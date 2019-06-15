Keanu Reeves being praised as 'respectful king' online

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 14, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. Exclusive interviews with those Congolese migrants in San Antonio, Texas. We told you about it earlier this week. Well, an investigative journalist who spoke to them directly found out some very interesting information and we have the tape. And also, he went viral for his impassioned speech about the diseases ravaging the homeless populations in California and threatening to spread further.

But tonight, Dr. Drew delivers a new warning about the inadequacies of our health screenings at the border. And what can be done about it. And it's Friday, so of course Raymond Arroyo is here. An actor is being praised for his hands-off approach to women. But is there more to it than that. And what sleeping habits say about you.

A jam-packed Friday Follies is ahead. But first, the debate over the White House's relationship with the press is front and center in the wake of Sarah Sanders' announced departure. Media talking heads are going out of their way of course to take personal shots on her way out the door.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sarah Sanders lied again and again and again. This is not my opinion. Those are the facts.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's diminish that whole position of press secretary. Does it really matter there Sarah Sanders is leaving? Not really.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She has changed fundamentally the press briefing in a very negative way.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She suffers from liabilities and her tenure has been fraught with sex, lies and videotape.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's reprehensible from April Ryan especially and the pun isn't funny. Now, what you just heard that reveals much more about the pettiness of those people than anything about Sarah Sanders. Now the give and take between the press and this administration has been one of the defining features of this presidency with all of the very serious people telling us that this combative relationship is a stain on our democracy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President is engaged in a war on the press.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're starting a little war here with the press that they think is entirely to Donald Trump's advantage.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's very dangerous, not just for international security, but also for journalists and the rest of the world.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is so dangerous because he is calling them dangerous.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not dangerous to disagree with the media. That's exactly what we should be--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dangerous to democracy. It is dangerous to democracy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not dangerous--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To denigrate journalists

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: For the overall, this is a dark time to be a journalist, democracy dies in the darkness, BS. President Trump is in fact the most accessible President I think in modern American history. Heck even The New York Times yesterday admitted that "Mr. Trump prefers to speak for himself and takes questions from reporters on a far more regular basis than most of his recent predecessors." Now, we all remember Obama hardly did any press conferences.

And by the way, the President may be some say his own best spokesperson. But should the office of the press secretary lie vacant. What does he actually need? Who better to ask than two men who have held that difficult post, Ari Fleischer is a Fox News Contributor and was Press Secretary for President George W. Bush and Sean Spicer was President Trump's first Press Secretary and is now a Senior Adviser and Spokesman for America First Action? All right, guys. Ari let's start with you.

Now, press briefings are kind of up in the air for the time being and my question is does he need more of a political operator in the position of Press Secretary than perhaps previous presidents, especially ahead of the 2020 election.

ARI FLEISCHER, CONTRIBUTOR: I do think and obviously I'm a little traditional that it can be very advantageous for the President. But it depends on who the person is and how tolerant the President is. Look Laura, I think if he has what I would call a happy warrior, somebody who loves the President, believes in the President, will fight with the President, but does it with a humorous touch, not a truculent touch, he can turn that room to his advantage. The bias of the press is so overwhelming, it actually becomes an opportunity for a press secretary who lets the press hoist themselves on their own petard if they do the job right.

INGRAHAM: Well, Sean you stood there day-after-day dealing with this and people say President Trump is a really tough boss, he's hard, you can't please him like, we've all heard that. It's been said about other people too. But you stood there, and you dealt with this press day in and day out. Does he need a Press Secretary or is it kind of a superfluous position at this point?

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: First, let me just make sure I wish the President a Happy Birthday today. But I do think he needs one. And I'll tell you why, the job and Ari know this better than anybody. He did it with class and just a level of integrity that was - he became a mentor to me. But the job that people see on television about 5 percent of what happens, there is a facilitation of access and interviews to other government officials to information that's coming in and out of the White House, whether it's personnel, events or policies.

So, the press office is very, very busy all day long facilitating these other things, logistical movements of the press pool, the rest of press arrangements for events. And also speaking on a whole host of other issues regarding the White House that aren't always exactly just the President himself. So, of course there needs to be a Press Secretary in a press office.

I would differ with Ari a little bit that because this President has been so much more accessible and engages so much more, I think the briefings serve a utility, they should be - they should occur but maybe not on a daily basis. Sarah and the rest of the press team should continue with whoever fills this role to engage in the press. But as you saw with Sarah, she's out there on the driveway all the time on camera talking to the press. They just want it in a briefing room where they can make it about them when the cameras just focused on her and it's not about them. They don't like it as much because it doesn't work well for their cable contracts, their YouTube views and things like that.



INGRAHAM: I think that's an excellent point. It's showtime. I mean then they want to be the lead in the show for their network or their audience and I guess that's human nature. But Ari, I want to get your thoughts on what CNN's Jim Acosta had to say about Sarah Sanders. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CORRESPONDENT: I think she really acted as another employee of the Trump organization. We should not be in the business of having the United States government referring to journalists or any segment of the population as the enemy of the people. I think she fell short of her duty to the American people and it's going to be part of her legacy. And I think it's a cautionary tale for people who go to work for this President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: One of the most sickeningly biased individuals in the U.S. Press Corps right now, Jim Acosta. So, not to give him too much credence, but isn't the Press Secretary serving at the pleasure of the President. I mean serving the President, she's not serving CNN or Fox or anyone else, she's serving the President, his agenda and obviously wants to get it right. She doesn't want to get the issues wrong but come on.

FLEISCHER: Well, two things. Number one, Jim Acosta just wrote a book which I won't buy, but I heard somebody say that he wrote in there that in this day and age it's too important to be neutral. You have to be against President Bush - President Trump. That's a paraphrase. So that tells you where Jim Acosta is. But the Press Secretary's job is to first and foremost represent the President. You are their spokesperson. Your job is to take the podium and speak on behalf of the President to represent issues the way the President would represent issues. It has nothing to do with your own demeanor, your own style or your own viewpoints on issues. Your job is to do it the way the President wants.

Now ideally, you also do it to help the press corps get the stories and get it covered and do it accurately and all of that is what makes it a very tricky job where you walk a tightrope between two people to say well one person the President and the press corps, but make no mistake, your first boss is the President.

INGRAHAM: And Sean real quick would you have given George Stephanopoulos two days of access to the President. Yes or no, would you have Sean?

SPICER: I think whenever President Trump can get in front of people and show whether it's a journalist or a group why he's doing something in his own words, it's a good thing. And so, I always default to the fact that it's better for him to be out there showing--

INGRAHAM: Come on.

SPICER: Talking to folks about policy. I don't know that I would have gone- -

INGRAHAM: It's Stephanopoulos. You don't give him - hanging out the Oval Office and standing over the President of the United States. I don't like that at all. Go ahead. Ari.

FLEISCHER: George's view of the White House--

INGRAHAM: I just think there is a lot of media outlets that are--

FLEISCHER: They shouldn't let him back in.

INGRAHAM: No. He's a little too comfortable in the Oval Office, Stephanopoulos.

SPICER: I will say this; I will say that I think that the President - there are a lot of additional outlets that have been very fair that deserve an opportunity or would do a lot better job of presenting the President and the policy and his administration. INGRAHAM: Bingo. All right, panel, thanks so much. And while Trump obviously isn't shy about speaking with the media, do moments like this indicate why having a Press Secretary is so necessary.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I was never going to fire Mueller. I never suggested firing Mueller.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: That's not what he says.

TRUMP: I don't care what he says. It doesn't matter. That was to show everyone what a good counsel he was.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Why would he lie under oath.

TRUMP: Because he was Robert Mueller. He wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer or he believed it because I would constantly tell anybody that would listen including you, including the media that Robert Mueller was conflicted. Robert Mueller had a total contrast.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right, joining me now is John Eastman, a Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute and a law professor at Chapman University and Guy Lewis, former U.S. Attorney. John does Trump need that buffer between him, and the media given some of the legal issues that would still be on the table with this obsession with impeachment.

JOHN EASTMAN, SENIOR FELLOW, CLAREMONT INSTITUTE: Well you know, I think it would certainly be helpful for him to have a bit of a screen. I wouldn't have gone on or put him out in front of Stephanopoulos at all. I mean Stephanopoulos has not earned that right to have such access. And he's a political hack. I mean you know the notion that he's some neutral reporter and without an agenda to pursue is laughable.

INGRAHAM: And Guy when you look at the President's comments today on Fox and Friends, he tried to clarify, and I think we'll play it what he meant in that exchange that got so much coverage about foreign interference. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: First of all, I don't think anybody would present me with anything bad, because they know how much I love this country. Nobody is going to present me with anything bad. Number two, if I was and of course you have to look at it because if you don't look at it, you're not going to know if it's bad. But of course, you give it to the FBI or report it to the Attorney General or somebody like that have.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Guy, it doesn't matter. They want to go right with what he said in the Stephanopoulos sit down and go right to impeachment, at least the Far Left does.

GUY LEWIS, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: That's right. And indeed, frankly I'm not sure the evidence at this point matters. I mean it's almost like let's go back to the Bob. Let's go back to the Mueller Report. Let's see who said what. And at the end of the day Laura, look you had a very, very experienced Attorney General and Bill Barr and frankly a Deputy Attorney General and others and others who looked at the evidence and said, no collusion, no obstruction. And they've made the decision and I think it was the right decision based on the evidence.

INGRAHAM: John, this testimony of Don McGahn is getting a lot of play. How - again just going back to could have, should have, would have, I mean the idea of allowing Don McGahn to go trial before the special counsel in the first place. I didn't understand that at all. But they decided to waive at least some part of executive privilege or deliberative process privilege, did they not? How is this going to play out?

EASTMAN: Well, I think the indication that they let McGahn go in the first place demonstrates their view that there is nothing here and I think that's right. But the story that's now come out and the dispute between what Trump said about that conversation with Don McGahn and what Don McGahn apparently said about it. You know this guy has got huge conflicts of interests. Shouldn't we put somebody else in who doesn't have those conflicts of interest. Is that an order to fire him? That's the kind of technical fight we're having.

But in fact I think Mueller did have conflicts of interest, 28 Code of Federal Regulation Section 45.2 makes very clear, if you have a personal or political relationship with somebody who is the target of an investigation or likely to benefit or be impacted by the investigation, you ought to step down from the prosecutor's role. Mueller's relationship with Comey as well as with the FBI, I think both meet that standard. So, I don't think President Trump was wrong here to say, we got a conflict problem or at the very least an appearance of conflict and--

INGRAHAM: Yes, that's what I was going to say.

EASTMAN: Investigations going on.

INGRAHAM: So, with everything on the line and we really appreciate both of you joining us tonight. You can't have an appearance of conflict at all. Thanks so much to both of you. And coming up, we have an exclusive follow- up tonight about those Congolese migrants in San Antonio that we've been telling you about all week. An investigative reporter spoke to them. And we have the video. Don't go away.

INGRAHAM: Here on “The Ingraham Angle,” we bring you stories that no one else is covering because it's important for you to know exactly what's going on in our country. Now earlier this week, we told you about the hundreds of Congolese migrants who entered our country via the southern border being dumped into San Antonio. My next guest investigative journalist Urs Gehriger went there to get the real story for himself and he's here with exclusive recordings and information for us. Urs you asked one of the migrants how they got here, and this is what she said. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

URS GEHRIGER, JOURNALIST: (Foreign Language).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (Foreign Language).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: They seem very reluctant to give you information. Tell us about it.

GEHRIGER: Yes, I approached them with a pretty chaotic scene on the sidewalk. And then I asked him where are they from and how they came here and they said, Ecuador and it took a while that they were a little bit warmed up. And when they realized that I was asking about money and about who brought them here, they were backpacking. So, they were not answering at all. And when I came back a few minutes later and--

INGRAHAM: You speak French by the way.

GEHRIGER: Yes.

INGRAHAM: So, Urs is Swiss, so he speaks German, French and English, show off. So, you speak French, so it was easy for you to communicate with them and you said that there are very few translators. So, the 30 or so people that are outside the shelter, you are able to speak to some of them.

GEHRIGER: Yes. And they were really a lack of translator. I think that there was one other person there who worked officially. So, I asked him, and they wouldn't tell me anything about how they got here and then they started to get aggressive and they were contradicting each other. One said they went through the forest and the other one said no, there was no forest, so they were actually arguing among themselves. And when it came to money and help that's when they started to get aggressive.

INGRAHAM: I want to play some more of this. Here's one of the migrants telling you about her journey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEHRIGER: (Foreign Language)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (Foreign Language)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: No. They don't want to tell you. Why the secrecy about how they got here? People are concerned, you even probably know because there has been another outbreak fairly serious of Ebola in the Congo. Now, there is a lot - 21-day incubation period. So, the census they couldn't be bringing it here. But still people want to be sure. So that's why the questions are really important.

GEHRIGER: Yes, that might be one side, but the other thing is, I have the impression that somebody told them not to speak about it. And when they said, you are here now in the States, why do you ask about our past. And then came a very aggressive kind of claim. Give me help. Now we're here, you have to help us, give us money.

INGRAHAM: Who's funding these migrants, I mean who's--

GEHRIGER: I couldn't get deeper than this. But what I found out is through an aid worker there. He said, they actually do have money, quite a few of them, because he spotted them under a tree right in front of the shelter counting the role of money with $100 bills. And he spotted them, and they just put it back in the pocket. He didn't take it away of course, but they still hanging there and waiting for public help.

INGRAHAM: Where do they expect to be going? Do they have friends or family here? GEHRIGER: They want to go with the ones, there's about three dozen left. Now, of that 250 group and they all want to go to Portland Maine like--

INGRAHAM: This is like the Congo and other African countries are being basically, they're repopulating Portland Maine with a huge contingent of these immigrants, these migrants. And it's overwhelming, the Maine authorities. I mean they're pretty liberal up there. They're like we can't take any more people, we're full up. But they're hoping to go there.

GEHRIGER: They're hoping, and they told Congo there and they told that - I was told there is no solution any down soon for them.

INGRAHAM: All right. And you also found a document that a group called Races has been handing out to the migrants. And we're familiar with this group, but this is what it looks like. Tell us about what this document says, a particularly disturbing part of it. We've put it up on screen.

GEHRIGER: Yes. So, they're handing that out. It's in French. They're handing that out to the to the migrants and they're telling them their rights. And when it comes to ICE, it says ICE is government. They are not your friends. And as the Swiss, I think you know what's this kind of information. And you flip the page and it comes again with ICE and says, ICE is kind of police, they are not friendly, don't ever tell them anything confidential.

INGRAHAM: This is outrageous. So, this is an NGO, non-governmental organization assisting aid workers, telling the migrants who are going to get money from the U.S. taxpayers not to cooperate with the government or thank you for going down there all the way from Switzerland. We really appreciate your help tonight understanding this story. And the border agent who confirmed the presence of these Congolese migrants for us the other night tells us who inside the U.S. is making this harder for border agents.

Here now is Hector Garza, a Border Patrol Agent and Vice President of the National Border Patrol Union. Hector, you just heard Urs interviews with these folks. They're being told not to cooperate. And we have the document in our hands that Urs was able to get a copy of when he was down there. What about this?

HECTOR GARZA, BORDER PATROL AGENT: Yes, so a lot of these migrants don't cooperate with Border Patrol Agents. They're very evasive in their responses to whenever they're getting interviewed. Many times, they are very vague in their travel plans. And this is all because of these NGOs, they're not allowing them to cooperate. They're letting them know not to talk to Border Patrol Agents or to ICE officials.

INGRAHAM: And they have it all translated. So, for the Spanish speaking migrants, given in Spanish for, I mean we heard from people down in Del Rio Texas when we were there at the border that they're Middle Eastern migrants also crossing the border, who are claiming asylum and people from other countries not the Northern Triangle. So, these groups are facilitating more lawlessness and a lack of cooperation. Hector, how hard does that make the job of Border Patrol and of course then ICE?

GARZA: Yes, so pretty much these open border advocates are advertising that we have open borders in the United States. And unfortunately the laws that we have in place contribute to those open borders that these guys are advertising now as agents just into the real sector since May 30th, we've ever had more than 500 people from the African continent, people from Congo, people from Cameroon, people from Angola. And even though the incubation period for Ebola is like 21 days, there is still a serious concern because we don't know their travel plans. We don't know if they flew into Mexico. We don't know if they went through a border walked up to Central America.

INGRAHAM: And they don't say, or they don't want to say when Urs was asking them questions, how did you find out about this? A lot of them said that they heard it word of mouth in Africa or they saw something online. So, word is getting out and apparently there are 500 more Congolese preparing to make the cross into the United States. And that's going to happen in a matter of a few days I understand.

GARZA: Yes. And they'll be crossing Laredo and Del Rio, and then they're going to end up in cities like San Antonio, where these citizens of San Antonio are concerned about these people that are being dumped off in their city. Again, we don't know where these people are coming from or what type of diseases they're carrying. But we know that they're not vaccinated. We know that people carry - so many people carry tuberculosis and all these serious diseases.

INGRAHAM: All right, Hector, thank you so much. And thank you to Urs for going down there and doing this report for us. Dr. Drew Pinsky will be here a little later by the way to tell us why these inadequate health screenings at the border should concern every American and why are there not American journalists more of them going down to the border. We need a Swiss journalist to go down there. It's ridiculous. But Raymond Arroyo is up next. What are your sleeping habits say about you? And why is Madonna now wearing an eye patch. A true Friday Follies next.

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for Friday Follies. One actor gives new meaning to the phrase look, ma, no hands, and what do your sleeping habits say about you?

Joining us with all the very important details, Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor. All right, Raymond, Keanu Reeves is getting a lot of praise for an odd reason.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: They're calling him a respectful king online.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: This comes from a series of photographs that surfaced online showing Keanu in photographs with women. And in each shot, if you look closely, the 54-year-old actor, the John Wick actor, has his hands open. He's not hugging or making contact with the back of these ladies. He is being lauded for his respect for personal space and bodily autonomy. This is all nice, but this makes me think Keanu looks more like John Schtick at this point.

Laura, they're misreading this. They're saying he's so respectful. This is called self-preservation.

INGRAHAM: He doesn't want to get sued. He doesn't want to get sued.

ARROYO: Exactly. In the Me Too movement moment he doesn't want these people coming back at him. I have a friend who is a huge star. Every picture he takes is like this. He smiles and crosses his arms. He does that so they can't come back later and say you grabbed me. But it is odd, Keanu with the open hands around all the waists.

INGRAHAM: Maybe Joe Biden need to get a little, a few hints.

ARROYO: Keanu Reeves and Joe Biden should talk. He could be a consultant.

INGRAHAM: But Biden oftentimes isn't touching when he is smelling the hair. So that's just smelling. Is that part of your personal space, your odor?

ARROYO: I don't know. We'll have to check with John Wick.

There is a new study that I have to tell you about that we could all learn a great deal from. People are very territorial about the side of the bed they sleep on.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why did you switch sides.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Be grateful I am still in the room.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: In a study conducted by a group called OnePoll, they found that if you sleep on the left side of the bed you are more imaginative and creative, and if you sleep on the right, you are more analytical and logical. Where do you sleep?

INGRAHAM: I'm on the right.

ARROYO: How do you know? Is this pillow right or foot of the bed right? I can't figure that out.

INGRAHAM: No, it has to be the way you're facing.

ARROYO: You mean as you're in the bed.

INGRAHAM: As you're in the bed.

ARROYO: I sleep on the left then, but does that mean I'm more creative and analytical? I have grave doubts about --

INGRAHAM: I read somewhere that it also means your politics. That means you're a closet liberal. And I'm on the right, so --

ARROYO: You're on the right, I'm on the left. I'm the moderation. Forty percent of people, Laura, say they select the side of the bed easiest for them to get in and out of. I think I choose mine because at hotels I'll sleep on the other side. I think I choose it because of bathroom proximity. What does that say? You do. That's what I instinctively, I think --

INGRAHAM: I think we have those advertisers covered. So we've got your help for you.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: OK, do you sleep with your TV on? That's my question, Laura.

INGRAHAM: No, I don't watch TV.

ARROYO: According to the medical journal JAMA, sleeping with the TV or a light on is associated with weight gain in women, up to 11 pounds can be added over five years. So don't turn that Netflix on. Heft-flix we'll call it.

INGRAHAM: You know what I don't like. There are lights everywhere, even when you don't have a TV. I have a TV, I never turn it on.

ARROYO: Rebecca and I go around the room because you have the light on your cable. We have little coverings we put over them. It's a little rich because we go to bed.

INGRAHAM: This is Raymond in Normandy because Raymond had to sleep in the car, as did all of us.

ARROYO: We all slept in the car.

INGRAHAM: So we slept in the car, which of course we had to tell the president we slept in the car. He looked at us, like, you're weird. And so I look over and we look through the glass, and Raymond has one of those airplane masks on as the porta-potty doors are slamming back and forth. I'm walking around. You can sleep through anything.

ARROYO: You've got to sleep.

Finally, the 60-year-old material girl, she is reinventing herself, Madonna. As part of the release of her new album, Madame X, she's wearing an eye patch and has assumed a new identity, which she shared with Harry Smith.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have a patch on your eye.

MADONNA, SINGER: OK, yes, I do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And there's an "X" on it.

MADONNA: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Madame X.

MADONNA: That's correct. She's a spy. She's a secret agent. She travels the world. She changes her identity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: She is out of her mind. This is Madame Wrecks. But she has inspired me, Laura. I am this weekend going to be Mr. Thin. I'm blocking out all the fattening light rays.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God.

ARROYO: I'm going to simply sleep like this all Father's Day, and I'm keeping my hands open wide whenever ladies are near. Have a great weekend, wonderful Father's Day.

INGRAHAM: Like a prayer, we want this segment to end.

ARROYO: Borderline of crazy.

INGRAHAM: Poor Madge. She should just do the Palmolive commercials.

ARROYO: No wonder the tour is not selling. Madame X. X is what's going to be at the bottom of that balance sheet.

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, have a good weekend.

The crisis at our border, though, is getting worse by the minute, and now we're learning the illegals being shipped across country aren't getting proper disease screening. Yes, Dr. Drew Pinsky is here next to explain what this means for you. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Last week, my next guest went viral with his righteous anger about the situation in California.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. DREW PINSKY, CELEBRITY DOCTOR: Tuberculosis is exploding. Rodent borne, we are one of the only major cities in the country that does not have a rodent control program. You will have a typhus outbreak this summer. I've hearing from experts that bubonic plague is likely, it's already here.

We have this oral fecal root contamination which is typhoid fever. The entire population is at risk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, leaders have sat by while these California cities had been swallowed whole by homelessness and now disease. But now, get this, there's a new concern, if you can believe it. Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan issued a dire warning to Congress, saying that illegal immigrants being released into the United States are themselves not getting proper disease testing, and we have no way to find out who is and who is not vaccinated.

Dr. Drew joins me now. Dr. Drew, it is so good to see you. How big of a potential health risk is this?

PINSKY: Well, it's actually something we've been dealing with in California for the last 30 years. The diseases that come up and exist in southern California aren't seen anywhere else in the country. We parasites like ascaris. We see cysticercosis. I don't know if you saw that news out from the east coast last week where somebody found a tapeworm in somebody's brain. We see that all the time. That's nothing unusual in southern California and Los Angeles. Tuberculosis gets here. We actually have leprosy clinics called Hansen clinics.

INGRAHAM: What?

PINSKY: Yes, it's that common. There is exotic stuff that has been showing up in Los Angeles for the last 30 years. That's fine. We've been able to contain that, but not when we have a population languishing in the street getting ill and running themselves down to the point where there are vulnerable to these illnesses. That's the problem. We've always dealt with this.

But Laura, there is another issue that I want to point out, which several hundred thousand undocumented immigrants have come into Los Angeles, some have ended up on the streets, but most of them without a country, without a citizenship, without a home, without a job, managed to find a place to live. How can our city call our problem housing crisis when people with nothing get absorbed into our housing? Are they saying that it's the immigrants pushing people out onto the streets, or is it just the case that this is in fact a mental health crisis and not a housing crisis? That's what I ask you.

INGRAHAM: Friends of mine who live in downtown area of L.A., the part that's being slowly gentrified, they say that a lot of these units where they have seven, eight, nine, sometimes as many as 13 people in a two- bedroom apartment. And oftentimes they get busted and then they're out trying to find a new place to live.

But Dr. Drew, yesterday the DHS Secretary testified in front of the Senate, and aside from sounding the alarm on just the sheer numbers at play here, he also noted the issue of quarantines. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KEVIN MCALEENAN, ACTING DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: We're currently managing over 250 cases of H1N1 flu in one sector in Rio (ph) Valley (ph) where we have an outbreak. We now have two pediatricians we've deployed to the main stage in these individuals are quarantined. That's just a snapshot. ICE has over 4,000 people in custody that are in quarantined.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And 4,000 people in quarantine, Dr. Drew. And did you hear him say two pediatricians for 250 cases of the H1N1 flu?

PINSKY: H1N1, yes.

INGRAHAM: Is that an appropriate number of physicians for 250 people?

PINSKY: It doesn't sound like it. I'm not there to know exactly what their needs are.

But I'm telling you this is the big picture problem. There are policies that are ideologically driven that are resulting in human catastrophe, one after the other. We have to have a pragmatic approach for the people of this country that is realistic about what it means to have people in concentrated environments, whether it's a city, or whether it's an encampment of some type. These are all ideologically driven. And when you put people, when you create these circumstances, it's inevitable that infectious diseases break out. You must attend to the reality that we have for the last 800 years in our civilizations that somehow because of our current ideologies we decided we don't need to attend to.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Drew, if you could write the policy that would minimize the risk of a spread of infection, either within a migrant population that's being temporarily housed somewhere, whether it's young people or adults, or to the public at large, as a physician, what would be the proper protocol to put in place?

PINSKY: The proper protocol would be to have each individual evaluated by somebody with a board certification and a primary care specialty. That would be the ideal thing. That will never happen.

So the next best thing would be to have physician extenders like nurse practitioners and physician assistants under the supervision of a board- certified primary care specialist watching this and supervising it as it took place. This would be very expensive, very expensive.

INGRAHAM: Very expensive, and when we have 140,000 people as we had in the month of May, Dr. Drew, coming across our border, just the people we've apprehended, that's an entire small U.S. city. That's an enormous amount of resources and manpower that, frankly, the federal government right now just doesn't have and doesn't employ.

PINSKY: I agree. I don't think it could be properly done. That's why we must get this thing under control.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Drew Pinsky, thank you so much for being here tonight, we really appreciate it.

PINSKY: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: When the college admissions scandal broke three months ago, it revealed an entitlement mentality run amok. And tonight, we bring you a new controversy brewing at a prestigious school attended by the Obama and Clinton kids. That's next.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I totally forgot you go here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What are you talking about. I'm sorry, are you here to see me?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, silly, I go here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You go where?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Harvard. Law school.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You got into Harvard Law?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What, like its hard?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Actually it is really hard to get into Harvard or any Ivy League school for that matter. But a former D.C. prep school student is appealing to the Supreme Court of the United States after she was rejected by 13 schools, including most of the so-called Ivys. Now Dayo Adetu, and her parents, Nigerian nationals, blame the elite Sidwell Friends school and their counselors for failing her, charging discrimination in the process.

It should be noted that she did get into the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school itself, a phenomenal school, graduating last year. And yet she is still complaining and still suing. After the college admissions scandal, this represents really the latest example of I think both parents and students in this super elite class expecting results instead of necessarily earning them.

Joining me now with some perspective on this is Dan Lee, cofounder of Solomon Admissions. Dan, is this what the kids at the elite schools are learning. Everyone's a victim. If you don't get the prize at the end of the four years in high school, you move right to the lawsuit? I've seen a lot, but this one kind of takes the cake.

DAN LEE, CO-FOUNDER, SOLOMON ADMISSIONS: This story is definitely very out there. I would say that among a certain percentage of students who attend elite private schools, like Sidwell Friends, like Trinity, there is a sense that you are paying to get access to Ivy League colleges or other top 20 colleges. And so what students need to understand is that just because you attend an elite public school, that does not mean that you are guaranteed a spot at an elite college or an Ivy League university. The acceptance rate this past year at Ivy League universities across-the-board was in the single digits. At Harvard last year it was four percent. At UPenn it was seven percent.

INGRAHAM: Wow.

LEE: And so what that means is the majority of straight-A students who apply to these elite universities do not get in.

INGRAHAM: You say the merit-based system in higher education is being taken apart brick by brick. Explain.

LEE: Well, this is just a symptom of the entitlement that you were talking, because a lot of students and some parents feel that because they are paying for an elite education that they are entitled to get certain grades, and they are entitled to get acceptances to certain elite schools.

And so if we have a system where students are suing these independent schools and boarding schools over grades -- over grades or over potentially negative counselor recommendation letters, than these goals are going to be placed in a position where they're scared to write objective recommendation letters. What if this particular student at Sidwell Friends wasn't a stellar student and merited counselor recommendation that wasn't very flattering. If that is the case, then schools are simply going to be scared to write objective feedback on their students.

INGRAHAM: Dan, I've got to share this with you. I happen to know a lot of teachers and people recently retired from teaching both in the public and private school sector. And one of the top, top private schools in California, parents would routinely go to this number of teachers that I know and say, wait a second, my son didn't get an A this term. How do you expect him to get into x, then next elite school, in high school. And they are browbeating -- the teachers are browbeaten to give the higher grades to the kids, especially the really rich, entitled parents. And these teachers are fed up with it, because we are just grading them. Your kid is not that smart. You can't say that, your kid is not going to be an NASA scientist, but I'm sure he's going to do really well at something else. You can't speak frankly about a student's aptitude. If you do, you'll get sued or fired.

LEE: No, you're absolutely right, and that is a trend that we see growing. Not even at the high schools, but also at private universities we hear of students approaching their professors after the final exam and the final grade is given out, and a lot of them end up getting their grades changed, and this is happening at very elite schools in the country.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Or threatening them. My dad's not going to give money. This stuff is maddening, but I think this lawsuit is extremely revealing of what we've been talking about on this show for really the last year-and-a-half, the entitlement mentality that we have been feeding in this and the probably the next generation. Dan, thanks so much.

And up next, a special birthday remembrance for President Trump.

INGRAHAM: It is time for a Last Bite flashback. In honor of President Trump's 73rd birthday we'd thought you'd like to hear what his plans were when he was only 33.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Trump, what is left in your life? You're 33 years old. You're worth all this money. You say you didn't say that you want to be worth $1 billion.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I really don't. I just want to keep busy and keep active, and be interested in what I do. And that's all there is life as far as I'm concerned. I really am not looking to make tremendous amounts of money. I'm looking to enjoy my life. And if that happens to go with it, that's fabulous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I think he's enjoying his life, and I think he is remaining active. Happy birthday, Mr. President.

And happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. You have such an important job, and we salute you.

That's all the time we have tonight. Have a great weekend. Don't forget, check out my podcast at PodcastOne.com.

