Judge Jeanine: The hypocrisy of the left center stage over Cuomo allegations

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight. Let's get right to my open.



The hypocrisy of the left is center stage as Democrats refuse to force Andrew Cuomo to resign. Not a surprise as there phony fight for the moral and ethical high ground is only important when a Republican is in the crosshairs, nothing could be more disgraceful.



It is legend that Andrew Cuomo is a bully and a repeated liar. In fact, we learned this week that he started cooking the books and altered the nursing home reports as early as July when he started writing his book on leadership. But we just learned he is so much more.



He is a serial sexual harasser and a predator at the workplace where manipulation and control is easily exerted by the boss, the one with a sense of entitlement, the one in control, and the one where people around him do and say what he wants, or else.



Three women that were brave enough to come forward with details that unquestionably put them in the category of a classic sexual harasser, a predator, and this is not about politics. This has nothing to do with party affiliation.



This is about unwanted, unsolicited, sexual aggression and manipulation leveraged by arguably the most powerful man in New York, the Governor of the State. A man we already know from the nursing home scandal is seemingly impervious to accountability and consequence.



This week, he had this to say about the sexual harassment claims.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it.



PIRRO: Okay, Andrew, so you never intended to harm or offend anyone? Nice try, Andrew. Your intent is not relevant here. It's not about your intent, it is about the atmosphere you created for your victims.



Charlotte Bennett, your executive assistant and health policy advisor recounted not one, but multiple instances of inappropriate communications by you, such as asking her if her experience as a sexual assault survivor affected her sex life.



You made it clear to her that you were comfortable being with anyone over the age of 22, that you were lonely and that you were looking for a girlfriend.



Andrew, who are you to ask a young woman, one third your age who works for you, a sexual assault survivor if she is comfortable having sex with men? Are you with a therapist? You have no right to ask an employee about her sexual likes and dislikes, pervert.



And Charlotte did what she was supposed to do under New York law. She made a complaint, a legally recognized recent outcry to your Chief of Staff and your Chief Counsel in 2020. She immediately expressed a fear of retaliation by you and as we have come to know from the nursing home scandal, your counsel and your Chief of Staff circled the wagons and instead of assuring her, protecting her and encouraging her to participate in a thorough investigation as required by law, one that you signed, Andrew, she was simply transferred and nothing further was done.



Your top staff failed in their legally required obligations to refer to the Governor's Office of Employee Relations.



So you sexually harassed your employee with impunity, and you have the unmitigated gall to stand before us and say this.



CUOMO: I fully support a woman's right to come forward. And I think it should be encouraged in every way.



PIRRO: Really, Andrew? In every way they should come forward? Except the legally required way that you and your staff denied Charlotte Bennett.



Now victim number, Anna Ruch says that you grabbed the small of her bareback at a wedding and that you cupped her face with both hands, asking if you could kiss her, but this is what you would tell the public.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: You're a liar, Andrew, a liar. Take a look at this picture. You're a predator. She looks terrified. You are twice her size, twice her age, you are grabbing her publicly and no one is coming to her aid.



What gives you the right to grab a woman's back, a woman you don't even know, to grab her face with both your hands in an effort to kiss her and you did it in public? How many times have you gotten away with this kind of behavior?



And Lindsey Boylan, victim number three, was your former Chief of Staff of State Economic Agency. She stated that you sexually harassed her for years and made advances toward her that were both verbal and physical, that you requested sexual favors, and that you engaged in coy games suggesting a look at a cigar box with a reference to Bill Clinton, and I'm pretty sure we all know what that's about.



And that during one meeting, you actually kissed her. Your response --



CUOMO: I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable.



PIRRO: A liar is a liar is a liar. Now, if you Google sexual harassment in New York State, the first article that comes up reads Governor Cuomo in New York State are leading the nation with new laws to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.



Under your law, Andrew, you're required to have training in sexual harassment, which statutorily doesn't need to be severe or even pervasive to be illegal. It makes clear that intent to harass the victim is not necessary, and even more relevant to you and your lying staff is that supervisors and managerial personnel who knowingly allow the behavior to continue or do not follow the required guidelines of an investigation must be sanctioned.



So Governor, your Chief of Staff, your Chief Counsel and anyone in the chain of command in the Charlotte Bennett case or the Lindsey Boylan case, who knowingly allowed this to continue must be sanctioned.



And Andrew, what sanctions were imposed against you? Obviously, none. Because you are protected like the bully boss that you are.



The little people, whether they're victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment, elder abuse, criminally negligent homicide, victims of elder crime, they don't matter to you in your desperate, pathetic desire for power and control. It's the reason your staff is now dropping like flies.



And if any of them are listening, I would recommend they obtain counsel as soon as possible.



Andrew, your time is up. You've not only bullied too many people, you've crossed the line and violated the law over and over again.



You're an arrogant, corrupt, condescending, conceited, self-important braggart boy. You're a blight on the State of New York, and you no longer deserve to be called the Governor of the Great State of New York.



But first, joining me now with reaction to my open and the latest shocking allegations against Andrew Cuomo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.



Governor, thanks so much for being here tonight. I just want to let you know that "The Wall Street Journal" has just issued a report that's coming across the wires that a fourth woman, a third aide to Andrew Cuomo has also indicated that she too was victimized and sexually harassed by Cuomo.



So the question that I have now is: should Andrew Cuomo resign?



Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD): You know, I heard that as well, Judge, and I think that what is amazing to me is how differently the media has treated Governor Cuomo compared to Brett Kavanaugh.



You know, over and over now, we've heard these women tell their stories against Governor Cuomo and I think that the media, not covering it until several of them came forward was shameful.



And it just is exactly what has happened throughout this pandemic. They treated him very differently than they treated governors such as myself that made different choices than Governor Cuomo did.



I did not shut my state down. I didn't pass any mandates. I didn't issue shelter in place orders. Governor Cuomo did all of those and more damage to his people and to his economy and they held him up as the hero.



So I think this is really what we need to make sure that people understand is that the American people deserve better. They not only deserve better leaders, they deserve better governors than Governor Cuomo. They also deserve better media and the truth and people that are actually reporters now, rather than political operatives.



PIRRO: Well, you know, the interesting part of this is in addition to the problems with nursing homes, and now the problem with the sexual harassment allegations, the Governor didn't follow his own statutory requirements, and as a result of that, he seemingly has gotten away with this for a period of time.



I mean, how much longer before a person like this, do you think should be in office? I mean, at some point, should a Governor take himself out of office?



NOEM: Well, this has obviously been something that's repeated over and over in his life and in his actions. He has tried to cover up his actions throughout the COVID pandemic. He tried to cover up with the damage done by what happened in nursing homes, the deaths that happened there.



And now it appears as though he has tried to cover up what has happened with these young women in his life as well.



So we need to get to the bottom of it, we need the facts. But this kind of leadership is extremely detrimental to the promise of this country.



You know, and that's the one thing we've seen from state to state across this country this year is that leadership has consequences. And unfortunately, these women and that State of New York are suffering under his leadership.



PIRRO: And I want to talk about you now, you know, Governor, you really came on the national scene as a Governor who stood by business -- small business, you know, the workers, the ranchers, the restaurants, the individuals who needed to stay open to survive, and you kept your state open and you came under tremendous criticism, while someone like Andrew Cuomo, you know, got the applause and the lauds of the mainstream media.



And now with respect to the vaccine, I understand that you are almost at the top, if not at the top as it relates to vaccine distribution.



First of all, how have you done this?



NOEM: Well, that's exactly right, Judge. We have been in the top three in getting our people vaccinated in the entire country the entire time, and we've done it by using the systems that we already have in place. Again, a very different approach than Governor Cuomo used.



He created a whole new bureaucracy to try to get people the vaccine and did it in a very cumbersome and inefficient way.



In South Dakota, we partnered with our healthcare systems. We used volunteers and our clinics and pharmacies, and we have 35 percent of our population now that have gotten their vaccine done.



So it has been fantastic to see what can be done and it's been really refreshing to see the kind of partnerships that we can build.



And one thing that would be wonderful, Judge, is if the media would cover that story, it seems as though the only reason I came onto the national scene was because the media attacked me.



They called me reckless and irresponsible. And night after night after night, the only reason people were hearing my name was because of all the negativity and the stories that the media was running against me.



So it's time we start talking about Republican Governors, people that let people keep their freedoms, their freedom of speech, assembly, freedom of religion, let them make personal choices for their family and keep their doors open on their businesses and food on their table and tell the wonderful stories of how people partnered together to really be successful and get through this pandemic the best that they could.



PIRRO: Well, Governor Kristi Noem, you certainly led the way in all of that. Thank you so much for being on JUSTICE.



NOEM: Thank you, Judge, anytime.



PIRRO: There's no doubt that we are in a full-fledged border crisis despite President Biden's refusal to call it such, the latest example.



We learned this week that over 100 illegal immigrants that were released in Texas had tested positive for COVID-19, but there's no telling how many people have even been tested.



So the Biden administration now appears to be doing everything in their power to make this crisis even worse. They've proposed incentivizing more illegal immigration with free COVID tests.



They've locked an I.C.E. Twitter account that posted safety alerts about fugitives and are reportedly planning to severely curtail the agency's power.



Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert joins me now to react.



Good evening, Congresswoman.



REP. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-CO): Good evening, Judge. Thanks so much for having me.



PIRRO: Well, it's good to have you on JUSTICE, Congresswoman. You know, with basically taking down I.C.E.'s Twitter, what do you think is behind that?



BOEBERT: Judge, I knew that Congress was broken before I decided to run for office, but these people have lost their minds. It's a real life Twilight Zone in D.C.



The Democrats want open borders, but closed schools. They want to jail you for not wearing a mask, but want to keep illegal aliens who are, I don't know drunk driving here in our country.



They want a border wall to protect themselves in their D.C. offices, but they won't protect Americans with a southern border.



Democrats' priorities are obviously out of touch with the American people and they are allowing this nonsense to just run rapid.



So now I want you to allow me to just have a moment with your listeners, if your Representative have these idiotic senseless radical priorities, fire them. Fire them immediately.



These folks need to be sent home packing. We're tired of this cancel culture and I for one refused to bow down to the cancel mob.



PIRRO: Well, one of the things that you've done, Congresswoman Boebert is that, you know, you're very strong on the Second Amendment, but you're also very strong on a lot of the issues that you've just spoken about.



I mean, how difficult was it for you to get elected on these issues? And why is it that the mainstream media is so out of touch with ordinary Americans?



BOEBERT: It's really unfortunate that the mainstream media is so out of touch, but being in DC, I see that there's very much a bubble of you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours, and forget about the people who sent us here. That was my frustration that led me to Washington, D.C.



I was tired of politicians promising one thing on the campaign trail, but they keep getting into office and forgetting all about (AUDIO GAP). Forgetting who they actually work for, We, the People.



I'm tired of out of touch politicians over regulating, overspending, overtaxing, and destroying everything that we are building at home.



So it's not just the Second Amendment that got me elected. It's our entire Constitution. It's our entire way of life here in America. It's the American Dream that we are so desperately hanging on to and trying to keep in place and prevent these radicals from stripping it for from us.



PIRRO: And when you go to Congress, now, you know, you've got all of the National Guard there and you've got all of these walls or these separators that are up. How difficult is it now for people to get into the Capitol?



BOEBERT: No one on the outside can get into the Capitol. It is only staffers and Members of Congress who are allowed at the People's House at our nation's capital.



Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out of the United States Capitol. There's clearly not a threat. There was nothing that happened on March 4th. The Democrats are obsessed with conspiracy theories, and they won't let them go.



We have a border fence around the People's House with miles of razor wire and Speaker Pelosi wants to keep it up. She doesn't want a southern border to protect us from illegal aliens. You know, we have Biden and his handlers who aren't just dropping bombs on foreign countries. They're blowing up our own agencies from within.



They want to render our Immigration and Customs Enforcement useless, and if they pass H.R. 1 through the Senate, the Democrats will have millions of illegal voters, some of them criminals to help Democrats keep their control in 2022.



I want the wall to come down. I want our National Guard to go home and stop this nonsense.



PIRRO: All right, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



PIRRO: It's time to sound the alarm. Tonight, we have a new segment where we will inform you, the viewers, about the most destructive policies of the Biden administration and the Democrats.



Earlier today, the Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Bill that is now headed back to the House before it goes to Biden's desk.



Republicans fought hard against it and the further bloating of our national debt, but the package passed along party lines.



Former Trump White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro joins me now to break down what it all means. All right, Peter, hit it. What does it mean? And why should we be alarmed?



PETER NAVARRO, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: This is least a two alarm fire. You know who's going to get burned, Jeanine? It is going to be homeowners and taxpayers. What we've got here is a situation where we are spending money we don't have. It's a redistributive bill.



It is going to drive up mortgage rates through inflation. It is going to drive up your credit card interest through inflation. And somebody has got to pay for it. It's going to be the middle class.



And let me close the loop here between all this stuff that's going on the border, and this bailout, because a lot of these deep blue states like Illinois that are way in debt, need to get bailed out by this bill. They are sanctuary states and they are sanctuary cities.



And so all of our money is going to go to illegal aliens that are coming into those sanctuary states. So this is a very big deal.



And by the way, who made Joe Manchin the most powerful person in the United States? This guy is on the razor edge. It is like what Joe says goes now and I hope that he will get a little bit of sense because I know Joe. He is a sensible guy.



But what happened today, it didn't make sense, and let's not call it a COVID Relief Bill because that's only about 10 percent of this thing, Judge.



PIRRO: You're right about that. You're right about that. It's only nine percent COVID, and 91 percent is not COVID. So now what we've got is in the Senate, we've got Manchin from West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona. I mean, the fate of the country lies in their hands.



NAVARRO: Hey, let me tell you what the other alarm fire is on this border thing and we can talk a lot about what's going on. But what we're going to have is the worst economic and humanitarian crisis on the border in our history, within a matter of a few months.



What Biden did -- see, here's the subtlety, Jeanine. It's not just that he opened the border at the border itself, it is that he got rid of these beautiful things that the President did with what's called Safe Thirds with Mexico and the northern triangle countries where we were allowed to keep the illegal aliens on that side of the border while they were processed.



Now, it's like, come on in. So we've got kids being exploited. We've got women being raped. We've got drugs coming across the border, and we've got -- we're going to have millions and millions and millions of illegal aliens with an eighth grade or less education, 25 percent English language proficiency.



You know, who gets hurt? It's President Trump's working class Republicans, who, particularly African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans in low-wage occupations, fire alarm here, you will not see real wages rise, particularly for blue collar Americans throughout the whole Biden administration.



So these things, they're going to hit us hard, that's an alarm fire.



PIRRO: Consequences. And you know, Peter, what no one talks about is when Biden stopped construction on the wall, all those people lost their jobs. Nobody talks about that.



I mean, we hear about the Keystone Pipeline, a lot of jobs being lost and the ripple effect.



Anyway, Peter Navarro, thanks so much for being with us on our news segment.



PIRRO: Welcome back. Families of crime victims in Los Angeles County are speaking out against the LA District Attorney's outrageous, dangerous and pro-criminal policies.



Progressive DA George Gascon is now facing a recall effort just three months after taking office for his actions that do not support victims and their loved ones.



My next guest's son was brutally murdered in 2009. She has fought tirelessly to keep the killers in prison. But now with no legal support from Gascon's office, she watches one of the violent criminals convicted of the crime walked free on parole.



Jessica Corde joins me now. Jessica, first of all, let me offer my condolences to you and I want to thank you for joining us to talk about your son, Marquis' death and the fact that those involved in his murder, which was outrageous, are now about to be paroled.



Can you tell us what is happening with that?



JESSICA CORDE, SON'S KILLER GRANTED PAROLE: Well, with George Gascon's new policies, he don't think that criminals under the age of 26 should have stiff harsh penalties.



One that they granted parole, but he hasn't gotten parole yet, I'm getting to the Governor to stop that. He only did 11 years off of a 15-year to life sentence.



And then when it comes time for me to go to the parole hearing, they only gave me one weeks' notice. I had no representation and I ended up having to ask for my son's file so that I could represent my son as if I was a prosecutor instead of giving my impact statement.



I was literally trying to do the legal part to help them understand what really happened to my son. And after I pulled the help file sent to me and --



PIRRO: Jessica, what happened to your son was a brutal, vicious murder. Can you tell us quickly how your son was murdered?



CORDE: Yes, it was. He was beat up at the party for being the only black and then they chased him 100 yards, the perpetrator, the murderer that they're trying to let out, he beat him up at the party with the other 14 to 20 murderers and then they chased him 100 yards.



He was actually the one that caught my son. They beat him with boards and sticks. He had blunt force trauma to the head, multiple fatal stab wounds, multiple non-fatal stab wounds, a gunshot wound to the head.



They stabbed him in the heart. They robbed them. They put his pants down. They left them in the street naked, penis exposed and everything in front of a hundred plus witnesses. This is how treacherous these people are. And they call themselves the Mexican Tito Killers.



Everything about this case has been a fight for me. Justice did not just come for my son. I had to go for justice. They killed my son over and over and over again in Los Angeles County. Everything about my son's case, I have to fight to get him any -- on every level, I have to fight for my son.



This man was granted parole at the parole hearing. They didn't let us speak. We cried. We tried to talk and do the things -- she literally said, Deborah San Juan said to him, congratulations, you made parole.



And he started to cry. And she says, oh, don't cry. Don't cry. Don't cry. We're not going to hold your past against you after --



PIRRO: Jessica --



CORDE: After he sat in that parole hearing and said -- yes, ma'am.



PIRRO: How can we help you before we go? I want to bring in the Congressman, but how can we help you?



CORDE: I need for the Governor to look over my son's case. I had to pull his murder pictures. I've never seen my son's murder pictures before.



In one week, I had to have emergency medical care because of that, me having to try to do the prosecutor's job. I'm trying to pass the Marquis LeBlanc Fair Parole Hearing Act where no other family should have to sit there and go through what me and my family did. I should not have to fight this hard for the justice that had already been given to my son. It should not be like this. Gascon doesn't care.



PIRRO: Jessica, we are with you. I promise you. I'm going to follow up with you. I am so sorry. As a former District Attorney, this is a horrible thing that this guy, Gascon is doing.



But we will stay in touch with you.



CORDE: Thank you so much.



PIRRO: I want to now bring in California Congressman Darrell Issa to continue -- you're very welcome -- to continue this critical conversation.



All right, Congressman, what do we do? What is this guy Gascon -- what is he doing calling himself a District Attorney? IS George Soros funding all of these campaigns?



REP. DARRELL ISSA (R-CA): Yes, he is. He not only funded this campaign successfully, attempted to do the same thing in San Diego, and we narrowly were able to keep our incumbent District Attorney, but the same thing would be happening there.



Unfortunately, there's a movement led by George Soros, to put in District Attorneys that basically is not just soft on crime, it is almost crime denial.



There's a gag order in Los Angeles as we speak on the prosecutors being able to represent people like Jessica. They are unable to represent somebody who is a victim and put out the half of the story.



You know, obviously the parole side is saying I'm repentant and I'm cured. And I'm wonderful.



PIRRO: Oh, yes. The same nonsense. I did it for 30 years.



ISSA: But to talk about and to show the crime --



PIRRO: So what are we doing, Congressman?



ISSA: Well, they are being prohibited. Well, we've got to recall this particular DA. But you understand when the Los Angeles Sheriff who is a Democrat, when many of the prosecutors, career prosecutors are all helping, leading and supporting the recall of their boss, it's because they're being prohibited from doing their job.



There's never been such a classic example of where George Soros's bad policies immediately turn into violent criminals back on the street, violent criminals not getting prosecuted as we speak.



This is a policy that -- and by the way, this District Attorney got his career because Gavin Newsom gave him the career, made him the DA in San Francisco.



So there's no question at all, the two are linked, and the recall of Gavin Newsom and the recall of the District Attorney are going to be very similarly timed for a reason. They are part of that same sort of bad ideas that are ruining California, and if allowed to, will ruin the rest of America.



I know I don't want to deviate, but understand, California politics are what I'm dealing with in Washington, every new proposal that you see that makes no sense including so-called campaign reform, election reform, it is all California's mistakes being spread to 49 other states.



PIRRO: Yes. All right, Congressman Darrell Issa, we're going to stay on top of this. This is infuriating.



Anyway, thank you. Thank you.



PIRRO: Joe Biden finally made his way out of the basement, at least for a few minutes, it seemed only to be abruptly cut off for wanting to take questions.



FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell and host of "The Rubin Report," Dave Rubin join me now.



You know what, I'm just going to let you guys hit it. I mean, Nance, if you want me to take questions, I will. The guy is the President of the United States. This week even said, "What am I doing here?" Go ahead, Leo, you go.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You know, I am really bothered by this, you know, he needs to put on his big boy pants. I want to see Joe Biden at a State of the Union. I don't want to see Kamala Harris on the left. I don't want to see Jill Biden.



The American public has the right to see Joe Biden stand up on his own two feet, take questions from FOX and from conservative outlets and tell us what is in his mind.



This is not the same Joe Biden in 2012 and 2016. I'm not playing doctor, but he doesn't look strong. He doesn't look like he has the energy. And I think the American public needs to know is he really controlling the White House, or is he just being propped up by all these White House circus?



That's what really concerns me.



PIRRO: Yes, go ahead, Dave.



DAVE RUBIN, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR AND AUTHOR: Yeah. Look, Jeanine, that's the key point: is Joe Biden in charge or his Nance or some other string puller in charge? I mean, there is obviously something cognitively wrong with Joe Biden.



I don't take any pleasure in that, he wasn't my candidate. But the leader of the free world, obviously is having cognitive problems. They don't want him taking questions.



Literally, I mean, he just said this earlier in the week, he said he didn't know what he was doing there.



The guy is messed up and it's an extraordinary scandal if you think about it because everyone knows it, and yet we're not allowed to talk about it. I've been saying it for about a year the scandal is not that he has cognitive problems, the scandal is the non-scandal in that nobody will talk about it except people on FOX and people that are on YouTube or podcasts or that sort of thing.



PIRRO: You know, the amazing part of this, Leo --



TERRELL: It is the same -- and he says the same thing over and over again.



PIRRO: Well --



TERRELL: Go ahead, Judge, I am sorry.



PIRRO: The amazing thing is that if he has to communicate with world leaders, and now we're hearing that Kamala Harris is communicating with world leaders, what does she know? We didn't elect her for this. I mean, it's just a question of time before the Trojan horse disappears and she is the President. Am I right, Leo?



TERRELL: You're a hundred percent. What does Kamala Harris know? Nothing. Nothing. We did not elect her as President and she is every time, Judge, I see President Biden, I see Kamala Harris as if she is there just waiting for the opportunity.



If Joe Biden got elected for President, still questionable, let him go to a State of a Union. Give a solo press conference. I don't want to see Kamala Harris or Jill Biden, on the left or right flank.



Let this man stand up on his own two feet. Put on the big boy pants.



PIRRO: You know what, I don't even think it's a question of the big boy pants, Dave. I think he should put on his baby pants now, the guy is regressing. He is done with the big boy pants. I mean, I'm worried about this country.



RUBIN: Well, look. No, I mean, joking aside, this is serious stuff. If he is supposed to be the leader of the free world, which the President of the United States, I think is supposed to be, then you'd want someone that cognitively was all there.



Look, Hillary Clinton obviously knows it. Barack Obama knows it. The Democratic leadership knows it. And also to your point on Kamala Harris, let's not forget, she was polling basically at zero in her own party in the primaries when she got out.



PIRRO: Zero.



RUBIN: So in effect, the President, the upcoming President of the United States, because we all know what's going to happen was polling at zero with her own people. So what does that tell you? So this -- we can joke about it, but it really is tough right now.



PIRRO: Well, I've got to tell you guys, you know, the person pulling the strings, it just seems to me that it's Obama because someone is back there and Obama always liked Kamala Harris, but that's for another discussion, Leo Terrell and Dave Rubin, we love you guys. Thanks for being with us.



RUBIN: Obama said it once. Remember that interview?



TERRELL: Thank you.



PIRRO: Finally tonight, China Joe Biden is at it again. Remember when he plagiarized his way through college and his career lying about simple things like scholarships, his class standing and of course, in the 1988 presidential primary when he used a campaign stump speech over and over. Intellectual property if you will, stolen from a British Member of Parliament, Neil Kinnock.



Sadly, that was just the beginning. Joe, like China makes up what he doesn't steal. For example, China Joe straight up lied to the American public during a town hall meeting on CNN, a mere three and a half weeks after taking office when he said no vaccine even existed when he came into office.



PIRRO: Joe, you're the President of the United States, and this past week, you said you didn't even know what you were doing in the middle of his speech. And now you're saying there are no vaccines. Are you confused again? Are you stupid or are you just straight up lying? Do you think we're stupid?



This week, you actually took a victory lap, patting yourself on the back claiming 800,000 doses will exist by May, which is a great accomplishment. As if you say there were none in mid-February.



Hey, Joe, have you ever heard of Operation Warp Speed? Started by President Trump, the program that should be credited for the fact that we now have three vaccines available in this country.



And even your VP, Kamala, lied when she said your administration was starting from scratch, and that there was no vaccine stockpile and no strategy or plan for vaccination.



The sad part is that you, Harris, and Fauci get away with saying whatever you want, because your pals in the mainstream media back you up each and every day, like this disgusting and false headline from "Vanity Fair" that reads, "Surprise: Trump Left Biden with a Vaccine Distribution Plan that's basically a Xerox Copy of his Bare [Bleep]" you know what.



Joe, 75 million of us don't care what your friends in the mainstream media say. You are entitled to your own opinions, but you aren't entitled to your own facts.



And by the way, you mind telling us who the Neanderthal is now?



Thanks so much for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way, and I'll see you next Saturday night.

