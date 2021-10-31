'Justice with Judge Jeanine' sits down with former President Trump

This is a rush transcript of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on October 30, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Breaking tonight, my exclusive and can't miss sit-down with President Donald Trump is moments away.



Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



A big show with President Trump, you'll not want to miss a second of this interview.



Plus, breaking news as Alec Baldwin speaks out on camera for the first time about the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. His shocking statement and the latest in the investigation.



And outrage tonight as reports of a plan from the Biden administration to pay illegals separated at the border almost a half a million dollars each. The latest in this developing story on this very special edition of JUSTICE.



But first we start with my exclusive sit-down with President Donald Trump in Florida where he was in great spirits and as fired up as I've ever seen him, his prediction for the Virginia gubernatorial race, his reaction to Biden's disastrous administration and so much more. Take a look.



PIRRO: Mr. President, thank you so much for having us here at Mar-a-Lago.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you.



PIRRO: Okay if there's one word that could sum up the Biden administration, it would be "crisis." There's the energy crisis, the supply chain crisis, the COVID crisis.



If you look back on the last 10 months of the Biden administration, what grade would you give them?



TRUMP: Well, it's probably the worst presidency in history I can't imagine. I used to say Jimmy Carter, not a big fan of Bush getting us into the Middle East to be honest with you. I think this is though the worst in the history of our country.



If you look at Afghanistan and that horrible thing that happened to our nation with these young people being killed and by the way, so badly injured. We have over 20, no arms, no legs. Nobody ever talks about them, and then to leave $85 billion worth of the best military equipment, brand new, much of it brand new -- better than what we have, right out of the box, and they didn't explode it. They didn't blow it up like they said.



PIRRO: Yes.



TRUMP: They did a couple of old planes that were not very valuable, no. I think that was the worst -- and I'll tell you what, it's getting to be pretty close. What is happening on the border is one of the great embarrassments for our country also.



PIRRO: Well, so we'll talk about those individually, but what grade would you give the Biden administration?



TRUMP: I think you have to say an F and not an F plus, it would be an F. It's a failed administration. It's a disaster. I've never seen anything like it, and by the way, I wish he'd do well. You know, I love the country more than I love anything. Family, God, country, you know we have to take care of our country.



I would love to see him do well. I don't think there has ever been a greater embarrassment as an administration, and we had everything ready to go. It was -- we handed him on a plate whether it was the border or Afghanistan, we were getting out, but we were going to get out with great dignity and strength.



PIRRO: Well, you know Joe Biden was sold to us as a guy who understood foreign relations. He was a United States senator for 36 years. He was on the Foreign Relations Committee. He was a Vice President for eight years. He was sold to us as a guy who understood foreign relations.



TRUMP: Well, his own Secretary of State Gates said very strongly, he never made a correct decision in his life. Now that was made ...



PIRRO: On foreign policy.



TRUMP: ... numerous times by numerous people, but it was made even recently by Gates and others that worked with him. And I think Afghanistan was a disaster, not getting out. I was the one that set it up. I brought it down to 2,500 soldiers and we were in great shape and they weren't going to touch us. They knew. They weren't going to touch us.



And then he took out the military before he took out the people. He left -- he left maybe thousands of people that are Americans and people that should be taken out.



PIRRO: They are still there. Why do you think he didn't listen to his military?



TRUMP: Well, I think the military is largely discredited. I think our top people in the military discredit it. He might see that if he understands it. He might see that.



I wanted to get out also -- I remember Milley telling me because I said I want every screw, every bolt, every nut, every tank. I want to take the tents -- you know the big tents that hold the equipment and the planes -- I want everything out.



Getting the planes out, you just fly them into Pakistan and then take them over to our country. It is so easy. They left everything.



But I remember Milley saying -- and he told me this -- and I lost a lot of respect when he said it. Sir, we'll save money if we leave the equipment. I said, save money if we leave a $50 million airplane or a $10 million dollar tank? You think we're saving money by not putting it into a plane or flying it out? I said what does that mean? Sir, it's cheaper to leave it than it is to take them.



And I said that's a fool talking. When Milley said that, I lost such respect for him. I said, give it to me again. Tell me again. I want to hear it one more time, and he said that. I really lost a lot of respect for him.



PIRRO: We've got a school board controversy that feeds into the Virginia gubernatorial race, but more important is the fact that we are now at a point in American history where parents are being referred to as domestic terrorists by the National School Boards Association. They took it back after the outrage, but you've got an Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who is ready to deploy national law enforcement to supervise what's going on in local jurisdictions, which is a job for the Sheriffs and the local police and he is doubling down. We heard the hearings this week.



TRUMP: I've been watching the school board hearings more closely than I ever have, to be honest.



PIRRO: Right.



TRUMP: And it is so interesting. The parents are incensed. They're not terrorists, they are just people that are so upset. They're angry, they're hurt, they're crying because their children are being taught things that in our opinion, in my opinion, and a vast majority of the people in this country's opinion they don't want their children to hear about this stuff.



They want to go back to reading, writing, and arithmetic, and they want to hear that black people are good and they want to hear that white people are good.



PIRRO: Yes.



TRUMP: This is -- the division that's being caused by these programs are just terrible.



PIRRO: The amazing part of this is the National School Boards Association who drafted this letter, ends up -- the administration promotes the head of that association, gives them a plum job. We now know that there was coordination between the Biden administration and the National School Boards Association to get that letter to the Attorney General so they could start going after parents.



The saddest part of all this is that there was a young girl raped, the school board knew about it, the superintendent lied about it, and now we've got a gubernatorial race in Virginia. It will be a forecast to 2022, the midterms.



How do you see Youngkin doing against McAuliffe next Tuesday?



TRUMP: I think he's going to do very well. Look McAuliffe made a tremendous mistake, but it's really probably not a mistake from his standpoint, he believes it.



PIRRO: Right.



TRUMP: He said the parents have nothing to do with what their children are going to learn. They have nothing to do with it. I heard that statement and I said, is that going to be bad? Is that going to be like deplorables? You remember when Hillary made the statement deplorables, and I said, that's not a nice word, and it blew up.



I think this is going to cause him tremendous problems come Tuesday.



PIRRO: Do you think Youngkin is going to win?



TRUMP: I think he's a good man and I think he's a successful man. He loves Virginia. He loves the country.



PIRRO: Will he win?



TRUMP: I think he should win. I mean he should win. I'll be honest. My base has to turn out. If my base turns out, he is going to win and I hope they turn out. I really want them to turn out.



PIRRO: It's interesting, don't you think, that they are now referring to Youngkin as a Trump acolyte, using you as a way to get the Democrats to come out and vote.



TRUMP: Well, I think it backfires because I think that gets the base to come out and vote by doing that. By hooking me with him, as much, and I know him a little bit, but I really know him as a good person.



You know the last person that ran as a Republican did not embrace Trump in Virginia.



PIRRO: Right.



TRUMP: He got killed. He was just absolutely destroyed, and I think if my base doesn't come out, he can't win. I think my base has to come out very strongly.



PIRRO: Do you see yourself as a kingpin for elections going forward?



TRUMP: Well, something has happened and this is not from an egotistical standpoint. It is a great honor because it's never happened before ...



PIRRO: I asked the question.



TRUMP: ... to anybody. If I endorse somebody, they win. If I endorse somebody, they win. I think I'm 148 and two, that's a pretty good number.



PIRRO: You endorsed Youngkin.



TRUMP: And I did endorse Youngkin and we're going to see -- I hope it's not going to be three, okay. Do you understand that?



PIRRO: Yes.



TRUMP: I did. I endorse him strongly. He is a good man. He wants to do the right job. He is a sane person. These people are insane.



PIRRO: Let's talk about inflation. You talk about how you left this country in great shape. We now have inflation of 5.4 percent.



TRUMP: Terrible.



PIRRO: Now, the prices of beef are up 17.6 percent. The average American family is spending an extra $175.00 a month. Gas prices are up to $7.00 in California, $5.00 dollars in New York. We can't afford -- these people.



And Joe Biden, when he was asked about gas prices, what he's going to do about it, he says, "I don't see anything that's going to reduce -- significantly reduce gas prices in the near future."



TRUMP: Incredible.



PIRRO: He doesn't know.



TRUMP: No, he doesn't have any idea. Look, one of the things I was most proud of, our country became energy independent. We didn't need the Middle East. We didn't need Russia. We didn't need anybody. We had our own -- we had more than them.



We were number one by far over Saudi Arabia and you know this, and Russia. Number one by far. I had the pipelines going, Keystone XL pipeline. Amazingly, I ended the Russian pipeline. I was not good to Russia. I got along well with Russia, I got along well with Putin, but they weren't happy with Trump. I can tell you that.



But Biden opened up this big massive pipeline all over Europe, but he closed down the XL, and I have to say, because you heard it a thousand times. More importantly, we're energy independent no longer. I was so proud of that.



First time really in history that, you know, they say 75 years, but I don't believe we were ever energy independent.



PIRRO: It was big. It was big.



TRUMP: We were energy independent. We were doing so much -- the prices, it was a dollar eighty seven a gallon, okay, if you look at the numbers.



PIRRO: Crazy.



TRUMP: And now, yesterday, they had in a certain section of California $7.70. It's always the lead. It's going to follow and it's going to go a lot higher than that and Biden sent people to go see Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other members of OPEC that we need help, because we don't have enough.



Now when you talk about inflation, the biggest factor in my opinion is no energy. The trucks, the factories, everything, the deliveries, the planes, everything -- it is so energy based that the energy now is so expensive to get. We don't have enough oil.



You know I filled up the Strategic Reserves for almost nothing. When oil hit bottom, we had -- we were almost empty with the reserves and nobody thought of it. I said you know, this would be a great time to fill it up. We'll buy it cheap.



I never got credit. I don't think anybody has ever mentioned it, but I bought 75 million barrels, I believe it was. Seventy five million barrels, which is a massive order. It was good for two things. The prices got so low that it was hurting our energy jobs, and we bought it cheap as hell and it's -- now, he wants to use that energy, that oil that I bought at a great price.



It should be used in cases of emergency. He wants to now drain it so that the prices come down.



PIRRO: But even he said, it'll save us about 18 cents a gallon.



TRUMP: Oh it's not 18 cents.



PIRRO: He doesn't --



TRUMP: No, it would save -- we could -- I could get that down within six months. I'll bet you I could get it down to $2.00 or $2.50. It's going to be over $10.00.



PIRRO: Well, doesn't he know how to do it?



TRUMP: Well, I don't think he does, because his answer was weird. You can get it down a few cents. A few cents? No. You get it down many dollars.



PIRRO: How do you do that?



TRUMP: You have to let the oil companies go back to work. They ended leases, they ended ANWR because of Lisa Murkowski who has done a terrible job.



PIRRO: In Alaska.



TRUMP: She is not a Republican. She says she's a Republican -- in Alaska.



Ronald Reagan tried to get it. Bush has tried. Everybody tried to get it. I got it done. It was all done.



Maybe it's bigger than Saudi Arabia, okay, maybe. They've tried for many, many decades to get it done. I got it done. This would have added to our supply. We're already the biggest in the world by far.



PIRRO: I'll say.



TRUMP: Now, we're not the biggest in the world anymore. We've ended all the leases on government lands that frankly were pumping out for years and not hurting it, done in an environmental way.



And if you look at natural gas, natural gas is very clean. We've got windmills destroying our landscapes, killing all the birds.



PIRRO: And not necessarily effective.



TRUMP: The energy is so expensive. And you know where the turbines are made? Every one of them --



PIRRO: China.



TRUMP: Germany and China.



PIRRO: Still ahead, what Donald Trump thinks of Biden and the Dems' vaccine mandates.



Plus, his take on the latest caravan heading towards the southern border and how it can be stopped. Back in a moment.



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. We return now to my exclusive interview with President Donald Trump covering everything from Dr. Fauci to the latest migrant caravan headed our way. Take a look.



PIRRO: Let's talk about what's going on in this country with the firing of police officers, firemen, nurses -- the ones who were our heroes. They were on billboards all over the country.



And now, what we've got are -- you know, we're talking about vaccinating kids who are five years old to 12 years old and then forcing them to continue to wear masks.



Our heroes are being fired. They are losing their jobs. Are you sorry you didn't fire Anthony Fauci?



TRUMP: Well, it's not because of him they're losing their job, it's because of some bad policies that are being made by the Biden administration, but look, if you look at my relationship with Fauci. First of all, he has been there like for 40 years so you walk in and you know he goes "Hi, my name is Tony." Oh great, hi, Tony. How are you doing?



But everything he told me -- you know suggested that we do, I didn't do. I went the opposite. He wanted to keep China open, I closed it to China. We would have lost --



PIRRO: Fauci wanted to keep China open?



TRUMP: For a long time, and he actually said, President Trump saved thousands and thousands of lives. I was the only one. I was sitting in a room with many, many people.



I said, we have to close it to China. I then closed it to Europe because I saw what was going on in Europe, and we saved thousands of lives and what I did do, and we want freedom and we want all of this and this was a great achievement though, worldwide, because I think you would have had a 1917 like the Spanish flu where a hundred million and maybe a hundred million people died.



I got the vaccine done. Three vaccines in less than nine months. They said it was going to take five years and it probably wouldn't get done. I got them done and they do work, and they're great. I'm very proud of them. But people shouldn't be forced to take them.



PIRRO: You must have seen this week as this caravan is coming --



TRUMP: The biggest anyone has ever seen.



PIRRO: Yes, more than Del Rio, okay, this caravan that's coming up now is actually fighting with the Mexican National Guard, forcing their way through. How do we stop this? And when they get here, what do Americans do? They're here.



TRUMP: So the wall would have stopped them. So the only thing they can do is to go --



PIRRO: But they are letting them in.



TRUMP: I know. The wall would have stopped them. The only thing they could do is go to small areas where the wall was going to be completed over the next month. I mean, it would have been completed almost immediately, they just had to finish it.



PIRRO: But now --



TRUMP: Okay, before we start that, let me just tell you, these are rough people. They were going through the Mexican Police who are tough. They are tough police. They were lined up, they thought they could stop them.



You look at that front few lines of the people there on this caravan, a name I came up with because I saw some caravans, but they were tiny and we ended it. We stopped the caravans. We made sure.



Now what's happened is, they're talking about one caravan, 120,000 people are going to be -- that's like an army. If you look at that front line, they look like they belong in the NFL. In fact, they should be signed some of them for the NFL.



You look at -- they burst through tough Mexican Police who tried to stop them. They had no chance.



We have to stop them. We can stop them, but we have to get very tough. But we cannot let -- our country is being poisoned. It is being poisoned, and you know what else? It is being poisoned also with drugs.



We had fentanyl down to the lowest number since its founding because fentanyl, if you look, it is worse than anything. It's the worst.



PIRRO: It is a killer.



TRUMP: Much of it is made in China and I had him just about stopped. They said look, we're not doing any business if you're -- all of a sudden they're making fentanyl like crazy. They are sending it through the border.



The numbers on fentanyl have gone up tenfold. I had it, not stopped, but I had it almost stopped. When we would have had the wall completed and a couple of other things, I would have had it down to almost nothing.



The fentanyl and drugs generally are pouring through our border. People that are very sick are coming into our country, very contagious diseases, many different diseases.



PIRRO: Many.



TRUMP: Not just COVID. By the way COVID is peanuts compared to some of these diseases. They're pouring through our country. They are destroying -- these leaders, if you call them leaders, they are destroying our country.



PIRRO: Well, and the saddest part of it is they're here and if it's 1.7 million that we've counted, you can -- I imagine it's just as many who got through who are runaways.



TRUMP: You can multiply times seven.



PIRRO: Right.



TRUMP: I don't know if you know that number, so if they have 1.7, they say you multiply times seven that's the number that come in unchecked, totally unchecked.



PIRRO: Really?



TRUMP: And the other thing -- so you're talking about -- you're talking about tens of millions of people over a relatively short period of time, over a two-year period of time we would have more than 10 million people coming into our country. Our country can never be the same.



PIRRO: Right.



TRUMP: Our country is changed already.



PIRRO: Do you have a plan to go to the border to boost morale there?



TRUMP: Well, I've gone to the border many times. I mean, I don't know --



PIRRO: Are you going again?



TRUMP: Well, I just got back. I was there recently. I saw what Biden said he was there sometime, but he wasn't there.



PIRRO: Yes, in 2008, but yes.



TRUMP: He wasn't there. I don't think he was even --



PIRRO: Yes, he said he doesn't have time.



TRUMP: No, I've been to the border many times. I don't think it helps for me at this moment to go. I'm not the President. He is the President. He's got to go to the border.



The Border Patrol people are incredible, okay. When I was there a few months ago, I was there like three months ago. They are so incredible. I.C.E. people -- and they're tough people. They have to be tough.



PIRRO: They have to be.



TRUMP: They love our country. You know, they really want to do their job. That's the amazing thing. It would be easier if they didn't. They want to do their job, they're tough people but they're great patriots and they're being treated with tremendous disrespect.



PIRRO: Still ahead, President Trump responds to the escalating crime surge in America. Plus, he has a message for Hunter Biden that you don't want to miss.



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. And our exclusive interview with President Donald Trump. We now talk about crime in America and of course, that includes Hunter Biden.



PIRRO: I want to talk about my favorite subject, crime. They are trying to defund the police, demoralize the police. They are now firing police. You know, we've got shocking headlines from everything and Biden releasing a gender equity plan to make sure that women are released, eliminating cash bail, and all kinds of crimes.



And two San Francisco prosecutors have quit, Chesa Boudin is the DA there. I just want to take one second and I want to read this one case.



TRUMP: Well, they quit in protest because they say what's going on over here, so --



PIRRO: Yes, because he's not making arrests, but he is letting people out. But in one case, a man charged with robbery, eight prior felony convictions, was released early by the DA, Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, Nancy Pelosi's playground. He is then arrested four more times for other crimes, but the District Attorney's Office never charged him.



Nine months after he was set free, he hit and killed two women while driving drunk in a stolen car.



This is America today. What can we do about this?



TRUMP: Well, this is America today, it's only going to get worse because you have all of these millions of people, many of them are the worst people, the worst people. Somebody would say, oh, that's not a nice thing to say.



Some of these people are the absolute worst people are the worst people on Earth.



PIRRO: But the DAs are the worst.



TRUMP: They don't -- all they want to do is indict Republicans. That's all they do. They want to go after Republicans.



They use the DAs, the Attorney Generals, and the federal government. Now, sometimes you have fair people, sometimes you don't. They're good at destroying Republicans. They are horrible at destroying crime. They are letting these people that are killers go out.



You look at Chicago. You look at New York what's going on with the crime in New York. New York is like a different place. Here is the good news. It could be changed, okay?



You know, otherwise, it would be so sad. You wouldn't even want to talk about it, but what's happened to New York -- de Blasio is the worst mayor. It is filthy dirty. People are living on Park Avenue. They're living in tents on the most incredible streets where people come from all over the world and they pay tax, which gives our police the money.



They have to refund the police they have to give the police more money, but what's happening in New York and what's happening in Chicago where 88 people were shot last month and six died. I don't even know how only six died, 88 people were shot.



You look at a weekend they had a little while ago where they had a weekend -- Labor Day weekend where many people were shot.



PIRRO: Let's talk about Hunter Biden and this special counsel. This week, Merrick Garland was asked again about whether or not he would appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. Again, Hunter Biden who couldn't get his art -- so-called art -- listed in any gallery until his father became President, now selling at the same prices as a Monet or a Degas. No special counsel. That's got to eat at you.



TRUMP: You know, I think that's the least of it, but the art -- the art is so terrible. So he is getting a half a million dollars a painting.



PIRRO: Right.



TRUMP: And I was seeing that a Monet is getting less, okay. It's such a terrible situation and we're not going to learn who the buyers are. Should I buy one?



PIRRO: But isn't --



TRUMP: It can give me great access to the White House.



PIRRO: But they say that there is a wall. They have no idea, but there are people who are actually coming to the exhibits.



TRUMP: First of all, the concept of it is ridiculous and you said it couldn't get in the past -- I don't think he ever painted before. I think he just started, so he is learning by the numbers, and let me tell you, I believe that as bad as that is, it is peanuts compared to other things, okay, but it's so obviously horrible.



I've had people say that's a terrible thing. That is a terrible thing what's going on and they're getting numbers like nobody has ever gotten.



PIRRO: It is a lot of money, a lot of money is flowing in.



TRUMP: In fact I'm thinking about opening up my own gallery.



PIRRO: You are?



TRUMP: I'm giving it --



PIRRO: How much are you going to charge?



TRUMP: I think a couple of million dollars of painting. If he gets 500.



PIRRO: Who are you going to paint?



TRUMP: I'll paint whatever the hell I have to pay to get $2 million.



PIRRO: Mr. President, thank you so much for having us here at this beautiful Mar-a-Lago and thank you for taking the time for us.



TRUMP: Thank you, Jeanine. Thank you very much.



PIRRO: And there is much more JUSTICE ahead including a stunning leak from the Biden White House. Did you know they're considering paying immigrants $450,000.00 each who illegally crossed our border in 2018?



Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell are here with the latest, next.



And don't forget, at the end of the show I'm going to have a real special delight for you. Stay with us.



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. Tonight, "The Wall Street Journal" is reporting that the Biden administration is considering paying $450,000.00 per person to illegals separated at the border in 2018. The Justice Department, Homeland Security, and H.H.S. are all involved and believe the payments could come close to $2 million for every family of four.



In total, it is believed that the payouts would amount to over $1 billion. That's right, $1 billion with a B.



Here is reaction, FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren and FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell.



All right, Tomi, I want to start with you. I've got so much to say about this that I'm going to stop and go right to you.



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Every American should be so angry about this, but let me make this very clear, we owe illegal immigrants nothing but a deportation notice and removal.



The fact that we are prioritizing illegal immigrants in this country ahead of the American people thinking about paying them out nearly half a million dollars a family, listen, it is --



PIRRO: Not a family -- Tomi, not a family. Tomi, it's per person so a family of four gets $2 million.



LAHREN: Oh even better. They have won the lottery for illegally coming into our country.



Let's think about this though, it is a horrible tragedy to be separated from your family, but the best way not to be separated from your family is not to cross our border illegally, but you did that, you put our country, you put the American people at risk. You are owed nothing by the American taxpayer, like I said, but a deportation and a removal notice.



Every American should be so lividly angry with this. We are coming up on the most expensive Thanksgiving to date. We've got gas prices hitting $5.00, in some places more, and we're going to be handing out money to illegal immigrants?



This is Joe Biden, "Let's go Brandon."



PIRRO: Yes, "Let's go Brandon." All right, Leo.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Oh let me tell you right now, Judge, the psychological trauma is not by these illegal aliens, it's by the American people. The American people have been traumatized by these criminals, illegal aliens getting $450,000.00 per pop. Your Honor, Judge, I can defend those cases and beat every one of those cases.



This is nothing more than blood money to the ACLU and these unions. Criminals getting profit by crossing over the border and will create a magnet for others to cross the border. They wouldn't pull this stunt during the Trump administration, they're doing it right now on the Biden administration because the Biden administration is pro-illegal immigration.



These lawsuits are frivolous, Judge. You know that. If I presented these cases to you, you would dismiss them because they are frivolous. They have no merit.



In fact those attorneys should be sanctioned.



PIRRO: Well, you know what, it is not even the lawsuits. What's going to happen now is they're going to say, everybody come on in if you were brought in in 2018. And you know what they're giving that money for, guys? They're giving them money for anxiety, fear of strangers, and nightmares.



Excuse me. Did they not travel 2,000 miles on foot with coyotes? Suffering all kinds of injuries and injustices? And they're going to get more money now that they're living in America, in the land of the free and the cornucopia that we provide for them than some of the families of the 9/11 victims whose family members were killed?



So they come here, I guarantee they're not going to pay taxes. I'm outraged by this thing. I am so furious about this when hard-working Americans are simply trying to make a living.



All right, let's talk about Virginia. Tomi, the election is on Tuesday. We've got, you know, we've got McAuliffe like parents have no right to get involved in their kids' education and we've got Youngkin. What do you think?



LAHREN: I think that this race is what's going to truly unite the American people because they made a very bad mistake, the Democrats made a very bad mistake. They decided to go after parents.



Now parents, whether they voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden they have one thing in common, they want the best education for their children and they're going to stand up for that education and that school environment, so they made a horrible decision weaponizing the Justice Department against parents.



And we know that this is playing out before our eyes and Virginia is a perfect example of this. This is going to be a litmus test for the nation. I think we're going to see a great victory for Republicans and it's going to usher us into the midterms and then right into 2024, we take back the white house and make America great again.



PIRRO: Well, wouldn't that be great. Leo, go ahead.



TERRELL; Oh no, problem. No doubt about this, Judge. As a former teacher, every parent has the right to be concerned about their kid's curriculum. You can talk about the Democrats who are trying to deny parents the right to see and review the curriculum, plus this critical race theory, which is outright pure racism.



The Virginia parents speak for every parent in this country because as Tomi said, education is the key to breaking the poverty cycle and more importantly, the education is the key for advancement in this great country.



So I see a Youngkin victory. I see critical race theory being the center point of a Republican victory in 2022.



PIRRO: All right now, let's talk about what's going on with some of the school boards who claim that they're victims when in fact, the National School Boards Association had to admit that they were absolutely wrong and apologized, although Merrick Garland doubled down. We saw that this week.



But we've got a school board member in California caught on a hot mic saying to a parent who is coming to school complaining about what's going on saying "F you." Tomi?



LAHREN: Listen, they have been so emboldened. These teachers unions have been so emboldened by this administration, by the Justice Department that they feel there are no consequences for their actions. They can behave however they wish, however they please because they know that they will not face any consequences for it -- yet.



But the American people are waking up. Parents, no matter who they voted for as I said again, they're not going to stand for this. The teachers unions, these administrators, these school boards have far too much power, but the American people are taking it back.



PIRRO: Go ahead, Leo.



TERRELL: And that hot mic revealed -- that apology was disingenuous. She got caught, Judge. She got caught.



PIRRO: She got caught.



TERRELL: Yes, and it told you how she has no respect for parents and that is a warning sign. You see this happened in California what is happening in Virginia. It is across the country.



These school boards, these districts that are Democratic have no respect for parents and parents have a right to be involved in their kids' education. This is a wake-up call. This is the number one issue in America regarding education and parental control.



PIRRO: And the amazing part of it is, after all of the -- you know, the yelling by school boards and the cursing and you know, "I'll F you up" from the past few months, you'd think they learned from it, but they're still doing it.



They hate the parents, the school board hates the parents.



All right I have just a little time. All right now, Andrew Cuomo, the former Governor of New York charged with a sex crime, Tomi? Shocked?



LAHREN: It's not shocking, but I think the best thing that happened to him was unfortunately a tragedy that happened to our nation and of course, the world, what we saw in Afghanistan. We largely turned away from Cuomo, we turned away from his brother.



The best thing that they could do is to both disappear off the radar in shame, but they are too narcissistic to do that. So whether he is charged or not, I have a feeling that we're going to be seeing him much more often. This is how the Democrats operate. They get a free pass for everything, and they are so in love with themselves that they will not even go away, even if they are in shame.



PIRRO: And you know, Leo, what Cuomo had the nerve, the unmitigated gall to say was, he is calling on the Sheriff -- the Sheriff -- to preserve all the records and so the Sheriff is going to get rid of them, so you have 15 seconds, Leo.



TERRELL: Yes, the bottom line is this. Look, this is a little justice regarding these criminal charges against Cuomo. This is a man who is responsible for nursing death in New York.



PIRRO: Yes.



TERRELL: This is a man who has fallen from grace in New York, and the best thing that can happen is he never holds another seat or political seat in this country again. Conviction and no running for office again.



PIRRO: Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell, thanks as always.



And next, new reaction from Alec Baldwin over a week after the killing of one and the injuring of another on his "Rust" movie set. Master armorer, Mike Tristano joins me next to break down what we know and what we don't. Stay with us.



And don't forget, at the end of the show, I've got a treat for you.



ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very -- excuse me -- we were a very, very you know, well-oiled crew, shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BALDWIN: I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't. It's an active investigation in terms of a woman dying. She was my friend. She was my friend.



I met with her husband, Matthew and her son. The guy is overwhelmed with grief. This is just something that you know, there are incidental accidents upon film sets from time to time. But nothing like this.



This one in a trillion.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: That was Alec Baldwin breaking his silence after the tragic movie set shooting that killed cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins and injured the director, Joel Souza. But as the investigation continues into what happened and why, so many questions remain unanswered.



Take a listen to what the Sheriff had to say this week.



ADAN MENDOZA, SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF: I wouldn't -- as of right now, I wouldn't call it an accident at all. It's a criminal investigation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Master armorer, Mike Tristano, who has worked in the industry for three decades joins me now with reaction. Mike, thanks for being here with us tonight. You know, do we know whether or not this was a prop gun or a real gun? Do we know that?



MIKE TRISTANO, MASTER ARMORER: Well, when you are filming a western, the guns are mainly, they are real guns. They may not be exactly from the western period, but they might simulate --



PIRRO: I am not asking that. I am just asking a simple question, was it a prop gun or a real gun, do you know?



TRISTANO: I think it's a real gun.



PIRRO: Okay, so, we've got live ammunition in a real gun. We've got a cart that is brought out and Alec Baldwin takes it and he shoots. You have been on 600 movie sets as an armorer. Tell me all the mistakes that are made from the get-go in terms of this gun.



TRISTANO: Well, the fact that the guns were never checked properly. They were never laid out unloaded. The ammo should be been out also, and it should have all been blanks, obviously. I don't know where the armorer was the first AD just grabbed the gun, which never happens and handed it to Mr. Baldwin without -- and he says, he checked it, but obviously, it wasn't a very thorough check if he did.



PIRRO: All right, so when you say first AD, we are talking about Dave Halls, and the armorer here is this Hannah Gutierrez-Reed who is the daughter of a very famous armorer. She is only 24 years old, and there were several mishaps we heard about on this set. Are you familiar with what those mishaps with the gun were?



TRISTANO: I think there were negligent discharges of the gun. In other words, it went off when it wasn't supposed to.



PIRRO: Right. Right. And that's twice.



TRISTANO: Yes. Yes.



PIRRO: Okay, so now, the fact that there is a live round in this gun that's a real gun, why is it even pointed at an individual when I think the rules are, you should be 20 feet away and never point at an individual.



TRISTANO: You are correct, Judge. I believe that this was rehearsal and I think they were lining up a shot where in the shot Mr. Baldwin was supposed to be pointing the gun right off of camera.



PIRRO: Okay, so the problem is the camera is held by a human being. This isn't a remotely controlled camera. So we've got him close, within 20 feet. We have got him with a real gun with live ammunition and we have also got him with this drawback. So, he has got a gun. He has got to pull the hammer and pull the trigger in order for that gun to shoot. Am I correct?



TRISTANO: You are correct.



PIRRO: All right, so there is a lot of actions, and we don't know quite exactly what the role of Alec Baldwin here. We know he is the executive producer, but isn't the executive producer involved in the hiring of security and safety?



TRISTANO: Not necessarily. Sometimes that falls to just a line producer or the UPM. He may not have been involved.



PIRRO: All right, and what about the fact that in the eyes of law enforcement, they have got three people at the very least in their sight right now -- within their sights, and there is a crime of negligent possession of a gun, I believe. It's a misdemeanor in New Mexico. Who could get charged with that, Mike?



TRISTANO: I believe the armorer could get charged, the first AD could get charged.



PIRRO: Dave Halls.



TRISTANO: Yes, Dave Halls. He could get charged. I don't know about Mr. Baldwin because he was told it was a cold gun, in movie terms that's an empty gun.



PIRRO: All right, Mike, we don't have much time. Thank you so much.



TRISTANO: Thank you, Judge.



PIRRO: All right, next, a Halloween surprise with some unexpected and furry visitors right here in my studio. Don't go anywhere, the chaos is about to begin and you're going to love it, I promise.



PIRRO: And finally, tonight, you all know that I was heartbroken when my little Prince Lancelot passed to join Mikimoto at the Rainbow Bridge.



Stella and I were very depressed and I decided the only way to resolve this was to get another dog. But instead, I got brothers, Red and Ted. They are inseparable.



In fact, they are very separated from Stella who has buyer's remorse, but things always work out in the end with the brothers.



And now the three of them are here to celebrate Halloween. Turn around, Ted, say -- this is Red, this is Ted. Ted, turn around they need to see your hat. Excuse me. Ted, turn around. Turn around, Ted. Turn around. Okay. All right, and this is Stella, who is very laid back as you can see.



Stella stand up, she is very -- I didn't say lay back, I said stand up, Stella.



Anyway, I hope you have a great Halloween. Hey, Red, say hello to them.



