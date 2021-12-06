'Justice' on radical changes happening in America

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," December 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE: Breaking tonight, the so-called most trusted name news, CNN has fired their star prime time anchor. We'll have more on this developing story within minutes.



Welcome to JUSTICE and thanks so much for being here. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro.



A packed show ahead, but first my open.



You are no longer safe in America. Your government is not protecting you. The police cannot protect you. In short, you're on your own.



Something has radically changed in America. Crime is coming out of nowhere and is hitting like a thunderbolt. It can happen at a Christmas Parade, in a high school, on a subway platform, to an Ivy League student walking near campus, or to an innocent mom taking your baby out in a stroller for a breath of fresh air on a sunny day, who after the robbery, abandons the stroller, grabs her baby and then runs away.



Any of these crimes could have involved you. The victims were totally innocent, the crimes totally unprovoked. But you don't need to be on a subway platform or in Times Square. Small town America, Middle America is being hit with this very same crime wave.



There was a time in America when motive could be gleaned from the nature of the crime. You rob a bank for money, you burgle a home for contents, you assault or kill another because of an argument, vendetta, gang membership, or any of the seven deadly sins.



Today, crime is totally unprovoked. It matters not who you are, where you are or what you are doing. You could be walking down the street on your way to work, on your way to the grocery store. Now, you must assess where to shop and how dangerous this will be. You will be followed home by people who want your car, who want your watch, or just like the way you look.



So what has changed? Tonight, we look at how the criminal justice system has changed in America starting with the liberal laws passed by progressive Democrats eliminating bail, the Soros-funded DAs who care more about the criminal than the victim. The police are now the ones handcuffed by leftist mayors and by governors, Democrat radical policies, and so-called social justice warriors who fight to protect the criminal, as well as judges looking to please the left for their next judgeship or who are too concerned about being accepted by the woke academic community are endangering the rest of us.



More and more these inept uncaring cogs in the wheel of justice are both failing and endangering us.



Now, Darrell Brooks who called for violence against as many white people as possible drove his red SUV over people in a Christmas Parade in the middle of America, killing six and injuring 60. This career criminal was out on $1,000.00 bail because an inept, lazy assistant district attorney by the name of Michelle Grasso asked for $1,000.00 bail for a guy who had just jumped bail and a guy with a 50-page rap sheet.



Add to that a lazy Court Commissioner, Cedric Cornwall, who decided a thousand bucks was good for a career criminal, sex offender, domestic violence batterer, gun toting, drug drug-dealing degenerate and he allowed Brooks out onto the streets to victimize a whole community.



And then there's Oxford, Michigan with Ethan Crumbley who shot and killed four students and injured seven others including a teacher for no reason because liberal school personnel should have known Crumbley had a gun, or at least had access to one, but never bothered to ask. The very reason they told his parents to come to class, instead of suspending him immediately, and then they let him go right back into class.



A Columbia University PhD student was knifed to death by a gang member on a violent stabbing spree, who howled with glee as he stabbed another individual not far from where he had just stabbed and killed the Ivy Leaguer. He then moved on to menacing with a knife another man who was strolling through the park with his girlfriend. Now, this horrifying stabbing spree was committed by a 25-year-old member of the Bloods Gang. He had 16 -- 16 prior arrests since 2012.



Now this week, LA Police arrested parolee, Aariel Maynor who fatally shot Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and wife of a music icon. Maynor had an extensive criminal history and had just served time in prison for robbery while inflicting great bodily injury in California in 2013, and again, shortly thereafter, he was sentenced in 2018 for a four-year prison sentence for the same crime, second-degree robbery, but they released him early in California.



Take a look at your screen. These are the horrific unprovoked egregious and deadly crimes happening in major cities, small towns, and in every corner of our country in 2021. These are sadly just a sampling of the headlines that are splashed in newspapers from coast to coast in the United States from New York to Los Angeles to Illinois to Alabama to Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin, to Tennessee.



Something has changed in this country and it is clear to me that liberal policies, spineless DA's who are destroying our criminal justice system and teaching young prosecutors that the criminals are their priorities. The focus are erasing the very principle that this country was founded on and has thrived for over 250 years.



There is only one way to end this and it is to get involved in every local race from town council, city council, county legislature, to judge, DA, School Board, sheriff, and every other state office where you live.



I believe our power will be based in the states in the future, which is where this change must begin. We need to recall those in office who are failing us and the oath that they took to protect the citizens and the Constitution. We've got to be vocal. We must peacefully protest decisions made that we do not agree with.



It is time for us to be visible and vocal, to peaceably assemble, to let the world and the rest of them know that we are not sitting ducks waiting to be assaulted, that we have a strength and a determination to get this country back on track, and that means holding those in power accountable and jailing, yes, I said locking up those who are victimizing innocent human beings. They should not be roaming freely among us.



I have no tolerance for them or the so-called social justice warriors who want me to think I'm wrong because I believe in consequences and law and order. You're damn right, I do, and I won't stop and neither should you until we get America back on track.



And that's my open, let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter #JudgeJeanine.



Here with reaction to my open and this critically dangerous crime surge affecting communities coast to coast, author of the new book, "Do What You Said You Would Do," Congressman Jim Jordan joins me now.



All right Congressman, number one, am I wrong?



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): No, that was a great opening, and Judge, it doesn't take a genius to figure this out. When you get rid of bail, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime. When you defund the police, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime. When Democrats spend an entire summer calling rioters and looters peaceful protesters, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime, and when Democrats, those same peaceful protesters raise money to bail them out of jail, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime.



The scary part of all this is, it is intentional. The Democrats have legitimized crime now. That is what is so frightening and so, your call to action in every community across this country to put the right kind of people in office is exactly what is needed.



PIRRO: Well, you know, the White House says that the root cause of crime is the pandemic. Are they right? I mean, are those guys that we just saw in the smash-and-grab, are they stealing $6,000.00 Chanel bags from Neiman Marcus because they're worried about COVID? I mean, do they think we're stupid.



JORDAN: Yes, they must, but this the same White House where Joe Biden a few weeks ago said, if we spend $2 trillion more dollars, it will help inflation. This is the same White House where Secretary Mayorkas said, oh, the border is secure.



So, I don't think the American people believe a word they say because they've been wrong on every policy decision they have made, so they don't - - they certainly don't believe that.



What they understand is what Democrats have done, which you outlined, this idea that we're going to get rid of bail for violent criminals is absolutely ridiculous. So the people of this great country get it and that's why they did what they did in Virginia a few weeks ago, that's why also a few weeks ago in that same State of Wisconsin where this tragedy happened in Waukesha, 12 brave individuals in Kenosha on that jury said we are going to follow the facts, we're going to follow the truth, we're going to follow due process and we're going to make the right decision and they did.



So, the American people are going to push back in the right way and retake their country.



PIRRO: All right, so when we talk about ending all of this, I mean, I heard what you said. I know what I said. I mean, what else can we tell the American people? Because they're fed up with this and you know you're in Congress, we've got to be -- we've got to give them some hope and some map to end this.



JORDAN: Yes, yes. We can continue to draw attention to it and bring out the truth because the other thing Americans hate is the double standard. So these same Democratic politicians in these urban areas who passed these stupid laws, they have private security all too often. They make sure they are protected from this violent crime, so Americans hate that concept.



We need to draw attention to that. We need to have the kind of hearings that you're supposed to have in Congress where you can point out the facts and the hypocrisy from today's left.



PIRRO: Well, I think that what people have to do is they have to be as vocal and as visible while being peaceful as the left has been. It is time for us to get out there and not let them think that we're just silent and we're just sheep waiting to be attacked.



Anyway, thank you, Congressman Jim Jordan for being with us tonight.



All right, and now to another breaking story. CNN has fired Chris Cuomo following a suspension earlier in the week. CNN releasing this statement a short time ago: "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and have terminated him effective immediately."



"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."



Former White House Press Secretary, co-host of "Outnumbered" and author of the new book, "For Such a Time as This," Kayleigh McEnany joins me now.



All right, Kayleigh, thanks so much for being with us this evening. You know what I think is so interesting about this is that Andrew Cuomo said in the beginning -- or Chris Cuomo said about his brother, Andrew, he said, you know what, I just wanted to help my brother. I was just helping my brother, and CNN accepted that.



Why did they accept it?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CO-HOST, "OUTNUMBERED": That's the optimal question, Judge, because CNN, make no mistake, they're not a noble actor in this. They have covered for Chris Cuomo time and time again. They let him bring on Governor Cuomo with that massive Q-Tip, do these gloating segments where he all but praised him. It was such a conflict of interest, they allowed that.



They gave him a slight slap on the wrist when they learn he is advising his brother. They just admonished him verbally in a statement. They knew about this all along, and it took this -- it took so many months for the firing to happen.



And Judge, one point I want to make is fast -- rewind, rather a year ago. I was in the White House with President Trump, we were made to watch these Cuomo press conferences where everyone said he was the gold standard. He was the king of knowing how to handle COVID. What a fall from grace now for Andrew Cuomo and now, for Chris Cuomo.



PIRRO: And his brother. Yes, and the other problem is that Chris Cuomo said, you know, I've already told you why and how I helped my brother. Now, obviously he lied about that because CNN, there you have on screen that big Q-Tip and the two of them having such fun.



MCENANY: Cringe-worthy.



PIRRO: Really cringe-worthy. So, he lied when he said why and how he helped his brother. We know this from the Attorney General's release of information. So my question as a lawyer to you is this, suddenly, CNN is now, oh my gosh, we've got to let him go, you know. They bring in a law firm, they have to let him go.



My sense is that because of his role -- and we don't know all of it yet -- but that Chris Cuomo and CNN might be vulnerable to civil lawsuits by some of the victims in the Andrew Cuomo case for CNN allowing and giving permission to Chris Cuomo to continue to act as his brother's adviser and strategist and trashing some of the women who had been assaulted or say they were assaulted by Andrew Cuomo.



MCENANY: I think that could certainly be the case. I mean, we know he was giving information about these accusers to different people. He said he never tried to smear them, in fact, he did.



Also Judge, I mean he could have problems far beyond CNN. He told investigators in the State of New York, he said to them he had irregular contact with Melissa DeRosa. Melissa DeRosa said no, we had regular contact and then there were pages and pages and pages ...



PIRRO: They contradict.



MCENANY: ... of text messages disproving -- yes exactly. So he has a lot of problems beyond CNN. I mean, this is someone who just from the "Fredo" incident all the way on down, just ethical blunder after ethical blunder. I mean, it's amazing.



PIRRO: It is amazing and you know people's lives though were lost at this time where Andrew Cuomo and his brother, Chris, were, you know pontificating about how great they were and yet to me, I mean, there is a whole other piece to this where Cuomo mandated that COVID infected seniors be returned to nursing homes. That to me is the ultimate crime where people died as a result of his actions. His actions, I believe, on behalf of hospitals and the hospital association to leave the hospitals open.



And you know, hopefully there will be something that will go on in terms of consequences for Andrew there.



MCENANY: No doubt about it, that I agree with you. It is the single worst thing that either Little Cuomo or Big Cuomo, any of the Cuomo brothers did because seniors died because of that, and he had the audacity, Governor Cuomo, at the time to blame -- get this -- President Trump. He blamed President Trump, C.D.C., for that order. No, that was your order. You could find it. It has now been erased from the New York Governor's website, but it used to be up there. You could find the order.



He is responsible for that. He is responsible for many deaths, and he should be held accountable.



PIRRO: Yes. They're not as classy or ethical as people wanted them -- wanted us to believe. Anyway, Kayleigh McEnany, so nice to have you here on a Saturday night. Thank you.



And up next, President Biden announces new COVID restrictions including an extended mask mandate. Dr. Siegel is standing by live with the details.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I've seen more of Dr. Fauci than I have my wife. We kid each other, but, look, who is President? Fauci.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Joe Biden appears to be as confused as to who exactly is in charge these days. Meanwhile, new restrictions, new lockdowns appear to be imminent. Stumbling Joe announced this week that all inbound international travelers must test negative within one day of their departure. Mask mandates are now extended through March 18th through what Biden called quote "The winter months."



Joe Biden has never had the capability of being clear and that's the latest example of his inability to speak coherently and lead this country. Winter is coming and this country deserves better.



FOX News medical analyst, Marc Siegel -- Dr. Marc Siegel joins me now.



All right, Dr. Siegel, he just extended the mandate of masks on ships and in cabs and Ubers and trains and subways through mid-March. Any objection to that -- buses, taxis, ride shares -- any problem with that?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I don't have an object -- I don't object to that, Judge, because of delta. Delta is still around in big force, hundred thousand new cases a day. It's in the winter months, closed quarters. I think wearing masks inside public transportation is prudent, although I still think testing is more important.



PIRRO: Okay, well if you test, I mean, shouldn't you still wear a mask if you test? In other words, if you test people and they don't have COVID, they can still get COVID because COVID gets through the vaccine, am I right?



SIEGEL: Exactly right. Exactly right. I'm just making a point that they keep promising tests at home, rapid tests, and we still don't have them. That's all.



But you're absolutely right. You can test negative and still encounter it.



PIRRO: Yes, the whole thing is crazy. I mean, I don't know how different - - now, let's talk about omicron. Omicron from South Africa, the doctor who discovered it in South Africa, her name is Dr. Coetzee, she discovered the variant and she said the panic that you see in the U.K. and across the world is crazy, it's unnecessary.



The symptoms are extremely mild, so can we just calm everybody down and say that this new variant, the omicron is not lethal that we know of, you know unless you're in really bad shape already and that it's pretty mild. It sounds like a cold to me.



SIEGEL: Let me calm everybody down. First to your point in South Africa over the first two weeks where they've logged it, if you're vaccinated or if you got over COVID and you get omicron, it's almost definitely mild. Most of the hospitalizations over this period have had omicron as an associated diagnosis, they came in with a heart attack, they had the variant or they had they had SARS-CoV-2. That's the first couple of weeks. We're monitoring this.



You know what makes everyone so frightened and panicked? It's this constant, we don't know -- we don't know. It's spreading, but we don't know. Well, it is spreading, it seems to be very contagious, but today, a study came out which showed that it has part of a cold virus to it.



PIRRO: That's what I thought.



SIEGEL: That could be good news.



PIRRO: All right.



SIEGEL: So it could be good news, Judge. It could crowd out delta and end up being milder.



PIRRO: I think it's good news, too. I think it is good news, too. And I've got 10 seconds. What's with Joe Biden calling Fauci the President? What's wrong with him?



SIEGEL: Well, I think the problem with that is that Dr. Fauci has stepped out of his lane too many times. He is involved in politics, so maybe that's what the President meant. He is advising him on too many things.



PIRRO: And why is the President calling him the President?



SIEGEL: He should stick to Infectious Diseases and vax -- well, maybe he was confused. I mean --



PIRRO: That's my point.



SIEGEL: He said he looked like his wife or something. I mean, I don't know. I don't think that's true --



PIRRO: All right, Dr. Marc Siegel. Doctor, thanks so much.



SIEGEL: But we shouldn't worry --



PIRRO: Okay, up next, American families are being destroyed by a deadly poison known as fentanyl, and now New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is opening publicly funded drug dens for individuals to inject themselves.



We have a powerful segment just moments away that you will not want to miss. You don't want to miss this.



ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Ashley Strohmier.



The parents of the suspect involved in the fatal shooting at a Michigan High School are pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered their plea hours after being arrested this morning while hiding in a commercial building in Detroit. They are each being held on a $500,000.00 bond. Their son is accused of killing four fellow students and hurting seven other people.



CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo is out of a job. The network announced earlier tonight, Cuomo has been terminated. The move comes as details emerge about how Cuomo assisted his brother, former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, while he was facing sexual harassment charges.



Chris Cuomo calls the decision disappointing.



I'm Ashley Strohmier, now back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE.



For all of your headlines, log onto foxnews.com.



PIRRO: Tonight, a JUSTICE investigation.



While a crime wave hits American cities from coast to coast, another deadly threat is impacting families in the U.S., and it is fentanyl.



Tonight, I am honored to be joined by Virginia Krieger. Sadly, Virginia lost her 26-year-old daughter, Tiffany, in 2015 by a poisoned pill that was laced with fentanyl. Virginia is the President and CEO of the Fentanyl Awareness Coalition and founder of Parents against Illicit Narcotics.



First of all, Virginia, our thoughts are with you. It has got to be very difficult for you to even talk about this, but I congratulate you on turning this into something positive.



Tell us about your daughter Tiffany.



VIRGINIA KRIEGER, ANGEL MOM: Well, Tiffany was a very bright, talented, young woman. She was a semi-finalist on American idol twice. She was the kind of person that just made you feel good about yourself just being around her, so losing her in this way to a counterfeit pill of all things was pretty shocking for all of us.



It was definitely not something we expected. She had injured her back and a friend of a friend, you know offered her a Percocet while she was waiting for her follow-up appointment with her physician.



PIRRO: Wow.



KRIEGER: This was nothing -- it was just completely shocking. And the scary part is the realization that this casual transference of medication takes place all the time in our society and up until now, it really wasn't that big of a deal, but it is now.



Now that we have these counterfeit pills of pure fentanyl that are just pouring into this country unabated, and we have a public of young people who have not been warned about the dangers of these pills. And currently, everything that they've been doing has been leaning towards, you know, dealing with addiction issues but this isn't an addiction issue. This is a life or death issue, and we now have non-addicted young people dying.



PIRRO: Right. This is really a poisoning, you know, and when if someone thinks they're getting a painkiller that is laced with fentanyl, the other person may not be aware of, it's about these illicit pills that are on the streets that kids are getting their hands on and unfortunately, people see it as an overdose, but it's a poisoning and the poisoning took your daughter's life away.



KRIEGER: That's correct.



PIRRO: So you've turned this into something positive. What are you doing now?



KRIEGER: Well, what we've done is we've gathered together roughly -- we're at about collectively 23,000 members through our partner organizations, all bereaved family members, all who have lost their children to illicit fentanyl and we're starting to try to push our Federal government and our state governments to engage in widespread, full immersion, public safety, and awareness campaigns to warn them about this danger.



Currently, there is nothing directed towards this new population at risk and you're correct, these are poisonings and you know, they are not an overdose. That word implies that they knew what they were taking, they wanted to, and simply took too much, but that isn't what's happening.



PIRRO: Well --



KRIEGER: And so, we really need to do something about it so, I thank you for having us here to bring it forward into the national discussion.



PIRRO: Virginia, I appreciate you being here. God bless you for what you're doing. This is a terrible situation. It is affecting a lot of families and we're very proud to have you on to talk about your organization. Thank you so much.



And here with more on the threat is former D.E.A. Special Ops Division agent, Derek Maltz. All right, Derek, what Virginia talked about was what you've talked about before and that is that there is this war that's going on where pills are coming in through the southern border laced with fentanyl intending to kill young kids and people who buy drugs or a pill for $5.00 or $10.00. Talk to me.



DEREK MALTZ, FORMER D.E.A. SPECIAL OPS DIVISION AGENT: Well, thank you for having Virginia. I work very closely with Virginia and all the families, but it's not just the fake counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, it's the cocaine laced with fentanyl, it's the meth with fentanyl, and now even maybe marijuana.



So you have the Mexican cartels working in partnership with the Chinese transnational criminals and they are invading our country across the border and they're dropping these poisonous pills and this poisonous substance all over our country.



We have a chemical weapon attack that nobody is paying attention to and our current administration is using old talking points about the opioid addiction. Yes, we have an opioid addiction and yes, it's very serious, but the sense of urgency should be applied to the death and the destruction of our families around America, our future generation, Judge.



PIRRO: All right, so let's talk about this poisoning. Who is doing the poisoning? And it apparently is intentional, it is intending to kill Americans. So if it's coming through the border and I mean where -- it's coming from China? Where is it coming from? Who is lacing the weed and everything else with fentanyl?



MALTZ: Back in like 2012, we started seeing significant deaths from fentanyl coming in mail packages on the internet from China, from Wuhan- style labs and then after several years, and they started sending the bulk quantities right to Mexico, the Mexican cartel started making the fentanyl. They started getting chemicals from China. Then President Trump put a lot of pressure on China, they classified all the analogues, as you know illegal in China, so the cartels just took advantage of the addicted population, started making all the fentanyl in labs in Mexico.



Judge, October 28th, they hit a lab in Mexico producing 70 million pills a month in Sinaloa, Mexico. It's controlled by the powerful cartels, and they're making billions of dollars, but they're killing our kids.



So many believe, this is unrestricted warfare against our country. China is behind it. They are using the cartels as the proxies to kill our kids and our future generation and nobody is talking about it, so thank you.



PIRRO: All right, well here in New York City, Mayor de Blasio has decided that he is going to create these drug dens, that he is going to allow people to come in and do their drugs in a safe place. What do you think is going to happen in that situation?



MALTZ: Judge, first of all, Mayor de Blasio has a track record for failed policies. He took the Big Apple and turned it into the rotten apple, right? I lived there my whole life. The crime, the garbage, and all the other problems, but the reality is, it's against Federal law. They are sending mixed messages.



Look at the case in Philadelphia safe house, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, you know, ruled against opening that safe injection center. They call it like the OPC's, right, the Opioid Prevention Centers. They ruled against opening because it violates Federal law, 21 United States Code 856 which deals with maintaining, you know drug involved premises back in the crack days in New York and then the MDMA days in the 90s and the 2000s and actually Joe Biden was a co-sponsor of this bill back in the 80s, so he should know better.



And this is not going to help and it's certainly not going to save the lives of these young kids. Their families are devastated and we need the government to step up and help the families and save lives.



PIRRO: Well, we do need the Federal government and the state government, and we need people like de Blasio to get out of the way and you know take off.



Anyway, Derek Maltz, thanks so much for being with us tonight. We appreciate it. We're going to stay on this and we're going to have you back soon.



And just ahead, could almost a million non-citizens be granted the right to vote in one major U.S. city? We have the shocking details that you need to hear next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The people that are taking care of our meals, that are driving the cars that we get into, that are making sure that we keep our city clean, they deserve a voice at the ballot box, and that is exactly what this is going to do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: That is the left trying their best to spin an outrageously controversial bill that would allow non-citizens -- that's right, non- citizens to vote in elections in the biggest city in the United States.



New York State Republican Committee Chair, Nick Langworthy, who is fighting this legislation joins me now along with FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren.



All right, you know what, I'm going to start with you Nick. The idea that in New York City, there is an effort afoot to get about 800,000 non- citizens registered to vote is certainly a problem. You can, I suspect, they're going to be Democrats, but is it constitutional?



NICK LANGWORTHY, NEW YORK STATE REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE CHAIR: It's unconditionally unconstitutional what they're trying to do here, Judge. I mean, we have 800,000 people in the City of New York that they're going to put on the voter rolls, give the opportunity. You know that, you know, this is an opportunity for Democrats once again to try to rig the system, and put people that are non-citizens on our voter rolls.



I mean, the New York State Constitution is very explicit that citizens shall have the right to vote. We intend to launch a very aggressive effort to defeat this, to strike this down cold. We need people to help us to get that effort done.



PIRRO: And you know, Tomi, you know for years, we've been saying that the Democrats are letting the illegals come to the border because this is the plan. They want the power, they need the votes. We are your friends. Come on in.



And now, we are seeing the last step in the march, am I right?



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Yes, we were called conspiracy theorists for pointing that out, the Democrats -- yes, Democrats want to bring as many illegal immigrants into this country and then give them a pathway to citizenship, give them amnesty, or just give them voting rights.



And now, we're starting to see it. Now, let's talk about this Judge, we're already letting people come across our border illegally where well over a million that have already come in this year, we're going to pay families separated at the border, a half a million dollars each. We're going to give them illegal immigrants drivers licenses and now, New York City, they want to allow non-citizens to vote.



Boy, Judge, it's almost as if they want to incentivize people coming into this country and it's almost as if this is a huge slap in the face to legal immigrants who did it the right way, went through the entire process, as well as us, Americans, who should be the voice in this country, but the Democrats don't want that because guess what? They're losing the confidence of the American people, they have to import more support.



PIRRO: Well, there is no question, and Nick, I must tell you that in this latest Build Back Better that has passed the House. You know, Joe Biden says, oh, all our problems will be solved by Build Back Better.



My understanding is that $450,000.00 for the illegals who feel that they've been, you know separated from a family member is included in the Build Back Better bill, but nobody is talking about it.



I mean how low can the Democrats go to really subjugate the citizen to the illegal?



LANGWORTHY: Well, citizenship doesn't matter in their eyes at this point in creating New York City as a haven for non-citizens that can vote. It is like opening up a "Help Wanted" sign. Everyone is going to come here to New York State.



It is an absolute assault on election integrity and they claim that this is just going to be for local elections. You know that's not going to be the case. You know it started with driver's licenses for illegal immigrants. Now, they want to extend the right to vote to non-citizens.



Where does this end? We have a Constitution. We have citizenship and it needs to stand. We need people to get together and they can join us at nygop.org, just to help our lawsuit, to stop this dead in its tracks.



PIRRO: Well, the amazing part of this is that, you know, this is encouraging people, Tomi to not even go for citizenship. You can get on welfare, you can get health, education, medication, new housing, whatever you need, we will take care of you. We will probably give you $450,000.00 just file. We don't have records of whether you came through, but go ahead and try it.



And now, you get to vote. Why bother to be a citizen?



LAHREN: Exactly. De-incentivizing that process, but as well, the Democrats are going to say that this is about the non-citizens, it is about the legal immigrants. We heard that soundbite.



They want you to think that, but in reality, it is all about the Democrats. They couldn't care less about these non-citizens, these illegal immigrants. They don't care about them.



They want to make sure that their voter rolls are padded because the American people are realizing, the Democrat agenda is failing at every turn, so they have to keep bringing more people in to those voter rolls. They don't care about those people. If they did, they would encourage them to live the true American Dream, finish the process, become citizens, but they don't want that and these people and the Americans, we are the ones that are going to suffer all because the Democrats are addicted to power.



PIRRO: Big time. Nick Langworthy, Tomi Lahren, thanks so much.



And just ahead, the latest craziness in the Jussie Smollett trial. Will justice be served for this hate crime hoax? Bo Snerdly joins me to react, next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Is it really surprising that Jussie Smollett just pushed it as far as he could? No, it's not very surprising. What's surprising is that absolutely nothing Smollett said, no matter how transparently ridiculous or melodramatic or embarrassing or obviously non-factual, no matter what he said, none of it aroused even the slightest hint of skepticism of any kind from hardened newswoman, Robin Roberts of ABC.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Tucker has it 100 percent right, not the slightest hint of skepticism from the left. Author of "Rush on the Radio," James Golden, also known as Bo Snerdly joins me now to react to the latest in the Jussie Smollett trial and more.



All right, Bo, we're thrilled to have you on. I've got to ask you, I mean, you know this guy, this Jussie Smollett, the jury has already seen the dry run video that Smollett had with his cohorts the day before the actual attack, what do you think the jury is going to do with this?



BO SNERDLY, RADIO HOST: Well, obviously I said, I don't know whether it is obvious, but I think anyone with commonsense that looks at the evidence as it's been presented so far can only come in with one verdict and that is, Jussie, the gig is up. You're not going to -- you're not going to get this past a jury.



The sad part for Jussie though is, he is not even getting the kind of coverage he did the first time. The first time people were interested. Now, he's part of Dave Chappelle's routine. He is being mocked regularly in comedy shows, and his allies in the mainstream press have all deserted him.



They could care less what happens to his fate. So poor Jussie, he's not even going to make it into the Hucksters Hall of Fame. This is not even as strident as the Tawana Brawley hoax. This is nowhere near the Russian collusion hoax.



What has he got? Poor thing has put together this massive hoax, and he is not even going to be remembered in the ash heap of hoaxes.



PIRRO: Yes, but here's the thing. The people on the left, and you've got to remember, Joe Biden's tweet, "What happened today to Jussie Smollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor. The homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie."



You think maybe Joe Biden is with him or has he forgotten about him?



BO SNERDLY: Joe Biden doesn't even remember that he did that tweet, he probably doesn't even know Jussie's name anymore, because it's not front and center in news coverage.



I'm telling you, nobody wants to be associated with this guy anymore. It is as if all my -- and you know the sad part about it, too, for him, if he had just kept his mouth shut after that phony, we find him, you know -- he would have gotten out of this all.



But what did he do? He came out once again, demanding that -- and telling the world that, oh, this was a hoax. This was a hoax. And it led to another round of this. This guy is done.



PIRRO: Yeah, he's cooked. And you know what else is interesting? Didn't Michelle Obama kind of get involved on this peripherally? And then the DA had to be replaced by a special prosecutor. There were a whole bunch of powerful people who are trying to help Jussie out.



BO SNERDLY: Jussie had caused all of this, and he took down a very powerful person in that da with him who tried to alter the course of justice for his favor. I mean, that's what I mean, he's got collateral damage. And in the end, when it's show time, when it's trial time, all of his buddies in the mainstream press have deserted him.



PIRRO: Well, it'll be interesting to see what happens. But we love having you on, Bo Snerdly. Thanks so much.



And we'll be right back with a special surprise for you, our viewers. Stay right there. Don't move.



