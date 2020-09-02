Kayleigh McEnany on President Trump's visit to Kenosha, violence in Democrat-run cities

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 1, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker. Great show as always.

Welcome to “Hannity”

Breaking tonight, we are tracking multiple developing stories, including this one, yes, from San Francisco. Look at your screen. Fox News has exclusively obtained this security footage showing Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House at least in name only, getting her hair done at a San Francisco salon, despite local officials forcing all salons to remain closed because of coronavirus concerns.

As per usual, the rules don't apply to Nancy Pelosi. The owner of that salon is infuriated. We have all of those details and video coming up.

Also tonight, evidence has emerged that I, yours truly, and others were illegally monitored by our government. Full details on a full report from John Solomon.

Also tonight, we'll do something the mob and the media will never do. A special "Hannity" investigation into the Democrats radical socialist agenda. We'll take a deep dive tonight into the Bernie-Biden manifesto.

And later, we'll unravel the latest baseless smears from the media mob -- of course, the number one donor to the Democratic Party.

Tonight, though, it is clear Democrats -- they are terrified. They are desperate. Their candidate, we all know he's weak and feeble.

Now, their radical socialist platform is the most extreme of any major party in history. The riots, they once, well, pretty much, all out -- wouldn't say a negative thing about, lied about, denied or even happening. They told us they were peaceful. Then, of course, they tried to ignore them and as a result of their lies, their failure of leadership -- well, this is now completely out of control.

The cities and states that have been controlled for decades by liberal Democrats are now war zones. Americans of every background, every demographic, every race, they are fleeing the Democratic Party in droves tonight.

The Democratic enclave of Portland, Oregon, just experienced yet another night of rioting and mayhem. This time, rioters attempting to burn down a large occupied condo building where Portland's supportive mayor of anarchy, that's Mayor Ted Wheeler, apparently lives.

I wonder if fake news CNN considers this -- oh, yeah, see the picture? Look at the picture. To be a mostly peaceful fire. Peaceful rioting.

Either way, the police were forced to declare it right and not before arsonists started to feed the flames with debris, a wooden picnic table, fireworks.

Now, do you keep in mind that dozens of innocent men, women, and children live in that building. And guess what? These far left demonstrators, peaceful protesters, better known as anarchists, they tried to burn it to the ground.

Many other buildings in the area were also vandalized. Window shattered, businesses looted. Been watching this now for over 100 nights.

It was just another night, typical day, typical evening in Portland, Oregon, the city whose dopey far left mayor and far left governor still refuse any and all attempted help from the president who's basically begging them to help restore law and order. The president keep saying daily, he stands ready to help any American city or state in every way possible. But he's usually, unless he invokes the insurrection act, guess what, they are supposed to ask him.

Typically, this is how it works. Governors and mayors, they ask for the federal. Guess what? President has promised to offer it, give it all. And that means mobilizing National Guard in times of lawlessness.

We know how to beat back protesters. There are tools at police's disposal. Nonlethal tear gas, pepper spray, dozens of Democratic mayors and governors apparently would rather watch their cities burn than dare coordinate with President Trump.

It is sad. It is petty, frankly, repulsive and disgusting. It leads to real consequences, including death and destruction. In cities where federal help has been requested, the violence has been squashed. It has been done over.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, for example, the latest example -- well, order has been restored with the help of Donald Trump and the National Guard. And even Kenosha's Democratic mayor admitted, yep, the National Guard has been extremely helpful.

By the way, Portland, New York, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, learn from the mayor of Kenosha.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR JOHN ANTARAMIAN (D), KENOSHA, WISCONSIN: I will tell you, though, that the National Guard has been extremely helpful. We feel comfortable that we can keep the president safe and keep the public safe. Mostly, we need to try to make sure there is calm in the community and that is what we are hoping to meeting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And after request, the president was able to restore law and order and safety and security in Minnesota. And, of course, our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. That's right. The president did his job to keep people safe and secure.

Sadly in Kenosha, before the guard was called in, and order was restored, dozens of businesses or absolutely wrecked with many completely burned to the ground. Today, the president, he tore the devastation and announced his administration was allocating a million dollars for local law enforcement, $4 million in aid to the businesses that were destroyed, and $42 million to the state of Wisconsin to bolster public safety efforts.

Today, one store owner had this to say about the president's visit that the mob and the media and, of course, Democrats are saying can't happen. It can't happen. It happened and it went along fine. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STORE OWNER: Coming today, everybody here does, we are so thankful that we got the federal troops into help. Once they got here, things calmed down quite a bit. Our city police and sheriff and fire departments are awesome. They worked harder than you can believe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And look at your screen. Look at the crowds of supporters all in Wisconsin. They lined the streets. Street after street, mile after mile, to see President Trump's motorcade drove by.

Of course, Joe Biden, he never bothered to visit Kenosha. He hasn't left the East Coast in a long time. In fact, it's been, if you're in Wisconsin, pay attention. 672 days since he last visited the great state of Wisconsin.

And today, by the way, he took -- Joe Biden took a long break from campaigning. He needed rest and relaxation. Remember that from the cartoon? After briefly stepping out of his basement bunker yesterday, delivering an extremely long 24-minute speech from an empty room reading a teleprompter. And, of course, followed by zero questions from his fawning press, the media mob, better known a state-run media.

And, of course, Biden is now suddenly condemning the violent riots. A little late, Joe.

Remember, a few weeks ago, Joe said he absolutely wants to redirect funds away from police. For months, he didn't have a single nice thing to say about any of the brave men and women that put their lives on the line daily. That's police, around the country that protect and serve. Very difficult circumstances. 99 percent of good cops.

Biden's campaign staffers actually donated to a fund that helped get rioters out of jail. He promises they will have a no bond policy, no bail policy, just like New York.

Kamala Harris actually promoted this idiotic fund. Now, all of a sudden, they're backtracking 63 days before the election. And Joe and Kamala are attempting an election time conversion. But not because they really care about the violence and destruction, instead for them, it's all about the polls.

Look at this, according to Pew, the ongoing riots are now a top 2020 concern for all Americans. And it should be.

Meanwhile, brand-new Emerson poll shows that Trump and Biden are in a statistical dead heat. The president closing the gap among suburban voters and minorities.

Look at this. The president is now polling 24 percent with African-American voters. That is three times the support he garnered in 2016. If that number holds, this election or reelection is over.

And, of course, the media mob, they are working overtime to help rescue Joe at his struggling campaign. The last 24 hours, they absolutely trash President Trump for daring to visit the destruction in Kenosha.

Well, the president restored order. He did it in Minnesota. He can do it in New York, Chicago, Portland and Seattle if they would just like him.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tomorrow, from officials there who think his presence will only inflame matters.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As protests in Kenosha entered their second week, the city braces for a controversial presidential visit.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And in Kenosha, officials bracing for the president's plan to visit tomorrow.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a city that has now seen days of peace, quiet, people getting along. There's a lot of unity right now in this city. And the biggest concern from them is that to have the president come here, it's just going to turn that all around. For a lot of people, tomorrow, I think they are bracing for what's to come.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And there at fake news CNN, the panic is really setting in. Without a shred of evidence, they have one of their dumb so-called political analysts, Clinton Obama sycophant, probably the dumbest press secretary in history, his name Joe Lockhart floating old new conspiracy theory that the president of the United States suffered a series of mini strokes and he's hiding from the American people, in broad daylight, out every day answering questions. Just more lies, more fake news, more conspiracy theories from CNN.

The president's doctors, they said 1,000 percent false. So, where's the apology for yet more lies and more hoaxes and more conspiracies from CNN? They are just repulsive.

Lockhart, the left, they are stricken. They are throwing anything and everything at the wall in the hopes that something sticks. Look at what they allowed this lying jackass, Lockhart, to say about Nicholas Sandmann. By the way, I hope Lin Wood sue CNN again. He's already gotten a lot of money.

And, by the way, Dr. Lockhart, your candidate, the frail, the week Joe Biden, does he seem, Joe, if you're so intelligent, if this -- does this guy seem very mentally alert to you? Let's take a look at the videotape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Tomorrow is super Thursday -- Tuesday. I want to thank you all. I tell you what, I am rushing ahead, aren't I?

We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by -- you know the thing.

If you agree with me, go to Joe 30330.

We choose truth over facts.

Play the radio. Make sure the television -- excuse me. Make sure you have the record player on at night, the phone. Make sure the kids hear word.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hey, Dr. Lockhart, what's your diagnosis there?

Now, make no mistake, the mob, the media, the Democrats, they are in full panic mode. And, sadly, in the next 63 days, I promise you, it will only get worse. Just listen to what President Trump had to say about the mob earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The press should be ashamed of themselves and I think the press is actually, the medias was fueling this. More so than even Biden. Biden doesn't know he's alive. The press is really fueling this and they are fueling it horribly. And you're doing a great disservice to your country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: They lie in unison, the same words, the same phrases, the same talking points. The mob, the media, they are the biggest donors to all things radical Democratic socialist. And Biden answered less than 50 questions since March. And they are letting him get away with it.

But let not your heart be troubled. The mob, the media, guess what, they are not in control of the future. You, the American people, in 63 days, you have the power. I don't have it. They don't have it come to shock the world again.

Here with more, someone who deals with the mob every single day, there's not enough money printed by the government to actually be worth doing this job -- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is with us.

By the way, I wanted to say I did not know the story -- your personal story that you shared at the convention. And I want to applaud you, because, obviously, I'm sure that wasn't an easy thing to do. But I'm also certain that you helped a lot of people.

My mom suffered stage-four breast cancer. She survived it barely. She has since passed away from something else.

But I thought that was very brave. I think you're going to help a lot of people by doing that.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Thank you, Sean.

Your mom was a fighter. Women across this country are fighters who are battling breast cancer. It was an honor to share the story, and my honor that President Trump was the one who encouraged me to do it.

HANNITY: Let's talk -- I watch these crowds. It's not just Kenosha, Wisconsin. It's everywhere the president goes, lining the streets mile after mile after mile. I actually had a secret source inside the motorcade that sent me video that I can't air. It's mile after mile.

You had a chance to speak to people. You saw the reaction. Kenosha was so glad the president came, versus what the media was saying, oh, he can't go. He can't go. He can't go.

Well, he went and he's helping Kenosha out and he also restored law and order there.

MCENANY: That's right. Of course, the media won't share this, but we literally rode for 15 miles, Sean, and literally person after person with pro-Trump signs, showing up, showing their support in a district that is a Democrat district, that no one since Richard Nixon had won that President Trump did.

And then we arrive at this -- we arrived in Kenosha, he stands at a business that was burned down. They've been open for 109 years, but they were burned down by Antifa rioters.

And then we moved on and we go to law enforcement where we meet with U.S. marshals, our brave local law enforcement. I saw this woman and she was a little shy.

And, you know, I was talking to the U.S. marshals when I moved on and I came back, after the president passed through, and they were -- there is a woman crying, the same woman who was a little shy and nervous, crocodile tears. They had their arms in their back and I said, what happened over here?

And they said, President Trump came over, spoke to her, gave her a little pin from the White House and she's stunned, she's humbled and she's honored that this is what the commander-in-chief did for a woman from Jackson, Mississippi.

That's the respect this president has for our men and women in this country, and I see it every day.

HANNITY: All -- I'm looking at this video right now of one of the burned down businesses. And I'm looking -- you know, I know friends that have business. Every single thing they have in life, they usually throw into that business, including their heart, sweat, equity and soul. And it gets burned to the ground.

Look, Kenosha got the help. A little late but they got the help. And the president restored law and order. The president did in D.C. The president did it in Minnesota.

He's been begging New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, L.A. to help. They keep refusing to help.

Why, when people's lives are destroyed and people are dying?

MCENANY: It's a great question.

And, look, Governor Evers, to his credit, finally did request the help. But, you know, as was said today, what if he had requested a 24 hours earlier? This business that have been opened for more than a century would still be there.

What if Mayor Wheeler, the derelict mayor, irresponsible mayor out in Portland who's seen violence in the streets for 100 days had requested that help? That beautiful young boy who lost his life in the streets, a Trump supporter who was sought out and gunned down by 100 percent Antifa individual and his words would still be here.

It's lawlessness and Democratic governors and mayors need to step it up.

HANNITY: I hope. I just want to add to what I said in the beginning. Your odds after you got this test, 84 percent. At some point in your life, you would have had breast cancer.

I just would urge women -- I don't know what the test is. I'm not a doctor but if you have at your family, I hope people hear that message. Thank you. Kayleigh McEnany.

All right. Now, joining us now with more, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, author of the brand-new book "Do Not Lie to Me", the host of "Justice", Judge Jeanine Pirro.

I wouldn't lie to you because your opening monologue scares the hell out of me. Now, I'm -- I say that -- we are such good friends. I'm allowed to say that.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, "JUSTICE": Yes.

HANNITY: But in reality, I'm tired of being lied to. They have lied to us about Russia, that they care about it but they didn't care about the dossier. They care about obstruction but not Hillary emails. They care about quid pro quos, but not Joe. They don't care about a president being spied on, and a candidate being spied on.

They lie about violence that we see with our very eyes. They lie every day, Judge, every single day. I wouldn't lie to you or Judge Judy for that matter.

PIRRO: Well, you know, they also lie about their love for black lives because the only black lives that matter in their minds are black lives that are lost at the hands of law enforcement. But, you know, that -- the lies, we could go on for an hour.

But I want to talk about with the president did today. You know, when Joe Biden's spokesperson said that Trump going to Kenosha is like pouring gasoline in a tense situation, I mean, that is just such a -- not only a lie, but it denies the reality. The only people pouring gasoline on what's going on in this country right now are the anarchists, the people on the left, Antifa, and the movement. Not the movement Black Lives Matter, but the anarchists organization.

They come in to destroy cities, and then the media and these political operatives come out and say, you can't come into our city. You're going to make it worse.

That's nonsense. When the president said to the police and law enforcement, America loves you. That's what they needed to hear.

And there's a reason why the polls are changing. America doesn't need to listen to the media and to the left telling them not to believe they're lying eyes. America just needs to look at what's going on. People are afraid to walk the streets. Afraid to leave their business for fear that is going to be burned down.

This is not what our Founding Fathers had in mind. People are not going to tolerate it nor should they and Joe Biden, his response is to hide in a basement. Well, hide in the basement. It's not going to do you any good, just like everything is people are saying about him, that he's in there just waiting to make sure that everything is peaceful. It ain't going to happen for Joe.

HANNITY: A day late and a dollar short. Didn't support the travel ban, quarantine, subsequent travel bans. Democrats are too busy with their impeachment trial, Dan Bongino, and the president was acting.

They were nowhere to be found. The idiot governors sending COVID-19 into nursing homes and then writing books on leadership. They weren't here. They deny the violence. They actually were telling us it's a myth.

The mob and the media were telling us it's peaceful. We have eyes to see. We're not dumb and, you know, blind.

And yet, they continue to lie. They have lied for four years. Now, the question is what will the American people do about it in 63 days?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I mean, Sean, there's three big lies now. You know, I'd just like to add onto Obama's Defense Secretary Bob Gates who said Joe Biden had been on the wrong side of every foreign policy decision. You can add the wrong side of every domestic policy decision too.

He is lying right now, Sean. He's telling you if you're a middle-class viewer of Fox News, he said repeatedly, Joe Biden is not going to hike your taxes. But then in the exact same sentence, he says he's going to repeal the Trump tax cuts.

Did he not Google the Trump tax cuts? Has he not done any Internet search? I can cite the rates. They went from 25 to 22. The rates from 15 to 12 for people in the lower middle class. Your taxes are going to go up.

He is lying about fracking. He says Trump says, I'm going to -- I'm going to stop fracking. No, no, you said it, Joe, on tape. Have you ever heard of YouTube?

You can just go to an Internet search engine. Joe Biden. I'm going to ban fracking. Listen to Joe say it.

One other thing, Sean, he said, well, I never set I'm going to redirect funding away from the police. No, you absolutely did. You were asked a question about redirecting funding which is a synonym for defunding, taking money away from the liberals listening and when someone asked you redirecting funding you said, quote, "absolutely."

That's just -- folks, you can see it yourself. That was Joe Biden lying then? Or is he lying now when he says, no, I don't want to defund the police. Because one of the Joe Bidens is lying, old Joe or a new Joe.

HANNITY: OK, it's just like he said, I'm not going to stop fracking. He said three times he's going to end fracking.

Just like Joe Biden literally attacked the president today for oh, he didn't condemn the KKK. Yes, he did, over and over again.

But I tell you what the president didn't do. He didn't support and praise the former Klansman who filibustered the Civil Rights Act and then partner with that same Klansman to stop school integration because he didn't want his kids to go to schools that are racial jungles, Judge.

PIRRO: Well, there's no question about that and all you need to do right now is look at the numbers as it relates to African-Americans and the bump that the president has gotten from them from the Republican National Convention. Because they saw African-Americans from all walks of life talking about how Donald Trump has impacted their lives, whether it was Alice Johnson or Herschel Walker or the myriad of people, Daniel Cameron from Kentucky. I mean, these were real-life people, everyday people, and now, even J.P. Morgan is telling investors, don't be so sure that Joe Biden is going to win.

What you saw at that convention was a reality of what this president has done to make this country a better and safer place for all of us. And they can dance and scream and yell and burn however much they want. It's not going to work to their benefit. The truth is out there.

HANNITY: Every American needs safety and security and law and order. By the way, Dan Bongino has spent a pretty big part of his life helping secure that for a lot of people. Thank you both.

When we come back, all right, Joe Biden trying to distance himself from his own radical positions. A "Hannity" investigation, we will expose the very things he promised to do if elected. That's right. The Bernie-Biden manifesto, a deep dive.

And later tonight, the video evidence that Speaker of the House Pelosi is a huge hypocrite when it comes to COVID restrictions. Look at that. She is in a salon. Nobody else in San Francisco can go but she went. I don't see a mask on either.

We'll get to that and, yeah, they did monitor people like me and others illegally. We have the evidence.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: As we've been reporting, Biden's campaign full panic mode continuing to spin and a million different directions flip-flopping on everything from fracking and policing in the rioting that he and the mob and the media denied even existed. And don't forget, he even flip-flopped on the president's China travel ban that he called hysterical, xenophobic and fearmongering.

Well, three months later, may be a good idea. Anyway, little late, Joe, as always, because it's all because Biden doesn't actually believe in anything, does he? He's a professional politician. He is a product of Washington.

Biden is the embodiment of all things the swamp, the sewer of D.C., all talk zero accomplishments in 50 years and that swamp. His polls are collapsing, after embracing Bolshevik Bernie's economic socialism agenda, the radical Green New Deal. He says his plan is even more extreme, choosing the number one socialist senator, even left of Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris.

He is now being forced to try to erase his past positions, all of them pretty much, wants to pretend 63 days out of an election like he never, ever forcefully condone the rioting and he's pretending like he never endorsed redirecting funds from police departments, and pretty much denying that he said police become the enemy and is pretending like he's actually accomplish something after being in the swamp for all these decades.

He's now racing away from his repulsive racial past, the one of praising a former Klansman, partnering with a former Klansman to stop integration of schools so his kids wouldn't go to schools that are, quote, "racial jungles."

But the good news is, this show is continuing to do the job that the mob and the media won't do. We will do it here, and that is what will vet the Biden-Harris ticket. We will tell you the truth and expose to you just how radical and extreme and out of touch and out of the mainstream they are and how destructive these policies would be if ever implemented.

Biden's manifesto with Bolshevik Bernie, it lays it out in great detail, the new radical socialist lawless Democratic party's plans. It's 110 pages. It outlines massive tax increases, trillions as a matter of fact, trillions in new spending for this New Green Deal madness, open borders, amnesty. It's essentially all encompassing, a welfare state where everything is free, which means it will be funded by you, the American taxpayer.

Now, these are Biden's stated promises. He has put them in writing. Look at page 17. He makes clear that housing is a human right, that no one should have to spend more than 30 percent of their income for housing.

OK. How do we guarantee that fairness? As written by, what, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez?

The document proves that Biden shares of vision similar to Bolshevik Bernie on health care, establishing a heavily subsidized government-run public option. Kamala Harris would give you know option. Biden vowing to implement a version of this New Green Deal, including actually putting Ocasio-Cortez on the climate unity task force, eliminating fossil fuels, the lifeblood of the world's economy in 15 years.

The manifesto also promising more massive government mandates and subsidies for wind and solar projects. We have already wasted trillions, and while the plan doesn't explicitly call for dismantling the police, well, Biden, Bernie, and Kamala Harris, they want their civilian corps of unarmed first responders.

I can tell you right now, that won't work. They want their community policing. Fine, that's not going to do the job either. What any of this means, you try to decipher all that, but it sounds like defunding the police, and reallocating funds.

And on the immigration front, Biden again doubling down open borders, outright amnesty, and the American taxpayer footing the bill for health care education and everything else in between. The manifesto calls for an end to the president's remain in Mexico policy. That's reduced asylum fraud.

And, by the way, in other words, we will become the united sanctuary states of America, of course, along with their 100-day moratorium on deportations. Even criminal aliens, they want to be deported. Biden and Harris, they are doing everything they can do to pander to the radical left which they are, and they are running the party. And, by the way, all of this is on the ballot in 63 days.

Here with reaction, Senator Tom Cotton.

Their stated policies, OK, Bolshevik Bernie, socialist economic plants, trillions to -- for a New Green Deal and Biden promises his New Green Deal will go further than Ocasio-Cortez.

OK, no choice for health care, open borders amnesty, American taxpayer pays for it all, Senator?

SEN. TOM COTTON, R-AR: Yeah, Sean, you're exactly right. It's the most radical platform on which anyone has ever run for the office of president. That's one reason why you didn't hear the Democrats talking about their ideas two weeks ago at their convention. All they wanted to do is launch ad hominem personal attacks against the president.

As you say, Joe Biden would raise your taxes by more than $4 trillion. He would open our borders by decriminalizing illegal border crossings. And he would give illegal immigrants health care while taking away your health insurance on the job.

These are radical ideas that we exposed last week at the Republican Conventional Convention. That's why see Joe rushing out of his basement yesterday to give a slapdash speech in which he refused to condemn violent rioters on the radical left like Antifa, or some elements of the Black Lives Matter movement, because he knows that his agenda for America is being exposed by President Trump and the Republicans.

HANNITY: OK. This speech was 24 minutes, Senator. Seriously.

You know, Donald Trump is on the road every day. Donald Trump answers questions every day. This guy has only answered less than 50 questions since March.

How does he get away with that?

COTTON: He gets away with it because the media wing of the Democratic Party has got their partisan jersey on and its deep blue, and they are going to cover for Joe Biden and his radical agenda.

Look, that speech yesterday was given to an empty room. It may have looked like it was on a factory with lots of people watching, as we watch President Trump's speech, but it was to an empty room.

And to give you a little bit of peek inside the curtain, today they put a lid on 9:00 a.m. that's when they tell reporters there will be no more news, no more public appearances.

With this president, those lids don't often come down until 11:00 or midnight at night when he's traveling. With Joe Biden, they say at 9:00 a.m. in the morning, there's going to be no more news.

That's because they're trying to run out the clock using the media wing of the Democratic Party to conceal their radical agenda for America.

But we started to expose it last week and we will keep doing so over the next nine weeks.

HANNITY: It also means -- and tell me if I'm wrong, Senator -- it also means that when people are voting, they might really want to pay close attention to their local Congress, congressional races and Senate races. Cory Gardner, for example, Martha McSally, even Susan Collins who gave a phenomenal speech on Kavanaugh, because I'm thinking Democrats would want to impeach this president 400 more times if God forbid he is reelected and it's not a Republican House and Senate.

COTTON: Yeah, Sean, that's right. It's not as vital that we reelect the president but that we win back the Senate and we take back the House. As you say, Susan Collins provided a critical vote to confirm Justice Kavanaugh. Cory Gardner passed a great conservation bill.

So many of our Republican senators have done such a great job. If the Democrats take back the Senate, you know what radical agenda they're going to propose along with Joe Biden.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Senator, for being with us.

When we come back, hypocrisy on display. Nancy Pelosi, yep, hair salons in San Francisco, they are forced out for we, the little people. They are shut down because of COVID.

That didn't stop Nancy Pelosi. Her salon open just for her and there she is. Got a hair wash, blow out and oh, no mask either.

Also believe it or not, myself and others, yep, illegally monitored and we have the evidence, coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Democratic hypocrisy at an all-time high as they refuse to abide by coronavirus restrictions, they have implemented for all of us, we the little people.

Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi caught on camera, security camera visiting a hair salon, indoors without wearing a mask despite local ordinances. Yep, those salons all of them inside and outside yesterday had to be closed.

It's so angered the salon owner who said it felt like, quote, "a slap in the face" that she feels she could just go in and get her stuff down while no one else can go in and I can't work. She has a family.

Here with reaction, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce.

You know, Tammy, I look at this. I can sympathize with the salon owner. She violated the very rules. Now she actually claimed in a statement through a spokesman that she always wears a mask.

Now, maybe I'm blind. I have my glasses on. Maybe I'm blind. I don't see a mask on her at all right now on her. Do you see a mask?

The ordinance is clear. And the owner --

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it's on her --

HANNITY: It's on her --

BRUCE: Yeah, if it's on her -- if it's on her neck but that's not the rules. Yeah.

You know, this -- what's shocking here is every woman, if you're over 40 especially, you know what the rules are. She also claims, her office does, that she didn't know that she was doing anything wrong.

She knows exactly what the rules are, especially in California, they're draconian. These are small businesses. They are suffering extensively.

The people that left Pelosi in the salon rent a station in that salon which is why the salon owner is particularly shocked. The last time there was major news about someone not following the COVID restrictions was a household that had a party and they got their electricity shut off by the state.

I think we should shut off Nancy Pelosi's electricity, and see what she thinks about all obviously her ice cream would melt because her fabulous kitchen wouldn't be powered. But this tells you, it's beyond just the hypocrisy, Sean. This is about us being fodder for their volcano power. They passed laws that they have no intention of following.

And it tells you even more seriously, Sean, that they don't even believe what it is they are telling us and the restrictions that are driving people into poverty. They know that it won't affect them.

And people like that salon owner, a friend of mine owns a salon in Los Angeles. It's their dream that's being destroyed. It we never be recovered and so their futures will be lost as well. Nancy Pelosi doesn't care apparently.

HANNITY: Leo?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Thank you, Sean. I have been so upset by this. What you have is Democrat elite. You have Nancy Pelosi who is controlling the Democratic Party and there's a double standard, as Tammy just said.

But here's the part. The Democrats are trying to destroy the economy at the expense of trying to win this election. There are people who are suffering right now and it's the same Nancy Pelosi who won't work with Donald Trump to get more relief in the hands of people. But yet, she lives in a special unique situation.

What I find amazing is that her, Clyburn, Pelosi, their ancient history. They're the double standard and they want their people to be dependent on her. So, all Nancy Pelosi is concerned about is her hair and her 22 flavors of ice cream, and it's insulting to the average American.

One last point, Donald Trump really does care about the American citizen. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, all they want is power. Power so that people will have to depend on them. It's outrageous.

HANNITY: A hundred twenty-five swamp years of experience, Pelosi, Biden and Schumer. A lot at stake, Tammy, how do you see this going down in 63 days? We have 40 seconds each.

BRUCE: We have already seen the polls shift dramatically to President Trump's favor. And it is regardless of what you think of him personally, people are recognizing with the choices here, a choice to go backwards where you are reliant on government. People who don't give a damn about you or going for and where there's freedom, economic freedom, economic success where your dreams are actually reachable.

That is the decision. That's the choice, and I think we are in good shape. I'm more than 100 percent confident about the president. But the Senate matters. And get Nancy Pelosi out of a position of power. We have to take the House.

HANNITY: Leo?

TERRELL: Mr. President, please. I want to go to Michigan. I want to go to Wisconsin. I want to go to Pennsylvania. I want to work on those battleground states to get people of all colors to shift and vote for you.

I have to be there in those battleground states. I want to help you 24/7. We cannot let Pelosi and those dinosaurs run this country for the next four years.

HANNITY: We may need a "Hannity", Leo 2.0, Larry Elder and Tammy tour across America, every swing state. I don't know --

TERRELL: We need it now. We need it right now.

HANNITY: Yeah. And you know what, maybe we can borrow Nancy Pelosi's private jet to get there.

TERRELL: Yeah.

HANNITY: Make a big fat carbon footprint.

Thank you, all.

All right. When we come back, disturbing details, illegal -- illegal monitoring that took place against me, other people in the press. 12 other people to be exact. John Solomon, including him, he has all the details in a shocking situation in the windy city. The FBI is now reportedly warning Chicago police street gangs have formed a pact to gun down the police.

Senator Lindsey Graham weighs in.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: An alarming story we've been tracking for months has now broken wide open after new memos now revealed that the social media accounts of at least 13 prominent Americans, including yep, people in the press, including yours truly -- some reason I was number one on the list -- were monitored by the Obama State Department's ambassador in Kiev.

Fox News contributor John Solomon, he has the full report.

We expect this and more also for some time. Did I really get labeled number one? Was I first on the list? Really?

Why couldn't you be first on the list? You were on the list. Sarah was on the list. You know, Don Jr. was on the list, Laura Ingraham was on the list.

JOHN SOLOMON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Don Jr., yeah.

When you look at this, 30,000-foot eyes, this was an enemies list. This was a group of journalist that has raised questions about Russia and that about the conduct of things like Joe Biden. And the embassy was monitoring us not for national security reasons but for reasons about the reputations of people in the past administration, the Obama-Biden-Clinton administration. It smacks of an enemies list.

And here's something I read to these documents, 320 pages, made available by Judicial Watch through a FOIA lawsuit. There's evidence in here I believe that there was more than social media monitoring going on, Sean. I believe there may be other communications that were monitored based on things I see in the documents tonight.

HANNITY: And we suspected this.

Now, all of this is illegal, isn't it, John Solomon?

SOLOMON: It is. The State Department and the embassy was told these actions violated the Privacy Act of the 13 Americans whose accounts were monitored. And the real question now is, is this the only thing they did? I have grave concern and I call on the ODNI and the State Department, if you have any evidence that journalists were being monitored to please come forward and let the American people know.

HANNITY: I've already had 45 pages, 302s. Let's see, Mueller and Weissmann's pit bulls asking about me, my own 1,300 personal --

SOLOMON: Right.

HANNITY: -- text messages released.

What happened to privacy? Where are the other people in the media saying you know what, I may not like Hannity, but that shouldn't happen to any of us.

All right, John Solomon. We'll stay on it. Thank you. Sad.

And in a disturbing development, the FBI's warning Chicago area police, look at this, purported, a gang pact to shoot on sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any suspect. One strong voice defending America's police has been Senator Lindsey Graham who recently received the endorsement of the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police in his upcoming Senate reelection race in 63 days.

Senator Graham, there is literally millions and millions of dollars. I want the people -- the good people of South Carolina to understand this.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-SC: Yeah, yeah.

HANNITY: And that would be gamecock fans and USC fans and Clemson, all of them.

GRAHAM: Right, right.

HANNITY: That there are millions of dollars being spent to smear, slander, besmirch you. But it ain't coming from South Carolina, that money.

GRAHAM: No, it's not. And I wear this as a badge of honor.

Every liberal in the country hates my guts for two reasons. I stood up for Kavanaugh when he was having his life ruined and I helped get him through, and I'm proud of that. And I'm proudly supporting President Trump, the unpardonable sin of the left.

South Carolina is not for sale. My opponent is going to raise $25 million, the most of any Democrat in the country in this cycle, the three-month cycle. So, if you want to help me, lindseygraham.com.

But you mentioned something about a strong voice. The strongest voice in America for the law enforcement community is President Trump. In his convention, he showcased the cops, victims of crime, family members who had lost their loved ones serving as a police officer.

This is the most dangerous time in American history to be a cop because criminals have no fear. Liberal prosecutors and politicians have no respect for the police.

God bless you, President Trump. Law and order is on the ballot and we're going to kick their ass for the men and women in blue.

HANNITY: Senator, who's some of the famous people that don't live in South Carolina that are donating to get you ousted from South Carolina? Because I have to imagine my friends in South Carolina, they're not going to like this list.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: Who is on the list?

GRAHAM: Rosie O'Donnell, you name -- Barbra Streisand -- you name every liberal in Hollywood, they want to take me out. They want to flip the Senate. South Carolina is not for sale.

There is not enough money you can print to convince South Carolinians to buy into the socialist agenda. President Trump is going to win and I'm going to win.

But it's not just about us. Law and order is on the ballot. God help this country if we lose. We're in a fight for the heart and soul of the country. I hope you get that. I know your audience does.

Stand up and be counted. Respond. If you can give, give to me. Give to other senators fighting the good fight.

Stand behind this president.

HANNITY: How do people get in contact with you, Senator?

GRAHAM: This president is doing what he needs to do.

HANNITY: How do people contact --

GRAHAM: Lindseygraham.com.

HANNITY: All right, Senator.

GRAHAM: Yeah, just get on the Internet. I am there. I'm a really short guy, you can't miss me.

HANNITY: The day that Barbra Streisand and Rosie O'Donnell influence South Carolina, we're doomed.

We'll continue. More "Hannity" after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. That's all the time we have left. As always, thank you for joining us. And don't forget "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink", 40 percent off amazon.com. Costco, Barnes & Noble, Books-A- Million, Target, Walmart.

I'm going to be out a few days. I'm going to recharge my batteries for the biggest most important election in our lifetime. I'll see you after Labor Day.

Let not your heart be troubled. Pete Hegseth in for Laura.

Pete, how are you?

