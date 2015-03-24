Journalists giving money to political candidates.

Analysts from NBC News says that American journalists donated to Democrats or liberal causes about nine times the rate they donated to Republican or conservative concerns. No surprise. Nearly every study on the media says liberals dominate the industry. And there is nothing wrong with that if news reporting is not tainted by a person's ideology.

But unfortunately, ladies and gentlemen, tilting the news is happening more and more in the USA and it's being tilted to the left.

Now, I choose not to give money to political causes or candidates because my beat is to watch all these people not pay their bills. But I see nothing wrong with journalists donating money to people they believe will serve the country well.

What is definitely wrong is for the media to beat up those with whom they disagree politically. FOX News is the best example of that. If you study coverage of us by the print press, you will find it mostly negative. That's in spite the fact that FOX News has great talent on the air, a terrific presentation and the best ratings in the cable news business. So what's not to like?

And by the way, the print press generally love the far left hateful Air America Radio network before it went bankrupt because of low ratings. Surprised? You may remember that "Talking Points" did a study of the nation's TV critics. We could not find one conservative. Same for the movie critics with the exception of Michael Medved. Same for the music critics. Same for the book review editors. So the result is the media is presenting a very liberal view of life to the folks. So generally is Hollywood, so are most college professors. The deck is certainly stacked against conservative and traditional Americans.

In a free society, there is little we can do about that because journalists can hire who they want. The agencies are free to hire anyone. But you should know that what you read in here is often filtered through a left-wing prism that is neither fair nor balanced. In the media these days, let the buyer beware.

Time now for "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day." As you know, there's a new malady sweeping the nation. It's called Bush Derangement Syndrome. That is people hating the president so much they themselves lose their minds.

If you don't believe me, listen to this sound bite at the end of a White House event last night.

GEORGE W. BUSH, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers, right down in New Orleans, Louisiana. Yes, sir.

KERMIT RUFFINS, MUSICIAN: We're glad to be here.

BUSH: Glad you're here. Thanks for coming. You all enjoy yourselves. Make sure you pick up all the trash after it's over.

All right. Now, after the president urged everyone to be tidy, some far left smear Web sites called him a racist, contending that he was telling black people to clean up after everybody.

