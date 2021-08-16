'Justice' on crime pandemic, COVID vaccine hesitancy

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," August 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Lawrence Jones in tonight for Judge Jeanine and at this hour, a crime pandemic continues to sweep across the nation and few cities have been hit harder than Chicago. One week ago, 29-year-old officer, Ella French was tragically murdered while conducting a traffic stop in the city.



According to recently released F.B.I. data, in the first seven months of 2021, forty four law enforcement officers were murdered in the line of duty. That's an over a 41 percent increase from the previous year.



So what changed? Progressive district attorneys stopped prosecuting violent offenders, liberal judges decided it was a bright idea to grant bail for repeat violent offenders, and recently, an increase in anti-cop rhetoric and support for the defund-the-police movement ramped up.



Sadly, Officer French's death was far from honor from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot this week when she didn't even know the fallen officer's name.



MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Now, a horrible tragedy. Ella Frank's murder.



JONES: Shameful. Mayor Lightfoot wasn't only one though. The Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department called her Ella Fitzgerald. That drew a quick response from the Fraternal Order of Police who released this tweet, saying quote, "Her name was Ella French. French, not Frank, French."



Officer French, we appreciate your sacrifice to keep the City of Chicago safe. And unfortunately, there is much more work to be done.



Take a look at these stats. In the past week alone, there have been 21 murders, 36 sexual assault, 164 robberies, and 199 car thefts and Chicago alone. The people feel hopeless, the many victim families feel forgotten, and the cops feel demoralized. How can anyone tell me this is not a failure of leadership?



Here for reaction, Florida Congressman Byron Donalds and FOX News contributor, Lara Trump.



You know, Lara, the least that they could do is remember the name of the fallen officer.



LARA TRUMP, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, you would think that they could get something right. Sadly, they can't. What a disgrace to see that they gave no respect to this officer. And by the way, Mayor Lightfoot got it back from the cops, they turn their backs on her whenever they were on the way to see her comrade, who was in critical condition because of this shooting.



This is disgusting. It is disgraceful. But you're right, Lawrence, it starts at the top. The leadership in Chicago ought to be ashamed of themselves and it starts with the mayor.



But let's not forget it goes much larger than that. Look at the fact that Joe Biden is allowing people to just flow into our country, violent gang members going across America to all of our major cities. We know that crimes are up. We know that the police have been defunded. They've been demoralized.



It is absolutely shameful. And, sadly, these great American cities are going to be lost if somebody doesn't get a handle on this. It's in Chicago. It's in New York. And you're right, it is also because they are letting these people out.



They have changed policies that are allowing violent criminals back on the street to commit more crimes. This officer did not need to die. She is murdered. She was murdered. And she is dead today because the man who killed her was not in jail, and he should have been for a hit and run. So, it's crazy that this is happening in America.



If we don't get a hold of this, not only are we going to lose our great American cities, we're going to lose America herself.



JONES: You know, Lara, you picked up on where I was getting ready to go with the Congressman. Congressman, thanks for joining me.



Emonte Morgan -- Mr. Morgan had a hit and run incident, and this goes back to Kim Foxx and her leadership or lack of leadership. She doesn't believe violent offenders should be behind bars. Congressman, why is this happening all across the country?



REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): First of all, good to be with you this evening. The reason this is happening is because you have these District Attorneys who are being elected, whose sole view when it comes to criminal justice is to not prosecute anybody.



And this is going to be a tragedy for the inner cities in our country. It's not just Chicago, it is Portland, it's Seattle, it's Los Angeles, and it's New York City. You have these District Attorneys who choose to play politics. They will try to get into the headlines and prosecute people because of politics or because of where they might be on a certain political framework or even on a racial framework, but they won't just punish crime, no matter who commits it, no matter where they commit it. And that's how somebody like this gets out on the street.



It's abhorrent that something like this is happening in our country, but to the citizens of Chicago, you elected your DA, it is time to bring somebody else in, because they're not doing the job of making sure that violent offenders stay behind bars. That is what is going to keep our cities safe while also supporting our police, but there are these DAs that aren't actually doing their jobs.



JONES: The DAs, the judges decide that they are just going to grant bail when you have people that are at risk to society. Lara, I want to go to you because the congressman picked up on something that I think is great, and that is elections and elections do have consequences.



So make the case to the audience, what do Republicans need to do, and what does the message need to be in the midterms when it comes to these local races? This is not a Federal issue. This is a local issue and it is happening to communities all across this country. What is the case?



L. TRUMP: Well, the case is really being made for Republicans right now by the Democrats in leadership. You know, you look around the country, it is in Democrat-run cities that you see these massive spikes in crime, people literally getting punched in the street and robbed in broad daylight in cities like New York City that used to be a safe place to be, they no longer are.



So really, I think that the Republicans are being given a gift, and it's a sad gift. It's a gift we don't want because we don't want to see this happen in America. But we need to make sure that we are standing behind our men and women in blue.



We need to get behind our cops, we need to refund police departments. You've seen across the country, places like Minneapolis that took funding away. Lawrence, they're bringing the funding back to the police departments, because guess what? When you don't have police officers on the street, your crime goes up. You have murders that increase. You have rapes and violent offenses that increase.



So let's get the cops some funding and let's get behind them.



JONES: It seems like an obvious case to be made though. But Congressman, you've got to run in those races, and as someone that travels all across the country, and sees the decay, these people that are on the ground, they don't care what political party is necessarily running. But Republicans have to run in those local races, and there seems to be a lack of Republicans that are in those races. So, you can't just make the case, you've got to be there to get the job done.



What do you think, Congressman?



DONALDS: I think you're right. But it's very, very difficult to a lot of our urban areas, let's be perfectly blunt, are heavy Democrat-precincts. The voters just vote Democrat, frankly, too often, they don't actually look at the people running. They just stayed party line and that's how they do things, unfortunately.



And so this is important for the citizens of our inner cities, they have to start looking at the people who are running and not just look at party ID and party label. Because if we all get caught up in what big media talks about in terms of what Republicans believe or Democrats believe, voters are actually not implementing their power the way they should.



You've got to look very closely at the people who are running and vote for people and support people who want to have safe communities, safe streets, and law and order. That is what's going to help our communities, nothing else.



JONES: You know, Lara, I think about all these families that I meet with when I travel across the country. Kids being shot in the head at six years old, seven years old, and I see them playing outside and they want to have a great life just like the rest of us.



But there seems to be that -- they're being robbed of a choice. So, can you talk about this specifically, as a mom, how does that make you feel knowing that our American family members across the country are being robbed of liberty? That's what it is. Their liberty has been robbed?



L. TRUMP: Yes, it's absolutely devastating. Any American child should be able to go on in their neighborhoods, safely play on their street, ride in a car with their parent without fear of getting shot. But now, in so many of these cities in America, that is not the case.



But I think it's important. Let's go back to what you were just talking to the Congressman about, let's get Republicans that are going to go door to door in the midterm election, knock on the doors of people in the inner cities and say, I am a Republican, I am here to clean up this community to keep you safe. I want to make sure that it's your kids that are able to get out and play with their friends on these streets.



So Republicans also have to be able to go into those communities and take that step so that they interact with people and just your name on the ballot isn't going to do it. You've got to get down in these communities and talk to people.



JONES: That's right. You can't win if you don't show up. The people deserve an alternative.



Congressman, thank you so much. The Congressman from Florida and Lara Trump, FOX News contributor.



The crime wave in Chicago proves Mayor Lightfoot doesn't have the recipe for success, far from it. This week, I traveled to Boston and spoke to the Reverend Eugene Rivers, a former gang member who talks about how America can change if you have the right recipe. Take a look.



JONES: This is where it all started for you.



REV. EUGENE RIVERS, AMERICAN MINISTER: Yes. No, this is a -- we moved into Dorchester in 1987. And this is where we lived, and as you can see, there are the three bullets from the second occasion that our house was shot into.



JONES: That sets the scene for how life was in the city.



RIVERS: Oh, yes. That's right.



JONES: You all start this community meeting.



RIVERS: Right.



JONES: You bring in law enforcement, clergy, and community leaders.



RIVERS: Yes, yes.



JONES: At one table.



RIVERS: Yes, Lord, we thank You and praise You for Your goodness and Your mercy.



We thank you for our law enforcement partners.



JONES: Crime is skyrocketing all across the country in liberal cities, but not in Boston. Why? The community and the police are working together, and it starts with this meeting every Wednesday. Let's go talk to them.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We really need to make sure our children are safe.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is this gang activity one can determine?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thirty nine bullets fired at and around our house, five of them came to our living room.



JONES: In a lot of cities, the police and the residents are at odds. They're not having these type of conversations. So, how are you guys able to do that?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Effective community policing.



RIVERS: We've got to do the work on the prevention intervention side. The faith communities have to step up and this needs to be said that the Boston Police Department was supporting this kind of academic, educational and cultural literacy. That is not being done anywhere else in the United States.



EMMANUEL DAMBREVILLE, BOSTON COMMUNITY SERVICE POLICE OFFICER: In order to have a positive relationship, you have to have a relationship. You've got to be out there. You've got to be involved. You've got to be in the community.



That's how, you know, Boston Police, we promote this and we do.



JONES: How important is having the police leadership, the pastors, community leaders working together?



JAMES GRANT, BOSTON COMMUNITY ACTIVIST: That's very important. That's very -- even to the youth.



STAFFORD LEWIS, SR., BOSTON COMMUNITY ACTIVIST: Together, we can do a lot of things, powerful things. We can't expect the police to make an impact if we're not working together with them.



NICK COLLINS (D), MASSACHUSETTS STATE SENATOR, BOSTON SUFFOLK DISTRICT: We have experienced violence here on the city. And some more recently, our numbers are nowhere near other cities. We have a really strong partnership quite frankly with the community and our police department.



RIVERS: Boston has, in fact, crimes --



JONES: Going downhill.



RIVERS: Crimes have been going down steadily, one. Secondly, even when there's an uptick, the faith communities and the cops get together, so it doesn't become Black Lives Matter, anti-cop, defund the police. None of that.



JONES: These kids, they respect you. I just watched them interact with you.



RIVERS: Yes. Yes.



JONES: They talk with you. They don't just respect you. They respect the male role models.



RIVERS: Oh, yes, absolutely.



JONES: That are there.



RIVERS: You're absolutely -- look, this is a result of spending 20 years on the street.



JONES: I guess my big question is, is this a model for the country?



RIVERS: Let me tell you something, a model that says faith communities and law enforcement partnerships are the way to go with a commitment that the faith communities as sacred institutions will provide secular services working in collaboration and partnership and transparency. This is the model. This is the prototype.



JONES: A model for the country.



Much more to come on just as FOX News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel is standing by live with important updates you and your family need to hear on the COVID pandemic. That's next on JUSTICE.



JONES: Welcome back to JUSTICE. Americans continue to look for answers about the best way to navigate the COVID pandemic. The surge of the delta variant is raising concerns as kids prepared to hopefully return to the classroom.



Meanwhile, "The New York Times" reported this week that only 28 percent of young black New Yorkers are vaccinated. So, what's responsible for this distress of the vaccine?



Joining me now with important updates on America's battle against the virus is author of "COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science," FOX News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel.



Doctor, thanks so much for joining JUSTICE tonight. I've been really looking forward to this because you know, there are so many misconceptions out there that it was just these Trump voters, these white voters that were skeptical of the vaccine. Meanwhile, I was talking to people in my community the entire time, and they have been skeptical the entire time.



They say Tuskegee and some of the stories that our grandparents told us. What do you hear, Doctor?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Exactly that. You know, just what we need, right, is the black community to be told by the government we know and you don't know. We're going to teach you and you're going to do what we say. If you don't agree, it is misinformation.



Bullying and shaming -- that'll work really well with the black community, which, as you said, went through the Tuskegee experiments where syphilis went untreated, as you know, Lawrence, even after they had penicillin. What a disgrace.



And then, of course, there was Henrietta Lacks down in Baltimore, who cells after she got cancer was sold for billions of dollars, and the family never got a penny, and you could go on and on. What about slavery? I mean, the black community has a long 400-year history of being mistreated by the medical establishment. And now, we're going to tell black people what they should do and why?



How about using community leaders? How about doctors? How about people that people know that have gotten the vaccine? Not the government. The government is never going to be able to convince this community to take it?



JONES: Doctor, I feel like it's laziness that we're seeing from these leaders. Instead of talking about the issues and concerns that these folks have in my community, they just say, just take it. And another thing, I've got to go back to the misconception.



You know, part of the reason why they are backing off some of these mandates is because they thought it was just these Trump voters were the people that were hesitant of the vaccine. Now, they are realizing, a lot of minorities -- because the data suggests that -- are hesitant as well.



SIEGEL: Well, that's right. And the reason that people are hesitant is because they are emotional about a decision, whether they're going to put a needle in their arm or whether they're going to don a mask or something -- somebody is telling them to do something. They are emotional and you have to deal with emotion with emotion.



And as far as the Trump situation is concerned, it would have helped a lot if somebody had actually said, hey, this vaccine came from the Trump administration. It was made in nine months, used a public-private partnership which was classic for President Trump, by the way.



You know, bringing the private sector and saying we're going to pay for this vaccine. How about telling people that the vaccine, the research has been in the works for 30 years already. The whole way that this was marshaled out by the current administration has led to this distrust, has actually galvanized its distrust.



It's an emotional decision. You've got to bring -- go to people where they live. You can't bring some superimposed from on high. And then of course, we see President Obama's party, Lawrence, where everybody is frolicking, right?



I bet the people that crashed that party at the end were unvaccinated and didn't wear a mask. I mean, you know, you have to actually follow the same rules that you're asking other people to follow.



JONES: Well, you know, it's classic rule for thee, and not for me.



Doctor, I want to get your comment on this, because I've noticed that a lot of these public officials have been leading with fear and it is starting to impact people. I want to bring it to producers to go to this board member, Linda Sexton in Normandy Public School. This is what she had to say. "It's not just --"



Do we have the sound? Let's play that.



LINDA SEXTON, NORMANDY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: It's just not okay for kids to commit murder by coming to school without a mask.



JONES: So, this is the type of rhetoric, Doctor that is having folks resistant. Arnold Schwarzenegger as well.



SIEGEL: Yes, that's an absolute disgrace to say something like that, when especially since we don't even know to what extent masks actually work against the delta variant. I think they have value. But how about making sure that teachers in the school are actually being vaccinated. We don't even know if that particular parent is vaccinated that is accusing other kids of murder.'



Well, you know, kids are small, they can't stand up for themselves all the time. So, some five-year-old is going to fight back against this bullying parent. Again, I'm for masks. I'm not for bullying. I'm not for shaming. I'm not for ridiculing other people. I am for making sure teachers get vaccinated.



JONES: Yet the bottom line is that the kids have got to be back in school. Back in the summer, there were requests that were made. They said they want a new ventilation system. They want early access to the vaccine. They've gotten all the things that they have requested.



It is safe to return from school, the C.D.C. said it and it wasn't until the White House changed their guidance at the C.D.C. move, then Doctor, we learned that there was coordination between the C.D.C. and the unions. That's not science.



SIEGEL: I am so afraid of what you're talking about now, Lawrence. I am so afraid of it because the studies show that kids are much more likely to spread COVID-19 if they're out of school, in the community.



JONES: That's right.



SIEGEL: At home, to everyone in their household. And if they're out of school, again, they end up with socializations issues, long term anxiety, depression, lack of nutrition. And you know what this really is? This is really targeting poor people who can't afford a laptop, who can't afford an iPad.



I mean, you know, it's easy for a rich person to sit on the beach and learn remote and have a tutor come in or have food brought in, but in the inner cities. This is an enormous, enormous tragedy and it's going on for another year if the teachers unions have their way.



JONES: And you've been talking about it from the very beginning, which is why this audience respects you. Thank you so much for what you have done in the middle of this pandemic.



Up next, FOX News contributor, Sara Carter has just returned from the border. She has disturbing details on how the surge of COVID infected illegals could be endangering your families. Don't go anywhere. More on JUSTICE.



ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Ashley Strohmier.



President Biden orders an additional 1,000 troops to Afghanistan that will put roughly 5,000 troops in Afghanistan for what Biden calls an orderly and safe draw down. The troops also will help with the evacuation of Afghans who worked for the U.S. during the two-decade war.



Meantime, the Taliban offensive continues on a roll taking over more territory today.



And switching gears, Haiti's Civil Protection Agency says more than 300 people are dead from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the country today. More than 1,800 people were hurt. The Prime Minister says he is rushing aid to the hardest hit areas.



President Biden has authorized and immediate response to help Haiti. He is sending USAID administrator Samantha Power to coordinate the U.S. effort.



I'm Ashley Strohmier. Back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE.



For all your headlines, log on to foxnews.com.



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: If our border is our first line of defense, we're going to lose and this is unsustainable. We can't continue like this, our people in the field can't continue and our system isn't built for it.



JONES: Stunning. That was the Secretary of Homeland Security predicting to the Border Patrol agents that the U.S. will lose the battle on our southern border. This comes as we're learning monthly border apprehensions hit 212,000 in July 2021. That's the highest in over two decades.



President Joe Biden's agenda is failing at the southern border and fears are on the rise as Americans watch the crisis grow tremendously. And those living near the southern border say they have been abandoned by this administration as COVID positive migrants are being bused into their neighborhoods.



Here is the Chief of the US Border Patrol. Take a look.



CHIEF RAUL ORTIZ, BORDER PATROL: What we're experiencing now with unaccompanied children, family units, migrants from countries that we traditionally don't experience these tremendous flows from are what our Border Patrol agents are faced with each and every day, and then you compound that with this COVID threat. At any given day, I may have between 300 and 400 Border Patrol agents that are in a quarantine status.



JONES: You feel the passion. FOX News contributor, Sara Carter just returned from the border and she joins me now.



Sarah, so good to be with you, my friend. First, I want to get your reaction to Mayorkas. I mean, he -- we've always known this was happening. But he said on the record -- he didn't know he was being recorded -- what we've known all along



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Right. Right. And look, Mayorkas -- Alejandro Mayorkas is doing so because he knows it's falling apart. It is totally unsustainable, Lawrence. It is completely falling apart.



This is the Biden administration policies that have made this happen. This is six months, just only six months into his administration, and it is completely unraveling.



Over 40,000 illegal migrants have been dropped off in cities that have tested positive for COVID. I want you to think about that. Others that they don't even know right now because they haven't even been tested. The tents are overflowing in the parks right now at Anzalduas Park in Rio Grande Valley.



In some areas of the Rio Grande Valley, the COVID explosion has gone over 900 percent in some areas.



I can tell you this, they have agents on the front lines that are now being pulled off the frontlines because they've been exposed to COVID, and not only that, the national security implications, Lawrence, are so huge, because while our agents are dealing with people coming in, an overflow of 600, I saw this myself in other areas of the border, they are moving in -- the drug cartels, Mexican drug cartels, Colombian drug cartels are moving in narcotics and fentanyl, and people that they consider gotaways. Those are people that do not want to turn themselves into Border Patrol, and that we should be very concerned with.



JONES: Sara, what does this mean for the country? I mean, we see the buses, we see the plane tickets, we see the FOX News drone footage showing the folks under the bridge. Unfortunately, we're not able to look inside of these facilities, because the Biden administration still hasn't given the Free Press the opportunity to see what's going on. So, what does this mean for Americans?



CARTER: It's an absolute disaster for the United States. It's an absolute disaster for the people that are being brought into this country that are living in the shadows that will be living in the shadows.



I want you to think about this, Lawrence. Those thousands of children that have been trafficked into the United States, some of them have been abused in ways that we can't even describe. The people that are coming here looking for a better life, only to realize that there is nothing for them here.



The failure on the part of our government to hold these drug cartels and these human smugglers accountable. I literally watched as smugglers came across the Rio Grande Valley in the middle of the night, 1:00 a.m. in the morning, 12:00 a.m., bringing boatloads of people and literally handing them off to our National Guard and warning the National Guard that they better not puncture their rafts, because those rafts cost the cartels a lot of money, and they have got more people to bring across.



And I said to the National Guard, well, what are you doing? What can you do? And they said, I can't do anything. I just have got to make sure that that the people that they're bringing across don't drown. Those are my orders.



So, that's the truth. That's what's happening at the border. And to tell you something else, you know, the residents that live in the Rio Grande Valley sector, the residents that live in Arizona, the residents that live along these border communities, they are suffering. Their resources are being tied up, they can't even get ambulances on time.



The authorities are warning residents that there are people in their communities with COVID. This is the reality of the Biden administration policies. This is what is going on at our border, and it is not just staying there. It is coming to every city in America and it is harming not only Americans, but it is harming the people that the government here says they actually care about, which are the migrants.



JONES: You know, Sara, I could talk to you all day because the American public needs to hear this. This was by design, they know exactly what to do. And I've got to tell you, I talked to my sources on the ground, the Border Patrol, the morale has never been worse. I'm praying for those men and women that keep this country safe.



Sara, excellent report there. Thank you for all that you do.



Coming up, a member of the mainstream media calls Republican governors nonsensical and homicidal. The shocking tape and reaction from Joe Concha. That's next.



JONES: Welcome back to JUSTICE. This week, the mainstream media was working overtime to bash Republicans and leading the charge with no other than MSNBC's Joy Reid. According to Joy, the G.O.P. governors don't care about COVID or even keeping people alive. Take a look.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The reality is these governors are taking a stance in favor of death. And I don't understand the calculation to do that.



Marjorie Taylor Greene saying, I mean, you're going to die at some point anyway, like that's your argument? I mean, you're going to die at something, might as well be COVID.



These are nonsensical homicidal arguments against their own voters.



JONES: Yes, nonsensical and homicidal. That's even low for Joy Read. Here with reaction is FOX News contributor, Joe Concha.



Joe, are you homicidal? I mean your wife is a doctor, right? Is this the new bar for the Democrat media? I mean, they are pretty much the same.



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Amazing. Said wife has been on the frontlines of COVID for the last 18 months, so I'm pretty sure we're not a homicidal people. But Joy Reid, Lawrence should not be anywhere within 500 feet of a microphone, let alone a national stage. This is the same person who called Supreme Court Justice Thomas, Uncle Clarence.



She claimed earlier this week -- I'm sorry earlier this summer, that skyrocketing violent crime in major cities is a right-wing talking point, which flies in the face of, you know, actual crime stats, right? She wants to claim that conservatives would trade in tax cuts for the ability to say the N-word quote, "Like the good old days."



This is a person that only seeks to divide via hyperbole on steroids and pixie sticks. She lied about her blog, by the way, remember that from years ago that had homophobic anti-Semitic racist posts. She said it was hacked and NBC, what do they do? They turn around and award her a primetime hosting role. Of course, they did.



Now fortunately, her ratings are as low as her discourse and in the same world, hopefully someone of importance at Comcast which owns NBC or NBC or MSNBC steps in and says, you know what, this poisonous discourse has no place on our air. But that will never happen, because these networks are run by -- and this is a bad combination -- incompetent coward smarts.



JONES: It is a simple gaslighting. And you know what, there are no facts to back it up and there is no pushback from the executives there. I want to get your reaction to this because you may know that Chris Cuomo decided to take a little vacation. His brother is going through some things.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Celebrities sometimes use their stardom to go into politics. She reached fame as a politician. The 31-year-old is outspoken, uncompromising, and not just navigating the political world, but trying to change it.



You have 12 million Twitter followers, nine million Instagram followers, and they all know you by three letters -- AOC. So, what's it like to be AOC?



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): You are uncompromising in your vision, in your goals for what you want to do.



BASH (voice over): She is only 31 years old, living a life quite different from most other women her age.



JONES: Oh, my God, Joe, she has so many Twitter followers. I mean, because that is the real world, right? I mean, that's how you win national elections is through your Twitter tribe.



CONCHA: Right, and Instagram, too, right? Like AOC's communication team probably watched that CNN documentary, air quotes and said, wow, these guys can put together a better one-hour campaign commercial than we could ever dream of.



It's a classic case of sizzle over steak, Lawrence. The sizzle is her Twitter following, as you mentioned, right nearly 30 million. She is downright trumpian and provocative down there. And two thirds of cable news is petrified, therefore, to criticize her as a result, because we wouldn't want to insult anybody.



But here's the steak, something that no one broached on the Cortez News Network, otherwise known as CNN, in that documentary talked about. AOC has introduced 21 substantial bills. Of those 21 bills, none received floor votes, therefore, not one became law.



In terms of her performance against other congressional Democrats, she ranks 230th out of 240 in terms of getting things done, but no matter, she is a performance artist, not a lawmaker, and therefore much of our media, they say, you know what, it's more than enough.



JONES: Joe, you write about that in length on your "Hill" column that you released. I encourage people to read them because it talks about all this fanfare, but not being able to get stuff done. And I think that's important for the country to know.



Joe, thank you as always, brother.



CONCHA: Great to see you.



JONES: Up next, highlights from the most compelling story of the week as baseball finally returns to the site of the iconic film "Field of Dreams." Abby Hornacek is live with the incredible video. Don't go anywhere. More on JUSTICE.



JONES: The legendary Kevin Costner who starred in the 1989 classic "Field of Dreams" welcomed baseball back to the site of the movie this week. The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox took to the field in what will likely go down as one of the most iconic moments in Major League Baseball history.



My next guest visited the Field Dreams back in 2019 and has reaction to this week's event.



Joining me now is FOX Nation host and my friend, Abby Hornacek. Abby, good to have you and see you again. I've got to be honest with you. You know, I'm not a big baseball fan. I have to be there to watch it.



ABBY HORNACEK, FOX NATION HOST: How dare you.



JONES: To get the feel, you know. But the production of this was so good that the way that they filmed it, the lead up was almost as if I was there.



HORNACEK: Yes, well, first of all, thanks for having me, Lawrence. It is great to see you again. And yes, this game could not have gone better. It looks like a movie, and it ended like a movie. Bottom of the ninth, Tim Anderson walks up to the plate, sails one deep into the cornfields of Iowa with a walk off home run. He is rounding the bases, he is dancing.



The only bad thing is, is he recently said that he has never seen the "Field of Dreams," the movie. So, let's just hope that he watched that after that moment. I think this was a great thing for the game of baseball, which has been seeing some low engagement numbers amongst its youth. But it's also great for America.



You know, it gave people something to look forward to. It was the most watched regular season MLB game in 16 years. I love the fact that MLB sold tickets exclusively to residents of Iowa because they don't have a professional sports team. So, this gave them something to look forward to as well. And you know what? It couldn't have gone better, Lawrence, I truly believe that.



JONES: You know, Abby, can you talk more about this Americana message because it makes you proud. And there's so much division. In the contrary. We just finished this -- well, we're still in the middle of this pandemic, clearly and we just need something to be excited about.



HORNACEK: Yes, and I think people were excited about this. And look, this is America's pastime. I think that baseball gives people something to, you know, to look forward to because it's a slow game that is why we're seeing low engagement numbers. They've done things to fix it.



But also, you can go with your family, you can go with your friends, you can have a beer and sit in the stands.



When I was there, you know filming for our FOX Nation special for the 30th Anniversary, one of my favorite things was asking people what brought them to the Field of Dreams. And you can just tell how much this movie meant to people because it's the values, too. This guy plowed through his cornfield, which is his livelihood, to follow this voice and he built it. They came, same thing happened in Dyersville this year with the Yankees and the White Sox.



I mean you see it right now, them coming out of the cornfield. It truly gives you that sense of patriotism because there wasn't any politics. It was just pure fun and good hearted baseball.



JONES: You know, it is beautiful. You know, Abby, you're always on the road. I'm always on the road. You get the fun assignments. I have to cover the politics of stuff. I'm always a little jealous. So can you tell me what is it like to be there? What is it like?



HORNACEK: It's magical. And by the way, you do a great job. And I know you're down in Chicago.



JONES: You, too, my friend.



HORNACEK: It's really tough, tough work. But excellent job. But yes, it was -- again, it's magical. The people that you meet when we were there, there were -- someone had just gotten married at the Field of Dreams, and I think the best thing about traveling these things, whether it's national parks, whether it's these American arenas, these baseball stadiums, soccer stadiums, things like that, is that everyone is coming together for one common thing.



Sports historically have brought people together. I know the National Anthem has become divisive, but I think when we truly step back and we see that we're all the same, we're all American, and we all are one, then you really realize that there is some hope for all of us, and there's hope for our country as well.



JONES: Well, you give me hope, Abby, so thank you so much.



HORNACEK: Thanks, Lawrence. You're going to come to the next assignment.



JONES: That's right. I'm channel-less to the bosses. Thanks, Abby. Next, is a JUSTICE exclusive. The inspiration of the soon to be blockbuster movie, Notorious Nick is here to talk about his incredible journey to become a world class MMA star, and how he did it against all odds. That's next.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to be heard.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nick is a contender for the title. This is a good shot.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has proven that he can handle it.



TEXT: Champions rise.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Nick has the right to have the career he wants to pursue.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you love something, you have to work twice as hard as everyone else.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



JONES: Welcome back to JUSTICE. Despite being born with a partial left arm, my next guest accomplished his dream of becoming a world class MMA fighter. His life story is the subject of the brand new "Notorious Nick." Take a look.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, you here for the tryout?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I can't fight this guy.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nice going.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I watch you train every day. Get ready. You can go pro.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Notorious Nick Newell.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This kid is the real deal. Every fighter he has taken on has been legit, and he has not lost.



JONES: Joining me now is the inspiration for that movie, the one and only Nick Newell.



Nick, thanks so much for coming on the show tonight. Brother, you know, the producers were briefing me and I was reading your story. You started off as a wrestler. And then you decide that's not enough. I'm just going to become an MMA fighter. How did you gain the will to do something like that? I mean, being wrestler was already enough.



NICK NEWELL, MMA FIGHTER: I guess -- I guess, ignorance is a little bit of a story. You know, when I started off wrestling, I started and I lost my first 17 matches and I had a friend that convinced me to wrestle all year long and when I came back for my sophomore year, I ended up placing my regionals and then I ended up going all state.



So it was then that I realized the value of hard work and putting in the time and then not doubting yourself. So, when I was done wrestling in college, I still wanted to compete. And I went to a few shows, and I've been training martial arts a little bit, just kind of for fun. And I was like, you know what, I'll do one fight and one fight kind of turned into a world title and a career.



JONES: Wow. Nick, was there ever a moment among amongst all of this, you know, this real thing that you've got to do? You were born this way that you said, you know what, this is just not for me?



NEWELL: Well, the thing is, you know, I think that going through adversity builds character, right? And you can either become a victim of your circumstances, or you can create your own. And for me, it's important to not just curl up in a ball and give up because I'm facing challenges.



When I look at the world and I think about people's lives and I think about what people are going through, I know that every single person is facing challenges. And, you know, I have one hand, I was born with one hand, but um, you know, who am I to say that my life is any harder than anyone else's, or I have a harder road.



I just have to take what I have and be thankful that I do have what I have and work and accomplish and become something.



JONES: Such a great outlook, Nick, there are a lot of young people out there that may be struggling, that may be defeated. What do you say to them?



NEWELL: You never know unless you try. You know, people look at me for inspiration and that's good. But really, the self-motivator has got to be you. You've got to find something you really enjoy and a passion and you want to give the world the best version of yourself, and you could go out there and you could fail and I failed before.



I've lost, I've won. But I've also lost but I try and I never give up and I just keep going and that's why I am who I am. I've never been someone to give up when things get too hard. I always kind -- I've never had the easy road. So, I learned to appreciate hard work and struggles and take them as presents and build and grow from those.



JONES: Brother, you have the eye of the tiger. You just don't stop, and I appreciate it and I appreciate you inspiring this audience and I will be watching your movie, brother. Thanks so much for coming on.



That's all for us tonight. Thanks so much for watching.

