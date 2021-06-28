'Justice' on Biden's anti-gun agenda, Texas judge controversy

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," June 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

Let's get right to my open.

To the extent that Joe Biden is functioning at all, he is doing so in a make believe world where the biggest gun problem we have in America is the sale of guns to straw purchasers.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Five percent of gun dealers turns out in a study we did show that 90 percent of illegal guns were found in the crime scenes sold by five percent of gun dealers -- five percent sold in 90 percent of the guns found in crime scenes.

PIRRO: Really, Mr. President? Five percent of gun dealers sold 90 percent of the guns found at crime scenes? That's not only wrong, it doesn't make sense. Yes, absolutely go after straw purchasers, but the problem we have in America is with illegal guns not sold by gun dealers, but instead sold illegally on the streets.

The biggest issue we have with guns in America is the use of illegal guns to kill and maim innocent victims. Yes, buying a gun from a dealer and then giving it to a prohibited purchaser is a crime. But the last time we had a significant amount of crime occurring through straw purchasers was when your pal, Barack Obama ended up selling guns to straw purchasers, who then took them to Mexico then used by the cartels in the disastrous Fast and Furious calamity where a United States Border agent was killed.

You falsely claim that a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines cuts crime.

BIDEN: Ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines. No one needs to have a weapon that can fire over 30, 40, 50, and even up to a hundred rounds, unless you think the deer is wearing Kevlar vests or something.

Community policing and programs to keep neighborhoods safe and keep folks out of trouble. These efforts work, they save lives.

PIRRO: Joe, your assault on weapons ban claim is also just not true. A 2004 Department of Justice study concluded that the ban on assault weapons cannot be credited with a decrease in violence. Assault weapons are used in no more than eight percent of gun crimes before the ban and your assault weapons ban did not significantly reduce the murder rates at the state level. So, stop patting yourself on the back with that one.

And as for your claim that no one needs to have a weapon that can fire 30, 40, 50, or even 100 rounds unless you think deer are wearing Kevlar vests. First of all, you're not funny. Second, you're not lucid, and third, who says the Second Amendment is all about deer hunting. Leave Bambi out of this.

People can have a gun for a variety of reasons, none of which are your business.

The Second Amendment reads: "A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." It does not read a well-regulated deer population being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the hunter to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

The Supreme Court has ruled the Second Amendment protects the right of the individual to have and use guns for legal purposes. The right to bear arms vests in the individual, not merely a collective militia.

And in the landmark case of D.C. versus Heller, the Supreme Court ruled, "All citizens are the militia and gun ownership is independent of membership in a militia or any kind of military unit." So, stop acting as though deer hunting is the only reason people have guns.

But your false statements continued through your press conference when you stated this.

BIDEN: The gun lobby wants you to believe that cities that are the toughest gun -- that have the toughest gun laws still have the highest rates of gun violence. Don't believe it.

PIRRO: That also is a lie. Chicago, one of the cities you mentioned has one of the toughest gun laws in the country. It is illegal to possess a gun there and yet, they have one of the highest gun crime rates in the country. Believe it

Joe, you want to know why gun crime is up and violent crime is up, and why we're seeing murder and mayhem on our city streets like we haven't seen in decades? I'll tell you why. These high crime cities are being run by Democrats who either don't have a clue or don't care about anyone, but themselves.

As in, let me keep my security and you peons, you just fend for yourselves.

And take, for example, Maya Wiley, running for mayor in New York City. She has security where she lives, but doesn't want it for anyone else.

And then Joe, you go on to say if anyone dares to go after the government, you're going to need more lethal weapons.

BIDEN: If you want to think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.

PIRRO: Is that a threat? What is that about? And you say, Joe, that the anti-gun policies are woefully underfunded. I don't know how you say this. But defunding the police and street crime units and defunding anti-crime units and denigrating cops, and putting targets on the backs of cops is pretty much the response of your party that has gotten us into this mess.

And now you're blaming cuts in law enforcement funding on COVID-19?

BIDEN: You know, they have not only had to fight this pandemic, they have also had to deal with economic crisis that has decimated their budgets.

PIRRO: Joe, you don't have a clue.

BIDEN: Police Chief Murray of the Baltimore -- excuse me, Police Chief Merritt -- Police Chief Murphy Paul of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, talked about how he is coordinating more closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the A.T.F. and the Federal Bureau of Investigation --

PIRRO: Why don't you practice the names before you start the press conference instead of lecturing us on gun issues? You can't even substantiate the claims you make. There is only one way to fight gun crime and you obviously don't know what it is.

Here are some clues. Get yourself some confidential informants, some undercover officers, search warrants, surveillance, wiretaps, probable cause, start making some arrests, and make sure that your cops charge those crimes which require mandatory incarceration. And make sure that the States Attorney's Office or the DAs prosecute those arrests.

Make sure that Judges follow the law and send them to jail.

And stop lecturing us and blaming guns for the violence in America. The violence is caused by those who hate America, hate police, and hate law and order.

Make no mistake, not one of us law-abiding citizens is going to let you take away our guns or our ammo no matter how much you lie to us.

And that's my open.

And here with reaction to my open and to discuss this terrifying increase in violent crime across U.S. cities, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and the National Vice President for the Fraternal Order of Police, Sergeant Joe Gamaldi.

All right, gentlemen, you know, Biden is touting his new crime strategy on assault weapons, and it doesn't appear -- and I could be wrong -- but I'll ask you. Does it appear that he is on the right track to stop gun violence in the United States? I'll start with you, Chief Garcia.

CHIEF EDDIE GARCIA, DALLAS POLICE: Well, thank you for having me. And although, I think I can speak for my colleagues in other major cities across America, we appreciate the fact that we recognize that there's an increase in violent crime, and we're recognizing that we need do something about it.

And furthermore, the messaging, recognizing that defunding and dismantling police departments is not the answer. However, although we do have an issue with weapons and illegally possessed weapons being possessed by criminals committing harm on our cities, the data just simply doesn't back up the fact that guns are simply only driver.

We do a lot of work with criminologists here in the City of Dallas that we brought in to help us with our issues. And as they'll point out, when crime was at its peak in the 80s, there were many less weapons in circulation than there are today.

There are many more weapons that are in circulation than there are today than there was when violence was at its peak in the 80s since criminologists have been studying crime in America.

And so simply stating that guns are the only driver --

PIRRO: So, Chief -- right, what do you think the driver is?

GARCIA: Well, it's really quite a combination of things. I mean, nationally, particularly because of dismantling and defunding combination. You have officer morale. We're honorable respective officers that felt under siege and unappreciated, undervalued.

They're human. That impacts their work productivity. And so what would happen? What's happened is we've lost proactive police engagement where we need it the most.

SGT. JOE GAMALDI, NATIONAL VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE: That's right.

GARCIA: Yes, we need to be more professional, and be better as an organization, but we've somewhat lost that.

PIRRO: That's right. Okay, I'll go to Joe Gamaldi, the Vice President of the National Fraternal Order of Police. Tell me what Biden said right and what he said wrong.

GAMALDI: Well, I think it's important that he acknowledged that defunding the police is a complete loser. But yet, we still have politicians and the media gaslighting the American public to believe that this is some sort of solution.

And the fact of the matter is, they are charlatans now selling snake oil to the public. And I'll tell you where the President missed the mark. He didn't talk about rogue prosecutors and activist judges who continue this revolving door criminal justice system that we have.

We have gang members who are shooting people getting probation. We have gang members that are out on eight felony bonds, and then they're getting another bond. These revolving door policies and bail reform have been unmitigated disaster for our communities.

And you compound that with the anti-police rhetoric and denigrating the hard working men and women of law enforcement, and it is a recipe for disaster. And that's why you saw in 2020, we had over 20,000 homicides in the United States. That hasn't happened since the mid-90s.

And then the cities that actually decided it was a good idea to defund the police, let's look at their numbers. Portland, their murders jumped by 137 percent. Minneapolis, remember them? Up 236 percent. New York up 48 percent. Philly 66 percent. And the list goes on and on.

So, we want to talk about zero tolerance, how about we have zero tolerance for the people who are shooting people in the face and let's throw the book at them?

PIRRO: All right, yes, well, and people who are shooting children, Chief Garcia, you know what Joe was saying is absolutely the case. I mean, we've got an increase in the tolerance of hate toward police, tying police's hands behind their backs, putting a target on their backs.

I mean, what is -- does Joe Biden think anybody believes what he is saying that 90 percent of the crimes -- street crimes occur as a result of sales from five percent of gun sales -- gun sale purchasers? I mean, is that crazy? Does that number sound legit to you?

GARCIA: No, I'll say -- you know what, I'll say this, and I consider myself a street cop and remember when I was --

PIRRO: Answer the question, is that a legitimate number? Do you believe for one second what he said that 90 percent of the crimes -- the gun crimes that occur in America occur as a result of those same guns being sold by five percent of the gun dealers? Is that a legitimate statistic? Yes or no?

GARCIA: Well, I don't know that data.

PIRRO: Come on, Chief.

GARCIA: It doesn't seem -- well, I don't know the data. It does not seem it -- does not seem reasonable to me. But I don't -- I haven't drilled in down to those numbers. But no, it doesn't seem reasonable to me.

PIRRO: Nothing to drill. Okay, go ahead. What were you going to say?

GARCIA: All right, what I was going to say was, you know, we talk about the officers feeling undervalued, but you know what, our officers have to answer 911 calls for service. But we can't force our officers to conduct investigative car stops, or do the type of investigations needed that yield the types of -- the type the types of drugs and weapons and other things possessed by criminals that are harming our communities.

They will only do that if they feel appreciated, and feel that they're going to be judged fairly in a crisis, and that they feel that procedural justice applies to them as well.

What was said earlier with regards to the revolving door, there is a perception, true or not, nationally, and unfortunately, there are many examples and many of my colleagues will tell you that violent criminals are not being held accountable.

This leads to a thinking that in some ways, social controls are being lessened, which further erodes the morale of police officers and then emboldens the violent criminals to think that no one's watching. And then it ultimately affects our communities the most.

PIRRO: Well, and Joe Gamaldi, I mean, the Chief is right. They are emboldening to believe that no one's watching and even if they are watching, we're letting them out. I mean, we've got gang members out to kill again, we've got street thugs out to assault another person. I mean, it's just over and over

I mean, will somebody talk about bail reform? Is any of this going to happen? Are we just going to have to live with this and buy our own guns?

GAMALDI: You know, I certainly hope that we continue to have discussions about how much of an unmitigated disaster this bail reform has been and in fact, a study from the University of Utah showed that Cook County, which is Chicago was a complete failure in their bail reform, and people were reoffending on violent crimes at over 50 percent.

But the fact of the matter is, Judge, law enforcement in this country, the American police officer delivered historic crime reductions over the last two decades. And we can do it again, if we're willing to restore the rule of law, which means not letting off hundreds of people in New York who are rioting and looting a few months back, and if we prosecute violent crimes to the fullest extent of the law and we embrace broken windows theories, we can do it again.

But we need the funding, and we need the support from our community and our politicians.

PIRRO: Okay, and finally, Chief Garcia, if you could have just one thing, in the next 15 seconds, what would that one thing be? Would it be to change the laws? Would it be funding? What would it be if you had a wish list?

GARCIA: If I had a wish list, I'd keep it simple as we talk about the issues with guns et cetera, if we could simply just hold the individuals that are illegally possessing weapons that are criminals, that are -- hold those individuals accountable to the fullest extent possible, we certainly can move the needle.

PIRRO: Chief Garcia, Sergeant Joe Gamaldi, thank you so much for being with us on this topic that makes me crazy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm reminded of the tyranny of Communist China where your money is leaving stolen and then used in government schools, not public schools -- these are not public schools, these are government schools like here to indoctrinate children against their parents.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My child is not oppressed, and don't assume that. As long as you, Marxists, push your unconstitutional agenda on my child, she will not be returning back to Loudoun County Schools.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: That was a few parents getting into a Speak-Out at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Virginia before it quickly spiraled out of control this week. Over 250 local residents signed up to share their thoughts about critical race theory and new transgender policies in their children's schools, but most of them weren't even given the chance to speak.

The School Board shut down comments from the public after a former State Senator brought up allegations that community members had organized a list of their conservative neighbors to harass and publicly shame.

When some of the attendees refused to be silenced and comply with the School Board's orders, the police even got involved.

Joining me now to react to it all "Outnumbered" co-host and former White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

All right, Kayleigh, good to have you on JUSTICE.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good to join you.

PIRRO: You know, it seems to me that one of the things that parents should have a right to do would be to have some input into the education of their children, especially their little children. And here 50 out of 250 parents were allowed to speak who wanted to speak, that means 80 percent weren't given a chance to speak. What is your take on all of this?

MCENANY: They were silenced, Judge, silenced. All they wanted to do was come and voice their complaint. And you have the Superintendent just declaring it an unlawful assembly when, I guess, she heard something that she didn't like.

I mean, this is amazing. Teachers think that they have become parents. Superintendents and principals think that they have become parents. Look no further than the Dalton School in New York where parents are paying $55,000.00 a year for their kids to go to school to be shown a cartoon -- six-year-olds -- a cartoon where private parts are mentioned and self- pleasure to six-year-olds, and they're paying for this garbage.

And then you go over to Loudoun County, and they can't even speak out. It's amazing.

PIRRO: Well, you know, they wanted to speak out on critical race theory and the transgender policies, and the amazing part of it is that these School Board members are elected. It's almost as though we saw it with some of the governors, they become totalitarian, and they become dictators. They're not to be spoken to.

And yet, it seems that more and more, I think the public is understanding the need to get involved in School Board elections, as well as all of the local elections. Now, what do you know about the fact that these teachers shut down the meeting? Up to that point, all the parents seemed to be in agreement. How could they shut down the meeting?

MCENANY: I guess, they heard something they didn't like and just said, hey, this is an unlawful assembly. They declared it as such and then pushed the parents out of the room. And I mean, this comes on the heels of in Loudoun County, we know that teacher, Tanner Cross, was suspended for sharing his religious beliefs only to be reinstated by a Judge.

This comes after a Christian family said, I don't want my child to be a part of a transgender lesson. So they put this child on what resembled a broom closet, as if he was being punished for not wanting to hear something that should be taught by parents, not by teachers.

It's amazing. And Judge, let me just say this, there's a sea change in this country going on. I looked at a poll, a YouGov poll, guess what is tied with the economy as the issue of most importance to voters? Political correctness and race relations, even exceeding that -- there's a sea change, and you're going to see it in 2022 when Republicans prevail.

PIRRO: Well, clearly, I mean, the fact that you've got all these parents coming out to the School Board meetings, and the fact that they've put an end to free speech at an organized School Board meeting where parents have the right to speak, it is a scheduled School Board meeting. They can't decide we're only going to hear from 20 percent, and we don't want to hear any more of it.

I mean, they should recall them as far as I'm concerned. I would find out how to recall those -- that Board and get started on a on a new Board as quickly as possible.

But in the end, I mean, this is reflective of what's going on nationally in the country. And you see that 2022 is a way of maybe righting the wrongs that we're experiencing?

MCENANY: Yes, I mean, the economy, Judge, you know, is always the issue of most importance to voters. I mean, this time around, it is crime was number one, but tied with the economy. I mean, think about that tied with the economy is political correctness, because these cultural wedge issues, people see it, it affects their lives, it affects their kids.

When their little daughter -- you know, I have a one and a half year old -- if she was coming home to me and saying I was just taught that I'm an oppressor because of the color of my skin. And the girl sitting next to me is oppressed because of the color of hers. This is a real personal issue, which is why, hey, I don't want my daughter going to private school or public school, but parochial school because I'll tell you those Catholic schools they may be the last bastion here for these kids.

PIRRO: And the amazing part is, they were open all during the pandemic. Kayleigh McEnany, thanks so much for being with us.

MCENANY: Exactly.

PIRRO: We've been warning you about the frightening trend of rogue judges making decisions that allow dangerous criminals back on our streets.

This time a tragedy out of Texas. A 17-year-old teen is dead and the family outrage with the judge's decision to free the murder suspect on $100,000.00 bond just days after the killing. The suspect charged in the case, 18-year- old Omari Sykes is reportedly an admitted gang member and the murdered teen's family now fear for their own safety.

Joining me now, Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers Houston who is also serving as a spokesman for the victim's family. Andy, thanks so much for being with us on JUSTICE.

ANDY KAHAN, CRIME STOPPERS HOUSTON: You bet.

PIRRO: You know, we started this segment three weeks ago, and I think we're going to keep doing it. I'm tired of these rogue judges who were letting people out on bond. And this kid, this defendant was out on bond, killed a 17-year-old at a graduation party and then gets bonded again.

KAHAN: Hey, I wish I can say it was an anomaly, but it's par for the course. I have now tracked 121 people who have been murdered by defendants released on multiple felony bonds, felony PR bonds, which is basically a fancy word for get out of jail free card or bond forfeiture.

A majority of those over 85 have occurred in 2020 and 2021. We are in the midst not just in Harris County, but nationally of what I call the ramifications of bond reform. We are in a bond pandemic, and people are paying the ultimate price for these decisions. That is they are losing their life.

PIRRO: Well, clearly, you know, Crime Stoppers -- and I might add when I was DA, I brought it to Westchester, I thought it was extremely important and I commend you for your work with Crime Stoppers.

But you know, the shame of all this is that bail, so-called reform or bond reform, as you refer to it is not reform at all, and it's not as though we came up with the idea of bail out of nowhere. It's in the Constitution.

So, it's not like it isn't a part of the foundation of our criminal justice system, making sure that people come back to court. But this isn't just having them come back. They're committing more crimes. Is there any movement, Andy, in Texas to try to repeal this alleged bail or bond reform?

KAHAN: You know, there used to be an adage called one bond per customer, you are out on bond, you are charged with another crime, guess what, you aren't getting back out again, that's not happening anymore.

We do have legislation. We're hopeful that during the special session that bond reform will get passed because we desperately need it. Crime is up, ladies and gentlemen, and it is associated with bail. And you're delusional not to think the revolving door at the courthouse is playing a significant if not a major role in the increased crime rates, not just in Houston, but nationally.

PIRRO: Well, I mean, if we're sending a message to criminals, if anything, it's that go right ahead. You can do it and we'll let you out again. And then if you need to silence witnesses, go on out and do that, too. And that is a problem that we are seeing --

KAHAN: Look, there has got to be a point where you say enough is enough. I mean, we had a guy who is out on over 10 to 12 bonds, most of them for aggravated robbery and I'm sitting there going, why isn't the judge saying you know what, son, this bond thing just ain't working out. It's not good for you because you keep getting arrested. And it's definitely not in the best interest of public safety.

It is simply defies logic to let offenders repeatedly out time and time again to do what they do best, and that's commit crimes and people are paying the price for this. I dare any city to go do what we are doing in Houston, and that is keeping track of their citizens that were murdered by defendants released on more than one bond.

PIRRO: How is the family doing in this case, Andy?

KAHAN: They're frustrated. I mean, they're frustrated. I don't blame them. I mean, the guy is out on bond to begin with, then he is charged with murder, and then back out again and they're saying, oh, well, gee, we're going to keep him under house arrest. You and I both know that's as good as the words on a piece of paper. Nothing's going to stop them from reoffending again.

They're of the opinion, I agree with it that someone else is going to pay the price of this decision. And I don't think there is any answer --

PIRRO: And who is the judge -- let's get -- Andy, let's get to the name of the judge in this case. What is the name of the judge who bailed this kid?

KAHAN: It is the 248th District Court Judge, and she is no stranger to the 121 on my list. I actually keep track of all the judges that have granted multiple bonds.

PIRRO: What is her name?

KAHAN: Her name is Hilary Unger.

PIRRO: All right, there she is. All right, and this is not the first --

KAHAN: And let me tell you one more thing -- let me tell you one more thing before we cut off, you would think that of the 121 people now charged with murder after being released on multiple bonds, that that would be the end of the story. Twenty of those are actually back out on bond on the murder charge. Go figure that one out.

PIRRO: All right, guys. Let's put the Judge's picture up again. I want to make sure people know who she is. Let's get it up again. Judge Hilary Unger, an embarrassment to the people of Houston.

Anyway, Andy Kahan, stay in touch. Thank you so much.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: The recall election effort to rid California of Gavin Newsom is officially happening. The liberal hypocrite who has driven California into the ground will be only the second in state history to face a recall election.

Oh, and remember when he had this to say about the effort?

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): It is what it is. This is a Republican recall.

PIRRO: Host of "No Interruption" on FOX Nation, Tomi Lahren joins me along with Red Renaissance President, Kim Klacik.

Okay, guys. It's pretty hard to get 1.7 million signatures. And I think there was something like 43 of them that had wanted to take their name off. So, they're well over the 1.5 million. What does it say to you Tomi about Gavin Newsom and what Republicans think of him?

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, I'll tell you this. It's not just what Republicans think of him. It's what the State of California thinks of him, and that's evident by the 1.7 million signatures on his recall petition.

Of course, he's going to label this a conspiracy theory. He's already said that he's tweeted out, you know, groups that have said that these people are anti-vaxxers. They're Trump supporters. They're QAnon conspiracy theorists.

At the end of the day, what we see is evident, the leadership in California has been failing for years under Gavin Newsom, but it became very apparent during the COVID lockdown and tyranny. So now Californians are speaking up, they want him out, and I am confident they're going to do it.

PIRRO: Well, and Kim, I don't think there's any question about that -- the recall effort is going to be -- it's a success, they are already recalling him, but what's going to be the upshot of all this? How does it play out?

KIM KLACIK, PRESIDENT, RED RENAISSANCE: Yes, well, first of all, thank you so much for having me, Judge. You know, I think it's going to play out well for Republicans, honestly. We see a lot of candidates that have already thrown their hat in the ring. Like Tomi was saying, this shows how upset the State of California is, you know, we saw during the lockdowns where he wasn't following all his rules.

It was rules for thee, but not for me. And I think people are going to stand up.

I remember specifically seeing a restaurant owner come out and talk about the fact that she did everything she possibly could to make sure she was, you know, within regulations and opening outside seating. And then he moved the goalpost once again, and they already spent so much money on doing just what he said earlier.

So, I think now people are going to maybe wake up a little bit and think and consider maybe voting a little more conservative this time around.

PIRRO: All right, let's move on to another Democrat. We've got Senator Sheldon Whitehouse reveals that he belongs to a couple of clubs that lack diversity, and he doesn't seem to be too concerned about it, Tomi, does he?

LAHREN: No. Absolutely not. And what's more concerning is the fact that Democrats and the activist community are not concerned with it. This is the same treatment that they gave Hunter Biden or I should say, lack of treatment that they gave Hunter Biden over his text messages that contain the N-word, this just goes to show all this activism, all this foe wokeness, it only has to do when it concerns conservatives or independents.

But if you play for the Democrats, you are shielded every single time. They don't care about racism, they don't care about bigotry. They don't care about intolerance, so long as you play for their team. And that's evident time and time again. It's a pattern.

PIRRO: It is. It is a sad commentary, it really is, Kim. What say you?

KLACIK: Yes, you know, I'm not the one to tell private businesses what they should do, who they can include or not include, but here's the part when it comes to Senator Whitehouse, he is a hypocrite for belonging to these clubs because as we see him talking on Capitol Hill all the time with the virtue signaling statements that he's gives about George Floyd or Breonna Taylor and how inclusive, you know being inclusive is so important and he's doing the exact opposite in his private life.

And so again, Democrats you know, rules for thee, but not for me.

PIRRO: All right. There's something I want you to hear. This is President Biden the other day talking about Latinx, it rhymes with Kleenex. Take a listen to this.

BIDEN: They saw the horror as well, to get Latinx vaccinated as well. Why? They're worried that they'll be vaccinated and deported.

PIRRO: All right, Tomi, Latinx are worried that they will be vaccinated and deported as if all Latinas -- Latinx are illegals. What say you, Tomi?

LAHREN: This isn't the first time he said something like that. He always seems to categorize people into a monolithic way of thinking. But, you know, also he thinks that African-Americans aren't able to get voter IDs, now he thinks that those in the Hispanic community are not able to get vaccinated because they fear deportation.

Obviously, the man is slipping, he is unwell, but the pattern of his rhetoric is pretty evident and pretty clear how he feels about people of color. But once again, media silence on that one.

PIRRO: Kim, no question that goes back to the beginning of his political life when, you know, he was against segregation. But you know, a lot of the stuff that he's been involved with hasn't really been very friendly to integration.

KLACIK: No, not at all. This is a habit for him. I think he's at a point now in his age where he can't control his mouth. As you said just a minute ago about Baltimore, he is one of the people that authored the 1994 Crime Bill, where they had aggressive policing against black individuals in predominantly black neighborhoods. And this is just something that he has always supported. I don't know how he became the President in 2021 or 2020. But here we are.

PIRRO: That's right. A lot of people wonder about that. Tomi and Kim, thanks so much for being with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Britney Spears apologizing to fans for pretending to be okay in her conservatorship. This week we found out some of the shocking details with her disclosing this during a hearing, quote, "I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone and I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things and more so."

Attorney Deborah Blum joins me now with reaction. All right, Attorney Blum, you are very familiar with conservatorships. And you know it doesn't -- you don't need to be a famous person to be under a conservatorship. We know a lot of senior citizens are under conservatorships. So, a conservatorship is something that is placed on an individual by a court on what grounds?

DEBORAH BLUM, FAMILY LAW ATTORNEY: Conservators can be granted full or limited control over another individual's finances and affairs if that person is physically or mentally unable to manage it on their own.

So for Britney, her conservators for 13 years have had complete control over her movements, who she can associate with and drive her, her medical care and legal decisions, including seeing her kids and forced contraception.

PIRRO: Well, and that is amazing. Force contraception, I believe, I read she has an IUD. She's not able to drive, unless someone is with her. I mean, she seems to be a highly functioning individual. And yet, her father is in control of the finances and her medication. What is this all about? Can you tell us?

BLUM: Absolutely. Not allowing her to reproduce is a form of sterilization and in conservatorships, that's only permitted in severely disabled people, which all of what we have before us does not support that she is a severely disabled person.

So in order for her to regain control, she'd have to petition the court with facts showing that there's no longer a need for conservatorships and it is in the best interest, in her best interest to terminate. She likely needs to have a full mental health exam to receive termination from Judge Penny. And as you just said, like, the issue is, is Britney Spears when she just went before Judge Penny, I wasn't satisfied with her performance.

If I was advising her, I would have told her to be more polished and more articulate and not to say to the Judge, Ma'am, I'm not here to be anyone's slave and to avoid f-bombs and words like "dumb" and "stupid" and comparing her life to that of a sex trafficking victim. She didn't do herself any favors by doing that.

PIRRO: But you know, but the truth is, I mean, you know, you saw her, you know, unvarnished and you saw the real Britney Spears, if she is being kept from people, she is not in -- she doesn't have custody of her children. She's not able to procreate. She's not able to drive alone.

You know, why is her father so much in control? Is she out of her mind? She seems to be doing tours and music and dances, or am I -- should I not believe my lying eyes?

BLUM: No, to her credit, she got her point across that she was put on lithium based upon her manager's unverified accusation that she's not taking her meds. She got her point across that she has to work 10 days a week -- seven days a week for 10 hours a day and she is being exploited. This definitely supports limiting the conservatorship although she is requesting full termination.

PIRRO: Well, you know, I'll tell you, Deborah, first of all, the shame of this is that we see senior citizens who are under the same kind of conservatorship and you know, by the time we get to them, they're frustrated, they're angry.

And we're going to continue on this. Deborah Blum, thank you so much for being with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Finally, tonight, some exciting news. My FOX Nation show "Castles U.S.A." is gearing up for an all new second season and I know you're going to love it.

And if you missed season one, take a look at this highlight

PIRRO: Wow, look at all of that. What is this?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These are all tiles that are being made by Henry Mercer.

PIRRO: They're handmade by him?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, they are being made down to tile works. They're all his designs that you're seeing right here. And you have this beautiful tapestry on display.

PIRRO: This floor was here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This floor was all here.

PIRRO: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These tiles here are actually his highest selling ones.

PIRRO: What's amazing is of so many of us who have seen these tiles. They were Henry Mercer's.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, a lot of them were.

PIRRO: His creations. Interesting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: You can watch all of Season One on FOX Nation right now, just sign up today.

Thanks so much for watching. "UNFILTERED" with Dan Bongino is next.

I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice, and the American way. So, there. See you next Saturday night.

