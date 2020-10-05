Kentucky AG responds to personal attacks over Breonna Taylor case

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” October 1, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. If you been watching the news, you know that many of America's most prominent journalists spent the day on the hunt for white supremacists in our midst. They seem highly agitated about that. Why are they so worried?

Oh, come on, you know. White supremacist mobs burned our country down. They spent the summer torching buildings and shooting people in Minneapolis, Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, and many other places across the land.

It was worst domestic terrorism in this country in more than 50 years and white supremacists did it. We better find them. Check under the bed. Just kidding.

That was a joke, obviously. Though not every reporter in Washington got it.

Some of them actually believe their own propaganda. They are too dumb to operate an easy pass, but they are telling you the news. It's a problem.

Let's hope that when this revolution finally does end, someone fixes our newsrooms.

In the meantime though, take a comment to consider why their bosses are demanding they tell you something that is so obviously dishonest. Think hard. Why do people lie? Why do you lie?

You lie when you're caught doing something you don't want to admit you've done. "I didn't eat the Oreos, Bobby did." You say as you wipe the crumbs from your face. You lie to divert attention from your own crimes. That's what's happening, here.

This summer, a political organization aligned very closely with the Democratic Party wrecked our cities. That group is called Black Lives Matter. Here is some of what they did.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

CARLSON: We don't have to guess about who did all of what you just saw, this wasn't exactly a stealth operation. The rioters proudly announced who they were and what they wanted.

Just a few weeks ago, a guy with a not very subtle BLM tattoo on his neck assassinated a Trump supporter in Portland. In Louisville, Kentucky, a man who promoted BLM propaganda on social media tried to murder two police officers. In Chicago, a self-described BLM activist defended looting as a form of reparations.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARIEL ATKINS, BLACK LIVES MATTER ACTIVIST, CHICAGO: They get upset when people started looting. People in the city are struggling through a pandemic. So I don't care if somebody decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy's, or a Nike, because that makes sure that person eats. That makes sure that that person has clothes. That makes sure that that person can make some kind of money, because the city obviously doesn't care about them. Not only that, that is reparations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, that's reparations. Cleaning out the Nike store. So no matter what they tell you, and they are telling you a lot of things, BLM is not a mainstream organization. Just five years ago, the Democratic Party acknowledged that.

In the fall 2015, in an internal memo to House candidates, a senior Democratic Party official described the BLM as a quote, "a radical movement." And for a reason.

That July, dozens of BLM activists stormed the stage at a Bernie Sanders event. They chanted, slogans like, "If I die in police custody, burn everything down." The next month, another BLM group stormed another Sanders rally. They seized his microphone and denounced the attendees as racists and white supremacists.

You may remember it. It seemed scary at the time, including to Democrats.

They asked why Sanders didn't have Secret Service protection.

These people were so extreme, they regarded Bernie Sanders of Vermont as a Nazi. So the Democrats understood there was no reasoning with them. There wasn't a point. Now, the Democratic Party embraces BLM.

Democrats incorporated BLM talking points directly into their party platform this summer. You didn't hear much about that in news coverages of the convention, just like you probably didn't hear anything about Kamala Harris's speech at the NAACP this Friday.

The media just didn't have time to tell you about it. There were too many of those rioting white supremacists to hunt down, and that's a shame because should know a lot more about Kamala Harris. A lot more.

Kamala Harris 22 years younger than Joe Biden is. So if Joe Biden wins next month, at some point, possibly sooner than we expect, Kamala Harris will control the White House, the Federal government.

And that is a concern because very few people in the Democratic Party, certainly at her level, have pushed BLM's message more aggressively than Kamala Harris has. Here she was on Friday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Black Lives Matter has been the most significant agent for change within the Criminal Justice System because it has been a counterforce to the force within the system that is so grounded in status quo, and in its own traditions. Many of which have been harmful and have been discriminatory in the way that they have been enforced.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: We are quoting, "Black Lives Matter has been the most significant agent for change within the Terminal Justice System." Says Kamala Harris, and she said it as a compliment. She was praising BLM when she said that.

So what kind of change is BLM pushing for? What exactly is their prescription for changing our justice system? Well, we could tell you, but maybe you wouldn't believe us. So instead, we're going to play a tape from Patrisse Cullors, she is one of the founders of BLM. Here is what she said this summer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PATRISSE CULLORS, CO-FOUNDER, BLACK LIVES MATTER: Until and unless our leaders become signatory to the BREATHE Act, to legislation that eliminates the Federal government's ability to give multimillion dollars grants to militarize police forces, dismantles punitive policing like I.C.E. and Border Patrol and the D.E.A., end the use of surveillance systems being used to target protesters and ban the use of police agencies to suppress political dissent, the Democratic Party of today will be remembered as the party of complicity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So dismantle I.C.E. -- dismantle I.C.E. and the D.E.A. That means no more drug enforcement, no more border enforcement. That's the change Kamala Harris is endorsing. Again, we are not making it up. We just showed you the tape. If she said that on Friday, not 30 years ago in college, on Friday.

Eliminating law enforcement agencies, entire Federal agencies may be a lot of things. It is not a moderate position. It is a radical position. Kamala Harris is a radical person. It doesn't matter what she seems like, it doesn't matter how soothing her words may sound. If you listen to what they mean, they are radical.

Here is Kamala Harris on Friday describing the founders of BLM.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: Nothing that we have achieved has been about progress in this country has come without a fight. Nothing that we have achieved in our country that has been about progress, and particularly around Civil Rights has come without a fight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So she used one word twice in that clip. What was that word? It was "fight." Kamala Harris likes people who fight. She likes fighting.

These people are brilliant says Kamala Harris, but most of all, they like to fight.

And she is right. Patrisse Cullors certainly does like to fight. Cullors is a self-described Marxist. She is unafraid to defend looting on television.

In fact, she is happy, too. Watch her do it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: The protests has been overwhelmingly peaceful, but there is a media focus on looting.

CULLORS: We are very obsessed with property damage. Property damage is seen as sort of like the pinnacle of destruction and violence, and we rarely hear the media focus on police violence or terror.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Just another brilliant friend of Kamala Harris is someone who likes to fight.

In any other year, a vice presidential candidate who openly supported people like this, endorsed them from the stage, that would be a major national scandal. It might be enough to get Kamala Harris bounced off the ticket.

But not this year, not in 2020. No one is saying the word about it. They are hoping you won't notice.

Bob Woodson has noticed. He is the Founder and President of the Woodson Center. We are happy to have him on tonight. Mr. Woodson, thanks for joining us.

ROBERT WOODSON, FOUNDER, WOODSON CENTER: Nice to be here.

CARLSON: So I think we both agree that these prescriptions are poison and counterproductive, but I'd love to hear it and I think our audience would to, your prescription for what we should do. So if you were running, if you are in Kamala Harris' place or Joe Biden's place or the President's place, what would you say to the country about what we need to do to fix our problems?

WOODSON: Okay, first of all, I think Kamala Harris should lead by example.

And one of the things I would recommend, when she talks about reimagining the police, she should take steps to dismiss her security detail and instead hire social workers as she he goes around the country.

CARLSON: That is the best suggestion I've heard. Do you think she will do that?

WOODSON: Well, I am going to recommend that maybe she is watching, and she will heed that. Because people like Kamala Harris do not have to live with the consequences of their advocacy.

CARLSON: Yes.

WOODSON: Particularly, when they have to -- they are vilifying the police and as a consequence, the people who are suffering most in this struggle are the people who they claim to represent and seeking justice. Low income blacks in these communities are the ones.

If I were the Vice President, what I would do instead is first of all, stop the money going to Black Lives Matter. Have these corporations investing in rioting, investing in murder and looting because the more they do it, and what they also should stop doing is vilifying the police, because the more the police are vilified about patrolling aggressively in these black neighborhoods, the higher the murder rate goes up.

Also, if police resources are drained off by hailing rioters downtown, that's very dangerous for people in those communities. And also, what we've got to stop doing is black children are dying in record numbers on our streets and in the classrooms, they are dying intellectually by admitting these negative messages about hating their country, that they live in a country that hates them.

So what we are doing at the Woodson Center is that we are reaching out to communities and identifying people like the Alliance of Concerned Men and these are black men who are in those same zip codes who have the trust and confidence of the people, and they are creating islands of peace.

Also, another group that needs to be in power is the hundreds and hundreds of mothers -- black mothers who are suffering these losses, and they are coming to us and saying, we want a voice. We are utterly opposed to elimination or reducing police. We want the police to cooperate with us in the protection of them.

So Tucker, what we've gotten to do is we really have got to shift the paradigm and recognize that people should be agents of their own uplift.

Instead, we are investing in people who are destroying our cities. And there is no such thing as institutional racism. The people who use that as an excuse and presents that as a problem, they need to be challenged to answer, tell me what institutional racism looks like. What is your remedy?

And how would that remedy save lives in these communities, some of those black mothers, I know one who has lost all four of her sons before the age of 30.

There's a study that says 30 percent of these black mothers even die within three years because of the grief that they suffered. But they are silent sufferers, and we need to put them at the center of our solution, and listen and support to them, and learn from these neighborhood healing agents what should be done, and stop the hustle.

CARLSON: Stop the hustle.

WOODSON: Stop the hustle. Black elected officials are using race so they can avoid answering the question, if racism were the culprit, why are black children and low-income black people being destroyed in institutions run by their own people? Who has hired these Police Chiefs or these so-called racist cops over the last 50 years? Who hired them?

CARLSON: Yes. Stop the hustle. That's exactly right and stop the radicalism.

WOODSON: Stop the radicalism.

CARLSON: Amen. Mr. Woodson. Thank you. Thanks for joining us tonight.

WOODSON: And thank you.

CARLSON: Last time we told you one of the main takeaways from the debate is that calling Joe Biden senile, he probably is, will not win the election.

Now, the vice-presidential debate is coming up next Wednesday. We will continue to take a much closer look at Kamala Harris' past and her record up until now. We will continue with that tonight.

Ned Ryun is here with what he believes are the top three things Mike Pence ought to highlight about Harris as they face off next week. Ned Ryun, great to see you tonight.

NED RYUN, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: Good to be with you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So what do you think Vice President Pence ought to address with Kamala Harris?

RYUN: Well, I would hit her on a couple of things. First of all, I would go right at some of these far left schemes. Do you really believe that we should pack the Supreme Court? Yes or no? Do you believe that we should give statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico? Again, these are all schemes to basically lead to one-party rule, of course Democrats thinking it would be them.

I would ask her, too, do you really believe we should decriminalize all illegal border crossings? Which is de facto open border. And do you really think that it is a good idea to give healthcare to illegal immigrants? And I would also try to pin her down on, do you believe in the Green New Deal in its entirety? Because we know it is coercive socialism. Green New Deal is coercive socialism. It will only be implemented in its entirety through coercion. There is another term for coercive socialism, it's called communism.

So I would start there, but I've got a few more ideas that he just needs to keep pounding to again illustrate, you know, again, she was bailing out the rioters and the looters up in Minneapolis this summer. Actually, actively raising money to bail them out of jail, and then I would conclude, at least, will you renounce Antifa and to the Marxist BLM in all of its destructive ways?

Put her on the mark, and do not let her off of it. Completely pin her down and get her to either deny or accept all of those points and then move on.

CARLSON: None of that seems far-fetched to me. This doesn't seem hard. So if you're going up against someone in a political race, you look at the polling and you say, well, these people has positions that are very unpopular with the public, why not let them know this person has these positions?

Instead, day after day, I see these idiotic messages from the Trump campaign attacking Joe Biden because he voted for the Crime Bill that actually most people like. So why don't they ever mention that these people want to add Puerto Rico and D.C. to the union and pack the Supreme Court.

This is like obvious stuff.

RYUN: This is obvious stuff, and I would remind people that a poll showed nearly 70 percent of the American people are opposed to packing the Supreme Court. Anytime you have a 70 percent issue, that's a winning issue, and it really does highlight how radical she is.

Again, I think I'm stating the obvious. But her record shows she is one of the most liberal members of the Senate, just go through her voting record.

CARLSON: Yes.

RYUN: Keep nailing her on this and show people what she is doing -- I told my wife, Tucker, I would not be surprised -- God forbid Joe Biden would win, I would doubt that he would serve out his first term, I think Kamala Harris would actually replace him as President before the first term would expire. That's how serious this is, because she is truly the real presidential candidate on this ticket.

CARLSON: Well, I mean, I don't have the polling right in front of me, but I don't believe that most people want to see D.C. -- may be the most mismanaged city in the world, certainly in this hemisphere, become a state?

It's not even -- that's prohibited in the Constitution. I mean, it's insane. Who supports that?

RYUN: Well, that's right. But Tucker, you and I both know, the Constitution for them is kind of a series of suggestions that they can choose to either accept or reject as they so choose. This is all in the pursuit of power, political power to implement their far left agenda. You get two more liberal senators from D.C., two more liberal senators from Puerto Rico, all of a sudden, and then you remove the legislative filibuster -- that's another thing that Pence should push her on.

Do you think it's a good idea to remove the legislative filibuster from the U.S. Senate, which would again destroy any minority rights in that body?

That is shameful that they are even talking about that.

CARLSON: That's right. That is one-party rule. So that pack the Supreme Court, you've got all three branches of government controlled by one party forever. I don't think even most Democrats are for that. It is not a good idea.

Ned Ryun, great to see you.

RYUN: No, it's not.

CARLSON: It's not.

RYUN: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Too much power, too few hands. We will have more on Kamala Harris in the run up to the VP debate. That debate is next Wednesday.

After the break, we will talk to the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron. You may have seen him on television recently giving a couple of pretty powerful briefings. He is ready to clarify some of the details in the Breonna Taylor case and respond to the media smears against him.

We'll be right back.

CARLSON: Protests are still ongoing in Louisville, Kentucky after the grand jury verdict in the Breonna Taylor case last month. Back in March, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend opened fire on police after they announced a search warrant at night and entered her apartment.

The grand jury indicted one officer in that. The indictment accused him of endangering others for returning fire. A police officer had been shot when he did that.

After that verdict came down, a BLM sympathizer apparently shot two police officers in Louisville. One of those officers, Major Aubrey Gregory called for calm on Wednesday saying quote, "Hate and violence progresses nothing."

That's demonstrably true, but BLM's leaders and the news media apparently disagree with that message.

They've decided to claim that the Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron has somehow betrayed the black community. Kind of a shocking accusation, but they said it. The Attorney General is about to respond on this show in just a moment, but first, hear what those attacks against him look like.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Don't look at the fact that this guy is black. That does not mean anything. He is a Republican through and through. He spoke at the R.N.C. He told you who he was, believe him.

CHERYL DORSEY, RETIRED LAPD SERGEANT: At least, he is skin folk, but he is not kinfolk. And so just like he thinks they can speak for Kentucky because he is up there with a black face, he does not speak for all of us.

ALICIA GARZA CO-FOUNDER, BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT: I think what I saw this morning was a Bull Connor speech in 2020 and you're right, unfortunately, it was being given by a black prosecutor.

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: I'm so disgusted by this. I'm so disgusted by Daniel Cameron's performance. I am so sick and tired of black people going on the air and performing for violence and white supremacy and state-sponsored violence against black people and claiming their mamas and claiming they're because they are a black man, they care about it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Those attacks are so cruel and so vicious and unfair that we hesitated to air them again and we didn't want to play them right before introducing the Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, but he asked us to because he wants to respond. Of course, he saw them as well, and we're happy to have them on tonight.

Mr. Attorney General, thanks so much for joining us. Again it's -- I'm embarrassed even to play that before this interview, but I have to ask you, what did you think when you saw that?

DANIEL CAMERON, KENTUCKY STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well look, Tucker, it is so unfortunate that because I have a different political philosophy and because in my role as the Attorney General and as the special prosecutor in the Breonna Taylor investigation, because I led with the facts and the truth and had that lead to the conclusion, somehow I've betrayed my race.

It is repugnant. It is so disappointing, but it's par for the course.

Anytime someone stands for the truth and when that truth is different from a narrative that has been pushed by others, this is how they respond and if you look at my social media, you'll see countless folks who have made similar statements and comments.

But I'm here tonight to say that enough is enough and that black Republicans, folks that believe in the truth, that we're going to stand up and that's what I did in presenting all of the information to the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor investigation. That's what I'm charged to do.

That is my responsibility as the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

That's what the citizens here of all 120 counties deserve and that's what they elected me to do.

CARLSON: Well, God bless you for your calm and for your bravery. I don't think I could -- I don't think I could handle it if I were you, but I'm glad that you can.

So if -- since you're here and we've covered this case quite a bit. There's been a lot of competing stories about what actually happened. Clear up for us, if you would, since no one was more intimately involved in this than you. What misinformation is out there about the Breonna Taylor case?

CAMERON: Well the biggest myth that is being promoted right now is the idea that Sergeant Mattingly, one of the officers who was administering the search warrant in the morning hours at Breonna Taylor's apartment was shot by friendly fire, meaning shot by another officer.

Look, I've taken to calling this a conspiracy theory. In order to believe this narrative that's being promoted by a defense attorney in Louisville, Kentucky, you have to believe one to defy Physics and disregard the trajectory analysis, but you have to believe that the officer that was standing outside of the apartment shooting into the apartment that he had a magic bullet and that that bullet went through the apartment unit and then made a sharp turn left without any obstruction or any impediment to match it up with the entry point of the wound that Sergeant Mattingly suffered.

It is a silly notion. It's one of the biggest myths that has been promoted here in the last few weeks. Before three weeks ago and before this defense attorney uttered this statement, it was a foregone conclusion that what happened that evening was that Kenny Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend fired a shot at the officers. The officers responded and returned fire, justified in doing so because they had been fired upon and the tragedy --

And again, I've said this from the very beginning. The tragedy here is that Breonna Taylor was in that hallway as well and was hit.

CARLSON: Yes.

CAMERON: But the tragedy doesn't allow for me to not present the facts and the truth and that's what we've done here.

CARLSON: Amen. And as an outsider that was exactly my read on it. It looked like a tragedy. Everyone is sad that she died, but it doesn't seem like it justifies violence in the streets.

CAMERON: Yes, sir.

CARLSON: You said that as well. You said it's not justice for the mob to commit violence and you were attacked for saying that. What do you make of the response?

CAMERON: Well again, there were a lot of people inside and outside, a lot of celebrities, a lot of folks that were either misrepresented the facts because it was to their advantage or didn't know all the information. They made conclusions first and then want to cherry pick the facts to meet those conclusions.

I don't have that luxury as the Attorney General here in the Commonwealth.

My responsibility is to the truth and to the information and then that is ultimately what leads to the conclusion.

We presented all of the information to the grand jury. Ultimately, we presented to them as well the fact that the officers, Mattingly and Cosgrove were fired upon and they were justified in returning their fire.

We obviously have a prosecution into a third officer that was there that night. I can't get into the specifics because that is an ongoing prosecution.

But again, a lot of folks had already made up their mind and weren't interested in what the truth is and now are still trying to cherry-pick so that they can fashion a narrative that meets their agenda and advances their own interests.

CARLSON: Man, I hope someday we can have dinner and I'm going to ask you what you think of the many other prosecutors who have bowed to political pressure, but I'm not going to ask you that on TV because it would be putting you in a bad spot.

CAMERON: Well --

CARLSON: In the meantime --

CAMERON: I am going to take you up on that dinner.

CARLSON: I hope so. Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Thanks so much.

CAMERON: Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: Officials in New York City have released data on just how many bars and restaurants may go under forever because of the lockdowns in response to the Wuhan coronavirus. Those numbers will stun you. We'll show them to you next.

CARLSON: When the coronavirus arrived early this spring, our leaders basically responded by shutting everything down, almost immediately. It was a hasty decision, but it's taken many months to learn the details of its effects. What happened after we did that?

Well, now we know a lot more about the effects on small businesses in the City of New York. FOX's Rick Leventhal has details on that for us tonight.

Hey, Rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey Tucker. You know, every day we hear reports on the number of coronavirus cases nationwide and state by state, detailed breakdowns in the rise and fall of infections, but we don't often hear about the impact that the shutdowns are having on workers and local businesses until today, a new audit released by the New York State Comptroller brings all kinds of bad news, predicting half of New York City's bars and restaurants may close for good because of COVID-19.

Most bars have been closed since March and some restaurants managed to survive, thanks to carry-out and delivery orders and the city allowed indoor dining to resume yesterday, but only at 25 percent normal seating capacity.

So the Comptroller, Thomas Dinapoli says, "The industry is challenging under the best of circumstances and many eateries operate on tight margins.

Now, they face an unprecedented upheaval that may cause many establishments to close forever." How many? The report predicts one-third to one-half of the city's bars and eateries, thousands of businesses could shut down forever costing as many as 150, 000 jobs most held by minorities.

This equals potential losses of billions in wages and more than 10 billion in taxable sales.

The city has approved extended outdoor dining year-round, but Tucker, how many people are going to want to sit outside in New York City in the dead of winter?

CARLSON: The implications are profound. Rick Leventhal, thank you for that.

LEVENTHAL: Sure.

CARLSON: If you think about it for a minute, those numbers are almost hard to believe, but not everyone in New York City is giving up. One man opened a bar and restaurant in the city a month ago today.

Bill de Blasio's government has done everything they can to stop it, including sending inspectors to harass the owner, banning people from sitting at the bar.

But Tyler Hollinger's restaurant called Festival is still open. He joins us tonight for an update on how he is doing.

Tyler, thanks so much for coming on. First the obvious question, why did you do this?

TYLER HOLLINGER, RESTAURANT OWNER: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Opening a restaurant in New York now seems like brave.

HOLLINGER: Oh, Tucker, you know a lot of these decisions were made well before the Wuhan coronavirus, so let's be honest. This was two years in the making and I refuse to be negative about these sort of things. I refuse to dwell on the negative because I believe in the power of community. I believe in the power of New Yorkers.

Let's be honest. Cuomo, de Blasio, they didn't stop the virus, New Yorkers stopped the virus here and New Yorkers will survive.

CARLSON: I love that. I love that. Do you have investors? Do they agree, too? Do you have family? Do they agree? I mean did anybody say to you, "Wow, you know now is a pretty brave time to open a restaurant."

HOLLINGER: I have such a strong belief in the people that I work with, in my talented team from the mixologist, to the chefs, to the front of house, to the back of house, to the dishwasher who we employ, who comes every day and works his heart out because he needs this job. Everyone needs this job and we are a family.

So this has even just brought us closer together and we have been embraced by our neighborhood. In a neighborhood where there's not a lot of great options, we are positively the best cocktail bar in New York City at this moment.

CARLSON: So, I bet you, a hundred percent of the people watching right now are inspired by what you're saying. Was the city government of New York inspired? Have they encouraged you?

HOLLINGER: Absolutely not. I will say one thing, open dining, al fresco dining is a wonderful idea and it should have been implemented long ago.

Why? Because the city gets a lot of money by charging bars and restaurants cafe sidewalk fees, which was the normal license we would all have to apply for, spend tens of thousands of dollars every year just to use a small amount of sidewalk in front of your business.

Now we can spread out and look, my business is lucky enough that we have a great landlord and we have a great sidewalk. We just put in a new beautiful sidewalk garden. We seat a lot of people twelve, six feet apart. We will put a table anywhere on the sidewalk for you at your comfort level because we're willing to go that extra distance.

And let me tell you, Tucker, it has paid back in spades because the neighborhood has rallied around us.

CARLSON: I bet they have. How many restaurants and bars has your zip code lost would you say in the last six months?

HOLLINGER: I'd say half to 75 percent of the bars in my neighborhood because I also live there are gone. They're gone.

CARLSON: Man, so you're in for the long haul. You hear people say that New York is doomed. People are leaving. You're not leaving, obviously.

HOLLINGER: No, absolutely not. Because let's be clear. The New Yorkers are the ones who beat back this disease. New Yorkers are responsible, resilient, healthy, strong people who wear their facemasks, who keep their distance and respect each other.

I will tell you one thing that absolutely disgusts me about what de Blasio and Cuomo have done. In New York, we have something called 3-1-1. It used to be a great service, but now it's the tattletale line, so anyone who has a problem with any other person can tattletale on them and the government will send its special enforcement agency of the Mayor's Office, which just sounds terrible to me.

CARLSON: You are living proof that New York is not lost. Decent, sensible, and optimistic people still live there. Godspeed. I hope you -- I really hope you thrive in the middle of this.

HOLLINGER: Absolutely.

CARLSON: Tyler, thank you. Owner of Festival Restaurant.

HOLLINGER: Tucker, my only question is, yes, when are you coming for a cocktail? Because --

CARLSON: I want to come now.

HOLLINGER: We all need a good cocktail at this time.

CARLSON: I don't even drink, but I'll definitely get a Perrier. Great to see you, man. Thank you.

Well, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention receives billions every year from you. We send the money for a very specific purpose. We believe they do a good job, but you know what the purpose is. The C.D.C. is the federal agency we fund to handle public health emergencies, like the one we're living through, the coronavirus pandemic.

So how are they doing? Tonight, we have some details on how they are doing.

According to a senior and highly knowledgeable source that we spoke to, many senior C.D.C. scientists and analysts are refusing to go to work.

They've been ordered to go to the office, they won't. It doesn't seem like anyone has reported on this, but it is happening.

So, what are they doing from home? Well some have decided to become political activists, spinning media outlets for political effect. On Monday for example, "The New York Times" published a piece setting government official complaining about the White House oversight of the C.D.C. The White House, of course does oversee the C.D.C. It is part of the administration it always has been.

Apparently, the White House asked the C.D.C. to release data on the mental health cost of the coronavirus lockdowns. That's a completely fair question. Those costs obviously have been profound.

The White House also asked the C.D.C. to incorporate data on coronavirus deaths among people under the age of 18. Again, a totally fair question that the public has a right to know the answer to.

The C.D.C. apparently thought this was an outrageous request. Releasing scientific data to the public, no way. That could hurt the Biden campaign.

They wanted instead to hide data showing that children are not actually dying from this virus because the more afraid you are ahead of the election, the better.

What happened on Monday was not unusual. Back in May, the C.D.C. produced draft guidance on restrictions of religious services. That guidance was rejected by officials in Washington including the director of the C.D.C., Robert Redfield.

Officials agreed on a new version that was less restrictive of religious services in part because, oh yes, the First Amendment.

But someone at the C.D.C. just went ahead and published the original unapproved document online anyway. When this was discovered, the employee said, well, it was entirely within bounds to publish incorrect guidance.

That person wasn't punished. No one was punished.

We're told something similar happened last week when the C.D.C. posted and then retracted an alert on coronavirus transmission.

These weren't mistakes, although that's how the media reported them. They were deliberate attempts to sabotage the oversight of elected officials of the C.D.C. for political effect, for the benefit of one political party.

The people responsible for this shouldn't be working from home, they shouldn't be working anywhere in the Federal government. Period.

There's a pandemic going on and this is what you're doing?

We'll continue to monitor the story.

Up next, we'll speak to someone who has just written a highly detailed book about what's actually happening inside Google, Facebook and Twitter, the most powerful companies in the world. They're working to change the election results. We'll show you how they're doing it, next.

CARLSON: "It's a free country," if you're over 40, remember when people used to say that? No one says that anymore. Silicon Valley is a big part of the reason.

Tech oligarchs do whatever they can to censor and humiliate anyone who challenges the approved position on all kinds of topics, the coronavirus, and coronavirus lockdowns, mail-in balloting, George Soros, you can't criticize him. You've seen all of that.

But what are you not seeing? What are these companies doing internally to affect the way we think and the way we vote?

Allum Bokhari has thought a lot about this. He has written a new book on it called, "Deleted: Big Tech's Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election." We're glad to have him on tonight. Thanks for joining us.

Congrats on the book.

ALLUM BOKHARI, AUTHOR, "DELETED": Thanks, Tucker and you know I've been following the activities of these Silicon Valley tech giants for nearly five years now and I have no other way to put it. We're in an era of digital totalitarianism.

We've somehow allowed a handful of unaccountable corporations to seize control of political discourse and in the process, seize control of democracy. But you know, you don't have to take this from me, take it from my sources, the people who worked for Google, the people who worked for Twitter and Facebook.

These are the people I've interviewed for this book and let me tell you, they are so alarmed by what they have seen inside these Silicon Valley companies that they put their own careers on the line to come forward and warn the American public about what's going on.

This is not just about people getting banned. We all know people get banned on social media. That is just the tip of the iceberg. The really terrifying stuff is what's going on behind the scenes and that's what these sources have told me about.

I know we're short on time, so I'll focus on just one example that more people need to know about. It's called Machine Learning Fairness.

Machine Learning Fairness: everyone needs to memorize those three words.

CARLSON: Machine Learning Fairness.

BOKHARI: I'll tell you what it is briefly. This is Big Tech's attempt to merge the fields of Computer Science on the one hand and Critical Race Theory on the other. Critical Race Theory, Tucker, the same racist ideology that's being rightly purged from the Federal government by President Trump is running rampant in Silicon Valley where it couldn't be more dangerous because these people control the algorithms that are going to control almost every aspect of our lives.

You know, they control whose messages are allowed to be seen, whose political movements are allowed to go viral and gain momentum, even whose businesses are going to be successful if you're on the 10th page of Google search and no one will ever find you, and the people who have this awesome power, which by the way affects not just America, but so many other countries around the world, the people who have this power are the same people who think that Ibram Kendi and Robin DiAngelo are the leading intellectual figures of our time.

These people are crazy, and they are racists and they're running the technologies that are running our world. That's where we are. That's digital totalitarianism. That's what this book is about.

CARLSON: Machine Learning Fairness. I won't forget it. Allum Bokhari, I hope you'll come back. It's a remarkable story. I appreciate it.

BOKHARI: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, President Trump and Joe Biden in the same room again, not at the same time, they both spoke tonight at the Archdiocese of New York's 75th Al Smith Fundraising Dinner. Normally, it's a chance for candidates to poke fun at each other in person, coronavirus changed all of that.

So what happened this evening? We'll tell you straight ahead.

CARLSON: This is a FOX News Alert. Hope Hicks has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hicks of course, a longtime on and off aide, close aide to the President of the United States. They were together yesterday in Washington and in Minneapolis. No evidence tonight that the President is sick or positive with the coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, we are happy to say is fine so far. One of the most decent and kind people in politics. We are of course rooting for her fervently.

We will bring you more as we learn it.

Well, tonight, as we told you, the President and Joe Biden spoke at the Annual Al Smith dinner. They spoke virtually. Here is part of what happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And the great Al Smith, the original Happy Warrior, that's what he was. He was a happy warrior. I know it well. I consider myself to be a Happy Warrior, but it's not so easy at these times.

He spent his life fighting for hardworking Americans and battling the anti- Catholic prejudice that you see even today coming out of the Democratic Party.

Anti-Catholic bigotry has absolutely no place in the United States of America.

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: To live a life worthy of those I lost. And throughout my life in public service, I've been guided by the tenets of Catholic social doctrine that cuts across all confessional faiths.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: There it was. The virtual Al Smith Dinner.

