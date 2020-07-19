Kayleigh McEnany tells Jesse Watters that Lori Lightfoot is focused on words but should be focused on action

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Juan Williams, Greg Gutfeld, Kennedy, and Emily Compagno. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is The Five.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If they are Democrat run cities, they are liberally run, they are stupidly run.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS HOST: Liberal Democrats have been running cities in this country for decades.

TRUMP: Poorly.

WALLACE: Why is it so bad right now?

TRUMP: They have run them poorly. It was always bad but now it's totally out of control.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: President Trump attacking Democrats in an interview with Chris Wallace that will air on Fox News Sunday. It comes as his administration in America's biggest cities take very different approaches to a surge in violence.

Federal agents cracking down on protesters in Portland after the 50th night of demonstrations. Anarchists were threatening to burn down a police precinct before the cops stepped in.

Oregon's Democrat governor called the move political theater. But acting DHS Chief Chad Wolf is calling her out for letting anarchy run wild.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHAD WOLF, ACTING SECRETARY, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: We continue to see violent activity, violent anarchists' night after night targeting those facilities. I think the concern that I have, or the local leadership, local and state leadership, they are fostering an environment where it's very difficult for law enforcement to do their job. And they are not coming out, in my view, in my opinion, coming out strong and of condemning the violent activity there in Portland.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Meanwhile in New York, the police are under attack and their assailants are being set free. The men who punch an NYPD chief on the Brooklyn Bridge was released without bail. And with shootings up 277 percent from last year, Mayor Bill de Blasio now unveiling an end gun violence plan but only after bragging the city is safer than ever.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D-NY), NEW YORK CITY: We now have fewer people in our jails than any time since World War II. And we are safer for it and better for it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I don't know if I agree with that logic. But Juan, why don't liberal mayors just drop the hammer?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Drop the hammer on who, Jesse? People who are exercising their first amendment constitutional rights to protest police brutality?

WATTERS: No, the anarchists, Juan.

WILLIAMS: You know, look.

WATTERS: And the violent criminals and the vandals and the rioters.

WILLIAMS: I think that Jesse -- Jesse -- Jesse, there are people who have engaged in unlawful activity that you've just described. They should be arrested. They are not, they are not even close to anywhere near the heart and soul of people who are concerned about standing up for racial justice in the country.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: So why don't the mayors tell the police chiefs to separate out the bad guys and let the peaceful demonstrations go on?

WILLIAMS: Of course, they do.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: They're not doing that.

WILLIAMS: That in fact, that's the situation on the bridge there in New York, it was a situation where church leaders had a separate march and then you had some of those vandals intervened and the police went after the vandals. No one is arguing that.

But I just wanted to say to you I think the president here is playing on fear, anxiety, and emotion about the idea of peaceful marches, saying that there is police brutality in the country. And I can't deny anyone's fear or anxiety over what's going on in the country but I can say that if there's hard data, hard data that says there is no anarchy in our streets, the crime is relatively low in our streets at this time.

And I think my real fear is the situation in Portland, because you have federal agents dressed in camouflage jumping out of unmarked cars, grabbing people, throwing them in jail, telling them they are under arrest then releasing them. That's a clear violation of who we are as a country. That sounds like some authoritarian state.

Senator Ron Wyden said the president wants these confrontations because they play well in right-wing media and they divide the country. Governor Kate Brown said it's an abuse of federal power. All the mayors involved say we don't need federal agents in unmarked uniforms acting like some kind of authoritarian police.

WATTERS: Well, those uniforms were marked. And if you look at the video you could see were the markings were on the shoulders, Juan. And if some people are breaking windows in a federal building and spray painting them, then I think the government can come in federally and clean it up.

Greg, do you agree with Juan that is just a bunch of fear and there's really nothing to worry about?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: The fear is legitimate and anybody who's been personally experiencing what's been going on in the streets know this and I won't even address it anymore. Because this justification is so old and stale. If there is no hard data. What about the spectacular increase in shootings and deaths?

They actually dismantle the anti-crime unit in charge of getting illegal guns off the streets in New York and the shootings doubled. And you know who asked for the anti-crime unit back? The black leaders in New York City. Thank God they are asking for it to come back.

So, if you actually believe that there is no hard data then you're basically living in a bubble. And there's -- I have to give them credit, though, the left are doing a great thing. They've created crime and chaos so that when Trump intervenes, he'll be painted as an autocrat.

So, if you do anything about it, you're a tyrant. But if you do nothing, the crime surge goes unabated and so the citizens suffer, and the left would much rather have the citizens suffer than actually let Trump do the right thing because they hate him so much.

But I have to hand it to America for being so dam patient. Basically there's 300 plus million people getting by in life while these miscreants are destroying the country. It reminds me of that scene from "Witness" where Harrison Ford is in the buggy and that jackass starts harassing him and putting ice cream on his face until finally Harrison Ford gets up and beats the crap out of him.

We are heading in a direction where law-abiding citizens are going to have enough of this. Until we cooperate, and I mean the protesters and the police get together because it's destroying the protest movement. It's destroying the movement and it's going to reelect Trump. So, you better stop playing these dumb games and admit there's a problem.

WATTERS: Yes. Even the fake Amish (ph) sometimes have to take matters into their own hands.

GUTFELD: So true.

WATTERS: Emily Compagno, when you look at some of these mayors, I guess in Portland or in Seattle, in Chicago, in New York City, wouldn't you think may be that they would not want to go down in the history books as just dangerous radicals that let anarchists take over their towns?

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: You would think, but unfortunately, that's exactly how they are going to go down in the history books.

I have had the benefit of four decades living on the west coast and I'll tell you guys about how I see these Democratic mayors and leaders are emboldening these destructive violent protesters and also single-handedly making their cities fall into rot and disrepair.

So, of these top ten most dangerous cities in the United States according to Forbes, not according to right-wing media, all of them are led by Democratic mayors. Of the top 10 highest instances of homelessness in cities, those are all led by Democratic mayors too and they are all sanctuary cities.

So that means they refused to cooperate with federal law enforcement. Of the top 25 most dangerous cities, most are Democratic led and the poverty rates is up to three times that of the national average. So is unemployment.

These are the statistics that don't lie, and when you're living there as a resident and you are seeing your incompetent, ineffective mayor refused to support law enforcement, refused to take a zero stance on violence and destruction while also acknowledging what needs to change and how, I don't understand why that's so difficult.

But as a resident, you watch it helplessly as your law enforcement is attacked, is bloodied on air, is killed, and your cities being destroyed as companies are fleeing because they are getting no tax incentives as your taxes or raisings you can pay for the hazmat cleanup for the ICE building being occupied for five weeks and I could go on. But believe me, there plenty of statistics to back up why Democratic led cities are rotting.

WATTERS: Kennedy, I'll give you the last word.

KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, Juan is absolutely right. And Ron Wyden is right here that these images do help the president. And Kate Brown and Ted Wheeler, Ted Wheeler is the mayor of Portland. Kate Brown is the governor of Oregon. It is a total abdication of leadership on their part.

And when you are hamstringing the police department because you have been neutered with the razor of wokeness, you are creating this environment that only grows and grows and limits people's freedom to associate and freedom to move throughout one of the most formerly livable cities in the world.

I grew up in Portland. This is not the city that I know and love. And the fact that they have given over to this mob because they somehow want to be liked, that's not why you run for office. That's not why you become mayor. There has to be leadership here. And there is utter hypocrisy.

You see it from coast-to-coast and that's why for the first time when I talk to people in New York and California, they are talking about moving to places like Texas and Tennessee which not only have more favorable tax environments but there's also a greater freedom to be enjoyed here. Because when there is no leadership, people give up at the shrugs and they leave and then the cities finally collapsed. So, you want every city in this country to be like Detroit in 2014? God, I hope not.

WATTERS: I think you're right. Coming up, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hit with one of the nastiest smears yet. We'll show you next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MONTGOMERY: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attacking Kayleigh McEnany, accusing the White House press secretary of being a Karen, after she called the mayor derelict over the surge of violence in that city. Here's McEnany responding on Watters World that airs this weekend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I'm very upset about the violence in the streets of her city. You know, she is focused on words but instead she should be focused on actions. I understand the truth hurts. The president has written her a letter and offered her help, and she needs to take it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MONTGOMERY: And CNN's Jim Acosta getting slammed for taking the press secretary out of context. Acosta claimed McEnany said that the science should not stand in the way of reopening schools but here's what really happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCENANY: The science should not stand in the way of this and as Dr. Scott Atlas said, I thought this was a good quote of course, we can do it, everyone else in the western world our peer nations are doing it. We are the outlier here. The science is on our side here. We encourage for localities and states to just simply follow the science, open our schools.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MONTGOMERY: Jesse, tell me a little bit more about that interview with Kayleigh. What else did she say?

WATTERS: She mentioned that Jim Acosta is the kind of guy that's a real jerk when the cameras go on and then afterwards, he's the nicest guy in the world. It's like the opposite of me. I'm like so nice on TV but then I'm a jerk in real life. I just keep --

GUTFELD: I doubt.

WATTERS: Yes, Gutfeld can vouch.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Honestly, I think the mayor of Chicago needs to start Karen a little bit more about her people dying because that's the point here. It's funny how a lot of these liberal mayors were begging the president for all this federal aid during the pandemic but then when black on black crime was surging and people's stores were being robbed and fires were burning, they didn't want any of the president's help all of a sudden.

I think the memo went out to Democratic mayors that we have to refuse the president's help because the president is getting good press when that happens. So, they'd rather stop the president from getting good press than stopping their own people being killed.

It is weird, though, that she says well, if he really wanted to help, he would, you know, make sure people that were on no-fly lists couldn't buy guns or do more background checks or ban assault rifles. Does the mayor of Chicago really think the people squeezing the triggers are on no-fly list or they're buying their guns illegally or they are really using AR-15's instead of handguns?

The fact that we buy this line from her without challenging her makes you realize how corrupt this whole media deal is.

MONTGOMERY: Well, Juan, it's also, I mean, it's really kind of worthless to just engage in this partisan bickering. And it's really easy for the mayors, you know, the president needs to shut his face because as Kate Brown said too in Oregon.

But wouldn't it be a little bit better if some of these mayors actually came up of a list of things that they were doing and that they were going to put in place in the near future to make their city safer? To make people, citizens there feel better? Wouldn't you rather hear that from Lori Lightfoot?

WILLIAMS: Look, I think, Kennedy, she's a local official, she's elected by the people of Chicago. She answers to the people of Chicago. And I would imagine they have demands and pressures on her, the council members and the rest, state officials as well in time to protect their citizens.

I just don't see it as a federal responsibility. That's not the way our country is structured. We don't run in and tell local officials how to run their schools, how to run their police department unless you want to make it a political issue.

And with regard to Kayleigh McEnany, listen, I think that if you're the chief communications officer for the President of the United States, you need to be clear and precise in your language. Everyone knows the president wants schools to reopen this fall.

So, she can't start making the case by saying science should not start -- stand in the way before she gets to citing a scientist and citing documents, because guess what, people are going to say, wait, you said science shouldn't stand in the way. And then she says you took me out of context. No, I think she was not clear, she was not precise.

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: Even Jim Acosta's --

WILLIAMS: And people are --

MONTGOMERY: -- coworker Jake Tapper said that he unfairly took her out of context. And by the time he --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Correct. I think --

MONTGOMERY: -- by the time he tweeted out a correction, he had already gotten 30,000 likes on that tweet. So, that part of it is dishonest. And there are -- there are teachers --

WILLIAMS: No.

MONTGOMERY: There are academics, there are scientists, there are doctors. There are parents, there are kids who wants schools to open, so she's not alone in that.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: And that is not simply a --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, I'm not saying that.

MONTGOMERY: As far as the cities, yes, the cities need to be run by the officials. Unfortunately, a lot of these cities we're talking about are being run into the ground.

Greg, let's talk about the most important issue here, though.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Well, that's up to local officials.

GUTFELD: Well, wait a second. Can I, Kennedy --

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: When local officials are doing a bad job, they should be thrown out of office if they're doing a bad job. Greg, go ahead.

GUTFELD: Kennedy, this --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: That's up to local voters.

MONTGOMERY: OK. OK. Very quick.

GUTFELD: It's interesting that their bodies piling up, Juan says that's a local issue but when it's a police incident it becomes a national story that involves every single media outlet that causes protests and then later riots and looting. It's a national, it's a global that affects England. But when there are bodies piling up in Chicago, it's a local issue. Mind your own business. Look, we saw --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: That's not right.

GUTFELD: We saw with Acosta. We saw with Acosta that Trump is right. That fake news is the enemy of the people. One of the most powerful statements since tear down this wall and it's really good that we see this in action because every day the public gets more and more red pilled. That is the media that is manipulating the news in order to create dissent so that they can get more clicks. And they don't just do this by the way to public figures like Kayleigh.

If you've ever been the subject of a story and you know you weren't treated fairly because there's always an inclination for a reporter to create a sensation out of nothing. You know, a beach --- a beach without a shark attack is just a beach. So, you need that shark attack.

But I've got to tell you, finally, it is a joy to watch Kayleigh because it provides a contrast. What you have on one side in the press corps are these whiny, petty dudes, right, compared to the stoic terminator shooting lasers made of facts into their dissident brains is a positive joy for me. It makes my day every day.

MONTGOMERY: And then you can make your night tomorrow night by watching not only the Greg Gutfeld show but also --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: -- Watters World and you can see that exclusive interview with Kayleigh McEnany.

But of the most important issue here truly, Emily, is the abuse of the term Karen. Don't take Karen from us, because if you just throw Karen around in the wrong way, we don't get to use it and we don't get to enjoy it and maybe that is the greatest miscarriage of justice. I appeal to you.

COMPAGNO: I rule affirmatively on that. Look, I -- I'll speak to Mayor Lightfoot's tweet. The whole watch your mouth or what? Why doesn't she watch her town? The statistics coming out of Chicago are undeniable. Nine children have been shot to death under the age of 18 since June 20th. And she talks about being left alone but the pandemic has exacerbated all of the stressors in those communities that are experiencing the most violence to begin with. Right? Like unemployment spiking and infection rates and death rates.

So, for her to focus on this to throw around Karen to basically threaten Kayleigh and then ignore her own town which is rotting and festering, again, I think she should watch her residence. She should watch her children and she should probably listen to those residents who are saying enough is enough.

MONTGOMERY: Amen. I feel her -- I feel your frustration and hopefully these leaders will tap into that and they will at some point sprout a pair and lead. Excellent.

All right. Coming up next, Joe Biden fully embracing the far left. What he just did and how bad will it hurt him come November. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. Joe Biden is leading in the polls but will adopting ideas from progressive cost him in November? Biden who painted himself as more of a moderate during the primaries is now embracing some of the policies from his former Democratic rivals.

Axios out today with a report on, quote, "how Warren is shaping Biden's policies." And the Washington Post noting, quote, "Biden's vision comes into view, and it's much more liberal than it was." End quote.

Kennedy, the president has tried to define Joe Biden as too close to China, a doddering old man. Too hard on crime in the '90s now he's too soft on crime. Is the problem here that people know Joe Biden and like him?

MONTGOMERY: I think that is probably the biggest problem for the president is that he's a likable person and as I've said before he's not Hillary Clinton. And she really activated people to come out and vote against her. It was -- it was unprecedented. Man, was she a bad nominee?

Joe Biden, this is interesting because normally when we had towards the general election you see something called triangulation where someone who ran pretty far left as a Democrat now tries to move to the center in order to get those necessary independent voters.

What Joe Biden is doing is called strangulation because we've seen the failure of big government over and over and over again on both sides, to be completely fair. And so, what he is offering through the status and socialist policies that Elizabeth Warren and people like AOC and Bernie Sanders have to offer is even more government which means even more problems. And I think that is -- that will cost him points. Will it cost him the election? Maybe not, but it's a really bad way for the former vice president to define himself right now.

WILLIAMS: Emily, what about tying Joe Biden to Elizabeth Warren? Do you think that could work for the president? Will people buy it?

COMPAGNO: They probably will because Biden is doing it to himself. Now, he bent over backwards to impart that his green economy plan would somehow all go to union jobs, but they're not buying it. Jim Snell, the business agent for the Steamfitters said I am shocked and stunned at the language coming out of Biden's mouth allegedly a union guy. The Democratic Party has kicked the trade unions to the curb.

And interestingly, former U.S. Congressman Ryan Costello said that the swing voters in Pennsylvania, they used to be suburban women, and now they will be those building tradesmen.

WILLIAMS: All right, Jesse, A lot of the Democratic strategists right now are saying at this point in the campaign, most candidates have already defined their opponent and try to then use it. But I wonder, is it too late at this point in the game. We're about, you know, three to four months away from the vote.

WATTERS: It's never too late. Biden is blowing is, Juan. All he had to do is stay in a moderate lane, and he's just gone off the rails to the left. He just needs to stay moderate so he's competitive in battlegrounds. But I think what's happening is his campaign manager, they know the real polls, not the ones really under sample Republicans by 10 points to get like a really bad frame job on the president.

The real poll show Biden has a really bad enthusiasm gap with the President. S1o the only thing they think they need to do is juice enthusiasm with the left-wing base to juice turnout. The way they're doing it is go into Bernie and have Bernie call the shots.

That's just a really dumb idea because now if you look at the poly see positions that Joe Biden has, he's for taxpayer-funded partial-birth abortion on demand. I mean, he's for sanctuary cities. His health care program covers illegal immigrants. And when you close your eyes in the dark, you can't tell in a blind taste test the difference between Sanders' health care plan, and Joe Biden's.

He's raising taxes, he's going to hit everybody with regulations, and he's letting Beto confiscate guns. So, he really screwed this up, Juan. I mean, if I was an advisor, I could tell Joe Biden had to beat Donald Trump. I won't, because I won't. But it's not that difficult if he just stays normal, but he went off the Crazy Train and fell into the socialism trap.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Greg, you know, the biggest item these days is the virus obviously. And today the Washington Post is out with numbers that show widespread disapproval in almost every category of voters on the President's handling of the virus. So does that make this just a referendum on Trump and really make defining or smearing Biden not relevant?

GUTFELD: Well, it would -- it would mean something if people also had suggestions. Like, say what is -- what is Trump doing wrong and what you could do to make it better. Biden has that -- hasn't done that. In fact, no Democrats have done that. They sit there and they complain, but they don't have any tips on how to do it better.

Look, Biden isn't far left, he's far gone. If he thinks demilitarizing the military would placate the left, he'd do it. This guy is so malleable, he makes Gumby look like John Kerry. I think he should -- and I think he should pick Liz Warren. After all, she's a woman of color, she's the first lady astronaut, and she discovered penicillin. She is the greatest woman that ever lived and I think you should pick her.

WILLIAMS: Wow, we'll take that is an endorsement.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Kanye West dropping new hints on his 2020 presidential run. More on that in the "FASTEST SEVEN" next on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, Kanye West moving full speed ahead with his 2020 presidential bid tweeting a photo of his face on Mount Rushmore after making his way onto the presidential ballot in Oklahoma.

All right, Kennedy, what do you think? Can you see it?

MONTGOMERY: Absolutely. I think it's going to be fantastic. And I think -- I think Biden and Trump are both going to drop out of the race. I would love to see Jo Jorgensen really put up a good fight on the libertarian side, but I think Kanye has the edge here. And after that visual, he could bring the country together and really save the nation with that profile.

COMPAGNO: Greg, what do you think?

GUTFELD: Number one, it's going exactly according to plan. Kanye knows that to win as president, you got to run like three times, right? So, the first time you put your toe in the water, and then the next time you last a little bit longer, and then the next time your name is synonymous with running for president goes hand in hand.

I have to criticize you, Kennedy. I don't think whatever her name, Jorgensen, is a real libertarian. I think she's a virtue signaler.

KENNEDY: She's got a lot of heat this week, but she has been through the crucible of liberty. And I think there are always bumps in the road for candidates and I think she'll come out victorious in her own realm, which is saying that you'll get two percent of the vote.

GUTFELD: Pestilence.

COMPAGNO: So, Jesse, what do you think? Is Kanye taking a playbook page from Biden and will he maybe be successful three times from now?

WATTERS: Does anybody have any idea what Kennedy and Gutfeld just talked about? I mean, what the hell was that? Anyway --

KENNEDY: Don't tread on me, Watters.

WATTERS: OK. I just -- I just think that if Sleepy Joe loses to Donald Trump by a few thousand votes in Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, and it's because thousands of Black Americans wrote in Kanye West in Philly or Milwaukee, it's just going to be so delicious.

COMPAGNO: Juan, what do you predict will happen with Kanye's election bid?

WILLIAMS: I think he must have a new album coming out Emily. I think this is publicity. He has -- he has no idea what -- you know, about registering to get on the ballot in states and he's missed some already. I just think - -

WATTERS: Write them in.

WILLIAMS: -- you know, he doesn't understand what it really takes to be president. But I think that what Jesse just said is true. I think that the Trump supporters would love to have somebody -- they think that black folks would all vote for Kanye. I don't think that. I think Kanye has a lot of white fan.

WATTERS: Hey, white college students too, Juan.

WILLIAMS: That's what I was saying.

COMPAGNO: All right, guys, next up, Coronavirus lockdowns make us all want to scream apparently.

That was an advertisement from Iceland's Tourism Board encouraging people to submit their screams. The country says it will play them throughout the empty countryside if people can't do it in person. Jesse, your thoughts.

WATTERS: I really don't have any thoughts on this. I didn't really know we were going to be doing this topic. Iceland, really?

COMPAGNO: You don't need to prepare for this.

WATTERS: This would be a great place to quarantine. That's all I have to say about that.

COMPAGNO: Kennedy, they -- Iceland went through this awesome tourism marketing campaign that actually really worked about using their airport as a flyover, and then this happened. Do you think this is two steps backward for them?

KENNEDY: Yes, I don't think this one is necessary. I like I like Bjork and we'll leave it there. I hear that Iceland is a lovely place to visit. They got a lot of hot springs and stuff. But screaming, it makes me very uncomfortable and nervous.

WATTERS: Is Bjork a libertarian, Kennedy. Let's talk about that.

KENNEDY: She's actually running for the libertarian nomination in Iceland. Her last name is Gudmundsdottir.

WATTERS: OK.

COMPAGNO: Juan, what do you think about this?

WILLIAMS: Aren't the Japanese telling people not to scream on their roller coasters because that would spread the virus? I noticed in those videos, you don't have any mask on the people. So, I think they've got to be careful there, Emily.

COMPAGNO: And Greg, take us home with this one.

GUTFELD: Well, there's 300 -- what, 364,000 people in Iceland, so if you scream, no one is really going to hear you. The only thing I could say about Iceland. I've been there. It's beautiful. I ate a puffin. It tasted like licorice and shoelaces.

WATTERS: No, Greg, you can't do that.

GUTFELD: Yes, I ate a puffin and it didn't scream, not one bit.

COMPAGNO: No, no. I don't believe that.

WATTERS: No, you're not allowed to do that.

GUTFELD: Yes, I ate a puffin.

COMPAGNO: All right, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Yes, it's "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're answering your questions. The first question is from Terry. Who is your favorite author and why? Jesse, I know you read a lot.

WATTERS: Tolkien.

GUTFELD: Tolkien?

COMPAGNO: Yes, yes, I love him too, Jesse. Great.

WATTERS: Thank you, Emily. Thank you. The second is Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: You can't even take the hint. You can't even take the hint.

WATTERS: The second is Gutfeld. I almost had it.

GUTFELD: Kennedy, who's your favorite author?

KENNEDY: Plato. I love Socratic dialogues. Big fan.

GUTFELD: Who doesn't? Who doesn't? He's no Plotinus, though. Juan?

KENNEDY: It sounds dirty.

WILLIAMS: I'm a big fan of --

COMPAGNO: I know.

WILLIAMS: I'm a big fan of Ralph Ellison who wrote Invisible Man, which I think is one -- is the greatest book of the 20th century so I got to -- I got to say Ralph Ellison.

WATTERS: The movie was better than the book one.

GUTFELD: Are you thinking about the original Invisible Man, Jesse?

WILLIAMS: They're very different movie, Jesse.

WATTERS: I'm thinking about the one out in Netflix right now.

COMPAGNO: I just saw that the other night too.

GUTFELD: I'm going to -- I'm going to go with -- OK, Emily, you're going to say Tolkien?

COMPAGNO: Well, no, because Jesse already took it. So what I was doing to say was that I have a new mystery suspense author that I totally love. Her name is Tana French. She's out of Dublin, Ireland. I love every book that she has written. I highly recommend her.

GUTFELD: I will recommend and I always do --

WILLIAMS: I can agree.

GUTFELD: I don't even like fiction, but I love Jim Thompson. If you've ever read the Killer Inside Me, or the Grifters, which was a movie, or Population 1280, probably the best pulp writer of all time. He makes your skin crawl just reading him. And they're really short books too. They're disgusting.

OK. Becky D. asks, what is one bad habit you had when you were younger but have since managed to stop? Kennedy?

KENNEDY: I stopped -- no, I can't say that. No, that was -- that's a bad joke and I'm not allowed to tell that. Bad habit I managed to stop, I used to -- I used to count things a lot. I used to count things a lot. I guess it was like OCD and I worried if I didn't count things that something bad would happen to me. And fortunately, I don't -- I don't do that anymore.

GUTFELD: I count things all the time. I count the days I have left on this planet, Emily. I'm sure you had some bad habits.

COMPAGNO: Well, yes. I will say that I think I have -- I've improved my listening habits. I'm sure when I was a child, I think I was more like distractible, and now I am a more conscientious listener.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's nice. Juan, how about you? What bad habits Did you have when you were younger that is no longer here?

WILLIAMS: I trying -- you know, I think a lot of junk food, Greg. And I was thinking, you know, right now the baseball players aren't allowed to spit their sunflower seeds. And as a kid, I used to spit all the time with those sunflower seeds. Like you know, I don't do that anymore. I don't even eat sunflower seeds. I'm not in anybody's dugout.

GUTFELD: What about you, Jesse?

WATTERS: Crystal meth. From 2009 to 2014. I don't even remember. Apparently, I did a bunch of "WATTERS' WORLD" on the street. I have no idea.

GUTFELD: You don't remember those ads they show the before and after. You actually ended up becoming better when you're on it because you were so horrible.

WATTERS: Yes, I was born with meth mouth, and now this is what happened.

GUTFELD: I'm with Juan, though. I had -- when I was younger, I told -- when I was 15, I said that I wanted a McDonald's in my house if I ever got rich. If I ever got rich, I was going to have a jack in the box or a McDonald's in my house. And now it's like, I can afford to eat that every single day. And I haven't had McDonald's in at least three weeks. It's killing me.

WATTERS: We can tell, Greg. You look great. Is that what you were looking for? You look great.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's exactly what I was looking for. Am I running out of time or do I have one more? One more. What are you secretly good at that no one knows? Emily?

COMPAGNO: Well, so many things. I'll say dancing, but I feel like you guys know that because I cheered.

GUTFELD: Well, I haven't seen you dance.

COMPAGNO: That's boring. I'm sorry.

GUTFELD: That was terrible.

COMPAGNO: I know.

GUTFELD: Juan, what's something that's surprisingly good nobody knows about that you're good at?

WILLIAMS: Well, gee, I don't know. I'm pretty proud of what I do in the gym, but I don't -- you know, it's --at my age, I'm just trying to stay alive, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes, I hear you.

WILLIAMS: We saw you in Houston, Juan, you have some speed. Come on.

GUTFELD: What about you, Jesse?

WILLIAMS: You're very kind.

GUTFELD: What would -- what would surprise us that you're good at? Humility?

WATTERS: That's a personal question. That's a personal question. And that's not the -- that's not the type of show that we're doing here tonight.

GUTFELD: So you can't -- oh, I get it now. All right, Kennedy.

KENNEDY: I'm good at untying knots. I can untie any not whether it's a necklace or string. For some reason, that's -- I'm really good at that.

GUTFELD: Wow. You know, that actually is a talent because that's -- I cannot undo knots because I don't have any fingernails.

WATTERS: Because you bite them.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm really, really good at biting fingernails.

WATTERS: That's your bad habit.

GUTFELD: I can bite fingernails to a point where that doesn't hurt. I know exactly when to stop. Yes, I messed up. All right, let's go. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg?

GUTFELD: All right, tomorrow night, the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW," Saturday 10:00 p.m. We've got Dave Rubin. We've got some lady named Emily. We have Kat Timpf and Tyrus. That's 10:00 p.m. Watch it so I could beat Jesse. All right, let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Jesse beat me in the demo by 10,000. It can't happen again.

WATTERS: Don't bite your nails anymore over that, Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, I love ping pong. I love watching ping pong. Check out this fellow here enjoying the greatness Have a great ping pong match. It's like -- it's like a viewer at home watching and Jesse and Juan argue forever. This is exactly what it's like. Isn't that great? Look at that. I could watch this for days. Yes. All right, that's enough.

WATTERS: All right, speaking of animals, a kangaroo was arrested, of course in Florida. We don't know what the kangaroo did. We think the kangaroo toppled the statue of Ponce de Leon. But he's not talking to investigators, so we're going to have to wait and see how he pleads in kangaroo court which he will be going to momentarily.

COMPAGNO: Oh my God, he really is behind bars.

WATTERS: Oh yes.

COMPAGNO: Oh my, God.

WATTERS: Oh yes. He didn't -- they don't have bail reform down there so he had to spend the night in the slammer. All right, "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00 p.m. We are going to have a Watters' words here that makes Joe Biden unlikable. Juan says he's likable. After you Watters' words, you're going to realize how unlikeable he is. Don't miss it. Kennedy?

KENNEDY: It's been disgusting for subway fights lately. Anyone who's written rails in New York City knows that. In Singapore, look at these dirty rats. They took it up a notch. Yes, look at these two. They're just fighting like crazy. But the best part is there's a cat lurking in the distance watching these to exhaust themselves because the cat knows as soon as they're completely spent -- because we all know that boxing is the most cardio heavy sport there is. The cat is going to swoop in on both. He's going to have a meal and leftovers. Take that you dirty rats. See, that's the cat going in. Keep going.

COMPAGNO: Oh my gosh.

WATTERS: That's like when Juan and Greg fight and I have to break it up. Juan, you're u.

WILLIAMS: Thank goodness. All right, so guys, life is full of surprises. One day, you're walking down the street and all of a sudden, your ears perk up. You look over and there's a 71-year-old guy testing an old piano left as junk on the street, and you think that guy's pretty good. Take a look.

Yes, that's Billy Joel, the five-time Grammy winner. Billy Joel got off his motorcycle in Huntington, Long Island. When he saw the piano, he ran through some tunes as people stopped to listen. Joel told the passers-by that piano is in good shape and should go to the local church. Way to go, Piano Man.

WATTERS: That's right. When you leave your junk on the street, Elton John comes along and plays it.

KENNEDY: Billy Joel.

COMPAGNO: Elton John, Billy Joel, that's amazing.

WATTERS: Billy Joel, Elton John.

COMPAGNO: OK, you guys, today is World Emoji Day. And according to emoji- pedia, the two most popular ones are faced with tears of joy and loudly crying face. And here are some of my favorite emojis. And of course, everyone who knows me, you know I love to bitmoji. This is my favorite, always excited. I love you guys. Happy World Emoji Day.

WATTERS: That's right. And Elton John, I'm sorry about that, and Billy Joel, whoever you are.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.