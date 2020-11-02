Judge Jeanine calls on Americans to 'reelect Donald Trump'

This is a rush transcript from “Justice with Judge Jeanine” October 31, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

Two days to go and President Trump is about to hold this fourth rally of the day in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. You'll see it here live.

But first, let's get right to my open.

Have you had enough? Have you had enough? Do you want to be free? Live free?

Now I've been telling you we are in the fight of our lives. We may not be in uniform, carrying muskets, but we are on a battlefield where the fight between good and evil and truth and lies unfolds. We shouldn't have to spend every day fighting for what has already been fought for over 200 years ago.

But then again, Ronald Reagan reminded us that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. Face it at every turn, the leftist progressives with Joe and Kamala at the helm are fighting freedom loving and liberty loving Americans. They want to control every aspect of our lives, irrespective of the Constitution, right down to what we can say, how we can say it, whether we can say it at all, whether we can go to church or synagogue, or whether we can have a gun.

So the choice in 72 hours is yours.

Now they laughed at the prospect of Donald Trump becoming President. They spied on him. They framed him. They impeached him for a legitimate phone call, when in truth, Joe Biden should be prosecuted for his role in Ukraine.

Since when does the Vice President withhold a billion American dollars unless the prosecutor investigating his son's company is fired? That's corruption, folks. And this guy says he is running on character. What character?

How does a man who signs only the back of a government check for 47 years, whose wife is a teacher able to afford multiple lavish homes around the country?

The question for Joe Biden who is running on character is why Tony Bobulinski says he met Joe in a dark bar to discuss his son, hunter's business.

Why did Hunter negotiate a $10 million annual fee for introductions with the Chinese with a 10 percent saved for the big guy? Why would the Chinese give Hunter Biden, a troubled individual, a $5 million unsecured interest free loan and $100,000.00 spending spree? What was China buying?

Why would the wife of the mayor of Moscow give Hunter three and a half million dollars? What was Russia buying?

The answer folks is access and blackmail on a potential future President whose son is a playbook example of a compromised individual to say the least. If the leftist socialist had their way with Joe Biden at the helm, and Kamala Harris breathlessly waiting to take over, we would still be locked down in our basements waiting for a government subsidy to buy groceries and waiting for a greenlight to go outside.

Can someone please tell me why the left is so determined to control us? But Mr. Cool and his sunglasses goes even further by limiting his rallies to cars in a parking lot. As he screams at the cars, they scream back by blowing their horns, and Biden actually had his own deplorable moment, calling Trump supporters chumps and ugly.

Really, Joe?

And as Joe Biden proposes the biggest tax increase, $6,500.00 estimated for Middle Americans, increased regulations essentially shutting down the economy and factories, bringing in socialized medicine, defunding police, globalist trade deals, the elimination of oil and fracking. President Donald Trump has raised middle class income by more than $6,000.00 in three years, and that doesn't even include the energy savings.

But most important, President Trump has kept his promises to the American people, unlike the two-faced parasites in Washington, who were in it for themselves. Donald Trump truly wanted to make America great again, and he did.

In the beginning, he took on the media, and they said it was suicide. But he was right, and we saw it for ourselves. And he was right about Big Tech as we watched it control what we communicate to each other. That my friends is socialism and fascism.

In 2016, Donald Trump talked about law and order. Little did we know how much the left despises law and order.

Now, Joe Biden said nothing for a hundred days as businesses and cities were burning and police and others killed. But Joe Biden, you know, he wants to build back better. What is he going to build back better? If he had 47 years and never built anything other than jails, to incarcerate a whole generation of young blacks, he called predators.

Joe Biden is a part of the gang that will not -- will not -- defend your religious freedom. He is not going to fight for your rights to go to church or House of Worship or synagogue. And on the other hand, there is a Christian, Donald Trump took on those who made believers feel uncomfortable. He was the first President to actually move the embassy to Jerusalem, the first President to nominate a Supreme Court Justice who actually admitted during confirmation that she was pro-life.

All the talk of the Presidents in the last 47 years since Roe versus Wade was decided, this President is the only one who actually walked for Christians and evangelicals, which is why that community overwhelmingly by more than 80 percent supports President Donald Trump.

This President is a man of his word. He has kept his promise to America, bringing us the greatest economy in the history of our nation. He has brought us freedom, prosperity, judicial restraint, security and law and order. He believes in God and he believes in country. He believes in law and he believes in order.

He believes in you and he believes in me.

This election is a choice. You can spend the next four years in the dark, depressed with police defunded with Beto O'Rourke coming for your guns and Elizabeth Warren in charge of the Treasury, with Kamala Harris, the most left candidate in the Senate who is pro-criminal and anti-police paying more taxes, making less money. And that's assuming you even have a job or they even let you go to the job.

Or you can vote for the man who has delivered on Criminal Justice Reform, on opportunity zones, on police reform, on school choice, on building the wall, on destroying the ISIS Caliphate, on bringing us the greatest economy America has ever seen, on bringing our troops home, on insisting on religious freedom, again; speech that is free again and protecting our Second Amendment rights to bear arms.

He is a true American who believes in God and country.

Our last quarter's economic growth was the best ever recorded by more than double in history, a GDP of 33.1 percent, he said it would happen and it did.

Donald Trump put together his own rainbow coalition of African-Americans and Hispanics and Asians, people of all colors with more jobs than the people that fill them. He has reawakened our American spirit, he has reignited the flame of liberty. He is a man whose philosophy is based not on politics, but on reason. He has prioritized law and order and the safety of American citizens, the first President to actually do something about the southern border, the first President who understands that we are born with certain natural rights that come not from the government, but from God, and that government wields power only with the consent of the governed and that's us.

So the choice is yours.

A dark dreary future with shutdowns, factories closing, jobs eliminated, economic depression, your free speech eliminated, your guns confiscated and Big Brother interfering with your religious freedom and your life. But if you choose the man was what stood what no other President has, who believes in truth, justice and the American way, and if you want freedom, prosperity, peace, security, safety, a soaring economy, a strong military, the freedom to say what you want and do what you want and the ability to defend yourself and your family, there is only one man, only one man who can deliver on that promise and that's President Donald Trump.

You have 72 hours.

And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter, #JudgeJeanine.

And if you like my opens, you'll love my new book, "New York Times"

bestseller, "Don't Lie to Me" available everywhere.

Newt Gingrich is standing by. But first, let's listen in for a few minutes to President Trump holding his fourth rally today, this one in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Take a listen.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: ... bigger story, I

said, "That's the way it is, they don't want that kind of thing to get out." It's one of the greatest numbers ever revealed in the history of our country. The second number, I think, was 1952 and it was less than half the 33.1.

So we have not a V anymore, we have a Super V and that's where we're going.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Unless somebody comes along and says, let's quadruple your taxes.

Let's put all of those regulations back.

In the past five months, we've created a record 11.4 million American jobs.

That's another -- I mean, think of it, it has never been done before.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And while foreign nations are in a freefall -- and you see that and we don't want that, but you see what's going on, it is COVID, or the China virus or the China plague. There's about 21 different names. We're creating the world's greatest economic powerhouse, and next year will be one of the greatest years, maybe the best year that we've ever had based on what's happening.

A recent Gallup poll found -- just out -- that 56 percent of Americans say they are better off today than they were four years ago with Obama and Biden.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And that's rounding the turn, but that's during a pandemic, 56 percent, that's a record number. Fifty six, you're better off today than you were four years ago with Obama. And you know, I watched him today. They draw flies, both of them I thought maybe they'd put them together.

They draw a couple of horns, honk-honk-honk most of them are our people that are taunting.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway, they are surrounded by like hundreds of cars, and there were all Trump flags all over the place. What a group. It's like a hot -- it's like a hot thing. See that's really number one trending.

You know, they won't put that. That's number one trending. They'd come up with number one trending. It's not a trend. It's whatever they want to do.

You look at Big Tech, you look at what's been happening lately, right? You look at the media where they refuse to cover one of the biggest scandals.

No, but the biggest scandal is we caught them spying on our campaign.

Right? We caught them trying to overthrow a duly elected -- commonly known as me -- President of the United States. Let's see what happens. Let's see what happens.

Very dishonest people.

AUDIENCE: (Chanting "Lock them up.")

TRUMP: You're right. Well, that you're right. You know, there are a lot of people that call that treason. Okay, that's treason. Let's see what happens.

If Biden gets in, the economy will collapse. Joe Biden is a diehard globalist who spent the last 47 years outsourcing your jobs, opening your borders and sacrificing American blood and treasure in endless foreign wars in countries that many of you have never even heard of.

I didn't hear too many of them either if you want to know the truth. Biden is a Washington vulture who decimated your steel mills and annihilated your coal jobs and supported every disastrous sellout trade deal for over a half a century. You know what's happened? You know what I had to do where they would dump steel all over the place. They are dumping steel. I put big tariffs on and all of a sudden, the steel mills started doing good. It was a beautiful thing.

And we took some of that money, $28 billion, we took and we gave it to our farmers because they were targeted by China. And our farmers liked them.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Our farmers liked them. In fact, they just came out with the Des Moines Register poll. Did you see it? We are way ahead. In Iowa. We are way ahead in Florida.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We're way ahead in Ohio, way ahead in Ohio. We're doing great in Georgia. Texas, don't even talk -- you know, they are saying Texas is in play. I had the same thing four years ago.

PIRRO: All right. We'll hear more from the President through the hour. But here now with reaction to my open and to discuss what may be the most important presidential election of our lifetime, former Speaker of the House and FOX News contributor, Newt Gingrich.

Alright, Newt, it's great to have you on JUSTICE, and it's a very exciting weekend. What are your feelings right now about the election?

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, the institute of democracy, which is a joint British-American operation has a poll that will be out in the morning, showing the President actually winning the Popular Vote, winning all of the closely held states by about 50 to 45, and it shows Biden fading very rapidly. And that Des Moines poll which show Joni Ernst now up winning her Senate seat re-election, show the President carrying Iowa is typical of what's going on.

I think in the last five or six days, between the Biden family corruption and the realization that cognitively, Biden is incapable of being President, and the realization that Kamala Harris is a radical San Francisco Democrat, who stands for almost nothing that normal Americans stand for, all of that has come together.

And then the President, frankly, has been amazing. Biden hides in the basement, the President does four or five events a day. The country kind of gets it. You know, one guy has the energy to be President; the other guy has the energy to go home and they sort of know which one is which.

PIRRO: Well, you know, it really is stunning, because the polls and all the talking heads were so convinced that Joe Biden had the lead. And yet, you know, so many Americans just they couldn't believe it. But you know, every vote obviously, we're still 72 hours away. We've got to get the vote out there. And so far, 80 million of votes have been cast. What does that tell you?

GINGRICH: Oh, I think this is the most intense election, certainly of our lifetime, and maybe the most intense election since the 1860s during the Civil War. I think the people on the right, who favor, Donald Trump, I mean, the kind of people who stand there and chant "We love you," in my lifetime, I don't remember any politician having people chant "We love you."

On the other hand, if you're a Biden supporter, it's not because you're for Biden, it's because you're so deeply bitterly opposed to Trump.

PIRRO: Yes.

GINGRICH: So this is the most polarizing election, I think, since Lincoln's re-election in 1864. And as a result, you have huge levels of energy out there on both sides. But I would say you have three or four times as much energy on Trump's side. If you look around the country now, fascinating experience.

There are these spontaneous parades and boat parades and organized get- togethers, not done by the campaign, just people who are so energized, they've got to do something so they are out there doing it every single day.

PIRRO: Well, it is -- it is stunning, and what's even more stunning is what was just trending and that is there is a Biden bus and it is surrounded by pickup trucks on a highway, all with Trump signs. I mean, it is ordinary Americans just taking this election into their own hands and getting out there and being real clear on what they stand for.

GINGRICH: Yes, I just did a newsletter on the bear versus the bunny rabbit. And it's now trending number two at FOX, because I think it captures what people are watching. You have this bunny rabbit hiding in the basement who would like us to believe he could actually be President and you have this bear who is going all over the country doing these huge events and it's just no comparison of which of the two people is capable of being President.

PIRRO: Not at all. Newt Gingrich, it's so good to have you on JUSTICE.

Thanks for being here tonight.

And Eric Trump is next live on JUSTICE.

PIRRO: President Trump on his fourth rally of the day. This one in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. I'll be speaking with Eric Trump in a moment.

But first, let's listen for a few minutes to the President.

TRUMP: Be careful. Joe, this could only happen to me. This could only happen to me.

AUDIENCE: (Chanting "Four more years.")

TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you. In 2016, Pennsylvania voted to fire this corrupt political establishment and you elected an outsider as President who is finally putting America first. That's okay, right?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And if I sound like a typical Washington politician, it is because I'm not a politician. I guess that's why I got elected.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: If I don't always play by the rules of Washington and the Washington establishment, it's because I was elected to fight for you and I fight harder for you than any President has ever fought, I believe that.

One of the most important issues in this election is law and order and you know about it well. You see what's going on in your large city. It's not good. And you have great police, but they are not allowed to do their job.

This week violent mobs of Biden supporters ransacked Philadelphia. Now four members of the City Council are pushing very hard to defund the Philadelphia Police. They are defunding the police.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: And they are pushing very hard and it could happen, it could happen. We are watching. I don't think we'll let it happen. At some point, we can't let it happen.

If Biden and Harris are elected, they will pass legislation to slash police funding. They are already trying to do it all over the country. Well, except in Republican cities and states which are running beautifully without crime.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Our opponent stand with the -- take a look at it -- the rioters and the anarchists and the looters. We stand -- we -- we stand with the heroes of law enforcement.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We've been endorsed by almost every major law enforcement group in the country -- Florida, Texas, New York's finest endorsed us. First time they've ever endorsed a presidential candidate. The Chicago Police. That's not easy to do. They endorsed -- we are -- we have endorsements from everybody.

During the debate, I said Joe, what law group -- what -- any police group, anybody looking for law and order -- did anybody endorse you? He couldn't answer the question, then he was bailed out by the anchor, right? He was bailed out.

I said, Joe, say the words law and order. He wouldn't do it. He didn't want to lose the radical left.

I'm not just running against Joe Biden. I'm running against the left-wing media, the Big Tech giants, the RINOs, you know what a RINO is, right?

Republican In Name Only. We've got a couple of them. There aren't too many of them left. They are on respirators, actually.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: And the Washington swamp, which is much deeper and much more vicious than we ever thought even possible.

On Tuesday, November 3rd -- or maybe you'd do it sooner -- but I think this group wants November 3rd, it is called the Election Day.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Of course, now that our United States Supreme Court has delayed everything, it's going to be a very interesting evening. And I wonder what happens during that period of delay with the ballots. I wonder what happens? Are they going to mysteriously find more ballots, Mr. Congressman?

Are they going to find more ballots?

Can you imagine what happened? Can you imagine -- just be very careful, be vigilant and watch and report whatever you see because you know, this state, we love it. I went to school here, right? I went to college. We love it.

But strange things have been known to happen, especially in Philadelphia.

So send them a message that they'll never forget. This election is a choice between a Biden depression and a Trump super boom. We're going to have a boom. We're going to have the greatest economy ever. It is a choice between a deadly Biden lockdown --

PIRRO: More from the President coming up. No one knows better than my next guest how much President Trump loves our country, and the amazing people who live here, Eric Trump himself taking a few minutes off the campaign trail to join me now.

Eric, thanks so much for being here tonight. I know that you've been on the campaign trail, just like your dad. Are you -- are you exhausted yet? Or do you have your dad's energy?

ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: By the way, there's no exhaustion, Judge. I think you know this with the Trump family, we're just getting warmed up. I mean, we're having so much fun out there.

I was in Jacksonville Beach today. There must have been 3,000 people out there. They are all chanting "We love you" and you said it best. I mean, that's not a political campaign. This is a movement of love. And I'm watching all day what my father is doing.

Did you see that rally in Butler, Pennsylvania? I mean, literally 30,000 people to 40,000 people, seas of people and gee, you know, Judge, this is a movement. This is a movement with people that love this country, love our flag, they love our Constitution. They love our Supreme Court. Love faith in America. You know, love our pledge of allegiance, will not stand for people burning the American flag or desecrating who we are as a country, will not apologize for this nation.

And, you know, it's a beautiful thing to see. I've never been more proud of anything in my life.

PIRRO: Well, and you know, we're seeing now in real time, in real life, what all of the talking heads said was not possible. That Joe Biden had the 10-point lead and the nine-point lead. And I mean, these are real Americans, the energy is palpable.

I mean, you're not even there, and that this man is 74 years old, had COVID a few weeks ago, and is out on the trail. And the other guy is, you know, on a single bus just traveling along by himself.

But you know, in 2020, right before the pandemic, Eric, there was a poll taken by Gallup that said that 90 percent of Americans were happier than they had ever been in not just in terms of their personal life, but in terms of their economic prospects and that was an incredible moment in history that your dad can be proud of and I think Americans are remembering that now.

It was only when China sent the virus and the left just pounced on locking us down, that all of this craziness started.

E. TRUMP: Well, Judge, remember what my father has done. I mean, just -- you know, zoom out for a second, greatest economy in the history of this country, lowest unemployment, lowest African-American unemployment, lowest Hispanic unemployment, lowest female unemployment, 401 (k)s through the roof, stock market is through the roof, rebuilt our military, the best military in the history of the world, fixed our VA which was, you know, a total disaster under the last administration and cost 310,000 lives of veterans.

Criminal Justice Reform, four peace deals in the Middle East in the last four weeks alone, moved the embassy to Jerusalem, made us energy independent, built almost 400 miles of southern wall.

I mean, I could go on and on. Lowest illegal immigration, Judge, lowest amounts of human trafficking and drugs coming into this country, restored faith in this nation, protected our Second Amendment, put three Supreme Court Justices on the bench and Judge, I could go on for another 10 minutes.

I mean, there's never been a President in U.S. history that has done more than what my father has done for this country. And then you look at Biden, who calls a lid on it at, you know, 8:30 in the morning on a Monday and doesn't emerge from his cave until, you know, Thursday afternoon.

You know, you've got a guy that wants to increase taxes by $4 trillion.

You've got a guy that wants a socialized healthcare. You've got a guy that wants to attack law enforcement officers and defund them. You know, they are more concerned about impeaching my father and banning plastic straws than they are about actually fixing this country and that's why America loves, you know, Donald Trump.

PIRRO: And you know, the freedom of religion, the evangelicals, the Christians. I mean, there are so many communities, I suspect in terms of African-Americans, Latinos, that we are going to see a real coalition this time, Eric.

E. TRUMP: An absolute coalition. I saw it today in Florida. I see it every single day. I spoke in an African-American church in South Philadelphia, you know, a week ago, Judge, and you wouldn't believe the support that we have. You know, people who love this country, love the American flag, love the Constitution and love who we are as Americans.

PIRRO: All right, and I think they're going to show their love for their -

- for your dad. We've got to make sure everybody gets out to vote. Eric Trump, thanks so much for joining me now.

And we're now going to continue the conversation with Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. All right, Jim, you have been with the President on the trail is the energy that we're seeing tonight, typical of wherever he goes?

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Oh, you see it everywhere. You see it at events even when the President is not there. You talked -- I think the Speaker talked about this, Judge. You know, you have these boat parades. I've yet to see a Biden boat parade. I have yet to see a parade for Biden anywhere.

Biden having an event, you'll have five circles, and you can only find four people. He can't even fill up all the little circles.

But when the President has an event, or anyone who is a surrogate for the President's campaign has an event, you see huge crowds, because they know what Eric just said. They know this President has done more of what he said he would do than any President in our lifetime.

He said he would cut taxes. He said he would reduce regulations. He said we would have the best economy in history, we do. And the economy is roaring back as we saw by the numbers. He said he would get out of the Iran Deal and he did. He said, he would put the embassy in Jerusalem, he did.

He said he'd build the wall, he did. And most importantly, he said he'd put out a list of qualified people he put on the highest court in our nation.

And then he selected from that list, Mr. Gorsuch, Mr. Kavanaugh, and just this week, Amy Coney Barrett went on the court, and Joe Biden won't tell us what he'll do. He won't even tell us if he is going to pack the court, which we sort of know he is going to if they win.

All of those reasons are why people are going to come out in a big way. I think the President, you can feel it building, I think he is going to win big.

PIRRO: Well, you know, let's hope so. But we've got to make sure everybody gets out there and votes. But clearly, this President has been a man of his word. He says what he means, he means what he says. And yet people like Nancy Pelosi and Schumer and Schiff. I mean, they spend their lives trying to tear him down.

And the amazing part of it is, he is standing stronger than ever. And I think you're right, Congressman. I think that we're going to have a great day. But let's just hope that it doesn't go on forever. Let's just hope that we can, you know, get a President on Tuesday. What do you think the chances of that are?

JORDAN: First time in history, you have a major political party trying to win the election after the election. That has never happened in our nation's history. You're supposed to have the election determined that night. Now, maybe it may be in the morning, maybe, you'll know Wednesday morning, but we always have -- even in 2000, remember, Gore conceded first to Bush then he tried to take it back because they were going to try to steal it after the fact.

So this is the first time we have the Democrats trying to win this election after the election. We're not going to let it happen.

PIRRO: Right. How are you not going to let it happen? The courts are telling certain states they have got three days, five days, six days to count the ballots.

JORDAN: I think, the margin is going to be so strong, it's going to be a no doubter. Remember, Americans understand this. They understand this election. In the end, it's about freedom. Right?

Look at what we've been through the last several months with Democrat governors and Democrat mayors telling Americans they couldn't go to church, couldn't go to work, couldn't go to school, couldn't go to a loved one's funeral, but it was fine to protest, riot and loot.

Now, we've got Governor Newsom saying you can't even have Thanksgiving the way you want to have Thanksgiving. And we've got Joe Biden talking about the Biden dark winter and locking down our economy.

Americans appreciate the freedom we enjoy as American citizens. That's what's going to drive into the polls and why the President is going to win big.

PIRRO: And we appreciate you, Congressman Jordan. More from the President Trump's rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

TRUMP: These are great people. They are incredible people. Thank you.

PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. President Trump on his fourth rally of the day. This one in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Let's listen in.

TRUMP: And you know who is going to head up the regulation project? It is Cory Booker of all people. Cory --

[BOOING]

TRUMP: You too can have a development right alongside of your wonderful house. No, it's no good and no good. It will bring a lot of problems. It is already done. I mean, you take a look at -- throughout the country, think of where it's been done, and I terminated it. I they wanted to amend it.

Ben Carson is a wonderful guy. Ben came in and he says, well, we can -- he is a wonderful guy. He is. And he ran a good race, too. He is a great guy.

He's a nice guy, and he's a great guy, and he's done a terrific job.

But he came in and he said, we can amend it a little bit and make it tougher. I said, no, Ben, we've got to terminate it.

And then I hear the women of suburbia don't like me. I think they love me.

I think they do.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And when I said that the other day, I said, women of suburbia, I hope you love me. "60 Minutes," she said, you were begging for the love of women. I said no, I wasn't, I was having fun. But you were begging here -- it's true. I say, women of suburbia, you must love me after what I did. I cut the regulation. You don't know what the regulation was.

AUDIENCE: (Chanting "We love you.")

TRUMP: I love you, too. I love you, too. Just get out and vote properly.

Just do what's right. You do what's right, we're going to have a big victory. The Biden plan -- I mean, and this guy had so many years to do all this stuff. All he does is complain. He didn't do this? Oh, really? Why didn't you do it? You just left three and a half years ago.

The Biden plan will open the floodgates to radical Islamic terrorism, you know that. Just take a look. I called President Macron of France, you know, it is terrible what has been happening over there the last week. You've seen what's been happening.

And if you don't mind, I'd rather not have it happen over here. Is that okay? Do I have everybody's approval on that?

AUDIENCE: Yes.

TRUMP: Even these two veterans her are saying, we agree with that. And I'm keeping the terrorists out of our country. And when they come back in, we're getting them the hell out of our country. Okay.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We invested $2.5 trillion with a T -- trillion dollars in the U.S.

military when I took over four years ago. Can you believe it? Almost four years ago, our military was depleted from all of these wars and all of the stuff in places so far away and lands that are so far away and we were depleted, and a very highly overrated General. You've heard me say it. He is extraordinarily overrated.

He came into my office and he said, right at the beginning, sir, we have no ammunition. I said no President should ever have that said to him again.

And we built a brand new military with new planes and new rockets.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Hypersonic -- hypersonic -- that is seven times faster than our very fast one. So fast you can't see it. Can't do anything with it. If it's aimed in the wrong direction, you've got problems, I'll tell you.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: And submarines and all of the things we are doing. We've never had anything like it. We are the envy of the world -- Russia, China, North Korea. We're the envy of the world. We have the greatest equipment in the world.

We used to have planes and fighter jets. They go to the desert where they have what they call the graveyard, the plane graveyard, and they take parts of old planes and they bring them in. This will -- now, we have a brand new

F-35 stealth super stealth.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And many others. It's amazing. We've rebuilt our military. It's never been so, so good. Never been. We've never had equipment like this, the best equipment anywhere in the world by far. And we saved a place called the Philadelphia shipyard. I don't think you've ever heard of that.

AUDIENCE: Yes.

TRUMP: And Biden, if he comes in, we'll shut it down. He is going to shut it down. He will shut down a lot of this stuff.

We also passed VA Choice and VA Accountability. That's pretty great, right?

They have been trying to get that done for 40 some odd years.

Last night at my direction, the United States military conducted a successful operation to rescue an American hostage who was kidnapped just a short while ago. U.S. Special Forces brilliantly executed a daring nighttime movement. It was incredible. I've seen it, it was incredible.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And we had no casualties, no injuries.

AUDIENCE: (Chanting U.S.A. U.S.A.)

TRUMP: No, we had no casualties. No injuries. No nothing. Incredible.

These are incredible people. These are incredible people and they love our country. But they went in and the other side did have a lot of casualties.

And we got our citizen, our American citizen out -- and on our way here, and it was an incredible operation. People said, oh, that can't be done.

These guys looked at me like, sir, this is easy.

It is a different kind of person, right? Different kind of person. We owe a lot to Special Forces.

Over the last four years, we've rescued a record 55 hostages and detainees in more than 24 countries.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And we don't pay. We don't pay. Once you pay -- once you pay, it'll go up a hundred fold. You can't pay, you have to go get them. Yesterday's operation should serve as a stark warning to terrorists and thugs who try and kidnap our people, kidnap our citizens. You cannot escape the long reach of American justice and that's what happened.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We killed the leader of ISIS, al Baghdadi. They've been looking for him for 18 years. We took out the mass murderer of U.S. troops and many other troops and a lot of people, Soleimani is dead.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Number one terrorist. I withdrew from the last administration's disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal. A hundred and fifty billion dollars. You know what we got? Nothing. We got nothing.

I recognized the capital of Israel and opened the American Embassy in Jerusalem.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And I also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Fifty two years they have been negotiating that. I did it in two hours and that was a good thing. Every President wanted to do this stuff. Every President -- Jerusalem, they all wanted to do it. They all said they were going to do it. They got into office. They never had the guts to pull the trigger and do it.

And I got the building built, too, by the way. You know that story. We got it built for a tiny fraction of what people thought it would cause, a tiny fraction, but it's too long a story and it's too cold to be talking about the building. The heck with it, right?

And instead of endless wars, we are forging peace in the Middle East. We have already three countries and many more lined up. No more blood on the sand. No more crazy money spent all over the place. No, we did it the opposite way that John Kerry and these people that were not smart. In fact, they were grossly incompetent.

I said, you know how I started -- I said, how did Kerry do it? This way.

Okay, whatever he did, do the opposite.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: And it worked. We have a lot of them all lined up. You now have peace. We have peace in the Middle East for nothing and no blood. That took no blood in the sand. There was blood all over that sand. There is no blood in the sand. I'm proud to be the first President in decades who has started no new wars. No new wars.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

PIRRO: President Trump in great spirits in his final rally of the day.

We'll keep an eye on it. But for now, let's bring in one of the key players in Trump's 2016 victory. Citizens United President and co-author of "Trump:

America First," David Bossie, my friend, joins me now.

All right, David, the path to 270. Is it possible for the President to make that on Tuesday night? Or are there certain states like Pennsylvania that won't be counted Wednesday night that we definitely have to wait for?

DAVID BOSSIE, PRESIDENT, CITIZENS UNITED: Judge, the President is going to win re-election and he is going to get to 270 and he is going to do it decisively. Look, in 2016, Judge, we got 306 Electoral College votes. You only need 270 as you mentioned.

The spine of this election is going to be built on the back of Florida and Georgia and North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa and Arizona. President Trump is now

-- has taken the lead in every one of those states and he is on the path to victory in every single one of those.

And from there, he is within reach of that 270 number, and all he has to do is pick off a couple of other states, most of which we won in 2016. He doesn't have to recreate the exact same map. If you look at Wisconsin, we are now leading.

There were some garbage polls, and I mean garbage polls by the networks this week.

PIRRO: Yes.

BOSSIE: Trying to influence --

PIRRO: Yes. In Wisconsin, they said it was lost.

BOSSIE: They were trying to influence, right, they tried -- look they are trying to intimidate our voters there. This is -- this is in my opinion, voter manipulation. They are impeding our election by doing this.

They are trying to create a narrative to tell our voters, the Trump voters not to vote. I believe it has the exact opposite effect. Our people are turning out in massive numbers. We're seeing it over and over, state after state.

So we are seeing, we are leading in Wisconsin, now. We're leading in Arizona in the ballots that are actually in and that's what matters. We don't know who people voted for, but we know Republican and Democratic ballots that have been cast and we are within reach on every single one of these states, and let me just say, a couple of the other numbers really quick --

PIRRO: Okay, David, let me ask you --

BOSSIE: Judge --

PIRRO: Oh. Well, of the 90 million votes that have been cast, you can tell how many Republican and how many are Democrat? Is that correct?

BOSSIE: We can. Of course, we also know how many are from California and Illinois and New York and New Jersey, solid Democrat strongholds that are not battleground states.

So they are delivering a lot of votes. They're not going to matter in the presidential election and for the President's path to 270. So we discount that.

In Florida for instance, it's a must win state for the President. He is going to carry Florida by a greater margin than he won in 2016.

In North Carolina, we are far ahead of where we were this day in 2016. This election is going Donald Trump's way. We must turn out, every single voter must turn up. If you care about the American way of life, you must turn out because Joe Biden wants to turn to a dark winter and have a socialist America.

That's not who Donald Trump is and his voters know it and they have to turn out at all cost.

PIRRO: Alright, David Bossie, thanks so much for being here tonight.

Let's bring in my next guest, North Carolina senator tom Tillis. Senator, thank you so much for being here. We just heard from David Bossie. He says good things are happening in North Carolina. I know that you were in that Senate race in North Carolina.

And of course, they predicted doom and gloom, but it appears that North Carolina is in President Trump's possibly strong column at this point. But you're running against an individual who I understand isn't even talking to the press, isn't coming out, and is actually being investigated by the army. What's going on in North Carolina?

SEN. THOM TILLIS (R-NC): Judge, I was at an event this morning with Nikki Haley and there were two little girls there in unicorn outfits. I saw more unicorns over the course of the last day than I've seen Cal Cunningham over the last month.

He has not done any interviews. He is under investigation with the U.S.

Army. Best case is he gets a letter of reprimand; worst case is, he gets a Court Martial. He's AWOL. He is not running.

The President is doing well here. We're doing well here. We're going to win on Tuesday, the President is going to win on Tuesday.

PIRRO: And for those who think that your opponent is in the lead, I mean, they were saying that for the longest time. What are they basing that on?

TILLIS: Well, I think there were a lot of polls earlier that always treat it in the benefit of Democrats. The same thing happened in 2014. I was never more than two points away from my incumbent who had a two to one advantage on the money being spent. It was the most expensive race in history in 2000, $180 million.

This year, it's going to be the most expensive race in history, again, $250 million. But at the end of the day, we have intensity. The President is going to be bound here again tomorrow in Hickory and then on Monday in Fayetteville. The enthusiasm. We have the enthusiasm. We have the results.

The President has fulfilled every promise he has made, and that's why we're going to win.

PIRRO: And in the end in North Carolina, if you're able to keep that seat, how does the Senate look for Republicans?

TILLIS: Well, in North Carolina, the reason why our state is the most expensive state in history, again, is because North Carolina is the firewall against Chuck Schumer getting the gavel.

I believe if we win North Carolina and we will win North Carolina, we're going to proudly be able to say that we saved the Senate. We have other races that we're watching but the North Carolina, the electoral map for the President and the map for us to be able to keep Mitch McConnell as the Majority Leader and a Republicans Senate comes right through our state.

We're working hard. We've got a lot of volunteers out there getting votes in and I really feel very confident that on Tuesday night, we're going to win the day.

PIRRO: And what -- have you been experiencing in North Carolina what a lot of America has been experiencing with the violence and rioting and the burning and the anarchy?

TILLIS: Well, we have. You know, Asheville defunded the police. We had Raleigh just last night have another protest against the police. But for the most part, North Carolina really respects police officers. They love what they do. They keep our community safe.

But I do think a lot of people across the state and a lot of people across this country are worried about democrats like Cal Cunningham.

Cal Cunningham about two months ago when protesters in Raleigh were saying abolish the police. He tweeted out, "I join you in your fight." There is no place in national politics or in state politics for anybody who would stand against law enforcement. They are the thin blue line. They are the thing that keeps us, that separates us from chaos.

PIRRO: Without a doubt.

TILLIS: And that's why I think Cal Cunningham has no chance of winning in North Carolina on Tuesday.

PIRRO: All right, Senator Tillis, thanks so much for being here. And more from President Trump's Pennsylvania rally is next. Stay with us.

PIRRO: All right. Welcome back to JUSTICE. President Trump's rally has just wrapped in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. The President has left the stage. He is getting into his car and what a night it has been.

We saw so much energy in President Trump tonight and that energy went back and forth between the President and his audience. Thunderous applause on issues like peace in the Middle East, thunderous applause about the economy.

The President tonight described the fact that Special Forces were able to actually capture an American hostage, an American citizen who had been held hostage and the crowd again, cheering "U.S.A. U.S.A."

The President also talked about the fact that he took out Soleimani and Baghdadi and what he did for veterans across this country when it took so long for all of the other administrations to deliver on issues for veterans.

And finally, tonight, the future of the country is in your hands. Every single vote counts. So please make sure you cast your vote.

And if you haven't already ordered my "New York Times" bestseller, "Don't Lie to Me" on Amazon, or at the Judge Jeanine store, pick it up. It'll make you laugh because they've been lying to you.

Thanks so much for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way and the President of the United States.

"THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW" is next.

