Joe Biden responds to Hunter Biden allegations: 'I'm proud of my son'

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" December 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Sorry, we are closed. In New York and in

Baltimore, that, today or by Monday, will be the rule of thumb for indoor

dining, in the case of Baltimore, for both indoor and outdoor dining,

amidst a spike in cases. That affects things immediately in Baltimore.



In New York, it's going to be indoor dining in the New York metropolitan

area, effective Monday. How long all of this could go on, anyone's guess,

but it comes at a time, ironically, vaccines are on the way, but so are

spikes in cases.



What to make of all of this in a fast-moving news day, where we're looking

at the hope of a vaccine that could be out in Americans' hands and arms on

Monday morning, well, juxtaposed against a spike in cases that has a lot of

folks worrying whether we're going to be hanging around, these shutdowns,

lockdowns, restaurant delays, and much more in the weeks and months to

come.



Let's go to David Lee Miller in New York City on how far this goes -- David

Lee.



DAVID LEE MILLER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, New York Governor Andrew

Cuomo says his decision to halt all indoor dining in this city is because

of an increase in the number of infections, rate of transmission as well,

as a surge in the number of hospitalizations.



He says the density also of the city's populations makes eating indoors at

restaurants, in his words now -- quote -- "too risky."



Restaurants in the city, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic,

reopened two months ago. Capacity was limited to 25 percent. As of Monday,

they're going to be restricted to offering only outdoor dining or takeaway.

According to state statistics, based on tracing data, restaurants are the

fifth highest cause of COVID spread.



The governor called on Washington to provide financial help for the

struggling industry.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I believe the federal government should include

subsidies for bars and restaurants in their relief package.



Today, we will extend the commercial eviction moratorium, so a landlord

can't evict a commercial enterprise because they haven't paid the rent.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MILLER: An industry trade group, the New York City Hospital Hospitality

Alliance, called the governor's decision -- quote -- "the last straw" for

countless restaurants and drugs.



The group says restaurants in the city have taken precautions to keep

customers, as well as employees safe. One local restaurant owner said the

forced shutdown is bad for the overall economy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TINA MARIA OPPEDISANO, OWNER, IL BACCO: It's becoming to the point where

it's really hurting people. You take in the five boroughs -- there's 24,000

restaurants within the five boroughs. They employ close to 320,000 people.



And look what it's doing to all of them right now right before the

holidays, when they need the money the most.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MILLER: Now, New York City is not alone in halting indoor dining. A similar

ban is going to take effect tomorrow in Pennsylvania.



And in a little less than one hour, Neil, Baltimore is going to put a halt

to all indoor, as well as outdoor dining, as the virus continues to surge -

- Neil.



CAVUTO: Just incredible.



All right, David Lee, thank you very, very much.



Two restaurant owners in New York who are worried about what's going to

happen to them and how long could this drag on, and we need this, yes, like

a hole in the head.



Amanda Cohen joins us right now, owns a great restaurant in downtown New

York. It's called Dirt Candy, a very, very well-regarded French concern,

French restaurant. Tommy Greco, K Rico Steakhouse on Ninth Avenue in New

York City.



Good to have both of you with us. And appreciate that.



Amanda, to you first.



What do you do?



AMANDA COHEN, OWNER, DIRT CANDY: I don't know what we do.



I don't know what we have doing for the last couple months. Having indoor

dining, we actually didn't do at Dirt Candy. But, from what I can tell, it

wasn't that great of a scene here anyways. It was a little bit of extra

money.



We need financial help from the federal government. That's the only thing

that is going to save us; 25 percent indoor dining, that's not going to

save the restaurant industry. We need government aid. We need them to pass

the RESTAURANTS Act.



CAVUTO: All right, don't hold your breath for that. They're having some

trouble on that.



But, Tommy, let me ask you.



I mean, your steakhouse, I mean, you can -- obviously, you will have

delivery and all of that and pickup. But I got imagine that's tough when it

comes to trying to do that with steak, right? I mean, so what do you do?



TOMMY GRECO, OWNER, THE RITZ BAR AND LOUNGE: Yes, steak -- in my genre of

the steakhouse, fine dining, that I am, you can't deliver porterhouses and

tomahawks.



CAVUTO: Right.



GRECO: And folks right now who are tight with money aren't ordering that.



They're ordering more fast, casual, inexpensive stuff. And it's difficult.

It's difficult for us. I mean, to allow us just to have outdoor dining,

with the weather coming up being in the 30s, with possible snow and all

that, who's going to sit outside?



CAVUTO: Yes.



GRECO: Why would you do that? I wouldn't even want my customers...



CAVUTO: I thought the same thing. It's freezing out. It's freezing out.



So, let me get your thinking on this, Amanda. You talked a little bit about

the hope for some help out of Washington. I'm sure, Tom, you're looking for

the same kind of thing. They're having a devil of a time coming up with

some sort of a package regarding COVID-19 relief, increasingly looking more

unlikely every day.



If you don't get that, and if this drags on weeks, Amanda, then what?



COHEN: Then I close. Then every restaurant starts to close,



I have been open for 12 years. Eight months ago, I was making $10,000,

$12,000 a night. It was enough to cover my costs. I have a successful

restaurant. Now I'm making $500 a night, maybe $2,000 on a really good one.



I can't cover any of my costs anymore. I have nothing left in my bank

account. So, just like every single other restaurant out there, I will

close. I will put my employees on unemployment. The jobs will disappear

permanently. And I also will be out of a job, and probably bankrupt.



CAVUTO: Oh, my goodness.



Tommy, the rationale behind these shutdowns from the governor of New York

and some of his counterparts, places like California and Maryland, some of

these other places, is that the spikes do happen at restaurants, even

though the data is a little inconsistent on it.



But you're doing everything from distancing and all the other provisions,

both you and Amanda. And you have -- have you had any reported cases that

have come from your restaurant?



GRECO: No, we have had no reported cases come from our restaurant, OK?



And just like Amanda said, we're not even making money. We're just going

through the motions here. And what he said today was 74 of these -- percent

of these cases come from in-home gatherings, with only 1.4 percent coming

from restaurants.



CAVUTO: Right. Right.



GRECO: So, if you close the restaurants, you're forcing people to do more

in-home gatherings. It makes no sense.



CAVUTO: You know what's weird about it, Amanda? All of this is happening as

we're preparing to see a vaccine maybe out as soon as Monday, another one

that could come out maybe as soon as next Thursday or Friday.



So, in the middle of all this hopeful news, you're shutting down. It's

weird.



COHEN: Yes, it's hopeful news with a side of really distressing news.



We still need help.



CAVUTO: Yes.



COHEN: The vaccine, by the time everybody gets vaccinated or we have enough

herd immunity, it's going to be a couple months down the road at least. We

need help now.



CAVUTO: Hang in there, guys. We will see what's happening. We will watch

it. We will get an update on that.



But I'm very familiar. This might strike you as odd that I am familiar with

both your restaurants. I know I don't look like a restaurant visitor,

because I'm so thin and fit.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: But I actually am. And in both of your cases, I'm a big fan.



But, listen, guys, hang in there. I'm sure better days are ahead. But, man,

it does seem like you have been unfairly targeted here. But we will watch

it closely. And we have got your back.



We have also got the latest, to both of these fine managers' interest here,

what's happening on the vaccine front, its ready availability come Monday,

then deciding who gets it and when, but not only who gets it and when, but

how it gets to you, period. It's a little tricky.



We will explain.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: Teasing, but not quite done.



The official write-off from the Food and Drug Administration on that Pfizer

COVID-19 vaccine could come any moment.



Mark Meredith in Silver Spring, Maryland, with what happens after that.



Hey, Mark.



MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, good afternoon.



Will it be happening tonight or tomorrow? That is still the big question

when it comes to the FDA approving Pfizer's vaccine candidate.



Dr. Stephen Hahn is denying reports that his job was threatened over

whether or not it would get done today, but there are still a lot of

questions about what's been going on behind the scenes here at the FDA.

President Trump has been making it clear all day long he wants them to move

as fast as possible.



He had a very sharp tweet for the FDA this morning. He even called them a

big, old, slow turtle. And he also said that he wanted to get the damn

vaccines out now, stop playing games and start saving lives.



But, on Thursday, just 24 hours ago -- we were talking about this, Neil --

an FDA advisory committee approved Pfizer's vaccine. We're still waiting on

that final green light from the FDA for emergency authorization. Canada and

the U.K., they have already approved it for use.



And you may be wondering, what is the holdup? Well, we're getting an idea

from Dr. Hahn himself, who wrote: "The FDA is finalizing the necessary

documents to ensure that patients and providers have the information that

they need to make informed decisions and to safely administer the vaccine.

This is a critical part of what the agency does to promote and protect the

public health."



While they are still waiting to give that final green light, today, the FDA

told the CDC, as well as Operation Warp Speed, to essentially get ready, to

make sure that their vaccine distribution facilities and plans were ready

to go. All indications are that they are, and they are still waiting,

again, to get these injections started potentially as early as Monday is

what we're hearing from the Health and Human Services Department.



So, Monday looks like for the first vaccinations, but it's not going to be

going out to you and me, Neil, right away. Of course, it's going to be

going out to those first responders, those people on the front lines, and

then continue to roll out throughout early 2021 -- Neil.



CAVUTO: I hate to break it to you, Mark. You're so young. You're going to

be last in line for this. So, I hate -- I get yours. That's the point.



Mark Meredith, great seeing you again, my friend.



MEREDITH: Fair enough, boss.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: Great reporting on this as well.



MEREDITH: Good.



CAVUTO: All right, there you go.



Mike Tobin with us from Kalamazoo, Michigan, now.



Mike, so I understand they're all set up with the manufacturing to get this

out, but that's going to be a big project, isn't it?



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: It'll be a huge project.



But if the approval of this emergency use authorization, if it goes through

on Friday, if it goes through on Saturday, they can start moving vaccines

out of this massive facility here in Kalamazoo, Michigan, as well as

another in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, within 24 hours; 2.9 million doses

can move right away.



Half of the supply needs to stay here and stay here in cold storage,

because the Pfizer vaccine in particular requires a follow-up shot. A trial

showed one shot was 50 percent effective at fighting the virus. A second

shot proved 95 percent effective.



Now, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said if the EUA is

approved on the expected timeline, shots could start going into people's

arms as early as Monday or Tuesday. Other officials say the pandemic isn't

over, but at least there's a light at the end of the tunnel.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ADM. BRETT GIROIR, U.S. ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES:

It means we can see the end of the pandemic. It's really in our sight, with

20 million people being able to be vaccinated in December, 30 million in

January, and another 50 million in February, just with the two vaccines we

know about now, Pfizer and Moderna, we know the end of the pandemic is in

sight.



But we still have a lot of work to do until most people can get vaccinated

and the pandemic goes away.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TOBIN: Now, UPS and FedEx will be handling this very sophisticated super

cold supply -- or shipping chain that will get the vaccine out to its

points of use.



Once it's at the points of use, states will have control over who gets the

vaccine first. And, as you were talking a little bit with Mark Meredith,

the priority is going to go to -- be those health care workers and then at-

risk populations, like people in nursing homes, things along those lines --

Neil.



CAVUTO: Got it, Mike, thank you very much, Mike Tobin in Michigan on all of

that.



Want to go to Warner Thomas right now. Mr. Thomas is the Ochsner Health

CEO, one of the biggest in Louisiana, certainly largest nonprofit health

care company, on how they will go about getting this distributed to folks.



Mr. Thomas, thank you for taking the time here.



How do you go about getting this out to folks? Because it's one thing to

approve something. It's quite another to then get it out into people's,

well, I guess, in this case, arms. But how do you do it?



WARNER THOMAS, CEO, OCHSNER HEALTH: Well, Neil, thanks for letting me be

with you today.



We have been preparing for this for literally months, for this day that

hopefully is coming next week. We have five of the ultra-cold minus-80

freezers that are deployed across Louisiana. We have 26 of the minus-20

freezers deployed across Louisiana.



We anticipate, hopefully with the emergency authorization, to get 9,400

doses, approximately, on Monday. That's our anticipation. And we would

begin vaccinating our health care workers immediately upon receipt of the

vaccine.



So we have been working on this plan for some time. And we are ready even

today, should it come today. But we're certainly ready Monday, should the

approval be done, and we receive vaccine on Monday.



CAVUTO: Apparently, Mr. Thomas, there's enormous pressure on the FDA to get

this out, and, in fact, to do so and give the green light today.



The Washington Post was reporting that the White House chief of staff, Mark

Meadows, told the FDA commissioner, Stephen Hahn, to submit his resignation

if the agency does not clear the nation's first coronavirus vaccine by

day's end.



Do you know anything about that? Or is that undue pressure? And, if true,

does that worry you?



THOMAS: Yes, I don't know a lot about that.



I think the important thing here is that this is done right, and that the

appropriate process is followed. I think, as we have heard from patients

and heard from our health care workers, I think folks want to make sure

there are no corners cut.



And I think the FDA, working in conjunction with the White House and with

the administration, I know they're going to get this right and do it

appropriately. Once that's done, we're ready to take the vaccine and

vaccinate folks.



So, I think everybody wants to make sure this is done appropriately. We do

know that there's a certain percentage of the population that is worried

about getting the vaccine because they feel like maybe this has been done

too quickly.



CAVUTO: Right.



THOMAS: But, once again, I think the appropriate process is being followed,

and that's what we all want to see.



CAVUTO: You do raise a good point.



I guess the questions first started last week, right, when the United

Kingdom approved it for their -- for their citizens. I believe Bahrain came

after them and Canada a couple of days ago, and that we're still waiting

for FDA.



Do you trust, then, that the FDA is being very careful, that it's certainly

not rushing, and that this report about pressure coming on the White House

to get it out, like, pronto, by the end of the day, is -- is unnecessary?



THOMAS: Yes, it's hard for me. I can't really comment whether that's

necessary or unnecessary.



What I would say is, we are confident the FDA is going through the right

process. Our physicians have reviewed all of the documentation from the FDA

and feel very confident about what they're seeing.



I think the fact that we need to get the right guidance on storage and any

other concerns about how we administer the vaccine is important. We were

part of the Pfizer trial, so we are very familiar with the ultra-cold

storage and how to handle that and how to do those vaccines.



CAVUTO: Right.



THOMAS: But, once again, I think making sure we can ensure the American

public that this is done right and all the processes are done appropriately

is very important.



CAVUTO: And you would honor -- obviously, you're everywhere, but you would

honor the protocols of whatever the governor is calling for, right?



I mean, there are wide protocols about those health care workers, those who

are in nursing homes, older, more vulnerable patients and the rest. That

seems to be the guidelines folks are getting, no matter where they live,

right?



THOMAS: Correct.



We're going to follow the CDC guidelines.



CAVUTO: Got it.



THOMAS: We have been in contact with the governor's office here in

Louisiana. We have identified our first wave as approximately 10,000 health

care workers. That would be in phase 1-A. And we have got those folks

identified.



We think we can vaccinate them, actually, within 10 days, that we can get

that group done. And, as we get the second shipment of vaccine, hopefully

in the second week, we will continue to vaccinate folks into 1-B.



But, once again, we will follow the CDC guidelines. We have had close

connections with the governor of Louisiana. He has done a great job in the

plans and the distribution of the vaccine. So, we are ready to go as soon

as we get approval.



CAVUTO: And, real quickly, the 10-day time target is for both doses, right,

the first dose, and then, some days later, the second dose, correct?



THOMAS: No, actually, there's a 21-day delay between the first dose and the

second dose.



CAVUTO: Oh.



THOMAS: The 10 days I'm talking about is that would be the period of time

it would take us to vaccinate the first 10,000 people.



CAVUTO: I understand.



THOMAS: We want to do this in a wave progression, just because we're

concerned there could be some side effects. And we don't want to vaccinate

all of our people in one or two days.



We're doing this over a few-day period of time. We have deployed the right

nurses and the right technicians to help us in this process. And we will be

doing this across all of our facilities in Louisiana.



CAVUTO: Understood. sir. Thank you for clarifying that for me, Warner

Thomas, the Ochsner Health CEO.



They're going to have a big responsibility here just getting it out to the

fine folks there who have been waiting for a long, long time.



By the way, again, sometime tonight, we just might get the official FDA

clearance, whether this Washington Post story is true or not as to whether

it's put undue pressure on the FDA commissioner to go ahead and get this

done tonight, or just submit his resignation.



Be that as it may, tomorrow, we will officially know one way or the other

if it's going to be now or it's going to wait until Monday; 10:00 a.m.

tomorrow, we will be on it, all over it.



In the meantime, all over Hunter Biden. His father commented on all of this

just minutes ago with our own Peter Doocy -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: In the Big Apple, they have a big worry. What if there is no help

coming from Washington, no COVID-19 relief, $900 billion or otherwise? Then

what?



Restaurants shutting down, people firing up.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, you have heard all the stories about Hunter Biden,

Hunter Biden himself acknowledging that he is being investigated by the

Delaware Justice Department.



But it really has been a mystery as to how his dad felt about all that

until today.



Peter Doocy joining us now out of Wilmington -- Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And reaction to this investigation was

not part of the president-elect's prepared remarks.



But as he was exiting the stage of the theater where he was holding an

event this afternoon, I did manage to get the first direct response of any

kind from the president-elect about this federal investigation into his

son's tax affairs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Did Hunter Biden commit a crime? Have you spoken to your son, Mr.

President-Elect?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT: I'm proud of my son.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: "I'm proud of my son," he said at the end.



The only other comment we had before that was attributable to the

transition team two nights ago. the transition team also hosted a briefing

via Zoom earlier today. The transition calls on correspondents at these

things where -- who say that they have a question.



They called on a handful of people today, but, notably, nobody asked about

Hunter Biden or this investigation. Questions instead came about the

vaccine and about diversity in the Cabinet, nothing concerning tax affairs

or Hunter Biden.



And that is now fair game because the taxpayer-funded transition team sent

out Hunter's statement on Wednesday night, even though Hunter Biden does

not work for the transition. The press pool that is traveling in the Biden

motorcade today reports back that, just two or three minutes ago, he exited

that theater to head home. He did not answer any other questions.



So, that one we just played is what we got for today -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Very impressive, Peter, that you got it out there, Peter Doocy in

Wilmington, Delaware.



Jim Trusty with us right now, the former federal prosecutor.



Where do you think this entire Hunter Biden thing is going?



JAMES TRUSTY, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, it's a good question. I

think there's -- it's very interesting that this information finally

surfaces because of the Bidens.



And I think that can bode one of two things. Number one is, they're getting

in front of an issue. They know that perhaps an indictment is coming in the

near future. And they wanted to kind of get out a trial balloon that says

it's something to do with taxes, a very euphemistic way to look at the

investigation.



The other thing that I think is an actual possible here -- I'm not saying

it's a probability -- but it's possible that there's a deal in the works,

that there's a tax case that will be filed as a guilty plea with Hunter

Biden that will have the effect of truncating all the other issues about

foreign money and other possible federal statutes.



So, you could see a real Biden Christmas present towards the end of the

year have a Hunter Biden plea, and this was a trial balloon to get everyone

ready for it. So, something's moving for them to be acknowledging it

publicly at this point. And it could be one of those two things.



CAVUTO: I'm way ahead of myself here. But could a President Biden pardon

his son?



TRUSTY: Sure.



I mean, we have had inter-family pardons before. There's always a political

calculation to that, right? How terrible does that look for a president to,

first day in office to say, by the way, I'm pardoning my son?



But it's available to a President Biden, if he felt the need to do it.



CAVUTO: In the meantime, we're also hearing, Jim, that Attorney General

Bill Barr was at least aware of all of this sort of percolating before the

election.



I'm sure that's not sitting well with the president, if true. Your

thoughts?



TRUSTY: Well, it's probably not. It wasn't politically helpful to have the

Hunter Biden's story completely quiet.



And the issue is more whether the press walked away from congressional

investigations than it is the Department of Justice. I mean, think about

it. Prosecutors are supposed to be ethical, and only announce their actions

through indictments, through court. They do their talking in court.



What the attorney general did, for all the criticism he gets from the left,

is, he knew there was an investigation, he knew there was one that could

have powerful political repercussions. But he did the right thing, as the

attorney general of the United States, which is to not dignify it, to not

talk about it until you get to a point where it's public, where -- by

natural course of events.



So, he's doing the right thing. Somehow, his critics have lost track of

that. But I understand, politically, it's a frustrating moment to know that

this is out there, and to not be able to use it. But that's why we have a -

- hopefully, an independent attorney general who knows his ethics.



CAVUTO: Independent or not, there's only another five or six weeks left of

this administration.



But we do know the president is still pretty angry at Mr. Barr over his

dismissing up some of the fraudulent and other claims about the election,

but that they wouldn't, even though they're real, some of them are real,

that wouldn't have tipped or -- tipped the election outcome.



What is the likelihood, and what would be the fallout if the president did

dismiss him?



TRUSTY: Well, if he dismissed the attorney general at this point, it might

be a very momentary thing, right?



I mean, if Trump doesn't pull out with this litigation, or if the state

legislatures don't find a way to inject different electors, then you're

only talking about a six-week period of an interim or an acting attorney

general, which normally would be the deputy attorney general.



So, again, I think that's a possibility here, but I don't think Barr has

actually earned it. I think he's done his job the right way, even though,

sometimes, it doesn't always benefit the president politically.



CAVUTO: I will flip it around then.



Talks are that Barr himself is a little just chagrined by all of this,

wants to quit. What if he resigned?



TRUSTY: Well, same thing. He has that option. He could certainly resign.



I don't know that it's anything more than a footnote in terms of his career

overall, but I would hope that he sticks it out and sticks around until

he's ready to leave of his own accord.



CAVUTO: Jim Trusty very good catching up with you, the former federal

prosecutor following these and other developments.



By the way, we were mentioning under Biden and whether that issue is going

to be an issue even in the run-off race going on in Georgia. The president-

elect will be heading -- heading down there. So what would the impact be if

this comes up? Will it come up? I guess it depends on the media.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, well, it is getting crowded down in Georgia, as a host

of who's-who players in both parties appear on behalf of the candidates

running there in that January 5 election, twin elections, really, that

could decide the future of the United States Senate right now.



Keep in mind the Democrats would have to take both seats from the incumbent

Republicans to gain control of the Senate.



President-elect Biden himself will be there next week.



Let's get the read from Susan Ferrechio -- Ferrechio, I should say -- of

The Washington Examiner. We have Francesca Chambers as well with McClatchy,

the White House correspondent there.



Susan, there are so many things swirling around as these visits are

planned. You have got the release of these vaccines or the imminent

release, seems like pretty soon, for what Pfizer has come up with, and then

the Moderna vaccine that could come out next week, reports just out that

it's a go. The administration has already agreed not to purchase 100

million doses of that Pfizer -- I'm sorry -- of the Moderna vaccine for

next week.



So it will be out there, and fast. How is that affecting, or will it affect

these Georgia races?



SUSAN FERRECHIO, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER: If the Trump administration can

talk about the upcoming vaccines in terms of the success of his

administration, the success of the Republican Party, and if Republicans can

try to translate that into why (AUDIO GAP) hold on to those two Senate

seats.



It's really important to try to get that message out, because President

Trump has taken a lot of blame for the state of coronavirus right now in,

America fairly or not, unfairly or not. And the vaccine development was

under Operation Warp Speed, all or in part, for some of these vaccines that

were developed.



And the president, his credit has not been really awarded to him. It's all

been drowned out by this fight over the election and the belief that the

president was not given a fair shot on November 3. That's kind of drowned

out so much of this.



But for Republicans, if they can just try to drill home that message that

it was their party that pushed for the development of this vaccine and can

continue to help the country survive this pandemic and bounce back from it

in a healthy way, economically and physically, that's a plus for them right

now.



A lot of it's getting drowned out, though, by this dissatisfaction with the

election results by the president. I know Vice President Mike Pence has

campaigned there. I know Biden's going there next week. It's really kind of

an extension of the campaign season that just ended. They're still kind of

duking it out because of this unfinished situation.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Yes. No, you're right. It could cut both -- it could cut both ways.



And, Francesca, to that point, and with the president visiting the state

himself last week, I'm just wondering whether he hurt himself, in that, if

you're going to quest to the legitimacy of the vote in Georgia, a lot of

people who are very loyal to him would say, well, I'm not going to vote in

this Senate election, because, obviously, it's a rigged game.



So could it boomerang on him?



FRANCESCA CHAMBERS, MCCLATCHY D.C.: Well, Neil is the issue that

Republicans are really struggling with in the state of Georgia right now.



The president himself in that rally said that, essentially, if you want to

get revenge -- that was his word -- revenge on Democrats in the state, then

you should come out and vote in the Senate elections.



And both sides believe that their presidential candidates from the 2020

presidential election are the ones who are really going to juice the vote

and the turnout in that state. You did see President Trump go down there.

Joe Biden will go down there next week.



And I'm told that Joe Biden will largely push the same message that he did

when he was running for president, which is that he will talk about unity

and his vision for the nation, and why he would need the help of those two

Democrats to complete that that are running for this election.



CAVUTO: Susan, the Hunter Biden issue might come up maybe during his stay

there. And I'm just wondering how that plays.



Given the scant coverage it's been getting, I'm wondering if it -- if he

even mentions it or even if he's asked about it. But what kind of impact do

you think it could have on that race?



FERRECHIO: Well, as you say, it doesn't get a lot of media coverage.



And Biden's not really getting asked about it directly because his handlers

don't allow it. And I don't think he's going to bring it up. I think that

the Biden -- incoming Biden administration wants this to just be -- to go

away, that it's coming out now before he sworn in office, and they're

hoping it just fades away. People are tired of hearing about it. People

don't make a big deal about it.



I don't think that Democrats are going to bring it up at a campaign rally,

certainly. And I don't know if anyone's ever going to really question the

administration about it either. And I blame the media for that. I know FOX

has been covering it, but it deserves as much attention as it would have

gotten had it been one of Trump's children or Trump's brother who was

wrapped up in this.



CAVUTO: Francesca, finally, in the closeness of the race, I mean, the issue

has come up, what other big guns come? I mean, you have had the president.

You will have the guy who is going to be the next president. You have had

Sarah Palin. You have had all these past and present party luminaries.



In the end, the polls still seem very, very tight. What will decide it?

What do you think is going to decide it?



CHAMBERS: Well, the fear from both sides is that the turnout that you saw

in the presidential election won't be repeated, Neil, in these run-off

elections.



While all of us nationally might be really focused on this, that, locally,

they are concerned that they just won't come out, because, in run-off

elections, that's typically been the case, so both sides really, really

really trying to get as many of their voters as they can out.



Democrats had told me that they were not as focused on bringing out some of

those big guns, like you just mentioned, but, certainly, they're not

turning down help from former President Obama, when he wants to give it to

them, whereas Republicans have been more focused on getting out some of

those people that you just named.



And Kelly Loeffler has been rallying senators to come out and support her,

as well as David Perdue.



CAVUTO: All right, we will watch very closely.



Ladies, be well and be safe this weekend and through the holidays. I

appreciate it, Susan and Francesca.



In the meantime, when it absolutely positively has to be there overnight --

I'm talking about a vaccine -- well, you can call FedEx, you can call UPS,

you can call all the major airlines and DHL, because that's what this comes

down to, once approved, getting it out, and fast.



You will not believe the Marshall-like plan to do just that with this

vaccine and the others to come -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, we are just getting worried right now that Oracle, the

big database software concern, is moving out of Silicon Valley for the

friendlier tax regulation confines of Texas.



We don't have much more than that, but it follows on the heels of Hewlett-

Packard Enterprises indicating that it is leaving San Jose, California, at

least as far as expanding operations, and to Houston, Texas. So this

continues a theme of companies that are opting out of a pricey Golden State

to see if they can find better confines. And Texas seems to be a popular

locale.



We will keep you posted, if we learn any more and the details of how many

will be going there and how it's going to be phased out and all that=.



In the meantime, getting ready right now for a vaccine and vaccines to

come. It's one thing when they release it. It's one thing when they go to

governors and say, all right, here's your allotment, but how do you get

that shipped out, and nationwide, worldwide?



Well, you call a lot of people who have planes and distribution systems

that can do just that.



Casey Stegall with more right now at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport -- Casey.



CASEY STEGALL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, you're right about that,

calling a whole lot of people, and this really is a partnership between the

federal government and private industry, because getting the vaccine from

point A to point B, frankly, is a very carefully choreographed and

rehearsed set of steps that have to go into motion.



And Pfizer says that, really, companies like UPS, DHL and FedEx will fly

the initial doses primarily to their designated airport hubs across the

country, and then, just like your holiday packages, only, a lot of people

could argue these are much more important, the precious cargo then loaded

on vehicles and taken to the awaiting point-of-care locations or the dosing

centers, then right into the first Americans' arms.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIM MAYER, UPS: We have informed all of our drivers across the country

what's in those boxes and how important it is. And so our goal is to have

100 percent accuracy in delivering those.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



STEGALL: Now, as if it couldn't be challenging enough, we have also talked

about some restrictions.



Pfizer's formula, it has to be kept, stored and transported at 96 degrees

Fahrenheit below zero. Large freezer units are farms like this one at the

FedEx headquarters in Tennessee will be used for that purpose. Specifically

engineered packaging has even had to be implemented. They're manufacturing

dry ice like crazy. They can't keep up.



Now, commercial airlines will eventually have a role in distributing some

of these vaccines. A couple of the carriers will help with Pfizer. However,

because of all of the dry ice and certain restrictions, because passengers

are also flying on those airplanes, they are under more scrutiny and

restrictions with the FAA.



So they won't be able to distribute as much of a vaccine as carriers like

UPS and FedEx and the others will play. However, commercial carriers will,

in fact, be hauling vaccines, especially down the line, when Moderna and

others released theirs, and if they get approved, because they have less

stringent requirements for storage and transportation.



An awful lot goes into this, Neil.



CAVUTO: You're not kidding.



The more people are talking about this, man, this is like a huge operation.



STEGALL: It's huge.



CAVUTO: It's like a D-Day for a big drug. All right, thank you very much,

my friend, Casey Stegall.



Meanwhile, taking a look at what's going on in Washington right now and the

plight of stimulus and COVID-19 relief, despite the vaccine emergency, or -

- what if it doesn't happen, though? Not the vaccine. That's happening. I'm

talking about the stimulus. I'm talking about the relief.



Then what?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, don't hold your breath for that COVID-19 relief package.

Right now, it's looking dicey, or, at the very least, delayed, very

delayed.



Chad Pergram, where do we stand with this?



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: (AUDIO GAP) government

shutdown in the middle of a pandemic, and that won't happen, as the Senate

approved a one-week spending plan today.



But, because there's no deal and COVID assistance, Vermont Senator Bernie

Sanders threatened to blow up the bill. He wanted to add $1,200 direct

payment checks to the spending plan. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): But, this, I want to say right now. I am

prepared to withdraw my objection at this moment. But I will not be

prepared to withdraw an objection next week.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: Sanders said, if there wasn't a deal for direct payments, senators

should be prepared to spend Christmas in Washington. COVID aid talks are in

shambles.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): If my friends actually oppose PPP funding,

vaccine distribution money or extending some expiring unemployment aid,

let's hear why.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: So, the government is funded for now. But there will be increasing

pressure next week to fund the government again at this time and get a

COVID deal just before Christmas -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Chad, thank you very, very much.



Want to go to my buddy Charles Payne, a star on FOX Business Network.



Charles, I just opened the show today with two restaurant owners who are

under a world of hurt right now. They have to shut down on Monday because

of these spikes in cases, even though they didn't contribute to that.



We're seeing the same thing going on in California, Michigan and elsewhere.

They need help, and they're not getting it from Washington anytime soon.

But what do you -- what do you make of this?



CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: It's devastating, Neil.



It's hard to understand. And it's one of these things where it's coming

from everywhere, right? These folks out there saying, does anyone see our

plight while they play these games?



On the local level, I also had a restauranteur on my show today. And she

was saying that the COVID cases, from what they have seen, from the

science, which we're all being told the U.S. as our guiding -- our guiding

star in all of this, less than 2 percent.



And a lot of that's from fast-food chains. And that's from the employees

who work there, not the diners themselves. So, the science behind it, the

panicky feel to it all, they're dropping. They're dropping.



On Monday, the National Restaurant Association came out and said, you have

got 500,000 restaurants of every kind that are right now in an economic

freefall. And this just makes it happen a lot quicker.



Of course, if they have got a bridge to get through these sort of, in many

cases, arbitrary lockdowns or restrictions, then that's one thing. But that

money was poorly distributed. It was -- it was -- by the way, it worked,

OK? I'm not saying it didn't work.



But we have got a chance to use it again. And I don't understand why

Congress -- pox on both houses -- just won't get this together and get it

out there.



CAVUTO: Yes, I mean, the owner of this French restaurant in New York City

was telling me, if this goes on for three weeks, that's it. I'm out. My

business is done. It's not just a matter of limping along. I'm finished.



And there are a lot of people like that.



PAYNE: Yes, 110,000 restaurants so far, 17 percent of the industry in this

country, already have already met that fate.



And the thing is, once they're gone, they're gone. They don't come back.

Maybe after a year or two, someone will fill that void, but they're gone,

their employees are gone. And that's why this need for another round of

fiscal stimulus is so important, because we have seen a magnificent,

amazing, even inspirational rebound.



It shows you the American spirit.



CAVUTO: Absolutely.



PAYNE: We saw the administration come in, do this quickly. Hats off to

everyone who was involved.



But the same sense of urgency is still there.



CAVUTO: You're absolutely right.



Charles Payne, thank you very much, my friend.



In the meantime, we are going to be following a lot more of this tomorrow

about how far and big this impact gets to be.



We will also follow up on that report I was telling you about that Oracle

is moving from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, tomorrow at 10:00 a.m., the

phenomenon that's real. All over it for two hours.



Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.