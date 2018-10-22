Kellyanne Conway on migrant caravan, Khashoggi's death

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," October 20, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Hello and welcome to "Justice." I'm Jeanine Pirro. Thanks for being with us.

A very special show on deck for tonight. Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is here live. Katrina Pierson from the Trump reelection campaign, and later the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tucker Carlson himself.

Also on deck, an exclusive tour of Liberty University with the President of the groundbreaking college, Jerry Falwell, Jr. a tour you won't want to miss. But first my Opening Statement.

The military needs to be deployed to our southern border immediately to stop the caravan of thousands of illegals pouring into our nation. Right now is a very dangerous time for Americans. Border control is essential to your safety and the safety of your family.

The military, the National Guard, ICE, Border Patrol and DHS needs to block this caravan from entering our nation. Now, I'm not saying they are all criminals. What I am asking is, who are they? What I am saying is I want to vet them, screen them. I want to find out who among them is a criminal, who among them is a gang member like the notorious MS-13 gang members who arrogantly rode into our United States by invitation during the Obama years and they are in New York and elsewhere brutally and savagely murdering innocent American citizens.

I want to know who is a pedophile? Who is a sex offender? Who thinks they are entitled to beat hair wives? I want to know who has an alcohol problem? Who has a drug problem? Who likes a drive drunk and who has no problem hauling drugs for the cartel? And if you can prove that you're not one of them or any other kind of criminal, I want to know what you have to offer us. What do you bring to this great nation? What are you going contribute? Why should we be proud to count you as an American other than adding to the democrats voting block and continuing the mob mentality that you already exhibited you are proficient at?

Now, if you are not a criminal, I want you to get to the back of the line behind everyone else who waited for a visa, came here legally, hired a lawyer, learned American history and swore allegiance to this great nation, and only then am I interested in even talking to you about entering.

I for one am sick and tired of the sense of entitlement that illegals have to enter this country and then immediately claim their constitutional rights as they carry the flags not of America, but the flags of their country, and God forbid we try to deport them to the country whose flag they so proudly wave.

They have no claim on this country. They are not entitled to be here. They break our laws to come here. Now, this is not a left or right issue. This is a security issue. A safety issue. We simply cannot have people about whom we know nothing living next door to us, working next to us or driving next to us. Crossers claim they are running from violence in their home countries. I spent my career fighting on behalf of innocent helpless, silent victims of crimes, victimized by violence, criminals who should have been stopped long before the crime.

You are telling me -- you're telling me because they are being victimized that every one of them is a victim and therefore entitled to come here as opposed to anywhere else on the planet? Go to the UN. Stay in Mexico. Now, they say their poverty is justification for illegal entry. I have got news for you, millions are suffering from poverty all over the world -- Haiti, Uganda, Zimbabwe, the Congo, third world countries -- so why is it just central Americans and Mexicans are the poverty stricken ones pouring into this country by the millions? Why? Why? Because they can.

Because no one has told them they can't. Because no one has stopped them. They come because there is a big prize at the end -- education, medication, housing, food stamps -- all the things you pay for.

So you want open borders. Look at what it's done to Europe. If the left, the mob, and the demon rats have their way, there would be rogue cities and rogue zones all over the US just like Europe with crime-ridden zones where law abiding citizens and law enforcement are afraid to enter, and for good reason.

The left then, the Democrats in this country add an additional layer of protection so illegal criminals cannot be arrested in sanctuary cities and states where American citizens are thus put at risk. These people don't want a border wall. Have you ever asked yourself why? Do you think they have a philosophical or an ideological objection to the concept of a wall or protection? Of course not. All these bozos are protected by doors and fences and security. Yet they want our borders open. They want illegals to cross as a mob and act like a mob and unite around a state they have no right to be in and register and vote Democrat.

Many bring poison, drugs that take the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans. A primer, 90 percent of heroin use in this country comes through the southern border and Mexico thumbs its nose at us and says, "Your people ask for it." I have got an idea. It's time to play hardball. The foreign aid to those countries -- Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - - some $464 million in foreign aid from us -- end it.

Congress needs to stop the flow of our money to them and if they need it so badly, use to it take care of the poverty and the victimization in their country and I am sick and tired of people telling to us have a heart.

We have a heart. We are the most generous country in the world. In 1986, Ronald Reagan gave all illegals amnesty, but amnesty does nothing but create an incentive for additional crossings by illegals so, here we are again.

And for all of you who want to trash President Trump, I have got even more news for you. Presidents Bush and Obama sent the military to the border to the tune of $1.3 billion and it's time to do it again.

So let me be clear, when you cross the border into these United States illegally, expect to be arrested. You do not have the right to come here. We did not invite you here. You cannot stay here and on your way out, you can tell the Democrats, George Soros and the angry mob that's coming here, you either come the right way like everyone else or be ready to face the military and a one-way ticket back to where you came from.

And President Trump tackled the issue of immigration and the caravan in Guatemala while taking on the Democrats at a raucous rally in Nevada today. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The Democratic Party and it is openly inviting millions of illegal aliens to break our laws, violate our borders and overwhelm our nation. The democrats want caravans. They like the caravans. A lot of people say, "I wonder who started that caravan?" And I want to thank Mexico. Mexico has been so incredible. Thank you, Mexico and the leaders of Mexico. Thank you. And you know why? Because now, Mexico respected the leadership of the United States. They have respect now. They now respect our leaders. Thank you, Mexico. Great. We appreciate it. We do.

But what they want is -- by the way, the wall, the people are screaming, so we started the wall, it's moving along. I want to build it rapidly, I can do it in a year, we did $1.6 billion, $1.6 billion. We have another $1.6 billion, it sounds like a lot of money, when you're going for almost a thousand miles, it's not that much, but the wall is moving. I want to do it in one year. I want them to approve the wall.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: And joining me now with more on this developing story and some other topics making news, counsel to the President, Kellyanne Conway. Kellyanne, thanks for being here today. You know, it's interesting, the President just then suggested that there might be more behind this and this sudden caravan right before the midterms. I must tell you, it seems to have happened all of a sudden. I mean, I haven't heard about a caravan since Obama invited them in 2014 and 2015. What do you think is the genesis of this sudden movement toward the US border?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSEL TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, Judge, whatever the genesis, it's so great that the cameras and klieg lights are on because I'm always a fan of just showing America what is really happening, not just what is being carried through some of the reports and cherry picked through some of the reports, but just shine the light, bring the cameras.

And now people can see what it really means. Before they saw what they called the kid in cages which of course turned out many of them to be President Obama's kids in cages. But let them see what's happening and let them juxtapose that with a President who is saying in light of the modernized revolutionary trade deal, the USMCA -- Mexican-Canadian-American trade deal that we have better relationships with Mexico now. They respect this President and Commander-in-Chief and they are helping now.

PIRRO: Kellyanne, if they respect this President and Commander-in-Chief, and I believe you, I believe the President, I should be comfortable believing that Mexico is going to stop them before they come to the United States.

CONWAY: Well, they ought to do that because I'll tell you, if you look statistically, Jeanine, and I want everyone to know that until very recently, the predominant trafficker, the predominant person coming over the border was a single male -- one male person coming in from Mexico. Now 45 percent or so are family units coming in, unaccompanied minors or people who say they are a family coming in from Central America.

This is a problem because we are encouraging people to smuggle children over and pretend they are a family unit. There is no way for us to know instantly at the border, and by the way, and I've talked to a number of Cabinet secretaries and other senior officials this week. Don't forget, our brave men and women at the border are doing the best that they can and they risk their lives every single day to be there and ask legitimate questions.

If you want to come to one of the 26 ports of entry, if you want to stand in line and immigrate into the world's most generous country to immigrants, you can do that. We are talking about the sexual assaults are up now, the child smuggling is up, the drug smuggling is up. And all of these because we don't have -- we are a sovereign nation without physical borders and this President ...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Kellyanne, I want to talk about statistics as it relates to the heroin crossing the border. How our southern borders are used by the cartel as a point of entry, the poison that is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, a thousand a week, minimum.

CONWAY: That's right. There is no doubt. This president has had as a major focus stopping the drug supply and drug demand crisis that is ruining this nation; 72,000 Americans dead last year, 90 percent or so of all heroin in this country comes through the southern border. Obviously, the cocaine comes through the southern border and now, increasingly, the fentanyl that is manufactured in labs in China, we are told is also coming through the southern border because everybody knows it's an easy way to get in.

And so, this is very problematic because this President -- and many people don't focus on this, he's constantly talking about the poison coming over the southern border that coming to your community. And this opioid and drug crisis is no longer somebody else's kid or somebody else's coworker, somebody else's community. It's touching every nook and cranny in this country.

PIRRO: It's real now. Well, there is no question about that. I want to move to something that's in the news right now and that is the Khashoggi -- the President seems to have indicated that he believes that the explanation for Khashoggi's death given by the Saudis, but there seems to be evidence of his being tortured and chokehold, that it wasn't just a fight, it was a planned execution with bone saws et cetera.

CONWAY: I have no information to verify any of that. I am going to stand by the comments that the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and the President have made that these investigations are ongoing. The president has made clear that there seems no other explanation other than that the gentleman is dead and I can't get ahead of the completion of any other investigation.

It's very disappointing to see a major network run a completely false report that our own Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and our President said was completely false and fantastical that somehow, the Secretary of State heard an audio tape and/or read a transcript from said audiotape. They went with a false report and it's that kind of reporting that really hurts investigations and the conclusion of information, but I'm not going to get ahead of that.

PIRRO: Okay, all right, and it's that kind of false reporting that Americans believe is going on, which is why they elected the outsider President.

CONWAY: Well, I think it's why -- look, that's right. And that's also why the media has a 20 percent approval rating. Look, the President has said if in fact this happened, then there could be severe consequences. The Vice President reiterated that.

PIRRO: Of course. Kellyanne Conway, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

CONWAY: Thanks, Jeanine.

Welcome back. New details out of Federal court this week about the scandals that are still dogging Hillary Clinton. Here to talk about that as well as reports that the Mueller investigation may be close to an end date is the President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton. All right, good evening, Tom.

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH: Good evening.

PIRRO: You know, it's very interesting to read about this Federal judge. His name is Royce Lamberth and he was pretty outraged that the -- not just how they granted immunity to the Hillary people in that e-mail investigation, but for providing false statements on the Clinton e-mail case.

Now, several -- two years ago I said all of these state department lawyers should be brought up on contempt or fraud before the court. What do you think should happen?

FITTON: Well, at least they should be required to ask more questions and they should stop obstructing our request for information. You know, the Federal court judge already granted us discovery because he had been yanked. He thought there was bad faith in the way, obviously, the State Department had behaved in the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit about Benghazi, no less.

And of course, they are hiding their Clinton e-mails from us. They didn't tell the court or Judicial Watch forthrightly about what was going on and that's why they court -- they came in not too long ago and said, "Look, I had false statements given to me. I don't know about these false affidavits that were given to me. I am interested to know what the Justice Department knew what and when." And I'm surprised that Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton's top aid was given immunity when I found that she committed perjury and I couldn't believe her in another case about e-mails that Judicial Watch had pursued. So the State Department is fighting us on this, which is most troubling.

PIRRO: Well, yes, and the State Department as well as the Department of Justice said at the beginning of the Trump administration that Hillary Clinton was a private citizen and therefore, her records shouldn't be available to the public as freedom of information. I mean, this deep state is so deep I don't even know where it stops or starts. But having said all of that, doesn't a judge have the right to hold these lawyers in contempt?

FITTON: Well, you see, that's potentially the relief that may be granted over after we get some of the questions we still have pending with the State Department. We are asking for instance this judge to allow us to depose Hillary Clinton directly, ask her questions directly about her e- mail practices and he's considering it still. Cheryl Mills also and all other top aide.

PIRRO: What's the likelihood that that's going to happen, Tom?

FITTON: I think it's a significant likelihood. We've already questioned her under oath in written questions. We're fighting her in another court about getting more questions answered, so discovery for Hillary Clinton is a real possibility.

PIRRO: All right, I want to move on to something else. You said that it's time to bring Mueller in to testify before Congress. You're talking about oversight, in their oversight capacity or the judiciary? Who?

FITTON: Well, you could have the oversight committee, you could have the judiciary committees of both the Senate and the House. Question them about the administration of his investigation, the circumstances of his hiring. We have Rosenstein.

PIRRO: So what's it going to take? Have you spoken to any Congress people about this, Tom?

FITTON: Oh no, they don't want to do this.

PIRRO: Why?

FITTON: They don't want to do this.

PIRRO: Why?

FITTON: I have been struck by the fact that Mueller has been exempted from oversight. The only government official in the Trump administration who they don't want to talk to. Look at all the folks they want to bring in as witnesses -- McCabe, Strzok, Rosenstein -- but they don't want to talk to the guy who seems to be running the Justice Department on the Russia investigations, Bob Mueller.

PIRRO: Right and looking the other way when he finds out that there is criminal activity on the left, it's outrageous. Well, maybe the deep state goes into Congress, too. Who knows.

FITTON: That's right. It's well represented in Congress. There is a deep state caucus there, believe you and me.

PIRRO: Sad commentary. Tom Fitton, thanks so much.

FITTON: You're welcome.

PIRRO: As you can see, chaos at the Guatemala-Mexico border and immigration taking center stage in the national debate again just in time of the midterm elections, just one of the topics we talk about with the panel.

Syndicated radio show host, Chris Hahn making a special appearance on "Justice" tonight, senior adviser to Trump 2020 reelection, Katrina Pierson. All right, guys, you are familiar with the mob of illegal immigrants, illegal aliens pushing through from Guatemala to Mexico against police enforcement and what we saw in those few seconds were virtually all men. Tell me, Chris, why these people should be allowed to enter in a mob of thousands into the United States.

CHRIS HAHN, SYNDICATED RADIO SHOW HOST: Look, I am for controlled borders as are most of people on the left in this country. I think that the President had an opportunity last year when Schumer and Pelosi offered him DACA for the wall and then he was talked out of it by McConnell and Ryan because they wanted this exact issue for this exact moment. They are more concerned about the election than solving the actual problem. They would have gotten more border security, they would have gotten the wall.

PIRRO: Okay, so your answer to these -- listen, Chris, your answer to this illegals crossing and violently crossing, resisting law enforcement, all men is because they are concerned about the Trump-Schumer -Mitch McConnell fight?

HAHN: No, no, no. I am saying that the reason why ...

PIRRO: So do they have the right to be here?

HAHN: Of course not, unless they are seeking asylum legitimately or there is a reason for them to be here and everybody agrees with that. They need to come here legally and there needs to be a process. And there was goodwill by both the President, Leader Pelosi and Leader Schumer but Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan bluffed lost it.

PIRRO: I don't want to talk politics. I don't want to talk politics tonight, Chris. I want to talk about this mob.

HAHN: Okay.

PIRRO: Go ahead, Katrina.

KATRINA PIERSON, SENIOR ADVISER TO TRUMP 2020 REELECTION: Look, Judge, it was President Trump who nearly doubled the recipients he was willing to accept over Obama, but that's neither here nor there. This really isn't just any mob. This is a column on the march carrying their own flag. This is an invasion.

And I have to applaud the Mexican government for at least appearing to want to help with this situation, but let's not pretend this is organic. We are talking about men, thousands of men, only scattered with women and children for protection who are actually marching across the border.

This another leftist-funded operation, fully flagged with several innocent victims, photo ready outrage designed to pull on the heart strings of Americans, complete emotional attachment only to distract from the rational analysis behind this. This is no more organic than Dr. Ford coming out on the 25th hour to try and have the left capitalize on getting rid of due process for our country.

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: Katrina ...

PIRRO: Go ahead, Chris. Why don't you answer ...

HAHN: Katrina, if you want to talk about -- if you want to go down to the conspiracy theory hole about this, there is no way that Democrats in this country would have organized this at this point and in the midterm election. This is perfectly pitched for the Republican base right now. This is exactly what you needed at this time to energize your base.

PIRRO: So who organized ...

PIERSON: So you are going to tell me, Chris that people who are oppressed ...

HAHN: Well, no, what Katrina is suggesting that this is something that this is some conspiracy, I want to know what you know about the conspiracy, Katrina?

PIERSON: ... and in poverty, they are in poverty, it costs $7,000.00 per head to bring these people, $7,000.00 per head to have these traffickers move this people throughout the southern hemisphere.

HAHN: Yes.

PIERSON: That is $35 million.

HAHN: Well, Katrina, you're talking about a conspiracy ...

PIERSON: How can impoverished people do this?

HAHN: ... you are talking about a conspiracy from basically what you said was Democrats organized this in Guatemala.

PIRRO: Somebody organized it.

HAHN: You are so far lost on this ...

(CROSSTALK)

PIERSON: These American democrat leftists.

PIRRO: All right, let me ask you this, Chris ...

HAHN: Got it, got.

PIRRO: ... should they be stopped by the military at the border and turned around? And that whole mob that unfortunately, the mob thing seems to be a favorite of the left. Shouldn't they be turned around immediately? I don't even -- look at them, they are all men. All men. They just decided at some point they want to come to the United States all of a sudden as opposed to last month, the month before and the month before?

HAHN: I think all Americans believe in a secure border and I think there needs to be order at that border and I think the President was offered order at the border by Democrats and he rejected it because he wanted ...

PIRRO: Don't make this about Donald Trump ...

HAHN: Because the Republicans wanted this issue at this time.

PIRRO: This is not about Donald Trump. He offered 1.8 million dreamers citizenship.

HAHN: Well, I believe ...

PIRRO: Cut the crap, Chris ...

HAHN: ... in order at the border and I will tell you there has been less order at the border under this President than there was before ...

PIRRO: Go ahead, Katrina, go ahead.

PIERSON: All Americans clearly are not in support of secure borders because we have a Democratic Party in the United States that supports sanctuary cities. You can't have a secure border and sanctuary cities. That's kind of not how it works, Chris. We have to resolve the issue that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer ...

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: There's no such thing as sanctuary cities ...

PIERSON: ... and a perfect opportunity to resolve this ...

PIRRO: What does mean, Chris?

HAHN: What there is, is people -- what there is different times when people ask for documentation, what Katrina would have you do is for at least to ...

PIRRO: Are you out of your mind, Chris? Don't you dare say on this channel that there is no such thing as sanctuary cities. Chris, stop talking.

HAHN: ... if that's what you want, Katrina.

PIRRO: You are not going to come here and spin lies. There are sanctuary cities, counties and states in the country ...

HAHN: That's not a lie.

PIRRO: ... where illegal criminals are provided more protection than American citizens. And don't you come on this show and say that that's not the case.

HAHN: No, it's ...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: That's it. Goodbye.

PIERSON: Any American that runs into the law is asked for identification. These people, not so much. That is sanctuary, Chris.

PIRRO: Thanks, guys.

HAHN: Thank you.

You know him as the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," and this week, I sat down with Tucker to talk about his new book, my mother's favorite, "Ship of Fools." Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)

All right, Tucker Carlson, congratulations on the book.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: Thank you.

PIRRO: I would buy it if only for the cover. You have Republicans and Democrats, some possibly lunatics, some people who should be in jail who aren't in jail, some people are headed for jail. Let me ask you this, do you expect any of these people in "Ship of Fools" to come on your show if you were to ask them?

CARLSON: Well one of them has already refused, but no, I don't and actually, I know a lot of those people. I know almost all of them having been in DC my whole my life. It's not a personal attack. I mean, it's pretty easy to attack people personally.

PIRRO: No, you called them fools, of course, it's a personal attack ...

CARLSON: Well, I'm attacking their decisions and I'm attacking more than that ...

PIRRO: Then you should put their decisions at their face ...

CARLSON: No, but that's -- look, the whole interior of the book between the cover and the back cover is an explanation that it's not -- I know it's very fashionable to attack people's behavior in high school now, but I actually don't believe in that. I think you should assess people's adult decisions.

PIRRO: Why are you covering up for what you did in high school?

CARLSON: Yes, I am. I am, not that it remember any of it. I have no calendar, but let me just say, it's not that people make mistakes. I've made a million -- I worked at MSNBC, okay, so I've made mistakes. The question is, do you admit it and do you learn from it? And what I am so struck by, the reason Trump got elected is because the people made a series of terrible decisions about our economy, our foreign policy, our culture -- never admitted it and never learned.

PIRRO: Okay, but I agree with you. Donald Trump is the President because Barack Obama was the guy before.

CARLSON: Exactly.

PIRRO: And people are fed up. They said, no more. But what I want to talk about is you say that we are headed towards, or at least the brink of a revolution.

CARLSON: Yes.

PIRRO: I agree with you. I think we're at the point where the liberals are proud and they consider it a badge of honor, when they obstruct, when they get in our faces, when they harass and you know, just harass us.

CARLSON: I completely agree, but what's driving all of this volatility? It is not -- everybody wants to make everything a race question. Oh, it's this tribe against this tribe. I don't believe that. I think that our core problems are economic problems. The middle class was the majority for a hundred years; now it's the minority.

People are getting poorer outside of the big cities and the big cities don't care. Young people are getting poorer, they can't get married, buy cars, buy houses. People know their kids will make less and be less successful and have less opportunity than they do.

PIRRO: And whose fault is that and to whom should that -- the fact that that happened benefit?

CARLSON: The people I write about are the answer to the question you just asked, a small group of people is way richer. and I live among them. I'm by the way richer than I was 10 years ago after the financial crash.

PIRRO: Right.

CARLSON: But the rest of the country is not. And if you are running the country, it's major institutions including its big banks and its big companies like Amazon, including its cultural institutions like NBC, you need to pay attention to what's happening to the people in your country. If you want to lead, you need to care about the people you are leading, and they don't. That's the truth.

PIRRO: So in the end, which is the party that is going to help get us through this attempted socialism because you know they are winning around the country. They're getting elected. Bernie Sanders was an avowed socialist. He almost ran for President but for the rigged DNC and Hillary Clinton.

CARLSON: He got 43 percent, he might have won. And a lot of people who voted for Bernie in the primaries voted for Trump because both of them were talking about not about race and gender and all of this boring college garbage, they're talking about core economic things, like -- by the way, what are wages doing? Our immigration policy hurts working class people, there's no debate about that and you never hear it. It's all about race.

PIRRO: All right, and everybody loves you because you tell it straight. I love you. I watch your opening statements, what do you call them? I call them opens, what do you call them?

CARLSON: Just the script.

PIRRO: Just a script. Okay ...

CARLSON: I'm very literal.

PIRRO: Listen, what I love is, Kopechne. You talk about Mary Jo Kopechne and you say divers estimated she had survived for several hours in the Oldsmobile having an air pocket until she finally suffocated from lack of oxygen. But then, you go right to your point, which is, it doesn't matter. The feminist still loved Ted Kennedy.

CARLSON: Well, that's the point. And by the way, I just want to be really clear, I believe in forgiveness. I'm the last person who does. If Ted Kennedy had said, "You know I did that, it was cowardly. I was drunk. I didn't want to get arrested for it. I made a horrible decision and a woman died, and I'm sorry." I would be the first person to say, "I believe in that." I'd be friends with Idi Amin if he repented. I don't believe in this no forgiveness thing that we're now all into.

PIRRO: Yes, but here's the thing ...

CARLSON: He never apologized. He lied about it.

PIRRO: He didn't apologize and he got away with a homicide. It's called criminally negligent homicide.

CARLSON: And he was a hero to the feminist. The man who killed a woman ...

PIRRO: Right.

CARLSON: And lied about it is a feminist hero. What does that tell you about their priorities?

PIRRO: That's why I'm asking you.

CARLSON: Women are not their priorities, obviously, why would you make a guy who killed a woman your hero? If you're a feminist. What does it mean?

PIRRO: Okay, I have to go. It's the end of the segment.

CARLSON: Well, it's so nice to see you.

PIRRO: I want thank you for being on "Justice."

CARLSON: Thank you for having me. It was just.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

Liberty University is a one of a kind school in Lynchburg, Virginia. It is a non-profit Christian university where students and faculty practice what they preach. I had the pleasure to visit recently and got a first-hand tour from its President, Jerry Falwell, Jr.

(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)

PIRRO: Here I am at Liberty University with the President of the University, Jerry Falwell -- how is it that this university in particular is able to get so many students who are so Christian oriented, Constitution oriented, who believe in this country and are so energized by what's going on today?

JERRY FALWELL, JR. PRESIDENT, LIBERTY UNIVERSITY: Well, I call Liberty the Fox News Network of the academic world. Liberty is different than other universities in so many ways. The "Chronicle of Higher Education" did a cover story a few years ago. It said that the success of Liberty University is rooted in the fact that Liberty doesn't try to be like every other university. We try to emphasize academic freedom and freedom of expression. We try to keep education affordable and accessible.

PIRRO: Let's walk a little bit. What is this right here that- this tower that's in front.

FALWELL: The tower is the school of divinity. It's 275 feet high which is nearly 28 stories. There is a classroom on every floor. Under the lawn right there ...

PIRRO: Under the lawn ...

FALWELL: There are three basketball courts where the basketball team practices. Those are the newer dorms up there on the hill. A lot of new construction going on still.

PIRRO: Let's talk about the young kids here, the students here. Who are they -- they are so different from their cohorts in universities?

FALWELL: Visitors to the campus are always telling me how they go out of their way to ask them if they need directions. They drop something, the students will pick it up for them. A lot of universities, you walk around campus and the student won't make eye contact with you.

PIRRO: Right. What's the role -- let's get a little more political. I mean, with the midterms coming up. What's the role of the evangelical Christian, having seen everything that we saw with the Kavanaugh hearings and what role do they play and can they turn elections in this country?

FALWELL: Well, when President Trump said to African-Americans, what the hell do you have to lose? We took that as he was talking to evangelicals as well because establishment Republicans have betrayed us for decades, and so a lot of us voted for Trump because what do have to lose?

PIRRO: Do you think though that after the Kavanaugh hearings and the sharp divide in this country that's going to bring out the evangelicals?

FARWELL: Absolutely. I think they are angry about how he was treated and I've heard that from a lot just the last couple of days and I just -- I think that anger is going to backfire on the Democrats.

PIRRO: This is Virginia Rose and she is going ...

FARWELL: This is my only grandbaby. She is seven months old. I've got one more on the way, but this is the only one we have so far.

PIRRO: And she'll be a student here?

FARWELL: It will be up to her, but ...

PIRRO: With the midterms coming up, do you think those on the left are not just out of control, but they are interested in something different than the students here?

FARWELL: I just think the country has never been more polarized. I remember when I was in law school in the '80s, I would travel with my father when he spoke at different mainstream universities, liberal schools, they would boo because he was a conservative, but they weren't like they are now.

Now, in those days, liberals would say, "I may not agree with you, but I'll fight for your right to say it." Now, they don't want you to say it. They become fascists instead of liberals, in my opinion.

PIRRO: So what has happened to the country?

FARWELL: You know, I think it's years and years of education in the public schools that are controlled by the Teachers Unions and then higher education that is just all the professors believe a certain way, I forget how many, 98 percent supported Obama at the Ivy league schools, and it's just -- they've just been indoctrinated young people.

PIRRO: What can Liberty do to change that.

FARWELL: That's why we exist and it's why we prospered is because it's an alternative to that indoctrination and that lack of academic freedom, lack of free expression. Conservatives are bullying and most mainstream universities.

PIRRO: Yes, I know.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

You have heard from the President of the school, now hear from the students. I hit the campus of Liberty University for this week's "street justice."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Here I am at the campus of Liberty University and as you could see, many of these students are so bright because they are holding up my book, "Liars, Leakers and Liberals." I'm going to go around and ask them how much religion affects their politics and how much they love Liberty University?

So what a shock. Here I am at Liberty. I just found someone who has my book. Okay, let's talk about politics and religion. Where does politics - - how is politics affected by your religion?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My politics are affected by may religion because God drives everything that I do. I'm actually prelaw major. You actually really have inspired me to pick my field ...

PIRRO: Yes, you want to be a prosecutor?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I would.

PIRRO: Mr. Six Five, do you play basketball?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I did in high school. I'm doing a mural here though.

PIRRO: What do you want to be?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Anything, you know, I am not totally sure yet. I'm a digital media major, maybe a broadcaster going along those lines.

PIRRO: Yes, well, if you're going to be a broadcaster, you've got to get a taller cameraman.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, ma'am, yes, ma'am.

PIRRO: Sorry, Greg. All right, how does religion affect your politics?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, as a Christian, I always like to vote more conservative and always put Jesus at my forefront in that regard.

PIRRO: Wait a minute. Vote more conservative? Does that mean conservatives are more religious than the liberals?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I feel like they are more of a Christian fan base.

PIRRO: Do you think the people on the right fight the way they should?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People on the right ...

PIRRO: Yes, in other words, are people on the right to wimpy?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think so since Donald Trump is in office. I mean, Donald Trump has been at the forefront of that. I mean, look at him, he's tweeting up a storm.

PIRRO: Yes, you're a smart guy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So religion affects my politics for sure, but it affects everything else, too. I'm actually registered Democrat and so it's a lot different for me where everybody else is a lot more conservative.

PIRRO: But your Democrat friends, are they as tolerant as you are?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, they are not and I think ...

PIRRO: Well, what does that tell you? Why are you still a Democrat? With a show of hands, how many of you are going to vote Republican in the midterms? Okay, now put them down. How many of you are going to vote Democrats in the midterms? Are you not voting at all? I've been watching you. How many of you love the school is much as I do?

You know what folks? That says a lot. Thank you, God bless you all.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

