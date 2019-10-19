Lady Gaga falls off stage during concert

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," October 18, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is a special edition of "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. Did Joe Biden flaw away concerns about his son's Ukraine conflict? All the way back to 2015 oh boy, Corey Lewandowski, Chris Hahn. They're here in moments to debate the fall out over the explosive new reporting today.

Plus, we may have our first hint of exactly who special prosecutor John Durham is looking at in his inquiry into the start of the Trump, Russia probe. George Papadopoulos saying he lived through this spite story and is here tonight with his new insight on it.

Plus, Hillary Clinton's unhinged attack have you seen these and Tulsi Gabbard, some witch is planning to curse President Trump on Halloween and Witch Pop Star suffered an unfortunate stage fall. Raymond Arroyo has it all in Friday follies.

But first, I want to break down a telling headline that caught my attention today from AXIOS. American diplomacy is crumbling under Trump very understated "Some of America's most seasoned diplomats are warning that President Trump is wounded American diplomacy so severely that it could take generations to heal" Generations to heal?

How long will it take to heal from the diplomatic missteps and forever wars that have now become the go to policy apparently of the elite in both parties? Well, you see the permanent bureaucratic class now pretending that they are the experts in all the things they've screwed up for years.

And how couldn't they? Well, come on, some of them have been through multiple administrations. This is their bread and butter. Presidents come and go they say, but the diplomatic core in the lifetime civil servants, come on, they remain.

How do you know that they think they're better, just listen to the dramatic language they use to describe an administration that has decided to do things a bit differently.

WILLIAM BURNS, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: I've seen a lot of highs and lows in American Foreign Policy, just have over recent decades, but I have never seen anything quite like this. I'm deeply worried about the hollowing out of the State Department and American diplomacy.

INGRAHAM: Let me make this clear. The real danger to American diplomacy is from career officials who refuse to help the President carry out the foreign policy he was elected to implement. They didn't vote for the career civil service, God bless them. The real danger to America diplomacy is from the career officials who think it's a good idea to side with one party to overthrow a President supported by another party.

I think the real danger to American diplomacy is from career officials who presided over years of failure and decline and are somehow never held responsible for their failure. We don't need diplomats who work for the European Union or the UN or the Democratic Party. We need diplomats who will serve the American people instead of lecturing them.

So who are some of these folks? Let me introduce you to current Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor. You might remember that he is the diplomat currently at the center of the Democrats entire impeachment inquiry. He is getting praise from some of the exact types of people you might think.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now we have Bill Taylor, he is coming back. This is what the House Committees need in order to understand those activities that were taking place within the earshot of her diplomats and I'm glad that they are speaking out so forcefully against what has been going on.

INGRAHAM: Talk about a kiss of death coming from him and that's not the only questionable support Taylor is going to get. To help him navigate his upcoming impeachment testimony, Taylor has hired John Belanger. That name might not mean so much to use let me tell you why it should?

Belanger served as A Senior Official in President George W. Bush's Administration including stints at the National Security Council and - the State Department's top lawyer. That's not all. He was also one of a number of prominent never Trump Republicans. It's the revenge always isn't it and the foreign policy establishment who publicly opposed Donald Trump's candidacy in 2016.

Does u see where I'm going here? It's all becoming a little more clear to you. Joining me now is someone who knows all about this stuff, better than most. Lee Smith, Investigative Journalist and Author of the upcoming book, "The Plot Against the President."

Lee, the one thing that all these bureaucrats have in common is their deep disdain. That's putting it nicely for this President. He came in and said he was calling you know what on their record of foreign policy, Middle East engagement, Iraq, Afghanistan all across the board. They didn't like being called out on the failure.

LEE SMITH, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST: Right. Absolutely not for them it appears that real diplomacy is what they implement during the Obama Administration including John Kerry's recognition of Iran's right, terrorist states right to enrich uranium. It includes Brett McGerik handing over a $400 million in foreign currencies, in wooden pallets to IRGC officials. Apparently that is the standard diplomacy that the Trump Administration - Trump officials are supposed to be following.

INGRAHAM: We don't have to get into Hillary Clinton's infamous failed recess with the Former Soviet Union. They're supposed to be the toughest against the Soviet Union and she can even get the translation right on the button. That was an embarrassment after embarrassment and Russia was very emboldened during the Clinton era.

SMITH: I think there something particular going on here as well. We are seeing a lot of this noise coming out of Former State Department officials at the same time that we are seeing people right now during the impeachment, during the impeachment push. A lot of this has to do with Ukraine.

State Department Officials, Former State Department Officials, many senior officials in the Obama Administration got involved in some very bad things during the Obama years. I think that one of the - one of the reasons they are responding loudly is because what Joe Biden and his son did in Ukraine is just the tip of the iceberg. There are some very bad things that went on at the State Department and the President and Rudy Giuliani are correct to look at Ukraine. Not a coincidence that is happening.

INGRAHAM: There is a piece written at the Atlantic caught my eye a couple of days ago. "The experts strike back" and it was all about how State Department officials including Mr. McKinley who recently resigned because of the firing of the Yovanovitch the Ukraine Ambassador, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

It's just in a huff saying how daring you? Well, Marie Yovanovitch was an Obama Loyalist and Trump wanted his own person in there. Is that unusual for a President to want his own Ambassadors in place?

SMITH: No, of course not. That is what you are supposed to do. Put the people in place that he trusts to implement his policy and this is also what foreign nationals like as well. They want to know that they're speaking to the President. They want to know they have the presidency here.

INGRAHAM: But I want everyone to understand why this is important? It might seem kind of like an opaque argument about broad process, it's not. Listen to the way these deep state patriots are described. Watch.

WENDY SHERMAN, FORMER ACTING DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE: The President says that it is the deep state who is really holding him back from doing the things that he knows needs to be done, but is in fact the patriots - the civil servants who service every day are the ones were bringing out the truth.

JONATHAN ALTER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Remember Steve Bannon in coring the phrase the deep state, right? It should be turned into a positive idea. The deep patriotic state.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I mean you can make this up. They used to believe it was power to the people right, now it is power to the bureaucracy. No matter who was President I doesn't matter it's heir unelected authority to undermine the President's will, policies if they disagree with them.

SMITH: It's what they did also during remember - I mean, they were saying no, no one spied on the President. Of course no one spied on Trump, it is crazy and it is nonsense and then, actually it's a good thing that they spied on Trump. It's the same thing here. No such thing as a deep state, that's a conspiracy theory now is that turns out the deep state is very excellent fine thing and we should be thankful to the patriotic people.

INGRAHAM: That was my point the other night in my "Angle" that, Trump has so unmasked everybody, the Neocons, the military-industrial complex, it's all bare for everyone to see now. And I think that's a very good thing. I want to know what everyone's cards are a put them on the table.

To socialism, or to spree some prosperity, choose the deep state or choose the will of the people. Tell me what you want? I'm not done with all of these Romney - start campaigning for Elizabeth Warren now. Start doing it.

SMITH: I think one of the things that we have seen over the last couple of weeks with Trump's decision to withdraw from Northeast Syria - we have seen a meltdown a bilateral meltdown of the foreign policy.

INGRAHAM: Not all the money, that's because the money flow, it has to keep going to the big defense contracts. They have been living fat and happy off the taxpayers for long enough. Lee, thank you so much, great to see you.

And we are learning more and more about Hunter Biden's troubling ties to Ukraine. First, a source telling Fox News that a top career State Department Official testified in Congress this week that he sounded the alarm on Hunter's Ukraine dealings back in 2015. It was ignored. He was turned away by members of Joe Biden's team. That is not all.

It turns out the younger Biden was not paid $50,000 a month. So we were wrong about that by the Ukrainian Natural Gas Company. He was paid more! Two sources telling Reuters tonight "Records show 18 months in which two payments of $83,333 per month were made to Rosemont for consulting services".

The two sources said that one of those monthly payments was intended for Biden. That adds up to $1.5 million over 18 months all while his father was overseeing Ukraine policy and for a guy that has zero experience in the industry.

Here now is Corey Lewandowski Former Trump Campaign Manager. Chris Hahn, Former Aide to Senator Chuck Schummer and a Host of the "Aggressive Progressive" podcast. All right, Corey, this keeps getting - it gets worse and worse for poor old Joe. What do you think about this testimony this week about the 2015 warnings that were disregarded?

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP 2016 CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, the deputy - Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent made this alarm to the Vice President's Office, what we are now hearing he has testified to this week and the Vice President's Office responded, Joe Biden's office said "We are too busy to deal with this. This is not a priority that his son is selling influence to the Biden/Obama Administration".

That is really what this is about. When it's the Democrats doing this they turn a blind eye to it. This is the first we are hearing about this, but we haven't seen any of the mainstream media covering this because this is an attack on Joe Biden. The liberal left is rallying around Joe Biden and the truth is we know what Hunter Biden has now said.

If his father gets elected President he won't join any foreign boards. He won't try to influence his father. That is like me saying if I'm in the NBA I'll stop slam-dunking on top of people. It's just not going to happen and we know that. These are false promises.

INGRAHAM: All right, well, Chris, your response here. There was some coverage of this George Kent testimony. CNN covered the fact that he claims that Rudy Giuliani was pushing for the prosecutor and his visa. He might have been involved with that. So they picked something that they thought would be negative to the President about some of the testimony this week, but this wasn't really covered anywhere else. Is it at all important to you?

CHRIS HAHN, "AGGRESSIVE PROGRESSIVE" PODCAST: Yes, I think it's very important to me. I think that Biden's mishandled this and I am for any direct member of a family of a President or Vice President having no foreign entanglements whatsoever. In fact, I hope Corey would join me right now to encourage Congress to pass a law tomorrow that would ban Presidents and their immediate families and Vice Presidents and their immediate family from having any foreign investments, overseas that are not managed by a blind trust.

I think we can all agree that we should get away from this because even the appearance of a conflict is a bad thing when you are President or a Vice President in this country. Unfortunately the President right now has conflicts of interest all over the world including 100 investments in Turkey that should be in a blind trust and not influencing his decision- making as President of United States.

INGRAHAM: I think we remember that there was a lot of stuff said in recent days about the Obama/Biden years. It's worth revisiting. Let's watch.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: For eight years there wasn't one single hint of scandal or live.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: We are probably the first administration in modern history that hasn't had a major scandal in the White House.

BIDEN: The thing I'm proudest of is not one, single whisper of scandal. Not one.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I love the applause that's reflexive. Today we learned that the State Department has finally finished its internal investigation. Why it took so long into Hillary Clinton's email scandal guys. The State Department said it found a total of 588 violations involving information then or now deemed to be classified, but could not assign fault in 497 cases. Do the math. 90 or so.

So, Chris, still want to say they are scandal free? That is not even mentioning fast and furious and on the other issues that came out with IRS and tailing reporters et cetera.

HAHN: I think as scandals go this is a minor scandal, but again I would push that we have very strict controls over diplomatic communication including not using Whatsapp when we are talking with the leader of Saudi Arabia and the President's son in law which is happening on a regular basis in this country and there is no diplomatic record of what he is saying and doing.

So yes, if we are going to talk about Hillary's emails, let's talk about this President and using his private lawyer as a back channel, very sensitive area of the world. So we've got a lot of things that we could be working on here going forward.

INGRAHAM: Corey, hold on. Rudy is under the spotlight. There is no doubt about it. He is on the griddle for a whole bunch of reasons. The spotlight is on him. Is it unwise for the President to have his personal attorney working with the State Department on issues that - I think are extremely legitimate, but is it better to go through government attorneys, lawyers and normal government processes? At least not to ruffle feathers and normal lines of communication.

LEWANDOWSKI: Laura, we have seen what the deep state - your previous section on this just talked about the deep state. By going to members of the State Department the President runs the risk - the President runs the risk of seeing what has already happened. Personal phone calls between the leader of the free world and other countries.

That's what we're talking about Chris. What we are saying is the members of the State Department - some of the holdovers from the previous administrations are still there. They treat us like babies. They treat us like babies. The President can't have these conversations. He has a foreign leader and the conversations are leaked.

HAHN: Corey--

INGRAHAM: Chris, hold on. Hold on. Guys, hold on. Friday night. It's not Friday night fight; it's Friday night "The Ingraham Angle." Chris, you do see the point though right? When you have people who are working as career diplomats for civil servants they are supposed to work for the President of the United States, right? They're not supposed to work in opposition with the President. Correct?

HAHN: See that's the problem.

INGRAHAM: What Obama have put with that? Do you know what I'm saying? You know what I'm saying. Their agenda.

(CROSSTALK)

LEWANDOWSKI: Hold on Corey, the President could have appointed somebody through the Senate to deal with this or appointed someone through regular channels and got them security clearance, but that's not what he did. What he did was--

HAHN: He doesn't trust those people.

LEWANDOWSKI: --Ukraine to influence policy. This is ridiculous. It's criminal and he'll be impeached by March 15th!

INGRAHAM: Chris Hahn. You get very upset on Fridays. I think you get tired at the end of the week.

HAHN: I'm happy. The Yankees won.

INGRAHAM: He's very upset. We have to get to George Papadopoulos who was completely run over by the deep state. We're going to talk to him in a second. I would say the career civil servants are there to carry out the agenda of the duly elected President of the United States and abide by the law, absolutely.

But elections have consequences. You are not there as part of a permanent opposition grouping. That is not how our country works. If the Democrats want to go down this road is going to be a very ugly road and other administrations and I don't think they want that.

I don't think they want that. Okay, guys, we have got to go. I have to go. I love how it goes down, the volume goes down. All this brings us back to where we began. The probe, Trump/Russia collusion now remember in the course of this investigation John Durham the U.S. attorney has reportedly obtained - we learn this just today two Blackberry phones that were used by Joseph Mifsud.

He is the mysterious Maltese professor who sparked the entire Russia probe. On hearing the news my next guest remarked, I lived to this spice story. And boy, does he want to know what's on those black berries.

Joining me now George Papadopoulos Author of the book "Deep state target". George, you just heard the previous conversation and you can comment on that if you want. What did you mean by that very ominous line, and hearing that these Mifsud Blackberries have been taken by the U.S. government?

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS, AUTHOR OF "DEEP STATE TARGET": Thanks lot for having me Laura. Basically how I would summarize this. The grand statesman under Rome Cicero, do you know what he said?

He said that a nation can survive the ambitious and the fools but it can't survive treason from within. What I think happened in 2016 and all the events surrounding the 2016 campaign and the spying that took place on me and Michael Flynn and others was tantamount to treason.

What happened was there was an intelligence agency with an axe to grind against both candidates Trump and obviously President Trump where we see the Russia hoax now evolving into Ukraine gates. This is not going to stop. I predicted that Joseph Mifsud, an individual who was - both his Blackberries are now in the hands of the DOJ was a western intelligence agent, I wrote about it in my book.

Exactly how I came into contact with this person who introduced me to him and what he wanted? Something I did not know and what something that actually surprised me very much is that Joseph Mifsud was also spying on Michael Flynn just two months before he started his encounters with me.

We are going to get to the bottom of exactly how both Michael Flynn and my fates have intertwined in this very bizarre story.

INGRAHAM: Now, George, this is about what December 2015? Was that when you first encountered or came into contact with Mifsud?

PAPADOPOULOS: What happened was I first joined the Ben Carson campaign and I think in December of 2015 until February of 2016. And as soon as I joined that campaign I had various State Department Officials at London and other Capitals around the world probing me and asking me all about Ben Carson and what he was up to and what the campaign's platform was all about?

As soon as I leave that campaign and I joined the Donald Trump Campaign in March of 2016 before "The Washington Post" or the American media knew that I was joining this campaign I had Joseph Mifsud and other intelligence agencies knowing all about me and what I was doing? And what Donald Trump's campaign was all about?

So the notion, that this investigation cross fire hurricane started spontaneously on July 31st, 2016 is absurd. I think John Durham and William Barr - it's completely absurd. And what we are going to finally realize is we're going to understand how soon do these intelligence agencies that had vested interests in the Clinton Presidency by the way.

People forget that in 2016 the reason I'm being sued apparently now by the Italian Prime Minister is because the guy in 2016 - the Socialist Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and David Cameron in 2016 and Morrison I think or whoever the leader was in Australia in 2016. These people detested Donald Trump's America First platform while American First might've been music to the ears of Americans and it was a ritual.

INGRAHAM: George, that's a great way to end this because he represented Trump and ex-potential threat to the global order that they wanted to keep - they wanted to keep his whole racket going with globalism. And Trump was the skunk at that globalist picnic. George, thank you so much. All right, stay there a lot more coming up

INGRAHAM: There has been a not-so-subtle shift in what outrages the media today. Now remember when Jan Brewer scolded President Obama on the tarmac back in 2012. The media said, awful.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's this picture with the Republican Governor's finger in the President's face that has Jan Brewer on the defensive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She hates the President so much that they don't even have respect for the office.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All that many saw in that famous photograph was a white woman wagging her finger at the first black President.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What is wrong with this picture? Would they do this to a white President?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, yes they would and they did just this week. But Nancy Pelosi's finger wag received a different treatment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIFED FEMALE: The day culminated with this now iconic photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: With this now instinct iconic photo.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Look at that photo of one woman standing up.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Standing in a room full of men challenging the President.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Taking on the President.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: With her finger pointed at the President.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Giving it to the President of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Okay. This is too good. The free beacon has an extended version of this hypocrisy which is really funny, but joining me now, Charlie Kirk Founder and of course President of "Turning Point USA" and Luis Miranda who is Former DNC Communications Director. Luis, okay, what changed? Brewer, you can't do that to President of United States. Pelosi does that and it's basically Oscar time.

LUIS MIRANDA, FORMER DNC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Well, the not-so-subtle change and large part is driven by Donald Trump who has been exciting violence through his rallies in 2016. There is ABC did an analysis not that long ago, that show that there are 36 cases in which Donald Trump has been linked directly to acts of harassment and violence. Well, there are several, you see the shooting in El Paso, Texas,

INGRAHAM: Donald Trump announced that as completely--

MIRANDA: --in which the shooter himself has mentioned him.

INGRAHAM: That is ridiculous.

MIRANDA: Donald Trump has not denounced that.

INGRAHAM: So you are saying that congressional baseball game when that guy was complete leftist not - that he is responsible?

MIRANDA: Well, we should criticize that too absolutely, because public figures have a role in it. And I think whether you're a Democrat or Republican.

INGRAHAM: Do you want limited speech in the United States because the left is going--

MIRANDA: I believe that you can't shout fire in a crowded theater. Okay.

INGRAHAM: So when you call Donald Trump a white supremacist over and over again you don't think you are endangering his life?

MIRANDA: I think when Donald Trump shows that he's been acting and protecting white supremacist, we have to call them out.

INGRAHAM: Charlie, you have been at some of his advance in the White House. They have been incredibly under covered, I would say not covered by the mainstream media where religious figures African-American youth coming to the White House to take part in a conversation about American renewal of the spirit of the economy, criminal justice reform all of it. The media will not cover these events. Why?

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER & PRESIDENT, TURNING POINT USA: They refuse. It doesn't fit their narrative and a side note to kind of dispel this notion that President Trump has protected white supremacist he literally deported Nazi that President Obama refused to deport.

That was also another under covered, if not covered at all news story year and a half ago. Two weeks ago the Turning Point USA, our organization helped sponsor the nation's largest ever Black Leadership Summit for conservative minded free minded black youth at the White House Chaired by the great Candace Owens.

It received basically no coverage by the mainstream media. Not to mention this President signed the historic First Step Act, the lowest ever black poverty rate, the lowest ever black unemployment rate. And today it was a great op-ed written by the great Senator Tim Scott that talked about how opportunity zones - it's not very much talked about part of the tax cut bill which puts private investments into these diminished amenities, mostly African-American and Latino communities.

INGRAHAM: That's just starting by the way.

KIRK: It's just the beginning. It's the idea. And this idea of calling someone because you disagree with them, one of the worst things that you can call someone, a racist or a white supremacist is reprehensible and you know better Luis. You know better than us.

MIRANDA: Donald Trump went out and defended Charlottesville. But it was actually--

KIRK: No he didn't.

INGRAHAM: That's a lie.

MIRANDA: There was a defendant - it is actually in court documents have said.

INGRAHAM: Oh, court documents.

MIRANDA: --that Donald Trump told him to go assault the protester and that is why he is defending it every time.

INGRAHAM: We can't let this stand Luis.

MIRANDA: Look up the person who attacked a woman at the Trump rally and he said the President told me to do it.

INGRAHAM: So you are taking his word. Okay, so now Luis has taken the word of someone who actually assaulted another person over the actual words of the President on multiple occasions on national television. That's where he announced that.

(CROSSTALK)

KIRK: Yes he has.

INGRAHAM: Hold on. Hold on, Charlie. I want to put something else on the screen. This is Tom Arnold's assassination taunt at President Trump on Twitter.

MIRANDA: And this is wrong, too.

INGRAHAM: Put it on. Put it up. It's been taken down. Can we see it? Yes, they showed up for JFK too. Where are all the Democrats? If you want to play this game.

MIRANDA: Here you have on. I think that is disgusting and deplorable and I will condemn it, as you should condemn Donald Trump --

INGRAHAM: Did Nancy Pelosi condemn it? Did Steny Hoyer condemn it? No, because he's a freak. Tom Arnold is a freak who shouldn't have done that. But you don't have to condemn every nut, Tom, Dick, and Harry. That's not how it works.

By the way, we have a photo. --

MIRANDA: The president is not just a Tom, Dick, and Harry.

INGRAHAM: I'm talking about the freaks who make these comments like Tom Arnold.

MIRANDA: That's fine.

INGRAHAM: There was a photo today. I had to recreate. We have to have a moment of levity. It's Friday night. I today had to go after I witnessed Nancy Pelosi taking her courageous stands at the White House. I had to go to that very spot today. I tried to recreate. You see. I tried to recreate it. Nobody came. I wanted them all to come back, nobody showed up. Nobody came. But I tried to get the same chair -- it's her chair, I believe.

There was another thing. I want to look at this anti-Trump ad that was put up in Times Square. I keep saying imagine if this had been directed at Barack Obama, OK. This is the athletic brand -- what is it called? Dhvani? It's meant to protest the Trump administration's gag rule prohibiting doctors at Title X funded clinics from referring patients for abortions. So it's a pro-abortion add. They claim to have more controversial ads to roll out.

Luis, how does this -- you can see the president is tied up. I don't know if that's a woman, man, I don't know what it is in the depiction, but she is stepping on his face. Is that cool?

MIRANDA: It's not OK, and this is exactly what I was saying, that Democrats should be able to denounce this kind of thing, but Republicans should also be able to denounce all of the incitements to violence that Donald Trump has committed as a candidate and from the White House.

INGRAHAM: So how long should these denunciations, should we start at 6:00 a.m. and go to midnight? What would satisfy you?

MIRANDA: Have you denounced any of them?

INGRAHAM: All of them. And it's almost anything that incites violence. It's stupid. When Joe Biden's says I'm going to take him behind the barn.

MIRANDA: Did you denounce him when he said that he could go to Fifth Avenue and shoot someone. He told crowds that they should knock the hell of them at his rallies?

INGRAHAM: When Biden said it, Charlie Kirk, when we had Spartacus make his points about I'm the tough guy. I'm going to get out there. It's just bravado talk. This is nothing. Go ahead.

MIRANDA: It's a waste --

KIRK: There is a very easy way.

INGRAHAM: Let Charlie talk.

KIRK: Let me finish. There is a very easy way to prove that Luis is wrong, and this is it. Where is conservative Antifa? Where are the people walking around with MAGA hats beating up journalists in the streets. Where are people in MAGA hats waiting outside of events for Democrat candidates, hitting women in the face like they did in Minneapolis or spitting on police officer, or burning the American flag? You don't find it, because conservatives --

INGRAHAM: We've got to go.

KIRK: How about the shooting in Dayton that were fans of Elizabeth Warren.

INGRAHAM: That's not how we roll. Guys, thank you very much for both being here.

Coming up, Hillary Clinton turning her anger from Trump to a Democratic candidate.

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for Friday Follies, you know. A Russian obsessed Clinton, a falling lady, and the new green deal turns yellow? Joining us with all the gory details is Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. All right, Raymond, Hillary Clinton is now hitting a fellow Dem. What goes?

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: She went on David Plouffe's podcast to condemn Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard as a Russian asset.

HILLARY CLINTON, D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm not making any predictions, but I think they have got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third- party candidate. She is the favorite of the Russians. That's assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because she's also a Russian asset. She is a Russian asset, totally. And so they know they can't win without a third-party candidate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: She is pushing a book about gutsy women. Is this how gutsy women behave, defaming and attacking other women who are running in your party with zero evidence? Tulsi Gabbard responded this evening this way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TULSI GABBARD, D-HI: She knows that she can't control me, that I stand for -- I stand against everything that she represents.

They are basically sending this message out to every veteran in this country, every servicemember, every American, anyone watching at home who is fighting for peace, they are saying that you are also a Russian asset, that you are also a traitor to this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, your reaction?

INGRAHAM: Raymond, this has been happening, though, to Tulsi Gabbard for some time from many angles. She was described as a foreign policy Frankenstein by a woman -- a researcher at the Hudson Institute yesterday, Rebeccah Heinrichs. I don't know who Rebeccah Heinrichs is, but I saw her on one of the other cable channels. I'm thinking, wait a second, is this how you win a debate among the American people? The American people elected Barack Obama's to pull us out of these military conflicts. That was part of the reason why McCain was not going to win. Romney went down for the same reasons.

ARROYO: That line about endless regime change, these wars of endless regime change, that's what's getting her in trouble. But give Hillary Clinton enough time Monica Lewinsky will be a Russki.

As long as we're talking about first ladies taking a fall, you have got to see what happened in Vegas at the MGM Resort where Lady Gaga has a residency. She invites a fan up on the stage and proceeds to embrace him with her legs. He loses his balance, and sometimes a straddle comes before a fall, Laura. But Gaga bounced back, she retook the stage, and later tweeted, just dance. Got to be OK. At least she's OK. The poor guy, I think, he's in traction.

INGRAHAM: I'm kind of glad we didn't go full screen with that video. Do we call this a family hour show? I'm not quite sure whether this actually qualifies with some of our discussions, Arroyo.

ARROYO: To my eye it looked like a bad romance, and I'll leave it there.

INGRAHAM: I was going to say, I thought when you first put that up, I thought, gosh, Sean Spicer has really changed his look. What is that? I don't know what that was.

ARROYO: He got sevens all across board. We've got to get to this next story.

INGRAHAM: Tell us about this report that witches -- witches are uniting against the president a week before Halloween. Say it isn't so.

ARROYO: Yes. A so-called magical thinker, Laura, named Michael Hughes devised a ritual that has been performed by thousands of people for three years. This is a spell, and they claim this spell will, quote, bind Donald Trump and all those who abet him, end quote. Was picketing too much trouble? Anyway, there are set to perform this ritual again. We've obtained exclusive video of one of their rehearsals. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: We are making fun of this, Laura, but there's actually a serious side to this. I have spoken to exorcists who say these people might be opening themselves up to all kinds of true evil spirits and things they can't imagine. And 1.5 million people now identify themselves as wiccans. Remember, they tried this with Brett Kavanaugh. They had this incantation spell thing in Brooklyn. And I'll read you just the end of this. The women there said I will have justice, even if I have to look at your jealous God and walk backward into hell. These are really scary people. And we can laugh at them, but it's frightening.

INGRAHAM: Well, Raymond, I'll say that Trump has said he is getting treated worse than the witches at the Salem witch trial. So maybe they are just bummed out that he is walking onto their territory rhetorically. They want to own, in other words, the whole Salem witch trial allegory. They don't want anybody else talking about it.

ARROYO: He does want them being the victim here.

Speaking of hocus-pocus, Laura, there is this new green deal which, as you mentioned earlier, might be turning yellow. In Norway, an Oslo water official is advising people, this is no joke, to conserve water by peeing in the shower each morning. Wouldn't that stain the porcelain?

INGRAHAM: This is so gross. This is not a family hour.

ARROYO: But in any event, it is not the first time this idea has been floated, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Floated.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was in the locker room shower, and I had to go.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Here we go.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What was I supposed to do? Get out of the shower, put on my bathrobe, go all the way down to the other end, come all the way back?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you ever heard of holding it in?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was there. I saw a drain.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Since when is a drain a toilet?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's all pipes! What's the difference?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, they claim this is going to save water. How does that save water when the shower is running the whole time? I don't understand this at all.

INGRAHAM: Trying to look at the shower as half-full here, not half-empty.

INGRAHAM: But think about it. They could have been suggesting another movement in the shower. So I'm very happy.

ARROYO: They did. Someone actually said, do you want to poo in the tub as well? I have a golden rule when it comes to this sort of thing. If it's golden, aim for the bowl.

INGRAHAM: We have to get out of this golden rule. Golden?

INGRAHAM: All right, this is bad. This is going to get into the dossier in a moment. All right, Raymond, thank you very much.

ARROYO: I agree.

INGRAHAM: Great to see you, have a great weekend. Go Saints.

Be sure to hang around until the end of the show because we have a preview of Raymond's exclusive interview with Saints linebacker Demario Davis and how he has emerged in the team leader in Brees' absence.

There is a new movement sweeping the Democratic electorate as well. It's called white guilt. Horace Cooper, Leo Terrell up next. We'll explain.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: All of you know that the criminal justice system in this country is completely broken and is racist.

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Policing is only part of the story. Yes, the uniform is burdened by racism, but it goes far beyond that.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Racism in America is endemic, it is foundational. We can mark the foundation of this country not at the fourth of July, 1776, but August 20th, 1619.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What you just heard is what a recent "New York Times" article describes as the growing white guilt movement, and that's taking place on the left. A Monday piece writing, quote, "in the era of Mr. Trump and after social movements like Black Lives Matter pushed racial inequality to the forefront of national politics, it's white Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire, not black ones in South Carolina, who to this point are embracing the candidates who promise to upend society in the name of racial equity."

Joining me now, Horace Cooper, co-chair of Project 21 and author of the forthcoming book, "How Trump is Making Black America Great Again," and Leo Terrell, civil rights attorney. Gentlemen, great to see you. I haven't seen you in a while, both of you. Thank you for gracing us with your presence.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHT ATTORNEY: Hi, Laura. How are you? Hi, Laura. Hi Horace.

INGRAHAM: All right, Horace, what do you make of this? White guilt, Shelby Steele for many years has written about the phenomenon of white guilt to explain Affirmative Action and diversity programs, and so forth. But what of this?

HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIR, PROJECT 21: It's really ripping us apart. Here's the problem. America has come together with the Civil Rights Act, with the Voting Rights Act, with the Fair Housing Act, trillions of dollars in assistance to black, whites, and brown. We even tried a failed experiment with Affirmative Action. We've elected twice a black man to be president of United States. What can the American people do to demonstrate that they genuinely are concerned, they care, and they really want to embrace Martin Luther King's vision of a color-blind society? These people are saying we need to throw all of that out the window and start over with a new neo- segregation.

INGRAHAM: Leo, looking at the voters and South Carolina, the African- American voters in South Carolina don't seem as hyper-focused on this issue, the piece is pointing out, as white liberals and other enclaves in New England and some places in the Midwest. What do you think accounts for that?

TERRELL: It's very simple, Laura. And the biggest question is why? Why are white Americans and middle Americans concerned? I'll tell you. Because they don't want to go back to the days that Horace was talking about. They are upset with Trump. Let me finish. They're with Trump. They're saying, Laura, we don't care about our economic benefits under the Trump policy. He has made a racial divide in this country, and white Americans don't want that in this country anymore. They don't want it because it was part of our ugly past.

COOPER: Leo, Leo.

TERRELL: Let me finish, let me just finish. Ugly past.

More importantly, and when Horace talks about Dr. King, Dr. King was alive when the Civil Rights Act passed and the Voting Rights Act passed, and Horace and I benefited from those acts. But the bottom is simply this, Laura, is that people are saying that Trump has created a racial divide, and white Americans, liberal white Americans are saying we are not going to have that.

INGRAHAM: One thing that I found interesting was at the end of the Obama administration, I believe it was Gallup, we put this poll up a number of times. The country described itself as more racially divided after eight years with the first African-American president that it had been before. Why was that? What was accounting for that? We had, of course, the Michael Brown case, we have Trayvon Martin, the situation at Harvard University where the president got involved in that break-in that wasn't a break in. But it wasn't after eight years of Obama where things calmed down. Eight years after Obama people seemed more hyped up on this issue. That's according to Gallup, by the way.

TERRELL: It's a no-brainer. It's a no-brainer because Trump is a racial lightning rod.

COOPER: No, no, No.

TERRELL: It is. Trump has been --

INGRAHAM: We're talking about Obama. I literally just said it was more divided after eight years of Obama, and you said Trump is this -- I'm not talking about. I'm saying, if Obama was the great racial healer, I'll accept that proposition if it were borne out in any of the studies or any of the polls, and it turns out it wasn't. We had all this racial strife, in Baltimore, Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, all during the Obama years. All during his time. So what gives?

TERRELL: What gives? The facts don't lie. In 2018, white suburbans left Trump and went Democrat. I can't explain any further.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Midterm elections are always rough for the party in power. They were terrible for Obama in 2010.

TERRELL: OK.

COOPER: OK, here's the truth, white America, and the sliver, the sliver of extremists who are white progressive radicals, they are not speaking for the country. They are speaking, however, for control over the party. They're going to control what happens.

TERRELL: How do you know what's in the minds of white Americans in Iowa. How do you know that?

COOPER: Let me speak. I let you speak.

INGRAHAM: Hold on, Leo. Hold on.

COOPER: I let you speak.

They're going to speak before the black dominated majority or a significant minority in South Carolina ever gets a chance to, and the agenda that's being pushed is very dramatically radical.

INGRAHAM: I do think that the economy and wages going up across every demographic is a big deal. I think that is -- it's not everything, but it equalizes some things, and it gives people hope that there's more economic opportunity. And I don't care if Obama did it or Trump did it. But this happened to have occurred under the Trump administration when everyone thought it wasn't going to happen. That's a good thing, and Democrats should admit that that is a good thing. That is my point. They should admit that's a good thing.

TERRELL: Laura, I'm admitting that the economic benefits under the Trump policy, but white Americans and Americans in general are saying it's not enough. He is a racial divider. And that's what they're doing.

COOPER: That's not what the data shows.

TERRELL: That's not?

INGRAHAM: We'll see how this goes. But I thought in Texas it was interesting when you had a significant study recently, and I think it was the Trump campaign is making a big deal of this, where it looks like Trump has 20 percent more support than he had during the election of 2016 amongst Hispanic voters, a different demographic group. But we'll see how this all plays out. But I think all --

TERRELL: I'll take that bet.

INGRAHAM: All politics has got to calm it down a little bit. Horace and Leo, thank you very much. Great to see you both tonight as always.

TERRELL: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And coming up, we sent Raymond Arroyo back out on the road to find out about Drew Brees' injury and with the New Orleans Saints thought about a surprising tweet from the Pope? That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for the Last Bite. We sent our own Raymond Arroyo on the road to New Orleans where he sat down with Demario Davis, a Saints linebacker who emerged as the team's new leader while quarterback Drew Brees recovers from an injury.

DEMARIO DAVIS, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS LINEBACKER: When Drew went down, I've always just been blessed to be a part of that huddle. There is so much energy coming from him. And then Craig and I are vocal guys. And so Drew reached out to both of us. He didn't ask anybody. He was just like, I wish you guys luck on the game. And when I realized he wasn't going to be there, I was like, man, do you want me to take the huddle? He was yes, man, get them hyped. But I knew the magnitude of it. I knew the magnitude of it because I've been in a lot of huddles. The ones that Drew leads that you hear at the Saints, that huddle is sacred.

ARROYO: This is our destiny, we prowl, we kill, we eat. What does that mean?

DAVIS: Yes, it's like a hunt. And so the prowl is like the preparation. So that that's focusing on the whole week of work, watching film, lifting weights, getting ready to study your opponent. So the prowl is where you study your opponent right before you go get him. Then the kill, that's where we go out and execute. Animals don't hunt for fun. They don't just go around and hunt. They hunt to survive. And so the only way that we eat, the only way that we survive, the only way that we all do good and everybody is rewarded is if we go out here and get this victory.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: You know what a huge Saints fan Raymond is, right? So he couldn't let Demario go without asking about a very special blessing the team received just last weekend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: You must have gotten a laugh out of when the Pope tweeted out inadvertently, we embrace our new Saints, and he used the Saints emoji for your team. Everybody took that as a blessing over the game last week.

DAVIS: Yes, man, it was a huge blessing. And I liked it even more because I feel like it flowed off our Man of God thing. It goes with the Man of God thing. So now I've got to send the Pope a Man of God headband. And so it just kind of flows with the times.

ARROYO: He needs a Man of God Zucchetto. That's the little beanie he wears. That's what you need to have.

DAVIS: That would be a win.

ARROYO: And then go present it to him when you get Lombardi trophy. You can let him bless it.

DAVIS: That would be great. That would be great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Raymond's entire interview with Demario Davis will be on FOXnation.com, so be sure to subscribe.

That's all the time we have tonight. Thanks for watching this special edition of "The Ingraham Angle."

