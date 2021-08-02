'Judge Jeanine' on Biden's COVID messaging, defund the police movement

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Pirro ," July 31, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



Let's get right to my open.



Is the Biden administration recklessly endangering American citizens by allowing infected illegals from some of the poorest countries in the world where medical care is rare, and vaccinations even more rare to not only enter our country, but to then hand them over to non-government organizations like the Catholic Charities?



REP. HENRY CUELLAR (D-TX): What's happening is when Border Patrol drops folks off at a charity, the charity gets overloaded and then they drop them off at a hotel without even telling the local officials and that's not right.



The charity needs to tell the local officials especially if they are COVID positive.



And what I'm asking from the Biden administration is to do a pass. Do a pass.



PIRRO: When Texas Governor Greg Abbott had enough of Biden's releasing COVID infected illegals into Texas border towns, he issued an executive order that barred the ground transportation of migrants who could be carrying COVID-19.



Biden A.G. Merrick Garland threatened the governor to immediately rescind his executive order because it was quote, "both dangerous and unlawful." He said that the governor of Texas was quote, "jeopardizing the health and safety of noncitizens in Federal custody." Notice his concern is for noncitizens, not American citizens.



Yet, the Federal government wants us, American citizens to mask up even if we've been vaccinated, even when we're inside. Nancy Pelosi tells Congress and staff to mask up in the People's House or face arrest and fine.



The truth: The Biden administration failed that their effort to get us vaccinated by July 4th. And now we have to pay the price. But it's not just their failed message that is creating so much mixed confusion, it is their hatred of Donald Trump from the beginning that cause people to hesitate to get the vaccine.



DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Let's just say there's a vaccine that is approved and even distributed before the election. Would you get it?



KAMALA HARRIS (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, I think that's going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump.



If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it.



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I trust vaccines. I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump.



And at this moment, the American people can't either.



PIRRO: And now you want to mask us because you clearly failed in your effort to get us vaccinated, because the totalitarian impulse within you is so strong. Nothing makes sense.



A news report says that 50,000 illegals were released without a court date, when less than 10 percent bother to show up at I.C.E. facilities. Is that your argument? Is that the reason we should mask up so that we can protect those who are not vaccinated in the event of a breakthrough?



This new attempt to mask us at a time when hospitalizations and deaths are almost at an all-time low is laughable? Isn't the goal to keep people from dying of COVID? This new delta variant is not nearly as lethal, although it is contagious. And this is your excuse for mandating that vaccinated people wear a mask indoors? You don't even monitor people coming in through the southern border.



When every time I flew through an airport in New York, I had to put my life's medical history on a form and give it to someone from the National Guard. Look, I was a believer when that genius Fauci said, give us two weeks to flatten the curve. The way I figure it, that was 64 weeks ago.



This is all by design, and now Randi Weingarten from the AFT says, they want to try to make sure we get our kids in school. What's with the try? Right now, New York has a three percent infection rate. Are you going to start shutting down schools again? You expect parents to send their kids off for six hours breathing who knows what from a mask most often made in China. You don't think our children suffer from that alone when they are the least vulnerable?



Some people are skeptical because this is an emergency use vaccination. Why not push to accelerate approval for the vaccine?



It is sad that you think that we are so stupid that we don't know what you're doing. You are teeing us up for another lockdown no matter what you say. So, that when we go into the 2022 election, you can divide this country more than it is divided already by pitting us against each other, pitting us against illegals, pitting us against the government.



If we are vaccinated, we still have to wear a mask inside. That's plain stupid. And you say that you're following the science? No, you're not. You're relying on a study from a foreign country that was rejected in a peer review where the vaccine was not available.



You've lost us, even the most loyal people can stay with you because nothing you say makes sense. Because you defy logic, if you vaxx, no mask. Now, if we vaxx, we have to wear a mask and maybe double it inside.



What's the point of a vaccine if you have to mask up indoors and inhale whatever is in those mask? And you called us every name in the book. You said that we were the science deniers, we were the granny killers. But in truth, you are the science deniers, you are the granny killers.



Democrat governors like Cuomo and Gretchen Whitmer, you intentionally sent COVID infected patients into nursing homes and lied about it where our most vulnerable seniors were. And now, even your mega donors are coming after you. It's well deserved.



And the labor unions, you just can't mandate that labor unions tell their employees that they must mask up. That's an issue for collective bargaining. Unless, of course, they're in it with you.



But the biggest question of all, what is the end game? If everyone in America is ultimately vaccinated, but the rest of the world is not, do we still have to mask up?



And Mr. Biden, by letting in illegals nonstop a million from January to today -- and that's an understatement -- you are guaranteeing that we will never be free of your totalitarian impulse to control us.



And that's my open.



Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter, #JudgeJeanine.



And here with reaction to my open and to give us the latest information we need to know about the delta COVID strain, author of "COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science," Fox News analyst, Dr. Marc Siegel joins me now.



All right, Dr. Siegel, let's get one thing straight. We've got this delta variant because it came from India, a country where they weren't vaccinating people, is that correct?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: I'm almost speechless, because your opening ended at the most important thing that's going on in the world right now, which we are almost not talking about here in the United States, which is less than 10 percent of the people in India are vaccinated. We're calling it the delta variant, which makes everyone forget where it came from, but it came from India, because there were thousands and thousands and thousands of cases and no vaccine.



Guess what happened?



The virus transformed itself. It mutated it. It spit out a variant.



In Africa, by the way, there's less than one percent of the people vaccinated. So, even if this whole country were vaccinated, which I think is an extremely good idea, by the way, even if it were, your point is correct. Your point is so correct. It's a worldwide problem. And in other parts of the world, where millions and millions, even billions of people live, there's so little vaccine that the variants are almost inevitable and one may come along that evades the vaccine.



PIRRO: Well, it's a worldwide problem for us that is exacerbated by the fact that the Biden administration is opening the borders, throwing down the welcome mat, giving illegals with COVID, to the NGOs like the Catholic Charities who take them to hotels, they go to restaurants. There is no monitoring, no supervision. They are sending them into the interior of the United States.



But let's just keep going through. Let's assume --



SIEGEL: Agree.



PIRRO: So, let's assume that their messaging has been a failure, they want to get all of us vaccinated. Why are people assuming that, you know, maybe it's the Trump people who aren't vaccinated? Is it the minority community that is mostly non-vaccinated?



SIEGEL: Well, so that's a point of what they call misinformation. You're absolutely right. The minority community is not fully vaccinated because of hundreds of years of distrust that can't go away overnight. There's also the fact that Independents are not vaccinated. It's not simply -- but you said in the open something that I want to emphasize here.



Imagine what it would have felt like if President Biden and he had another opportunity yesterday, didn't he, to praise President Trump, to reverse himself about this distrust about the vaccine that he showed before he got in to office. What if he said, nine months, it isn't the speed vaccine that I don't trust because it came from President Trump.



How about saying that the team President Trump put together involved research that went back since the 1980s and sped it in a way that was scientifically correct, scientifically accurate, used the best of the private sector, plus the military? What a breath of fresh air. Maybe he gets some people to be vaccinated if he talked like that.



PIRRO: Well, and certainly your point is that to a certain extent, he and Kamala Harris are responsible for the distrust that people have by saying they wouldn't take it, and that's the vaccine that we're all taking.



But let me let me move on from there. So, if we're vaccinated, the delta variant is nowhere near lethal, and let's put up some of the screens we've got. In terms of hospitalizations, in terms of lethality, and in terms of the number of cases -- I think we've got some full screens that show that there are very few if any of these cases that the line is almost at the bottom.



You can say hospitalizations in the United States were low here, daily COVID hospitalizations, then we've got the cases, and then you can see it is low there again, then we've got the deaths and that is low. All of a sudden, they want to mask us again. What is this about? Look at that. Look at how well that number is.



SIEGEL: Judge, you know more about what this is about than me. You've been in politics for many years. This is fear to control. They don't message the idea of the low death rate because the highest risk groups are already largely vaccinated like the elderly. It's always how many cases there are, not about the fact that almost everyone that's vaccinated gets either a mild case or no case. That actually might -- that positive messaging might actually get more people to take the vaccine.



But it's always, you have misinformation, we have correct information. You know, this idea that you have a moral requirement, instead of talking about it in more personal terms -- protect yourself, protect your family, you'll get a mild case at worst. All it is, is fear messaging, the politics to control the non-ending pandemic.



PIRRO: It will be non-ending because the more people come into the southern border, and the last I saw, it is 161 countries, the more variants are going to come in. We're getting the vaccination, I mean, talk to your doctor, you get your doctor's input, and we're protected, but we're wearing a mask to protect other people. Does that make sense?



SIEGEL: Well, we're actually using -- yes, yes. We're using a mask to protect the unvaccinated and the border is one place where this is going on, as you said, people streaming in, bringing COVID. They're not taking the vaccine at the border, are they? And a lot -- a lot of people at the border that are at risk of COVID are not vaccinated.



And so in a way we're asking the vaccinated to wear a mask in order to protect the unvaccinated when in reality --



PIRRO: To protect the unmasked.



SIEGEL: Right, to protect -- the unmasked and unvaccinated and that's not what America is about.



PIRRO: Yes, but they took a risk -- they took a risk. They decided to take a risk. It's like, you know, ice skating on the pond when the ice is thin.



But let me -- Randi Weingarten talked about the fact that she is bemoaning the fact that kids under the age of 12 can't take the vaccine, which to me, my antennas go up that is that going to be your new argument for not opening schools? Should parents vaccinate kids with an experimental vaccine under the age of 12?



SIEGEL: Listen. Listen, Judge, right now, that's not even on the table because we don't have the vaccine approved for under 12. But I want to focus instead on your major point here, which is beware the teachers unions, beware any attempt to close schools, beware fear mongering as a method of closing schools. Beware people that -- teachers that love teaching remotely, excuse me, apologies to teachers out there, but you know, it's better for a teacher to teach remotely than for a poor six year old that doesn't even afford -- isn't even able to afford an iPad, let alone all the socialization issues, mental health issues climbing out of control, substance abuse climbing out of control.



It isn't a question about whether the school should be open or not. They have to be open. And study after study has shown decreased risk of spread in schools than if you take the same kid and put them out in the community or put them at home with their parents. That's when more spread occurs, not in schools.



PIRRO: You know, it is a sad situation we're in, but Dr. Marc Siegel, thank goodness for you. Thanks for being on with us tonight.



And next, we investigate the surge of deadly drugs flowing into the U.S. that are killing our kids, and why the Democrats refuse to take the necessary steps to stop it.



PIRRO: Fatal drug overdoses spiking to terrifying record levels in the U.S. over the last year, affecting not only adults, but also our young, vulnerable kids.



Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid. It is largely to blame as seizures are skyrocketing at the border and with Biden's disastrous border policies, there is no end in sight. So, the drug cartels continue to become more emboldened. The drugs continue to pour in to our country and continued to kill.



Former D.E.A. special ops division agent, Derek Maltz joins me now with in- depth details you need to know about this epidemic.



First of all, Derek, thanks so much for being with us and for my viewers, I think they need to know that you were in charge of a division that coordinated more than 30 agencies from three different countries, and you were also responsible for coordinating the multiagency response that resulted in the capture of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin, Chapo Guzman.



So, we're hearing a lot about fentanyl, but the problem in this country is people don't think that it affects us or their children. Tell us what's going on.



DEREK MALTZ, FORMER D.E.A. AGENT: Okay, Judge, thank you very much. So, to start off, the Orange County Sheriff's Department of California just published statistics this week that showed there's over a thousand percent increase in fatal overdose deaths from fentanyl. From 2016, there were only 37 deaths and it went up to 432 deaths.



This is alarming, and this is news that we've never seen in the history of the country. We have poisonous fentanyl coming in from labs in Mexico that is being made by the cartels as they are running their multibillion dollar operations with the migrant smuggling now, and they are putting the fentanyl and cocaine, heroin methamphetamine, but what they're also doing is they're making the pills -- Xanax, OxyContin, and also Adderall and other pills and they're putting the poisonous fentanyl in the pills, so kids are being deceived. That's why there are so many deaths in America.



We don't just have an opioid addiction crisis anymore. We have massive fentanyl murders and fentanyl poisonings like we've never seen. So, all parents in America need to be aware. They're buying stuff on social media. There are these mill operations all over America where they're packaging this stuff and they are making it with their own pill presses that they're buying from China and other countries, and they are making it in our backyards here in America as well.



PIRRO: But, Derek, let me ask you something, though. We've got the M-30s and the blue 30s. Is that what they're called, but the fentanyl is being pressed into them? What is the point of that? If a kid thinks he or she is buying OxyContin or they are buying Xanax for example, they can get hit with fentanyl and two milligrams is going to kill them. What is the point of pressing the fentanyl in the pill?



MALTZ: Well, the point is, Judge, the cartels don't care about human life. They care about making billions of dollars. So, it's a lot cheaper for them to buy or make fentanyl. They could buy kilogram quantities of fentanyl for $3,000.00 a kilogram from China. But if they can produce mass amounts of these pills, more and more customers are going to need the product.



Now, let me just give you an example. On the border in Phoenix, Arizona, it only costs $2.00 to buy a pill at a wholesale level. So if you buy 100,000 pills at $2.00, and you sell them for $30.00 or $40.00 or $50.00 a pill, you could see the profit margin, and that's why the cartels are doing it. It's all about the money.



PIRRO: And what is the role of China in all of this?



MALTZ: Well, Judge, the Chinese have been producing massive amounts of precursor chemicals for many years, for making methamphetamine as an example. Right now, there are industrial sized labs in Mexico that are pumping out seven tons of methamphetamine every three days. That's why our country is being inundated with methamphetamine as well.



But in the fentanyl world, they are now sending all the main precursor chemicals to the chemists that are sitting in the labs in Mexico that are making the fentanyl poison. So, the cartels are now starting to take over the importation, the manufacturing, and the distribution of the fentanyl that's killing kids at record levels. That's the issue.



PIRRO: Why is the United States -- why is it -- very quickly -- why is the United States government not stopping this? We're not saying anything that they don't know. You were in the Department of Justice.



MALTZ: Well, basically, they're not even acknowledging what the current problem is because they don't want to -- they don't want to attach it to the open border policies that make them look bad. But the reality is, the kids are dying and they have a responsibility to save the lives and to do what they get paid to do -- protect Americans. Period.



PIRRO: And so in the end, we just have to live because they want open borders with the drugs that come through it and all the crime that attaches to it, along with the -- it looks like an intentional killing by pressing fentanyl into pills that our kids are buying.



MALTZ: Judge, I would say this is a chemical weapons attack. China is behind it. The Chinese criminal organizations are working with the cartels and they are using the cartels to do the dirty business, but the cartels are so greedy, they don't care that it's killing because they're making billions. That's the bottom line.



PIRRO: How sad. Derek Maltz, thank you so much for being with us. We're going to stay on this story. Thank you.



And still ahead, a reality check for some Democrat leaders as they seem to be changing their tune on the push to defund police. But is it too late? Is it too little to save our cities?



Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds sounds off next.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We arrest them, and they're not staying in jail. What happens when they get out? They continue the crime and the victimization and the violence. Somebody needs to step up and keep these people in jail.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Calls for more police and more funding from two unlikely people this week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan finally seem to have opened their eyes and now see what's really happening in their crime-ridden cities.



My next guest is tirelessly fighting the violent crime surge in South Carolina, but his frustration is at a boiling point with not only the increase in crime, but repeat offenders continuing to get out of jail.



Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds joins me now. All right, Chief, I understand that Charleston for the last decade or so has been the number one tourist destination in the country, and it's a pretty beautiful and a pretty peaceful town. And although you, in particular in Charleston, seem to have the support of the City Council and the mayor, you are angry about what's going on in the country. Talk to us.



CHIEF LUTHER REYNOLDS, CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA POLICE: I'm very angry. I talk to my colleagues around the country and, and there's a resounding theme, and we do have great support here. We have a very safe city. But our state since recording data since 1960, in 2020, recorded the most violent crime, the most killings in the history of our state and we are on track to do worse this year than last year.



And every one of these victims has a face, every one of these communities deserves better. And I hear the sound of a wailing mother who's just lost a child. And I'm promise you, you can never get that out of your mind when you hear that, when you see that, when you witness that and it is happening too much. It's preventable. It's predictable, and there is so much more that we can do when we arrest these violent -- armed, violent repeat criminal offenders, which we're doing all the time.



They need to go to jail, and they need to stay there and that's not happening.



PIRRO: What do you think of the Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, you know, who is like the Summer of Love, everything is great while the burning down and creating these CHAZ zones. Now all of a sudden, she's like, well, maybe we have to fund the police.



They are not stupid. I mean, is this just a political narrative that they went with? And they were willing to have people die on the streets to go with that narrative? What is that about?



REYNOLDS: I'd say, I can't speak to Seattle, but I will tell you. I have spoken to Robert Contee, I heard you mentioned him earlier. He's a great chief. He's very vocal. He has spoken out recently, and I know that they're getting funding reinstated properly and appropriately so, so that they can adequately protect their city.



The communities, when defunding occurs, the communities that need the police the very most are the ones that are the most negatively impacted by that lack of funding and that loss of funding. Because inevitably, most of our budgets are personnel costs, that means you're taking cops out of the communities and those communities that experience the most violence are the ones that lose the cops first.



And I can tell you in talking to those people, the people that are pushing this idea, this narrative of defunding, they don't have a connection to them. They're not walking in those communities. They're not listening to those community members. I promise you, I've heard from them, and loud and clear, they are saying, not only do we not want less cops, we want more police.



We want police to protect us and they serve us and --



PIRRO: Yes no, go ahead, Chief. Go ahead.



REYNOLDS: They want to be treated with dignity and respect. They want us to do things right. But they want the police in their communities. They want their children to be protected.



When you leave some of these crime scenes, you see kids on the other side of the crime tape, and I look at it, I'll never get used to it. And I'm telling you, these young kids, just like we have family, we have children, they deserve our best. They deserve a lot better.



A lot of those kids have to go to school and they have to take tests, placement tests, and other things. They play sports. And some of these scenes that we've had, Judge, we've had over 50 shell casings, multiple guns, long guns, 762 rounds, things that you would see maybe on a battlefield, some of these wounds. In every one of these cases, it's a repeat, armed, violent criminal offender, and those people we are arresting regularly, and they're not staying in jail. They're getting put out, and I'm telling you, it has to change.



PIRRO: Well, with the few seconds that we have left, you know, this so- called bail reform, I guess it's in effect in your state as well where everybody is virtually let out of jail without bail.



REYNOLDS: I'll tell you, the bond system, there is so much that needs to be improved. These people, up to and including murderers are being let out every day and they should be staying in jail and even when I disagree with that decision, they are let out, and they disregard all the conditions of their bond.



They need to be revoked. They're not being revoked. They're not being properly monitored with their GPS. None of those systems are working adequately and there needs to be accountability with that, just like there needs to be accountability with all of us.



PIRRO: All right, Chief Reynolds, we're going to be in touch with you. I want to hear about some of these people being released. We've got a segment called Rogue Judges and we want to see that.



Anyway, thank you for being with us.



And up next, we have video evidence of what could be the worst Biden gaffe to date. Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell will be here to react. Don't go anywhere.



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. Stumbling bumbling Joe is at it again. This time, he thought he was the Vice President in the Trump administration. I'm not joking. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Back in 2009, during the so-called Great Recession, the President asked me to be in charge of managing that piece then President Trump -- excuse me, Freudian slip -- that was the last President, because anyway, that was -- President Obama when I was Vice President.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Here with the reaction, FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren, and FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell. Okay, Leo, I'm going to start with you first. Okay, first of all, I don't think it's a Freudian slip, but maybe I'm wrong. Why is Trump on his brain? What's with him?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: First of all, it's not a Freudian slip. But Trump is on his brain all the time, 24/7. He wanted to be the Vice President under President Trump. The problem is this. President Trump cast a large shadow over the White House, the administration, and the entire Democratic Party, Judge. They are basically afraid of Donald Trump and Donald Trump's accomplishments in four years, I'm telling right now he exceeded the accomplishments of Obama and Biden for eight years.



One last point, they will never give Donald Trump full credit that he deserves for Operation Warp Speed. He is responsible for the vaccine, and that is a shameful attitude on the part of the Joe Biden administration.



PIRRO: Right. It is. All right, Tomi.



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Yes, I don't know if we can call it a Freudian slip. I think it's more like slipping a COGLIANESE: and this has been happening for quite some time. But when you repeatedly slip, you're not slipping anymore, this is a pattern. This is the mental state of our President, and I wish it wasn't funny. I wish that we could just laugh about it and then it would be okay.



But it's not, this is the President of the United States. But I will do something that I don't often do with my good buddy, Leo Terrell, I will disagree with him. I don't think that Donald Trump is on Joe Biden's mind because I don't know what's on Joe Biden's mind.



It certainly isn't the border. It certainly isn't crime. It certainly isn't what we're going to do about these new mask mandates. You can't ask the man anything.



I don't know what's on his mind, quite frankly. I think, it's ice cream and that's really the travesty here.



PIRRO: Well, you know what I think is on his mind, I think he is dreaming about driving an 18-wheeler, a semi-truck, because the most white outs he could come up with was that he actually rode in one and didn't drive one.



I mean, if that -- you know, talk about liars. I mean, but nobody wants to call him a liar. But, you know -- let's take a listen to some sound from this week.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I'm talking about Made in America today. That's all I'm going to talk about.



Tomorrow, I'll talk about whatever you want to talk about.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: In May, you made it sound like the vaccine was the ticket for losing the mask forever.



BIDEN: That is true at the time because I thought there were people who were going to understand that getting vaccinated made a gigantic difference and what happened was, a new variant came along. They didn't get vaccinated. It was spread more rapidly and people -- more people were getting sick.



That's the difference.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: All right, Leo. So, what we've got is him running into the car, saying, I'm not talking about that today. I'm talking about Made in America today. I was waiting for him to say they'll be mad at me if I talk about that.



And then the second part of it was, he shows a little frustration with our Peter Doocy, which isn't right. It's just not right. It's not right.



TERRELL: Right. Peter Doocy asked an excellent question and he was agitated because he was caught in a lie. You don't want to call the President a liar, but the tape doesn't lie. He said one thing back in May and he is changing, and I'll tell you why.



He wants to keep the pandemic on the brain of the American public. He doesn't want to talk about the border. He doesn't want to talk about crime. He wants to play that pandemic game. And that is why he got agitated.



The other issue is this, Judge. This President can only handle one issue at a time. You see how upset he gets when someone asked a question other than the script that he is given by his handlers behind the scenes. They pull the puppet strings. He is only allowed to answer one or two topics, and if you go beyond those two topics, he can't answer because he's not prepared, he is not equipped and he doesn't know what he's talking about.



PIRRO: Yes, he can't. All right, but you know, Tomi, what Leo says is something that is very important. Why is he so focused on the pandemic? Why is the pandemic so important to him?



LAHREN: Well, I think the pandemic is important to everybody. But listen, this is the typical tactic of the left. We've got gas prices soaring. We've got inflation rising. We've got a surge at the border. We've got a crime surge.



So, what have you got to do? You've got to bring back COVID hysteria.



It's something that we need to talk about. It certainly is, but there are a lot of other issues plaguing our nation. And I say this again, if they are really so concerned about the mask mandate, why don't they start masking our border because there are hundreds of thousands of people coming over, untested, unvaccinated, and all here illegally. Start there, mask the border. That should be a perfect spot for your mandate, Joe.



PIRRO: All right. You make so much sense, Leo and Tomi, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And still ahead, outrage over the latest comments by the head of the teachers union on whether or not your kids will be back to school this fall. You need to hear this and Charlie Kirk's reaction, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten slammed after telling MSNBC we're going to try to reopen schools after C.D.C. mask guidance. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: We want schools to reopen and have a safe and welcoming climate in the fall. Delta threw us a real curveball. And you know, the lack of the herd immunity and enough people being vaccinated and, you know, kids not being able to get vaccines, 12 and under.



We're going to keep kids safe. We're going to keep our members safe and we're going to try to open up schools, and we're going to try to move through this political battlefield.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Unbelievable. Joining me now with reaction to that and a few other outrageous stories from this week, Turning Point U.S.A., President, Charlie Kirk. All right, Charlie, I just -- when I heard her say this week, we're going to try to get the kids back in school. I think she tried all last year and she wasn't successful. So, how do you interpret that?



CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT U.S.A.: I mean, it's completely reprehensible. It's not surprising. The American Federation of Teachers, alongside the National Education Association has done such harm to inner city children and through government education in our country.



I mean, we see in Baltimore, for example, Judge where, they looked at a couple inner city schools that were predominantly black, they couldn't find one kid that could read at grade level in fourth or fifth grade.



Randi Weingarten is going to be paid a lot of money this year, regardless whether or not kids get back in school. And if we really want to fix a lot of these issues that the corporate class and the ruling class in America seems to be so focused on, such as wealth inequality, or income inequality, or what they would call systemic racism, wouldn't it be important, Judge, to try to focus on education, most importantly, having kids in schools?



One of the tragedies of the last year and a half of the lockdowns is how we have basically lost an entire generation of kids that just some are not even showing up at all to these schools. And the problem with the public sector unions is that they're not held accountable.



They get their dues, they get their -- they give campaign contributions to Democrats, they get protected in return. I would call them close to a cartel, and they've done such damage to so many children in America.



PIRRO: What about the fact that we're seeing when they are in school, there is a story out of Minnesota where Minnesota fourth graders are told to hide certain information from their parents. Explain that to the viewers.



KIRK: Yes, this is a really important story, Judge, and we're seeing this theme all across the country where you're seeing schools that are trying to turn the children against their parents. This made national news on foxnews.com where a fourth grader came out and said that she was given this survey and that she was told not to tell her parents.



Now think about that, Judge, what's the significance of that? Well, it is a pattern of totalitarian style governments to always try to turn the child against the parent. They try to want to sow discord, they want to try to have disunity between the two. And for parents that are watching right now, I hope you realize and understand that there is a deliberate campaign by people in the media and in our schools to try to turn your children against you.



In the famous book in 1984, Judge, this was a common theme or in fact, Orwell wrote in 1984, that the parents were afraid of their children that the children might turn them in, and Orwell got so much right and I don't think he gets credit for being able to almost prophesy in this way on how governments are going to try to break that bond and we saw that in the story in Minnesota.



PIRRO: You know, Charlie, this is so frightening. Everything that's going on. It's almost like our Founding Fathers wouldn't recognize America. I mean, you and I are having trouble with this. This is a frightening situation. And education and schools are part of the, you know, part of the ground zero.



Anyway, Charlie Kirk, thanks so much for being with us tonight. Thanks for sharing that.



KIRK: Thank you, Judge.



PIRRO: All right, and next, an exciting sneak preview of my FOX Nation show. You're not going to want to miss this one.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



