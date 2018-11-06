Kemp responds to Abrams' claim he 'cooked up' hacking charge

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," November 2, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle" live from New York City tonight with special election eve show and insight. We're going to take you live to Georgia where the race for governor is getting very dirty, charges of racism and accusation of voter hacking. This race kind of has it all.

And Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp joins us later on the show. Plus, Congress' balance of power could flip tomorrow night. Ed Henry breaks down the key midterm races.

And coming up, we will take you live to the Trump rally there in Missouri. He and Rush Limbaugh will hit the stage in just moments. But first, protecting your future, preserving America, that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

All right, election day, can you believe it's finally upon us? So, it's important to focus on what we know to be true about the choice that millions of you will make tomorrow. While we often hear that all politics is local, there is just no getting away from the fact that Trump's policies are on the ballot.

And that should mean Republicans should do very, very well tomorrow night. And whether or not you applaud the president's tweets or his tone, there is no debating that his policies have been reaping huge benefits for the American people.

The U.S. added 250,000 jobs in October, blowing away the 180 that were predicted. Unemployment, another record low at 3.7 percent. Wages were up a robust 3.1 percent -- that's music to my ears. As for those manufacturing jobs, you know those things that Obama said were never coming back. Well, they are and with a vengeance.

Even the most left leaning "PolitiFact" hd to admit this. Well, then there is trade. Remember when Obama promised to renegotiate NAFTA?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: I would immediately call the president of Mexico and the president of Canada to try to amend NAFTA. We have got to make sure that our agreements are good for everybody because globalization right now is creating winners and losers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That sounded really good. Unfortunately, it never happened under Obama. Well here's the difference, Trump promised and Trump delivered.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We have negotiated this new agreement based on the principle of fairness and reciprocity. To me, it's the most important word in trade because we've been treated so unfairly by so many nations all over the world that we are changing that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What about consumer confidence? It hasn't been this high since January 2001. And according to "The Washington Post" survey, 86 percent of Americans say they are doing well, as well, or better financially. Seventy- one percent say the economy is good or excellent, that's up from 60 percent in August.

And Americans feel better about their future. More money in their pockets. Less job insecurity. And on judges, the president has hit home run after home run with the help of course of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley. He's had two stellar Supreme Court justices confirmed and the 29 circuit court judges with many more to come. This may indeed be his most important legacy item.

On immigration, well, the president has been hobbled by Congress. Remember when he offered Democrats a compromise that included legal status for 2 million last February? They rejected his offer. Referring instead to, well, politics as usual, because they preferred to keep the political issue alive.

As for the waves of migrants making their way towards the United States? The president is 100 percent correct. We must take a firm stance and we must call on the military. He did that. But the Democrats say, don't worry. Be happy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They are, you know, hundreds if not thousands of miles away.

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: People he called invaders even though they were a thousand miles away.

OBAMA: Suddenly, it's this group of folks -- we don't even know where they are. They are way down there. That's the biggest thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: You notice how they are always at thousand miles away? They never move. They're just in that same spot. Come on, Democrats prefer that we do nothing and then we wait for a full blown crisis to appear at our border. And then they will make emotive arguments to just waive everyone in, hoping to welcome thousands of undocumented Democrats into the country.

Here is Trump's midterm report card as I see it, my friends. Job creation, he gets A. Trade negotiations, A-, we still have work to do with China. Public confidence and optimism, definitely an A. Healthcare, B-, still got a lot of work to do there and communications issues. Judges, A. Immigration, B+.

Well, folks aren't voting over foreign policy but it is worth noting that the president has not gotten us into any stupid wars so young people should love that. The only thing better would be for us to get out of Afghanistan after 17 long years. So, now, what are the Democrats offering as an alternative to the Republican prosperity agenda? Well, cliches.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BEN CARDIN, D-MD.: The Democrats want to embrace the principles of our values.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: My optimism springs from the courage, the purpose of our candidates running that are spectacular and they know their why.

SEN. MARK WARNER, D-VA.: Even folks who may agree that the economy is going pretty good, I think many, many people will realize we need a check on this president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, then they dangle the prospect of a bunch of free stuff.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT.: I believe in Medicare for all single- payer system.

STACEY ABRAMS, D-GA., GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: There certainly should be an ongoing review of what Medicare for all can do

VAN JONES, CNN HOST: Medicare for all, free college tuition. How do you pay for something these other priorities that you've been talking about.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don't have to pay more to do better. Sometimes you got to do better to do better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. Then they're going to roll back immigration enforcement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXNDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: We can replace it and we can replace it with a humane agency.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y.: We should protect families that need our help and that is not what ICE is doing today and that's why I believe you should get rid of it, start over, re-imagine it, and build something that actually works.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: I think there is no question we got to critically re-examine ICE and its role and the way that it is being administered and the work it is doing and when need to probably think about starting from scratch.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

INGRAHAM: Then they are going to sell us out to the big weed lobby and, well, not just big weed, other drugs.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I believe in the free legalization of marijuana. I do think that we can explore when it comes to other substances. I think that we need to loosen regulations to allow them to be studied more for medical purposes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I mean, come on, Fentanyl, that has a lot of good uses, right. And though it won't power the American voters, well, they will move to impeach the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: Please don't say impeachment anymore. And when they say that, I say impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.

REP. AL GREEN, D-TEXAS: I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right, is that what we really want? Well, of course not. But let's check in with what Rush Limbaugh is saying in Cape Girardeau.

(TRUMP RALLY)

INGRAHAM: All right, joining me now, we'll check back in with Rush, is Monica Crowley, columnist for the "Washington Times'" Chris Hahn, former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer and Dave Bossie, president of Citizens United and a Fox News contributor. Monica, Trump at three different states today. Is that going to give Republicans a boost tomorrow?

MONICA CROWLEY, COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON TIMES: Well, you know what, I think what we've learned over the last three years, Laura, is that Donald Trump is the only bullhorn who matters, right. So, he has the ability to put the country in a completely different state. He has the ability to rally the base, get out voters and support candidates who frankly the smart Republican candidates area the ones who have fully embraced him, stood by his side.

And the signal is, look, if you want to continue this extraordinary record of achievement that Donald Trump and the Republican Congress has delivered to the American people, both in terms of a stronger economy and a stronger international position, vote for those Republican candidates even if you do not like particularly you member of Congress, just do it because this president needs backup.

INGRAHAM: Chris Hahn, Obama had some really big rallies in 2010. He still lost obviously a lot of seats. It's a tough deal in the midterm cycle for the party in power historically. Only three times have they held seats or gained seats, I think since Civil War. What do you think about this? Is this dynamic any different? What do you think?

CHRIS HAHN, FORMER AIDE TO SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER: No, I think history is history, right. And I think history is against Republicans in this election. I think the wrong track number is the number that most fascinates me. The same poll has the president at 46 percent high watermark for him. Has the wrong track of 59 percent. That suggests to me that the American people like checks and balances.

They like Article I having a superiority to Article II and they like (inaudible) 51 ambition -- counter reacting ambition. I think that's what they're going to go out and vote for tomorrow. They're going to vote for a check because look, there are things -- I'm sure there are a lot of good things. You are a very easy grade (ph). I wish I had you in law school. I probably doing better in life right now

INGRAHAM: No, I would have failed you.

HAHN: Thanks a lot.

INGRAHAM: I'm just teasing.

HAHN: But, you know, there are a lot of good things he's done, but there's a lot of things he needs some check, some things in the cabinet especially the EPA administrator, the interior secretary. The American people have questions about that. They're going to get some answers when Congress have a proper check.

INGRAHAM: But they are not voting on that. Dave Bossie, right track, wrong track, I do think Chris is right. That's an interesting barometer. However, I'm pretty sure on the right track, wrong track, this president has improved those numbers. I'm thinking about 17 percent approval of -- improvement, excuse me, of those numbers since the end of the Obama era. But nevertheless, the president is still underwater in overall approval. He is over about 51 to 52 percent. In the economy, Republicans rate better in the economy. Democrats rating better on health care. How will that play?

DAVE BOSSIE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first of all, the reason that the president is underwater in those polls is because the mainstream media continues -- for two years, continuous stream of lies about this president on a daily basis no matter what the topic.

And the Democratic party, the party of chaos, the party of no substance whatsoever, no agenda for the American people, has not accepted this president, try to delegitimize him, and that is what the American people here -- every minute of every day. And this president has to fight that at every single turn.

And that's why you see him underwater because people hear this incessant noise from the mainstream media, the liberal biased media every day. And this president has had to fight it every single day and that's what troubling to people like me because his accomplishments are outstanding, whether it's the economy or national security.

INGRAHAM: The 3.1 percent improvement in wages is huge. That in and of itself is huge. Panel, stick around. We are going to take you back to the president's final rally of the midterm season, plus Ed Henry is here to break down what races could determine the balance of power, next.

INGRAHAM: Trump has been working overtime to preserve the GOP's congressional majority. To explain the effect that he may have down the stretch, we're joined by Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry here in New York, Ed.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Laura, great to see you. Think about how much ground President Trump may have made up in these midterms. Then campaign started to talk of blue wave, hammering about the president putting himself front and center. But it's closing with elite pundits now hedging of whether Democrats will even take the House as Republicans are poised to perhaps increase the majority in the Senate.

Th president doing what he promised, no-stop (inaudible) all weekend. Three more rallies today, packed houses in Ohio, Indiana, and now Missouri. All three have big Senate battles. The closing argument about Kavanaugh, the caravan but also the economy. You were just talking about it.

Look at this ABC/"Washington Post" poll, 65 percent of the public has a positive view of the economy up from 51 percent just before the inaugural. Highest level of optimism since 2001. The president said these rallies, if Democrats score big wins, they will take a wrecking ball to the recovery.

Well the president also said he's bullish about gaining seats in the Senate. GOP currently has a 51 to 49 edge. Interesting when it comes to the House, top prognosticators like Nate Silver of 538.com, now hedging, saying Democrats are clear favorites to win the house, but it's not for certain. And his models show a wide range for how many seats the Democrats may pick up. They need to flip 23 seats to take the majority, listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NATE SILVER, ELECTION FORECASTER: Most of those are above 23, which is how many seats they would need to take the House, but like -- but no one should be surprised if they only win 19 seats. And no one should be surprised if they win 51 seats. Those are both extremely possible based on how accurate polls are in the real world.

TRUMP: It's the greatest political movement of all time in this country. And it's an incredible time in America. Jobs are soaring. Wages are rising. Poverty is plummeting, and more Americans are working today than ever before in the history of our nation.

(EBD VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Now, remember, it was two years ago this week the prediction models that the elites were counting on and said Hillary Clinton had a 98 percent chance of winning the White House. That was two years ago this week, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Ed, thanks so much, and back with me, Monica Crowley, Chris Hahn, and Dave Bossie. OK, well, it is true, remember two years ago, guys, we were all here and all the pundits and prognosticators were very -- they were coming up to me in the makeup chair going, oh, 400 electoral votes, Laura, in my face, really close.

I said, that's a pretty big win then for Hillary. A couple of hours later, well, we were the one smiling ear to ear. But this is different. It's a midterm cycle. And Tom Steyer, Monica and Bloomberg and big billionaires, they put in a lot of money in these races and they signed up a lot of people to vote.

People are getting text messages, have you voted yet? Do you need to know where your precinct? It is really smart of them. They are really connecting voters with voting. And are Republicans doing that to the same extent? I don't see it.

CROWLEY: Well, you know, the jury is still out on that question, Laura. It's true that money is absolutely necessary --

INGRAHAM: I haven't got one in Virginia. One text message.

CROWLEY: But it's not -- it's not particularly decisive either. I think and as one of the very first to say Donald Trump was not just going to be the nominee but the president of the United States. I do not think the great silent majority is done quite yet.

I think we are going to see that same number of voters that came out to elect Donald Trump, conservatives, Republicans, independents and disaffected Democrats, come out now because Donald Trump has created an emotional bond with the American people. And now he actually has a record that he's running on. And those folks out in America who are benefiting from his agenda want to make sure that he is well-protected.

HAHN: I think there is enough people who voted for Trump who are a little regretting that position right now, that are going to vote the other way this time and I think turnout is going to be through the roof in this election on both sides.

INGRAHAM: It already is.

HAHN: But when more --

BOSSIE: Chris, there is also the other side of that.

HAHN: -- when more people come out, it usually benefits the Democrats. And I consider myself an elite pundit. I'm putting the number 35 in so, you know, I think it's going through -- I think that's where we are going to wind up.

INGRAHAM: Dave Bossie, I think the issue of race has really come right into the center for a lot of reasons with these horrific acts of violence, you know, white nationalist, you know, sending , you know, crazy stuff in the mail. We got that horrific attack in the synagogue.

So people are riveted to this conversation for a period of time. However, the Democrats tend to overplay their hands on these issues. This was Nicole Wallace over at Msnbc who was stunned that it's not 90 percent chance that the Democrats are going to take everything. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: How is this where we are and how is this -- how is this about -- how is this not a 90-10 issue? How are 90 percent of Americans, white, black, brown -- how are 90 percent Americans not vehemently, not so upset about racism that they are not out marching and protesting all Republicans?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Remember when Hillary said -- do we have the bite, what Hillary said? Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTTIAL CANDIDATE: Why aren't I 50 points ahead you might ask. Well, the choice for working families has never been clearer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: You know, when you can't sleep at night, just listen to that on a continuous loop and you go right to bed.

BOSSIE: That will scare you to sleep.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, you know, it is a sense of they are so racist, they are Nazis, they are autocrats, they are Stalinist, I mean the list goes, the isms, the insults go on and on.

BOSSIE: Laura, we heard this all two years ago. These exact same arguments being made two years ago, they were not true then, they are not true today. The people you're talk about that you mentioned in the open, those are the people that are going to be coming out in droves tomorrow. We are looking at numbers of about -- over 100 million people may vote in this midterm election. It will be in just unbelievable numbers across this country. And those are the people that are sick and tired of being told from the pollsters who to vote for and what to vote for.

Look, I actually stood in the campaign headquarters with then candidate Trump, and we were looking at those early exit polls, and it was a gut punch saying we definitely going to lose. After hearing all day the Nates of the world and every negative pollster telling we were 100 percent certain going to lose. And of course we won. That's where we are headed tomorrow. We will pick up seats in the Senate's and we are going to keep the House. And this is going to be a monumental shift towards the president tomorrow night.

INGRAHAM: I was seeing earlier today, and I believe it was on another network, but they were saying that early voting in Florida showed that -- I think it was 25,000 to 30,000 more Democrats voting early in Florida than Republicans. Now, that's party registration. That doesn't mean it's for whom you voted. Yes, please.

BOSSIE: If you don't mind. So when we were going into Election Day two years ago, we were about 100,000 votes down, meaning 100,000 more Democrats voted for us that the Republican -- voted for Hillary than the for Republican. We ended up winning by 125,000 votes two years in Florida. Today we are about 70,000 votes down only. And so we are in a much better position.

INGRAHAM: So you're thinking it's better.

BOSSIE: It is much better. It is much better. And so I know Chris wants to say no, but the numbers don't lie, Chris.

INGRAHAM: Chris Hahn, do you think young people turn out to vote, greatest numbers ever, yes? Because Hollywood told them, we're going to get to that later.

CHRIS HAHN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: It's a 400 percent increase in Texas and about a 300 percent increase in Florida.

INGRAHAM: I thought you said 400 percent increase in taxes. I'm like, no, that's what the Democrats --

HAHN: Stop.

INGRAHAM: More young people voting than ever before in a midterm, I predict yes.

MONICA CROWLEY, LONDON CENTER FOR POLICY RESEARCH: Oh, yes. But I think - - look, I think it's happening on both sides. I think the massive turnout is happening on both sides.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, some explosive 11th hour charges in the Georgia gubernatorial race between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams. They've made an already contentious race explosive. Brian Kemp is here with his final message to the voters next.

INGRAHAM: The Georgia gubernatorial race has been one of the most hotly contested races this cycle. The race has been rocked with charges of racism and voter suppression, with celebrity and political power players descending on the peach state throughout.

Joining me to react, Georgia secretary of state, Republican candidate for governor, Brian Kemp. Mr. Secretary, thanks for being here tonight. This is how Stacey Abrams responded to your campaign's charges of hacking. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STACEY ABRAMS, D-GA., GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I think he cooked up the charge because he realizes once again he has left 6 million voters information vulnerable, and he recognized that if he got caught two days before the election having exposed so many Georgians, he would lose. And so he did what he does always, blame someone else for his mistake.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Your response?

BRIAN KEMP, R- GA., GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Look, we got this information over the weekend, immediately called Homeland Security, FBI, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. After meeting earlier today, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations has opened a criminal investigation into this matter. Their cybercrime center will be investigating that. So it's not in the hands of my office. We have passed the information along to them. They believe it to be credible enough to open a criminal investigation. And that's where we are right now.

INGRAHAM: Can you give us any more, though, Mr. Secretary? Can you give us anymore?

KEMP: I really can't.

INGRAHAM: Is there one person, two person, five people? Overseas? In the country?

KEMP: Laura, I understand, look, this is a criminal investigation, very serious matter. We've handled this like we always do cyber incidents in the office of secretary of state or any other investigation. When it's criminal we go to the proper authorities. We've done that with the GBI. They found it to be credible enough to open a criminal investigation. And we'll let them take the lead on that. I would refer questions to them at this point.

INGRAHAM: Mr. Secretary, people from Jimmy Carter and, of course, other supporters of Stacey Abrams have said, well, you can't be impartial in dealing with any claims of voter suppression or challenges to the final vote once they are all cast tomorrow. Your response to that has been, well, a bipartisan commission is involved in looking at any such charges, and there's no worries. But do you see why Democrats would be concerned? And if that she was on the other foot, wouldn't Republicans be saying kind of the same thing?

KEMP: Anybody that knows how the system works in Georgia wouldn't be saying that. That's a ridiculous claim. It's our county elections offices and superintendents that actually hold the election. They are counting the votes. Their local election board certifies the elections. The press and the public can go watch that.

All this nonsense of voter suppression is absolutely ridiculous. Minority participation is up 23 percent in the great state of Georgia. There's a million more people on our voter rolls now than when I took office. I created an online system when Georgians can register to vote 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Stacey Abrams voted against that legislation. And if you look back, every two years these same things, these same type of charges have happened from her local groups that are supporting her extreme agenda. She's trying to distract from the record that she wants people who are here illegally to vote for her and be part of the blue wave. They even sued us over that. When we called them out in the lawsuit as to how ridiculous that was, they withdrew the complaint, and then they were suing us to do something that we already do.

This is the 11th hour tactics of them. I am doing my job, Laura. I have a duty to keep elections in Georgia secure, accessible, and fair. And that's exactly what we are doing.

INGRAHAM: So President Obama comes into town, Mr. Secretary, Oprah comes into the town. And it was all star power all the time. And they come in, they can draw huge crowds. Are you concerned that the star power will translate into votes and people just say, well, I like President Obama. He's great person, we liked him as president. And Oprah, we love her show. We love her magazine. So we're going to turn out to vote for Abrams. But two historic African-American success stories urging people to make history once again in the state of Georgia?

KEMP: President Obama didn't win Georgia. I think everybody, including President Trump, thinks highly of Oprah Winfrey. But Georgians are going to vote for the best person to move their state forward. I talked about that last night at the rally, that they had the support of their celebrities, and I had the support of the president, the vice president, coach Vince Dooley and Herschel Walker, the goal line stalker, and a lot of other great Georgians.

I think that's what Georgians want. They want a governor that's going to build off of us being the number one state for business in the country six years in a row. That was announced today by Governor Deal. I'm proud to have the governor's support as well as former Governor Sonny Purdue. We've had a great run of Republican leadership over the last 16 years. I want to keep that same direction and move it to a new level. Stacey Abrams wants to take that completely different. Raising taxes, having bigger government, a radical government takeover of health care.

INGRAHAM: Georgia's economic revival has been something to watch. And people wanting to turn that back and say no because Oprah came into town? God bless her, but you can't argue with success. Mr. Secretary, we'll be watching very closely tomorrow. We really appreciate you giving us time today for a very busy night tonight before voters go to the polls tomorrow. Thanks so much.

And Trump's election proved conventional wisdom did wrong in 2016, so could it happen again? Pollsters are nervous ahead of tomorrow's midterms, and two very prominent ones join us next to break it all down.

And Raymond Arroyo is here to reveal what Hollywood and the president are doing in the final hours of this midterm race. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: It's a question that has nagged pollsters since November 8th, 2016, and it's certainly one that they don't want to face tomorrow. What went wrong? The established narrative is that Democrats are likely to gain control of the House and Republicans hold the Senate if not expand their majority. But that narrative is based largely on national polls. So have pollsters made enough adjustments since 2016 to right their wrongs, or are we in store for another night of surprises? For answers, let's bring in two prominent members of the polling field, John McLaughlin, CEO of McLaughlin Associates, and Tom Bevan, publisher and co-founder of Real Clear Politics. John, what's different this time around for the polling companies and how they maybe have tweaked and adjusted their methodology?

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, CEO, MCLAUGHLIN AND ASSOCIATES: They were so wrong. We're talking about the media pollsters. Us who work for candidates, we live or die with the candidate. And they got surprised that, remember, the electoral lock that they were talking about two years ago. And inside the Trump campaign, we were saying no, we could win. And we were sending it around to five or six different cities a day. And that Sunday when we went through the analytics with Jared, like we could win, but we need a good turnout on Tuesday. Do you know what? Same thing tomorrow. If we don't have a good turnout, there's 35 million votes cast, and it could be 100 million. But if we don't have a good turnout, we lose.

And right now, by the way, on Tom's website, there were all these Senate races today, Nevada, Florida, Missouri, Indiana. You had each different pollster saying in the media that one would say the Republican are going to win, one would say the Democrats are going to win. Some of them are going to be wrong. But the media, they basically -- they never say they are sorry. They just put out wrong polls.

INGRAHAM: It's the only profession that I know of where you can be consistently wrong. Not just pollsters. Pundits -- if you are a basketball coach and you have a losing season after losing season, you are done. You're gone. Maybe you go coach high school. But what is different this time, Tom, that you are seeing in the polls that you saw last time?

TOM BEVAN, REAL CLEAR POLITICS CO-FOUNDER: I want to go back and defend some of the polls in 2016, the national polls in 2016 were actually better than they had been in previous cycles. What was bad about 2016 were the pundits who were all over the place saying this was absolutely a locked race for Hillary Clinton when it was actually much, much more competitive. And there was data to support that.

INGRAHAM: Yes, but don't we hear about the wall, the big Waterloo in Pennsylvania, I love sitting at the Hilton watching the Waterloo collapse, the Waterloo. And there was no way he was going to win in Wisconsin, and Michigan was done. It wasn't just the pundits. There were a lot of pollsters who got this thing wrong in 2016. Nate Silver, the big guru, everyone's looking at Nate Silver, oh, Nate Silver. I'm sorry, but Nate Silver was wrong, badly wrong. Crystal ball of Sabato's smashed all over the floor from UVA. That was wrong, too.

BEVAN: Part of that was the experts were assuming -- there was data, and this is why there's some deja vu that's happening in this race, right. There's certainly evidence out there, data to support the idea that Democrats are going to win back the house and may even go 35, 40, 45 plus seats, whatever, and keep the losses and even pick up a seat in the Senate.

But there's also data out there that supports the idea that Republicans could still have a pretty good day tomorrow. But it's whether the pundits have been willing to acknowledge that data and look at that data. I don't know that there's been a lot of introspection, I don't know that there's been lot of learning on the parts of experts and analysts when they are looking at the data that's out there right now.

INGRAHAM: John, a lot of people put a lot of stock in the generic ballot. And I think most people watching, that sounds good, plus nine, plus seven. Once it was plus 14. In reality, what does that translate into?

MCLAUGHLIN: You've got to look at the internals. A lot of these polls, because you get these colleges. You brought up the sports metaphor. I wish these colleges would get good sports teams. Instead they have polls outfits like Quinnipiac. In their national poll they'll have 23, 24 percent Republicans. It was 33 the day that Donald Trump got elected. Where did we go? We haven't left. And I'll tell you. I'm doing a race in Connecticut, you've got Sacred Heart has us up two, you have Quinnipiac has us down a couple points.

INGRAHAM: Stefanowski going to win that?

MCLAUGHLIN: He is going to win that, because it's about --

INGRAHAM: My home state will be rescued, finally.

MCLAUGHLIN: But we've got to get out tomorrow.

INGRAHAM: Got to get out.

MCLAUGHLIN: You've got to get out because you've got a choice. Lamont, when they asked him this morning if he would raise taxes, he said no comment on a debate today.

INGRAHAM: But I want Stefanowski.

We are going to check in with President Trump's final midterm push in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Let's check in.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And Nancy Pelosi.

(BOOS)

TRUMP: From erasing everything we've gained, our economy is setting records on a daily basis.

(CHEERS)

TRUMP: There is no place I would rather be for the last stop of this campaign then right here in Missouri with the incredible men and women who make our country run. This is my last stop.

(CHEERS)

CROWD: Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!

(CHEERS)

TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you. We are changing the slogan. It's "Make America Great Again," greatest slogan of all time. Greatest slogan. But you know what? We can't use it for the second four, because they'd say, well, I thought you were going to make it great. What are you doing using it again? So our new slogan will be in another year, "Keep America Great."

(CHEERS)

TRUMP: Keep America great. That's true. Because the wrong people follow us in office, it could all be wrong. All of those 401(k)s, where your wife or your husband thinks you're a super genius, a great financial genius, because you are up 51 percent, you are up 60 percent, you are up 42 percent. My husband is a genius. But for the whole marriage of 20 years, she was screaming at him, cursing at him, saying you don't know what the hell you are doing. Now all of a sudden, he's a genius. You are looking very good. You are looking very good.

But I have to say -- this is my last rally. I told you. Left Ohio. Left Georgia yesterday. Left all these great states. Montana. Big sky, big sky. We left all of these great states, we covered a lot of territory. My last stop is here. I think for one reason, for one reason, and I have to say it. Because this is the home of Rush Limbaugh.

(CHEERS)

TRUMP: And David Limbaugh. David, thank you. David, thank you, David. Great lawyer. I hear David is a great lawyer. Right, David? David told me. No, but Sean told me. Everybody told me. Thank you, David.

But this is the home of Rush, and what he did today was fantastic, because he doesn't do that. He doesn't do that. This is his home. He loves Missouri. And it's very important. Also, this is the place that Josh is running. Josh is a young, incredible guy with tremendous talent.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: He will serve this country so well. He will represent Missouri so well. And he's actually leading. He's actually leading.

(CHEERS)

TRUMP: He's actually leading.

For decades, Washington only served the powerful and the well-connected. Those days are over. Together, we are the voice for every citizen who has ever been overlooked, abandoned, neglected, ignored. You remember the word, the "deplorables." That was a good speech.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: I don't know did the speech writer for the "deplorable" speech, did that person get fired immediately or the following week? Wow, did he give us a great gift. But the deplorables are the greatest people on earth. They are the smartest.

(CHEERS)

TRUMP: Is there a doctor in the house, please? Doctor, doctor, please. Thank you. Thank you very much. Take your time. Doctor, take your time. We have plenty of time to the right?

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Thank you, doctor. Take your time, doctor. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Hollywood is making a concerted push ahead of these midterms. We'll check back in, make sure that individual who obviously needs medical attention got it. But here to tell us more, what happened tonight, you've got to see the cultural elements here, Raymond. Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymond, what's happening?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hollywood had something they called, Laura, the telethon for America. The MDA telethon has been canceled, by Hollywood tonight convened the Telethon for America. A comedian Ben Gleib got Jane Fonda and Olivia Munn and all of these big stars --

INGRAHAM: I have no idea who any of those people are, other than Jane Fonda.

ARROYO: But Ben Gleib took to the phone bank, where he had all the glitterati assembled. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OLIVIA MUNN, ACTRESS: Hey guys, yes, I'm here on our green room. Does is seem festive on TV, because this is what it looks like back here. Everyone just kind of hangs out. So there is a bar, there is somebody taking a picture of me over here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: That was Olivia Munn, who went to the big celebrity room. I think we have another clip of Ben Gleib, who is the founder of this thing. But here's how this works, Laura. They had a phone bank, you call in and promised to vote, and then a celebrity calls you back. Who are these people that need to call -- they are not even raising any money. Can you raise money for a charity maybe while you're at it? You've got the celebrities there, you got the phone bank.

INGRAHAM: Anyone that anyone knows?

ARROYO: There were a few. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Tom Arnold was down front I think still trying to find those Trump tapes, he's still looking. So this is kind of sad but last ditch effort --

INGRAHAM: This what -- I'll had it to them. They are all in because of their hatred for Donald Trump. I mean, these people despise Donald Trump. They don't care about the good economy. If more Americans are doing better, Hollywood doesn't care, they don't give a rip because it is about Trump. They want to get rid of Trump.

ARROYO: There's also something very important happening here. This was clearly geared toward young viewers, young voters. They are trying to inspire them. In fact there even a song, go and vote even if you just do it for the sticker and to brag on Instagram.

INGRAHAM: The sticker? Honestly.

Up next, the heated moment from our Friday focus group where we were in Phoenix. We didn't show it to you on Friday. We'll show --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you are marginalized and you are under the foot of your oppressor, like, I can't say that I am comfortable and thus able to be in a space where I can have really intelligent, intellectually clear dialogue. Do you want me to say, excuse me, sir, can you please take your foot off my throat? It doesn't work that way.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I say, let the vote be a conversation to take the foot out of your neck that anyone might have on your neck. Use the vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: An important final message for voters ahead of tomorrow. That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team. Take it from here. Shannon, take it away.

