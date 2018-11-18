Judge Jeanine: Move over fake news, here come fake laws

This is a rush transcript from "Justice," November 17, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Breaking tonight, the Florida race for governor is over as Democrat Andrew Gillum concedes, and President Trump visits parts of California devastated by the wildfires.

Hello and welcome to "Justice" live from DC. I'm Jeanine Pirro. Thanks for being with us. And thanks to all of you for once again making "Justice" number one last weekend. And for having made "Liars, Leakers, And Liberals" number one on the New York Times best sellers list. Coming up in a few minutes, a "Justice" exclusive. I'll be joined live by the governor-elect of Florida Ron DeSantis. His first interview since his opponent conceded just a few hours ago.

Also here tonight, Kellyanne Conway, Majority Leader Congressman Kevin McCarthy with Congressman Steve Scalise. Dr. Sebastian Gorka and Dana Loesch. They are all ahead. But first my open.

I for one am moving on from fake news. There is a new phrase in town, a new lingo with which to familiarize yourself, fake laws. That's what I said, fake laws. This is not about taking sides whether you are left, right, independent or agnostic, respect for our laws is essential. They are not fake, we are a nation of laws.

Now, Senators Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker - ironically all three eyeing the 2020 Presidential run - and the left insist that ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement be abolished. The call was wrapped up this week when Harris asserted that ICE is perceived as the modern-day Klu Klux Klan. Take a look as she grills acting director of ICE Ronald Vitiello.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: Are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion at ICE is being used enforce the laws and do you see any parallels?

RONALD VITIELLO, PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE TO HEAD ICE: I do not see any parallels between ...

HARRIS: I'm talking about perception.

VITIELLO: ... officers and agents.

HARRIS: I'm talking about perception.

VITIELLO: I do not see a parallel between what is constitutionally mandated as it relates to enforcing the law ...

HARRIS: Are you aware that there is a perception?

VITIELLO: ... protecting people's rights.

HARRIS: Are you aware that there's a perception ...

VITIELLO: ... that's puts ICE in the same category as the KKK.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Since when are carrying out the duties of law enforcement akin to acting like a Klansman? Since when are men and women to whom we give badges and guns, you uphold the law and put their lives on the line considered domestic terrorists? Since when do we persecute men and women for doing the job the law empowers them to do?

Perception is one thing, but laws passed by Congress signed by the Commander-in-Chief are reality. Irrespective of our like or dislike of a law, no one can choose to ignore the law. The law is meant to be followed and enforced.

Kamala, you were a prosecutor and Attorney General. You enforced the law by prosecuting those who didn't follow it. I doubt you asked the accused about their perception of the law, and I doubt you even cared. In fact, when you ran for Senate you promised to quote "combat" transnational gangs, working with Mexico to prevent them from bringing guns and drugs across our border. To fight human trafficking and to improve public safety.

How are you going to do that without ICE? Who are you going to call? Ghost busters? Was it a con then or is the con now?

As someone who claims to champion minority communities, you know they are the ones most impacted by drug cartels and gangs coming through our porous border.

Between 2017 and 2018, ICE seized more than 368,000 pounds of drugs and made almost 5,000 drug arrests. ICE made more than 1,700 arrests in gang investigations including MS-13 members. More than 430 criminal arrests in child exploitation investigations, rescuing hundreds of child victims, and you want to oppose ICE? You call them like KKK?

If you don't like a law, Kamala, there is a process to change it, and here is the rub. You can change it. As a United States senator, work within the framework of the exalted position to which you were elected; sponsor a bill, get support for the bill and get it passed.

Don't gin up people into a frenzy suggesting ICE is like the KKK with images of burning crosses and lynching of innocent African-Americans.

In likening it to innocent Mexicans and Central Americans, you of all people should understand the anger and hate that that conjures up. As a woman who is half African-American, you of all people should understand the history and the role of the KKK played through the Democratic Party.

So let me see if I get this right. ICE should be eliminated because it scares people. People who have broken our laws to come here. Many have already exhibited violence along the way, in Tijuana and Guatemala. Mostly men demanding entrance as if they are entitled to be here.

What you are doing is planting seeds of fear, resistance and resentment against ICE, among people who have no right to come here, who have already broken our laws to get here. And they are scared? People should be afraid when they violate our laws. The people though who should be afraid are innocent Americans at risk in sanctuary cities and states where illegals who are also criminals are given safe haven.

Your con puts those American citizens in jeopardy. How about a little dose of reality, Kamala and not your perception nonsense. Took at these pictures. Kate Steinle, Mollie Tibbetts, Nisa Mickens, Kayla Cuevas and the scores of American citizens killed by illegals.

Your perception of ICE as a KKK is pure insanity. This is America. The law is the law. Respect it. Honor it, fear it. Damn it, fear it. Any questions? And that's my open. If you like my opening statements, you will love my new book, "New York Times" number one bestseller, "Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy."

And now with reaction to my "Opening Statement" and all the breaking news today, counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway. Good evening, Kellyanne. Thanks for being here.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT: Welcome to Washington.

PIRRO: I love Washington.

CONWAY: It loves you.

PIRRO: I am not so sure, but thank you. All right, Kellyanne, what do you think of likening ICE to the KKK?

CONWAY: This is what happens when people have absolutely nothing substantive to offer aspirationally for their 2020 campaigns. They can't seem to figure out how to defeat Donald Trump. In the Senate, at the ballot box, through his justice nominees like Brett Kavanaugh, and so they try to do it by having these viral moments, trying to embarrass and harass and harangue people who are under oath just trying to report on the good work of in this case, the men and women of ICE.

And what galls we is, she doesn't even source. It's perception. Where on Twitter? Where? On one of these blue groups that are trying to find you. Where? Among your group of friends? Source it. Darn it. If he is under oath and she is not, she ought to at the very least, have to say here is where I heard the perception. Here is the problem --

PIRRO: I don't care about perception. Why should we?

CONWAY: ... we want reality because the reality is that they interdict almost a half million pounds of drugs. They arrested almost 500 criminals. They are helping with the human trafficking.

PIRRO: Yes, and saving children who are being exploited.

CONWAY: Saving children ...

PIRRO: And she should know this. The woman was the Attorney General.

CONWAY: I don't want to spend too much time on her and here's why, I work for the President of the United States who like the Vice President, Mike Pence, are the only two people guaranteed to be on the ballot in 2020, and the only ones truly still focused on 2018.

They are trying through this lame duck session to actually get things passed, to try to get action in immigration or trade or the economy. Those who are running in 2020 really have nothing of substance to say it seems and if America didn't get enough of Kamala Harris during the Kavanaugh hearings, they can see what her tactics are. They showed no dignity and no integrity during the Kavanaugh hearings trying to destroy this man and dehumanize him, and now here we are back.

Instead of saying, "Mr. Vitellio, tell us what your agency does. Tell America. Here is an inflection point to inform America," we're now interested in that.

PIRRO: Well, her job is to trash anyone who is part of the administration.

CONWAY: She's trying to outflank the unrest on the left.

PIRRO: But let's talk about the Democrats. Now that they are running the House, how do you see it playing out?

CONWAY: So they are most likely to overreach. And I think some of them are so worried about that, Jeanine that they will not commit their vote for speakership to Nancy Pelosi. They are worried that a vote for Nancy Pelosi looks like it's a vote for the past. She had that job for two terms before. They were unceremoniously defeated throughout this, spectacularly defeated in 2010. She held that for two terms. She is a great fundraiser, they say, but she also represents San Francisco. That's not the rest of the country.

If the Democrats want to win back states in the Presidential election that Donald Trump clobbered them in like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, they need to reach into those areas for their leadership.

So, if the generation is ideological, but she doesn't have the votes right now for speakership. I just think that the people on the committees who have been on the show since the Democrats won the House have been very careful to say, "Well, we're not going to only investigate, we will legislate," and when asked what can you work on, the President is telling - - they still don't know the answer.

PIRRO; But how do you think they view this kind of left wing progressive lunacy? Do you think that's what got them the House as opposed to gerrymandering and people retiring? Or do they think they have to move more to the middle?

CONWAY: Well, it depend on what you talk to. In other words, look at the 2020 field right now. If you shared all the pictures, it looks like a yearbook of a large public school. It's like 300 people running for President and I ask why. Because A, they think it's so easy to win, B, they can't believe some of the others who are running. Oh, boy, if he or she is running, I certainly should.

But it's ideologically disparate, and yet, they really all share the same opinion on abortion, on guns, on the tax cut which none of them voted for, on deregulation. Not a single one of them voted for the Omnibus last year, which gave our military - President Trump's budge gave the military the first pay raise in nine years.

PIRRO: I know. That's pretty horrible.

CONWAY: And the $717 billion, so they have shown what they are against. I think if the Democrats overreached, we are going to have a problem. Show me change. Show me the data where there is an appetite in most of the places in this country --

PIRRO; Yes, but you see, they can misinterpret and say, you got us the House.

CONWAY: They over reach and investigate.

PIRRO: All right, let me ask you one more thing, I love this and so do most people, although we should be talking about the President. The Palace intrigue. All right, John Kelly is going. This one is coming in. What's it like over there?

CONWAY: It's absolutely fine. I mean, I visited the President every single day this week until fairly late in the evening last night. Today, he was in California all day and wanted to see the destruction and devastation of the wildfire.

PIRRO: We're going to talk to Kevin McCarthy.

CONWAY: Firsthand, but the President is - this whole idea that he is fuming and eh is isolated, it comes from people who couldn't get through the front door in the first place or those who have been kicked out since. I'm actually giving this because if you look at most of those sourcing, it says, "Source familiar, outside advisers, someone close to the White House." The guy at Starbucks down the street.

So the President knows that, but he is so focused on his work. And look at what happened just this week. You have the governor's race finally called in Georgia and Florida. The Senate race in Florida of course is Rick Scott's and why is that important? Because you are adding up the number of candidate for whom the President went and campaigned for who actually prevailed. The governorship in places like Iowa, Ohio and Florida.

PIRRO: Yes, and we're going to have - we have some of them on.

CONWAY: Ron DeSantis, I think the first thing he is going to do is maybe get rid of this Snipes woman in Broward County.

PIRRO: I hope so.

CONWAY: But this President - you know what he did this week? Well, his work. He awarded the seven Medals of Honor. He signed the cybersecurity into law. And very importantly, he had a veterans and military event where he went to the whole litany of all of the success. The veterans love him. And the first responders and law enforcement that Kamala Harris is insulting and denigrating.

PIRRO: Every day.

CONWAY: They feel more deeply respected and better resourced because of President Trump.

PIRRO: All right, Kellyanne Conway, thanks for being with us tonight. And joining me now by phone, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy who actually was traveling with the President today was meeting with first responders and surveying the devastation in the tragic California wildfires. All right, good evening, Congressman?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF., HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER: Good evening, Judge, thanks for having me.

PIRRO: All right, are always happy to have you on. But Congressman, talk to us about what you saw today with the President.

MCCARTHY: I will tell you, I have been with the President a lot of different places of a lot of disasters. He was at his finest today. He came out to California. This Campfire up in Paradise. More than 12,000 homes destroyed, an entire city down to the ground. The firefighters fighting the fire. Their houses burnt down during the time. You walk in there, it was just a few buildings that were still standing, the firefighters told us they broke in, the people that couldn't get out of the city. They put them into this building, put the fire trucks around it and stopped the fire while it burned over the top of them to save the lives of the individuals there.

This is the biggest loss California has ever had, more than 70 people have died in this fire. More than a thousand still missing.

PIRRO: And many missing, right, right, and the President, I understand that he was with a lot of Democrats. He's making it clear that he has tried to work with the Democrats. Their philosophy of course, obstruct, resist. What was it like with the Democrats there in California today and the President?

MCCARTHY: You know what's amazing? This President was a statesman. Here he comes and he lands and we have Governor Brown and governor-elect Newsome with us. It was the four of us in the car driving, talking in ways that we can work together and I listened to governor-elect Newsome and Governor Brown thanking this President by how fast he signed to declare a disaster so that Federal funds can be there, working to make sure we can rebuild it.

You wouldn't know there was a problem between the two of us because this President put the politics aside because the people of California just went through one of the worst scenarios we could find. This fire is still burning. He showed the leadership of why he is the President of who he is today.

PIRRO: Congressman, I want to ask you something that I am going to - there was a statement that the President made, I'm going to read it because we don't have much time. The President said, "We serve in a divided government and a divided country. Our goal is to unite us back together again." I think that's your statement.

MCCARTHY: That was my quote, yes.

PIRRO: Okay, good. But --

MCCARTHY: Here we are after this election. Yes, divided with the Democrats and now, with Republicans still having the House - I mean, having the Senate, you've got a divided nation and here we had a tragic situation. I just watched this President unite people that have difference of opinion, because the first thing we are, we are all Americans and the one thing I look for in my leader, especially in a time of need is to show the statesmanship that I watched this President do today.

And not only did he deal with these fires, he went and dealt with the recent shooting, meeting some of the families, meeting the first responders. And the way this President reacts and the way these first responders react to this President because of the respect he gives them tell you, it is a moving situation if you've ever been in it to see it.

PIRRO: And you know what's amazing, Congressman is that his energy is unending. I mean, I have never seen anything like this. He literally goes seven days a week around the clock, anyway, Congressman - go ahead.

MCCARTHY: I have never seen a man work this way. We are out taking off at Andrews like at 6:00 this morning. He flies across the country. He moves with people. He flies down to the mountains. He goes and sees the victims of a shooting, and his compassion of what it is, and now he is going to get back up and go fly back across the country because the country needed him and he continues to work to make that happen.

PIRRO: That's right. All right, Congressman McCarthy, thank you so much for being with us tonight.

MCCARTHY: Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: All right, and governor-elect Ron DeSantis fresh off his opponent's concession joins me live in a "Justice" exclusive, coming up. But first, Congressman Steve Scalise here to talk Trump, the new Congress and his amazing personal story. How did he make it all the way back after nearly losing his life on several occasions in a senseless act of violence? A "Justice" exclusive, next.

PIRRO: My next guest nearly lost his life last summer when a gunman opened fire at the Republican Congressional baseball team's practice. After months of surgeries and intensive rehab, he fought his way back and returned to Congress. Louisiana Congressman and author of the new book, "Back in the Game," Steve Scalise joins me in a "Justice" exclusive.

Well, Congressman, first of all, welcome to "Justice."

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA.: Judge, great to be with you.

PIRRO: Good, we're thrilled to have you on tonight. We'll get to your book a little later, but you know, now you are in the next session of Congress. You're going to be holding a different position. How do you see things playing out in the next Congressional session?

SCALISE: Well, you know, we still are going to fight for the things that we believe are going to get this country back on track. We are already seeing such a great economy because we worked with President Trump to cut taxes for every single American and if you're a hardworking family out there, seeing more money in your paycheck, but you sure don't want to see Nancy Pelosi take that away, so I want to see us make sure that we fight to protect the gains that we've made, keep this economy growing and keep fighting for the hardworking people who elected us.

PIRRO: All right, and you know when Democrats were the minority, Congressman, their whole idea was obstruct, resist, don't do anything even when it came to things like tax reform, tax cuts for the American people, they obstructed and resisted. I mean, what makes you think that you should go back and work with them given what they accomplished or did to you when you were at the whip?

SCALISE: Well, you know, you have seen a lot of what Nancy Pelosi has been talking about and a lot of her liberal lieutenants. They are talking about exactly that right now, about more obstruction, about trying to just harass and subpoena and maybe even impeach the President, but, Judge, when I was out in a lot of those swing districts, the districts that went from Republican to Democrat that ultimately flipped the House. Those candidates were not talking about harassing the President.

They were talking about a lot of the things we worked on, and so it's going to be interesting to see. Are they going to join up with Nancy Pelosi after their election? And be a part of that resistance movement, so it's going to be - I think it's going to be a real tough year for them in 2020 because that's not what they were elected on. But we're going to fight to defend the gains we made and if they want to harass the administration and the President, we're going to be stopping them using every tool we have, but in the end that is going to be Nancy Pelosi's decision to see which way she wants to go, but we're going to be there to fight her if she goes the wrong way or tries to reverse any gains we've made.

PIRRO: Congressman, and what do you think about the Florida recount and all the hoopla down there in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. I mean, finding all of these ballots after - well, 30 minutes after the election and trying to change the reality of those declared the winners. Of course, now, Florida elect-Governor Ron DeSantis is going to join us in a few minutes. But way they play seems to be rather different from the way you guys play. They fight to win as Mark Elias so clearly. What do we fight to do?

SCALISE: Well, Judge, they don't just fight to win, they literally will go around the rules. And what you are seeing right now, they are not trying to count every vote. They use that mantra, but if you voted legally in Florida and then all of a sudden, 10,000 votes just show up from under somebody's mattress and it just so happens to be for a candidate different than the one you voted for, then they are trying to steal your vote.

And voter theft is something that is against the law, and so obviously, both teams have attorneys down there as they should to try to stop theft from occurring, but it's surprising when you see the same county, Broward County, they have had a history of not being able to get this right, but I am glad Ron DeSantis is down there with his team, Matt Gaetz and I talked a lot about this and what he is doing, to make sure the law is being followed. So we have our own folks making sure that they are not going to steal this election.

PIRRO: But we have a Brenda Snipes and Brenda Snipes says the court has no role in this right now. I mean, you've got to wonder about respect for the law. But I want to move on to your book.

In your book, you talk about what happened to you. Was there ever a period of time, Congressman, when you said, "You know what? I got shot. I almost died several times as a result of this injury." Did you ever think about not coming back and just hanging up the shingle somewhere and doing something else?

SCALISE: Well, I mean, Judge, clearly the opportunities would have been there. But I love this country. I love the job that I have, the ability to work with this President to get this country back on track. And I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to recover from my injuries and that would have been the only thing that would have kept me back.

But it was one of the things that motivated me to fight to get back and I talk about this a lot in the book. In "Back in the Game" - in the book, I wrote about the miracles that happened along the way, the heroes that saved my life and helped me to be able to recover, but just what the motivations were why I wanted to fight so hard to get back, to be able to be a part of some of the things that we were able to do historically over this last year, including the tax cut bill. It was something special to work on, working with President Trump, working with Chairman Kevin Brady and the rest of the team to do something that's truly transformed this country and the economy.

PIRRO: Well, you certainly have and you impressed so many people along the way, Congressman Steve Scalise. Thanks so much for being with us this evening.

SCALISE: Judge, great being with you.

PIRRO: All right, and the man of the hour, Governor-elect Ron DeSantis joins me live in just a few minutes. What it's like after announcing the concession by his opponent in a hotly contested election. He'll join us next.

LAUREN BLANCHARD, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: This is a Fox News Alert. I am Lauren Blanchard. Fire officials now say 76 people are dead from the Northern California fires. That is President Trump who was in California today touring damage of those devastating wildfires. But before getting on a plane to DC, the President also met with victims and families affected by the deadly shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks earlier this month.

Here is what the President had to say about that meeting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Oh, it's so sad to see that. These are great people, great families, they're torn apart. The tragic - that was a tragic event, but we met with some police officers as you know, they too were very brave people to do what they did. It's a safe community. It's supposed to be one of the safest communities, and yet, something like that happened. It's very sad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BLANCHARD: I'm Lauren Blanchard, now back to "Justice With Judge Jeanine."

PIRRO: Breaking tonight, a historic night for our next guest, Florida governor-elect Ron DeSantis joins me now in his first interview since his opponent, Andrew Gillum conceded after the recount.

All right, good evening, Governor-elect DeSantis. How does that sound?

RON DESANTIS, GOVERNOR-ELECT, FLORIDA: Good evening, Judge, well, you know, I didn't think I would get re-elected this quickly. We did this last week and now, here we are again, so whatever works.

PIRRO: Okay, well, you're right. Eleven days ago you were declared the winner, something like 80,000 votes and then lo and behold, 100,000 votes something like that, correct me if I am wrong, but 100,000 votes are found. What is going on in Florida?

DESANTIS: Well, yes, you had two counties -- Broward and Palm Beach County -- these ballots started appearing that were not initially logged. Because you know we track every vote, Judge. I mean, that's just how we do these elections now, so it started that they were all real big Democrat margins.

And so Rick Scott's margin went down a lot. My margin started going down. Now, I was never really in danger of losing because my margin was big enough. But what it did do was at least, in my case, it triggered a requirement to run the ballots through the machines again. So all the counties did this all through the machines and it basically didn't change anything. It was the same as it was.

And so I am fortunate that this is behind us. I have been work since election tonight to do the transition. We are going to put good people in the administration and we've got a good agenda. But, now I can go forward without having to worry about this.

PIRRO: Let's look forward to 2020. Florida is going to play a very important role, are you going to fire this Brenda Snipes? I mean, the lawsuit that was brought against her, the judge actually referenced what is allowed in terms of someone losing their job doing that kind of thing. I mean, he laid the ground work for that kind of thing as being appropriate.

DESANTIS: I don't think there is any question that there was a flagrant violation of the law. I mean, some of these votes that were counted late, a day or two after the election were supposedly cast during early voting and they were just never reported as having been cast, and we have a lot of transparency and legal requirements precisely because that's what confers legitimacy to these results.

Brenda Snipes obviously, didn't follow that, but this isn't the first time. I mean, two years ago she was reprimanded by a Federal court. She had destroyed ballots illegally in a race involving Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and so I think the state's interest in this is, if people say, "Oh, Florida has got all of these problems." Judge, Florida as a whole doesn't have the problems. I mean, we have 67 counties and 65 of them were able to do it well. You have Broward and you have Palm Beach.

You know, Miami-Dade is more populous than Broward. They didn't have a single problem. It's a Democratic County. Bay County which got hit by Hurricane Michael, they had their results done. And so it's really Broward and Palm Beach and I think they've tarnished the image of the state.

PIRRO: So you didn't answer my question. Are you going to let this woman go?

DESANTIS: Well, I am going to take office on January 8th and I ran on accountability and so I encourage all your viewers to follow my administration closely when I get in.

PIRRO: Okay, well, we're going to follow and hopefully, you're going to come back. Listen, let's just talk before we talk about 2020, which I want to end with. You were all over the e-mail scandal and all of that stuff with the Russian hoax and the Russian collusion. Are you going to miss that stuff when you go to Florida?

DESANTIS: Well, obviously, I didn't know whether we would be in the majority or minority, but the fact that we are in the minority, I mean, quite frankly, I think it is going be tough in the House. I think a lot of the work we were doing unfortunately is going to come to an end when the new congress convenes because I think the Democrats, they are not going to want to hold anybody accountable for any of this stuff.

Hopefully in the Senate, they will take over some of that and bring some accountability. So I'm glad I am where I am. I think I can do a lot more for Florida as Governor than being one congressman in the minority.

PIRRO: All right, I am not going to get to 2020. Governor-elect, Ron DeSantis, we're thrilled to have you on this evening. Congratulations. Thanks so much for your time.

DESANTIS: Thank you.

PIRRO: All right, and Dr. Sebastian Gorka is still on deck and Dana Loesch is next. What does she think about this mess in Florida? Can't wait to hear this. Don't go away.

Developing tonight, with the Florida race for governor over and the caravan still coming, here with reaction to that and more is Dana Loesch. Good evening, Dana. Thanks for being with us tonight.

DANA LOESCH, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE POLITICAL ACTIVIST: Good to see you, Judge Jeanine, as always.

PIRRO: Good to have you on. You know, we just had governor-elect Ron DeSantis on and he was talking about some of the problems that Florida had in the so-called recount that apparently wasn't necessary because he won again and Gillum conceded again. What's your take on what's going on in Florida?

LOESCH: I thought it was like a clown show. I don't know how else to describe it. I had no idea what I was watching here, and I read, his name escapes me, but the one judge who was determining if this recount was going to go forward, he was saying, he said, "Look, this is an embarrassment. Every single time. Every election this happens. We have to get it right." Brenda Snipes has to go. I mean, I think that that's been universally acknowledged at this particular point.

Broward needs to get it together, that's for sure. But DeSantis won. He was always going to win because his policies appealed to Floridians. That only made sense. The same with Scott, so the right conclusion finally took place and was rightfully acknowledged.

PIRRO: Well, the amazing part of it all is that we watched this up close and personal. It was a repeat of what had happened over so many years, but I want to move on, and I would like to talk about the caravan. There is a statement here that we have from a caravan member that it want you to react to.

Where the caravan member, I believe his name is Henry Salinas. He says, "It's going to be all against one, one against all. All of Central America against one, and one against Central America. All against Trump, Trump against all." All right, this is someone who is violating our laws to come and live in this country and reap the benefits of being an American, breaking our laws to get here. I mean, what's your take on this caravan?

LOESCH: Well, I find it interesting, this gentleman's statement, but yet the condemnation that came from some in the chattering class whenever anyone would use the word invasion, I want them to reconcile those two things and then see how that turns out. I don't understand why this is about President Trump.

It seems weird that someone would say this when they are come together United States to seek asylum especially after rejecting the asylum and benefits that were offered by Mexico, which makes myself and a lot of other people legitimately wonder whether this is about asylum or whether it is about standing and making a point about this administration.

But to that point, idea that somehow wanting individuals to enter legally and orderly. I mean, we just saw Billy Idol do it the other day, go through his naturalization ceremony for crying out loud, if Billy Idol can do it, anybody can do it. To somehow misrepresent that as you hate all immigration is disingenuous, it's intellectually fraudulent, and I'm so tired of seeing that argument from so many people on the left, so many elected Democrats.

I really want to know, Judge. I want to know where Democrats stand on immigration policy in the Trump administration. Are they fine with letting these individuals in?

PIRRO: Well, I'll tell you what, what we do know is that Kamala Harris who sees herself as a Presidential candidate made it perfectly clear that she thinks that ICE should be abolished and the perception that she is planting the seed, of course is that ICE is akin to the KKK. What do you think of that from someone who used to prosecute and enforce the law?

LOESCH: I thought it was embarrassingly uninformed considering that over half of Border Agents, over half of these individuals are Hispanic or Latino. I have been to the border many times. I live in Texas. This is a huge issue in Texas and I've heard all of these individuals really laugh at remarks like this because she hasn't been the first person to sort of suggest that the motives of these individuals isn't that they are doing their jobs and they are enforcing the law, it's that they are somehow racist. They laugh.

These Hispanic and Latino law enforcement officers, these people who are border agents, people who are in ICE, they all laugh at this idea, and it's also pretty offensive for someone like Kamala Harris to say this because to make that comparison, you have to do a leap of logic and suggest that somehow, skin color is akin to breaking the law. I don't really think that she thought this argument out all the way.

But the bottom line is that these individuals - and Judge, I know you've talked about this on your show, they serve their communities, they put their lives on the line, and they do a great job.

PIRRO: Well, they certainly do. And we always love hearing your opinion, Dana Loesch, nationally syndicated radio host of the "Dana Show" thanks for being with us tonight, Dana.

LOESCH: Good to see you, Judge Jeanine. Thank you.

PIRRO: All right, and next, former White House staffer, Sebastian Gorka with an insider's take on President Trump's trip to California and more.

Here now with reaction to my opening statement about Senator Kamala Harris and much more, Fox News national security strategist, former deputy assistant to the President, and author of the new book "Why We Fight: Defeating America's Enemies Within with no Apologies," Dr. Sebastian Gorka. All right, Doctor, let's talk about Kamala Harris. You heard my open. For a woman, a former prosecutor, former Attorney General to plant the seed that ICE is like the KKK, suggesting that we should probably resist them, it puts not just Americans in danger, but and the ICE agents as well.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST, FOX NEWS: It's just disgrace, Judge. Has Kamala Harris ever opened a history book? Does she know which party birthed the KKK? Because it wasn't the Republican Party. Does she know which party President Lincoln, the great emancipator belonged to? It wasn't the Democratic Party. The KKK was the armed wing of the Democratic Party and to say that ICE are comparable to the KKK, ICE are the agents.

They are just police officers who protect this nation from invading illegal immigrants, whether it is MS-13, whether it's human traffickers, whether it's drug smugglers, these are people who put on vests every day, put on bullet proof vests. Why? Because their life is in danger and as Dana pointed out, half of them are Hispanic and they're risking their lives for America every day. This woman should be ashamed of herself. It's grandstanding and she is saying - she's just saying it because she's got nothing better to say.

PIRRO: Yes, but when you think about it, the common denominator here, you've got Cory Booker, a senator; Kirsten Gillibrand, a senator; and Kamala Harris. All of them are in favor of the open porous borders. All of them running for President in 2020. The underlying theme is let's get all the illegals in so they can vote because if you know from the Florida recount, even though Mark Elias denied it, in the transcripts themselves, it says that as they took out illegals in the recount, the lawyers for Gillum and Scott were like, "No, no, no, keep them in." That's what it's about. Everybody ought to just see it for what it is. Am I wrong?

GORKA: Let's be very clear, Judge. You are absolutely right. Their stunt on borders and illegal immigrants, not migrants, illegal immigrants is about power. It's not about compassion. It's about locking in another voter base. When you see the African-American population double in their positive attitude towards the President, you see the potential for black America to break off the Democratic Plantation. They are desperate to lock in a new demographic and they want to do it illegally.

When they say voter suppression, Judge, what are they talking about? They are talking about suppressing the votes of people who are committing a crime when they vote because they are not US citizens. That is exactly the votes we need to suppress because America is about rule of law, and you get to vote if you are an American citizen.

PIRRO: Do you know that during the Obama administration, the states were having a lot of problems trying to clear the voter registration rules to eliminate those who died, and there was resistance from the Obama administration, why? Because dead people I guess should vote. What do I know?

GORKA: Yes, the phrase vote early and vote often is a Democrat slogan, not a Republican one. Whether you go back to how Kennedy was elected --

PIRRO: How do you know what?

GORKA: Look at what happened in Chicago for the last 60 years. Look at what happened to how John F. Kennedy was elected. Look at what his father did for him. These are not the opinions of Sebastian Gorka, these are documented facts, and we are seeing it still today. People have just been charged in Texas for illegally voting multiple times on the same day. This isn't theory. This isn't a hyperbole. It is crimes being committed today, Judge.

PIRRO: Crazy stuff, I'll tell you. Dr. Sebastian Gorka, thanks so much for being with us tonight. Always a pleasure having you here.

GORKA: Thanks, Judge.

PIRRO: All right, and we'll be right back.

Finally tonight, do you have your copy of my new book, "Liars, Leakers and Liberals?" And if you do not, buy it for Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa. It will really make The New York Times happy. Plus Fox Nation launches November 27th and on-demand service with daily live opinion shows and documentaries. It has got all your favorites even moi. Sign up now at foxnation.com to become a founding member.

And before we leave you tonight, take a look at this. I want you to laugh. Okay, even dogs notice it. Some people ought to learn the same thing. Good night. Have a great day tomorrow. Thanks for joining us.



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.