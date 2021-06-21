‘Judge Jeanine’ on Biden’s weak leadership, media bias

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," June 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



Let's get right to my open.



Joe Biden does not have the mental capacity to lead the greatest nation on Earth, and it is time both parties are honest about what everyone sees and cringes at. This is not partisan. It is not political. It's about America under the tutelage of a man clearly not up to the job.



He came to us a Trojan horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory President; one who would reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, the so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone pipeline, destroying American jobs, and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders.



But Joe is more than a Trojan horse, he is a puppet. The question of course is, who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?



Now, the fact that Joe Biden didn't have the fortitude, stamina, or hutzpah to stand next to Russian President Vladimir Putin was an embarrassment for the United States. The bilateral stand-up press conference is a must for virtually every world leader who meets with our President, but not here, and no one gave us a reason.



So, Biden simply ceded a platform to the Russian President to blow his own horn and then trash us saying his President, he would never tolerate the kind of activity the United States has tolerated by Black Lives Matter and the anarchy on our streets.



Of late, it seems to be a habit for leaders of other countries to trash us, like the Chinese trashing Secretary of State Blinken in Alaska. And the Guatemala President telling Kamala Harris that if she enforced our laws, we wouldn't have an immigration problem.



So, Biden comes out saying he stayed out of trouble by avoiding that joint press conference. It is pretty clear, he wouldn't be able to stand up to the ex-KGB Intel agent who would have mopped the floor with him. But why is this man always talking about getting into trouble? Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm sorry. I'm going to get in trouble with the staff if I don't do this right way.



I apologize, I'm going to get in trouble.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Joe, are you getting into trouble with? Are they reprimanding you? Are they yelling at you? Are they telling you what to do? Who behind the scenes is telling the President of the United States he is in trouble? Who has the goods on you?



Who have you yielded this control to? What is wrong with you?



And throughout the trip, Biden kept proving his inability to be a rock steady leader. He appeared clueless, disoriented, quick to anger, irritable, and unstable.



Example: he appeared to be wandering alone clueless in the U.K. when asked how things went in Cornwall when Jill Biden had to come back to save him and pull him in another direction.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: How are your meetings going in Cornwall, Mr. President?



BIDEN: I beg your pardon?



REPORTER: How are your meetings going here in Cornwall?



BIDEN: Very well.



DR. JILL BIDEN, FIRST LADY OF THE United States: Come on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Later, she also had to turn him around to actually face the audience.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JILL BIDEN: Joe, pay attention.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: It's not the first time Joe appeared to be disoriented. Example, his irritability was on full display when he snapped at a CNN reporter for asking a question.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: What the hell, what do you do all the time?



When did I say I was confident?



I said, I said -- I said, look, let's get it straight. I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world. I'm not confident of anything. I'm just stating the fact.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: This was on display throughout the campaign as well.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: The press always ask me, don't I wish I were debating him? No, I wish we were in high school, I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish.



They asked me if I'd like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, if we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.



I'd say, come on Donald, come on, man. How many pushups you want to do here, pal?



He's the bully I used to make fun when I was a kid and stuttered, and I'd smack them in the mouth.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: But Mr. Tough Guy is long gone, and couldn't even hold a joint press availability with Putin. Example, his weakness was on full display when he talked about 16 infrastructures that were off limits to Putin's cyber or ransomware attacks. Curious, does that mean that if something wasn't on the list of 16, that there would be no sanction of Russia attack? Does that mean Putin gets to attack these other infrastructure areas with impunity?



But they have no concern. Biden didn't sanction Russia for any of the attacks on the United States anyway. So Putin simply had to listen and go back and do what he always does. Joe Biden was asked whether he still believed that Putin didn't have a soul and told -- Putin laughed that Biden called him a killer. Take a listen to Biden's answer.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Vladimir Putin laughed at the suggestion that you had called him a killer. Is that still your belief, sir, that he is a killer?



BIDEN: Thanks for the first question. I'm laughing, too. They actually --



QUESTION: So he is the --



BIDEN: Well, look, I mean, he has made clear that -- the answer is, I believe he has in the past, essentially, acknowledged that he was -- there are certain things that he would do or did do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: He was also asked why he was confident Putin would change his behavior.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAITLAN COLLINS, CNN CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Why are you so confident he'll change his behavior, Mr. President?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What the hell, what do you do all the time?



When did I say I was confident?



Let's get it straight. I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world.



COLLINS: He denied any involvement in cyberattacks. So how did that account to a constructive meeting as President Putin framed it.



BIDEN: If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: they keep saying the Biden is a gaffe machine. He calls Kamala Harris, President Harris; he mistakes Putin for Trump. These are not gaffes, he seems to be losing it. There are issues of clarity, memory, irritability, orientation, and judgment, and inability to follow a sentence to conclusion, losing his train of thought, and repeating himself. It's no wonder that several in Congress wants to know what is going on with the President.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. RONNY JACKSON (R-TX): I took care of three Presidents over 15 years in the White House, including being a physician to the President for both Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump. And, you know, I know what the rigors of this job are both physically and cognitively, it's demanding.



And after this performance, we've been seeing this for a year and a half now. I've been saying that Joe Biden is not -- he is not physically or cognitively fit to be our President right now.



I'm asking Joe Biden and his medical team to get out there and to get this physical exam done, get this cognitive testing done, and get the results back to the American people. We need to know that we can trust our President, and we need to know that he is in charge of what's going on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: President Trump took a cognitive test because Nancy Pelosi and the left gang and the media kept telling us that President Trump was crazy. He had enough of it, so President Trump took the test and he aced it. It was an exam that tested his cognitive abilities. He was happy to take it and he aced it. He agreed to make the results available to us.



If Joe Biden is the tough guy that he says he is, it's about time for him to take an exam and share the results with the American people. Otherwise, America will continue to watch and cringe.



25th Amendment, anyone?



And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter, #JudgeJeanine.



And joining me now with reaction to my open and more, Congressman Jim Jordan. Good evening, Congressman.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Good to be with you, Judge.



PIRRO: All right. All right. You heard my open, Congressman. The President has repeatedly said that he fears getting into trouble. He has said it at least a 10 times that I can remember and he is always talking about getting in trouble.



And he even asked the press for their permission for him to take his jacket off, bizarrely take his jacket off as he was taking questions from the press. What message does this send to someone like the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin?



JORDAN: Well, I think the first takeaway is, it is just embarrassing, frankly, for our country, for the people who make up the greatest nation in history as you pointed out in your statement. And then I think the message it sends is weakness.



I mean, you referenced what happened in -- up in Anchorage, Alaska a couple of months ago where the Chinese counterpart to our Secretary of State, Secretary Blinken, the treatment he received that would never happen to Mike Pompeo in a President Trump administration. It just wouldn't have taken place.



So, you know, you had Reagan who said, you know, "Tear down this wall." President Trump who said "America First all the time." And now Joe Biden, who I don't know what message we got from what we gained, if anything from this meeting with President Putin.



So again, I just don't know, but it's embarrassing for the country.



PIRRO: Does it surprise you that there was no bilateral joint press conference with the Presidents? I've never seen that --



JORDAN: Yes, it does. That always happen. Yes, no, I'm like you. I'm never seen that either. That always takes place. The fact that it didn't, I assume it's driven by this staff around President Biden telling him we don't want you out there standing next to the leader of Russia, which is unfortunate.



Again, I think it projects weakness, I think it's somewhat of an embarrassment for our nation, and look, when you couple that with all the crazy policies. I mean, look, we went from a secure border to chaos, we went from energy independence to gas lines, we went from peace in the Middle East to rockets being fired -- thousands of rockets being fired on our friend and best ally, Israel, and then a whole inflation -- employers can't find employees, on and on it goes.



So, you couple all the bad policies and what's happening with our economy with this foreign policy or lack of foreign policy, that's what I think concerns so many people.



PIRRO: Do you think that Joe Biden should be taking a cognitive test?



JORDAN: I leave that up to them. All I know is the behavior we see and the policies we see are not good for this great country, this great nation. That's the concern I have. So, we need to call him out, we need to hold him off. And frankly, what we really need to do is in 18 months, we need to win back the House so we can stop the craziness on the policy side. And then get ready for President Trump to run again in 2024 and get back in the Oval Office.



PIRRO: All right, now, I want to switch gears a little bit and I want to talk about the subcommittee, the Antitrust Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee, which apparently has released five highly anticipated bills that apparently are aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech.



And I believe that these bills have been pitched as a bipartisan effort by various Congress people, all of them progressive Dems, pushing these antitrust bills. And a lot of Americans look at this and say, gee, it looks like both the Democrats and the Republicans are you know, finally fed up with Big Tech.



Is there -- is that interpretation accurate? What do you expect to happen from these bills?



JORDAN: No, I think these bills are dangerous. Look, we all know Big Tech is out to get conservatives. They are out to censor, you know, you, Judge. They're out to censor me and all kinds of conservative thought and conservative speech around the country. But these bills are not going to stop the censorship of conservatives. They are not really going to break up Big Tech.



What they are going to do is marry Big Tech up with big government, leftists in the Biden administration to, I think do further harm. So, just step back and ask yourself a question. Do Jerry Nadler, David Cicilline, Hakeem Jeffries, and Joe Neguse, all four impeachment managers -- do you really think they want Donald Trump to go back on the platforms that these Big Tech companies have kicked President Trump off of?



Do you really think the same party that had Democrats write a letter to the big carriers saying, hey, can you take FOX News, One American News and Newsmax off your platform? Do you really think they want to address the censorship of conservatives?



What this does is it marries up again, as I said before Big Tech with the F.T.C. to further go after conservatives.



And frankly, Judge, we've seen that before. Right? We saw -- just recently, the e-mails released of Mr. Zuckerberg, head of Facebook with Dr. Fauci and the idea that they were keeping information from the American people relative to the origins of this virus. That sure looks like what took place. We'd like to see what is in those redacted portions. So, that's the part that scares me the most is how this Big Tech and big government going to collude to further harm and limit speech.



PIRRO: Well, the frightening part of it is that they're selling it as a joint effort on the part to cut back the power of Big Tech when you're saying it's just the opposite.



JORDAN: Yes. Well remember, just this past week, the new Commissioner at the F.T.C. who will be handling -- who gets all this power to set up these secret committees for each covered business, this new Commissioner Lina Khan, guess where she worked, Judge? Guess where she worked before she went to the F.T.C.?



She worked for Jerry Nadler, David Cicilline on the House Judiciary Committee for the Democrats. So, I mean, that's what's going to take place here. So, that's what we're trying to point out.



PIRRO: It's very, very deep, the swamp. Anyway, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And while Kamala Harris still refuses to even visit the border, one state is stepping up big time to protect Americans. Can you guess which one?



Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee with reaction, next.



PIRRO: It's been nearly three months since Biden named Kamala Harris as border czar and she still hasn't visited the border. This situation has deteriorated so rapidly that even members of her own party are begging her to make the trip with Democrat Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar writing this week, quote: "I believe it is critical that you meet with local stakeholders and residents, consider their concerns, and use their lived experiences to implement more effective policies."



In the meantime, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is stepping up to support our border states.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): We believe that securing the southern border is important for our country, but specifically we believe it'll benefit the people of Florida to be able to get this under control.



So, we already have a number of Sheriff's Offices and state law enforcement agencies that have committed to sending aid. All of these Sheriffs immediately said, absolutely, count us in.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Joining me now to react, former governor of Arkansas and FOX News contributor, Mike Huckabee. Good evening, Governor.



So there you have it, Ron DeSantis going out there and saying, you know, if the Federal government isn't going to do it, I'll send some Florida assistance. What say you?



MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, the good news is that Governors like Ron DeSantis are stepping up and doing what the Federal government either won't or can't do. And we know it's that they can do it, they just won't do it.



The bad news is, is that states are having to do the business of the Federal government. And the incompetence of the Biden administration has become more evident by this. The only thing that is also bad news is that the media is covering for them.



Can you imagine if Donald Trump had had this kind of a mess at the border? And for a while he did have somewhat of a mess, but nothing like this, and they wouldn't leave it alone. In this case, they won't touch it.



Here is an example that I think people ought to remember. Normally, a political figure, President, Vice President, but typically the President himself will show up when there is a disaster, whether it's a hurricane, a tornado, a major flood, wildfire, they show up to sort of identify and say to the American people, we're here with you.



This is an interesting case, Judge, in that they don't want to get within a thousand miles of that border. They are specifically staying away from a disaster because unlike a hurricane, they made this disaster. This is not a natural disaster. This is an unnatural, manmade disaster and they are the ones who made it. They don't want to be seen with it.



And the other reason, they have no clue how to fix it, other than to do what they should have done and that's leave those Trump policies in place, which were working. It's just a crazy thing that they have going on.



PIRRO: And, you know, we keep getting slapped down internationally with the President of Guatemala telling Kamala Harris, you know, you want to know what the problem is, maybe you ought to start enforcing your own border law, maybe you ought to go after the coyotes and those people who were doing this, you know.



We don't need to be slapped down like this repeatedly by these foreign governments who are laughing at us because we're not enforcing the law. But speaking of international law, let's talk about what happened with the President this week and Vladimir Putin.



One of the things I talked about was the fact that, you know, I've never seen a meeting between the President and leader of Russia or any other nation where there wasn't a stand up, some kind of, you know, dual stand up where there was a press conference. Have you?



HUCKABEE: No, I don't think I ever have, and I thought when you were giving you opening, and you said, is he a Trojan horse? I was thinking to myself, no, I think he's a stick horse, or maybe a dime store donkey, like the once you put a quarter out front of Walmart. I've never seen anything like it.



He has to ask permission. Is it okay to take a question? And then it's scripted as to who gets to ask the question, and he has got his little cards in front of him to make sure that he sticks to the script. That's what's really disturbing.



And we laugh about it, and it is kind of funny. But on the other hand, it's really frightening to think that a person who is President of the United States has to play the game of "Mother, May I" with his own staff, and he keeps talking about, "I don't know what they want me to do. I don't know if they will let me do this."



I just want him to tell us who the heck is they? Who is running this country because somebody is telling him what to do?



PIRRO: Who do you think that person is?



HUCKABEE: I don't know if it's a person. I think it's probably a group of people. It may be his Chief of Staff. It may be the people who are around him, the sort of inner circle that every political figure has.



But ultimately, the one thing we know, it ain't him. I mean, is it Jill? Is it Ron Klain? Is it a committee of six? We don't know. But I think we ought to know because we elected a President, not somebody who is simply taking orders and reading the script that is handed to him.



PIRRO: All right, very quickly. Congressman Ronny Jackson, former doctor thinks he should be forced to take a cognitive test, or thinks he should take it. What do you think?



HUCKABEE: I'm going to let him practice Medicine. I'll stick to commentary. But here's what I will just wait to see. All of those people on the MSNBC and CNN panels who were saying that Donald Trump wasn't mentally fit to be President should take a cognitive test, which he did and passed with flying colors. I wonder if those same people are going to be demanding that Joe Biden take the test that they wanted Donald Trump to take?



If they don't, we know exactly how hypocritical they really are, and I think we already know.



PIRRO: I think we do. Governor Mike Huckabee, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



HUCKABEE: Thanks you. Take care.



PIRRO: And next, did another rogue judge's reckless failed decision lead to murder in New Orleans? This story you need to hear is next.



JACKIE IBANEZ, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening and welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Jackie Ibanez in New York.



Six bicyclist competing in a community road race for charity are in critical condition tonight in Arizona hospitals. They were injured when a pickup truck plowed into them. The driver of the truck was shot by police when they tried to arrest him. He is hospitalized in critical condition right now. There's no information yet explaining why cops shot the driver just three hours northeast of Phoenix.



Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Claudette is on track to hit the East Coast by Monday. The storm dumped heavy rain on Louisiana, the Florida Panhandle, and Alabama today. It also spawned a suspected tornado that is just north of Florida border, Escambia County, damaging about 50 homes.



The storm also leveling a mobile home park and tore the roof off of the high school gym. No deaths have been reported.



I'm Jackie Ibanez, now back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE. Have a good night.



PIRRO: Last week, we warned you about a disturbing new trend in the criminal justice system. Rogue judges making decisions that are allowing dangerous criminals back on the streets.



This week we're learning about a tragic story out of New Orleans. Sixty- year-old, Portia Pollock was stabbed to death during a carjacking. The suspect in the murder, Bryan Andry was out on reduced bail after two armed robbery charges last year.



Judge Angel Harris had lowered his bail from $250,000.00 to $100,000.00 after he agreed to enroll in the court's drug program, and wear an ankle monitor. Take a listen to a flashback of what Judge Harris said last year back in 2020.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUDGE ANGEL HARRIS, SECTION L OF THE ORLEANS PARISH CRIMINAL DISTRICT COURT IN LOUISIANA: My entire platform is about reimagining our criminal court system, reimagining a system that's rooted in rehabilitation and not mass incarceration.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: New Orleans City Council Member Jay Banks joins me now with reaction.



All right, good evening, Jay. I understand that you are the Chairman of the Criminal Justice Section of the New Orleans City Council. What got you involved in this case?



JAY BANKS (D), NEW ORLEANS CITY, LOUISIANA COUNCIL MEMBER: The circumstances revolving around this case raised a lot of questions in exactly how the system works to allow someone with that type of crime to be let out. We wanted to try to understand, so we convened the meeting with the judges to try to understand the process.



And we think we've got holes in the bucket. We think that there are issues that have to be addressed, and the ankle monitoring process, and all of that needs to be reviewed and reviewed very, very, very specifically to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.



PIRRO: Well, you know, the sad part of this is that, you know, as a Judge myself, I mean, you look at someone's prior record in determining how high to set bail, and whether or not they're going to return. But in this case, bail was set at 250, and it appears that the person who killed Portia, had been in and out of prison for 30 years, everything from drug crimes, to larceny, to robbery, and theft. And yet the Judge, you know, as of last year is talking about reimagining and rehabilitating.



I mean, do you think that this is the way to look at criminals in the justice system today that we can rehabilitate everybody? Or are there just some people who can't be rehabilitated?



BANKS: The fact that we have to have criminal justice reform I think is genuine and real. But we also have to be mindful that we have to have a justice system that keeps the rest of us safe, so that at the end of the day, I think that there's a median. I don't think either extreme is the way we need to be.



So, somewhere between lock them all up forever and then let them all out on anything at any time, there is a place where we need to be working to get reform. And that's the reason why we asked for that meeting, to try to understand exactly where the wheels came off in this instance.



No, I don't believe that everything is wrong, but I certainly know that everything is not right. So, we have to figure out where the holes in the bucket were so we can try to fix it.



PIRRO: And you know, the sad part is that a woman is dead, because a judge made a decision that you know, an ankle monitor and drug rehab was the answer to two grand felonies. Anyway, Councilman Banks, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



BANKS: Thank you.



PIRRO: And good luck.



Next, the President's fans in the mainstream media are praising his performance overseas, and even calling his words poetic. Leo Terrell and Abby Hornacek join me to react to that incredible video, next.



PIRRO: Well, anyone with half a brain could see that Joe Biden had a disastrous week, some of his friends in the mainstream media actually believed the President's first foreign trip was a success. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: I can't think of a more successful diplomatic trip in the 21st Century than this one.



I want to follow up on like Jon Meacham said and what we were saying before is that there was actually some poetry in his prose.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Joining me with the reaction, our FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell, and FOX Nation host, Abby Hornacek.



Okay, Leo, why don't you hit it? It was it was a wonderful, wonderful trip.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, if you're a Democrat or a socialist, or if you're MSNBC and CNN. It was a disaster. I mean, it was a complete comparison between Biden and Trump. Trump shows strength, energy; Joe Biden was fumbling words. He didn't know if he was saying Libya versus Syria.



He basically did not even accomplish anything. It was a talk about talking.



He accomplished absolutely nothing. In fact, Putin got what he wanted. He got the Nord Stream pipeline. The sanctions have been lifted. Joe Biden talks tough, but has done nothing to put Russia in check.



People don't give Donald Trump a lot of credit, but Trump was more forceful. And you know what, Judge, more importantly, Joe Biden wants to be liked in Europe. He brings American taxpayer dollars and he doles it out to all of these countries, and yet, we get nothing in return.



America is weaker by having Joe Biden as our President.



PIRRO: And you know, Abby, the crazy part of all this is that, you know, Putin gets up by himself, because Biden is not standing there with him, and he says, I wouldn't tolerate Black Lives Matter. I wouldn't tolerate all the craziness going on in that country. I mean, he was trashing us and he had free rein to do it. What say you, Abby?



ABBY HORNACEK, FOX NATION HOST: Well, I think that's part of the whole point of having a solo press conference. Obviously, there's pros and cons to both. If Biden was up there, would he have been able in real time to defend himself and kind of come out and address some of those things that President Putin was saying?



But going back to what Leo was saying, I mean, I don't think we can truly know if this was a successful diplomatic trip and praise it as such until we see legitimate changes. We need to see what happens on the eastern border of Ukraine. We need to see, you know, no more cyberattacks from Russia.



And in terms of the G7 Summit, we need to see some increased intensity in this investigation into the origins of COVID-19. So, until all of that happens, and we truly witness that, we can't call this the most successful diplomatic trip of the 21st Century.



PIRRO: And, you know, Leo, do you think that there was enough of a threat by Joe Biden to Vladimir Putin that Vladimir Putin will hesitate to do what he wants to do in the first place?



TERRELL: No, absolutely not. Let's be very clear. Joe Biden went in there with a big bark, but no bite. No bite.



Putin is in a stronger position than he was before the Summit, and Joe Biden came back with nothing. We don't want a likeable President. We want a forceful, upfront, and a very strong President. That's what we had before Biden.



PIRRO: Okay, now, I want you to take a listen to Brian Stelter from CNN and comments that were being made on, I believe it's a C-SPAN show. Take a listen, guys.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Stelter is the biggest minister of misinformation I have ever heard.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My suggestion is whatever CNN says, do the opposite and you'll be fine.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: With CNN, it's just something that's a joke. It's a joke.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: All right, so Abby, what happened was they get him on C-SPAN, and like the callers lined up to trash him. And you know, he has been so in Joe Biden's pocket. So, on the White House's pocket, and it seems that, you know, mainstream America or all the callers to C-SPAN weren't having any of it.



HORNACEK: Yes, well, Judge, I think this is about journalistic integrity and I'm glad that people and viewers are actually holding hosts and journalists to a high standard, because if you get something wrong, you can completely shake up everything. You can change the course of an election, you can change the course of how people actually see an entire conversation.



And if you look at really the most damning thing is you can change public health and safety, like we saw with the Wuhan lab theory. Nobody wanted to address this and they dismissed it as a conspiracy theory, but if we would have addressed it early on, we could have potentially saved a lot of lives.



So this is exposing a crisis within journalism, and I'm glad that people are calling him out for it.



PIRRO: Well, clearly, and Leo, I mean, you know, Brian Stelter, not a big fan of mine or FOX.



TERRELL: Oh no, Judge, and let me tell you, this is the same guy who suggested that Michael Avenatti run for President. You see what he does --



PIRRO: Right. Remember that?



TERRELL: You see what he doesn't understand is, this country is more than the -- yes -- this country is more than just the East Coast and West Coast. What you heard from those C-SPAN callers, that's America.



That is America, and they were calling him out and I'm proud that America is calling out fake CNN.



PIRRO: All right, all right Leo and Abby, great having you on the show tonight. Thanks so much.



And still ahead, should you be required to get the COVID vaccine? And is a one size fits all approach really the answer? Dr. Siegel is next for the reaction to that and more.



PIRRO: Last week on JUSTICE, we discussed the Cleveland Clinic Study about lasting immunity in people who had COVID and why they may not even need the vaccine. So now, as the proof of vaccination push grows among the hospitals, schools, restaurants and on and on, should those who had the virus and now have immunity fight for a choice.



Here to weigh in on at all, author of "COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science," FOX News medical analyst, Dr. Marc Siegel joins me now.



All right, good evening, Dr. Siegel. Here we go again.



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Judge.



PIRRO: So now we know from the Cleveland Clinic that if you've had COVID, you've got immunity. And I think they said even if you have one shot, you know, that's more than enough if you've had immunity.



Now, what's going on is we're seeing hospitals, West Point, colleges saying, you know, if you don't have both shots, you got to pay an extra $1,500.00 a month if you're in certain colleges. Have we kept up with what exactly is going on? I mean, are we locking people down again too soon?



SIEGEL: Judge, you're a hundred percent right here. This is a very punitive approach. It's not particularly American. It's not working at this point in the pandemic, for sure. And it's not keeping up with the science.



To your point, the Cleveland Clinic showed that if you got over COVID for several months, your chances of catching it or infecting someone else was no greater than if you got both doses of the vaccine. So, it's clear and it shows in the blood and the bone marrow, too, it's clear that if you're getting over COVID, at least for several months, you have a very significant immunity that protects you and others.



So, somebody that's getting over COVID that says, hey, I want to go into that place of business; hey, I want to go to West Point like this; hey, I want to go to a hospital and be around patients -- should be allowed to, especially if they can prove the immunity.



The key of what you said is, it's a matter of choice.



Now, you said something else I agree with, COVID plus one, I call it. People that have had COVID, the studies show that they get a super booster with one shot. They may very well not need two shots. So, the idea of somebody getting over COVID and being punished if they don't get two shots on top of it, especially when we're seeing rare complications in people under 30 from two shots, and we're forcing them to get the two shots? That's un-American. It makes no sense whatsoever. It doesn't follow science, and is extremely punitive.



And by the way, in the case of West Point, it appears to be humiliating people.



PIRRO: Yes, well, you know, with the passage of time, though, in addition to having had it and having your own immunity, there is something called herd immunity. When do we get to the point where we've got herd immunity? And is that enough without the vaccine?



SIEGEL: Well, we are getting close to that, especially in certain areas. It's a great point, Judge. Look at New York, we're less than 0.5 percent of people who are testing positive, who are being tested, we're close to 70 percent of the vaccine, and millions have -- millions and millions around the country, probably close to 100 million have actually had COVID, gotten over it, gotten some immunity to it.



In many sections of this country, we're getting close to what we're calling herd immunity, where the slowdown is so significant that it really reinforces the reopening we're doing, and get rid of the shaming. What do you mean wear a mask where there's no COVID around where everybody is vaccinated? All of this superimposed shaming and fear-driven politics is the heart of the problem in this pandemic, and it's still going on.



PIRRO: And finally, with respect to young children, what's your take?



SIEGEL: Well, I'm concerned about the delta variant that's coming here, that's starting to rise and the vaccines give a very significant immunity against that. I think if you're age 12 and up, I think your parents have to say to themselves and say to their physician, say to me maybe, say to you, very reasonable, Judge, you are very reasonable on this topic, say wait a minute, what's a greater risk? The risk of COVID itself? If there is COVID in the area? Long term complications of COVID are affecting children more than they were before versus what's the risk of this myocarditis? What's the risk of the side effects of the vaccine?



You get to choose. Nobody forces you. You get to choose. No school should force you, Judge.



PIRRO: I agree. It's all about choosing.



SIEGEL: Experimental vaccine. It is still experimental.



PIRRO: That's right. It is an experimental vaccine. Time will tell.



Dr. Marc Siegel, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And a different kind of closing statement, up next. You won't want to miss it.



PIRRO: Finally tonight, I had the great honor this week of speaking to an amazing group of people at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference.



I want to share a small bit of my speech with all of you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: I have seen America change from a system that cared about victims to where we are today that is about the criminal, that is about making sure that the criminal is the one who has all the rights.



In fact, the very name of the system is the criminal justice system. It should be the victim justice system, the victim who never chose to be a part of the system.



But today, what we see in America is a narrative that is tearing truth and justice apart. Truth and justice is the essence of who we are. We are a nation under God. We are a nation where we put our hands on the Bible and we swear to tell the truth.



We are a nation that believes and separates right from wrong. We are a nation that has a moral compass.



But all of a sudden, everything is upside down. Right is wrong, and wrong is right; and up is down and down is inside out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Remember you can see the rest of my speech and all the other wonderful speakers from the conference by simply going to FOX Nation and signing up right now.



