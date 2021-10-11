‘Justice’ on Biden, border crisis

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," October 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



Let's get right to my open.



Every day in this country, the government under Joe Biden or whoever is running the joint, infringes more and more upon our freedoms, pushing Americans closer and closer to the edge. The latest, the Attorney General of the United States instructing the Department of Justice and the F.B.I. to address threats against school boards and teachers over COVID-19 restrictions, masks, and critical race theory saying those threats should be discouraged and prosecuted.



The memo reads that, quote, "Constitutional protections don't extend to efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views." Wait. What?



A primer: The Constitution protects actions and speech where individuals seek a redress of their grievances. Now, however, the A.G. seeks to remove that constitutional right if you're a parent concerned about how your children are being taught. The D.O.J. actually threatening parents concerned about their children?



But it's okay to follow a U.S. Senator into a bathroom and threaten to take her out of office. It's okay for Black Lives Matter rioters to intimidate and literally burn down our neighborhoods and businesses.



But Mama, don't even think about objecting to the ideological racial hatred being hoisted upon your own children.



This is viewpoint discrimination, which is particularly disfavored by the courts because it restricts speech on a given subject matter. With limited exceptions, the government cannot pick and choose what speech is acceptable and what will be suppressed or viewed as threatening. They do not have that right.



The singling out of a particular opinion for treatment different than other viewpoints is viewpoint discrimination. The Constitution and the United States Supreme Court agree that even hate speech is protected, although I'm not suggesting that that's what's happening here.



The left however, is all in.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Conservatives manufactured outrage over masks and history lessons, took our school boards hostage like a bunch of screaming maniacs.



CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: How one Republican senator is pretending school board harassment and intimidation aren't off the charts?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some behavior is so bad, it is being compared to domestic terrorism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: And by the way, how exactly is the F.B.I. being advised to address these so-called intimidation efforts? Nowhere does this crony of the Attorney General Merrick Garland, who you may recall Barack Obama wanted to put on the Supreme Court described as a moderate define intimidation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): ... parents waiting sometimes for hours to speak at a local school board meeting to express concerns about critical race theory or the masking of their students, particularly young children, is that in and of itself -- is that -- is that harassment and intimidation?



LISA MONACO, DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: Spirited debate is welcome, it is a hallmark of this country.



HAWLEY: All due respect, it didn't make it quite clear. It doesn't define those terms, nor does it define harassment or intimidation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Is it reasonable for a school teacher to feel intimidated if a parent goes to a school board meeting and says teacher should not be teaching CRT? Is that enough for the F.B.I. to make a visit to your home?



How is it that the school board members are automatically the victims and all of this? School board members are shutting down microphones where parents seek a redress of their grievances. School boards are ordering police to take out parents, shutting down debate when it is the parents who are paying their salaries, when it's the parents who have a vested interest in their own children.



And if a parent complains about school board members not reopening the schools, the board members say they'll eff them up.



I'm not hearing this Attorney General saying any threats will not be tolerated or we'll send the F.B.I. to school board homes or teacher's homes. No. Because he is nothing more than a political hack following on the Biden Marxist agenda, which is reportedly a moneymaker for his daughter and son-in-law whose own company is funded by Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, which company allegedly employs critical race theory in its work.



And Merrick Garland, before you sic your agents against parents, have you seen what your teachers and school board members are saying about parents?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If your parent wants to come talk to me about how I'm not doing a good enough job in distance learning, just dare them to come out.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are we alone?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: [Bleep] you're going to call me out, I'm going to [bleep] you up.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: ... want their baby sitters back.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Want to reassess who the victims really are here? No. You've already decided who to demonize.



Now in the coming days, the D.O.J. will announce a series of measures to address the rise in criminal conduct towards school personnel.



Wait, you mean, the National School Boards Association sends a letter to you, to tee up the need to categorize parents as domestic terrorists, and that's it? The F.B.I. is now in the middle of parents and local school board meetings?



How about millions of American parents, many of whom were unable to work because the American Federation of Teachers decided they weren't going to teach our children? How about millions of American parents write a letter to you, Merrick Garland, telling you they feel threatened whenever they appear before a school board unwilling to allow them to exercise their freedom of speech.



And why the F.B.I.? They don't even have jurisdiction of issues on a local level, and calling a parent a domestic terrorist doesn't change a darn thing. They have no jurisdiction. Since when does the F.B.I., that esteemed agency where every agent is special -- there are no agents, only special agents. Since when do they handle threats on a local level? These aren't national security issues.



The local police, the Sheriff, the DA, they do this every day.



Doesn't the F.B.I. have better things to do like follow up leads that could have but didn't, like in the Boston Marathon bombing case, the Parkland School shooting case, the Jeffrey Epstein case, the Larry Nasser girls Olympic case -- all of them highlighting the ineptitude of the F.B.I.



Or maybe, they were just too busy on political prosecutions.



There is simply no one better than the local police with their ears to the ground. They know all the characters, they know all the proclivities to handle these cases. But I guess, I forgot.



You Washington types want to defund the local police, don't you? Could it be that local police are being left out here defunded and demoralized because you want to get rid of them? Not because you don't like police, but because you want a Federal police force, a Federal police force you and your political friends can control.



This action by an Attorney General, no less is Federal overreach designed to silence parents, accept an ideology, foreign and unacceptable to them, and call them and categorize them as domestic terrorists. But worse, it's designed to terrorize parents and stop them from voicing their concerns.



Folks, it's all part of the Marxist agenda: Separate children from their parents. Family is not the most important unit, the government is.



They've already imposed political correctness on our free speech, infringing on that speech with the consequence of being cancelled, if it is not acceptable speech to them. And the next step is finding or outlawing our speech just as they do in Europe.



Here's an example. CNN's Don Lemon.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: What we post on social media, what is posted on social media should be true. So if it is not true, it should be taken -- take it down. If it's not true, take it down.



If it's not true, don't allow people to put it up there. Have them face consequences.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: More punishment for diversity of thought.



This is all very serious, folks. It's one thing to set standards, it is all together something else to threaten parents when they are simply looking to protect their children.



Our children deserve better. It is time to take your kids out of public schools. No matter what clueless Joe says about caring, anyone who has got kids in public schools has already lost a year to two years of teachers being paid to sit at home while you do their work.



Your kids have already lost to those in charter schools and private schools and religious schools. They've lost to other countries that kept teaching. They are doing you no favors. And on top of that, they want to terrorize you and shut you up.



It's time your school taxes follow your child. It's not smart to poke Mama Bear when she is protecting her cubs. You never know what's going to happen.



And that's why open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter #JudgeJeanine.



Here not react to my open and the Biden administration's latest lies and the left's attempts to destroy free speech in America, FOX Nation host and investigative journalist, Lara Logan and former Acting Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell.



All right, Lara, I'm going to start with you. America is about choice. We are about right versus wrong, good versus evil. Are we on the wrong track?



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA": You know what, Judge, it's as simple as this. There is a Constitution that has guided this country since 1776, and that's all we have to do is stick with the Constitution. And yes, we are so far down the wrong track at this point that it is falling apart.



What you see over and over and all around you is that the tactics of tyranny and terror that they are using are failing, and this exposes how weak they really are.



We think they have so much power, because they take the levers in the institutions of our society that were established to protect that Constitution and protect our rights, and they use them against us. And when they do that, it appears like they have an unlimited amount of power.



But you know what it really tells you, Judge, that they fear the power of the people. That's why all the gates surround the Capitol, right?



PIRRO: Right.



LOGAN: All the security. That's why criminalizing parents -- look at this, this is not a left-right issue. Parents across this country, black, white, whatever color they are, whatever side of the aisle they voted for. They want to have a say in their children's education, and they are paying for it, so they should. It is their right.



PIRRO: But the truth is -- but the truth is they do have the power, Ric, don't they? When you have the Department of Justice ...



LOGAN: Yes.



PIRRO: ... and the FBI, whether they're afraid, Ric or not. I mean, have we lost our way, Ric?



RICHARD GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Look, Judge, I wish that we could just rerun your monologue instead of having me talk because that was brilliant.



Calling it a Marxist agenda is exactly what it is. It's a Marxist agenda. We also have a media that is protecting the ruling party.



I've worked at the State Department for 11 years. If we saw this behavior in another country, we would call it out. We put them on lists, saying how shameful they were, how they're moving away from democracy, human rights.



What this Democratic Party is doing -- and people need to realize this -- they are trying to shut down dissent through the corporations, through Big Tech, through the progressives inside Washington. They've got a whole bunch of people in Washington that are protecting them.



We've got to stop asking Washington, D.C. to change itself. It never is. It loves it. It loves exactly what's happening.



PIRRO: Yes.



GRENELL: They have the power. They are crushing us outside.



And I just want to say this, you're sitting at home, and you're listening to us. Gone is the day that you get to just listen, turn off the TV and go about your business. You've got to fight for this country.



Ronald Reagan told us that every single generation has to stand up and fight for freedom. We're not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy, but we are asking you to stand up because we are not promised to be the greatest country forever. Every great civilization has lasted roughly 250 years and we're butting up against it.



PIRRO: All right, let's listen to Donald Trump who is speaking tonight. Let's listen to the sound and I'll come back to you guys.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Biden and the radical left have brought our nation to the brink of ruin. There has never been anything like what has happened.



[BOOING]



TRUMP: After just nine months under Biden, violent criminals and bloodthirsty gangs are taking over our streets; illegal aliens and deadly drug cartels are taking over our borders. Inflation is taking over our economy.



China is taking over our jobs. The Taliban has taken over Afghanistan.



[BOOING]



TRUMP: Lunatic leftists are taking over our schools and radical socialists are taking over our country and we're not going to let that happen. We're not going to let that happen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: All right, Lara. There he is in Iowa tonight. He hit the nail on the head. I mean, it is -- it's the radical left and they've got the power now.



LOGAN: You know what? They do have the power now, but they still don't have the power of the truth. The truth is not on their side.



And actually what we've forgotten is that power is vested in the people and you are right in what you said in your monologue that the whole thing about the parents is meant to take that power away and intimidate the parents so they don't stand up for their children.



The same with January 6th, the same with all the rhetoric about Trump. It's meant to intimidate all of us and control us through our fear. And Ric is right it. This is past the time when you can turn off the TV and go back about your business.



But what I would say to people is, look at how they tried to use the false narrative on the Border Patrol agents and say that they were racist, and that they whipped the Haitians when they didn't. It fell apart, Judge.



You know what else they're trying to do? Separate children from their parents, and the parents are going to the school board meetings and they're saying, "Enough, we won't do it."



PIRRO: Outrageous.



LOGAN: And you know what? They make up these little memes, like the Karen meme, is meant to say that every white woman is a racist, and you know what? It's not true. It's full of hate and prejudice and Americans have to take their institutions and their government and their power back because power in this country is vested in we, the people.



PIRRO: The people -- Ric, final word to you, Ric.



GRENELL: Look, I'm just going to give a shameless plug of what we're doing in California next year on the 2022 ballot. We will have an initiative asking parents, asking every voter in California, do you want the money that the state spends on education to follow the student? To have 100 percent student choice?



PIRRO: Yes.



GRENELL: It's going to be on the ballot. We're organizing it right now. Watch California next year. We're going to try to upend the way we fund education -- the money follow the student. Go to fixcalifornia.com and help us out.



PIRRO: Perfect. The money has to follow the students so the parents are in control of education.



Lara Logan, Ric Grenell, thank you so much.



All right, and just ahead, one outraged mom's prediction every parent and grandparent needs to hear amid this dangerous crisis in America's education system.



Plus former Professor Carol Swain, a victim of this insane cancel culture herself joins me to react to it all.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUISHA KING, DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA MOTHER: The only thing to do is have a mass exodus from the public school system. That's it.



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



KING: We've been at these school board meetings. We've been voicing our opinions, we're writing articles and they don't care.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Outrage tonight as parents like that Florida mom blast Attorney General Garland and the Biden administration for basically weaponizing the Department of Justice to silence parents -- parents whose only crime is speaking out against this administration's controversial critical race theory push in schools.



Here with reaction to that and more, author of "Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning down the House," distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, Dr. Carol Swain.



Doctor, it's so good to have you on JUSTICE tonight. What are the schools so afraid of?



DR. CAROL SWAIN, DISTINGUISHED SENIOR FELLOW FOR CONSTITUTIONAL STUDIES, TEXAS PUBLIC POLICY FOUNDATION: They are afraid that people will realize that they are counterfeit. The government that we have operating today in Washington bears no resemblance to the nation that I grew up in as a child.



We see that the Department of Justice, the various institutions, that they are not following the rule of law. When the D.O.J. encourages the violations of the Civil Rights of Americans, when the D.O.J. doesn't stand up for the Constitution's Equal Protection Clause, when they encourage the shaming and bullying of America, then it's clear that we've lost control of our nation.



And I think that people need to realize that the America that we once knew no longer exists, and that we are at a do now or never moment, a moment where we have to stand up and be like our founders, be willing to risk our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor because this nation will fall if it hasn't already fallen, because it seems to me that our leaders are more attune to the needs of foreign leaders than they are to the American people.



PIRRO: Well, you know, the interesting part of all this is that it seems the Department of Justice should be defending our Civil Rights, they should be defending us. But where do you see all of this going in the end?



SWAIN: Well, I mean, they are clearly advancing a Marxist agenda. They are dividing Americans and whether we're talking about parents and their children, males and females, heterosexuals and homosexuals, they are dividing Americans. The vaccinated people and the unvaccinated, they are bullying, they are shaming. They are keeping us at each other's throats.



And while we're doing this, they are doing things underneath the curtain or behind the blinds or whatever you want to say to further undermine our country. So we are focused on critical race theory, and they are doing other things that are detrimental to our nation.



And Judge, I wonder why Donald Trump is the only politician that seems to be willing to speak the truth. Where are the Republicans? Why aren't they concerned about General Milley's treason? Why aren't they speaking out about the parents? And when they speak out, they don't speak out in a way that makes a difference. They just give a press conference, they say a few words, then they move on to the next question. Why can't they stick with something?



PIRRO: Well, I only have a few seconds -- I only have a few seconds. If Americans who have to be willing right now to stand up and be like the founding fathers, they take a risk. I mean, if we don't wrestle this whole thing, it'll be too late. Is that what you're saying?



SWAIN: Absolutely. That's what I'm saying. And you know, we are all going to die someday, and so I think it's a do. It's a moment where people need to stand up and have courage and realize that what you do today matters for your descendants and it matters for our nation right now.



PIRRO: Okay, Dr. Carol Swain, thank you so much for being with us tonight.



And just ahead, the horrifying video of drug cartels shooting at our U.S. border. FOX News was there to witness it and we will show you that video next.



Plus, what this escalating National Security crisis means for the safety of you and your family? Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joins me live.



Don't go anywhere.



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE as we're looking live at the Empire State Building lit up tonight in the colors of our logo red, white and blue in honor of FOX News Channel's 25th anniversary, which we celebrated this week.



And for 25 years, our FOX teams have always been at the heart of this story for all of you, our viewers, and this week was no exception.



As our team covering Biden's border crisis captured this shocking video of drug cartels shooting at a U.S. Border Station in Roma, Texas. Take a look.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



PIRRO: Here now to react, former Hawaii Congresswoman and former Democratic presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, who is now a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, Tulsi, thanks so much for joining us tonight.



TULSI GABBARD, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Thank you.



PIRRO: Tulsi, I want you to think back to the 17 years when you were in the National Guard. If you can picture yourself or some of the members of the Guard that you were with being in Texas at the border and having drug cartels, criminals with AR-15s, AK-47s shooting across the Rio Grande into the United States at the National Guard. That's what's going on as we speak in the United States today.



What is the Biden administration doing about this? And what should they be doing?



GABBARD: Well, first of all, for our soldiers who are serving down there, I'm sure they have rules of engagement to deal with this sort of situation. But really the bigger issue here, Judge is that these drug cartels, these human traffickers, they are incredibly emboldened to the point where they feel that they can do this without consequence or they feel they can continue profiting off of trafficking people across these borders that are essentially open.



The Biden-Harris administration has an open door policy at the borders, and it doesn't matter how many times Secretary Blinken or Kamala Harris, or anyone from the administration says, you know, don't come across the border. The reality is that people are being let in and crossing the border every single day.



If we look at the numbers in August of this year alone, over 200,000 people were apprehended for trying to illegally cross the border, a 317 percent increase over last year, August, and we're seeing hundreds of thousands more crossing the border who are not apprehended.



Actions speak louder than words, and the fact is that the open door policy that this administration has in place is posing a humanitarian crisis, it is creating a humanitarian crisis, as well as a very serious security threat for our country.



PIRRO: Well, you know, at what point do we hold Joe Biden and his administration accountable? I mean, do they actually -- you know, there is so much going on from the border to COVID to schools. I mean, it goes on and on.



GABBARD: You make a good point here. You know, the faith and trust that the American people need to have in our leaders is dropping every day. The Department of Homeland Security Secretary recently told Congress, "Our borders are secure." This is what he said, this kind of bold faced lie, whether it has to do with domestic issues, or foreign policy issues. We've seen this with Afghanistan, and the tragically botched withdrawal of our troops and Americans out of Afghanistan.



When people are being lied to, the American people are being lied to, it is revealing of the arrogance, and the self-serving nature of leaders who are in power in this country. And the disrespect -- the disrespect that they have for the American people, and it is why people are losing faith and trust in those leaders.



If we have leaders who respect the people, then the people will respect our leaders. If we have leaders who trust the American people, we will trust our leaders. And that's the problem here is we don't have leaders who have that trust and respect and who therefore put themselves ahead of the interests of the people.



PIRRO: So what do we do? Tulsi, there's no question, but what do we do now? I mean, you've got Mayorkas lying, you've got Joe Biden lying -- we're not going to leave any Americans behind. I don't have to elaborate. You've got Kamala Harris buying cake when they are meeting with Mexicans.



GABBARD: There are Americans still there who are trying to get out.



PIRRO: Exactly, but Kamala Harris who is the Vice President, all of them are a disaster. Blinken is a disaster. What are Americans supposed to do? Just wait until 2024?



GABBARD: We've got representatives of the American people in Congress who have a responsibility to hold the administration accountable. It's the basics of our Civics 101. When we have this co equal branch of government, the legislative branch and the executive branch, Congress needs to take action to hold this administration and any administration accountable to make sure that they are working in the best interest of the American people.



And Congress -- and this goes across both parties, they've got to put the partisanship aside and put the wellbeing and the interests of the American people first.



PIRRO: But it's not going to happen. Tulsi, you know and I know it's not going to happen. They have their --



GABBARD: That's why we've got to keep calling them. We've got to keep their feet to the fire.



PIRRO: No, we've got to vote. Tulsi Gabbard, thank you so much for being with us tonight. We have a lot of respect for you.



Next, yet another international crisis is brewing and Biden's team can't get their story straight. Joe Concha joins me next to break it all down. Don't go away.



PIRRO: You may remember a few weeks back, Australia reneged on a submarine deal with France to instead partner with the United States. In response, France shocked the international community by immediately recalling their Ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia.



What happened next? Jet setting John Kerry flew to France and claimed Biden didn't know the French were upset about the whole thing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN KERRY, U.S. SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: And President Biden asked me about it, and I told him and expressed --



QUESTION: You told Joe Biden that it was not the right --



KERRY: He asked me. He said, "What's the situation?" And I explained exactly, he was -- he had not been aware of that. He literally had not been aware of what had transpired.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Biden had not been aware that America's oldest ally recalled their Ambassadors? Here is Jen Psaki trying to walk it back.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He of course, was aware, the President, of the French being displeased about the deal with the Australians. John Kerry also speaks regularly to the French as a part of his role as the climate envoy. He is someone who also served as Secretary of State.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: John Kerry says one thing, Psaki says another and our President is silent. So who is the one pulling the strings here? Joining me now to try to answer that, FOX News contributor, Joe Concha.



Good evening, Joe. Okay, do you know who is pulling the strings? Let's start with the easy one. Who's in charge there?



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Joe Biden, if he actually spoke to the press outside of a teleprompter could say, of course, I was aware in X, Y, Z, but he doesn't do that, so he has John Kerry saying one thing he wasn't aware, and then he has Jen Psaki, who at this point would make Baghdad Bob blush in terms of saying, well, of course he was aware, forget what John Kerry said, he knew what was going on.



No, clearly he didn't. Why else would John Kerry offer that up?



And look, you look at the President's poll numbers and people are getting it now. You know, not just Republicans or conservatives who got it all along in terms of the person that was elected, which was 81 million people didn't vote for Joe Biden, because they really wanted Joe Biden. They voted for him because he wasn't Bernie Sanders in the primary and he wasn't Donald Trump in the General Election.



But now you say these poll numbers, Judge. Yes, go ahead. Jump in.



PIRRO: Okay, but what about the fact that he has got a fake window behind him? Why does he need to use a fake White House set? And by the way, you can see Biden's approval ratings there. And you know, I'm not sure -- I think that says Quinnipiac. Some of them are a lot worse than that.



CONCHA: It is.



PIRRO: But let's talk about the fake set. Why does they have a fake set? Why doesn't he just have these press conferences in the White House?



CONCHA: Right. Just have them in the East Room where most press conferences are held, but he has held exactly one solo press conference domestically, since he's been President. It's only been nine months.



The Vice President in Kamala Harris, you can find Jimmy Hoffa, right, or Brian Laundrie before you could find Kamala Harris in front of a microphone. So clearly, they're trying to script a presidency at this point, Judge Jeanine, and you just can't do that because conditions on the ground dictate how your presidency is largely going to go.



But you look at those polls that you mentioned, and the three big takeaways, when you peel off the onion, forget about the overall approval number. That's 38 percent and that's horrible. Thirty two percent of Independents, Judge, less than one in three Americans in that category approve the President over nine months in office.



He is somehow seen as honest and trustworthy coming in to office by a solid majority of voters. Now, a solid majority sees Biden as dishonest. That was his go-to, right? He is genuine. He pass gas. He connects with people, however.



No, now, he doesn't even have them. It's tough to undo that impression.



And finally, and this should keep Mr. Biden's handlers up at night -- by a 13-point margin, the administration as a whole, not just Joe Biden, but everybody on Team Biden is seen as not being competent to run the government. And again, we're only nine months in and the time it takes to carry a baby to full term, team Biden has almost completely destroyed any positive perception it had of itself going into office.



It's quite remarkable because you look at it, Judge, inflation economy. It is more expensive to live in this in this country. Crime, it is un-safer to live in this country. Oh, foreign policy? Afghanistan? ISIS and al-Qaeda had a playground now to form the next 9/11 two dot oh, and our border is completely insecure.



You look at those four fronts, there is no easy solution and I don't see how he fixes it because I don't know who's in charge at this point.



PIRRO: Yes, and neither do I, Joe Concha. So, I continue to ask the question. Who is in charge?



Thank you, Joe. Thanks for being with us tonight.



CONCHA: Yes.



PIRRO: And up next, the Swamp in D.C. is flooding tonight as Joe Biden's son, Hunter is cashing in on his dad's presidency.



The disgusting details and reaction from Leo Terrell and Tomi Lahren are just minutes away.



PIRRO: Ethics are on holiday at the Biden White House as new report suggest Joe Biden's drug addicted son turned artist has recently sold at least five prints to buyers. Hunter Biden's masterpieces were purchased for $75,000.00 each. And tonight, the big question is, what exactly does that 75 grand get you?



Could it be access to the President? Access to the White House? Where's the Biden F.B.I. when you need them?



Here with reaction to these serious ethics concerns, FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren, and FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell.



All right, Leo, I think last week, I started with Tomi.



All right, so this poor guy. He is drug addicted. I mean, he doesn't have a real job. I mean, do you really do resent the fact that he's trying to make a living? Come on, Leo.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I totally resent it. Let's be very clear, Judge. He has no qualifications. He has no skills. But yet, he is shaking down people for money for one reason only, because of his last name.



Hunter Biden cares about no one but Hunter Biden. He has a drug addiction problem and he is trying to make millions of dollars, which he is doing quite easily because of his last name, only because of his last name.



He is selling access. He sold five pictures, Judge -- if you call those pictures -- in Los Angeles and guess who was there? Our disgraced Mayor begging for a job, Eric Garcetti, who is trying to become an Ambassador.



The people who were there are only there for one reason, they want access to Joe Biden, Hunter knows that and that's all he's doing.



PIRRO: All right, well, you know what's amazing is, I remember the Whitehouse, Tomi, commenting about this, and they said something like, well, we'll never know who actually bought those pieces of art. It'll be secret, it's all behind the veil. Baloney. The guy is at his own sale, he's at the gallery.



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Not only that, but if people are going to pay this much money for one of these beautiful works of art, they're going to display it, I'm sure around other rich people who are going to talk about having a Hunter Biden original.



But you know what, Judge? If Hunter Biden is looking for a job, we have so many openings in the United States right now, thanks to Joe Biden, and de- incentivizing actual work. So there's plenty of job openings that he could get.



He's an artist, all right, but he's a scam artist. He's a degenerate. You can't even Google Hunter Biden with children in the room.



But I think the most disappointing thing about all of this is that no one really believes that these buyers of these artworks are going to be vetted. And meanwhile, we're all concerned that they're going to have more access to the President than the average American and certainly the press.



Speaking of the press, whereas the press on this? Because they spent four plus years and are still going after all of the Trump children on a daily basis, but have no problem with this degenerate selling these pieces of art to who knows who. Unbelievable.



PIRRO: To people who want something more than art.



So Leo, let me ask you a question. You know, let this past week when Senator Kyrsten Sinema went into the ladies room, you had these people from Generation Z, a woman in particular chasing her in the ladies room and saying, you know, we can make sure you're not elected, you know, if you don't do what we want you to do.



Why isn't the Attorney General siccing the F.B.I. on those people?



TERRELL: I'll tell you why, because it's the agenda. First of all, that woman who followed the Kyrsten Sinema in, those are professional agitators, and the Attorney General, Judge, has marching orders.



Go after parents who are challenging this racist critical race theory and allow these agitators who are harassing U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, leave them alone. You know why? Because they are part of the progressive left. They're extremists and they're cannibalizing their own.



Sinema is a Democrat, they don't care. If you fall out of line with the extreme left, you are persona non grata. And that's what's happening to Kyrsten Sinema, and that's what's happening to Joe Manchin.



The left requires obedience and tolerance, they do not allow dissent at all.



PIRRO: All right, and Tomi, what do you think about that?



LAHREN: This is the Maxine Waters model. We've seen it for the last several years, but now it's starting to shift on those actual moderate Democrats who I believe are actually the voice of what is the real Democratic Party in this country that does believe in having a somewhat secure border, that does believe in not having gas prices through the roof and inflation and spending and spending and taxing the American taxpayer over and over again.



That is the Moderate Democrats that thought that they were voting for Joe Biden and got, of course, our absentee President, but we've got these two senators that are actually standing up for those Democrat moderates, but the extreme left, they don't want that, they can't tolerate that.



But like I said, this is the Maxine Waters model. They go after folks like Larry Elder, throwing things at him and they are okay with it.



PIRRO: That is so true.



LAHREN: They go after all of us. They go after conservatives, and now they're turning on Democrats. I just hope Democrats around the country, those few sensible ones that are still left, take a look at how the radical left treats even Democrats. Is that really what you want to continue on? Nope. But you have a choice in 2022.



PIRRO: Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell, thanks as always.



And next, an exciting announcement you won't want to miss.



We'll be back in a moment.



