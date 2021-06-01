'Justice w/ Judge Jeanine' on Dr. Fauci, COVID origins

This is a rush transcript from "Justice w/ Judge Jeanine" May 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Monday is Memorial Day and the kickoff to summer 2021. It's time that take off the mask, fire up the grill and call the family, friends and the gang to walk outside and start having a good time again.



But when you do, be warned. You'll be walking into a very different America then the last time when you openly celebrated with your family and friends. You see, America has changed. She is sadly different. She has been trashed by those who want to rewrite her story, change her image and re-chart her path.



She has suffered insults at home and on the world stage. She has lost a determined patriot who fought hard to defend her honor, her legacy, and her traditions. Her people are unsettled, divided, and accusatory. Her borders are flush with those who violate her laws to enter and then demand to partake of her hard-earned generosity. Fentanyl and heroin accompany drug cartels through that same southern border.



The chaos, anarchy, and lawlessness is pervasive from New York to Los Angeles and Seattle to Washington, DC. It is nothing short of astounding. The demand for justice calls for action actually outside the realm of law and order.



It all started with the coronavirus. We can blame all that we've lost, all that we've suffered from a virus that came from another part of the world. But how much do we really know about it? Unfortunately, we know very little and because we've all been forced to hide under a rock for the last 15 months, we know very little about the origin and spread of the virus.



What we do know, we learn from mainstream media, social media, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the alleged knowing prince of all things COVID, who has even contradicted himself over and over. Yet in 40 years facing numerous infectious threats under Anthony Fauci's leadership, the N.I.A.I.D. performance in developing diagnostics, therapeutics, or public health tools like a vaccine has been far less than stellar.



In 40 years, that Fauci has been at the helm running the agency, it took private industry to develop a solution to HIV. It took private industry to develop a vaccine for Ebola. And yet, Fauci who has served seven Presidents, and is the highest paid public servant in government.



Let me repeat, the highest paid public servant in government has had billions of dollars available to him through Federal funding, yet he did little to assist the millions worldwide suffering from Ebola or HIV, so much for the knowing prince of infectious diseases.



So it should be no surprise that Fauci was clearly not up to conquering the greatest healthcare crisis in history. Pray tell, why was there a single voice, a single opinion, the only answer solely responsible for global health policy? Why was Fauci who made more money than anyone in the United States government permitted to sit on private boards and accept personal moneys from the private sector?



Why was Fauci allowed to stifle the opinions of others equally experienced and qualified, but differing in opinion like Dr. Scott Atlas?



But the biggest question of all, how is it that Fauci predicted in 2017 that President Trump would face a pandemic? If he knew this, why didn't he develop a responsible method for this virus four years ago? He explicitly said that President Donald Trump would face a crisis and a pandemic unlike anything we have seen.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases, both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already ongoing disease, and we have certainly a large burden of that, but also there will be a surprise outbreak.



PIRRO: That comment alone should convince you that with his unique ability to predict the future pandemic, and predicted specifically during President Trump's term should frighten anyone. Unless, of course, you bought the same crystal ball he did.



With all the power and money of the United States Federal government, as well as his unique ability to befriend one President after another, as well as his unique ability to be the highest paid employee of the Federal government, how is it that Fauci was not ready to protect the American public when he knew a threat existed?



Why was this fabulously wealthy public servant allowed to sit on the Scientific Board of the global grant challenges of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other Boards promoting health policy and therapeutics that go along with that policy? Does conflict of interest ring a bell with you?



Tonight, you will hear Rand Paul discuss the fact that we were lied to not once, not twice, but repeatedly by Fauci. Fauci has admitted that the virus did not jump from animal to human. There is not a single known case. We will explain why this is important.



You will also hear that the vaccine you've probably already received is not a longstanding solution or cure like a polio vaccine. You will need to re- up the vaccine in six months or nine months, whether there is a new variable to the virus or not.



Question: why do we need so many vaccines and who is making the money? So as you open your doors and walk back out into the world that was America, don't be surprised that you may experience something far different than they America you were forced to close your door on last March of 2020.



Here to react to my open and the ongoing fight to find out the truth behind the origins of coronavirus, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul joins me now.



Senator, thanks so much for being with us this holiday weekend. Now, you have been very busy. Number one, you have offered legislation to stop gain- of-function research funding in China. Let me be -- let me try to dumb that down. That means that the two theories about the coronavirus, one, it just came from an animal to a human or one it was ginned up at a lab to jump from animal to human after several petri dishes allowed it to go to human? Is that what gain-of-function is?



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Yes, gain-of-function is basically when you have an animal virus that normally just infects animals, and you somehow mutate it or force it to evolve so it can infect humans.



So it is making it more transmissible to humans, and oftentimes making it more dangerous or deadly in humans. I'll give you an example. In 2004, there was a virus, a coronavirus, called SARS. It killed a bunch of people, it had a 15 percent mortality. In the Wuhan lab, they were studying this SARS virus, and they were putting new proteins on it to make it more infectious into humans. That's gain-of-function. That's dangerous and that may be how this virus started.



And so I'm very worried that this stuff still goes on, and that the U.S. government has been funding it.



PIRRO: All right, well, we know that the U.S. government has been sending money to the World Health Organization, which appears to be run by China's puppet and you know, is not totally open and initially lied about the fact that the virus was transmissible between humans.



So, why is it the Joe Biden this week said he was going to stop the investigation into the origins of the Wuhan virus? Why would he do that?



PAUL: Well, it's interesting. I think there's been a sea change in the last two or three weeks on this. A year ago, anybody who mentioned the possibility that this virus came out of the Wuhan lab were dismissed as crazy, right-wing kooks, conspiracy theorists et cetera.



But now you have even MSNBC coming around. You have the left starting to wonder about it and when I introduced my amendment to say we should quit funding this research in China, I ended up getting every Democrat on board.



So I think they either know information or they suspect that the information is going to get stronger and stronger that this came from the lab.



Last week's revelation that three workers in the Wuhan lab were sick with a COVID-like illness in November, well before the Chinese admit, this is a big deal. And so I think nobody is denying any more the possibility. We don't know for certain, but we've gotten a lot of evidence pointing to this lab now.



PIRRO: So how -- why can't the White House commit to a real investigation? Now, Joe Biden has done an about face, and he's saying, oh, we're going to investigate. At the end of 90 days, we'll figure it out. What makes him think he can figure it out? China's not loving anyone there?



PAUL: Well, you know, we have some information. It was publicly reported back in March or May of last year, that when you look at cell phone data that there's a couple of week period in October when there's no cell phone data in a secure area in that lab. I didn't learn this new Intelligence, I learned this from reading on the internet, but it was reported by NBC that this happened.



I would guess that if you look at Intelligence data, somebody probably does have information on that and that we do have the ability to know if the lab was shut down. So if nobody is there, there are no cell phones there for a period of time. That's at least circumstantial evidence that the lab was shut down.



There's some information we can find from that, and I think we do have that information. But I don't think that we have been pursuing it nor do I think we've been drawing the conclusions we need to. See, if this came from the Wuhan lab. Sure, we need to be worried particularly about a communist government doing this.



But we have 11 labs in our country, where it is probably good solid Americans trying to do real research, but it's dangerous. If this leaked from Wuhan, what if this could leak from one of the 11 labs here with something much more deadly than COVID? So I think we should be debating in our country, should we be paying for this research at all?



PIRRO: So the same kind of gain-of-function, which means that, you know, trying to gin it up, so it can go from an animal to a human? Why would we do that?



PAUL: They say they're doing it so they can study these viruses that jump from animals to humans. The problem is they're creating something that's novel, they're creating something that doesn't exist in nature.



Now, if something exists in nature, even though it might be dangerous, I would say that we should study it. But the good news from the development of the vaccine from last year is they can sequence a virus in a matter of days and they can actually create an mRNA vaccine within a matter of weeks. So I don't think we need to create super viruses that don't exist yet because we don't know that that's what nature going to create.



So we're creating something that nature didn't create. We're creating Frankenstein super viruses that if they leak out of the lab accidentally or on purpose, could devastate the world. The SARS virus is 15 times more deadly. If that one gets out, and we enhance its ability to be transmitted, that could kill 50 million to a hundred million people, you know, so the danger here really exists and this shouldn't be a partisan issue. This should be debated.



PIRRO: I agree. Senator Rand Paul, thank you so much for being with us. Thank you.



And as the investigation into the virus's origin continues, we are unmasking here in America and trying to get back to normal life. But clearly, mixed messages continue to create a lot of questions.



Here to help answer some of them, the author of "COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science." FOX News medical analyst, Dr. Marc Siegel joins me now.



Good evening, Dr. Siegel. Thanks so much for being with us.



PIRRO: Obviously, Americans opening up right now, and Americans have a lot of questions. But you just heard Rand Paul, it is very disturbing to hear about the fact that there is actually money going from the United States to the World Health Organization that is funding this mechanism, this gain-of- function to get a virus to go from an animal to human. What do you think of that?



SIEGEL: Couple of points. First of all, his point that there are 11 labs here in the United States doing this kind of research is deeply disturbing. I agree with him that gain-of-function, which by the way, you may have a virus in nature that does go occasionally to human, it may go animal to animal and occasionally to human, but species barriers prevent it from suddenly going easily human to human. That's the key.



SIEGEL: And as you put it, ginning up the virus so that it suddenly becomes easily transmissible, extremely dangerous, should not be done here. The World Health Organization you mentioned, I have a contact there, a senior official who I can't name who says the entire organization is deeply compromised from Tedros on down. From the head of it on down --



PIRRO: All right, the question right now is Americans who have the virus, so or have the vaccine, I should say, I want -- put this up on the screen - - a friend of mine had the Moderna vaccine. She didn't know it. But when she got this shot in March, it told her that it was only good until September. Now, we're finding out that these vaccinations are only good for six months, in her case, nine months in other cases. Why do we have to have so many vaccines? Why isn't this a one and done? And we're not talking about a variant? We're talking about the same coronavirus.



SIEGEL: It could even be a marketing ploy. It's another fear generating mechanism. I believe that these vaccines are going to last a long time. In two studies just out actually show that; one from Rockefeller here in New York, the other one published in "Nature," a great journal -- show that if you have the vaccines, or if you had COVID, the immunity probably lasts well more than a year.



If you had COVID and you get one dose of the vaccine, probably lasts way more than that. I'm not even sure we're going to need boosters. What we need is an initial vaccine or having had COVID and one shot on top of it and you're off to the races.



The idea that we're already scaring people that these things are wearing off is going to go against compliance. It's a very bad idea, and it's probably not necessary.



PIRRO: Well, you know, it is interesting, you say, you know, maybe it is marketing. I mean, the pharmaceutical companies not making enough money as it is. That's frightening. A lot of this is frightening.



But Dr. Siegel, before you go, I have one question. America is opening up. Everyone wants to get on the road, go see their family, go to the beach. I mean, what are you telling your patients about their kids, some of them are supposed to be masked when they go to camp? Give us some bottom line rules.



SIEGEL: I think we need to be consistent here. And I am afraid of our leaders breeding fear and inconsistency. So that's who you should be afraid of, these people giving you guidance. They get it here too rigidly that are self-contradictory.



Here's what I say, if you can go to the PGA Tour on a Sunday and you see these huge crowds, and everybody has opened up, I don't think we can superimpose restrictions on our kids just because they're too young to be vaccinated. They tend to get milder cases.



Yes, if you're in close quarters, and you haven't been vaccinated, a mask makes sense. But I think there's too much rigidity, and it's time for some freedom and personal responsibility.



PIRRO: All right, Dr. Marc Siegel, always great to have you on JUSTICE. Thanks so much.



PIRRO: And still ahead, Lara Trump, Leo Terrell and Tomi Lahren, but next, the left's policies continue to create chaos in American cities as crime rates soar.



So what can be done about it? Florida congressman Byron Donalds joins me next to answer that. Don't go away.



PIRRO: Consider this, America. Here are the numbers from this past weekend. In Chicago, 36 shooting incidents, 47 shooting victims and nine murders. In New York City, 22 shooting incidents, 26 shooting victims and three murders.



Those numbers aren't just statistics, lives are being lost and families torn apart because of weak Democrat leadership. Even the D.O.J. is acknowledging how bad it's gotten saying, "We are seeing nationwide an increase in violent crime, particularly in homicides and aggravated assaults."



Joining me now to tell us what we can do to turn the tide is Florida Congressman Byron Donalds. Good evening, Congressman. Thanks so much for being with us.



REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): Good to be with the, Judge.



PIRRO: All right, now we've got a problem. Everyone in America knows we have a problem. And it's not just an issue of Democrat leadership in Democrat cities, but we are seeing more violent crime than we have seen in the past 25 years in the United States. What can we do about this? You're in Congress. What can Congress do about it?



DONALDS: So Judge, to be frank, there's not a lot for Congress to do in these situations. I think you said it best in your opening here. It is weak leadership in some of the major cities across our country. If you're a mayor, and you acquiesce to this radical notion of defunding your police force, and you wonder why violent crime is up in your cities, Portland, Oregon, around 800 percent, Minneapolis, around 113 percent, Austin, Texas up around 50 percent, you only need to look yourself in the mirror and your City Council needs to do the same.



You have proven to be weak in the face of the policies you know keep our communities safe.



PIRRO: And you know what's amazing, Congressman, is in these cities where they are defunding the police, crime is skyrocketing. They also now have all of these developments where you've got the homeless, you're finding needles on the street, the quality of life has descended to a point where we previously only saw in San Francisco; now it's in Austin, Texas, of all places, so that there are these encampments for homeless people.



It's the whole quality of life that is going downhill, and I must tell you that as we approach the holiday season, what do you tell your family? I mean, where do you go for the holiday? Do you take crime into consideration when you decide to take a family vacation?



DONALDS: Judge, my mother still lives in Brooklyn, New York. She's beside herself. She texted me the other day. She said, Byron, you know what, you are right. Well, she said I was right again. I happen to do that, Judge, but she said, you're right, son, because when they decided to take officers off the street, when they decided it was better to put that money into other aspects of the city budgets, not prioritizing security and safety of the citizens, all the problems is exploded.



But there's one bigger one than that, Judge. I grew up in New York City. I was there when David Dinkins was mayor and when Rudy Giuliani became mayor. The number one thing Rudy Giuliani did, he put officers on every corner. He got officers out of the precincts and out of their squad cars and on patrol. And just by doing that, crime went down.



PIRRO: And cleaned up New York.



DONALDS: And these other things went down and he cleaned up New York. You're absolutely right.



PIRRO: All right, I want you to take a listen to Texas Governor Abbott and what he intends to do about some of this defunding.



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): I'm about to sign a law that will ensure that cities in the State of Texas will not be able to defund police. We're going to dry up their revenue sources in a way that basically will put the city out of business.



PIRRO: That's a smart -- that's a smart move. If you are going to defund the police, then you know, there are going to be consequences for it. And you know, United States citizens, I mean, didn't we all start America like no taxation without representation? Now, we've got people taxing us with no police protection.



DONALDS: Absolutely right. Governor Abbott is doing the absolute right thing. You cannot have these City Councils and these Mayors be weak when it comes to protecting our citizens, especially when a lot of these taxes go to funding police and fire and roads and the like.



So he is doing the exact right thing being a leader in his state, making sure that his citizens are protected, whether they are in red cities or blue cities. That's his job. He's on point. I think more governors need to be looking at that as well.



PIRRO: All right, it's all about leadership. And Congressman Donalds, thanks so much for being with us this holiday weekend.



And just ahead, the Biden administration claims the border is closed. But how could they possibly believe that? We have shocking video from Texas that chose a different story, which I've told you over and over again, and Lara Trump to react next,



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: We are elevating our messaging so that the individuals do know that they cannot come to the border. The border is closed.



The message is quite clear, do not come. The border is closed. The border is secure.



The border is secure. The border is closed. We've been unequivocal in that.



Precisely that, the border is close.



The border is closed. And this administration administers and enforces the laws of the United States of America.



PIRRO: The lies keep piling up as you just heard Biden's Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly telling us the border is closed. Really? Does this look like a secure southern border to any of you? What we see is a dangerous border crisis continuing to spiral out of control.



FOX News contributor, Lara Trump joins me now with reaction. Good evening, Lara.



I mean, I just -- I don't even know what question to ask. The man is delusional. The border is not closed.



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, very obviously, it's not closed. And if anybody believes that, then I've got a couple of watches I can sell you as well.



I mean, it's absurd to tell the American people that the border is closed. We know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been inviting people into America. If you want to get in here illegally, now is the time to come.



And just because the Biden administration has had so many egregious failures over the past several weeks that people have been more focused on them, and they have taken center stage. That doesn't mean that this has gone away.



Judge, remember, those facilities that we kept seeing down in Texas that were at like 400 percent capacity. What happened to those people? They didn't vanish into thin air. People are now being processed at such a high rate. They don't have time to put them in these facilities. But they are being sent, instead, they're given bus tickets to be sent to anywhere in the U.S.A., they're being put on planes. We know a latest plane went to Tennessee.



They are sending them all across the country. So it hasn't gone away. They are still coming. It's ridiculous to try and claim otherwise.



PIRRO: Well, you know, the amazing part is Tennessee, the governor said we don't want these people in our jurisdiction, and we don't have the room. We don't have the state money to support them. The social net, the education, and it doesn't matter. They bring them in on the quiet of the night. And then all of a sudden, all of the social services, all of the education all the system is burdened by these people. We don't even know who they are.



L. TRUMP: Well guess who's footing the bill for all of this? The American taxpayer. Our money, instead of going to help our country and our own people after we've had a terrible year in America, we need to -- you know, help people get back on their feet and get going again. Now, we are funding you know, healthcare for all these people.



The school systems are going to be overrun in America. Teachers are now being hired, Judge, that speak Spanish. They are tailoring programs to these migrant children and obviously it is such a sad situation, these kids get to go through this dangerous journey here. But then our children suffer.



They have suffered over the past year. So many of them still are not back in school full time, some won't be back until the fall. And now we're putting our taxpayer funding towards people who have come here illegally. It is outrageous.



I don't know why anybody should believe the Biden administration at this point. People need to start speaking up about this because it's our kids that are going to take the hit for this.



PIRRO: Well, there's no question. I mean, we've already lost globally in terms of the education system in the United States unless your kids are in the charter school, Catholic school or one of the private schools. But this is a pullback, because, you know, the children are being brought into our children's classes when they assume that they're at the same level.



I mean, how does that survive? I mean, how do they progress with that kind of pullback?



L. TRUMP: It's a great question. I hate that we're putting our children through somewhat of a social experiment, doing things that that seem so outrageous, and so far outside of what we should be doing.



Our children are already behind. Let's make sure that they're getting the best education. Nobody thinks that it's fair to our kids. Nobody thinks that it's fair to these kids who have been brought here illegally by coyotes and God knows who else. It's the wrong thing to be doing. It's very upsetting.



PIRRO: Well, you know, when it's very sad. In San Diego, you may recall when the teachers refused to come to school, they decided that on their own time, they would teach the illegal children in San Diego through July, which I think is a real commentary on what's going on in the country right now.



Lara Trump, it's always good to be with you. Thanks for sharing your weekend with us.



And next, we expose the lying left. A so-called news host is caught on tape calling the G.O.P. the party of anti-Semitism. Leo Terrell and Tomi Lahren are ready to sound off.



PIRRO: Democrats and their friends in the mainstream media continue to lie and vilify anyone who dares to disagree with them. The latest example comes from Don Lemon, who is now openly calling the G.O.P. the party of anti- Semitism. Take a look.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: That's who the Republican Party -- that's what the Republican Party is right now. That's what you are right now, own it.



The party of insensitive statements about the Holocaust and Jewish people. The party of anti-Semitism.



Joining me with reaction is FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell and FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren. Boy, I've got to tell you -- oh, and by the way, a brand new episode of her show, "No Interruption" is now available.



Guys, I cannot believe that Don Lemon or CNN -- not that I really care say that the Republican Party is the party of anti-Semitism. I mean, blow me over with a feather. Go ahead, Tomi. You go first.



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: My goodness, the Democratic Party and those in the mainstream media, certainly need to change their symbol from the donkey to the gaslight because that's exactly what they do.



The fact that he could sit there and say that with a straight face is absolutely amazing to me, they continue to shock me. But you know, this is coming from a party and coming from a mainstream media that called Donald Trump and conservatives alike Hitler and Nazis and continue to do that to this very day and compare what Trump did at the border, which were Obama's cages, by the way to the Holocaust to internment camps.



And now they want to sit there and gaslight us when they've got squad members that are sitting there serving in Congress with the D behind their name. They want to call us the party of anti-Semitism when the leaders of their party are the ones putting out actual anti-Semitic comments on Twitter proudly. Their shame knows no bounds, Judge.



PIRRO: It really doesn't. Leo, go ahead. Hit it.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I'll tell you, let me be very clear. Don Lemon is a fraud. I mean, let's go through the laundry list of anti-Semitic haters on the left.



Let's start off with Louis Farrakhan, a history of anti-Semitic views. Al Sharpton, let me mention a town in New York, Crown Heights. This man has made a living off of anti-hate, anti-Semitic rhetoric and then you've got the squad -- Tlaib, Omar, AOC making a moral equivalency of Israel and Hamas. They're terrorists.



And I'll tell you what, calling Israel terrorists, the most pro-Israel President ever, Donald J. Trump. And I'll tell you right now, all Don Lemon is doing, Judge, is doing the dirty work for the Democrats because they have a laundry list of anti-Semitic haters.



PIRRO: Well, the amazing part of it is, you know, it was Donald Trump who moved the embassy where all the Democrat Presidents said, oh, we will move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as the rightful capital of Israel.



I mean, you know, Bill Clinton and Obama, they all said it, but in the end, it wasn't true. It took Donald Trump to do it, but in the end, they don't really care because it's all about hate on the left. I'm convinced, the left is about hate.



Anyway, Leo and Tomi, stay right there.

Joy Behar is on the attack again and she is setting her sights on former President Donald Trump. We're going to play you her comments and get reaction.



JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": Trump was blaming the Chinese from the beginning because he was using them as scapegoats. If it happens to be true that it comes from Wuhan, well that was just a lucky break on his part because he took a guess, in my opinion.



PIRRO: The left-wing spin machine is kicking into high gear now that the truth is coming to light about the origins of the coronavirus. Back with reaction to Joy Behar's comments and more, Leo Terrell and Tomi Lahren.



All right, Leo, why don't you go first? You think -- do you think that Joy Behar is on to something?



TERRELL: I'm chomping at the bits, Judge. I want to be very clear to Joy Behar, Don Lemon, the far left and the mainstream media, you owe Donald Trump an apology. You owe him an apology. Why? Because he was ahead of the curve a year ago.



Dr. Fauci, you owe him an apology. Nancy Pelosi, you owe him an apology because he had the facts and he said the possibility -- the strong possibility of this virus happening from a Chinese lab in Wuhan, but you know what? Nothing he did during his administration with the Democrats and the mainstream media give him credit for.



Joy Behar needs to apologize personally, and I'll tell you right now, Judge, it is buyer's remorse because we have Joe Biden in the White House and we should have Donald J. Trump.



PIRRO: Well, there's no question about that. But you know what, I just think that Joy Behar, she makes these statements, and there's no basis for them. She just kind of wings it -- Tomi.



LAHREN: Yes, well, she's delusional. And I mean, Trump derangement syndrome hit her and hit her hard and it's continuing to hit her. I hope we have a vaccine for that that lasts longer than six to nine months.



But listen, at the end of the day, these Democrats know that the coronavirus came from China, whether it came from a lab or what have you, we are still discovering, but we know it came from China. So Donald Trump was exactly right on that, but the Democrats don't care where it came from because the second that we had coronavirus in the United States, they used it and they weaponized it against Donald Trump and the administration.



They called him a racist for shutting down travel, then they blamed him when the economy tanked because they shut down the economy in these Democrat run cities and states and then they blamed him for every single COVID death they reported on, on a daily basis blaming Donald Trump, then they used coronavirus to create mass mail-in voting opportunities and then they used it to win an election and continue to exploit coronavirus and control the American people.



And now all of a sudden they're shocked that it came from China? They knew exactly what was going on. They just used it because it worked to their advantage.



PIRRO: President Trump must have just been guessing. You know, he was just guessing. All right, I've got to tell the lack of intelligence blows my mind. But you know what? There is also -- there's also a group of people who, you know, blame the lawlessness on Donald Trump, like James Carville. He's saying, you know, this lawlessness came from, you know, it's all during the Trump administration. You know, now that Biden is in, he's like the law and order President. I mean, can you make sense of that one, Leo?



TERRELL: Oh, sure. I can, because I'll tell you right now, as Tomi said, they used the pandemic to scare America. The pandemic is over, okay. And the American public is looking at the lawlessness in Democratic cities.



Again, trying to blame Donald Trump. Let's look back in the summer of 2020, the Love Zone, the CHOP Zone. Donald Trump offered Federal support every day and was turned down by the Democratic mayors and Democratic governor and Kamala Harris, she likes to pay to get criminals out of jail with her bail fund.



So the American public gets it, and they understand and Carville could try to spin it. But the bottom line is, America knows that Donald Trump was in favor of law and order and the Democrats were not.



PIRRO: Well, there's no question about it, Tomi, I mean, don't you think I mean, the fact that they were rioting and going crazy was because Trump was in office, and then they pretty much settled down because they got him out of office, what say you?



LAHREN: Well, they're still rioting and they're still passing it off as justice as we saw in the anniversary of George Floyd's death. But you know, furthermore, these cities that are having these huge crime spikes besides being led by Democrats, they have another thing in common. They've worked to reallocate money or defund the police, which is the banner of BLM, a banner, by the way that the Biden administration proudly says we can fly outside of U.S. embassies.



So I hope the American people remember when we come to midterms, if this administration, these Democrats tried to pretend they're for law and order just to win midterms or the next election, you remind them what our burning cities look like.



PIRRO: All right, will do. All right, Tomi and Leo, thanks so much.



PIRRO: Finally tonight, every year, the last Monday in May, we celebrate Memorial Day to honor our military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties in the United States Armed Forces.



The men and women who have given their lives for the rest of us so that we can live free are rarely recognized. But on this day, we celebrate their valor and patriotism, two things that seem to be in weak supply in America today.



I sit here, the proud daughter and granddaughter of two veterans who fought for this country in World War II. They were proud Americans, and they rarely spoke of their service, but they live their lives honoring the American flag and all that it stood for.



Yes, Memorial Day does mark the beginning of summer fun, but never forget it is so much more than barbecues and get-togethers.



God bless those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice for the rest of us.



And that's my closing.



Thanks so much for watching, I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way.



See you next Saturday night.



