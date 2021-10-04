'Justice' on Democrats' spending bill wish list, socialist takeover

This is a rush transcript from "Justice," October 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Do you like Venezuela? Do you like Venezuela? Ever been there? Ever wanted to vacation there? No. Well, get ready, because of the progressive Dems have their way, socialism will be as alive and well here in America as it is in Venezuela, a place once sitting on more oil than any other country in the world, which after years of government overspending and welfare programs with open borders, is now a perfect example of how socialism can ruin a nation.

Now the rise of socialism has never been clearer. Right now in America, there are forces dug in, organized and well-funded to do whatever necessary to make socialism happen.

You've seen the slow crawl yourself. In 2016, Bernie Sanders ran as a Democrat socialist, we all went, "No." But four years later, we found ourselves in a country inundated with DAs and prosecutors funded by the Democrat socialists of America, the George Soros types who are more concerned with the criminal than the victim.

AOC made a name for herself with the Green New Deal, pushing hard for the socialist agenda contained in the $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill, human added to emotionally tie you in and hide the fact that not all the money is going for roads and bridges.

This $3.5 trillion alleged Build Back Better bill, when added to the trillions already been spent on the pandemic will literally put us at the highest level of debt America has ever reached and break our bank.

No worries though, Joe Biden says, it will cost zero.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If we talk about price tags, it is zero price tag on the debt.

PIRRO: I wouldn't rely on Joe Biden's math for anything. But no worries, Joe Biden says there is nothing radical in this bill.

BIDEN: There is nothing in any of these pieces of this legislation that is radical, that is unreasonable.

PIRRO: For the first time, Biden is telling the truth. It is not radical, because in his mind and in any socialist's mind, these proposals are key elements of the socialist gospel.

Joe Biden, who ran as a moderate is really a socialist. Once you strip away that Trojan horse he rode in on.

Now, the bill includes free community college for illegal immigrants. So, in addition to medication, housing, healthcare, and education in grades K through 12, illegals will have a free two-year college education. $79 billion for enhanced I.R.S. enforcement to conduct more audits. Biden argues it will close the tax gap for the amount of uncollected revenue and raise funds for the White House's sweeping spending plan. $12 billion for government electric cars.

Now this should make Hunter Biden and the Chinese happy because we purchase lithium batteries from China. And there's $3 billion for tree equity. Your guess is as good as mine on that one.

$25 million for bias training, as if political correctness and cancel culture haven't taught us enough about what is tolerated in this woke country. There's $4 billion for distance learning. Isn't that special? The schools have gotten billions, money over and over again for the purchase of equipment and the improvement of classes. Does someone in the Biden crime family have a contract with a computer company? And by the way, has anyone seen Hunter?

Then there's $2 billion to support a Civilian Climate Corps who will probably have more police power than police officers in your town, village, or city.

Now don't forget, a little known socialist from Vermont, Bernie Sanders would have been the Democratic candidate for President in 2016, but for Hillary Clinton's corruption of the Democratic National Committee, and he would have been in 2020, were it not for James Clyburn pushing Joe Biden.

Socialists have been winning elections at the state and national level, defeating even long term incumbents since 2016.

Now, even Obama's cradle to grave fictional ad called "The Life of Julia" suggests an anti-capitalist socialist framework. A growing number of young adults in the United States actually hold a negative view of capitalism.

Two years ago, 58 percent of young adults had a positive view of capitalism. Today, only 49 percent of young adults have a positive view of capitalism.

Socialism is not only accepted, socialism wants whispered about is now being promoted from the highest levels of our government.

So back to Venezuela. You probably won't like it there. For those of you who need reminding, socialism doesn't work. The crushing poverty and violence in Venezuela is the latest example.

People go through garbage bags full of rubbish to take whatever they can and then try to sell the empty bags. We don't need women giving birth in the streets or dying because the hospitals are overcrowded, or non- existent.

Socialists want what you and I have. We work hard, pay taxes, and believe in capitalism. None of us is planning to move to a socialist state. And if you're even thinking of socialism, and you want to visit Venezuela ahead of time, be aware that the risk of mugging, carjacking, kidnapping, and torture is commonplace.

And that's my open.

Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter #JudgeJeanine.

Here with reaction to by open and much more, Congressmen Mike Waltz and Mark Green, both Afghanistan veterans. Gentlemen, thank you so much for being with us this evening.

Now you both fought for America in Afghanistan, and you're fighting for America right now in the Halls of Congress. What we're seeing now is we have the highest inflation in 30 years. We have these left-wing radicals who are holding up the improvement of our roads and bridges and waterways and ports, because of this so-called $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, which is for anything but infrastructure.

I'll start with you, Congressman Waltz, what's your take on this?

REP. MIKE WALTZ (R-FL): Well, you know, Judge, you know, I didn't almost die for this country twice to have my children growing up in a country led by socialists or a world led by Chinese communists, but that's exactly the road that we're on right now.

And what I think you're going to see play out over the next month, is that they're going to go for the policies, because they know if they can get these programs in place, you know, Ronald Reagan said, the fastest way to eternal life on Earth is through a government program.

They'll shave down the years that it's going to last. So you know, that free everything may end in 2025 versus 2028, and that will allow them to take the price tag down a little bit. But they know if they get the programs in place, and they can redefine the country, for example, you know, the child tax care credit, in this bill, it no longer has to be your child. So they already tripled it, and then it can just be any child that anybody is taking care of. What could go wrong with that?

But at the end of the day, Judge, as you said, the problem with socialism is eventually you run out of other people's money.

PIRRO: That's right.

WALTZ: Margaret Thatcher famously said that, but that is the tragic road that we're on until we can get the House back.

PIRRO: All right, Congressman Green, I mean, what are we going to do to get the infrastructure package and what we need? I mean, do we have to indebt our children, you know, for the next hundred years so that we can get these socialist programs going?

REP. MARK GREEN (R-TN): Well, thanks for having me on, Judge. And yes, that's exactly what Nancy Pelosi wants. You know, she wants to concentrate power into the hands of fewer and fewer people, themselves in Washington. That's what socialism is all about. It is concentrating power into the hands of fewer and fewer people until you get like Nicolas Maduro, as you have alluded to in your opening statement.

I mean, that's what they want. They want a socialist country. And so, they're going to tie all of this together and basically attempt to create that socialist country. But I had the unique fortune to interview Saddam Hussein the night we caught him.

When you concentrate power into the hands of fewer and fewer people, you get tyranny. You get a Saddam Hussein, you get a Nicolas Maduro. And you look at what's happening in Venezuela, an average of 24 pounds lost by each Venezuelan. They have to wait eight hours in line for food.

They had a 75 percent decrease in their agricultural production over the past couple of decades. These people are starving. Thirty three percent of the population has like basically fled the country.

But that's what Pelosi and AOC and Bernie Sanders want.

PIRRO: Well, so what is going to happen? The radical left, it seems and I'll ask you this, Congressman Waltz, the radical left is like controlling. Who is in charge?

WALTZ: Yes. And just to add to what Representative Green was saying on Venezuela, there are more refugees, Judge, fleeing Venezuela and fleeing socialism than there are fleeing ISIS and the Assad regime in Syria. That's how desperate these people are to get away from this just devastating program because, you know, at the end of the day, in order to take from one group of people to give to another, the bureaucrats and the dictators are making all the calls on the winners and losers, and that's what we're seeing in that migration of power towards Washington, D.C.

But the progressives are in charge, Judge, the President is a Trojan horse. Kamala Harris is the most liberal senator in the Senate left of Bernie that is standing right behind him calling the shots, along with Nancy Pelosi and the Progressive Caucus, and you know, we are blocking and tackling the best we can.

And fortunately, as Manchin well said, you know, we can't even afford the programs as they stand. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are going insolvent in just the next few years, and thank God somebody is coming to their senses and trying to put a stop to this.

PIRRO: Well, you know, in addition to that, Congressman Green, what we've also got, we've got illegals that we know of that we've counted, 1.6 million, and that doesn't include the runaways, that doesn't include what we just saw under the bridge in Del Rio and the 60,000 that are coming up from Panama.

I mean, it is socialism. How do we stop this?

GREEN: Absolutely. I mean, it's tied together. It's all about the Democrats staying in power and concentrating power in their hands in Washington. The people coming across the southern border, that open border, which they opened, they know they'll come to America, they'll have children that will vote Democrat. So that's why they're basically opening the Southern border.

When it was Cubans rioting in July, and you know, they basically said no Cubans come, and why? Because Cubans vote Republican.

Well, we have to stop these guys. And of course, that means pushing back, winning elections, and we're going to take the House back in '22. There's no doubt about it. Nancy Pelosi will not be the Speaker in the next Congress. That's what we have to do.

And of course here, you've got Manchin and Sinema pushing back. Hopefully, they'll stay the course. The bill is so crazy right now there are moderate Democrats that aren't joining with the progressives, so she can't even get her team together on this. Thank goodness.

PIRRO: Good. Good. And, you know, finally, let me ask you this. I mean, this week, we had the hearing with Milley, and Austin, and McKenzie, and they said -- they told the President, you know, you should keep the troops there. We know the President lied.

But more than that, what we're seeing is when the President lies, people die. So when he lied, and I'll go to Congressman Waltz, when he lied, people died, whether it was at the airport in Kabul, our servicemen, or even with the over the horizon capability where he killed seven children.

I mean, the lies end up in deaths of people.

WALTZ: Yes, and here is the biggest lie, and when it comes to American citizens. Tony Blinken keeps using this number of just 100 left behind, but then he puts in a quick caveat and says "that wanted to leave." And I would love to ask him, if he was given the choice to leave Afghanistan, but leave his family behind, would he leave them behind? Hell no.

And should they then be categorized as not wanting to leave, Judge?

There was just a plane that landed in Chicago yesterday -- thank God for these veterans that went in and got them out -- that had 116 Americans, green card holders and legal permanent residents. We got another seven across the border in Tajikistan yesterday.

So, they're lying about the numbers. And then the other thing they're lying about is that they can do counterterrorism in Afghanistan without any diplomats, troops, Intelligence, bases, or anything on the ground and that is a lie and America is a lot less safe because of it.

PIRRO: No question. Congressmen, thank you both so much for being here. Congressman Waltz and Green.

And just ahead, is the Biden administration pushing you out of any say in your child's education? The outrageous comments Biden's Education Secretary made this week that you need to hear.

Plus Lara Trump and Charlie Kirk react.

Don't go anywhere. You're going to like this.

SEN. MIKE BRAUN (R-IN): Do you think parents should be in charge of their child's education as the primary stakeholder?

MIGUEL CARDONA, U.S. SECRETARY OF EDUCATION: I believe parents are important stakeholders, but I also believe ...

BRAUN: Primary.

CARDONA: ... educators have a role in determining educational programming.

PIRRO: That was Education Secretary Miguel Cardona sidestepping the question of whether or not parents should be in control of their kids' education. He thinks parents shouldn't be the primary stakeholders. If he thinks that, who should be? The government? So kids learn to come home and tell their parents how racist they are?

FOX News contributor, Lara Trump and Turning Point U.S.A., founder, Charlie Kirk join me now.

All right, Lara, I'll start with you. What do you think about that statement?

LARA TRUMP, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR: Well, they're not even trying to hide what they're doing anymore, Judge. I mean, it's absolutely absurd to hear this from the Education Secretary. They're not hiding it, your children are part of their new world order.

Their plan is to socialize America, whether you like it or not. And if the collateral damage is basically taking any patriotism out of our children's lives, making sure they hate their country, hate one another, then they're happy to do it.

I mean, think about it. If you want at the end of the day to socialize a country, you don't want your students to be proficient in Reading and Math. You want to indoctrinate them with critical race theory. You don't want them to have the tools to actually have a life whenever they leave school because then they can be reliant fully on the government, Judge. That is their goal. That is their plan.

And the scariest part is, they are not trying to hide anymore, he is happy to tell you.

PIRRO: Yes, that is frightening, Charlie. You know, for a while it was like, you know, keep it on the down low. But now, I mean when you hear the Education Secretary actually say that and we also have with Terry McAuliffe and Youngkin, the primary for governor in Virginia, where I think it was McAuliffe who said, "I'm not going to let parents tell the school what they should teach. I don't think parents should be telling the schools what to teach." I mean, what is going on? I have never heard of this.

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT U.S.A.: Well, leftists all throughout history have always sought to destroy the bond between a parent and a child. We saw this in the Cultural Revolution with Mao Zedong and China, where they literally employed children to turn in their parents.

We saw this in the Soviet Union, the expression, "Mother Russia" was intentionally employed as a way to try to make the parent actually less important and the mother, actually of the nation, to be the government.

This is something that has a very disturbing pattern to totalitarian governments that we've seen before, and now we see in multiple examples, as you wonderfully detail, Judge, the left and even members of our government saying, yes, the parents, I guess, they could be part of a committee, but it's not as if they have the final say. This is wrong and it's immoral.

Their goal is to destroy Western civilization as we know it and the American Constitutional Republic, and the last firewall for that is the American family and their comments are very revealing in their attempts to try to destroy the family.

PIRRO: Well, they are coming for us, Lara, and you know, the whole idea that, you know, we elect people to the Board of Education, and you go to Board of Education, you talk about what needs to be -- you know, what should or shouldn't be taught.

Now, we're hearing about kids learning about sex education, in like first grade, and then we've got all this stuff on critical race theory. And then when parents go in all over the country -- all over the country -- they're like -- the Board is like condescending, like, who are you to tell us? What is going on? And how do we stop it?

L. TRUMP: Yes, and not only that, I mean, how many parents have you seen get kicked out of these School Board meetings? They don't want any dissenting opinion. They don't want you to come in and say anything other than, oh, it's sunshine, lollipops and rainbows. You guys are doing a great job indoctrinating our children with hate.

And good for the parents who are standing up. I think the answer, Judge, parents have to be more involved. You need to run for your local School Board. You need to be part of your community.

You have to stay involved. You have to stay on top of this. And quite frankly, I think it's the reason we've seen so many parents turn to homeschooling, I think that is going to increase, that is going to be on the rise because then at least you know what is happening, you know, in your children's education. You've got to get more involved as parents across America. That is the only way we fight that.

PIRRO: I agree with that. Charlie, last word from you.

KIRK: No, I completely agree and just this last week, the National School Board Association of America is now asking the Biden regime and White House to use D.H.S. and the F.B.I. to try to spy on parents because they're saying they are potential domestic terrorists for questioning them.

This should make every parent livid and hopefully into action to hold their School Board accountable.

PIRRO: Yes, I'd like to get a copy of that, Charlie. All right, Lara Trump and Charlie Kirk, thanks so much. That's shocking.

Coming up -- talking about shocking -- as the manhunt continues for Brian Laundrie, shocking new police bodycam footage is revealed. Former US Marshal Lenny DePaul and Dr. Michael Baden are next.

PIRRO: As the Brian Laundrie manhunt continues, the Utah Police this week released new body cam footage of Gabby Petito detailing the physical altercation that took place roughly two weeks before her disappearance. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OFFICER: There are two people that came to us and told us that they saw him hit. There are two people saying that they saw him punch you. Did he hit you though? I mean -- I mean, it's okay if you're saying you hit him and then I understand that he hit you, but we want to know the truth that he actually hit you because you know --

GABBY PETITO, BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S FIANCE: Well, I guess -- I guess, yes, but I hit him first.

OFFICER: Where did he hit you? Don't worry, just be honest.

PETITO: Like he like grabbed my face, like I guess, he had grabbed me like with his nail and I guess it is why it hurts, and then I know I got a cut right here because I can feel it, because it burns.

OFFICER: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Joining me now with the reaction to all the latest developments in this case is former U.S. Marshal and host of "Man Hunters," Fugitive Task Force's Lenny DePaul and forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden.

All right, gentlemen, thanks so much for being here. Lenny, look, the question that everyone wants to know is where is Brian Laundrie? Is he dead or alive?

LENNY DEPAUL, FORMER U.S. MARSHAL: Well, that's the million dollar question, Judge, and good evening. Thanks for having me on.

I mean, law enforcement right now, they are chasing a ghost. I mean, he's gone dark. He's off the grid. He's not communicating.

It's been a tough road so far. But they're tearing that trusted circle of friends' world upside down. You know, I always say, who's who in the zoo. I mean, they're looking at everything, putting that puzzle together, connecting the dots. I think, he is still alive. I think he's local.

I think he's laying low. Maybe somebody has got him held up somewhere, but he'll make a mistake, Judge.

PIRRO: Okay. But let me ask you something. You were with the U.S. Marshals, and you have a very storied career. Is the F.B.I. asking the U.S. Marshals to assist them in this investigation?

DEPAUL: Well, Judge, I don't want to confirm or deny that; however, they should be. I mean, the U.S. Marshals are the premier agency in hunting down violent felony fugitives across the globe.

PIRRO: I understand you told my producer, they haven't asked them.

DEPAUL: I don't believe they've been asked in yet, but like I said, they should be.

PIRRO: Well, it's really amazing. You know, the F.B.I., they are pretty good. But you look at Epstein, you look at Nasser, you look at some of those cases, you've got to wonder.

One of the things that is very interesting, and I'm going to get to you, Dr. Baden, in just a second, is that the parents. What you know about the parents? Do you get the sense that they are involved in at least after the fact in working to hide him from law enforcement? Lenny, can you hear me?

DEPAUL: I'm sorry, Judge,

PIRRO: Do you --

DEPAUL: Yes, go ahead. I'm sorry.

PIRRO: What you know about the parents. You get the sense that the parents are working to hide him from law enforcement, after the fact?

DEPAUL: I believe so, Judge. Yes, I mean, look at the timeline and the way they've been dancing throughout this whole investigation. I mean, the first thing I do when I Q&A a parent, I'll sit at mom's table. I'll look her square in the eye and say, "Mom, if you knew where your son was, would you tell me?"

Nine times out of 10, Judge, they'll say no. That tells me two things. One, they know where he is. And number two, I've got to take a hard look at mom and dad and cell records and historically, you know, what went on. But he had plenty of time coming across country, Judge.

I mean, when he left in that white van, headed to back to Florida, who was he talking to? How did he communicate? Did he have a secured app? You know, these are what law enforcement is doing right now, these fugitive investigators. They are tearing those, you know, that trusted circle of friends' world upside down, so hopefully they're putting that puzzle together connecting the dots and they put this thing to bed without incident.

PIRRO: Okay, well let's hope so. Dr. Baden, all right, now we have just heard and you heard us coming into this segment that Gabby Petito describes the Brian Laundrie squeezing her face, cutting her with his nail, hitting her and they talk about slap fighting.

Now she said that her cheek burned. Anybody who has been punched or slapped good knows that you cheek is going to burn. What would you expect to see in an autopsy based upon the fact that apparently things got more violent and escalated as time went on?

DR. MICHAEL BADEN, FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST: Well, she dies, presumably about 10 to 12 days later. So, one might not see anything at that point, but it is not helpful to ask the victim if she is a victim. This is one of the perpetual problems with domestic violence.

PIRRO: Domestic violence.

BADEN: Domestic violence.

PIRRO: Right.

BADEN: In a domestic violence, the victim, especially a woman will deny to the police what everybody saw and reported.

PIRRO: Well, there's no question.

BADEN: And I think that that reason --

PIRRO: There is no question about that. But -- and I am going to talk about that in a minute. Why is the autopsy report not public yet? Is the toxicology in? Is it done?

BADEN: It's done. Everything is done. The only thing is the F.B.I. is in charge. The F.B.I. doesn't do many homicides, less than one percent of homicides are done federally, and I think that the perpetrator knows what happens.

Sometimes you don't release information, you don't want to alert the perpetrator what you know. But the perpetrator knows and the only people who don't know are the crowdsourcers who have helped so much.

PIRRO: All right, I just want to mention that I wrote an article for foxnews.com on what the law is in Utah, and what the police should have done in Utah based upon what Dr. Baden just said, which is domestic violence is totally different. A victim very often takes responsibility.

And if they know anything about domestic violence, I believe an arrest should have been made. Dr. Baden, and Lenny DePaul, thank you very much.

BADEN: I agree.

PIRRO: And up next, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio continues his war on law enforcement with a shocking new comment all Americans need to hear.

And Leo Terrell and Tomi Lahren are here with reaction.

PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. Customer service: That's what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says should be the role of law enforcement in this city and across America. Watch.

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: So many people who just were trying to exercise their rights to get information or file a concern or complaint, find out what's happening with a case, they were treated in a way that doesn't have anything to do with customer service or respect. That's not acceptable.

And it's not going to build the bond we need. Even the very fact that we're talking about customer service in the context of the NYPD, that's revolutionary to begin with.

PIRRO: Here with reaction to the left's continued assault on law enforcement, Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell. All right guys, I can't wait. Tomi, hit it.

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Customer service, Judge, customer service. These are law enforcement officers, not Walmart greeters. The fact that he believes that the people of New York City, the good people of New York City, the good, law-abiding, decent people of New York City need their law enforcement officers to provide better customer service likely to felons and criminals and thugs is just beyond the pale.

But this Mayor, I mean, my goodness. What a bozo. Good thing New York has the opportunity to pick someone much better. I hope that they have learned their lesson. But the last thing I'll say about this because he brought up customer service, let's also keep in mind, exercising the rights of the people in New York City, they have to show a vaccine verification to get in and be able to get a slice of pizza.

So the fact that he wants to talk about customer service, it's just too much. It's too much.

PIRRO: You know, Leo. The truth is, kids are being -- the kids are being gunned down in New York City. You know, there's a picture of a bicycle earlier tonight on the news, teens being shot. One shot in the head? His dad died yesterday. I mean, what is this guy thinking?

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I'll tell you right now. I agree with Tomi, a hundred percent. Customer service? The law enforcement - - the NYPD is not a retail store. They're not selling refrigerators, they're not selling appliances.

He has no clue. Judge, he is ignoring what is happening in New York. Crime. You're going to be friendly to criminals who are trying to hurt victims and police officers? This guy is trying to ignore what's going on in New York. Crime wave going on in New York ever since the summer of 2020 and he is trying to ignore it.

And what he is doing is basically ignoring the arguments and the problems that law enforcement have in New York, the crime wave in New York. They are so emboldened, Judge, that people are committing crimes in broad daylight. Shootings, murders, rape, assault.

Customer service? Give criminals customer service? They need to be behind bars. Period. End of story.

PIRRO: well, I mean I can only say I'm glad he is out of here soon. But let's go to another story that I found pretty interesting.

Now, there is -- Brittany Aldean kids wearing t-shirts that apparently everybody went ballistic. They are anti-Joe Biden t-shirts and Jason Aldean said, you know, that's just too bad. My kids can wear whatever they want to wear and I'm not going to apologize for my kids, an anti-Biden's Social Club.

Apparently this stuff is being sold at a website called Daddy T-45, and the post showed the kids, Memphis, three and Navy, 2, wearing shirts that read "Hidin' from Biden." What say you, Tomi?

LAHREN: Well I live in the Great City of Nashville, Tennessee, so I can tell you this. There are a lot of country music fans that are so proud and so excited to see this. They are seeing a star, an entertainer come out and say we are not going to bow to the cancel culture mob and if it offends you, too bad.

And this is what more artists, more entertainers specifically conservatives need to be doing. They need to be standing up and saying, the left is not going to apologize for their values and their beliefs. They scream those from the rooftops, so we're going to stop apologizing for ours.

And I hope more artists see this, and they see someone like Jason Aldean and they understand their fan base, especially in country music, we love America. We're sick of Joe Biden ruining this country and thank goodness for the Aldean family for standing up and taking it to the streets like that. Not many are willing to stick their necks out, but they are. Good for them.

PIRRO: And you know, Leo, Tomi is right. You know, not enough of the people on the right, you know, the stars on the right are willing to go out there and do this, and yet, you know on the left, they are happy to do it.

I mean, Donald Trump didn't get -- President Trump didn't get a day without incoming up from every angle. And you know, it's sad what's going on, but I'm happy for Aldean.

TERRELL: Oh, I agree. And Tomi is always right. Let me tell you, right now, Brittany and Jason, if you're listening, I want one of those shirts. I want to wear one of those shirts.

Look, they have the right to express himself as American. They have the right to raise their children. Look what the Biden administration is doing. They are trying to ram down critical race theory down every child in America.

And these Americans, Jason and Brittney are basically expressing their right as Americans to express themselves. You know what? It is true. Biden is a disaster. In six months, look at Afghanistan. Look at our Southern border. Look at inflation.

So all they're doing is telling the truth and they're expressing their right to tell the truth with a t-shirt. Again, Brittany, Jason, give me one of those t-shirts. I want to wear it proudly with you.

PIRRO: All right, well we all love Jason Aldean.

So Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell, thank you so much.

And next, a new movie hitting the big screen featuring yours truly, starring actor, David A.R. White, who joins me next.

JUDGE NEELY, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: Your freedoms as parents do not supersede your children's rights.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your Honor, please --

NEELY: Your beliefs do not exempt you from the law. Mr. McKinnon. Therefore, if your children do not show up at school a week from Monday, you will be fined $1,000.00 a day for the first two weeks. Thereafter, you will be charged with contempt of court. Meaning you will be incarcerated, during which time the court will appoint temporary custody of your children to someone who will abide by the court's decision.

Perhaps the good Reverend can explain further the ramifications of contempt in this court room.

So ordered.

PIRRO: That was a sneak peek of "God's not Dead: We the People" coming to the big screen this month, the inspirational drama featuring yours truly, prompts audiences to ask the compelling question. If your individual liberties were threatened, what would you do?

Star of that movie, David A.R. White joins me now. Good evening, David. Nice to see you.

DAVID A.R. WHITE, ACTOR: Nice to see you, too, Judge. You were excellent in this movie.

PIRRO: Whatever. I mean being a -- being kind of on or around the bench is kind of what I did for a long time. But, David, look, this movie is very much in the news in terms of what we talk about in the movie, and that is homeschooling, parents trying to protect their kids. We see it in the headlines every day. Why don't you tell the viewers what you tried to prove here?

WHITE: Yes, I mean, it's interesting. You know, I reprise my role as Reverend Dave, and our pastor, or our church basically has this homeschooling co-op, and we get visited by the county and told that if we don't hundred percent comply to the regulations of their educational standards, then we will be fined every week until we do.

And so we head to Washington, D.C. to basically fight for these freedoms because ultimately, they just want to pull God out of the education.

PIRRO: And obviously, you take it all the way. And you know, we have a little sound with you, maybe we can we can pull that up now.

ROBERT BENSON, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: What did you plan to accomplish here today?

REVEREND DAVE, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: To defend the rights of parents to educate their children as they see fit.

BENSON: And to make Congress promise they will never threaten those rights again.

REVEREND DAVE: Yes.

BENSON: Sir, that is not going to happen. In a few minutes, we're going to go back in there. We're going to take a quick straw vote, which is going to find in favor of the experts' recommendations.

REVEREND DAVE: Experts.

BENSON: And then we're going to push this through just like we planned.

REVEREND DAVE: Just like that?

BENSON: Just like that.

PIRRO: You know, what's amazing, David, is the fact that you know, even on this show, we talked about what schools are teaching our kids and that they're basically saying stakeholders -- they're saying parents are not stakeholders. The state decides what your children are going to learn and that's really the essence of the movie that's out on October 4th, 5th, 6th, right?

WHITE: Yes, I mean, ultimately, it's like where does the government -- how far can they reach into our lives? And at what point do we stop that? And you know, in this movie, you know, the "God's not Dead" franchise is all about basically bringing up conversations of God in different ways from, you know, where it started?

It was it in the universities and into the high schools and then you know, in the community and here we are, we want to bring it up in Washington, D.C. and basically talk about you know, how much are we going to you know - - the government works for the people, we, the people, so, are we going to allow them -- how much, you know -- are they -- how much can they come into our lives and tell us what we can and cannot do?

PIRRO: Well, and the amazing part of it is that the arguments and the -- you know, when the state can call in caseworkers and supervise what's being taught at home? It's even more outrageous. So, when parents decide they want to homeschool, they come in and say no, we are not homeschooling the way we think you should be homeschooling.

You know, and now, whether it's critical race theory or any one of the other issues that are that are so controversial today, they even want to come into the home.

WHITE: Yes, it is just insanity in a way. And obviously, I didn't -- I actually didn't know that much about homeschooling until last year. If you had kids, obviously, you learned about homeschooling, you know. But kids need to be taught in different ways. And for those -- the other thing that I learned about this in this movie was that the fact that it's not just Christians that are homeschooling, like different people of different faiths are homeschooling.

But it's a freedom that we -- you know, Ronald Reagan has this great quote at the beginning of this movie that talks about, you know, don't forget about the freedoms and the sacrifice that was paid for our freedoms. And when that gets erased for generations, they never see that freedom again. And I think that's where we're at right now as a country.

PIRRO: Well, and certainly, we are in trouble. And that, you know, freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. If we don't pass it to our children, you know, through the blood, through DNA.

Anyway, David, the franchise is a wonderful franchise. I feel very honored to have been part of it, to be in the movie and I thank you very much. And we've got to mention also Antonio Banderas was in the movie as well.

So I look forward to seeing you soon, and maybe we can celebrate the movie when it comes out, October 4th, 5th, and 6th in movie theaters near you, and then it'll be streaming.

WHITE: Thank you so much, Judge. You were wonderful.

PIRRO: Thank you, David. Thanks.

And coming up, an exciting opportunity for all our amazing viewers. The details in a moment.

