Kamala Harris condemns riots weeks after promoting bail fund for rioters

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, welcome to the special edition of "Hannity": Countdown to the Election. I'm Jason Chaffetz, in tonight for Sean.

And for the hour, we'll recap all the latest 2020 news.

And we'll start with Joe Biden who bravely left his basement bunker once again. He followed President Trump's lead and traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the death of Jacob Blake sparked violent riots.

Biden promptly used his visit to deliver a political stump speech, including one cringe-worthy moment about his tax plan.

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Nineteen corporations making a billion dollars apiece don't pay a single penny in taxes. I don't want to punish anybody but everyone should pay a fair share. Now I could lay out for you -- I won't now because they'll shoot me.

CHAFFETZ: Yikes! They'll shoot me? Is that really the best choice of words in Kenosha, Joe?

At one point, Biden took a few questions from local residents. But apparently, they were scripted on paper. That is, until this happened. Watch.

TOWN HALL PARTICIPANT: They told me to go off this paper, but I can't. You need the truth. The truth of the matter is, we are heavily angry.

Not angry as to where, people say, oh, they're protesting. There are -- there's a difference between a protester and a rioter. A very big difference.

CHAFFETZ: Keep in mind, at Biden's less last press conference, the journalist who asked questions were all preselected by Biden campaign staffers.

What are they trying to hide?

Meanwhile, President Trump who regularly takes unscripted questions was back on the campaign trail again tonight in Pennsylvania. Have a look.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think I've answered more questions from these maniacs than any president in history.

You know, I watched Biden yesterday. So, he hasn't answered questions in what, two months or something. And yesterday, he took a couple, and they were setups like I've never seen.

They are doing anything they can to get this sleepy guy into the White House and I just don't think the public is going to fall for it.

I don't think the public is going to fall for it.

You know, in his best days, 25, 30 years ago, he was weak. He was weak. As a senator, he was a weak. He was not known as being one of the smart ones. And now, it's not exactly prime time. I can tell you that.

CHAFFETZ: The polls are tightening, the president is gaining momentum. How much longer can Democrats try to hide Joe Biden? Hiding Joe Biden.

Joining us now is former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and FOX News contributor Charlie Hurt.

Thank you all, three of us, for joining us -- three of you for joining us tonight.

I want to start with you, Reince, because Kenosha, Wisconsin, is your home and you travelled with the president there. Tell me about that trip.

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, thanks, Jason. Appreciate being on the show.

Well, first of all, you're right. The president actually had business in Kenosha because he was part of the federal response to restore order in Kenosha. Joe Biden has nothing in Kenosha other than he's running for president.

But I lived in Kenosha my entire life. My parents still live in Kenosha. I can tell you without any exaggeration from Waukegan, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, is about a 25-minute drive, I have never in my life seen the outpouring of support, not just tacit support, but wild, off the charts support for this president. And it was about 99 percent to one.

This is a 65 percent Democrat town and all they want to do is in these signs saying "thank you for saving our town".

People need to realize, a week ago, that Kenosha was burning down and people were putting their kid, no exaggeration, in their basements, while dad was sitting in the kitchen with their hunting rifles not knowing who was going to come through the front door.

Things have changed in the field. This issue of law and order is real. The -- and if you look at what the president's talking about, you look what the Democrats are talking about -- defunding the police, kneeling for the national anthem, suspending seasons of the NBA and not playing sports, not putting the kids in school.

This election is coming down to freedom and how we want to live as Americans. And Kenosha is the example of it all.

CHAFFETZ: Now, Ronna, I got to tell you, I believe wholeheartedly that authenticity ends up winning the day Donald Trump has it and has it in a big, big way. Joe Biden's kind of fully scripted and not quite sure what he's going to say, but authenticity really is the key -- one of the key differences in going into this race, isn't it?

RONNA MCDANIEL, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRWOMAN: Well, absolutely, and the president connected with the people the hard-working everyday working Americans that didn't have a voice in Washington, that didn't have lobbyists that didn't have those special interests and the president said, I'm going to go to Washington to fight for you. And he went to Kenosha because he knew what was happening was wrong and there's no photo-op, there's no phony photo up that it's going to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is running on policies that will make our country less safe.

He is for revoking cash bail. So he is saying if you cumber (ph) a building, if you do this in Kenosha, Wisconsin, you can get out of jail the next day, a get out of jail free card a revolving door of these criminals that exhaust resources for police to have to go capture them again. He selected a running mate who said that ICE is like the KKK. He selected a running mate who applauded the L.A. Police Department for cutting $150 million from their police funds.

Everything that Joe Biden is running on is making our country less safe and the president is saying, not only am I going to make America safe again, I'm going to get America working again and I'm going to make sure that we keep America, America.

CHAFFETZ: Now, Charlie, what strikes me about this, Donald Trump is going to go to Kenosha, he gets mocked for it, then suddenly Joe Biden goes, and those same people don't say a peep about it, but Joe Biden has been flipping and flopping on a whole lot of issues and I don't know that he can catch up on the law and order issue.

CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, and I think that that's a real problem for them because you know it's one thing to go after your opponent but when you go after your opponent on something like law and order where, you know, the difference between the two candidates is so obvious. If -- and in fact, you know, with President Trump, if there's a problem with President Trump, it's probably that he has two there's too much authenticity there. Sometimes you know that unscripted stuff that we love so much is what also kind of gets him into trouble a lot.

But at a time like this in this country, I think voters are thirsting for that sort of thing and, of course, in a situation where you have people literally terrified for their lives, terrified for their children, terrified for their families having to sit in their kitchen with a -- with a hunting rifle to protect their families, in that kind of environment, you don't see that kind of support necessarily picking up in polls, because in that kind of environment, a stranger calls you up on your phone to ask you political questions, people tend not to either -- not answer or answer however they need to answer to get them off the phone.

And so, so, I think that that's another thing that we should be paying close attention to between now and the election is that these polls, you know, they are tightening but I don't think they captured the full picture.

CHAFFETZ: Now, Reince, you were the former chairman of the RNC. You're also the chief of staff. I've spent a little bit of time with Donald Trump along the way, I am always shocked and amazed on how much energy this guy brings to the job.

And the fake news that keeps coming at him time and time again -- I mean, he was on big display here in Pennsylvania where he started telling different stories and aspects about his health and other things, but come on. They keep coming after this guy, but they can't seem to touch him.

PRIEBUS: Well, you can't keep up with him, that's for sure. And I know that the madam chairwoman knows what I'm talking about. You can't out-work him.

But, you know, as far as genuine -- being genuine, you know, I think the stories like tonight that he told, the Washington media doesn't get it. When he goes off on a tangent and starts talking about disposable straws that don't work and he talks about washing machine, you know what, it's funny, it's entertaining, people like it and it matters in politics.

Being genuine, authentic, serving with a pure heart, that's what people want. They're tired of plasticized Washington D.C., and that's just not who Donald Trump is.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, Ronna, obviously, Pennsylvania is one of the key, key states. What do you believe are going to be the decisive issues in Pennsylvania?

MCDANIEL: Well, I just have to agree with Reince. Nobody can keep up with the president. And it's fun for Reince and I to be on a show together. This is the first time I've been with him on the show. So thank you.

Listen, the president is --

PRIEBUS: We'll take on the road one day.

MCDANIEL: Let's do it.

But the president is running in Pennsylvania, just like the Midwest on jobs, the economy. He's saying we can balance health and safety but continue to get this economy going.

Joe Biden, if he had his way, we would be all in the bunker. We would all be hiding in our basement. It's such an elitist view of this pandemic that privilege politicians and Hollywood elites think that people who are living paycheck to paycheck and afford to sit home month after month.

We have to get our kids back. We have to balance getting our country working again.

And President Trump in Pennsylvania specifically can talk about the fact that Joe Biden wants to eliminate 10 million energy jobs, get rid of fracking, which means not only are we going to pay more for gas, and we're going to pay more to heat our house, we're going to be dependent on the Middle East again.

So, these are things that resonate with hardworking Americans, not just in Pennsylvania, but in my state in Michigan, Reince in the state of Wisconsin, and these are the states that put Donald Trump over the top in 2016, and we're seeing those same numbers come back in those states right now in 2020, and the energy Reince is seeing is off the charts everywhere for the president.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

Charlie, I got to ask you really quick here, those bread and butter issues -- law enforcement, energy, jobs -- I mean, I just don't -- there's such a clear definitive difference between the two candidates.

HURT: Well, there really is. And at the end of the day, it's all about the economy and how people feel about their economic future. And you do not have an economic future if you're afraid for your life and afraid for your children's life. You also do not have an economic future if you are shut down because of the coronavirus.

So, the economy with those two things underpinning it are what Donald Trump will win this election on.

CHAFFETZ: Well, thank you all three of you for joining us on this wonderful Thursday night.

Reince, Ronna, Charlie, thank you.

And we want to clarify something we said earlier in the show, Jacob Blake remains hospitalized and we hope he recovers fully in Wisconsin. He might be partially paralyzed but he was not killed by police. We apologize for the error.

Up next, there is absolute chaos going on in Democratic-run cities. We'll have a major update out of Washington, D.C., and New York City, next. Governor Cuomo isn't going to like this news.

That and more as the special edition of "Hannity" continues.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this "Hannity" special.

Following protest last night, police in Washington, D.C. released bodycam video showing an officer-involved shooting where an 18-year-old man was shot and later died.

Rick Leventhal has the latest -- rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And, Jason, many people may not realize, the vast majority of police officers never fire their weapons on duty those who do are required to make split second life or death decisions, and it almost always involves a suspect armed with a weapon.

And that's what happened in Washington, D.C. yesterday afternoon. Metropolitan Police releasing bodycam video showing officers responding to a report of a man with a gun, and when cops rolled up, Deon Kay comes out of a vehicle and starts running. Officers gave chase, repeatedly yelling "don't move". They spot a weapon and its right hand, and officer fires a single round, hitting Kay in the chest.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital, but did not survive his wound. The shootings sparked large protests outside the police precinct last night, with BLM activists accusing D.C. police of, quote, murdering a black man.

PETER NEWSHAM, METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT CHIEF: The video has been put out so that everyone can go and look at the video for themselves. You can stop it frame by frame and make your own determination. I -- you know, we will do the same when we conduct our investigation.

LEVENTHAL: The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is reviewed, Jason.

CHAFFETZ: Rick, thank you very much.

As chaos reigns in Democratic-run cities across the nation, President Trump is taking action. In a memo released earlier this week, the president called for a review of all federal funds provided to Seattle, Portland, New York City and Washington D.C. -- cities that according to the president have permitted violence and destruction of property during recent protests.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened to sue Trump in court over the defunding threat. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the president saying he would need an army to safely walk New York City streets.

Watch this.

NEW YORK GOV. ANDREW CUOMO: He can't come back to New York. He can't. He's going to walk down the street in New York? Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he's going to walk down the street in New York.

No, New Yorkers don't want to have anything to do with them and he knows it. He couldn't step foot in New York City.

CHAFFETZ: All this blustering comes following a massive spike in crime in New York, where just today the New York Police Department released footage of a man suspected in the choking and robbing of a year old man in the Bronx. Governor Cuomo, it looks like anyone who walks New York's streets needs an army to feel safe.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Kamala Harris is now condemning the riots in Portland, that's just a few weeks after she promoted a fund that bails out rioters around the country. Oh, how the polls have changed.

Joining us now with reaction is Baltimore Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, and New York Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Kimberly, I want to start with you and talk about Baltimore, just down the street there from New York. I got to tell you, when I saw what Kamala Harris, the senator, candidate for president, you know, selection for the vice president -- she is out there actively promoting the way to bail people out of jail.

I mean, there's a huge difference between protests, which is the American way and these rioters who allegedly did something wrong and got thrown into jail. She's out there trying to get him out as fast as she can.

KIMBERLY KLACIK (R), MARYLAND CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Yeah, of course, she's trying to switch or turn the tables now that she's the -- that on the ticket for VP.

I mean, first, Jason I want to thank Leo Terrell for his endorsement on Twitter today. We definitely appreciate it.

But we already know exactly what happens as far as rioters and looters in Baltimore City. We had that happened to us in 2015. It is 2020, and we're still trying to put businesses and lives back together, especially in neighborhoods like Easterwood which a lot of people saw in my campaign ad.

I'm happy that President Trump is investigating where a lot of these federal funds are going, and anyone you know with any intelligence would know to follow the money. That is why I'm running for Congress to do just that.

But I have to wonder, where are the members of Congress that represent these districts? Why aren't they trying to figure out where some of this federal funding has gone?

So, you know what, I would have -- if I was in Congress, I'd be standing next to Trump trying to figure out what's been going on in the area which I represent.

CHAFFETZ: All right. So, Congressman Lee Zeldin, you don't represent Baltimore. You -- I find you to be one of the most responsible members of Congress. But you have some colleagues over there that have for decades represented these same areas, gotten the same results working with Democratic mayors, Democratic governors.

And it's shameful. These cities are falling apart. You can't even walk down the street.

REP. LEE ZELDIN, R-NY: Yeah, as long as they get theirs, as long as they get reelected, they're OK. It's their own political calculation that they might do, and quite frankly, you know, taking for granted votes that are out there. Many of these different communities, they weren't going in there to help because a lot of these people would vote for them anyway.

And I think it's really important for voters to take control of their own cities, in their own states. I live in New York where we have one-party rule in New York City. We're seeing an erosion of public safety not just in New York City but throughout New York state, where earlier this year, they enacted cashless bail -- defunding the police in New York City, not standing with NYPD as a result in a surge of shootings and deaths, of retirement packets, and even suicides, by the way.

So we should be supporting our law enforcement more, not less. And to your point, though, unfortunately, it's a consequence of politicians getting re- elected and getting the votes of some of these people in these communities even if they don't help them.

CHAFFETZ: Leo, what is -- what does the Democratic Party offer going into 2020, up and down the ticket, jobs, the economy, safety, security, law enforcement? I mean, they're nowhere on these issues that I see.

TERRELL: Oh, first of all, let me just be very clear, Kim is more qualified to hold political office than Senator Harris.

What are the Democrats offering? Nothing. They're hiding their policies.

They don't want to talk about their extreme liberal policies. They offer (ph) fear, fear as to what's been going on for the last four months because you have had chaos, total annihilation of Democratic cities.

And I want to applaud President Trump for holding back federal funds. We as taxpayers are paying for all this rioting, looting, all this chaos in these Democratic cities.

And you got the worst mayor in the nation, Bill de Blasio, who's destroying New York. You have the biggest ego governor, Cuomo, who is threatening the president.

Donald Trump is the only person who could provide law and order in this country. We need him now more than ever.

CHAFFETZ: Kimberly, walk us through real quickly what needs to happen in big inner cities like Baltimore in order to turn it around and turn it into a place where families can thrive, jobs can thrive, people can feel safe and live the American dream.

KLACIK: Absolutely. It's all about career opportunities. That's what you see lacking in so many cities. In Baltimore, we used to be a manufacturing powerhouse. Unfortunately, those manufacturing jobs went overseas, thanks to NAFTA.

But we didn't do anything to replenish those career opportunities so I say bring back the medical equipment industry right back through the port of Baltimore and get these people real careers that come with health insurance. You know, talk about school choice, talk about -- doing something as far as a crime and violence. You know, we don't even have a plan right now.

So, there's a lot of things that we could be doing and I think Republicans are on board. We just need Democrats to get on board as well.

CHAFFETZ: Well, you need to replace those Democrats with some Republicans in order to get that done so that we don't have Nancy Pelosi in place.

Go ahead, Leo.

TERRELL: Can everybody -- can everybody see my hat? Can everybody read this? I want to make sure everybody can read this.

I want to make sure -- we have no choice, we have 60 days to elect President Trump. We have to work day and night because as you asked me earlier the Democrats are selling fear, pandering.

We cannot let this country lose the American values and a civilized society. We are a nation of laws. The Democrats are lawlessness.

CHAFFETZ: Well, Congressman Zeldin, I wish I had more time for you but Kimberly was on fire. I wanted to hear from her. I hope that's OK. I'll have to make it up for you another way.

Kimberly, Leo, Congressman Zeldin, you know, I've got to make up some time for at some point -- thank you for joining us tonight.

All right. Coming up, we have the latest on Nancy Pelosi's shameful -- shameful hypocrisy. Rachel Campos-Duffy, one of our favorites, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise will be here with reaction.

That and more as this special edition of "Hannity" continues after the break.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity".

Pelosi continues to come under fire for her visit to a shuttered hair salon on Monday, and tonight during his rally in Pennsylvania this evening, President Trump called out Pelosi and said this. Have a look.

TRUMP: But she made them open, and the salon turned her in, and the salon did business with her. How much do they hate Nancy Pelosi?

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

And then she made a terrible mistake, because you want people that can't be set up, she said I was set up, I was set up by the salon owner. I was set up.

I said, tell me she didn't say that, please. So I just put out that if she was set up, then she shouldn't be leading the House of Representatives. I want the salon owner to lead the House of Representatives because she set up -- think of it, she set up the speaker of the House.

That was a big mistake. As soon as I heard she said, well, she set me up. Nancy, you're not supposed to get set up. You're representing our country.

CHAFFETZ: Here with their reaction, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and FOX News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy.

I want to start with you, Congressman Scalise. I haven't had a chance to chat with you on air and Nancy Pelosi called you an enemy of the state. And so, I want to ask, one of the enemies of the state, Steve Scalise, what your reaction is to this whole little scandal, that she embroiled herself in?

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA: Yeah, Jason. This is another one of those Marie Antoinette moments where, you know, liberals -- this is classic liberalism. They want the rules to apply to everybody but them. You know, you have to close your shop, you can't go to church, but they can just go show up.

Look, every storefront ought to be able to be open, there are safe protocols to do this. You've got states like California that are crippling their businesses, they're just shutting down businesses left and right that are dying on the vine, and yet here she can go and get her hair done but nobody else can. That's what I think angers people the most, is that they have this attitude that the rules apply to you but it doesn't apply to them.

We've got to get this economy back open and get schools open safely. There's protocols to do it, but these states like California and New York that are killing businesses left and right, some of those jobs will never come back. Those families that their careers are gone, that's I think what's angering people the most is that they want to have two different set of standards, one for you and one for them.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, now, Rachel, you know to hear Nancy Pelosi say it, it's this vast right-wing conspiracy that, you know, somehow is engaging in this. She didn't use those exact words but that's the impression she gives.

But, you know, why was this place even closed in the first place?

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's such a great question, and the other question that people frankly are asking is, you know, she wasn't wearing a mask. People aren't surprised she's not wearing a mask. I, by the way, had to wear a mask when I got my hair washed. I thought it was ridiculous too, but I had to apply -- follow the rules because the owner of my salon is petrified of being shut down if I don't wear it.

And the question I had and so many others had when they saw her just saunter through there without a mask is she supposed to -- she's an elderly person. She's in the high risk group. She's not afraid of getting COVID.

So, it comes to the point of why are we shutting the salons and why do we have these onerous stupid rules? Is it about slowing the disease or slowing down the economy? Is this political or not?

When she -- when she said she was set up, she didn't just insult that salon owner, her former hairdresser, she also insulted every other salon owner and hair stylist across the country, every business owner.

She is an elitist, no question about it, and that Marie Antoinette moment as Representative Scalise said will be long remembered by everyone who is struggling through all the rules that she has imposed.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

Now, Congressman, she said it was a setup. So, you know, that's her excuse. I mean, she was set up. She just fell for this entrapment that this salon owner in her home district set up for. What's your reaction to that?

SCALISE: Yeah, it just doesn't pass the smell test, Jason, this idea that that she's the victim.

And the salon owner, some person who's probably struggling to get by right now because you know her business like so many others are just shut down or limited in how they can -- how they can actually make money and have a living, and then she's going to blame her when she knew what she was doing.

I mean, look, how many times have you heard her chide President Trump or anybody else for not wearing a mask and there she is not wearing a mask, walking past people, not getting her hair washed, walking past people. Again, whatever the rules are, make them apply to everybody. I would -- I want to see us have more open rules where we know the safety protocols.

We know the risks that are out there, but we also know that people are dying because businesses are shut down. People are dying because they're not getting their mammograms and their cancer screenings.

We've got to get this economy safely open. Kids that aren't going to school, by the way, it's doing damage -- long-term damage to these kids that aren't being allowed to go to school. We should have a debate on school choice right now.

If your system's taking your money and not educate your child, shouldn't you be able to send your child somewhere else where they'll educate your child safely?

CHAFFETZ: Last thought from Rachel. I got about 10 seconds, Rachel.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: If Nancy Pelosi can get a blow out and break the rules, then all of us can go and vote in person. And I think Americans are sick of the hypocrisy, whether it's funerals for some and no funerals for others, whether it's protesters are okay if you're a Democrat, it's okay to protest without a masks, but if you're a Republican, you can't.

We're sick of the hypocrisy and it's making people question what are these rules, why are they in place, and is there another sort of political strategy behind a lot of it?

CHAFFETZ: Yes, Congressman Scalise, Rachel, thank you both for joining us tonight.

Concerns over mail-in voting continue to mount as some Democrats are now advising Biden to refuse to concede no matter what. Erin Perrine and Greg Jarrett join us live with analysis right after the break.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this "Hannity" special.

We are just 61 days away from the last vote being cast in the biggest election of our lifetimes. As we quickly approach November, there is growing concern about mass mail-in voting, and Attorney General Barr is now sounding the alarm. Watch this.

WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: This is playing with fire. We're very closely divided country here, and if people have to have confidence in the results of the election and the legitimacy of the government and people trying to change the rules to this -- to this methodology, which as a matter of logic is very open to fraud and coercion is reckless and dangerous. And people are playing with fire.

CHAFFETZ: Today, we learned that the Trump campaign is now prepping for a contested election. The campaign's general counsel told foxnews.com that they're forming what is being called Lawyers for Trump, a coalition to protect the integrity of the election.

And who can blame them? Some Democrats like Hillary Clinton are giving advice like this to Joe Biden. Watch.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.

CHAFFETZ: Joining us now for reaction, Trump 2020 director of press communications, Erin Perrine, and Fox News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett.

Thank you both for joining us.

Gregg, I want to start with you because that interview with the attorney general not only was chockfull of some very pertinent information, things that I learned and others should learn, but he was pretty fired up as well.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, he's right. I mean, if you do mass mail-in balloting, and it is rife, not just for fraud and alteration and forgery and theft, but the real problem is not the Postal Service at all, it's the states and their infrastructure.

I just got off the phone with a governor on the board of governors that presides over the Postal Service. They are undertaking brand new efforts of oversight to make sure that the postal system runs things smoothly. And they can do that, they handle 500 million pieces of mail a day, 4 billion around Christmas. So it's not the postal service, no.

It's state election officials who for more than a decade have failed or refused to invest money in building new infrastructure to handle mass mail- in balloting. As a result, they're relying on outdated voter registration lists so ballots get sent to people who are deceased, they get sent to people at their old addresses and also the problem of, you know, people who engage in widespread voter fraud that these election systems of the states are not equipped to handle.

So these are outdated systems that need to be updated before we move forward with mail-in voting on a mass basis.

CHAFFETZ: Now, Erin, it's interesting to me that the Democrats turning the corner into September are suddenly saying out loud from Hillary Clinton on down, hey, don't concede no matter what, no matter what happens, we're just not going to concede.

And then you also contrast that with what President Jimmy Carter and some others, notables have said about mail-in voting in the past. I mean, there is a high propensity of fraud that comes along with this. That's why the attorney general's so concerned about it.

PERRINE: Absolutely. Mail-in voting, universal mail-in voting where they just mail out live ballots to what are as Gregg pointed out notoriously flawed voter roles in this country is rife for fraud. The attorney general attorney general pointed it out.

And it's -- you know, it's really rich to hear from crooked Hillary Clinton coming up, to talk about the fact that she is really actively trying to undermine the election and integrity in the United States. That's what she's doing when she's saying, don't concede on November 3rd.

If Hillary Clinton knows one thing, it's actually how to be a presidential campaign loser and how to concede to Donald Trump. Maybe she should stick to what she knows instead of trying to undermine the election and integrity in the United States.

President Trump is fighting for election integrity, making sure every ballot in the United States that is valid gets counted. We are going to make sure we protect that here on the campaign.

CHAFFETZ: Gregg, authenticating the vote should be the mantra. That's all we've asked for.

So, if on the one side, you want voter integrity, you've got to be able to authenticate the vote and yet the Democrats are fighting for the very issues that would make that impossible.

JARRETT: Yeah, they are trying to disenfranchise voters and they don't even know it.

You know, part of the problem, these state election officials hire vendors to print ballots, but because now, we are talking about millions and millions of ballots, we can't get it done in time, doesn't get returned to the election officials who send it out in time, the ballots get received it with the votes cast after the election. So, they're disqualified.

I mean, you've got all of these problems that could be corrected if over the years, state officials have decided to invest the money for you universal mailing balloting. They've experienced this in Washington state, for example, 300,000 ballots -- 300,000 were listed as unknown, and they're very practice in universal mail-in balloting.

And, of course, in New Jersey, they had to fraud. A city councilman was arrested, along with others. New York and the primary just a couple of months ago. 84,000 ballots were disqualified. That means one in five voter ballots did not get counted.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, voters have got to get their ballots, get them early and turn them in in-person if they possibly can or certainly get them into the mail process earlier rather than later.

Erin Perrine, Gregg Jarrett, thank you very much for joining us tonight. We do appreciate it.

All right. Coming up, liberal cities are in crisis. This includes Los Angeles where even celebrities are fleeing in droves.

Emily Compagno and Lisa Boothe will join us after the break. Stay with us as the special edition of "Hannity" continues.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this "Hannity" special.

Liberal cities all over the country have been in downward spiral since the beginning of the pandemic. Strict stay-at-home orders, stay-at-home orders have hit the economy and small business owners hard.

In Los Angeles, the city is expected to furlough 15,000 employers, Mayor Eric Garcetti included. With unemployment, the murder rate and homelessness on the rise, L.A. residents are running out of reasons to stay, other than the weather, prompting a mass exodus of celebrities and wealthy elites to faraway suburbs or other states.

o what does this mean for the Americans left behind?

Joining me now are Fox News contributors Emily Compagno and Lisa Boothe.

Thank you both for joining us.

Lisa, I want to start with you. I grew up in part in Los Angeles. I love the City of Angels.

But I've got to tell you, they are destroying that city unnecessarily.

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, absolutely, and I'm one of those people left behind and not in Los Angeles but in New York City. And if you're objective, I mean, if you look at some of these mayors, if you're objective was to destroy a city and make it as unlivable as possible, what different things would you do other than what we seen mayors like Bill de Blasio, and governors like Andrew Cuomo do?

I mean, just look here in New York City. So you have Governor Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, they shut down the city because of COVID, but yet you mandate in nursing homes to take in the elderly and the sick -- sick patients and, at a time where we are seeing rioting, you let it go on, and then at time we're seeing violence, then you cut a billion dollars to the NYPD budget, you get rid of an incredibly effective plainclothes unit.

So, if it's not the COVID that destroys the city, it's the crime that you are allowing to go on. so, I mean, literally, if your -- if your desire was just to completely destroy a city, what different things would you do?

CHAFFETZ: Emily, you spent time in California. I know you live in Seattle. You love that city.

But these cities used to be iconic and now they are kind of the laughingstock. And it's a joke and it's really at the end of the day, it's ultimately sad because there's a lot of good people there, friends and relatives and loved ones. It's not a place you want to go visit anytime soon.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's exactly right, Jason, and I grew up there. I've already moved from California and it breaks my heart to see the state crumble. But the reality is that California's fiscal rot has been a slow motion train wreck for years. And the state sees residents' income as the state's income. That's why they have now proposed a wealth tax on worldwide assets, not just the assets in California, while the state proposed an income tax that is astronomical over the existing income tax.

And keep in mind, too, to piggyback on what Lisa was talking about in terms of deterioration of the interior of these cities, L.A. County saw a 13 percent increase in the homeless just this year. The city saw 16 percent increase just this year, and that's on top of the mayor allocating a $10.6 billion budget that broke records last year, $430 million of which went to cover the homeless situation. Clearly, it didn't work.

The issue is that California's over obligation across multiple industries is leading to these financial hemorrhaging as we are all watching it sink, and the state to claw back inland from its residents isn't working. They are wising up and that's why the residents are moving.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah.

And, Lisa, this was all pre-COVID. You know, COVID certainly exacerbated the situation, but these policies and that these liberals that are we are putting into place gave a rise to the rise in murder rates and homelessness, that happened well before.

BOOTHE: Well, it did in a lot of these cities, but obviously, it's gotten worse because of COVID, it's gotten worse because of crime, and it's gotten worse because of the policy decisions that we are seeing these cities make.

But I think one thing that is different now that we have seen, you know, previous, when we saw mass exodus from the cities and even if you look at the late 1960s, it's because of COVID, you had so many companies and employers realize that I don't have to live in New York City to get the job done, I don't have to make my employees based out of cities like Los Angeles or New York City to get the job done.

So why am I paying an enormous amount of money for the buildings, for rent there or even as an individual, why am I paying an enormous amount of money here in New York City to literally live in a shoe box and not be taking the subway because a woman was almost raped at 11:00 a.m. at 63 and Lexington, which is an incredibly nice part of the neighborhood, you are not even safe anymore. You are paying an enormous amount of money to pay live here.

So I think a lot of people are asking that question of themselves of why even living here.

CHAFFETZ: Lisa and Emily, I've got a hard out. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.

Coming up, more of the special edition of "Hannity," right after the break.

Welcome back to "Hannity". Thanks to Sean for letting me sit in for him.

Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. Before we go, pick up a copy of my book "The Deep State: How An Army of Bureaucrats Protected Barack Obama and is Working to Destroy the Trump Agenda".

Thank you for watching.

Tammy Bruce is filling in for Laura Ingraham tonight.

Tammy, take it away.

