Kellyanne Conway praises President Trump's handling of COVID crisis, stresses importance of reopening schools

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: All righty. Welcome to this special edition of "Hannity": The Road to 2020.

I am Tammy Bruce, in tonight for Sean.

For the hour, we are going to preview what's at stake in November. But we start with troubling news from the U.S. Supreme Court. Eighty-seven-year- old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is once again battling cancer.

Joining us now with the very latest is the host of "FOX News @ Night", Shannon Bream -- Shannon.

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR, "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT": Hey, Tammy.

The justice is at home tonight. We're told she is resting comfortably after being hospitalized earlier this week. That was for what we are told is an infection, but today, after that seeming pretty routine, some very different news, telling us that Justice Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy after suffering a recurrence of cancer.

In a statement from the oldest member on the court, she says that she had a scan in February. There was also a biopsy that followed up on that, and that that led her to see that there were lesions on her liver. Immunotherapy, we are told initially, which he tried did not work, but the chemotherapy seems to be doing the trick.

She remains fully engaged, doing work. It's been a very, very busy term for her. She says she is, quote, fully able to continue to do so.

Now, just a reminder for folks. She's a tough cookie. She's had a long history with several battles of cancer. In 1990, it was colon cancer. A decade later, it was pancreatic cancer. In 2018, she underwent lung cancer. Remember, it was found after she fell and broke a couple of ribs. Now, today, this announcement about chemotherapy for a recurrence of liver cancer.

She's been hospitalized this term also with gallstones and with an infection related to that. But she is home tonight and she is always said, listen, I'm going to keep doing this job in the court as long as I can, her words, as long as I can go, quote, full steam. Tonight, she says she is able to in her work continues -- Tammy.

BRUCE: There you go. Look, we might disagree with her politics, but this is a woman who is a tremendous role model and clearly life is worth living and she's made a commitment to that.

Shannon, thank you very much for that tonight.

BREAM: Yes.

BRUCE: Now, we are just 109 days away from the pivotal 2020 election. During an interview with Chris Wallace that will air on Sunday, President Trump highlighted the critical decision that Americans must make in November.

Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR, "FOX NEWS SUNDAY": You've seen deaths up in New York, deaths up in Chicago, shootings. How do you explain it, and what are you going to do about it?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I explain it very simply that they are Democrat-run cities. They are liberally run. They are stupidly run.

WALLACE: Liberal Democrats have been running cities in this country for decades.

TRUMP: Poorly.

WALLACE: Why's it so bad right now?

TRUMP: They run them poorly. It was always bad, but now, it's gotten totally out of control, and it's really because they want to defund the police and Biden wants to defund the police.

WALLACE: Sir, he does not.

TRUMP: Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders.

WALLACE: He says nothing about defunding the police.

TRUMP: Oh, really? It says abolish. It says defund.

Let's go. Give me the charter, please?

WALLACE: All right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Well, make no mistake: America's liberal cities are a disaster. That seems pretty clear and with Biden, this lawlessness will only get worse. Just last week, he agreed to, quote, redirect funds away from the police. And one Biden staffer just got caught mocking police as worse than pigs, with this meme on Twitter.

Now, this comes by Senator Elizabeth Warren is reportedly shaping Biden's policies. In Bernie Sanders is praising Biden for his hard left turn.

Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Well, as you know, as you mentioned, we put together a number of task force with the Biden campaign. One of them was on health care. He, in fact, moved a whole lot in many areas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Well, look, you've got to appreciate his honesty there.

Joining us now is Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, senior legal advisor to the Trump campaign Jenna Ellis, and "The Hill's" Media reporter, Joe Concha.

Let me start with you, Jenna, because interesting arguments here when it comes to Joe Biden because he really has been hiding. There hasn't been a lot of opportunities to ask him questions and to push him on these issues.

Do you think that really perhaps he's being misrepresented, or is in Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and his own comments -- do they speak more truth than others are giving him credit for?

JENNA ELLIS, CONSTITUTIONAL LAW ATTORNEY: Well, Joe Biden is no moderate. Listen, Tammy, we are all familiar with designer labels having brand ambassadors that are simply recognizable face that's designed to sell a product, and Joe Biden is the brand ambassador in the new face of the Bernie bros brand of communism, of socialism.

And so, when we see Joe Biden's face, we should all have the unmistakable stench of the recognizable brand of Bernie Sanders' communism. That's the facts of his policies. If you look at what Joe Biden has put out when he's not hiding in his basement, he has signed this pact with Bernie Sanders. He is teaming up with Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, the Squad. He's for taxpayer-funded abortions on demand, open borders, all of these extremist, liberal, leftist, socialist Marxist policies.

BRUCE: Yeah.

ELLIS: He can't hide behind the face of a moderate. He's absolutely the face of Bernie Sanders' campaign.

BRUCE: Yeah, now, and this is, of course, he's in a difficult position because he clearly has to deal with the far left in his own party.

Representative Biggs, we've got a dynamic here, though, where someone might argue he's pandering to them and will govern differently. Do you think that's the case? Clearly, Joe Biden has been in public policy and government for almost 50 years.

Do you think we know him well enough to know exactly what he might do if he was elected?

REP. ANDY BIGGS (R-AZ), HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS CHAIRMAN: Yeah, I don't think he's going to come back to the middle on this because normally what you do is after you secure the nomination, which he's done, then you start moving back to the middle to try to win back the independents and moderates in your party.

He's done the exact opposite. He's gone hard left. And, you know, when you get Beto O'Rourke who wants to take away guns, that resonates with the middle. They don't want that. But it sits wonderfully with the hard left of the Democratic Party.

He's not -- he's not even moderate anymore. He's not liberal anymore. He's now hard left, because you bring in AOC. You bring in the squad. You're going to remake this country.

You're going to have higher crime, higher taxes, more regulation. That's what you're going to get with the Biden presidency.

BRUCE: Well, and I think what we've seen, Joe, and especially, Joe, with you as being a media watcher, is that, in fact, it seems apparent that the Democratic Party has been now, the far left is taken control of it.

Donald Trump was one candidate for the first time ever really who espoused a policy position, had an attitude and approach during the general election, during the primaries, and didn't change and didn't tag back to some other position for the general election.

But we see maybe a Joe Biden is just going to take this and run through the general election.

What do you think, especially with how the media seems to be trying to position him in a strange way as a moderate?

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER FOR THE HILL: Well, that's interesting, right, because, Tammy, media has gone left just as Joe Biden has gone left and, look, Joe Biden shifts to whatever is politically expedient. He was against same-sex marriage in 2006. He voted for both Iraq wars. His crime bill will get him ostracized from the party, the one he helped write in 1994.

So, a Biden victory, even some Democrats will tell you, means that your president will probably be Elizabeth Warren who's already helping out as far shaping policy, could be his vice presidential pick as well. And Nancy Pelosi because obviously she's House speaker, good chance Democrats keep the House in the fall. Decent chance they could even take back the Senate.

And if Joe Biden is saying "yes" to everybody in his party just keep them happy, the way it's going to work is, the bill in the House goes to the Senate, goes to Biden, and he won't even blink as far as not passing it.

So, look, the president needs to make it a two-issue race and he's trying to do it but really these are the only two things he should talk about. Who will keep your taxes down? Who will keep the economy roaring? Because right now, we are already seeing a V-shaped recovery a lot faster than people expected. And next year, GDP could be 6 percent.

And who will keep you safe? Because all he has to do like he did in interview with Chris Wallace is, point to New York, point to Portland, point to Seattle and say, this is what you'll get if you elect Joe Biden and essentially make Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren your co-presidents for the next four to eight years.

BRUCE: You know, that's an excellent point because there does have to be a focus and Jenna, I have to say, just the Mount Rushmore speech, if that was the template, because that is the heart and soul of the president. He's not pandering to anyone. He's being himself. That speech really laid it out.

Wouldn't that be the focus because while we know that Joe Biden has problems, it's clear what the left has in store for this country and Americans do not like mob violence, wouldn't that be the best approach for the president to use that speech as a template moving forward?

ELLIS: Oh, 100 percent and I think that he's going to continue on with that message of saying that American heritage of liberty and freedom and being the best country for the most opportunity to pursue happiness, to pursue freedom and liberty in this country is our heritage.

And that Mount Rushmore speech, I was there with the president. It was amazing. Everyone loved it. I think at that turned a corner in terms of the contrast between him and Joe Biden.

And this is, really, a single issue race. It's either that or you want to preserve and protect the freedoms and liberties that we so enjoy in this country that our government is obligated to preserve and protect, or we want to completely transform America and totally sell it and give it away to Joe Biden, and the reasonable American understands that President Trump's America first is all about protecting and preserving our fundamental individual rights moving forward.

BRUCE: You know, it's interesting here, and the left has done this for the president, is that he's once again the outsider. You know, we see what the Democrats have in mind and in some cases they are saying Joe Biden is going to be just a placeholder and they are effectively admitting that the establishment has been running the country or they want to get back to running it, and Donald Trump, of course, ruined all those plans.

I think Americans didn't put him in as a lark. It was more of a challenge in a statement that we don't want what the left was offering and now, of course, we see what everything has come to, which is unfortunate for so many of these liberally run cities.

Everyone, thank you so much. Congressman, Jenna, Joe, thanks for being with me tonight. I really appreciate it.

Now, look at your screens right now and you can see the aftermath of clashes between police and protesters in Chicago near a Columbus statue. This has just been happening. We are monitoring the story closely just with what we were talking about, very good example of this.

Coming up next, though, more from the president's interview with Chris Wallace and will discuss the importance of getting our kids back to school. That is key obviously, with Kellyanne Conway. She joins us after the break.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity."

Now, the president is continuing to urge schools to safely reopen in the fall for obvious reasons, now warning that a failure to keep kids in class could do serious harm to their futures. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: What do you tell parents and teachers who feel that it's unsafe to go back?

TRUMP: I would tell parents and teachers that you should find yourself a new person, whoever's in charge of that decision, because it's a terrible decision.

Mothers can't go to work because, all of a sudden, they have to stay home and watch their child, and fathers. What's happening, you know there's a tremendous strain on that whole side of the equation.

REPORTER: So, it's a balancing -- it's a balancing act, you're saying?

TRUMP: It is a balancing act but we have to open our schools.

BRUCE: Now, it comes as Joe Biden and the lawless left continues to use the virus as a 20 cudgel, instead of putting public health before politics, especially on the issue of masks.

Now, Chris Wallace asked the president about all of this in an interview that you're going to be able to see this Sunday.

Here is a short preview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: Do you regret not wearing a mask in public from the start? Would you consider, will you consider a national mandate that people need to wear masks?

TRUMP: No, I want people to have a certain freedom and I don't believe in that, no and I don't agree with the statement that if everybody wears a mask, everything would disappear. Hey, Dr. Fauci said don't wear a mask. Our surgeon general, terrific guy, said, don't wear a mask. Everybody was saying don't wear a mask.

All of a sudden, everybody's got to wear a mask. And as you know, masks cause problems too. With that being said, I'm a believer in masks. I think masks are good.

BRUCE: And here to react to all of this is counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway.

Kellyanne, thank you so much for being here. I appreciate it.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Hi, Tammy.

BRUCE: Now, look, this interview is going to be great on Sunday. Every time the president has a chance to speak his mind, the American people realize how serious he is and what he wants to get done. But, you know, that conversation in particular is very important because he was talking about Dr. Fauci, who flip-flopped on the issue of masks as an example.

Now, we've got the president, he's not doing those briefings that he was doing every day but we've got Dr. Fauci with his big spread in "In Style" magazine. I mean, he's going around, kind every of reinforcing perhaps a lack of seriousness or a vanity that's impacting him.

What do you think when it comes to the president's opinion, his voice, being able to get out there out there a little bit more when it comes to this continuing conversation about the coronavirus?

CONWAY: I'm all in favor of it, and I've been very public about including today. The president had a 51 percent approval rating when he -- handling the pandemic when he was doing the daily briefings. They don't need to be two hours long, with confrontations instead of information with a press corps that's just venerating him and trying to battle him for their own book fees in speaking fees and fame.

But he can provide information to Americans because nobody does that quite like President Trump. He's already provided what I call the democratization of information through his Twitter feed and all the social media platforms. He has, what, 170 million or so followers all told on social media.

And he's cut out the middleman, Tammy. Everybody gets the information from the president at the same time, stay-at-home moms, the billionaire CEO, the plumber on the job checking his phone. The only people who don't like the fact the president has cut out the middleman is the middleman, and that's the media.

BRUCE: Right.

CONWAY: But I think when the president provides basic information about where we are coronavirus, and look, he and the task force were doing at a reasonable day when the information was devastating, when we had over 2,000 deaths per day. We were there. The president was there --

BRUCE: Great point.

CONWAY: -- every single day, every weekend. He was in the White House with the coronavirus task force.

So, all of that were there was put forward really now needs to, I believe, to be carried through.

And I want to say this to people who do try to separate President Trump from members of his task force, including Dr. Fauci -- they are all on the same task force. Dr. Fauci is part of the president's government now, as is Dr. Redfield, Dr. Birx and others. But also, our great economist, our secretary of labor and treasury and other people who are trying to get the economic relief going.

This president's handling of dual financial and medical crisis has been excellent. And people don't want to give them credit for a surging ventilator capacity, ICU capacity, exercising their domestic production act, working --

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: That's it, but, Kellyanne --

CONWAY: -- working with Democratic governors. He's done so many great things that people don't want to give them credit for, but the American people see it.

BRUCE: Well, the American people don't necessarily see it all because the media covers it up, right? They don't talk about those things. It's always the panic porn, if you will. This --

(CROSSTALK)

CONWAY: Negative, negative, negative, yes.

BRUCE: -- negativity.

CONWAY: And skewed polls.

BRUCE: Well, exactly. And even the manipulation, the manipulation of the numbers, we thought polls were manipulated, but now, we've got the actual data we are finding out about the coronavirus has been manipulated.

It's clear that the president should at least have a voice in making sure that people know exactly what it is that's going on because they appreciate it.

But in the midst of that, as we heard with the president's answer regarding schools is that there's also this misinformation about the danger of schools. Europe -- Europe has opened up their schools, and they've not found a surge.

CONWAY: Yes.

BRUCE: Pediatricians in the United States are saying, you must get children back into this environment.

What can we do? And obviously, I think the president's right, but he must take some action to be able to move this forward. Otherwise, we -- it's going to be a lost generation. Forget about a lost economy. This is going to go on as a problem for 20 years.

CONWAY: It's true and you know was disproportionately hurt by this, some of our lower income students, those who rely upon school choice, opportunity scholarships, charter schools, freedom scholarships, they don't have the certainty that they are going to have the continuity, Tammy. And some of us are pushing for legislation to make sure that if their schools aren't open, they can take that money with them and go to another school.

So, we stop this interruption in their academic schooling, but also in all the services that so many of our school children across the country rely upon.

Do you know, in the first three weeks in March, 75 million students stopped going to school? Nearly 100 percent of our students weren't in school.

BRUCE: Yes.

CONWAY: And we saw the digital divide laid bear. So many of these kids could not access basic digital assets that allow them to learn remotely.

And, Tammy, we know the statistics but they're worth repeating here.

BRUCE: Yes.

CONWAY: That our schools report about one in five child abuse cases. It's a place where many of our students get their nutrition. It's where they are able to see eyeball another adult --

BRUCE: Great point.

CONWAY: -- and tell them something. They get their mental health services, basic health services.

BRUCE: Yes.

CONWAY: And so, all of that is so important because we can't create a pandemic within a pandemic. Everybody wants it done safely and securely.

BRUCE: Yes, of course.

CONWAY: I've talked to school districts and superintendents and board members, some people are being very creative with solutions that they're coming up with to be creative and innovative and get these kids back to school. It won't -- maybe it won't feel the same.

BRUCE: Right.

CONWAY: Maybe you have fewer assemblies. Mom and dad can't come in and do reading timer or cupcake parties for birthdays. So what? Kids will have to eat at their desks.

BRUCE: Yes.

CONWAY: So what? We can be innovative. We're America. But we have to get kids back in school.

BRUCE: Kellyanne -- that's right.

CONWAY: And Joe Biden is against school choice, opportunity scholarships, education, he's standing in the schoolhouse door --

BRUCE: Right.

CONWAY: -- trapping these kids inside of it who can't get a better education. And he's standing in this school house door preventing other kids from going in and starting the school year.

BRUCE: Yes.

CONWAY: It's terrible.

BRUCE: Well, I think the choice has been very clear, remains very clear.

Kellyanne, thank you so much for joining us.

We know this virtual learning is also a big failure. We've learned a lot but we've got to move forward, knowing what it is that we must do and I think, obviously, the president, Kellyanne laid it out quite well right there, knows what needs to be done and it's great that he's on this mark (ph).

Now, we are monitoring a situation in Chicago where you can see live pictures of protesters right there clashing with police near a Columbus statue. That city remains lawless.

Plus, more on the surging violence in our Democrat-led cities. How funny is that, right on an election year? All of it is coming out, all of a sudden. We will have a live report coming up next. Stay right there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: Welcome back, everybody, to the special edition of "Hannity."

I'm Tammy Bruce, in tonight for Sean.

Now, an arrest has been made tonight in the gruesome murder of a tech CEO right here in New York City.

Joining us now with the latest is our own Bryan Llenas.

Bryan, what's up?

BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Tammy, good evening.

We'll begin with another incident first. The 25-year-old man caught on camera assaulting the NYPD chief of department, Terence Monahan, as well as two other NYPD officers on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday was released without bail by a Judge Robert Rosenthal in the decision Chief Monahan has called, quote, reckless, and one that endangers every New Yorker and the officers who risk it all to protect them.

The Manhattan D.A.'s office had recognized that Quran Campbell be held on $75,000 bail. The second suspect involved in that attack was not freed and is being held on the $10,000 bail.

Meanwhile, the NYPD did make an arrest today in the horrific murder of Fahim Saleh, a tech CEO whose body and -- whose body was decapitated and dismembered in his lower east side luxury apartment building. The CEO's former employee and personal assistant, Tyrese Haspil, was arrested today for Tasing Saleh, stabbing him and chopping his body up the next day as he cleaned up the crime scene. Haspil had reportedly stolen a hundred thousand dollars from that CEO.

This as murders in New York City, Tammy, are up 23 percent. The number of shooting incidents are up 60 percent, and the number of shooting victims is up 70 percent from year to date data that we have checked tonight with the NYPD -- Tammy.

BRUCE: Bryan Llenas, I want to say thank you, but, boy, it's gruesome news. But it's good that at least some of those bad guys are off the streets. Thanks for joining us. Thank you, Bryan.

Now, also, we're continuing to monitor reports of violent protests in Chicago, near the Columbus statue, right, in Grant Park, as lawlessness grips liberal-run cities across America. That statue I believe, that park is next to the museum in Chicago.

Especially now in Portland, Oregon, there are major problems were last night hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets while reportedly threatening to burn down a nearby police precinct. Now, Portland has suffered weeks of violence. He noticed the media is not bringing it to you, right?

This is prompted a visit from Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf who's making it clear that federal authorities will take needed action to protect federal property from destruction. Take a look at what he told "Hannity" last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHAD WOLF, ACTING DHS SECRETARY: So, what I'm asking all state and local leaders here in Portland, in Oregon, come out specifically and publicly condemn these violent anarchists. We've had enough of it. We are going to continue to protect the courthouse and do our mission at the end of the day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: All right. And meanwhile back in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is continuing to put petty politics above the safety and security of our own citizens and city, telling Kayleigh McEnany, hey, Karen, watch your mouth, after the White House press secretary slammed the mayor for failing to rein in violence in the city of Chicago. Because in the last month alone you guys, hundreds have been shot, dozens have been killed, including a 5- month-old baby boy shot just last night on the city's north side.

So look, let me be clear here: safety and security, peace and prosperity, all of it is on the ballot in November, because a vote for a blue wave becoming rather obvious is a vote for a crime wave. Too many people already know that. And a vote for Joe Biden is a vote to bring the high cost and high crime from the states of major cities like New York where I am right now or Chicago, to your front door no matter where you live.

Now joining me for a reaction, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, along with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and New York City Councilman Joe Borelli, one of the few conservatives on that council but I think a good example of how even New York knows good leadership when they see it.

Gregg, let me start with you because Chad Wolf says that, you know, the president has had enough and they are going to be taking action. We see this chaos in great American cities -- every city is a great American city.

What exactly can the DHS do or the president do to stop this kind of violence?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, if there is insurrection in a city and people's lives are at risk, the government under a congressional act is allowed to go in. There are also allowed to protect federal property. A lot of this is happening due to the protests.

And, you know, let me say this. Black lives do matter, and this is an important movement because it brings needed overdue attention to the fact that there is racial injustice and that African-Americans are in many cases unfairly targeted by police. And so, people need to speak about it. They need to protest and demonstrate for better government, better policing, training and reforms.

But the Constitution and these cherished rights of assembly and to protest your government doesn't give demonstrators a license to turn themselves into criminals and engage in rampant acts of looting and vandalism and arson and assault and battery.

Mayor de Blasio is doing nothing about it. As Joe well knows because he voted against this, the mayor and the city council cut a billion dollars of police funding. And De Blasio, you know, disbanded the very successful anti-crime unit, 600 cops that managed to get many of the guns off the streets. And instead, you know, what the mayor does is paint a mural on Fifth Avenue. That's insidious.

Well, the irony of that is extraordinary because as you've got the murals being painted, the violence is taking lives of people of color. And it says, though, and when we got apparently police protection now Joe Borelli for the mural whereas we finally caught the person that murdered allegedly the dad who was walking his little girl across the street. He gets shot down.

So, we finally arrested that person. Maybe that man would still be alive if the police were able to actually do their job. And it's people of color who are being victimized in this process. So that is the other thing that, of course, turns this on its head.

Joe, what are you seeing exactly here in New York?

JOE BORELLI, NEW YORK CITY COUNCILMAN: Sure, you're certainly right. I mean, 94 and 95 percent of the victims of shootings are people who are nonwhite in New York City.

But you mentioned earlier and the reporter hit just before, the attack on Chief Monahan. Take that -- take that on its own for a second, right?

That person was released without bail for assaulting a police officer. That wasn't done at random. That was done because Democratic politicians here in New York City and New York state decided bail was something we should not have been any circumstances, even in circumstances like this where it's clearly warranted.

Now, we also -- and the mayor just signed this law yesterday -- we also criminalized the -- basically the movement of a police officer putting pressure on the perpetrator's diaphragm. They call it a chokehold bill, and chokehold is all right. But it also makes a crime out about police officer leaning on or kneeling or sitting on.

BRUCE: It makes it impossible. Yes.

BORELLI: It makes it impossible. So, now, we've changed the balance of criminality in a fight.

BRUCE: And we've signaled, of course, to the population that the police are the problem. Now, we've criminalized them if they do their job.

Pam, as a former attorney general, I mean, you see this. It's not just in New York. It is -- these are liberal policies. It's not just a bad judge.

Are you seeing this everywhere? Or -- do you think this in some ways can be stopped or is the president going to have to stop it?

PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, it's certainly not happening in Florida. I think the common denominator, all these liberal politicians, as you said. Look at the mayor in Chicago, look what's happening, what you said Tammy. A 5-month-old baby is shot in the eye.

From this time last year, homicides are a 417 percent. Oh and what Kayleigh McEnany said is completely correct, that mayor is derelict. What's the definition of derelict? Grossly negligent in your duties.

She's letting these crimes run rampant. She will not enable her police to do their job in Chicago. Look what's happening right now as we speak in Chicago.

Look at Portland. We've got the mayor, the liberal mayor in Portland, telling the federal authorities stay inside, don't come out and protect the federal courthouse. Well, that's not going to happen under President Trump. The 9,000-plus federal buildings in our country will be protected.

BRUCE: Yeah, and I think that is a given. Americans are unfortunately having to see the extreme differences between the law and order that we want and must have for our families' future versus what is unfolding in liberal cities because it's not natural and it's certainly not the American way.

Gregg, Pam, and Joe, thank you all so much for the work you do and for joining me tonight.

Now, the left just won't give up on trying to boycott Goya.

Plus, a Hollywood actor wants to start a conservative movie studio. Leo Terrell and Larry Elder will be here with more on the backlash to cancel culture.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: Hey, welcome back to the special edition of "Hannity."

The so-called cancel culture continues to hit new lows. A group called Citizens for a Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a ridiculous complaint against Ivanka Trump, accusing her of misconduct over this tweet showing support for Goya and the work that they have done for the Hispanic community, amid calls to boycott their products over their CEOs support of President Trump.

Also new today, NBA star James Harden is facing backlash for wearing a thin blue line face mask that shows support for police. God forbid. Harden responded to critics saying, quote, "I thought it looked cool. That was it." That's a shame, right?

But there may be soon some changes to the left's stranglehold on culture and entertainment. This morning, actor Antonio Sabato Jr. joined Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" to discuss his plans for a conservative movie studio. Now, that's kind of interesting.

And now, joining us with their reaction, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell and radio talk show host Larry Elder.

Gentlemen, thank you for joining me. I appreciate it.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Thank you, Tammy. Glad to be here.

BRUCE: Now, I have to say, Leo and I know each other well. Both of us were on the left for an extended period of time. I come from the left.

We know Larry might still be in a muck a tiny bit but he's seen the light.

So, Larry, when we see this kind of -- we see this -- we are familiar with this, this idea of operating through threats or intimidation, punishing people who don't conform. You know, it's difficult to watch.

Leo, what do you think overall when it comes to, like with the Goya boycott and everything else you're seeing here?

TERRELL: Let me give you the answer in 45 seconds. First of all, the Democrat Party is the party of racism. They are the ones who say if you are -- you vote Republican, you ain't black.

I'm black. I'm voting Republican.

They are trying to intimidate Hispanics to stay in the Democratic Party. That's why you have this silly attack on this Goya food company, because they are afraid that blacks and Hispanics are going to start thinking and saying you know what, we are going to bolt from the Democratic party and we are going to vote for Trump and that's out of fear.

And what they're doing right now is trying to intimidate blacks and Hispanics. The James Harden situation is outright ridiculous. You know why? It's a false assumption that if you're black, you're not supposed to support the police. That's ridiculous because police officers support us.

BRUCE: Leo --

TERRELL: Yes.

BRUCE: -- it comes down also to the fact that he was too afraid to actually own that mask, the fact that it is the lives of --

(CROSSTALK)

TERRELL: He had to back down.

BRUCE: -- color of people of color. He had to back down.

TERRELL: That's the pressure.

BRUCE: I mean, Larry, we see this. I mean, this is part of the framework but it really is now at an intense point, don't you think, Larry, that there's this generalized fear and it seems like it's really taking hold. Do you think it can be reversed?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Well, I think it can be in Tammy, that's exactly why I've done a film called "Uncle Tom", which is available, by the way, on https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__uncletom.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=l6PrwDWYnkr8ontsI-EUdiXnqCixB0QrWXm7cqMFyX8&s=Ly81_GSnY6oKUJZGJrcsWR4mx4B969Dgcn3J74_E8pY&e= to address all of this. The film talks about black conservatives and how black conservatives are ignored or called all sorts of names I can't say on a family show just for suggesting as Leo did, maybe, just maybe we ought not be in the bed with the party of Roe v. Wade. Maybe, just maybe we ought not be in the party of porous borders because unskilled illegal aliens compete for jobs that would otherwise be held by unskilled black and brown people. Maybe, just maybe we ought not be the party of anti-school choice when so many of our public schools are lousy.

You've got 13 public schools in Baltimore where zero percent of kids can do math at grade level, but you're mandated to send your kids who just graduated from middle school to that school. And Republicans want to give you an option out, and the Democrats get 95 percent of the black vote. What's up with that?

So, I explore that in my movie "Uncle Tom", again, available on https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__uncletom.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=l6PrwDWYnkr8ontsI-EUdiXnqCixB0QrWXm7cqMFyX8&s=Ly81_GSnY6oKUJZGJrcsWR4mx4B969Dgcn3J74_E8pY&e= . Please check it out. It's got amazing reviews with IMDB.

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: It's good stuff.

ELDER: Yes.

BRUCE: It's good stuff. At the same time, we have to look at the fact that the Republicans have never -- well, they've never very little, very few opportunities to put out, you know, options for people in the inner cities, the Republican Party has dropped that ball. They've not had options. The rate of voting is low, and the expectation that people of color don't speak for themselves or don't think for themselves, of course, in and of itself is racist.

Gentlemen, thank you. Larry and Leo, thanks for joining me.

TERRELL: Thank you.

BRUCE: Thank you for being here.

And coming up, explosive new evidence of deep state abuse. I know that won't surprise you. More details after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity."

Senate Republicans just released a trove of bombshell documents surrounding Christopher Steele's dirty dossier. According to the material, Steele's primary sub-source told the FBI in 2017 that the dossier was, quote, unsubstantiated and unreliable.

And that's not all. Sharyl Attkisson reports, these documents reveal that the anti-Trump leaks in a 2017 "New York Times" piece were wrong nine times in the same article. It's kind of like a weird theater, isn't it?

Joining us now with more is the ranking member of the House Intel Committee, Devin Nunes, and the coauthor of the new book "Fallout", John Solomon, joins us.

Gentlemen, thank you for being with us.

It is a crazy time. John Solomon, let's start with you because, you know, it almost can become overwhelming sometimes, we get pieces of information that tells us all the time that this was wrong, that was wrong, that was a fraud, that was fake.

How -- how is this now -- what is this new information mean, and how are things proceeding with what's being released and what we can expect to have come up?

JOHN SOLOMON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, listen, these documents today deliver a devastating blow to the credibility of three central figures in the Russia case: "The New York Times" which drove the theory of Russia collusion that was false, nine errors, nine substantive errors in a single story. They should retract that story.

Christopher Steele, the dossier, his own source disowned much of the information when he met with the FBI. Either Christopher Steele made it up or didn't take very good records and was a lousy intelligent agent.

And, third, you have an entire example of the FBI knowing for months that everything they gave to the FISA court was wrong, everything. And yet they never retracted it.

BRUCE: Amazing.

SOLOMON: They renewed the FISA application two more times.

BRUCE: You know, it's amazing. I know we're all waiting, Representative -- Representative Nunes, we are all waiting for the Durham -- well, the Durham report, his action when it comes to indictments possibly, et cetera.

But the American people, this has affected the legitimacy of the government, when we see this going on and the conclusions that we have to draw. And now we know everything we see shows that there was some kind of weird collusion to do something bad to stop Donald Trump.

What is your -- with everything you've been through in this regard, what is your take on where things have landed at this point?

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA), HOUSE INTEL COMMITTEE: Well, I think to correct -- I'm not too interested in the Durham report. I would like to know everything for the four-plus years that went on, including even the Mueller investigation.

But really what we want is we want indictments. We've made 14 criminal referrals.

BRUCE: Right.

NUNES: We have another investigation that's ongoing.

And I would say the takeaway that I have tonight, John hit it on the head with those three important topics, but also we have suspected for a very long time that Steele had maybe only two Russians. But we believe they're actually kind of real Russians but he didn't really know them.

And the question is, is that, how was it that Steele found these supposed Russians and was able to use them? We've asked the FBI and the CIA about these Russians. I've said for a long time, we're interested in two Russians. And this won't surprise you --

BRUCE: Yes.

NUNES: -- they have yet to allow us access to these two Russians that we now believe are living in the United States.

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: Of course, gentlemen, we're really -- we're really tight here, but clearly, Americans are hearing that very serious things are continuing to go on. We clearly still need the exposure of them. Both of you are doing a very good job in that regard, and justice is coming. I think it's safe to say that.

Gentlemen, thanks for being here tonight.

Now, when we come right back, a word from Sean Hannity.

You stay right there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: Welcome back, everyone, to this special edition of "Hannity".

Now, before we go, we have an exclusive sneak peek. Sean Hannity recently sat down with Harris Faulkner for her special called "The Fight for America".

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS FAULKNER, FOX NEWS HOST: I look at the George Floyd case and Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on his neck for those eight minutes and 46 seconds. He had a track record, right?

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: How many times? Ten?

FAULKNER: There were a few times, yes. I mean, it's north of that, double digits. So, people knew about him.

With your family history of law enforcement, why doesn't that get cleaned up? Is it some kind of a club?

HANNITY: George Floyd was in handcuffs, he didn't need a knee on his neck for one second. You see his face pushed into the ground. You see an autopsy that shows abrasions on his face and you can see it.

You're referring to the tape of the other officer that's trying to do crowd control and you have a crowd of people. Everyone should look at this tape, because that makes me angry. And that is -- will you please stop it? He's begging for it -- he's going to die. And that officer had a responsibility to turn around and say -- take him off that man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Now, make sure to check out the full special this Sunday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX, of course. We're still monitoring, by the way, the situation in Chicago where protesters attempted to take down a statue of Columbus before police intervened. More on this story on Monday.

And, look, all of this is predicted and predictable. I wrote a book I want to share with you, "The Death of Right and Wrong", way back in 2005. It's in paperback. You can get it all in your online booksellers, and it predicts what's happening right now. It would be great if you could pick it up, it's still relevant unfortunately, but it is there.

And my thanks to all of you, my thanks to Christine and Stephanie and Robert, the entire "Hannity" team. That is all the time we have left this evening, and thanks to Sean for letting me sit in this chair.

Thank you for joining me and I will see you next time. I'm Tammy Bruce, here for Sean Hannity.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.