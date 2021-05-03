Judge Jeanine: Democrats fueled anti-police movement

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," April 24, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

Let's get right to my open.

So the jury returned a verdict of guilty in the case of the People versus Derek Chauvin, a guilty verdict to the entire indictment, all three counts. Murder 2, murder 3 and manslaughter. There was total agreement, the jury reflective of our country, united, unanimous, seven women, five men, differing generations, black, brown and white.

They spoke clearly and unequivocally that this brutality would not be tolerated in America.

There was no uncertainty, no questions, no read backs, not a hint of a hung jury. A deliberate, determined, courageous and united jury spoke for America. The justice system shone bright and strong that day.

It proved beyond a reasonable doubt the Lady Justice was indeed blind, that justice would be meted out fairly and without favor.

But it wasn't enough for some. It wasn't enough for leaders in our country who believed that America is fundamentally racist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: America has a long history of systemic racism. Black Americans and black men in particular, have been treated throughout the course of our history as less than human.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It was a murder in the full light of day and had ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism the Vice President just referred to.

This systemic racism as a stain on our nation's soul, the knee on the neck of justice for black Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: It wasn't enough for these people either.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't want you here.

CROWD: We don't want you here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't want your [bleep] money.

CROWD: We don't want your [bleep] money. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't want your [bleep] taquerias.

CROWD: We don't want your [bleep] taquerias.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Owned by [bleep] men.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: What would happen to the CEO of a major corporation who intentionally went out and told the world that his company's products are substandard and inferior? What do you think the Board of Directors and the stockholders would do to that CEO? And what would motivate any CEO to trash his own corporation anyway?

Likewise, how is it that a President of the United States can openly trash the nation over which he presides, denigrating not only the people he represents, but signaling to the rest of the world many of whom see dominance over America that America is not exceptional? That she is irredeemably flawed, racist, divided and weak.

It all started with Barack Obama, a black man elected twice as President of the United States, the one who began his administration with an apology tour to the world for being American.

That same theme continues to play out with Biden and Kamala. Biden continues to describe life in America as Jim Crow 2.0.

I beg to differ. Six hundred and twenty thousand Americans gave their lives in a Civil War to end slavery. We passed the Civil Rights law in 1964 confronting inequities. In fact, every day we pass laws to address failures, always cognizant of how we can do better.

Yet today in America, you're either a victim of generations of hate, or a racist and white supremacist.

Now, the ones blamed as racist are law enforcement. The people who risk everything every day are the ones condemned on a daily basis. But the more the left seeks to defend the police, limit police arrest powers and order stand-down orders, the less safe communities and the more victims there are.

National crime statistics are proof positive that homicides are up in the largest cities in our country. Those cities not coincidentally and invariably are run by the Democrats.

So why do Democrat leaders allow so much unrest and crime without sanction or consequence? What do they get out of that? So why the ginning up of hate? Why aren't they protecting the people they allegedly speak for?

Why? They don't care about us. Their goal is to malign, demean and defund America's protectors and then criticize them for legitimate lawful sanctioned actions.

And why is it that every time a police officer discharges his weapon, it's an indication of racist behavior? Fact: more whites are killed by police than blacks. More unarmed whites are killed by police than unarmed blacks.

So when a police officer in Ohio was called to a scene, where the caller is screaming for help, and he discharges his weapon to stop a knife-wielding attacker about to stab a victim that she has pinned up against the car, the left yells "racism."

Should the police have allowed her to complete the crime, in which case you would have yelled racist for not protecting a black life. But my favorite are the fools who know nothing of what they speak, but are ready to take sides.

You know the ones who pontificate and talk the talk, saying ridiculous things like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": Shoot the gun in the air for a warning, Tase a person, shoot them in the leg, shoot them in the behind. You know, stop them somehow.

But if the only solution is to kill the teenager, there's something wrong with this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Why? Because if you shoot in the air, Joy, the bullet has to come down somewhere hopefully not near you, and it is prohibited to fire a warning shot in just about every police department in this country.

And also the leg is a narrow target and the victim is right behind that leg. So police are trained to shoot at center mass, and the Taser requires two prongs and the cop is too close.

Let me add something, Joy. The police weren't just cruising the neighborhood looking for, as the left calls it, two kids fighting. This wasn't just kids fighting. This was a suspect about to plunge a knife into the neck of a victim.

The police officer had a fraction of a second to save a life and instead of commending him, he is deplored by you as a racist.

My favorite is Valerie Jarrett, who wants to know why a cop used a gun to stop a knife fight. Maybe she needs to stop watching those old "Indiana Jones" movies. Did she want us to now strap machetes to officer's gun belts?

Admit it. No one on the left even talks about the seven-year-old shot dead while sitting in a McDonald's drive-thru. That seven-year-old and scores of children and babies who have been sacrificed had been sacrificed because of the left.

So get out of your political ivory towers and face the fact that there is a war going on in the streets of this country and all our cities that the escalation of violence in Democratic cities are a reflection of your racist cop painting agenda.

Criminals are emboldened by your demonization of police as racist, by the defunding of police, by ignoring and laughing at the abuse of police instead of prosecuting those who abuse them.

The virtual elimination of bail affirms the criminals' belief that they can reoffend with impunity. The Soros-funded DA has allowed many defendants remediation and not prosecution, again, reaffirming their priority over the victim they victimized.

Democratic mayors are just fine with the stunning escalation of violence in their cities. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are just fine trashing this great nation.

After all, divide and conquer is just what they want. Chaos is essential to take over.

And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter #JudgeJeanine.

And if you like my opens, you'll love my closing statement at the end of the show.

But first, joining me now, Florida Congressman Byron Donalds and President of Red Renaissance, Kim Klacik.

Thank you both for being here tonight. You know, I'm going to start with you, Representative Donalds, you know, the truth is that the legislature is where laws are written and amended to be better and to reflect society's mores.

But all of these politicians who are talking about the -- saying that they know the way to change the laws, they aren't really reflecting what's needed in these situations, are they?

REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): They certainly are not and Judge, let me just say your opening was fantastic, but let's be very clear.

The people who are saying that they have all the answers to reforming police in America don't know what's needed in the inner cities.

The number one thing they want to do is get rid of something called qualified immunity. Well, qualified immunity would actually do, it would strip out police departments of our good officers, because what good member of law enforcement will put himself and his family on the line because of something that might happen during a routine stop.

Qualified immunity, let's be very clear. It protects officers when they are following police procedure. It protects police officers under the law.

What qualified immunity does not protect is when you break the law when you're outside of procedure, but the left doesn't care. They want to defund the police. They know they can't do it. So going after qualified immunity is the way they do it, through the back door.

PIRRO: Right, right. And qualified immunity, of course, is the ability for anyone to sue even if you're acting within police policy, and then creating all of these opportunities for police to be defendants in cases where they are literally following the rules.

But when they talk about reimagining policing and reforming policing, what do they want to do besides the obvious of making the police officers more vulnerable to attack?

DONALDS: I don't know what they want to accomplish. Here's one thing I know, Joe Biden has never created anything. So I would never trust him to actually do anything with respect to policing in America.

PIRRO: Right, right. All right, Kim, I'm going to go to you. Now, it seems that, as I said in the open, the verdict in the Chauvin case wasn't good enough. It was a verdict that was unanimous. It was quick. It was solid. It was based on the evidence. It's what people wanted.

But why are they still complaining? I mean, you know, some of them are saying -- AOC is saying, "No, no, this verdict is not justice. And I also don't want this moment to be framed as the system working, working because it's not working." What do they want?

KIM KLACIK, PRESIDENT, RED RENAISSANCE: Well, Judge, I have to say, first of all, thank you for having me. And that was the amazing opening, you hit the nail on the head.

Look, AOC, Speaker Pelosi, President Biden, Kamala Harris, these are the individuals that are pretty much the system. They complain about a system that they put in place.

It was Joe Biden that authored that 1994 Crime Bill. You know, the thing in there was they were funding aggressive policing. So if they want to change what they see, they would have to stop voting for these liberals that put it in place.

Kamala Harris, you know, for her to talk the way she does. She disproportionately locked up black men in California when she was the Attorney General, but she seems to forget about that.

This is basically a party that has been against the black community since day one and that is something that they never come to terms with. Joe Biden voted for segregation. He did not want his kids to attend integrated schools, but we keep hearing about Republicans.

I have to say, the only person that actually did something about criminal justice reform was President Trump, the guy that they said was racist for the past four years.

PIRRO: Yes, with the First Step Act. I'm going to go back to you very quickly, Representative Donalds, I mean, what do you see in the future with crime going up in the inner cities and the elimination of bail? I mean, what is going to stop this? Can the Congress come together?

DONALDS: This Congress is not going to come together because Nancy Pelosi will not have it. We're not even holding hearings right now on bills, Judge Jeanine. She doesn't want compromise. Joe Biden doesn't want compromise.

So unfortunately, what we're going to see in a lot of these cities like Berkeley, California where their idiot Mayor just said, they're going to stop patrolling the streets, you're going to see crime rise in these cities, and it's going to be disastrous for the American people.

But it's important for Americans to remember who is putting these policies in place. It is the left, it is the Democrats, and they must be defeated at the ballot box.

PIRRO: Well, and Kim, finally to you, with over 80 percent of African- Americans wanting the same number of police or more police, with the defunding of police, and if it does get as bad as Representative Donalds says, are people going to be left to buy their own guns? Is this going to turn into vigilante justice in this country?

KLACIK: You know, Judge, it might end up going that direction, and it's very sad. In Baltimore City, we're down 700 police officers that patrol the streets. It is going to get warmer and the crime is already worse than it was last year.

So unfortunately, you know, we're going to have to protect ourselves and our communities. But hopefully, people revolt against this and say stop with this defund the police nonsense.

PIRRO: All right, Florida, Congressman Byron Donalds and Kim Klacik. Great to have you both on this evening. Thank you.

KLACIK: Thank you.

DONALDS: Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: And still ahead, Newt Gingrich, Leo Terrell, Tomi Lahren and more.

But next, what are the real world consequences of the left's rush to condemn the Ohio cop for shooting a knife-wielding teen? President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 9, Keith Ferrell joins us with the answer in a moment.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Police officers enforce our laws and keep our communities safe. We give them tools to do just that: handcuffs, a Taser, a firearm with the understanding that they can and should use lethal force against a person who poses an imminent threat to someone's life.

And yet, when an Ohio police officer did just that, saving the life of a teenager who was about to be stabbed, Democrats, the liberal media, celebrities and athletes rush to condemn his actions.

Just take a look at NBA superstar LeBron James now deleted tweet about the officer. "You're next. #Accountability."

Here with reaction, President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 9, in Columbus, Ohio, Keith Ferrell.

All right. Keith, thank you so much for being with us. I very much appreciate your being with us tonight. The you know this is to me and I'm sure to you and the members of your department kind of a stunning case because as most of us look at this, we say, this police officer who got involved was there for seconds, took action, was an excellent marksman, didn't have anyone else injured should be commended for what he did. How is it that the left has this all backwards?

KEITH FERRELL, PRESIDENT, FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE, LODGE 9: Well, thank you for having me, and it just doesn't meet the agenda, it doesn't match up with the narrative they are trying to push, what the defunding the police rhetoric that we're hearing from our Columbus City council members still to this day, and it just doesn't match up.

And you're right. We don't know how many lives this officer saved and could have saved during that day, you know, without having to take any action that he did.

PIRRO: Well, and you know, when you talk about it, one of the things that I think -- there's a woman, a young woman, I think, who is on the ground there. I mean, in addition to the woman screaming who called 911, I mean, there was a lot that went on before the officer even got there.

Right now, the grand jury is looking at this case.

FERRELL: Yes, absolutely. As far as the man that appears to be stomping on the individual on the ground, I believe once the B.C.I. does an independent investigation, they will look at that case as well, the police department will.

PIRRO: All right, and the grand jury does an investigation in all police related shootings?

FERRELL: Absolutely. They have -- for every police involved shooting in Franklin County that involves the death of an individual, the grand jury will always hear that case regardless.

PIRRO: All right, I want to ask about what's going on in Columbus, Ohio. Your City Council has been pretty much very vocal about law enforcement and -- why don't you tell us what they're saying?

FERRELL: Yes, we're still hearing this even now. We're even seeing the trickle down effects. Our Council President, Shannon Hardin, Councilmember Liz Brown, we are still hearing the rhetoric about demilitarizing the police, taking away tools that we need to make our community safe, defunding the police.

Recently, tried to stop us from hiring more police officers or delaying a police officer class, and the trickle-down effect we're seeing in Columbus, Ohio is a record that they've set under their watch: 2020 highest homicide numbers in the history of Columbus, and 2021, we are on pace to blow that out of the water.

PIRRO: All right, and what does the City Council think the answer to all of this is?

FERRELL: They want to reimagine policing. I'm not sure what that means. I don't know if they know exactly what that means. But here's what I do know, the police are part of the solution.

You know, we have great teachers, we have great social workers. Everyone plays a role. We want to work with them as the Fraternal Order of Police and every police officer around, but we must be part of the conversation.

PIRRO: Well, clearly, and you know, with LeBron, one of the things he finished saying, he says, "I'm so damn tired of seeing black people killed by the police. I took the tweet down because it's used to create more hate." Do you believe that? Do you think it's used to create more hate? Or do you think his tweet did just the opposite?

FERRELL: I think it did just the opposite. And my advice to LeBron would be very simple. You know, you have a lot of followers and have made a lot of publicity with yourself and your basketball career, and I would like to see him use that leadership to bring us together as a community, to work together for these problems.

Let the politicians divide this country. That's what they're doing.

Continue to do that. If that isn't an option, I'd invite you to come to Columbus, Ohio, which you do come to frequently. Get in a cruiser, ride around with these officers, see what's going on this community, share your experiences with them and go from there.

If that doesn't work, I'd say, just stick to basketball and whining if somebody bumps you too hard.

PIRRO: Officer Keith Farrell, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

FERRELL: Thank you.

PIRRO: And just ahead, a power grab from the left that could destroy the foundation of our government. The one and only, Newt Gingrich joins me next to react. Don't go anywhere.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Ashley Strohmier.

A North Carolina Sheriff says he will ask a Judge, Monday, to release body cam footage of the fatal shooting of a black man. Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot Wednesday as deputies tried serving arrest and search warrants at his home.

Protests have been held across the country since the shooting. Civil Rights activists are demanding the public see the footage, but state law requires a Judge to sign off on any release.

And a Chicago teenager is facing a murder charge in last weekend's fatal shooting of seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams. Adams was killed and her father hurt while they were sitting in their car at a McDonald's drive-thru on the city's West Side.

Chicago police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Marion Lewis but went on to say there were others involved in the shooting who remain at large.

I'm Ashley Strohmier, now back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE. For all of your headlines, log on to foxnews.com.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): We're not going to allow the most radical liberal movement in modern American history to destroy the rule of law for partisan purposes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Destroy the rule of law, indeed, the insanity of the left's radical agenda seems to have no limits as they are pushed to pack the court is just one part of the progressive wish list.

And as for Biden, well, he just seems to just keep checking things off and making these wishes a frightening reality for us.

Former Speaker of the House, FOX News contributor, Newt Gingrich joins me now to discuss it all. All right, Mr. Speaker, thanks so much for being with us.

I mean, what is going on with Joe Biden? He really has not even a hundred days in, and yet at this point, he has pretty much done everything they want him to do.

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Okay, I think that the left has decided that they are going to try to push all the regular Americans into a corner where they either have to fight in which case, they'll be attacked by the news media or they have to just cave in and hide.

If you listed every idiotic thing that the Biden administration has done in the first hundred days, you begin to realize whether it is threatening everybody who believes in the Second Amendment or it is attacking everybody who believes in right to life, or is attacking people of traditional values who are appalled that this administration would fly the gay flag at American embassies all over the world.

I mean, you just go down item by item, and it's almost like they have a checklist of what can we do that will really truly infuriate traditional Americans? And I've never seen anything like it. And somebody asked me this afternoon, I told them, I couldn't imagine any administration, which had been this deliberately anti-American and is deliberately committed to infuriating the majority of the American people.

Literally in over 200 years of history, I can't think of a single administration that has been this radical and this hostile.

PIRRO: Well, you know, for any President to denigrate his own country, and then, for example, the Chinese in Alaska coming in, and basically trashing us using the words that Biden trashes us with, it's almost like Biden is lined up with China against the American people.

GINGRICH: You know, I'm surprised that "Saturday Night Live" hasn't done a skit, where there are a group of Chinese propaganda workers who are afraid that they're going to lose their jobs, because Xi Jinping is going to close them down because Biden and Harris and Kerry and others are doing such a marvelous job. Why would you get in their way?

This is the most anti-American administration in history.

If you go back and you look at exactly what the China have -- we've done, Christian Center article where we take everything the Chinese Communist said in Anchorage when they were attacking us, and then we take everything that the Secretary of State, the Vice President, the President said, you can't tell who's talking.

If you just put the paragraphs in, you can't figure out which ones are the Chinese communist dictatorship, and which ones are the anti-American leftists, which tragically includes the President and the Vice President. It's astonishing.

PIRRO: It is astonishing and it certainly isn't a mistake. I mean, you've got to wonder what in the background, but we don't have time to get into now, causes him to think like this.

But I want to get to the thing that I find most frightening and we don't have a lot of time: court packing. Court packing frightens me. And whether it's because I'm a former Judge or -- what is your reaction?

GINGRICH: Well, I think if you look at Venezuela, where they packed the court to create a dictatorship; if you look at Nazi Germany, which started out with an election, which was then transmuted. If you look at Zimbabwe.

Look, there are a lot of good reasons to think that these folks know exactly what they're doing. They want to take over the country. They know they can't win in a popular election and they are going to do everything they can in the next year and a half, before Kevin McCarthy becomes Speaker, when the Republicans take over. They're going to do everything they can to make this a radically different country.

And I think, if you're not frightened, you don't understand how bad this is.

PIRRO: Well, Mr. Speaker, I certainly am. And we're delighted that you were able to spend time with us tonight on JUSTICE. Thank you very much.

GINGRICH: Glad to be with you.

PIRRO: Thank you. And still ahead, my closing statement on the left's radical climate change agenda and how it's going to impact your wallet.

But first, Leo Terrell and Tomi Lahren are here to expose the week's most outrageous examples of media bias, which cable news hosts actually compared Joe Biden to Ronald Reagan? Find out next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: The President's base, also known as mainstream media was out in full force this week. One of the most outrageous examples of bias came when a few left-wing cable news hosts sat down with Stephen Colbert and actually compared Joe Biden -- wait for it -- to Ronald Reagan. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: A lot like Reagan who always get under estimated, sneaking up, I think, on a lot of people who -- I never -- I didn't see this coming.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: This administration has only, you know, gone past its goals every time they've -- they've doubled it and Joe Biden has done a remarkable job.

SCARBOROUGH: It's been an extraordinary success story. I am not saying the Republican Party is fascist, but the guy that they're following is a fascist.

STEPHEN COLBERT, TALK SHOW HOST: They're not fascists, they're fascist curious.

SCARBOROUGH: Well, you said that. You said that, but I will say --

COLBERT: They've been following a guy who is fascist. You're not a fascist, what are you?

SCARBOROUGH: I'm trying to be polite here.

BRZEZINSKI: They are fascist.

SCARBOROUGH: Well, I will tell you what they are. They're increasingly illiberal. They're increasingly authoritarian, and they're increasingly dumb.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Joining me now to break it all down, FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell and FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren.

All right, I think I started with you last time, Leo. So Tomi, I'll start with you. What's your reaction?

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, it's one of two things, Judge, either those in the mainstream media and those folks that we just saw, either they are really that dumb that they think Joe Biden is doing a great job, in which case, I'm very worried about their mental health instability, or they think that the American people are that dumb.

And they think that just by virtue of them saying it, by telling us what a great job he is doing that we will actually believe he is doing a great job.

I mean, look at it. In every instance, he is failing. Gas price is going up. We've got tax increases on the way. We've got children that are still not back in in-person learning. We've got a crisis at the border.

I mean, this man is failing on every turn in every possible capacity and way, and these people want us to believe that he is doing a great job, that he is Ronald Reagan-esque. Like I said, either they're stupid or they think we're stupid, but sadly for them, we are not.

PIRRO: All right, Leo, hit it.

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Let me just -- let me just simply say that Joe Biden does not remind me of Ronald Reagan at all. Joe Biden of 2021 reminds me of Joe Biden of 2020, except instead of hiding in his basement, he is hiding in the White House.

It is embarrassing for him to even utter the word of Ronald Reagan. Joe Scarborough, a former Republican would never say that, but he's on the left-wing media. So he said, sitting there right next to Mika Brzezinski, and he has no other choice because when you look at our national reputation, Joe Biden doesn't emulate strength, energy. That's what Ronald Reagan did.

That's what Ronald Reagan did, and the world respected this country. No one respects this country, because Joe Biden is weak and everyone knows he is taking marching orders, Judge, from the left from the extreme left, from the socialists. No one believes that whatsoever.

PIRRO: All right. Well, I want you to take a listen to a social worker who is talking about what should have been done in Columbus, Ohio. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHAYLA FAVOR, COLUMBUS, OHIO CITY, COUNCIL: I can't help but think what would happen if we had social workers present, if we had community based interventionists present.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: All right, so Tomi, what she's talking about is the shooting of the young girl who had a knife, pretty much at the neck of a victim pinned up against a car, what say you?

LAHREN: Well, I'm going to go ahead and say this. If I'm ever in a situation where somebody is trying to brutally stab me AND potentially take my life, I'm hoping that a police officer shows up to that situation and not a social worker.

The fact that they're sitting here and actually trying to advance the notion that defunding the police, abolishing the police, replacing the police with social workers would solve a problem just shows how little they understand about the problem.

And once again, the remedy for these liberals is always more government, and it's not, let's go to the root of the problem. Let's go to the parenting problems in this country, which the left is also seeking to destroy. They want to break up the nuclear family. They're beholden to BLM which we know their agenda is to break up the nuclear family.

We've got a parenting problem in this country. We've got a community problem in this country. We do not have a policing problem in this country, but they don't want to take accountability. They don't want to shine a light on that. So once again, they go for the lowest hanging fruit, attack our law enforcement officers because that is the new normal of 2021.

PIRRO: All right, Leo, we've got 20 seconds. Your response to that woman and the social worker request?

TERRELL: Very quickly, Judge, it's easy. The biggest question is why are they taking this narrative? Because they're looking for the next George Floyd case. That's what they want. They take every case involving a white officer and a black suspect and they say it's George Floyd.

They don't look at the individual facts. That's not important. They want a false narrative and they want to carry this to enrage the country. That's the whole game of the left.

PIRRO: All right, Leo and Tomi, we'll see you in a moment. Stay right there.

Next, Joe Biden humiliates himself on the world stage this week as he turns his attention to his radical climate change agenda. We have the tape, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: President Biden's highly anticipated Global Climate Summit happened this week and it kind of looks like "Where's Waldo." Someone in this case is not like the others. Biden, the only one wearing his mask. Does he think he can catch COVID on a Zoom call?

Leo and Tomi are back. All right, Tomi, do you think he is worried about catching COVID on a Zoom call?

LAHREN: You know, Judge, I don't know what's next. The next one will probably be a bib and a sippy cup if we're lucky for our comedic relief of the week.

But, you know, again, this just shows how ridiculous the left is and their love and their affinity for the masks, the face diapers, as I call them. He is fully vaccinated. He's sitting by himself on a Zoom call and he is wearing a mask because he thinks that makes us appear tough to the rest of the world. I mean, if it wasn't so funny, it would be so utterly embarrassing.

So let's just all have a good laugh, because that's all we could do at this point.

PIRRO: All right, Leo.

TERRELL: Let me tell, you right now, it's more about control. It's hilarious. It's more of a control. You see, the Democrats believe if they can send that mixed message to Americans, it is more control.

The Democrats' entire COVID response is dependency and control. That's the game he is playing. He looks foolish. But again, that's Joe Biden being Joe Biden.

And the point here is that whole Climate Summit is really a joke. China is laughing at us and thanking us for all the jobs that we're losing, because everything is being shut down.

People are losing their jobs, oil price is going up. We emit what -- 50 percent of the gas house emissions, and those polluters are doing nothing to reduce that. We're being made fools of and Americans are suffering.

PIRRO: Well, there's no question and I talk about that. I'm going to talk about that in a minute in my closing, but you know, it's kind of interesting. I mean, I think they think when they wear a mask, everyone thinks, oh, it's so dangerous. We can't go out. We can't go to work or you know, it's still -- I mean, it's crazy, whatever.

But anyway, this week, I think we have a tweet that we can pull up now from Caitlyn Jenner and Caitlyn says, "I'm in. California is worth fighting for." And she says "Visit caitlynjenner.com to follow or donate. #Recall Newsom."

All right, I'm going to go to you, Leo. What do you think about Caitlyn Jenner jumping into the race for California Governor?

TERRELL: Let me be clear, Newson is a nightmare. I am not going to support Caitlyn Jenner just because she is a republican, Country Club Republican RINO.

I am a Trump Republican. I want to be very clear. If you're not a Trump Republican putting Americans first, working on lowering regulations. Forget it. And I'll tell you right now, Judge, we don't need a country club or a RINO Republican. So I am not a Caitlyn Jenner supporter.

You know, being in the Olympics, being in a reality show does not qualify you to run the most populous state. And God knows we need Governor Ron DeSantis, if there was another one of him get to California and run.

PIRRO: Well, but here's the thing. I mean, you know, you had Schwarzenegger, he was an actor, but let's go to Tomi.

LAHREN: Yes, again. Well, I also want to say that I know that Caitlyn Jenner, not only is she a conservative, a Republican, but she's also a big fan of this show, and a big fan of you, Judge. And in fact, I think that she's probably watching right now.

Now, I'll say this. I don't have any love for Governor Greasy Gavin Newsom. And I don't know if I would support Caitlyn Jenner from a standpoint of a gubernatorial race in California.

But I will say this, she is going to make the left lose their mind because she represents the LGBT community, something that they think that they have a monopoly on, and she's coming out saying I'm a conservative. So I love the fact that she's doing that I love the fact that she's making a statement.

You know, we always say, if you don't like your government, you've got to be willing to throw your hat in the ring and you've got to be willing to change it. So I give her a whole lot of credit for doing just that.

And I still have to say, she would still make a much better governor. Heck, the Kardashians, any one of them would make a better governor than Gavin Newsom.

PIRRO: I don't know about that, but look, she is an Olympian, I mean, you know, she had the drive, the ambition, the discipline and the focus. We've got to give her that, really.

Anyway, Leo Terrell, Tomi Lahren, we love you. We can't wait to have you back.

Next, the left's Green New Deal and how it can change life as you know it. It is the topic of my closing statement. Keep it here. We'll be back in a moment.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Finally tonight. Do you like red meat? Occasionally, I'd like to have a steak, a burger, grill or barbecue on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July or for no reason at all. Not so fast.

The left with their Green New Deal wants to make sure you don't. The left wants fewer cows because of those pesky greenhouse gases that cause way too many emissions and light up the environment.

So the cows must go along with the jobs of ranchers, farmers, packers, truckers, wholesalers, retailers, as well as your individual preferences.

Now, you like to go for a ride in your car. It's spring out there. It's nice to go out for a ride and see fresh blooming flowers, beautiful yards, or maybe you prefer the fall when the leaves turn. Not so fast. The left's New Deal isn't going to let you drive around unless you buy a nifty $55,000.00 electric car. You see, they are not happy with your gas car.

AOC in particular is not happy, and even she admits that she is impressed with how progressive Joe Biden has been in his less than 100 days. She wants you in an electric car. That is if you can afford one after you lose your job.

She doesn't care if you don't like driving a Bolt or what you don't like or what it looks like. That's your problem. You see the left, in than addition to changing the Constitution, trashing law enforcement, dictating what you eat, how you travel, and how you don't travel is determined to take away all semblance of normalcy, and then make you pay for it. It sounds fair to them.

But clean air is another one of their favorites. China is equal only to India when it comes to polluting the air in the global atmosphere. And by the way, air moves from one country to another. It's not stationary.

China and the like make no concessions or sacrifices in regard to climate change. America, however, is being forced by the left to both lower our emissions output and purify the air while China and their like does nothing.

We are literally purifying the air for the rest of the world. I have a thought, how about each country lower their own carbon emissions? We could no longer sacrifice our economy and manufacturing for others and then pay for everyone else. They too should have skin in the game.

Stop trying to change America and denigrate America. Reward those who seek to take us down.

Yes, I like burgers and I like my gas powered car and I'm sick of China having the upper hand over us.

And so I end tonight where I started: trashing America or eliminating our freedoms does nothing but support the left's agenda.

And that's my closing.

You can catch more of me on cameo.com/JudgeJeanine.

Thanks so much for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way and I'll see you next Saturday night.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.