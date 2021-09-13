'Justice' on Biden's leadership 20 years after 9/11

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," September 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE: Hello, and welcome to JUSTICE, I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight on this 20th Anniversary of September 11, as we remember the fallen and the lost.



We will never forget.



And now to my open.



There is no other day on the American calendar that reminds us how vulnerable even the most powerful nation on Earth can be. September 11 -- 9/11 -- memories from that beautiful sunny day in 2001 are still haunting and palpable.



America was injured and in shock. Then our President came forward to speak to us.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can't hear you.



GEORGE W. BUSH, THEN PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I can hear you.



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



BUSH: I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you and the people --



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



BUSH: And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



PIRRO: It wasn't scripted. It wasn't on a teleprompter, but it was moving, comforting, and captivating. Even to this day, it still gives me chills.



When President Bush spoke, America found what she needed, a leader who brought us a sense of unity, not words; a leader who focused on our similarities, not our differences. And suddenly, because of his strength, America was one against those who wanted to destroy us.



We found our strength, courage, fearlessness, and the unequivocal belief that the United States of America is exceptional.



CROWD: (Chanting U.S.A.)



PIRRO: After that, we were able to stand tall and united to confront the massive violence and hate from radical Muslim extremists who came after us in our own country, our homeland -- to kill us.



I remember that day. As DA, I was in New York City for scheduled meetings. My security detail insisted I leave the city immediately and returned to Westchester.



All the phones were down. Only police radios worked.



People were desperate looking for loved ones. My own daughter, Kiki, was with the Rye Country Day class that day visiting The Pentagon. No one could reach any of the children.



I called through a police phone. I called Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, and hours later, we were able to tell the headmaster at that school and the families that all of those kids, all of those children were fine.



I set up a center and the DA's office for families of the victims. We collected DNA and offered counseling. We offered help from the Surrogates Court.



The family members who came every day, looking worse and worse as time went on started to realize that their loved ones were not going to be found, that they weren't coming home, confirmed by the hundreds of empty cars left at train stations throughout Westchester.



Yes, they took much from us that day, and the ripple effect is still with us.



What have we learned in 20 years? Are we any safer now? Are we still vulnerable? Sadly, I believe we're more vulnerable.



There is a deficit of leadership today, the kind we need to vote protect and chart a course for America's safety. You don't even have to look at a poll to know instinctively that only 39 percent of Americans approve of Joe Biden, his lies, his ineptitude, and his determination to choose politics and ideology over the safety of America and her citizens. It is evident day after day.



On this, one of the most sacred days on the American calendar, we are left with one of the most feeble, feckless, confused, and inept Presidents. One day, he says we won't leave Americans behind, and on the next, proudly admits he lied. And since he left only 10 percent of the Americans behind, then sadly, his brainwashed minions come out and stick up for his lies.



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: I am confident and we are far stronger and more secure now than we were 20 years ago.



We once again are rising in prominence around the world as a place of refuge. We're being celebrated. We're leading.



PIRRO: Mr. Secretary, when the British Parliament condemns the United States, and when we vacate Bagram Air Base at night without telling our allies, we're not being celebrated and we're not leading. Are you just stupid/



Now, we have to rely on real American veterans and heroes going into Afghanistan, risking their lives yet again to get Americans out.



And while the administration tells us the Taliban is kinder and gentler, they shoot women who don't cover their faces in the street, and they go door to door looking to shoot anyone working with Americans, and they beat reporters.



Meanwhile, Democrats like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib announced a resolution on the eve of 9/11, no less, to condemn the hate, discrimination, and racism, and xenophobia that Arab Muslims and Sikh communities across America face. Lies, constantly, come out of our White House.



Days after Americans were incensed about the death of our 13 service members, the Biden puppets decided to tell us they launched a drone to kill our enemies. In reality, that drone killed seven children. They hit the wrong car. They lied to us and said they took out Taliban facilitators.



Look, the satellites we have are so sophisticated, you can read a license plate from outer space. The same people who allowed terrorists with suicide vests to be frisked are the same people who targeted the wrong car killing seven innocent children.



And this administration stands in front of the American people and lie and say they went after the enemy that killed our servicemen? Despicable.



But despite that, you and I have to keep fighting for the America we know and love.



In honor of people like Todd Beamer who saved countless lives by foiling al-Qaeda's plot to crash Flight 93 into another U.S. target, the White House or the Capitol Building.



Listen to this from the father about the last conversation Todd had with his wife.



DAVID BEAMER, DAD OF FLIGHT 93 HERO TODD BEAMER: So, Todd was able to have that conversation with her, provided reconnaissance information, prayed together and asked her to send his love to his family.



And he said we're probably not going to make it out of this. But then his last words, you know, "Are you guys ready? Let's roll."



PIRRO: Todd Beamer and those who charge the cockpit are real American heroes. We must never forget.



Another was Chic Burlingame whose sister has been an advocate for 9/11 victims over the last two decades. She sat down with our Martha MacCallum to reflect on the last 20 years.



DEBRA BURLINGAME, SISTER OF PILOT KILLED ON 9/11: This administration is now embracing a terrorist regime. The very people he is referring to are the ones that sheltered Osama bin Laden, the ones that provided him a safe haven while they practiced storming the cockpits and killing all the pilots.



PIRRO: Today, I was at Citi Field before the Mets and the Yankees game, and I felt unity and patriotism again. I felt the Americans all around me.



I am so tired of all this woke nonsense, the creation of division. Our own so-called Commander-in-Chief pitting groups against each other. I'm tired of defunding police and wasting my time and energy trying to fight those who hate America and hate our flag.



It is time for us to drown their voices out. It is time for the silent majority to stand up at the Star Spangled Banner and decry those who take a knee.



I want to live in a country that understands that we are lucky to be in this experiment of democracy together. And no one -- no one can ever divide us.



And that's my open.



Let me know what you think of my Facebook and Twitter, #JudgeJeanine.



Here now with reaction to my open and much more as we remember the 20th anniversary of September 11th, retired U.S. Army Ranger Jake Bequette and FOX Nation host and investigative journalist, Lara Logan.



Thank you both for being here tonight. The way I see it, guys, what we had was the Taliban running Afghanistan in 2001, and here we are 20 years later, the Taliban is running Afghanistan armed to the teeth with all of the military supplies that we left them and now, we're trying to bring them into nation saying they're cooperative and business like in their negotiations.



I'll start with you first, what say you, Jake, about all this?



JAKE BEQUETTE, RETIRED U.S. ARMY RANGER: Well, first of all, it's a somber day and reflecting about these days, it's very interesting for me, and many Americans of my generation who joined the military after 9/11, I think, I speak for a lot of us, you know, watching those events unfold as a 12-year-old in seventh grade.



I was said. I was angry, and I wanted revenge.



And I think the first seed there was planted of the call for me to serve our country in uniform. But, you know, fast forward 20 years, we have a feckless incompetent administration, that you're exactly right is making us less safe than ever before.



He treats the Taliban as an equal regime, which of course, they are not. They are a terrorist organization.



Our enemies -- China, North Korea, Iran, the Russians -- they see this weakness and incompetence and fecklessness on the international stage and it makes America less safe. But I think more importantly, we are less safe at home domestically.



This country tragically is full of Marxist radicals who want to destroy the very foundations of this nation. They want to root it out. They want to destroy it root and stem because every Marxist regime has to start from scratch.



There can be no history, there only has to be a future.



And so it's a very dangerous time for us in America today. I was just at a Razorback football game, there were great signs of unity. I hope that continues.



But look, it's a very dangerous time for all Americans, both domestically and internationally.



PIRRO: Well, I really think that you know, baseball game football games, and obviously, you're formerly an NFL player, but Lara, I want to go to you, and you tweet a lot. And one of your tweets today says that "Every Islamic terrorist is celebrating this victory over the U.S. while Afghan men and women are now left to fight this evil alone. It's hard to decide who's more evil. The terrorists murdering their way through Afghanistan right now, or you and those responsible for this?" Lara, who is "you"?



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA": Well, you is "The Washington Post" journalists who have, you know, who wrote these sort of fawning profiles on Joe Biden today. And you know, citing the moment that he knew about all of this and how he vowed that they would never win.



And, you know, Judge, the thing that I just cannot -- I just cannot understand how we can be doing this. I cannot understand how you can have Afghan women beaten, and some of them murdered, how you can have your enemies, the people responsible for 9/11, right, on this very day, they're going through the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan, and they are taking 12- year-old boys and above, and they're disappearing.



These are the people that have extended a hand of friendship to the United States for decades, right, without them, nothing we've done over there would have been possible. And as Jake will tell you, you know, what you've done here is obliterate your human intelligence capability, because nobody trusts the United States anymore. And why would they?



We literally took the lists of American citizens, and also green card holders, and special interest visa holders, and any other Afghan who worked with us and was vulnerable and at risk. And we gave it to the Afghan al- Qaeda to hunt them down and murder them.



And then every time a handful of Americans gets on a plane for the theater of the Taliban, we all celebrate. What we've done is given victory to al- Qaeda on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. And I don't believe it's incompetence, because there's way too many indications that we know exactly what we are doing.



Every standard operating procedure from whether it's disintegrating machines that are supposed to destroy our data, to the attack planes, and all the military equipment that we have in place. There's 400 million things that we could be doing right now to change the outcome.



We do not have to leave weapons in the hands of the terrorists responsible for 9/11.



PIRRO: Well, there is no question.



LOGAN: And let's this stand with a few lies, yes. Some of the lies, Judge.



PIRRO: Quickly.



LOGAN: AND I was very moved by, by your opening, by the way. Thank you for including us.



There are still Afghans fighting today, Special Operations Forces that never gave up. The democratically elected leader of Afghanistan, the acting President Amrullah Saleh is still fighting today, and we have chosen to side with terrorists, and we are intending to fund them with U.S. taxpayer money, which is the greatest disservice to every American.



And Jake is right, we have never been more vulnerable. We've never been more isolated. And for some insane reason. We're breaking the law negotiating with terrorists, supporting terrorists. We were even going to give the Air Force any sensitive Intelligence capabilities that are in Uzbekistan right now from Afghan pilots who fled. We agreed to give those to the Taliban.



Not just leave the weapons they have in their hands, but give them more. So our own forces are equipped with that technology. So, what you're doing is a death sentence for everyone wearing an American uniform.



PIRRO: Well, there's no question, Lara, and you say it well.



And, Jake, I'm out of time. But do you agree with Lara, that, you know, this isn't about incompetence? This is another agenda. You -- quickly -- do you agree with that?



BEQUETTE: No, that's a great point. I mean, nothing could be more foolish than abandoning Bagram Air Base, which led directly to the deaths of 13 brave people.



PIRRO: But is incompetence? Is it incompetence?



BEQUETTE: That's what I'm saying, it defies explanation. We're dealing with the Taliban with strongly worded statements. But the only conclusion here is the Biden administration and the radical left are purposefully weakening America.



I think Lara is exactly right, it's necessarily incompetence, it is purposeful.



PIRRO: You both are.



BEQUETTE: They have to destroy this country, that's what they're doing.



PIRRO: Jake Bequette, Lara Logan, thank you both very much for being with us on this special evening.



Next, the one and only Sean Hannity joins me on this solemn day in America as we remember 9/11 twenty years ago. Don't go anywhere.



PIRRO: An emotional day for all of us as we remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago. I spoke with Sean Hannity about his 9/11 memories and much more. Take a look.



PIRRO: Sean, thanks so much for being with us. I'm excited to have you on JUSTICE. And as you know --



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Judge, hang on. I'm honored to be on with you. And I watch your show -- I try to watch it every week, and you're killing it and your monologues scare me. But these are scary times.



PIRRO: These are. These are, Sean.



HANNITY: I mean, just like a great, brilliant Judge closing arguments, you lay out the facts. I love watching you every night, every time you're on. It's great. And it's an honor to be on. Thank you for having me.



PIRRO: All right. Well, obviously I feel the same about you, which is why it's so important to get your thoughts on this show.



Look, September 11th is as far as I'm concerned, one of the most important days on the American calendar. And as we come up to the 20th anniversary of September 11th, I think a lot of us have a lot of you know, feelings that are coming out again, especially on the 20th anniversary.



I remember being the DA, being in New York City at the time, my security detail telling me, we have to go back because the second plane hit the World Trade Center. My daughter, 15 years old, being at The Pentagon that day, all the phones went down. It was a crazy day.



Where were you on 9/11? And how has 9/11 changed your life, Sean?



HANNITY: You know, I'll give you a roundabout answer. Where I was, was, my son now graduated from college, I was taking him to nursery school. My best friend from third grade, John Gomez calls me and says, "Are you watching this," I'm like, "What?" And I go home and like everybody else, I turn on the TV and just watched in horror.



I had to -- you couldn't get into the city at that point. I was able to get my radio show up and running, thanks to a Garden City radio station. We have five different stations, they got up, and by the way, that's something radio stations never do and they did it on 9/11 because it was that important for all of us to be on the air.



And look, I lost friends that day. I was a pitcher in high school, the kid that was the catcher for all the years I pitched, him and his brother, they worked for Cantor Fitzgerald, they both died that day. I see his wife and church with these, you know, three or four beautiful daughters every single week, and it broke my heart.



It changed me because as the 9/11 Commission Report said, and I don't think I could say it any better. They were at war with us and we weren't at war with them.



And now, when you look at -- it's almost surreal where we are today, 20 years later, and Joe Biden is saying just a couple of weeks, oh, no, no, I will stay as long as we have Americans and then abandoning our fellow Americans behind enemy lines with the Taliban.



And now, of course, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will be a safe harbor for terrorists to plot, plan, and scheme.



PIRRO: I want to talk about that later -- and we can both talk about that later because we both feel the same way. But I want to focus on something that you said and that is that, you know, we were Americans and you know, we were stunned.



I mean, it was the homeland. They attacked us in the United States, the homeland.



HANNITY: Right.



PIRRO: I mean, people of our generation, that never happened. I mean, the last thing was Pearl Harbor. We are talking about 3,000 people here.



HANNITY: Yes.



PIRRO: So we have this President who gets up, and he says, you know, I hear you and they're going to hear from us. And we had a leader who stood up and he comforted us and he focused us -- he focused America for the first time on the fact that there were people who wanted us dead.



How long did America take to kind of understand the hate that people have for us?



HANNITY: There was this period where it was it was nice, actually, it was a miracle. I think what happened on 9/11, I define it as pure evil -- 2,977 of our fellow Americans were slaughtered. It defines evil.



And out of that rubble came incredible kindness, unity. Unity of purpose, too. And part of that was getting the people that did this and making sure it never happens again. And I mean, I'll never forget.



I mean, Campbell's Soup for example, they opened up the soup lines. You know, restaurants were feeding any first responder that was down there for free. Everybody got on board. The whole country united together and it was a good period for the country in that sense. Good came out of the evil.



But we've taken our eye off the ball, and now we've abandoned Afghanistan, and that's where now we've left it.



Beyond the fact that I never in my lifetime, Judge, we've been friends a long time. I never, ever, ever in my lifetime, thought we'd ever leave our fellow Americans hostage behind enemy lines, their lives based on the whims of known terrorists. This will now become a safe harbor for the next plotting, planning, scheming of the next 9/11. That's just a fact.



PIRRO: Well, there is no question about that, but I just want to focus for another minute on the America that evolved as a result of what happened on 9/11. And today, we have kids in college who are saying that the 9/11 education apparently is not being focused on in schools today. They're saying we should avoid placing blame and leave out the gruesome details, because it might lead to extreme nationalism, according to college students.



What has happened to the children who should have understood what this was all about?



HANNITY: My daughter who is now in college was born just days before 9/11 and she didn't grow up knowing about 9/11. She knows about it now and we've watched videos of it together, and we've talked about it. And it was a whole -- there is a whole generation or generations now of Americans that really don't understand the magnitude of this.



Look, we are not a perfect country, Judge. I'll be the first to say that. But as the great Barry Farber -- late great, Barry Farber, one of the great pioneers of talk radio would always say, there's never been a country on the face of this Earth that accumulated more power, abused it less -- I add to that and used its power to advance the human condition, and we share everything with the world.



PIRRO: More of my interview with Sean Hannity coming up. Stay with us.



PIRRO: As my interview with Sean Hannity continues, we take a closer look at the threats that still exist to America 20 years later.



PIRRO: Sean, because you hit the nail on the head, you said that real Americans never leave anyone behind. And I want you to listen to his Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin. Take a listen to this. I want to hear what you have to say.



HANNITY: You bet.



LLOYD JAMES AUSTIN III, U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: The whole community is kind of watching to see what happens and whether or not al-Qaeda has the ability to regenerate in Afghanistan.



The nature of al-Qaeda and ISIS-K is that, you know, they will always attempt to find space to grow and regenerate whether it's there, whether it's in Somalia, whether it's in any other ungoverned space.



PIRRO: Okay, so --



HANNITY: That just frustrates me.



PIRRO: I know. Go ahead. Hit it. Go.



HANNITY: It frustrates the living hell -- and I'm going to tell you something. If you don't know your enemy. You know, I mean, I watched Tony Blinken this week and I know you've been talking about it, and he's going to lecture -- let's see, not enough inclusivity to end wokeness in the new Taliban government.



I'm like, you jackass. You can't be that ignorant and stupid.



PIRRO: He is.



HANNITY: Because -- well, he is -- because these are the people that allow Taliban fighters to take young women as sex slaves. These are the people that when they were in power, didn't let women go to work, didn't let women go to school. They are second class citizens. Not even close.



PIRRO: And now with these grown men to bring child brides here to the United States, but not the SIV holders, and they're not -- and the Americans are left behind. These people do not belong in those positions.



But I want to get your position. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan in 2001. And they hid al-Qaeda, they defended al-Qaeda when al-Qaeda hit us, all right. Now, it is 20 years later, the Taliban is ruling Afghanistan again. Now, with what? $85 billion in military equipment. We put them in a better position than we left.



HANNITY: You have to think about this. What frustrates me and, first of all, leaving Americans behind, seeing 13 of, I call, our national treasure. You think of all the lives lost in Afghanistan, all the people that came back with these lifelong debilitating injuries, blown up legs, you know, missing legs, missing arm.



PIRRO: Our blood and treasure.



HANNITY: Okay, you think about the carnage of the sacrifice that they had. And rightly, a lot of our vets are saying, why? Their families are saying why? Why did we send our national treasure there?



Now, you think about it in this sense. We keep showing -- I've been showing for two weeks this map.



PIRRO: I've been watching. Yes.



HANNITY: And all it is, is the Taliban on the march.



PIRRO: How they are coming in. I got it.



HANNITY: Okay. In July now, what Joe Biden is telling us, one of the best trained militaries in the world. They even have an Air Force.



PIRRO: He lies.



HANNITY: He lied because by that point, they had already squashed the Afghan military that he is bragging about. And then now, we got him on tape telling the Afghan President, the guy that fled with the millions of dollars according to reports.



PIRRO: Yes, whether it is true or not.



HANNITY: Right, now, they're saying, well, lie -- why don't you lie and just say it is okay because we've got to change the perception. Everybody knew that they were getting their asses kicked. Everybody knew that they were losing and rolling over and the Taliban was advancing.



Now, the Trump plan included the first factor. It was if you don't follow every dotted I crossed T, every period, every comma, I'll obliterate you like I did al-Baghdadi and associates.



PIRRO: And that's why --



HANNITY: Like they did Soleimani.



PIRRO: They didn't touch an American for 18 months.



HANNITY: The Caliphate. Eighteen months, the last year of the Trump presidency, not one American died.



Now, when they were on the march and they only had 20 percent of Afghanistan, why didn't they A, use the drone strategy that Trump used to defeat the Caliphate, right?



PIRRO: Because they don't care. Sean, I'm going to tell you why.



HANNITY: You tell me.



PIRRO: Because they are going to the U.N. asking the U.N. to tell us how racist we are. That's what Blinken is doing and that's why Biden is trying to issue a vaccine mandate. These people are not right for America.



HANNITY: Let me tell you something, every American now behind enemy lines that dies, they have blood on their hands.



PIRRO: Absolutely.



HANNITY: They had all the time in the world.



PIRRO: Shame on them.



HANNITY: They could have pushed them back with drone strikes the way Trump defeated the Caliphate, and they could have -- they could speed up the withdrawal, get out every American safely while they had control, every Afghan allies safely.



PIRRO: Exactly.



HANNITY: And we could have taken our military equipment home, our Apache helicopters, our Blackhawk helicopters, our C-17s, our munitions and everything else.



PIRRO: And you know what's worse? You know what makes me crazy, and I have to end it here. It makes me crazy seeing the Taliban wearing a United States uniform, a combat -- a uniform of the United States.



HANNITY: Unbelievable.



PIRRO: They're fools.



PIRRO: And a big thanks to my friend, Sean Hannity. As always, we love having him on.



And just ahead Secretary of State Blinken blasted over reports that Afghan evacuees are hiring Ubers to leave U.S. military bases.



Congressman Mark Green is here next with the latest.



PIRRO: Explosive allegations this week from my next guest as he seeks information from the State Department and Secretary Blinken over Afghan refugees in the U.S. although, I think they're Afghan evacuees.



Congressman Mark Green, a combat veteran who served in both Afghanistan and Iraq joins me now with more.



Okay, so we're talking about Afghan evacuees. They're not even refugees, right? They haven't even gotten refugee status, correct?



REP. MARK GREEN (R-TN): That's correct, Judge. They are technically evacuees. They haven't even been granted refugee status yet.



PIRRO: Who are they? Who brought them here? Why are they at Fort Bliss? Is it Fort Bliss? Is it correct?



GREEN: Well, these are the folks --



PIRRO: Fort Pickett. Pickett.



GREEN: They are in Fort Bliss, Fort McCoy. Fort Pickett, they're at a number of different locations, and yeah, these are the folks that Antony Blinken allowed to get on our military aircraft and fly home. And of course, 30 percent of them we don't even have biometrics on. We don't know who they are.



These were supposed to be interpreters and people who helped us, but they don't speak English. So, you know, we have no idea to who they brought home. And there are some Intel, of course, that says there could be some bad actors in this crowd.



So, it's tragic. It puts America at risk. And it's all Antony Blinken's fault.



PIRRO: Okay, so while we leave 10 percent of Americans behind, while we bring in these people that we don't have biometrics on and they don't speak English, which shows you right off the bat, they're not interpreters. They're getting Ubers or family members are coming in and taking them off base and that's the end of it.



We bring them here, and then the interpreters we are leaving over there and the journalists, this is crazy.



You're in Congress. I mean, me give me an adverb. Give me something that describes this. This is un-American.



GREEN: It's humiliating to the United States of America that Americans were left behind, and people whom we don't really even know were evacuated when our own friends and allies were left there hanging behind enemy lines. It's humiliating, and it's a disgrace.



And it really -- I think it really lies on the State Department. The DoD was telling State all along during this drawdown, Blinken, yes, we're drawing down, start moving these people out. And the State Department failed to move. And then the President had the audacity to say, well, they didn't really want to come here.



Well, there were 90,000 applications pending when the President of the United States said, oh, they don't want to come here. I mean, it's all a farce. It's a lie. And it's all the Secretary of State and the President of the United States' fault.



PIRRO: All right. Well, when you bring Blinken before Congress, I know you're on the Foreign Affairs Committee, let's just hope that when he swears to tell the truth he does, although I'm not quite sure if he ever does.



Congressman Mark Green, thanks so much for what you've done and for being with us tonight.



And just ahead, are Newsom's days as Governor of California coming to an end? We're going to break it all down with Leo Terrell and Joe Concha, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: President Biden is heading to California on Monday to try and carry Governor Gavin Newsom's desperate campaign across the finish line.



Joining me now to react, FOX News contributors Leo Terrell and Joe Concha.



All right, Joe, I'm going to start with you.



The California election is on Tuesday, and Gavin Newsom is saying that the Republicans are weaponizing the process. Why couldn't they wait until the election next year? Why did they have to do it now? And everybody is coming in and giving him money. What say you?



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I say the President of the United States has actually decided to not go to the southern border, which he has not done yet since he took office, flying over there, right, Judge, and going right to California shows you his priorities in terms of his political stature at this point.



And polls for what they're worth, you know, I mean, they are not worth very much on the state level particularly -- appear to show Newsom surviving in this deep blue state at this point, but perhaps Democrats are seeing and sensing something different in terms of their own internal polling or what they're feeling on the ground because why else would every other major Democrat fly to California to stump for him?



You have Biden, Harris, and Obama. Are Gary Hart and John Evers going to show up? You have expecting JFK and FDR to pull up Patrick Swayze and do the same, right?



So, win or lose, Judge, the fact that the Democrats have to spend this much time, this much money, this bunch of political capital to defend the state Joe Biden won by something like I don't know, three points shows you how dire things are for the blue team at this point, Judge.



PIRRO: Right. And you know, Leo, when we talk about this much capital from what Joe said, I hear that Soros is dumping a fortune into this campaign as well, as well as Hollywood and you know, all of the woke crowd. What say you?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You're absolutely right. Soros dropped another half a million dollars, making it a total of a million dollars. But the reason why the Democratic big boys are coming in is because they are afraid, Judge.



This is a potential tidal wave, a perfect storm, a chance to get rid of one of the most incompetent governors ever. And it was not just by Republicans. Democrats and Independents signed this petition.



And I'll tell you right now, the problem is that Newsom is scared. Larry Elder represents the best and the brightest of taking over California in a deep blue state. And you know what, Judge, I want to be very clear, the most racist, racist political campaign ever.



Larry Elder is a black man. A black man, and yet a woman in a white gorilla suit assaulted his staff and threw things at him.



If he was a Democrat, they would be calling it a hate crime.



There was no police report. This woman is still out there and what the Democrats are afraid -- I want people to understand that the Democrats believe they own black people, and they are afraid that a black Republican, destroy their narrative, and that they are afraid that blacks will follow Larry Elder.



I left the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party do not own black and brown people, and black and brown people need to wake up and leave that party. It is corrupt.



PIRRO: Yes, well, you know what, Joe? Larry Elder and I can't play all the sound because we don't have enough time. He said: "They're scared to death. God forbid this kid from the hood who went to public school breaks this Jedi mind tricks stranglehold the Democrats have over black and brown voters. They are so afraid."



And I think there's a lot of truth to that, because Larry Elder was doing very well. And you know, when you see a white woman wearing a gorilla mask, which in itself is something that's outrageous, and then they are cursing at Larry Elder, and then when someone goes over to tell her to stop throwing eggs at Larry Elder, she punches him. It's like there is no law and order. They have no values. It's about them, only them.



CONCHA: And Judge, imagine if this was Stacey Abrams. Imagine if this was Cory Booker, in that exact video that you're playing right now being accosted by somebody with a gorilla mask.



The Apocalypse in terms of the media coverage would be over whelming. Right?



But of course, we're barely saying anything about it. It is "The Silence of the Lambs" at this point. Let's talk about priorities for a second, shall we? Because the President of the United States will travel to California, as you said on Monday to speak on behalf of Gavin Newsom at a campaign stop.



But Joe Biden could not be bothered to give us a live speech today to honor nearly 3,000 dead -- the firemen, the police, the EMTs, the volunteers who exposed themselves to God knows what in the case of New York when the fires and smoke were prevalent for weeks. Instead, you have the President, what appears to be an edited video released on September 10th, the day before. How can any sane American Democrat, Republican, Independent, apolitical -- I don't care -- isn't shaking their head right now and saying this is so shameful. It's embarrassing.



Defend the absentee President at your own peril, Judge, because how he didn't give a speech today because I guess, a prompter wasn't available. You know, that says -- that speaks volumes, Judge.



TERRELL: They don't care. They don't care.



PIRRO: They don't care and Leo, we're going to end with that because we're running out of time. They don't care. And it's all about them and winning. Leo Terrell, and Joe Concha, thank you.



I'll start with you next time, Leo.



Still ahead Biden's new COVID mandates and the battle over masks in schools, Dr. Siegel weighs in next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Biden's new vaccine mandates coming under fire. FOX News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel joins me to weigh in.



Good evening, Dr. Siegel. Very quickly, the President when he gave his, I believe, divisive speech about, you know, mandating masks which he said they wouldn't do, talked about rapid tests. What can you tell us about those rapid tests?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Judge, I agree with you. He was shaming people. He was shaming big business. He was shaming people that don't want to wear a mask or can't wear a mask.



He was shaming people that won't take the vaccine and warning that there are risks to those who have the vaccine, which isn't true because the vaccine works. And the one thing, if the vaccine works, by the way, you're not going to go in the hospital even if you encounter someone that hasn't been vaccinated, right? He made it all about shaming and arrogance and looking down at people.



The one thing that I was looking for that he didn't say that's really important is to keep schools open, Judge, let's break news tonight, you need a re a free rapid test in every household in America, so we can see if your child has COVID or not.



We don't want them in school, if they have COVID. You know where they're doing that, the National Health Service in the United Kingdom of all places, and guess where those tests are coming from? The very country that's gamed us from the beginning here, China makes those tests, Judge, and these tests need to be here and we need to make them in America and they need to be free in every household so we could tell if a kid is sick or not.



Yes, I encouraged mask. Of course, everyone should be vaccinated to protect those around you. But as usual, purely political speech, Judge, nothing medical or public health about it.



PIRRO: Well, you know, one of the problems is that we don't make enough of our medicines in the United States. They are all coming from over there. Every administration says they are working on it, but if this rapid test that Biden was talking about, it is coming from China, is that what you're telling us?



SIEGEL: That is where a lot of it is made, and that's where the United Kingdom is getting it from, and the ones that are available here cost too much. The ones that they're selling in the pharmacies cost too much.



So he said, okay, we're going to put some money towards them, but I want them to be purely free. That's what the Defense Production Act is for, for free. And by the way, you're right, China is gaming the system, they made a crummy vaccine that they tried to push around the world.



Luckily, we caught on to that. The vaccines that were made here in the United States, Moderna vaccine way better than what came out of China. The same with the Pfizer. Again, China has throughout not only caused a pandemic, but also has tried to benefit off of it.



Free testing in every household in America, rapid test to see if your child is sick with COVID or has been exposed to COVID or not. That will keep the schools open, Judge.



PIRRO: All right. Dr. Marc Siegel, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And thanks to everyone. Don't forget to set your DVRs so you never miss a show. Catch more via cameo.com/judgejeanine.



Thanks so much for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice, and the American way.

