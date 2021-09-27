'Justice' on Biden's border crisis, Democrats' anti-police rhetoric

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," September 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight right back in studio, so let's get right to my open.

It's a national emergency, out of control immigration. This week, the Biden administration told us that thousands of Haitians camped under that bridge in Del Rio, Texas faced immediate expulsion to Haiti. But the Associated Press says those same illegal Haitians in Del Rio were being released into the interior of the United States on a very, very large scale, not flown home as Biden promised.

So who to believe?

Yesterday, Homeland Security Secretary Clueless Alejandro Mayorkas cleared everything up. The prior administration left us in a mess and the system is broken. Really? The system is not broken. The left simply refuses to follow the law and the President is not fulfilling his constitutional duty.

Mayorkas says 30,000, not 15,000 Haitian illegals have been removed from Del Rio. Oh, that was fast. And there's only one reason we even know about Del Rio, a FOX News drone captured footage of the disaster building under that bridge. And Biden's F.A.A. immediately tried to stop those video images. Real transparency, huh?

So now that the area is cleared of illegal immigrants, where did the Haitians go? Kind of like those kids crammed into those rooms under foil blankets, and Biden refused to let us see them. And then poof, they were gone.

Honest Alejandro, not to be confused with Honest Abe said the 12,400 Haitians are in processing centers in the United States. He didn't break those numbers down. He didn't say where the other 17,600 were, if they were even being detained, whether they're even being given a notice to appear, or whether they're simply told to go on their merry way.

What we know for sure is that flights and buses are going into the interior of the United States loaded with Haitians into Arizona, Texas, New York, Florida, under cover of darkness.

So what could possibly go wrong?

Well, even our own Intel, the C.I.A. has serious concerns of infectious diseases beyond COVID, and they assess the degree of risk to us by Haitians as very high, ranging from hepatitis A and B to typhoid fever, dengue, and malaria, not to mention COVID; and Mayorkas response to whether any of the Haitians are being tested for any disease was a terse, "No."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: We do not test -- we did not test that population of individuals. We do not know -- I do not know I should say if I may be perfectly accurate --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: If we are not testing, then we are not treating. And if we are not treating, but instead moving Haitians into the interior of the United States, then we are simply spreading infections throughout the country, through schools, restaurants, apartments, grocery stores, coffee shops, as well as modes of transportation.

The left however, is comfortable lying to you with Biden blaming Border Patrol for the disaster at the border.

Mayorkas doesn't know how many illegals he released into the interior.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): How many people have been returned? How many people are being detained? How many people have been dispersed to all points around America?

MAYORKAS: Senator, I would be pleased to provide you with that.

JOHNSON: I want them now. Why don't you have that information now?

MAYORKAS: Senator, I do not have that data in front of me.

JOHNSON: Why not? Why don't you have that basic information?

MAYORKAS: Senator, I want to be accurate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Mayorkas insisting the administration has a plan that they are successfully executing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYORKAS: We have a plan. We are executing on our plan, and we will continue to do so.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): But you just testified that it's working. I'm just trying to understand. This is -- is this success?

MAYORKAS: We continue to do the work that we are required to do to secure our border.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: When asked about vaccinations and testing for COVID, here is Press Secretary Psaki's response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: If somebody walks into the country right across the river, does somebody asked them to see their vaccination card?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: If they have symptoms they are -- the intention is for them to be quarantined. That is our process. They're not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Now, the left doesn't want me or anyone else to say this to you. They have learned that the way to stop us from commenting on their lives and their lunacy, whether it be about Black Lives Matter or burning down neighborhoods or CRT being taught in our classrooms, or denying that immigrants must be vaccinated is to muzzle us as racist, xenophobic, and Islamophobic.

This shaming is part of their plan to radically change our country. The nonsense political correctness they have created and their subsequent cancel culture consequence creates fear, causing you to not speak, so they will lie to you, but you do not respond for fear that you will be called out, shunned, and then cancelled.

For too long, people have been silenced because of a fear of being labeled or even losing their jobs.

We are Americans. We have the right to express our thoughts and our beliefs. I know I'm not a racist, and I know I'm not a xenophobe. My whole career has been just the opposite of that. And I know I will not lose my job, and for sure, they're not going to muzzle me.

The truth: Because of immigration, nearly a quarter of Border Patrol in the Rio Grande sector got COVID. The truth: Brazilians and people from Chile are now lined up with the Darien Gap near Panama, 30,000 of them ready to surge the American border, and they know they won't be stopped.

They know that the United States will not protect its international border, that the United States will actually criticize, threaten, and punish our border control who are charged with the job of protecting our border. Our adversaries know this. They just lie and they say the border is closed, but we know the 240 miles of our border has zero security.

And Vice President Kamala Harris and other clueless administration talking heads, when she shows up, she falsely accuses the Border Patrol agents on horses are whipping Haitian immigrants. Biden himself says these people will pay and there will be consequences.

Talk about a sentencing before the investigation is even concluded.

Now word about border control and agents on horseback. They are on an international border doing their job. They were given horses by their department. They are not rogue. They are protecting the sovereignty of this country. It's in their job specs. It's their mission.

Ever go to a football game and see horses on the field? They are not there to create a problem. They are there for crowd control.

But the left doesn't care about the truth, they only care about the pivot to racism. Just as good old Maxine Waters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): I'm pissed. I'm unhappy. And I'm not just unhappy with the cowboys who were running down Haitians.

What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: These people are determined to create division, and the only way to fight it is to be outspoken and unafraid. They have frightened most people into a corner turning once brave Americans into those too afraid to speak the truth for fear the left will destroy them. Do not let that happen.

And that's my open.

Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter, #JudgeJeanine.

Here not react to my open and the Biden administration's lies and dangerous failures at the border, FOX nation host and investigative journalist, Lara Logan, and former Acting Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell.

Good evening to both. Lara, I will start with you. My understanding is that that you have information that there is a bioweapon specialist who told you that the immigrant surge is on its way to launch a virus attack. Tell us about that.

LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA": Well, this is what I was told, Judge, there is a group of Intelligence and bioweapon type of people and veterans who have been investigating and monitoring, trying as best they can because so much of it is hidden, the movements of migrants in the middle of the night all across this country, especially in large numbers.

And then at the same time they were monitoring and tracking the surge in COVID cases and what they found when they overlaid those computer models is that wherever there was a large mass movement of illegal immigrants, there was also a minimum of a 200 percent surge in COVID.

So I spoke to other, you know, professionals who are very familiar with this, bioweapon specialists, and they just said that that's, you know, that's what they would call a virus bomb. That's how you would disperse a virus using your human as your bomb.

And so, this is something that is ongoing. They're still looking at it. They're still investigating it. They haven't come out publicly with their findings. But it's well documented by the C.D.C. over the years that anywhere that you've had, you know, there's been previous cases and other diseases where you've had these kinds of movements and it's resulted in that.

And it's hardly surprising considering that, you know, they're not testing anybody out. People haven't necessarily -- have access to vaccines and so on.

PIRRO: That is the whole point. And, you know, we've got Ric Grenell, we've got the -- you know, the Biden administration is saying, we are not testing them. We know they can't force them to vaccinate. You know, if they're not testing them, then how can they allegedly be quarantining anybody, and everybody is gone from the Rio Grande under the bridge there in Del Rio.

So what do we do? How do we protect Americans from what Lara is talking about?

RICHARD GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Well, first of all, we have to be very clear. We've seen what the Biden administration is doing -- outright lying. Look at the pictures of the immigration officers on the horses. We know they're not whipping people like slaves. That's a ridiculous argument.

LOGAN: That's right.

GRENELL: And guess what? They're going with it in Washington, D.C. The Biden administration continues after seeing these pictures, they continue to go at it with whipping slaves. If that doesn't convince everybody in America that Washington, D.C. and the Biden administration, they're doing their own thing.

It's unrelated to facts. They are telling us that the border is fine. I can tell you, the border is not fine. And the word is out around the world, get to Mexico, and surge the border.

Now look, I always want to make one thing clear. We are the most generous nation in the history of the world when it comes to immigration. We give a million people a year the ability to become American citizens. But guess what? There are a hundred million people waiting. We have to have rules.

And the whole idea that somehow we're stingy or we're bad Americans because we want rules. That is ridiculous, just as much as it is to say that these immigration officials were whipping people like slaves. That's totally wrong.

PIRRO: Well, you know what, you don't even see them. All you have to do is look at it. But Lara, I want to go back to you. I mean, what Ric is saying is that basically, the laws don't matter. And so every time they say the system is broken as an excuse, they're basically saying, we don't have any laws, aren't they?

LOGAN: You know what they're doing, they want you to give up on your laws, and give up on having them enforced, because then it's easy for them to do whatever they want.

It's about breaking your will to fight, and you can see that all across the spectrum because when you look at the border, you know, there isn't a border anymore, right? It's gone.

The immigration law is not enforced. I.C.E. has had its hands tied. And on top of that, the Biden administration has even removed the word "illegal" from the conversation. You're not allowed to talk about illegal immigrants anymore. You have to say migrants.

Well, why that is so important, is that every single thing they do is not a failure. It's not just chaos. It's not a mistake. You know, because they don't try to correct it. It is a plan.

And when you look at that, what is their plan? Well, they talk about the, you know, safe, regular, orderly migration, right? We now have waves of migration, regular waves, and irregular waves. We don't have illegal immigration, we don't have a crisis. We don't have a problem.

That language is word for word, what you can read at the United Nations, the 2018 U.N. Global Compact on Migration, which made migration a human right, then in their book supersedes all other rights, sovereign rights, constitutional rights, God-given rights and so on.

And then it's really interesting because for those of you, you know, who have not forgotten the Summer of Love with Antifa, if you look at the anarchist platforms, you will see them rejoicing right now because they're taking those narratives, that false narrative that Ric Grenell articulated so well there, right, about the horse patrol agents, and they take that and they take the border.

This is our chance now to get rid of the border, just the way they want to do with police, rid of the D.O.J., rid of the F.B.I., rid of everything, right? And if you give up -- if you give up, then they've won.

PIRRO: Ric Grenell, I want to ask about one thing. Ric, you're a national security expert. You were the Acting Director of D.N.I. How does this affect our National Security? Forget education, medication, housing, and money -- national security.

GRENELL: Well, what Lara is saying is totally true that the migration issue that the U.N. is pushing, it means no borders. What they want to be able to do is to say migrants have a right to come in, and you shouldn't stop them and they're trying to break us.

Ronald Reagan said every generation has to stand up and fight for its freedom. It's not guaranteed, Judge. We know that. We're not asking people to storm the Beaches of Normandy, but we are asking people to speak up and forget about this cancel culture, fight for your country. It's time to fight for freedom. Freedom isn't free.

PIRRO: Yes, indeed. Lara Logan, Ric Grenell, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

And just ahead, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig sounds off on the squad's latest dangerous attempts to empty the prisons and why he is all in for the fight to become Michigan's next governor. Don't go anywhere.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Open the jails and let all the criminals back on the streets -- that's the latest frightening squad goals headline this week from none other than AOC.

My next guest is outraged at the Democrats' dangerous anti-police, anti- victim policies and the failing leadership across the country. He says he is ready to do something about it in his state.

Former Detroit Police Chief and gubernatorial candidate in the Great State of Michigan, James Craig joins me now.

All right, I still will call you Chief Craig because that's how I know you. AOC now watching --

JAMES CRAIG, FORMER POLICE CHIEF OF DETROIT, MICHIGAN: Chief Craig is fine.

PIRRO: Yes, okay. AOC wants to empty the jails. AOC says that the jails are inhumane and that no matter what these criminals did to earn a place or residency in a prison, they should be released.

In addition to that, we now know Ben & Jerry's releasing a change in brewing flavor, apparently, and the money is going to go to grassroots groups working to transform public safety in America like Cori Bush. What's going on in this country?

CRAIG: Unbelievable insanity, hypocrisy. Let's start with Cory Booker. Let's -- well, no, we'll go back to AOC because, you know, we are going down a pathway, Judge Jeanine, of making criminal defendants into victims. What's missing in the conversation, and it is continually missing is what about people who live in vulnerable communities? What about the folks who are truly victims? They're not victims anymore.

The real victims in their mind is folks that are incarcerated, shameful. It is absolutely shameful.

PIRRO: Well, you know --

CRAIG: And then these corporations who are aligning with this woke mentality, who are you speaking for? I've got to tell you, we're going down a very dark road. And people like myself, and these so-called moderates, because when they don't stand up and say anything, Judge Jeanine, they are complicit.

PIRRO: Are you a moderate?

CRAIG: Well, I'm a Republican, I'm a conservative, I'm a moderate, but I will tell you, I'm about law and order. Absolutely. I'm about law and order.

PIRRO: Okay --

CRAIG: But I've got to tell what I see going on in our country, in our state, we're in trouble. There needs to be more folks to stand up and denounce this rhetoric. This is not working.

PIRRO: All right, but let me ask you this Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the woman that you're running against supports a spirit of defunding the police. Now, what will you do as governor?

CRAIG: Absolutely.

PIRRO: How will you act as it relates to that particular issue?

CRAIG: First of all, I'm a leader. I'm a 44-year public servant in law enforcement and guess what? I've denounced defunding the police. I've denounced ending qualified immunity. And the men and women who serve, I don't care if it's here in Michigan, across this country, know one thing, I support them.

But I've got to tell you, Judge Jeanine, I've got some great news tonight, some real great news.

PIRRO: And?

CRAIG: I'm out here on Mackinac Island, here in the Great State of Michigan, and this is kind of unique to the State of Michigan, they do something called a straw poll.

PIRRO: You've got the results?

CRAIG: You know, the position of governor -- oh, yes, I do.

PIRRO: What are the results?

CRAIG: Guess what? Almost 60 percent -- sixty percent, we are in it to win it, and the closest contender of the G.O.P. is at 19 percent. So, yes, we are going to win this.

PIRRO: And so if you win this, I mean that your message has to be clear regarding Gretchen Whitmer and the lockdowns that she's had, as well as law enforcement and her spirit of defunding. But can people rely on you to make sure that that kind of thing is carried through by making sure that we budget law enforcement, by using moneys that we need to protect American victims as opposed to protecting these illegals who are coming to the country with sanctuary cities?

CRAIG: Michiganders can count on me. Look, I didn't just start this yesterday. I've been an ardent supporter of the men and women in uniform. Nothing has changed. I'm going to continue to fight the good fight because we know the vast majority of our cops do it the right way every single time.

I'm also going to support small businesses. I like freedoms. I like liberty.

Let me tell you something. One thing that I've learned out here on this Great Island, Mackinac Island, so many people have come up to me and said one thing, we need change. You're a leader, and we know you can make it happen. So if the viewers, can go to chiefjamescraig.com.

PIRRO: We are running out of time. Congratulations. Almost 60 percent in the straw poll. Good things are in for you, Chief. Good luck.

CRAIG: Yes. Thanks.

PIRRO: And next, the latest developments on the manhunt and F.B.I. warrant out for Brian Laundrie.

Plus, Dr. Baden on what we need to know about Gabby's murder to help solve the case.

Back in a moment.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT Welcome to "FOX News Live," I'm Ashley Strohmier.

We are a step closer to seeing what is in the President's $3.5 trillion social spending plan. The House Budget Committee giving the plan its okay today. It is more than 2,400 pages long.

Democrats now have to figure out how to get it to the floor for approval and then get a thumbs up from the Senate. It will still be open for amendments.

And Hurricane Sam rapidly intensifies and is upgraded to a Category 4 storm by the National Hurricane Center. But right now, it's a storm with no apparent place to go. The Hurricane Center says it's too early to tell if and where it will come ashore. It's about a thousand miles east southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. It has a maximum sustained wind of 140 miles per hour with higher gusts.

I'm Ashley Strohmier. Now back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE.

For all of your headlines, log on to foxnews.com.

PIRRO: This week, a former seasoned law enforcement officer said domestic violence laws are not created for people simply going through your town or county on a trip in a van. They are made for people that live and reside in that city or county. That was wrong.

Domestic violence laws were created to protect all domestic violence victims wherever that crime occurs. Your address is irrelevant.

Now, the Utah Code says that the primary duty of law enforcement officers in a domestic violence call is to protect the victim and enforce the law. And quote, "If the police officer has probable cause to believe there will be continued violence against the alleged victim, the officer shall arrest and take the perpetrator into custody." Shall means must.

Now police officers are trained to look out for a victim who is crying, takes responsibility, is often afraid to speak up. Laundrie -- Brian Laundrie was seen by witnesses who called 9-1-1 hitting Gabby Petito repeatedly, and the officers indicated he had her phone, he was preventing her from getting into the van.

An arrest should have been considered and there was probable cause to make it.

Now here with insight into what we may learn about how Gabby Petito was murdered, and what it could tell us about her killer, forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden joins me now.

All right, good evening, Doctor. Good to see you again.

DR. MICHAEL BADEN, FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST: Good evening.

PIRRO: All right, we know the manner of death. We are waiting for the cause of death. The cause of death will give us insight into Gabby Petito's last few moments, and people are saying to me, well, how will that tell us whether it was an accident? It probably was an accident. What say you?

BADEN: I think first that what you've just said about domestic violence is absolutely true. And one of the problems even with police investigations is when police respond to domestic violence, they are in danger. Oftentimes, one or the other, they figure that the police are more danger to them than the opponent is, than the other member of the family. So, it's a dangerous thing.

I think that the autopsy will tell us one, did Gabby fight back? How long did she fight back? Was she injured previously on that trip? How old are her injuries? Bruises that heal, even fractures that have not healed yet for she didn't see a doctor, whether this was just a one episode.

If the police and F.B.I. have already ruled out accident, whatever the cause is, either strangulation that cannot be an accident. It cannot be self-inflicted, or blunt force injuries, head injuries, and bodily injuries that cause death that could not be from an accidental fall.

Otherwise, they wouldn't call it a homicide. They know what the cause of death is. They know a lot of information that we don't have and the toxicology will be important. They'll even do a rape kit to see if she may have been sexually assaulted.

PIRRO: You know, Doctor, you're absolutely right, and I'm only going to interrupt you for a second here. They did not say accident. You and I both know what the manner of death. It could be homicide, suicide, accident, or natural.

BADEN: Right.

PIRRO: And the fact that they didn't say undetermined, which would signal a possible accident tells us they know it is a homicide. And you're right, they know if it is blunt force trauma. They know if it is strangulation, it is generally, you know, a personal -- very personal kind of killing, but we don't know and we're waiting for the toxicology.

How long do you think it's going to take will the defense is -- if there is one, if anyone is arrested, you know will they have a chance to do a review or what will happen to the body?

BADEN: Well, one of the things that will happen is the defense, if he gets arrested, will say that well, she was -- one of the possibilities that is that she was alive and well when he left her and somebody else came along and did the trauma and that's why the F.B.I. is doing a DNA on her body not to find out that it belongs to Laundrie because they know that his DNA will be on her, but to see if there's some third party's DNA on it, and they'll cover those bases.

It seems pretty obvious from Laundrie's actions afterwards that that he is not an innocent party, but that message can be established at trial.

PIRRO: Right. Dr. Baden, it's always so good to hear from you. You're always on your game and you're right. Consciousness of guilt was evidenced by Brian Laundrie, but until we know we don't know. Thank you again, Dr. Baden.

And still ahead, an epic meltdown on "The View" happens live on national television, and the Vice President of the United States is caught in the chaos. This important story is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: A bizarre and frankly, alarming scene ensued yesterday live on national television during "The View." Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": There seems to be something happening here that I'm not a hundred percent aware of.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We need the two of you to step off for a second.

BEHAR: And we'll tell you why.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More information later. It's a tease.

BEHAR: We will tell you why in a couple of minutes. So, shall I introduce the Vice President?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

BEHAR: Okay. So Vice President --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

BEHAR: No.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Joining me now with reaction are FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren, and the great Leo Terrell. Leo, hit it. I've got to start with you, Leo. Hit it.

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I'll tell you right now, Judge, this was a three-ring circus. Those two cohosts had COVID, and they were not even told, they were told on national TV.

What about the other individuals? I mean, I just saw a total circus breakdown. Here's Joy Behar not knowing what's going on. The two cohosts don't know what's going on. And what about the quarantine? The protection of all the individuals in that studio?

The left, it talks a good game about protocol and safety. And you saw a disaster on national TV. It was embarrassing, and it tells you one thing. It is pure rhetoric when they talk about COVID protection and safety.

PIRRO: And you know, Tomi, what's amazing to me is, you know, I can't believe that they do a COVID test apparently, that they don't get a response or an answer to until the middle of the show. I mean, that doesn't sound too bright.

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Especially when you have the Vice President of the United States of America set to come on the show. But I think the most interesting ironic part about this whole thing because I did actually watch "The View" yesterday. I wanted to see Kamala's performance or lack thereof.

PIRRO: You did.

LAHREN: So I watched it and I watched this happen live, and they spent the first several minutes of the show degrading, demoralizing the unvaccinated, blaming COVID upon them, even going so far as to say maybe insurance companies should stop covering the unvaccinated.

I mean, they were going in hard and then this bizarre cut to commercial, then all of a sudden the two have to leave because they have COVID. You really cannot make this stuff up.

PIRRO: You can't. You can't.

LAHREN: And then I think, though, it was great though, Judge for Kamala, because she only got about eight minutes. She didn't laugh one time. I think that this is the best thing in her situation that could have happened because she didn't really have to answer any questions and no awkward moment for her because Joy did it for her.

PIRRO: Right. She didn't have to answer any questions.

And I want to get to Chris Cuomo now accused. CNN's Chris Cuomo accused of sexually harassing a female producer while at ABC News. And there you see "The New York Times." "I hope he'll use his power to make change. Chris Cuomo sexually harassed me."

All right, Leo.

TERRELL: He has no -- Chris Cuomo -- let me be very clear. This is very offensive. He has no moral compass, just like his brother. He does not respect women.

Remember Chris Cuomo was trying to help his brother conceal sexual harassment. How in the heck can CNN allow him to do subjects involving sexual harassment?

PIRRO: It's amazing.

TERRELL: It's just impossible. It shows you he does not respect women. And it's a life of privilege. He demeans women.

Chris Cuomo should not ever, ever discuss the issue of sexual harassment. The fact that he tried to help his brother is a part of the conspiracy.

The Cuomo boys just don't have any respect at all, when it comes to women.

PIRRO: Or you know what, maybe there is something in their genes. Who knows? But I've got to tell you, Tomi, I mean, the fact that Chris Cuomo was writing apparently some of the things that his brother Andrew, who is now a disgraced former governor of New York, should say as he was being accused by victim after victim after victim.

You know, it's kind of -- it kind of gives you a creepy feeling about the two of them.

LAHREN: Well, it does. And speaking of that three-ring circus we were talking about earlier, the Cuomo family seems to also be a three-ring circus and so does CNN, but the liberal privilege here, the liberal privilege of liberal show host, liberals in media is astounding.

But I hope that Chris Cuomo gets the same treatment that he and others gave Brett Kavanaugh because I think that that is what he truly deserves. These liberals have no credibility, and they speak about things knowing their past, knowing the accusations that they hold within themselves, but they have that liberal privilege. So, they're not really scared and he has already been through so much and still able to keep his job.

So now, he is really just pushing it in everybody's face. How much can he get away with before CNN has to take note and do something? Well, I guess we're about to find out.

PIRRO: Look, I said it in my open, we've got -- we can't let them scare us into keeping our mouths shut for fear that we will be canceled. But now you have to take 30 seconds now, I have some major breaking news that have just come across my desk, our dear friend, Tomi Lahren, everybody -- that's a drum roll -- is engaged.

She is engaged to be married to a wonderful guy, and she's got that ring to show us and he's name is -- what?

TERRELL: Wait a minute, Judge. Judge and Tomi, look. Congratulations, Tomi for being -- for getting engaged. But you're not going to break up my partnership with you on Judge Jeanine. Okay? The marriage is fine, but you're not going to break us up. Okay, this is our TV partnership. So, the three of us.

PIRRO: Okay, but you know what --

LAHREN: There's nowhere else I'd rather be tonight than with you guys celebrating my engagement on my favorite show on FOX News with my two favorite people.

PIRRO: Well, Tommy, we are delighted for you. Much love and many, many happy days in the future for you. God bless you.

TERRELL: Yes. God bless.

PIRRO: Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell, thanks so much.

All right, and just ahead, a college football legend. The one and only Coach Lou Holtz joins JUSTICE for an interview you don't want to miss, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Sometimes in this crazy world we're living in, folks just need a win. Nobody knows better how to overcome adversity than my next guest, the one and only former Notre Dame football coach, Lou Holtz joins me now.

Good evening, Coach. It's so good to have you on especially on a day like today where Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41 to 31 points in the fourth quarter. I mean, you've got to feel great today.

LOU HOLTZ, FORMER NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL COACH: I feel very good. I predicted that Notre Dame would win. I'm also going to predict they'll be in the playoffs. There's nobody on their schedule they can't beat. They do the thing that great teams do.

PIRRO: Well, I've got to tell you, Coach, nobody knows better than you. I mean, you're the first coach in NCAA history to lead six different programs to the ball games and the only coach to guide four different programs to the final top 20 rankings. You are a hero, but more than that, you're someone who's a motivator and you're someone who's all American and I want to ask you this.

In my opening statement, I talked about the fact that what's going on, on our border is not only dangerous to us health-wise, but National Security- wise and we had Ric Grenell on and the truth is that Americans are afraid to speak up because they keep telling us we're racist or we're xenophobes or we're this, and then they cancel us. What's your take on all this?

HOLTZ: Well, first of all, I'm an old man, but the one thing I do know, we're always going to have problems, we're always going to have difficulties, we're always going to have challenges. That's part of life.

And we learn how to handle challenges, but I'm just tired of everybody telling me you can't do this, you can't say that. We don't have free speech anymore.

I grew up where sticks and stones may hurt my bones, but names never hurt me You have the right to say anything you want, but because I might defend one or two people, all of a sudden, everybody quiets up, and I think the sizeable majority has going to step forward and say I am going to live my life.

PIRRO: Right, and the problem though is that they end up being canceled or they end up being fired and you know, everyone is really afraid of what's going on in this country. And you know, you are someone who motivated people. You took kids from the inner city and you gave them, you know, the support, the energy, and the invigoration to just make it.

And right now in the inner city, they are defunding police. I mean how do we get past this?

HOLTZ: I think that the main thing and I always try to teach our players and my children and myself is very simple, make good choices. Where we are is because of choices you make.

You choose do drug, drop out of school, join a gang, get that group, and get arrested. You choose to be cold in life then stop blaming me for the choices you make. Let's teach people to make good choices. You follow three rules, do the right thing, do the best, and show people you care. You'll always make good choices, anytime you find somebody who is difficulties because of a choice they make,

And here's the other thing, if you feel you're deprived or put down because of choices somebody else made years ago, and think they are the only ones that can get you out of depths. Well, you understand, wherever you're at is because of the choices you make and if you change your choices, you yourself can lift yourself out of depths.

I think it was last Thursday, there was a great editorial on "The Wall Street Journal" page by a black individual, I don't recall his name, but he talked about the Great Society and how it's really changed our society and hurt the blacks more than anything else. We've got to teach everybody, make good choices, but also to encourage people.

PIRRO: Well, yes, and we are obviously in trying to encourage people, but in schools, what they're doing with CRT is they're basically saying the kids, you've got a white privilege and you know you're a horrible human being and America is horrible.

HOLTZ: I've put up my background with anybody else. I mean, I was born during the Depression. My dad died in third grade. I was born in a cellar. We lived there seven and half a years, no welfare, food stamps, safety net. We had one bedroom for all family. We have a kitchen, and half bath, half bath didn't have a tub or a shower seat, no welfare, no safety net.

But I would say I was born with a silver spoon because I was born in this country and I was taught if I make good choices and do positive things, great things can happen to you and your life.

PIRRO: All right, Lou Holtz, it's always great hearing from you. And congratulations to you on everything that you've done and for all the people that you have helped and you have motivated. You are an American hero, Coach Lou Holtz, thank you so much.

HOLTZ: Thank you. And I just want to close by saying that when you receive recommendation that somebody gave you, the opportunity to do so, so I owe thousands of people for the kind thing you said.

Have a great day, Judge. Always a pleasure.

PIRRO: Yes. Thank you, Lou.

All right, and coming up, a special message for all of you.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: I just want to say thank you so much to all of you who have been so kind in responding to my Sir Lancelot's passing. I received so many notes and so many letters. I even got flowers from some of you. I read every one of them and I hurt for you and for the dogs that you lost as well.

There I am. You can see me on the screen with Stella. We were both missing Sir Lancelot. We are really very, very lost without him.

But in any event, I want to thank you all for your kindness and your caring.

Don't forget, I'll be on next Saturday night. Don't forget to DVR the show if you can't watch it.

I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro fighting for truth, justice and the American way.

God bless.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.