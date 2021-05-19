‘Justice with Judge Jeanine’ on Colonial Pipeline hack, Biden’s first 100 days

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," May 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight



Let's get right to my open.



What happened to the Colonial Pipeline this week, is an example of why our country is in great peril. President Donald Trump was on DEFCON one when it came to cybersecurity, well aware of the damage that could be inflicted. He signed a law creating the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to identify, anticipate and manage national cybersecurity and infrastructure risks.



In 2020, he warned pipeline owners of potential cyber ransomware attacks and what to do to avoid them.



In contrast, Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel and appears incapable of comprehending, let alone handling the dangerous cyber terrorists present to the United States. Sadly, that's why shortly before Memorial Day 2021 when most of us haven't been on vacation in over a year, the gas lines are starting to look like Jimmy Carter's America during his gas shortage.



The Biden administration's weak and feckless response shows our enemies, our vulnerabilities and inability to protect ourselves. It happened in just over 100 days into the Biden administration, an attack on our infrastructure, which shows how emboldened our enemies are.



Yet when they tried this with Donald Trump, they were stopped at every turn.



So what's the importance of the Colonial Pipeline? The pipeline is a major artery for the movement of oil, the largest pipeline for refined oil in the United States that carries three million barrels of fuel, a hundred million gallons a day between Texas and New York. It fell prey to a cyberattack by hackers from inside Russia.



On Monday, the Biden administration told us that right now, there's not a supply shortage and no supply disruption. On Monday evening, they said we're monitoring supply shortages. And on Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, it is not that we have a gasoline shortage, it's a supply crunch. They couldn't even get the message straight, let alone resolve the problem.



Ironically, in order to remedy the problem, Biden had to reinstate Trump policies on deregulation that Biden himself had reversed. Biden, when asked directly how to alleviate the gas shortage gave this brilliant answer.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think what this shows is that -- I think we have to make a greater investment in education as relates to being able to train and graduate more people proficient in cybersecurity.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Pray tell, Mr. President, how does that fill my gas tank? Gas is essential to our way of life. This is the infrastructure that Americans care about, not what you and the squad refer to as infrastructure, which is nothing more than government giveaways and handouts.



Biden, on the other hand, after the attack occurred, issued a directive, an Executive Order directing his administration to work with the private sector. Really? How does that put gas in my tank? And so it is that the biggest ever cyberattack on the United States energy infrastructure occurred early on Joe Biden's watch. ' And when asked if a ransom was paid, Biden's none of our business response was "no comment." And Biden isn't even blaming Russia. He was quick to say, well, as quick as quick is to Joe, that the Kremlin was not involved. Really, Joe? Anyone who knows Russia knows that hackers at that level are not only well-known to the Kremlin, but oftentimes work with their sanction.



And now, you want to cut Russia loose just like that? You don't even want to look into Russia now that there are widespread gas shortages and price gouging?



Under President Trump we were energy independent and a net exporter of natural gas and you take away the XL Keystone pipeline, a second pipeline is then hacked and you're virtually putting us on our knees to the Arab countries in OPEC -- and it only took you 130 days.



Might Hunter have a contract with them, too?



We need gas. We need gas to go to work, to go on vacation, to visit family members. And you and your Energy Secretary Granholm who has a multimillion dollar investment -- a multimillion dollar investment in an electric car company that you just visited as President are trying to wean us off gas by completely taking gas away.



You know, the prosecutor in me makes me wonder whether this is all part of a bigger plan.



Joe, I don't want an electric car. America doesn't want electric cars. Only two percent of Americans even own electric cars. Leave us alone, or does Hunter have a contract with them, too?



So far, Joe, everything you've touched is a mess. You can't deliver a straight message on a mask. It's commonsense. America though isn't listening to you or the C.D.C. anymore. If you had a vaccine, you don't need to wear a mask.



We just had the worst jobs report last week, when it was projected that we'd have one million new jobs. And instead, it came in with a pathetic 266,000. Inflation and recession is on the tip of everyone's tongue.



While under President Trump, America experienced its best economy in history. And yet, this week, you come out and you do a happy dance. And you tell us, all is well, no need to wear masks. The economy is on an upswing.



Do you think we're stupid, too?



And the border, you managed to mess that one up in less than 130 days, too. Donald Trump had it under control building a wall and he stopped much of the crossings. And now, your lying Homeland Security Secretary says the border is closed.



Stop lying to us. We are witnessing the highest border crossings in 20 years, and you are creating a financial Armageddon on our children and grandchildren. And you allow this immigrant surge while 10 million Americans are unemployed.



And speaking of the unemployed, you're creating a socialist Nirvana by paying people through government funds more money than they would make if they went to work.



But you say that's not the reason they're not going back to work. Well, Joe, you're wrong again. Joe, you've been lying to us from the first day and it continued this week when you had the nerve to actually look into a camera and say this --



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: You will see the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years in the months to come. We're moving in the right direction.



So let's be clear, our economic plan is working.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Less than 24 hours later, we learned that job vacancies in this country hit an all-time record high. You're giving them the luxury of not having to work because they're making the same money sitting at home. That is the essence of socialism.



And in addition to all the other crises, the Middle East is on fire that started when Hamas attacked Israel. That would never have happened under Donald Trump who created peace deals, historic deals between Israel and Arab countries. And now it's all falling apart as you equivocate over America's support for our greatest ally.



That's my open.



But first, joining me now to react to my open and much more, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Good evening, Senator.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Good evening. Well done.



PIRRO: Thank you. Senator, how would you characterize President Biden's response to the attack on the colonial pipeline?



GRAHAM: Ineffective and weak. The one thing that we haven't seen from Joe Biden is a deterrent approach. Is anybody in Russia afraid of hitting us again? The idea of graduating people to go into cybersecurity is not what I was looking for. I was looking for putting the Kremlin on notice that these people live in your backyard. We're going to hold you accountable for their misadventure.



I was looking for upping our game in terms of our laws making cyberattacks like this, cyber terrorism so that the people who did it could be -- could get, you know, death penalty or life in jail -- deterring people. I'm looking for Hamas to be deterred. They're not. I'm looking for Mexico and Central America to stop the onslaught on the border.



Everything Biden is touching is going to crap. So the bottom line is, there's a piling on effect all over the world because President Biden is showing weakness.



PIRRO: And with this projection of weakness, I want to just refer to something that is -- that I've been frustrated about for a long time and that is our electric grid in this country.



And the fact that, you know, it's just a balkanized group of electric companies. How vulnerable are we, when it comes to the power grid? And you know, the military that's not part of the grid?



GRAHAM: Well, look at the pipeline. I mean, my God, I mean, this pipeline is the single pipeline to the East Coast, they were able to knock it out. I'm very worried about our electric grid, our financial service systems, about trains, about chemical companies. You can do only so much prevention. We need to up our game when it comes to permission.



But you have to deter people. They have to be afraid to attack the United States.



Is anybody afraid of Joe Biden? Is anybody being deterred by the policies of President Biden? The answer is no. This is a dangerous time in the world right now.



PIRRO: And speaking of it being a dangerous time in the world, I want you to take a listen to this sound from the squad.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): This is not about both sides. This is about an imbalance of power.



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): We need to stop and look at the fact that our own country is enabling it with billions of dollars every year being issued to Israel, even though they are promoting racism and dehumanization.



REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): The pain, trauma and terror that Palestinians are facing is not just the result of this week's escalation, but the consequence of years of military occupation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: You know, right now you hear the squad and their reaction, and obviously, their favoritism toward Palestine and the Palestine authority. What is your take on that?



GRAHAM: They're siding with a terrorist organization over a democracy. Israel provides more actionable Intelligence to the United States to keep us safe than probably any single country in the world. They are a democracy.



Hamas is a terrorist organization under our law. This squad is with the terrorist. I am with the democracy called Israel.



They do not represent the mainstream of the Democratic Party yet. I've never been more worried about where the Democratic Party is going regarding Israel than I am right now. But this makes my blood boil.



How would you like to live in a country where 2,000 rockets come into your country hoping they'll land on schools? That's what Israel is facing?



PIRRO: Well, and you know, Israel is facing as it always has, over the years, you know, protecting its nation, its state. And, you know, when President Trump was there, there were peace deals. I mean, it was a totally different feeling over there and reality, not just a feeling.



I mean, what will President Biden do in a scenario like this?



GRAHAM: Well, clearly, Hamas is not afraid of the Biden administration. Do you think that Hamas would have shot 2,000 rockets on Trump's watch? We had the lowest ...



PIRRO: Not in a million years.



GRAHAM: ... illegal immigration crossing in 45 years in the last year of President Trump's presidency. He had secured the border. He got peace deals between the Arabs and the Israelis. And what you see here is a challenge to Biden on multiple fronts, and I cannot -- I miss President Trump.



I'll tell you this right now, a strong President makes the world much safer. A weak, ineffective, naive President makes the world in much danger. And here's the problem of Biden, it's hard to fix a problem if you don't know what the problem is.



PIRRO: Well, yes, and later in the show, we're going to talk about his inability to make decisions.



But Senator Lindsey Graham, it's always great to have you on the show. Thanks so much for joining us.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: You guys are bad. I'm not supposed to be answering all of these questions. I am supposed to leave, but I can't resist your questions.



I'm sorry. I'm going to -- just last question I'll take and I said -- I'm really going to be in trouble.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: That was our president desperately trying to get through another press conference that was ironically filled with reporters who were largely sympathetic to his radical agenda. But for bumbling Biden, even that's a minefield.



Here with reaction, former Trump campaign National Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley who joins me now. Good evening, Hogan. Okay. So what do you think of a President who is always saying "I'm going to get in trouble if I answer that question"? I mean, who is the guy going to get in trouble with?



HOGAN GIDLEY, FORMER TRUMP 2020 NATIONAL PRESS SECRETARY: That's amazing to hear. And every time I see this guy walk to the podium, I think to myself, what did you think we were going to get? He basically ran an entire campaign from his basement on teleprompter, scripted questions, scripted answers, he could barely get through that.



And when he says, "As the President of the United States, I'm not supposed to answer these questions," who is then? You're the leader of the free world. We have a border in crisis. The Middle East is that war. The economy is facing inflation. The eastern seaboard is out of gas.



PIRRO: Gas.



GIDLEY: You can't answer simple questions? You're the President of the United States. So my question to him is: who are we supposed to turn to? If you don't know the answers, then who does?



And then my second question to the American people is: what did you think was going to happen? This guy didn't have a shot in the world as he was running for President. He refused to face the media, and now he is trying to hide again.



PIRRO: You know, Hogan, you are so right. But you know, the other question I ask myself is, who is he going to get in trouble with? It is like -- is someone going to put him in a corner and yell at him?



GIDLEY: Right.



PIRRO: You know, "I'm going to get in trouble." I mean, I've heard it twice. And I'm like, who is pulling the strings? You know, what's going on with this puppet show that we're watching?



But even this week, Hogan, "The New York Times" didn't provide cover for him when they wrote this article, behind closed doors, you know, finding out what he is really like. So we got this folksy, you know, Joe Biden, behind closed doors, the guy has got a short fuse. And the headline really doesn't go into obviously, the detail that the story does about how this guy seems unhinged.



I mean, they actually come out and they say, "Aides described being met with an outburst of frustration, often laced with profanity," that he has a quick temper, that he erupts in fits of rage, he even occasionally hangs up the phone on people.



I mean, he's got -- but you're right, during the campaign we saw he had fits a rage on people.



GIDLEY: Sure, look, Donald Trump was different. He was the same in public as he was in private. You knew exactly what you got with Donald Trump.



Joe Biden, though has been coddled by the mainstream media. He's been hidden for the most part. And now stories are starting to come out to show exactly how he is, exactly who he is and there's no wonder he is second guessing some of the decisions he's made. It's no wonder it takes him a long time to come up with solutions because everything he's done to this point, has really worked to erode the record setting success Donald Trump had in four years, Joe Biden has wrecked in just four short months.



PIRRO: And, you know, the amazing part of it like now, he says, you know, I'm going to -- I'm going to build some of the wall. And then he says he has to -- he has to then overrule his own repeal of, you know, the deregulation, because he realizes he needs that to allow the truckers to tank fuel to the eastern seaboard.



But it appears that the man is incapable as you read through the article, and again, this is "The New York Times." He is incapable of making a decision. It takes him forever, and he's very frustrated with acronyms.



Do you think a guy in Washington, 47 years, would know things like C.I.A., D.H.S., D.E.A.?



GIDLEY: He didn't even know a lot of the people in his own Cabinet at this point. What he has done to this country in such a short amount of time is really, really sad, where we were with record setting highs, now we're at record setting lows.



You mentioned the border, for example. Listen, I thought you weren't supposed to build the wall because it was wasteful and it was racist, and it was xenophobic. And then all of a sudden, Mayorkas, the head of D.H.S. says the border is closed. Well, if it's closed, then why are we doing all these things now to try and fix the problem at the southern border?



The whole thing is a lie. The whole thing is a scam. The media has been covering for Joe Biden the entire time and now the American people are seeing his policies and are impacting them negatively and they're going to reject him.



We're going to take back the House in 2022 and we're absolutely going to take back the White House in 2024.



PIRRO: Hogan Gidley, we can only hope. Thanks so much.



PIRRO: It's so outrageous, it's almost hard to believe, but Maxine Waters among other lawmakers are being accused of abusing their security privileges and using Air Marshals as their additional security on flights.



So let me get this straight. Maxine Waters needs to be safe with extra security guards, but we don't matter at all.



Host of "The Dana Show," Dana Loesch joins me now with reaction. Good evening, Dana.



DANA LOESCH, RADIO HOST: Good to see you, Judge. Pleasure to join you.



PIRRO: All right. So we've got we've got Maxine Waters leaving Washington to go to an area, not her district with two Capitol Police who are armed, two Secret Service and then demanding that she get two Air Marshals to join her security. Why don't you tell us what you think?



LOESCH: Yes. No, Judge, this story is crazy. And for someone like Maxine Waters in this trip that you're talking about her travel from Washington to Minnesota, this was that famous video -- everybody saw that video, you talked about it where she was at some kind of protest. This is after riots have been going on, protests around the country and she made the remarks that she did during the Chauvin trial, and then ahead of the verdict as well.



And in fact, I mean, her remarks were so caustic, and they sounded like threats. The Judge even remarked upon them from the courtroom. This is the trip that we're talking about, Judge Jeanine. This is the trip.



Yes, this is where she took these Air Marshals. They were on this flight when she was going to Minnesota, so taxpayers got to pay for this. She gets extra security so she can go and make these remarks and raise tensions even further.



She did not need to pour gas on this fire, and then make us pay for it with these Air Marshals, too.



PIRRO: And you know, the amazing part of it is that the Federal Air Marshals -- and this all happened after 9/11 -- Federal Air Marshals were taken off of other high risk flights because she decided she needs six armed guards to go to a place that is not her district on the taxpayers' dime to create trouble.



LOESCH: Right.



PIRRO: And the hypocrisy of it, Dana, this is a woman who wants to defund police. Give me your take on that.



LOESCH: Yes. Yes, the same kind of people who talk about defunding the police in Congress, people who also talk about restricting Second Amendment rights. They love taking with them security armed with the things that they would deny us to use to protect ourselves with.



And for all of the discussion that's over this Air Marshal program, and I know that there are people on both the right and the left that talk about ways that maybe it could be overhauled or taxpayer dollars maybe perhaps be used a little more wisely. I mean, there's a lot of discussion to be had.



But the bottom line is that, you know, why are you taking away security for the public? I mean, I really -- I appreciate what all Members of our Congress do, except when they're very successful and going after our rights.



But why does she think that she needs to take two Air Marshals on top of existing security that she is already provided with, away from their other duties? I mean, there are people that are flying on planes right now and they probably would appreciate that security or at least even so much the optic of it, more so than her going to a place where protests are happening and pouring gas on the fire.



PIRRO: And you know, in terms of those airlines where the Federal Air Marshals are flying, you know, there is a threat assessment and there are flights that are considered high risk flights.



And she is so selfish and such a hypocrite that she would deny people the protection that she wants to triple for herself taxpayers' expense no less.



LOESCH: Right.



PIRRO: Dana Loesch, it's always good to have you on JUSTICE. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



LOESCH: Of course, Judge. Always a pleasure.



PIRRO: When the President finds himself in trouble, he knows who to call - - his friends in the mainstream media. And that's what he did this week when he invited left-wing liberal Lawrence O'Donnell to the White House.



During a rambling and bizarre interview, O'Donnell did his best to protect the President. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: There is a partisan resistance. And that is among people, many of whom fail what is a basic mental competency test? Who is the President of the United States? They actually get that question wrong. How are you going to convince them to get the facts?



BIDEN: First, showing up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Hey, Lawrence, how in God's name Can you say there's a partisan opposition if these poor people don't even know your pal, Joe is the President?



Here to respond to the lunacy is FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell and FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren.



All right, Leo, I'm going to start with you first. What's your response to Lawrence O'Donnell?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I'll tell you exactly what my response is, Judge, it is ridiculous. First of all, the mainstream media is afraid of Donald Trump. And what's happening is they are protecting Joe Biden.



The problem is this: Donald Trump is feared by the Democrats, completely feared and the people who are loyal to Donald Trump remain loyal. And so what they try to do is try to trash him by attacking him and by attacking the 75 million people who currently and remain supportive of Donald Trump.



So what they try to do is they try to build up Joe Biden. That's impossible. Because what we're experiencing right now is Jimmy Carter, part two. This is what's going on this country, high inflation, gas prices, chaos all throughout the world, a weak President, and that's what's happening right now and that's why the media will protect Joe Biden.



PIRRO: Well, you know, earlier in the show, I talked about "The New York Times" article where they expose him and said, he's got a folksy demeanor outside, but inside he's like yi-du-du -- but, you know, cursing and hanging up on people. He has got a short fuse.



Anyway, Tomi, hit it.



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: I just think it's hilarious that they had the gall to bring up a basic competency test when talking to President Joe Biden. I mean, I thought that they were actually going to question him on his basic competency, which I would have been incredibly impressed with. I wish that that was the direction that that interview would have taken.



But listen, as Leo said, the media does the bidding for this administration, for this President. I wonder what it would be like if they didn't cover for him, if they didn't shield him. We already see a Joe Biden that's not lucid. We already see a Joe Biden is floundering.



Imagine if the media did not go to bat for him.



But furthermore, in talking about vaccinations, the American people are looking to mainstream media and looking to media for answers as they should be able to do. But now, it's time for people to understand that most of the media is doing the bidding for this President, for his agenda, for his messaging.



So it's time for the American people to be a little bit more self-reliant, to rely a little bit more on their own logic. Sure, listen to the media, listen to the White House, listen to the experts, but at the end of the day, I think it's very clear, we cannot simply just rely on them for all the information and suck it in like a sponge.



We have to be more self-reliant. We have to have a little bit of critical thinking, because our President and our media, they're failing us.



PIRRO: All right, I want you to take a listen to this sound, Leo.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: And what Liz Cheney is warning about is a Republican Party that stands for nothing, but one very unworthy man.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Go ahead, Leo. What's wrong with him?



TERRELL: I have been salivating to get to -- I'll tell you what's wrong with him. Exactly. First of all, let me say about Liz Cheney. I am a Trump Republican. Okay. Trump Republicans brought 12 additional million people to his re-election. More blacks, more Hispanics.



I am not a Country Club Republican. I'm not a RINO. So therefore, when you hear Don Lemon attack President Trump, that's fear. That is complete fear. Because I'll tell you right now, we have buyer's remorse right now. And when Americans compare what we experienced during the Trump administration, who accomplished more than eight years of the Biden-Obama administration is buyer's remorse in and of itself, nothing short of that.



PIRRO: Well, you know what the other side, hopefully has buyer's remorse. Hit it, Tomi, we've got 30 seconds.



LAHREN: Listen, if I were Donald Trump, and I was listening to the mainstream media, I would take that as a clear signal and cue, they are terrified of you, Mr. Trump, it's time for you to run again in 2024 because you've got the media on their heels.



And there is no better way to know that and know that clearly than to know how terrified they are of you. They won a Liz Cheney, they won a Mitt Romney because they are terrified of America First, because that's a winning message and a winning man. So let's go 2024.



TERRELL: That's right.



PIRRO: And you know what, Tomi, I'll tell you, the ouster of Liz Cheney made it clear that the Republican Party has one leader and that's Donald Trump.



TERRELL: Absolutely.



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. New York City Mayor de Blasio more concerned with munching on a burger and fries to motivate people to get vaccinated instead of addressing the terrifying violent crime rates that are soaring in his city.



Tomi and Leo are back. So let's start with you, Leo. What's going on? As he eats that burger and those fries is disgusting, I hear him smacking his lips. Go ahead.



TERRELL: The second worst mayor in the country. We have the worst in LA. He is not a doctor and yet he is telling people to ignore their doctors and enjoy a bag of fries as a motivating factor to take the vaccine. There are seniors out there who may have preexisting conditions.



I'd rather allow the doctors, these seniors who have doctors to give medical advice, not a lame duck mayor.



Now, what he's trying to do is distract what's going on in a city that is riddled with criminals, riddled with crime, riddled with people who are taken advantage of a mayor who have put Black Lives Matter, Antifa ahead of law and order in that city and state. It is a total chaotic city, coupled with the fact that they are practicing a critical race theory that sounds ridiculous.



It is a chaotic city that needs a total overhaul.



PIRRO: Oh, it's a nightmare. I can tell you that. Last weekend in Times Square, a four-year-old shot, but go ahead, Tomi.



LAHREN: You know, Judge, I'm a little confused of some of the mixed messaging here. We're supposed to be talking about health and safety, yet he is eating fast food. And furthermore, I thought Democrats were the ones telling us, maybe we should cut back on red meat because, you know, they're scared of the environmental concerns of cows and such.



So again, a lot of mixed messaging coming from the left. I'm not sure. Are we supposed to eat fast food? Are we supposed to eat burgers? Are we supposed to the Impossible burgers? I don't know. We'll wait for the mayor to answer on this.



But as Leo said, these Democrat-run cities are a mess. They are a total failure. They've used COVID for too long to cover for the fact that their cities are a failure and have been failing for years and years, not because of COVID, because of mismanagement. You've got no cash bail, you've got a felon coddling policies running rampant in these cities.



And the reason that they don't want to solve the problem is because when you solve the problem, the money dries up. So you have to have a perpetual problem. You have to have homelessness, you have to have crime, and then you get to sit back because you're in a Democrat-run city filled with a bunch of liberals and you eat a burger and fries and you think no one is going to notice. Well, hello, sir, we notice.



PIRRO: Well, it is just disgusting, you know, the bottom line is, he is smacking his lips and he is swallowing and he is putting it out like we're a bunch of idiots like see, you can get this if you eat -- I'm sorry, we didn't have time to listen to him, he sounds like an idiot. He is an idiot.



Anyway, all right, now, get this, Leo terms being replaced at Penn State. What we've got is woke Penn State is going to replace the words like freshmen replaced with first year, sophomore second year, and junior -- and then upper classes, lower division and upper -- wait a minute how could upper class be lower division and upper class be upper division, underclass, upper class, whatever -- all right, go ahead, Leo, is that sexist and classist?



TERRELL: I'll tell you, it is identity politics trying to be limiting. Judge, I'm a former school teacher and I'll tell you right now, this is where the Republicans abandon the educational system and allow these wacko left-wing professors and administrators to rid -- basically eliminate and revamp our education, our heritage, our history, and I'll tell you right now, as we know, it is being pushed down not only at the university level, to the to the high school, to K through 12.



This is a disaster because they're trying to influence and brainwash our young people, our future for tomorrow to eliminate the whole history and the heritage of what made this country great. This is a danger.



PIRRO: All right, Tomi. Why is the word freshman sexist and classist?



LAHREN: Well, it's not at all. But again, these universities are trying to distract from the fact that for a year or more, they've had virtual learning. They're already overpriced. People are graduating from universities with a useless degree in basket weaving or Women's Studies not able to actually get a job and pay back the mountain of debt from their overpriced universities with their overpriced liberal professors indoctrinating them.



So what do they have to do? They have to turn to wokeness and change terms that really only offend probably 0.000001 percent of their class population and the rest of the country. But again, a distraction.



If pronouns are the thing that bother you most, life is going to be really tough for you. I've got to tell you.



PIRRO: All right, Tomi and Leo, always great having you both on. Thanks so much.



PIRRO: Finally tonight, it's a classic shell game. The sad part is, it is happening at our government's direction.



Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary reported to America last week that the border is closed. A clear statement. No winking, no fingers crossed, no smiling. No only-kidding. He was dead serious, and he was dead wrong that the Secretary of Homeland Security would outright lie to the American people is a sad commentary on his regard for the truth. And he did it in front of a White House Press Corps and a nation that clearly knows better.



We've been watching crossings by boat through rivers, across desert terrain and wide open areas for months. No surprise, Biden stopped the whole construction on the wall as soon as his tender foot hit the Oval, clearly part of his effort to bring in a whole new segment of Democratic voters to America.



Mayorkas is a master at the shell game having proven his mastery when he showed a picture of a near empty room with tin foil blankets when everyone knew the migrants were simply packed in the next room with tin foil blankets. And when asked this week about saying the border was closed, he doubled down and he said this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: What I meant is precisely that: the border is closed. We are expelling single adults and families under the Title 42.



We will not expel unaccompanied children.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: How dare you think that you're so smart and we're so dumb that we're buying into your nonsense? We know what's going on at the border. Unlike your administration, we've actually visited it, repeatedly.



You can use children as an excuse. But permit me to remind you that in March, 170,000 people crossed the border; in April, 178,000 people crossed the border. And those numbers don't even include those who snuck in at night or while you were attending to children.



So at the very least, we have 350,000 people who have crossed in the last two months and you're telling us 20,000 unaccompanied children are all that remains.



That is a bold faced lie.



It is single adults who represent a shocking and recently growing demographic. Consider this: from April 2017 when Trump was in office to April of this year under Biden's watch, there has been a 1,000 percent, what I said, a 1,000 percent increase in border encounters.



I was at the border. Your administration isn't even testing illegals for COVID. while you're driving us bat crazy telling us to wear a mask, don't wear a mask, wear two masks, take it off, be patriotic, wear it.



But for illegals, you're literally shipping them into the interior of the United States by bus, by plane however you can get them in. So don't tell me the border is closed and stop lying to me.



And that's my closing.



