Juan Williams gives keynote speech at Hispanic TV Summit

DANA PERINO, HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Hi.

PERINO: It's 5 o'clock in New York City. This is “The Five.”

All right. This is a Fox News alert. You're looking live at the East Room of the White House where President Trump will present the Medal of Honor to Master Sergeant Matthew Williams of the United States Army while serving in Afghanistan.

In 2008, Sergeant Williams rescued wounded teammates from a mountain while under very heavy enemy fire. We will take you there live to the White House when that happens.

In the meantime, Democrats are moving forward with new rules for their impeachment inquiry. A full House vote is expected tomorrow. That is happening as top Republican lawmakers attack how Democrats want to move forward and how Chairman Adam Schiff is running the investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They admit the process is a sham and they're actually changing the process for the worse. They're making Adam Schiff the prosecutor, the judge and the jury. And they're denying more Republicans in the room and those who are in the room only allowing one to ask a question.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To interrupt us continually, to coach the witness, to decide whether or not what we're going to ask the witness -- and we don't even get any witnesses at this point.

PERINO: And President Trump launching a new phase in his efforts to fight back against impeachment. He says unified Republicans are now attacking the substance of the allegations against him.

And we have all this happening today partly -- Katie, let me go to you first. That the Republicans have pounded on the process for a month. That's actually a long time to sustain an argument. And now the Democrats are changing. Do you think the Republicans will be able to continue fighting on process?

KATIE PAVLICH, CONTRIBUTOR: I think so just based on the idea that this doesn't actually fall into the real impeachment category once again. It's a step forward. They're trying to open up some of these hearings for the American people to watch and see. So, I think all of us will be happy to watch some of this ourselves rather than hearing from Adam Schiff or even Republicans --

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- regurgitating what they think happened inside these hearings.

But if they have the votes to do a real impeachment inquiry and they thought it was good politically, they would do it. But they don't have the votes. And polls now when asked with nuance language show that the majority of Americans including independents in districts that Nancy Pelosi wants to keep in 2020 in the House aren't in favor of this.

And so, I think they're moving the process, they have set up this list of rules. The impeachment document that they released yesterday simply lays out how it's going to run. But it actually doesn't mean much in terms of changing the game here for the White House.

Now the White House is, you know, preparing. They're hiring new lawyers; they're hiring new communication staff to try and get ahead of it. But in terms of the actual process of how this is going to work --

PERINO: Right.

PAVLICH: -- it doesn't change.

PERINO: Because it's not going away because they have to do that. I want to play this roundup of media talking about the damning testimony. Play that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Bombshell impeachment testimony.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One of the most damning witnesses yet.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tuesday's explosive testimony.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Bombshell testimony tonight.

DON LEMON, HOST, CNN: Damning testimony on Capitol Hill.

RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, MSNBC: Some fairly explosive news.

CHRIS CUOMO, HOST, CNN: How damning the testimony may be.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: After that explosive testimony.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's very damning to the president.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is bombshell testimony before Congress.

DAVID GREGORY, POLITICAL ANALYST, CNN: Creating this damning portrait for the president.

PERINO: Jesse, can -- I said that Republicans have pounded on process for a month. But the Democrats, like every day, they have somebody else out there with damning testimony.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Well, if it's this big bombshell we should be able to see the explosion. But we can't see even like a little glimmer of explosion because it's all being done in the dark. And the Republicans are right to pound this deal on process because it's corrupt, it's crooked and it's shady. And it's being run by Adam Schiff, the chief architect of the Russia hoax who has already been caught witness tampering and now he's witness-coaching and he's trying to find naked pictures of Trump. What a sicko.

So, he's already been slapped with an ethics complaint today. That guy is a joke and that's why they're ripping it away from Schiff and giving it to little Jerry Nadler instead to handle. But I think he's got a good argument on the substance too.

I mean, I've raised the treaty up here a lot of times. You can ask Ukraine about corruption all you want and Joe Biden is not above the love.

Katie cited some great polls and I have them right here because I know Juan loves to talk about polls. This is a CNN report. Impeachment isn't popular in Wisconsin and these five other key swing states. I don't need to read it. But it's all right here. And I have another poll here that says --

PERINO: You're just --

WATTERS: -- fifty-nine percent don't want the president impeached. Only 36 percent do. That's Suffolk University, USA Today and 38 percent say the phone call was impeachable, 51 percent say it's not an impeachable offense. And rest why poll case.

PERINO: Juan, what do you think about that poll case he just made?

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: I think it's bogus. I mean, clearly --

WATTERS: Juan. Don't run down the pollsters.

WILLIAMS: The national polls -- the national polls are consistent in terms of the inquiries and support for impeachment.

WATTERS: Some say that.

WILLIAMS: And in some cases, for removal. So, you can spoke us on a few districts here or there. The national story is pretty clear.

WATTERS: Then say you ask the question.

WILLIAMS: But I'm going to say this. I think Trump and his folks, to pick up on what Dana was saying, have been arguing process, process for weeks. Even to the point of attacking Lieutenant Colonel Vindman and defaming him and I think is a way that's so unpatriotic. But the reason they were arguing process is because the facts are not on their side.

Now the process is in the Constitution. Pelosi, the Speaker of the House has followed the Constitution to the letter and now they're moving to an open phase, which is what the president and his supporters have asked for and they're still saying it's not good enough.

PERINO: OK.

WILLIAMS: We don't like the open phase.

PERINO: Can I --

WILLIAMS: But here's the thing. The Republicans are trying --

WATTERS: I like it.

WILLIAMS: -- to work you, the American people, and say, don't buy it, don't buy it. But again, these polls are very clear. People say --

PERINO: Yes, they are.

WILLIAMS: -- they want to understand the facts of the case --

PERINO: I got to play this first, Greg.

WILLIAMS: -- and even -- even -- let me just add this. The transcript, the transcript that Trump said, it's perfect, perfect phone call.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Now we know from Lieutenant Colonel Vindman it wasn't even the full transcript.

GUTFELD: We knew that.

PERINO: We knew that. Ok. I have to play this for you. Because --

GUTFELD: Please do.

PERINO: -- he's talking about polls. It is about facts.

GUTFELD: I love facts. Facts.

PERINO: All right. Listen to this from Tom Brokaw.

TOM BROKAW, HOST, NBC NEWS: They still don't have what you would call the goods on this president in terms of breaking the law and being an impeachable target for them. They're going to start the process but they don't have the same kind of clarity that the people who are opposed to Richard Nixon had.

PERINO: All right. What do you think of that?

GUTFELD: I think a lot of that, Dana.

PERINO: OK.

GUTFELD: Look, look, what the Dems are doing is they're creating a train of opinions that are all about the one thing, the transcript. So, they just find another guy to say yes, you know what, I was concerned, too.

So, it's a train of concern. But concern is not the same as something that happens. This is the story of the Democrats. They're concerned about many things that never happened.

Trump's instability, Trump's insane. Trump is a bigot. The stock market is going to crash. Every time they're worried about something, be confident it's never going to happen.

I wonder if there's a causal link between the lackluster presidential campaign and the Democrats and the impeachment hysteria -- could it be that the impeachment hysteria is draining their party of all of their intellectual energy?

I don't think the Dems can walk and chew gum at the same time. In an effort to undo a previous election they're going to lose the next election because they can't concentrate. They're like a co-worker, right, who does everything possible to get out of the job that they're doing, that they end up actually doing more work to get out of the work --

PERINO: They're causing more work.

GUTFELD: They're causing more work for themselves and so now, and so right now America -- we predicted this. Americans are kind of figuring this out.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: They know this is a snow job. They know it's out of proportion to what happened. And I know -- people make a big deal about defaming Vindman. But a lot of the same people were saying the same thing about Tulsi just two weeks ago at this table, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes, and I would say the same --

GUTFELD: You called her a Russian asset.

WILLIAMS: She -- hey--

GUTFELD: You called her a Russian asset.

WILLIAMS: I think Hillary Clinton called her a Russian asset and I wrote by the way that she is a Russian asset.

PERINO: You got nailed for it.

GUTFELD: There you go.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You're anti-patriotic.

WILLIAMS: Here's the bigger point to you, Greg.

PERINO: We have breaking news.

GUTFELD: You're so not patriotic, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No. Greg, but you are making a point, Greg.

PERINO: I have breaking news.

WILLIAMS: That I think it's so wildly wrong, it's President Trump who is trying to rally Republicans and say hey, the cult has got to stand behind me. Do everything.

GUTFELD: Calling supporters a cult --

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Go after Vindman. Go after the process.

GUTFELD: Calling supporters a cult reflects badly on you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes, yes.

GUTFELD: Calling people a cult does not persuade anybody. It doesn't persuade me. I laugh at it.

WILLIAMS: I'm saying that that's what Trump -- it's all about Trump and --

GUTFELD: It will save him.

WILLIAMS: -- don't even back the Republicans, back Trump.

GUTFELD: Call people a cult you don't influence anybody.

WILLIAMS: You think this is not just backing Trump. I think the Republican Party is in a different place.

WATTERS: You can't crack the base, Juan.

WILLIAMS: That's -- here we go --

WATTERS: You can't crack it.

WILLIAMS: Greg, to your point --

WATTERS: No, you can't.

GUTFELD: They're on crack.

PERINO: Katie, two things. We have heard that the White House event is going to happen in just a minute or so.

PAVLICH: OK.

PERINO: So, we're going to keep talking here. One thing I think this does, incumbency, there's a lot of benefits to it. Right? So, you can set up a contrast. So now you have the president he's going to be in the East Wing of the White House -- East Room of the White House. He's doing a Medal of Honor ceremony.

He is going to be able to talk about the fact that the Pentagon is set to release -- we just got this breaking news -- the -- some video of the raid. So, there's that. So, you can show --

PAVLICH: Yes.

PERINO: -- and you can tell people all the things that you're doing when the contrast is on the Hill you have impeachment every day. This is the video, Katie. You can see the Pentagon just released this.

Everybody, this happened on late Saturday night. This is the compound where Baghdadi was being held -- or was hold up -- excuse me. You can see our Special Forces there down at the bottom. You can see that.

It's very unusual for the Pentagon to release this type of video. But they must have had -- Katie, they much have believed that they had all the intelligence that they needed cleared out of the way so that they could release it --

PAVLICH: Yes.

PERINO: -- and show people what happened.

PAVLICH: Yes, that's where al-Baghdadi ran into a hole and decided to be a coward and not fight back. And I'm glad that he's gone. The president deserves credit for that. Absolutely.

And you're 100 percent right that this does set up a contrast. What the White House can argue that they are focused on serious things like defending the country from ISIS, defending the national security of the country and try to push forward things on Capitol Hill.

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: I was on Capitol Hill yesterday. And there are a number of House Democrats in places like Iowa who are getting pushed on issues like UMCA --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I'm going to interrupt you there because we're going to be able to take a break.

PAVLICH: Yes, I'm sorry.

PERINO: We're going to be right back with the president in the East Room. We'll be right back.

WATTERS: We're awaiting President Trump's Medal of Honor ceremony for our Army Master Sergeant Matthew Williams at the White House and we're going to bring it to you that as soon as it happens.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon just releasing video of the raid that took out ISIS leader al-Baghdadi. And we showed a little bit to you guys in the previous segment. But there it is. The Pentagon releasing this new video. And you can see the special operators right there coming.

Actually, we do have the president at the Medal of Honor ceremony. Let's listen in.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant Matthew O. Williams, United States Army.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ladies and gentlemen, please join me to mark this occasion in a word of prayer.

Almighty God, the author of liberty, and the champion of the oppressed, hear our prayer. You protect the righteous and bring justice to the fold.

We gather today to honor the spirit of a warrior who through adversity remain focused on the lives of his team and what needed to be done. He put the safety of others above his own, ran toward danger and met it face to face.

We thank you for Master Sergeant Matthew Williams, an example of heroism whose heart, soul, and very life were tested in battle producing the stronger man we honor today.

His character, courage and calm were revealed in a moment and his example inspires us all.

God bless Matthew, his loving and devoted wife Kate, their son, Nolan, his extended family and his comrades in arms here today.

Lord, let Matthew's life, legacy and this very medal that is placed around his neck be a reminder for us all to face our fears and find our own moments to shine.

May the lamp of liberty continue to burn bright on the United States of America, the Army and may we be a beacon of hope and peace in our world in your holy and righteous name I pray, amen.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, Sheriff. I appreciate that. Please, sit down.

Well, this afternoon, it's my privilege to present our nation's highest and most revered military distinction. It's called the Congressional Medal of Honor. Nothing like it.

Please join me in welcoming today's extraordinary recipient, Master Sergeant Matthew Williams.

TRUMP: Thank you very much.

We're delighted to have with us the Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper. Thank you, Mark. Great job to you and everybody. General Milley for the incredible act you performed seven days ago with al-Baghdadi. He was hit hard the way he should have been.

I just want to say for all of our military, we're very proud of you. That was something very special. The whole world is proud of you frankly. So, thank you very much. Thank you, Mark. Great job.

TRUMP: Also, with us is Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Jim Burn. Thank you. Thank you, Jim. Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy. Thank you. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. Thank you, general. Great job. Incredible job.

Army Chief of Staff, James McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston. Thank you very much. Thank you very much for being here.

Also, thank you to some very special warriors, a little different kind of war maybe but they are warriors. Senators John Cornyn, Ted Cruz and Tom Tillis. Thank you very much, fellows. Thank you.

TRUMP: Along with Representative Richard Hudson for being here. A few other great politicians. But we won't bother because we want to get on with this one. This is a very special thing. It's such a great honor.

Joining Matt for this special ceremony is his wife, Kate, his father, Michael, his mother, Janet, brother Cody and his sister Amy. Please stand up. Please. Thank you. Great family.

TRUMP: Each of you has strengthened our nation through your steadfast love and support. And we want to just thank you. A very, very special family.

We're also honored to be in the presence of eight previous Congressional Medal of Honor winners, recipients are here and I thought maybe we should - - what do you think? We should introduce them. I think so. Right? Come on. Let's do that. What do you think?

William Swenson. William, thank you very much, William.

TRUMP: Ronald Shurer. Thank you. Thank you, Ronald. Thank you, Ronald.

TRUMP: Walter Marm. Hi, Walter.

(APPLAUSE)

(APPLAUSE)

(APPLAUSE)

(APPLAUSE)

(APPLAUSE)

And Salvatore Giunta. Thank you, Salvatore. Thank you very much.

TRUMP: Matt Williams grew up in the small town of Boerne, Texas. A very small town. He met Kate for the first time in elementary school. In college, he planned to pursue a career in law enforcement.

But after 9/11, Matt decided his place was on the front lines of the war on terror. He wanted to be the best of the best. He worked so hard at it.

So, after graduation, he enlisted in the army to become a Green Beret. Matt finished his Special Forces training in August of 2007 and deployed to Afghanistan by October.

On April 6, 2008, he joined dozens of American Special Forces and Afghan commandos on a mission to take down a terrorist leader in a remote mountain village. Sounded simple. Not simple.

On that cold spring morning, the soldiers arrived in helicopters and jumped 10 feet from their Chinooks into the rocky and freezing terrain of Shok Valley.

When the first Americans reached the edge of the valley at the base of a 100-foot mountain, a handful of Special Forces scouted ahead. The lead group was 60 feet up the slope when roughly 200 insurgents savagely attacked and it was a big surprise. Very unwelcome surprise, I might add.

The terrorists filled the valley with a hail of bullets and explosions. Matt soon received word that the soldiers on the mountains were pinned down and suffering from mounting casualties. He organized the Afghan infantry under his command and he led a bold counter assault to stop the enemy advance.

As machine gun fire rained down from above, Matt and his fellow American soldiers, Scott Ford and Ronald Shurer, charged up the mountain. Once they reached their trapped comrades, Matt realized that several of them were too gravely wounded to be quickly evacuated.

He ran down the mountain to get support and then climbed back up with bullets spraying all around. Not a good place to be. Again and again, Matt exchanged fire with the enemy and rescued his fellow soldiers.

He guided his injured team sergeant, Scott Ford, down the mountain to safety. When Matt noticed two combatants moving toward a group of the badly wounded he immediately engaged the enemy fighters and killed them both. But Matt was not done yet.

In order to rejoin the battle on the mountain, he and Sergeant Seth Howard scaled a sheer cliff completely exposed to attack. Matt quickly reengaged the adversary and shielded the injured from falling rubble as American war planes bombed insurgent positions above and rocked the mountain from top to bottom.

He then helped evacuate the wounded down a very, very steep cliff. As the terrorists continued to try to overrun their position, Matt raced back into battle. He fought for several more hours, valiantly protecting the wounded and putting his own life in great peril to save his comrades.

Matt's incredible heroism helped ensure that not a single American soldier died in the battle of Shok Valley. His ground commander later wrote, I've never seen a troop so poised, focused and capable during a fight and Matt is without question and without reservation one of the bravest soldiers and people I've ever met.

But Matt wants all Americans to know that he was not alone in his heroism that day. Joining us this afternoon, our other heroes of Shok Valley. Please rise when I read your name.

Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Walton. Thank you.

TRUMP: Thank you. Master Sergeant Scott Ford. Thank you, Scott.

TRUMP: And Louis Morales. Thank you very much. Thank you, Louis.

TRUMP: Karl Wurzbach. Where is Karl? Thank you, Karl.

TRUMP: Sergeants First Class Seth Howard, Dave Sanders, John Walden, Dillon Behr and Ryan Wallen. Thank you, fellows.

TRUMP: Thank you, fellows. And very importantly, as you know, better than anyone, Afghan translators Beruse Mohammad and Zia Grofori (Ph). How was that? OK?

TRUMP: Not bad. He said it was OK. He said it was OK. Thank you both very much. Fantastic job. Fantastic job. Thank you.

I assume you all agree with this choice, right? OK. Your last chance, huh? They all agree. Thank you very much. I agree, too. We all do.

Staff Sergeant Ronald Shurer was with us and privileged to be here. And we had a not so long ago a great ceremony with the Medal of Honor. That was really amazing that you're both here together.

To each and every one of you, I want to thank you and I want to thank the fearless defense and what you've done for our country. It's incredible. Your valor, your bravery, your strength, your heart, your soul. It's incredible. Incredible what you've done.

The battle of Shok Valley is a testament to the overwhelming strength, lethal skill and unstoppable might of the United States Army, Special Forces and all of our military.

The enemy that really held a high ground, superior numbers and element of surprise, had it all going, everything they're not supposed to have, they had. But they had one major disadvantage. They were facing the toughest, strongest and best trained soldiers anywhere in the world. We showed that a few days ago. These guys didn't know what the hell hit them.

No adversary on earth stands a chance against the American Green Berets. A few years after that first perilous deployment, Matt married Kate. Did you make a good decision, Kate, in allowing this to happen? Right? Well, you definitely have a brave guy. I can't speak for the rest. OK? He's a brave guy and he's a great guy. So good luck. That's nice.

Today they have a young son, Nolan, who will turn three next week. It's beautiful. In the years to come, Nolan would learn that his father stands among the ranks of our nation's greatest heroes. For more than a decade, Matt has stared down our enemies, fought back the forces of terror, and exemplified the virtue and gallantry of the American warrior.

He has completed five tours in Afghanistan, a deployment in Africa, and he continues to serve our country on active duty today. That's something to have the Congressional Medal of Honor and be serving in active duty. It's very rare.

Matt, we salute your unyielding service, your unbreakable resolve and your untiring devotion to our great nation and the nation that we all love. Your spirit keeps our flag waving high, our families safe at home and our hearts beating with American pride.

On behalf of the entire nation, our great USA, our incredible United States of America, we are forever grateful for your life of service and your outstanding courage. It's now my privilege to present Master Sergeant Matthew Williams with the Congressional Medal of Honor. And I would like to ask the military aid to come forward and please read the citation. Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President of the United States of America has awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to Sergeant Matthew O. Williams, United States Army Sergeant Williams distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty on April 6, 2008, while serving as a weapon Sergeant, Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha 336, Special Operations Task Force 33. In support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Sergeant Williams actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself. Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force. Afghanistan. Special Operations Command. Central and United States Army.

WATTERS: That was President Trump awarding the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sergeant Matthew Williams. And we have some more breaking news. We just got new video from the Pentagon of the raid that killed ISIS leader al-Baghdadi. So, there you have some drone video up top showing some munitions around the compound. And I think we saw - there they are, the special operators, I guess, breaching the compound walls. Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Any thoughts?

GUTFELD: Well, when I listen to President Trump describe the hero's actions. I keep hearing like, how would that sound if you did the media? You know, Brian Stelter, facing great peril, posted a brave tweet criticizing the doctored photo of a dog among the many heroes who dared to check their e-mails while eating overpriced kale salad at the local steakhouse, sometimes without a reservation. Our hats go off to them.

WATTERS: It does put things in perspective.

GUTFELD: Yes, it does.

WATTERS: When you--

GUTFELD: It's quite a contrast when you watch the media and you watch this impeachment proceeding and you see something like that, it reminds you what's important, what matters.

WATTERS: What do you think of the Department of Defense putting out a video like this, just several days after the raid?

PERINO: Well, America needs to be and is invested in the war on terror. This is a global war on terror, and it is a generational war. So, I think it is very good to remind people why we are fighting, the kinds of people that we are fighting and how we do it and how we do it so very well. And it might take a while in order to bring somebody like Baghdadi to justice, but we will get there.

So, I think releasing the video also shows - remember, you are talking to several people all at once. It's not just a video for the American people.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: This is a video for our allies to know if you - be with us, be with the good guys. You are either with us or against us, right. It's also a video for our enemies. So, as a reminder, like you think you want to be number two to end ISIS, you might think about that.

I think the other reason they had, they wanted to show the video is because President Trump is telling us the story, right. It happens on a Saturday night. You hear there is big news coming, Sunday morning, there is the big news. And then you have the release of this video, which means that they've got the intel that they need, they've cleared that aside, they captured at least two guys that are in our custody and then they're showing the overwhelming force that the American people invest in our military in a way that can help keep us safe in the future.

So, I think that's why they released it. And I think that it's a good thing that they're showing people that. I would also like to point out that I won the pool, I said that we would be back by 5:34.

GUTFELD: And you're dead on.

WATTERS: Yes. Perfect timing, Dana. All right, Juan, some pretty granular video there. What are your thoughts?

WILLIAMS: Well, first, I just wanted to, you know, salute the sergeant for winning the Medal of Honor. I think that when you show individual bravery to your teammates, I don't think there's anything higher and true American patriot. And that's to be saluted.

And with regard to the video, I think that to me again, I just worry about what this says in terms of social media. I think so much of the terrorist recruiting goes on, on social media. And I think that while this well as a reminder that we have the most powerful military in the world. I think most Americans know that. I think our enemies know that. I just don't want it to be the case that people use this as further recruiting as somehow, oh, America overdoing or America gloating or anything like that.

PERINO: You always find a way--

WATTERS: Do you see this as gloating by releasing the video, Katie?

PAVLICH: No, I see this as showing the evil people in the world who want to do innocent people harm by either kidnapping them or burning them alive in cages or drowning them in cages or--

PERINO: Raping them.

PAVLICH: Raping them, beheading them on video that we will hunt you down no matter where you are, no matter how long it takes. And we will send our best Americans, those guys that you see on the ground right now in the video, they will come after you and they will find you and justice will be served. And then we will use what is left behind to continue to fight and take down your friends.

I love that as soon as Baghdadi was announced dead, ISIS announced his successor and immediately we took him out too. That should be the message. The United States should be proud of the military. I think we should show more of this type of video and we take out these high value targets.

And I really appreciated the President there today also giving acknowledgment to the Afghanistan translators, because they played a huge role, not just in Afghanistan, but also in Iraq and making sure that we had good intelligence that we understood what was going on. And there has been some back and forth about bringing those guys to America and giving them citizenship. And I would hope that they're working on that behind the scenes.

PERINO: There has been pent up frustration, especially from people in the military or now members of Congress who served in Afghanistan or Iraq and worked with translators because we told them that we would help keep them safe and bring them here so that their families could thrive in America. That has been held up.

But I think what the President Trump saying that in the East Room, it must mean, I think that there might be some movement on that soon, which would be certainly welcome.

WATTERS: And Juan to your point earlier about, you know, the United States and the public knows how great of a military we have. I think it's important to remind the public that where the money is going from their tax dollars, we're spending so much money on funding the Department of Defense to be able to insert our men and women behind enemy lines like that in the dark of night. And then just hit these targets with a pinprick and be able to find these bad guys like that is such a high bar to achieve. I think it needs to be shown to not only the American people as a reminder, but also--

WILLIAMS: Can I just respond to that. I think that the respect for the American military worldwide is very high, Jesse, I don't think there's any doubt about it and the success, I mean yesterday when I was talking about the Democrats having some problems with the way the President presented the news of al-Baghdadi's death, it was principally about him as opposed to that specific team that did such a great job.

And to the Kurdish forces that gave us the intelligence that accompanied us. I really appreciate Katie's point about the interpreters, people who've helped us. Dana's point about the fact that we should be grateful to those people for helping us, conduct such operations. But again, it's fine if you want to put it out. But I'm just saying, be careful because social media is where terrorists are created.

PAVLICH: That's like saying there is more terrorist because we waterboard.

WATTERS: I think he's killing a lot of terrorists right now.

GUTFELD: In the earlier block, we talked about a concern for something isn't something. This recruitment concern falls into that category. It's a concern. But it isn't something. The best propaganda against ISIS is when you show them losing.

For the longest time, I don't know when it started, 2013, 2014. We sat here and we watched unabated, horrific videos and people joining ISIS because there was no response. We couldn't show them anything. So, I think - so when we started watching ISIS getting humiliated and giving up. That's when their recruitment died. The more you see them die, the better it is for the world.

WATTERS: Yes. And I remember they said that Gitmo was a recruiting tool and Gitmo is still open. And there is less ISIS. Cancel culture apparently so out of control, even former President Barack Obama is telling people to knock it off. That story is coming out next.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUTFELD: Today we woke up to breaking news. Obama isn't woke at all.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: This idea of purity and you're never compromised, and you're always politically woke and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly. The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff, have flaws.

Like if I tweet or hashtag about how you didn't do something right or use the word wrong verb, or then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself because, man, you see how woke I was, I called you out. You know, that's not activism. That's not bringing about change.

GUTFELD: So, wait, you're telling me that ruining people because they're not as politically pure as you are is wrong? You mean you; Barack Hussein Obama agrees with everything that Dave Chappelle, Dennis Prager, Adam Corolla, Dave Rubin, Joe Rogan, Reason Magazine, The GG Show, National Review, and every sensible talking head on Fox News have been saying all along. Hurray! How is Don Lemon taking this? Is Chris Cuomo conscious? What's The New York Times editorial board going to do? I hope BuzzFeed, Vox, Jezebel and Media Matters have taken all their meds.

Yes. So, it's good to hear this guy bash Leftist canceled culture, but I wish he'd done it when it mattered, when he was President. Think of how many uncanceled people might still have jobs. ANTIFA would have stayed in its basements, sniffing its own toes.

But maybe it's not his fault. He's a little tardy. My theory, he didn't realize how bad it was until his kids came home from college and said, Holy crap, dad, avocados are tools of the patriarchy. That's when he said, damn, this bleep is getting out of hand.

When you are the greatest Democrat alive and your kids might end up joining the young Republicans, you've got to do something. You might want to criticize it the way Obama did. They say you never grow up until your kids come home from college, which is why, I'll never grow up.

But the problem with woke culture? The moment you criticize it, you're now the enemy. So, will this red pilled Obama be canceled? Who knows? But I give him a year before he's listening to Rush in his MAGA hat.

So, Juan, I have a theory.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Trump won as the antidote to PC culture. If Obama had come out strongly on this stuff in like 2012-2013, Trump wouldn't be able to run against PC culture and Trump might not have won at all. So, if Obama had done this sooner, he could've saved the Democratic Party?

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

GUTFELD: Isn't that a good theory.

WILLIAMS: As I recall, people of your bent were saying, hey, isn't that Obama, the same guy that evolved on gay rights. And he was saying it back then that, hey, you know what, I have changed in terms of my position on gay rights and the position I had before. It's not necessarily a position I have now, but doesn't mean I'm a bigot, an anti-gay bigot.

And so, I think he has said things like this before. The point that I take from this Greg is that one tweet, let's say when you're 17.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Should not mean that you can't have a job when you're 20.

GUTFELD: I agree.

WILLIAMS: Right. And but I don't think that he is giving any open door to gay bashing, racism, misogyny. That's never--

GUTFELD: I never said that.

WILLIAMS: My point to you. I didn't say you said that.

GUTFELD: Well, it sounded like that.

WILLIAMS: But my point to you is, I think that we have in the social media culture right now a mob mentality that rushes to condemn people. And I think it doesn't open the door to conversation.

GUTFELD: Absolutely.

WILLIAMS: In a way that you would say I would like to talk to you about what you said and try to understand what you're saying. And I'd like you to understand why I might think that that's not the way to do it. So, I think you've got to allow for really analysis conversation.

By the way, if there was one thing I would pay attention to, it was not that Obama, it was Michelle Obama talking about white folks, white flight from Chicago when she was growing up and still seeing white flight as if, oh, you can't hang around the blacks, the immigrants and the Hispanics.

GUTFELD: So that's what she would rather pay attention to after - OK, Katie.

PAVLICH: Inside of the conversation. Coming together and finding some common ground. I remember listening to Obama give a speech probably about a year ago, and he cited the founding fathers as having vision. And I remember then saying, you are not woke enough because this was back when the debate was about monuments and taking down the Washington Monument, because of course, the founding fathers owned slaves, et cetera, et cetera.

However, I'm glad that Obama is now seeing the light on cancel culture. But he, with all due respect, was the king of cancel culture. You could not criticize Barack Obama without being accused of racism. Remember? Or make fun of him for example.

Remember the rodeo clown who lost his job because he dared to wear an Obama mask during a rodeo, which was just standard procedure to make fun of everybody. Barack Obama went after with the government, people who disagreed with him politically. He tried to cancel an entire political movement with the Tea Party by going after them with government force.

So, it's nice now that he's interested in having conversations about how wokeness is bad for activism, when the Left is going after his legacy, so he doesn't want his legacy to be canceled. Right.

GUTFELD: Interesting.

PAVLICH: But, you know, now he has come into the party and saying, we should have more of a conversation when he's the one who fueled a lot of this back in the day.

GUTFELD: Which one?

WATTERS: Well, yes, I would agree that some of its legacy protection, you have what he cracked jokes about the Special Olympics. Imagine if he did that now, forget about it or the Reverend Wright thing. Could he have survived woke culture with the Reverend Wright thing? I don't think so.

Also, too many people on the Left have been canceled by the very culture that they themselves created.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: You see in sports and politics, and everywhere, and all he's saying is that no one is 100 percent pure. So, stop throwing out these false positives, because it's never going to work.

Also, he was a community organizer and he was great at it. And there's a difference, he is saying, between community organizing and Twitter activism. Anybody can call for someone to be fired on Twitter.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That's not going to win elections. What wins elections is raising money, getting people elected to local boards. Those types of things create change. Not getting someone boycotted because they said the wrong thing.

GUTFELD: Dana?

PERINO: Well, he did give a speech at his commencement speech in 2016. But at that time, nobody's paying attention. Right.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: In which he said something similar to this. And I think he's probably always thought this. But in a way, it's almost like because now we're looking at college campuses saying, oh, my god, wait they're for communism and socialism and they don't want the First Amendment.

And that kind of thing happens overtime. So, I think by 2016 when he gave that speech a little too late. But also reminded me of when former Ambassador Nikki Haley when she first left, she did a big event for youth conservatives. And she said it's not enough. You can't persuade people by just owning the Libs. Like you have to engage more. So, there's kind of a bipartisan movement.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Apparently.

WILLIAMS: You should take that lesson.

WATTERS: News to me.

WILLIAMS: Lesson for you.

GUTFELD: All right.

PERINO: In which she promptly then got canceled.

GUTFELD: Yes. One More Thing up next.

PERINO: It's time now for One More Thing. All right, so two years ago, Voya launched investing in something special. It was a campaign to help Special Olympics athletes achieve their goals beyond sports. I want to show you this little girl. Her name is Lily Allison. She's an eight-year-old girl from my lovely home state of Colorado. And she shared her dream of meeting her hero, singer Mandy Harvey.

Thanks to Voya, Lily got the surprise of her lifetime. Watch.

PERINO: Not only did she get the surprise playdate, Lily and Mandy also took part in a hike to the top of Colorado's Arapahoe Base, which is so beautiful. They hiked with a lot of people, all sorts of different ability levels. She has EDS, which is a disease that weakens the body's tendons and ligaments. And Mandy, the singer, has it as well. So that was a kind of a nice story I thought that I could share with you.

WATTERS: Very nice.

PERINO: All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Also, earlier today, I gave the keynote address at the 17th Annual Hispanic Television Summit. Here's one of the TV executives asking me how I became a journalist.

WILLIAMS: What my mom would do was when she was coming back from work on the subways, she would give me the newspapers that have been left behind, and I would just have these bundles of newspapers and read them. Certainly, with the sports page, but it introduced to America.

WILLIAMS: Next year, Hispanics will be the largest bloc of nonwhite voters in the country for the very first time. During last year's midterms, Hispanics turnout reached record numbers. And next year, in states like Arizona, Colorado, even Iowa, Hispanic vote could tip the Senate one way or another. It's the changing face of the American electorate as we head into 2020.

PERINO: OK, Jesse.

WATTERS: Last night I had the pleasure of attending a - I guess I was a waiter. OK. I had a little apron here and I was there with Hannah Storm from ESPN Sports Center fame, where we raised a lot of money for the Hannah Storm Foundation, which provides funding for people, children that have vascular birthmarks and very expensive, sometimes $30,000 out of pocket surgery. And it was a really great night. We had and also going to be a great night tonight because it's Wednesday with Waters.

PERINO: I think that you should bring - you should like wait on Martha. You like, bring her something.

WATTERS: I should. I should do that. Maybe cocktail.

PERINO: You're on at the end of the show.

WATTERS: That's right. I'll get one from Greg's office.

PERINO: Greg, entertain us, please.

GUTFELD: No. Keep going with that banter. Oh, let's do this.

PERINO: You are so jerky.

GUTFELD: Greg's five focus group. Now, you guys aren't aware of this, but we do these focus groups to see what works on our show and what doesn't. So, what we did was I showed one--

WATTERS: Animals are great.

GUTFELD: Yes. But we did a focus group in which I showed our focus group, Jesse and Juan arguing. And this is how they respond when they're arguing. Very interesting. So, when they get very intense, yes, they're like constantly moving their heads. That's Juan and Jesse, you can just see it. No, he didn't do that. That's me trying to pretend what an owl says. And I failed miserably. Anyway--

PERINO: Please continue.

PAVLICH: All right. Those owls are very cute. So, over the weekend, I ran in the 44th Annual Marine Corps. Marathon, signed up for my first marathon. This was it. It rained for nearly four hours on the course. I felt bad for everybody. There were 30,000 people, there I am at the finish line with my medial. It was very exciting.

But the Marine Corps. Marathon has a mission of promoting physical fitness, generating community goodwill and showcasing the organizational skill of the United States Marine Corps. And they showed it because when you have 30,000 people running in the rain trying to get water, Gatorade, not slipping. This poor woman, a branch fell on her head. They rushed to get her emergency medical treatment.

And there is a mile of the race of the 26.2 miles where they show men and women who have been killed in combat. So, it's just a really special time of everyday people running. And I made it.

PERINO: Congratulations.

PAVLICH: Little sore a couple of days later.

WATTERS: I have a bone to pick with you though.

PAVLICH: Why?

WATTERS: You guys almost made me miss my flight. They had to reroute traffic because of this Marathon. I almost missed my flight.

WILLIAMS: I just want to congratulate you. I just think doing that was awesome.

PAVLICH: Thank you. Thanks, Juan.

WATTERS: Good job, Katie.

PAVLICH: It was fun.

PERINO: Yes. Congratulations. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of THE FIVE. Special Report is up next. Hey, Bret.

