?

KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, you're right. The curfew, Laura, was about a little bit more than three hours ago. I'm going to step out of the camera so you can see what's happening here. We still have, I'd say, comfortably a few hundred people still here on H Street. You can see the chain-link fence, which went out I'd say about 3 o'clock yesterday morning or - rather this morning. And so that's keeping them out of the park.

It has been mostly peaceful. But as they began to shake the chain-link fence, as you can imagine, law enforcement is beginning to advance. We've seen them walk closer to the fence by about 10 yards here in the last five minutes or so, as the crowd begins to shake it.

It has been relatively calm here. We've seen no fires. I've seen nothing broken. In fact, I've heard people, Laura, believe it or not, chanting peaceful protest every time that people would do something like shake the fence or pull down a sign, which we did see earlier. But that's the situation right now, as you watch them advance ever so closely to the fence here. We'll see how things turn out within the hour. If it warrants, I'll come back to you, but for now, back to you, Laura.

INGRAHAM: All right, Kevin. Thanks so much.

And as this show ended last night, the violence in St. Louis escalated. And after we went off air, four police officers were shot amid the wild protest in that city's downtown area. Now, two officers were shot in the leg; one in the foot and the other in the arm. Thankfully, all four are in stable condition tonight.

A police officer in Las Vegas was not so lucky. He was shot in the head while struggling with an unruly rioter last night. And the officer was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was put on life support. That same night, a heavily armed man opened fire on Las Vegas PD, but this time, the cops got the upper hand. And they shot and killed the suspect.

Across the country in Buffalo, New York, at least - at least police officers were injured when an SUV plowed over them during last night's protest. And an NYPD officer in the Bronx was struck by a vehicle in a hit- and-run. Another officer there was viciously attacked by a group of thugs, as looting and vandalism ran rampant through the city.

So what do all these events have in common? They come as radical leftists and even prominent Democrats are continuing to fan the flames of racial division and paint this picture of America as a horrible, awful racist country that is irredeemable. And of course, if you're a policeman or woman, you are part of the problem in their worldview. It's a poisonous narrative. And it's not just tainting the airwaves. It's having real-world consequences. And it's putting blue lives in danger.

Joining me now is Ed Mullins, President of the New York Sergeants Benevolent Association, and Gerry McCarthy, former NYPD precinct commander and former Newark Police Commissioner. Ed, is there heightened anxiety or concern, fear, among the NYPD that they might now be singled out and targeted by these rioters, or are people just looking to use the protests as cover?

ED MULLINS, NEW YORK SERGEANTS BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION: Laura, everything you just said is 100 percent true. NYPD is losing the city of New York, and we have no leadership in the city of New York right now, from City Hall through the brass of the NYPD. The men and women are being pelted with rocks, bricks, cars lit on fire, and this is continuous. We have a curfew that's been implemented tonight at 8:00, and everyone is still out rioting in the streets of New York.

If President Trump is watching this, I am asking the president to please, please, immediately send federal personnel to New York City and monitor what is going on. If Governor Cuomo does not implement the National Guard immediately, then the federal government is going to have to step in. The NYPD is more than capable of addressing what's going on in the city of New York, but our hands are being tied. The rank-and-file members of all ranks have sent me numerous emails, letters, text messages, photos of how New York City is being destroyed. We have no leadership coming from City Hall. We are being told to stand down.

This is the far left's version of broken windows. Everything is happening. We have a city that's being destroyed. The public that lives there is in fear for their own lives. I'm receiving videos, photographs, license plates of looters from citizens of the city of New York while cops are being pelted. We had a police officer last night run down with a car.

INGRAHAM: Gerry, you've been a police officer, a police chief in two major metropolitan areas. What has to happen now? The Benevolent Association, Trump's got to bring in the National Guard. Is that a trap for the president or is that just -- it doesn't matter, if necessary?

GERRY MCCARTHY, FORMER NYPD PRECINCT COMMANDER: Well, Laura, I think the first thing that has to happen is to properly identify the problem. What we are looking here is a coordinated national attack by groups like Antifa. And just to clear it up, what they do is they bring agitators in. They get in the crowd with people who really are concerned about issues, in this case it's about police community relations and some of these terrible videos that we've see. They stoke the fires that already exist. They are so well organized, they have one guy who does graffiti, they have another guy who breaks windows, they've got a third guy who is agitating the police, they have medics in the field. They have lawyers in every police district here in Chicago waiting for arrests to come in.

So we have to first identify that that is what's going on, because what I'm hearing is politicians across the country talking about police brutality while their cities are burning. And the cities are burning because of those leftists who have stoke these flames. In Wilmington, Delaware, my buddy Bob Tracy is arresting people from the state of Washington protesting in Delaware. If you're concerned about this issue and you live in Washington, you don't go to Wilmington, Delaware, to protest. So it's quite well-funded and organized.

INGRAHAM: I think a lot of these people are being paid, a lot of them have their own grievance or personal narrative. It gives them a sense of belonging. It gives them a sense of purpose to break stuff and go -- what I don't like, Ed, is when they go up an inch away from a police officer, an inch away from their face, and they start screaming in their face, and basically spitting on them, which again, what happened to social distancing? Even that -- even that shouldn't be tolerated. It's outrageous that people -- if a cop did that to a kid, he would be rightly or should be rightly reprimanded or punished or fired. But we're tolerating everyone saying the most horrible things, including to African-American officers. Something I just saw on twitter, I can't even speak I was so upset by it. And that's the culture we're encouraging. And I think Mayor de Blasio, he's encouraging this. Every time a police officer is threatened, he gives the benefit of the doubt to the person who perpetrated the violence. Ed?

MULLINS: Laura, we need federal help. We need federal personnel in the city of New York to take the lead. We have no leadership. Mayor de Blasio is not allowing the NYPD to do their job. The commission is, the chiefs of the NYPD are too afraid to let the men and women keep control of the city. History has shown that you must enforce the laws. We can no longer tolerate police officers, cars being firebombed, the public not being able to open their stores, not being able to walk in the street. This is not the agenda for a free society. This needs to be addressed, and we need leadership in New York.

INGRAHAM: All right, we've got to go. Thank you, thank you, sir, thank you so much, both of you, for being on tonight.

And I mentioned earlier the horrendous shooting a four St. Louis police officers. All four are in stable condition, but perhaps the more disgusting is that former St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was shot dead as he attempted to stop a pawnshop from being looted. Now, as he lay dying on the pavement, a video, which we blurred out, shows the 77-year-old hero taking his last breaths. How dead inside have we've become? We searched the transcript and didn't find one mention of the name David Dorn outside of FOX, FOXnews.com. It's disgraceful.

Why is that? Joining me now is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Mr. Attorney General, very tough night in St. Louis.

ERIC SCHMITT, MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL: Absolutely, and what happened last night in St. Louis was unacceptable. You had four police officers shot, many more were shot at, but four police officers that, luckily, they've survived. Firefighters who were being assaulted as they respond to the scene and blocked from doing their job to protect life and property. And then of course, as you just indicated, the retired police officer who was defending property was brutally murdered. It was broadcast on Livestream via Facebook live and celebrated. And it's these despicable acts, I think, that have people outraged, and we need to make sure these people are brought to justice.

INGRAHAM: This retired police officer, aged 77, who lay dying, he happened to be African-American.

SCHMITT: He was. He was --

INGRAHAM: But still, no one -- but no one -- we've searched the transcripts. Maybe we missed it, I don't think so. Maybe we did. If we did, we'll correct ourselves. But all lives matter, black lives matter, his life mattered, I guess, it should. Your officers have targets on the backs, your officers have targets on their backs.

SCHMITT: Absolutely. They were being targeted last night, the police officers were. There were businesses burned to the ground that have observed that community for decades. And we entered into a very unique partnership with the U.S. attorney's office here recently to make sure we're speaking in one voice as state and federal prosecutors that if you're doing this kind of destruction, if you are looting, if you are rioting, we're going to speak in a single voice that we're going to bring you to justice and we're going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. But what happened last night in St. Louis was horrific, and shocks the conscience, and it just can't happen again.

INGRAHAM: Attorney General Schmitt, thank you very much for being with us tonight.

And up ahead, with just a few words on the teleporter, Joe Biden has been absolved of over four decades of inaction on racial issues. Bruce Levell and Burgess Owens deliver some truths in a few moments.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Police making scores of arrests in L.A. tonight right outside of City Hall. That's where we find FOX's Jeff Paul. Jeff, they seem to be targeting Garcetti today. What can you tell us?

JEFF PAUL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Earlier in the day some of these protesters went to Eric Garcetti's house, and really, they're pushing for reform within the police department. They also want some of the funding for police to be reallocated to other sources throughout the community, saying that they're just given too much money.

Now, behind us, what's happening here, there was a protest just outside City Hall here in downtown Los Angeles, and right now they are resting upwards of 100 people, I'm told, by one of the police officers on scene for mostly violating a curfew. There is a 6:00 p.m. curfew for the greater Los Angeles area, so right now they have sort of those bigger white zip ties around the back of their -- on their wrists and their hands are behind their back, and they're going to be taken into those vans and then processed.

The other thing we wanted to touch on as you take a look here, this is the scene we're seeing all over Los Angeles, National Guardsmen. And in fact, we are learning that just last night there was an arrest of a man who was posing as one of these very National Guardsmen. According to some of the local reports here in Los Angeles, one of the guardsmen noticed something just didn't seem right, alerted police, and the guy was arrested. He also had several guns on them. So scary to think that people are posing as people who are here to protect the community. God knows what this gentleman had in mind, but of course all those crimes are alleged until they go through the court system.

But other than that, we have seen various protests throughout the city, not as lively as the last couple of days, but it is still the day, I guess. The night is still early. Laura?

INGRAHAM: Jeff, thanks so much.

And Joe Biden is finally coming out of his COVID-proof bunker to stoke the flames of racial discontent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We can't leave this moment thinking that we can once again turn away and do nothing. We can't do that this time. We just can't. The moment has come for our nation to deal with systemic racism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So I have a question. Joe Biden was vice president for eight years. Is he saying that systemic racism started four years ago? I don't get -- if not, what did he do over the past four-and-a-half decades when he was in office either as senator or vice president? Well, he did a lot. At least that's what CNN wants you to believe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

POPPY HARLOW, CNN ANCHOR: I think you could feel that through the television screen, watching him.

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: This is a candidate who has found his voice in a moment.

DERRICK JOHNSON, NAACP CEO: You heard the vice president speak presidentially. We actually need a leader that speaks to all Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Just 10 days ago he was a candidate who found his voice, he was telling African-Americans they weren't black if they didn't vote for him.

Joining me now is Bruce Levell, he's executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, and Burgess Owens, candidate for Utah's 4th congressional district, former NFL player. Bruce, we are supposed to believe that Biden now is some sort of hero when it comes to race relations? What did he accomplish in decades?

BRUCE LEVELL, NATIONAL DIVERSITY COALITION FOR TRUMP: Absolutely nothing, Laura. And thanks for having me. This is a travesty. It's bad enough we've gone through COVID. It's bad enough we've gone through some of these unrest in these cities. There's absolutely no way -- and he needs to understand it -- Laura, he authored and wrote the 94 crime bill that he put on Clinton's desk and signed. He's part of this pandemonium we have out in these streets.

Both years, four years with Obama, four years before, for years Bush, four years before that, no one put anything on the table and addressed prison reform. President Trump did. President Trump went out there and did the most aggressive prison reform the nation's history. He knew that there was a disconnect in the black community, Laura. He knew that there was a disconnect in black generational wealth, guys who look like me who build businesses in the south in Atlanta, who a good friend of mine just got rioted Friday, lost everything she owned, who black businesswomen owned, who actually support the president. She says Bruce, please don't mention my name, I don't want no one attacking me. I said, don't worry, we got you.

They are not short memories, Laura. We just came out of the lowest black unemployment since 1972, in my lifetime. We have a president stood up on May 4th and said hey, we're going to protect the pastors. As soon as he got elected, and as soon as he took that oath and he raised his hand, he said we don't worship government, we worship God, and took that stroll over there to that church, that burning church that all those people looked around and just let it burn. And he held that Bible up and said God almighty, this is who I serve. This is the sacrifice I gave up in my business. This is the sacrifice of all the crazy I went through to serve this great nation. Thank you, Mr. President.

INGRAHAM: He was ridiculed by the press all they long for that, of course, because when he struts across that park, Burgess, and says you're not going to take this park. This is a park of peaceful protest and we're not going to do it this way, we're going to deliver real results, they trashed him for it. But Burgess, you're stealing stuff play out in the streets that I've never seen in my life. There are some protesters for sure. They're all violating curfew and they feel like they have a right to.

BURGESS OWENS, CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE, UTAH'S 4TH: Well, Laura, first of all, I'm thankful for the DNA we have in the American people. We always seem to do the right thing at the right time for the right reasons. We weren't sure in 2016, but we voted for the right person to take us through this process.

Let me just really quickly tell you what we are up against. It's called evil. It's called evil. The strength of our country has always been the middle class, and I grew up in a time when the black middle class -- the black community led our country to the growth of the middle class, matriculating from college, 40 percent of us were business owners, small business owners. And it ended up equating to 50 percent of us being part of the middle class.

The middle-class is driven by the business owners. What has happened today is you have these evil Marxists, and complicit with these Democratic mayors and governors, that want to destroy the infrastructure for small business owners. That's how we bring our economy back. Understand, this is all about power, and they could care less about the damage and the death that they're bringing to the black people, because the worst of these, the worst violence we have in our country is not systemic racism. It's systemic elitism. And we have black elitists that have betrayed our country for 60 years, betrayed our race. That's the Black Caucus. That's the NAACP. They couldn't care less about black people. They care about their power, they care about their prestige, they care about their ideology of Marxism.

Understand, we are at war, guys, and what has happened to my community is now happening to our country. Know that behind these curtains is nothing but evil. And thank goodness we have a president who sees it, and he's going to stop this and nip it in the bud.

INGRAHAM: All right, gentlemen, thank you both tonight.

And last Friday, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE was the first show to tell you how the tactics of early looting had all the hallmarks of Antifa. Tonight, as the media covers their eyes, Lara Logan returns with shocking new details of their intricate plan, step-by-step. Don't go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Now, we've gotten some reports of violence breaking out in Brooklyn tonight. FOX has not confirmed, but there are reports of several injured, including NYPD officers. We're going to keep our eyes on New York for you throughout the evening.

And now we have some pictures of some who are being arrested, who are violating the curfew, and perhaps others who have committed violence. And you're saying the protester -- can't really hear the individuals through the mask all that well. This is just some of what we are seeing play out in New York tonight, and we'll go back to that and keep that picture up so you can see that.

Last Friday night, we were the first to show you how much of the destruction and looting wasn't spontaneous, but it was part of an intricate anarchical plan to overthrow our government. And tonight, Lara Logan is back to expand on the details of the anarchist playbook as we continue to show photos and live footage on the screen. It'll be back up there in a moment. Yes, and we are going to continue to show you that. Lara is also the host of "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" on FOX Nation. Lara, what can you tell us as we are watching these live pictures?

LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, Laura, I've been talking to law enforcement all day, and seen some of the data that they are dealing with, which shows that there are numerous incidents and mounting evidence of anarchist involvement in these protests. They are not just exploiting and hijacking it, but they're coordinating it and escalating it.

And I can point you, for example, to an incident on the 29th of May in Louisville, Kentucky, where law enforcement say that as police were trying to respond to a violent incident, extremist anarchist groups used the black block which is a kind of -- it's the part of the movement, they like to call it a movement. And they use -- these are the people that you often see who are dressed all in black. According to law enforcement, they use black clothing, face coverings, and other protection to conceal their identities.

And here what's interesting about what they do is they intercept police communications. They monitor police traffic. They use secure communications. They know where the police are going to go, and they know how to stop law enforcement responding to these incidents. And all of that is about escalation. You talked about people being in the face of police officers. That's about provoking a reaction.

What do they want? They want to return to May 4th, 1970, when someone in the National Guard opened fire and innocent protesters were massacred, right, those old picture, if you look them up, of hippies putting flowers in the barrels of National Guard guns, and then the result is ultimately that people -- innocent people are dead. That's what they are trying to get, that kind of image. And law enforcement is gathering case after case after case that document this, which is kind of extraordinary when you look at all the propaganda not just coming from the anarchist themselves and their political backers, but coming from the media as well.

INGRAHAM: Here is what former Antifa admirer, Minnesota A.G. Keith Ellison said about the group's involvement in the riots.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KEITH ELLISON, MINNESOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL: So far they have been very elusive and they have operated with, I would say, military precision. And I don't know where they're from and I don't know what their ideology is --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And what must the president and his Attorney General Bill Barr must be using, because they are pinning all of this violence on one group, Antifa.

ELLISON: They are operating based on political considerations, not facts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Lara, has he not watched any of the video of the protests?

LOGAN: Maybe he has forgotten what he tweeted on his own feed, right, because he put out a picture of himself holding Mark Bray's Antifa manual handbook. And there was a catch line on that tweet that has since been removed from his Twitter account, of course, which said this manual strikes fear in the heart of Donald Trump. And just a few days ago, his son tweeted out that he stood in full support of Antifa. So if you want to talk about political considerations, the depth of the hypocrisy there is breathtaking, right.

And also he's ignoring, apparently, what his own law enforcement agencies are reporting to him, because in Minneapolis the police are talking about stashes of incendiary devices and stolen vehicles, and literally the streets filled with cars pouring in from out of town. And what's interesting, Laura, is it's all consistent, right. You let people say Antifa is not a group, and they are just a movement, and all these idiots on the right, they don't know what they are talking about. But look at the consistency with which these people are operating. They're always dressed the same. They use the same tactics. They happen to be on every single street in every single city of the United States right now where there are fires raging in protest. No, not protests. Riots, right? And they are using the same messaging everywhere.

That kind of consistency speaks to real organization, real infrastructure, training, funding, financing. And the kind of equipment they are using, this is not some ad hoc kind of emotional outpouring. These are people with a very, very well-developed political agenda, and they are carrying it out.

INGRAHAM: And tomorrow night we're going to get into this "Nation" story, Lara, maybe we'll have you back, where they claim some field report from the FBI that they got their hands on states, that they couldn't find any evidence of Antifa all throughout the last weekend. So we'll get more into more of that. We couldn't confirm that, obviously, ourselves.

LOGAN: They must be blind, Laura, deaf, dumb, and blind.

INGRAHAM: Exactly, Lara, thanks so much.

And as we see the hour gets later, we pray that cities of America remain safe tonight. We pray for everyone, our officers and peaceful protesters.

Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team take it all from here.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.