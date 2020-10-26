Joe Biden 'has been caught in repeated lies over Biden Inc.': Sen. Johnson

This is a rush transcript from “Sunday Morning Futures” October 25, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." I'm Maria Bartiromo.

Breaking news nine days away from Election Day 2020.

Coming up, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on a blockbuster admission at the final presidential debate, Joe Biden on transitioning the oil and gas industry.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Would he close down the oil industry?

KRISTEN WELKER, MODERATOR: It falls...

TRUMP: Would you close down the oil industry?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: By the way, I have a transition from the old industry, yes.

TRUMP: Oh, that's a big statement.

BIDEN: I will transition.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Plus, the plot thickens on the Biden family big money deals in China and Ukraine. Senator Ron Johnson with new evidence on how Hunter Biden was allegedly greasing the skids for China to get CFIUS approval to buy up American innovation, and pocketing millions while doing so.

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer is here with new e-mails never released.

Plus, Congressmen Jim Jordan and Doug Collins on the ramifications of big technology covering up the stories of corruption after DNI John Ratcliffe pounces on the Adam Schiff's falsehoods continued claim of Russia noise.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN RATCLIFFE, U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Let me be clear.

The intelligence community doesn't believe that, because there's no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden's laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign.

It's simply not true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: All that and more, as we look ahead, right here, right now on "Sunday Morning Futures."

All of that coming up, but, first, this breaking news excerpt from my interview with President Trump for my upcoming book out this Tuesday.

This never-released interview conducted in August suggests President Trump knew of China's influence on his attackers, even as they continued to push a Russia falsehood.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TRUMP: They never use China.

You know why? Because they're all getting rich on China. They have their deals with China, you know? But they always use Russia. I said, I wonder, maybe China. No, no, it was Russia.

BARTIROMO: What was the biggest takeaway in your first term, in terms of the one thing you learned that you didn't know beforehand about Washington?

TRUMP: Deep-seated corruption, deep-seated mores. People are there and they're protected. And to this day, they're protected. It's hard for me to get people to go after people. They're protected.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: My new book will be out this Tuesday.

And for more of my exclusive interview with President Trump, tune into our one-hour special tonight on FOX News 10:00 p.m. Eastern, based on the book by James Freeman and myself, "The Cost: Trump, China, and American Revival."

The Wall Street Journal's James Freeman and I are coming out with this book this upcoming Tuesday.

Few lawmakers know more about the protect people in Washington than Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson. He's been telling us on this program about the roadblocks he's faced in his quest to expose deep state corruption for years.

He joins me once again right now.

Senator, good morning to you. Thanks very much for joining us.

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Good morning, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Before we get to what you have uncovered and the letter that you have sent to the FBI I.G., I want to get your take on the SCOTUS confirmation process, the Senate in session this weekend, debating Judge Barrett's nomination.

Are we on track for a floor vote? Will you be voting to confirm Amy Coney Barrett tomorrow morning?

JOHNSON: Absolutely. And it'll be a real pleasure to do so.

She's a wonderful person, a great judge. She really ought to get at least as many votes as Ruth Bader Ginsburg got in '96, ought to get 100-0. But that won't be the case. It'll be a partisan vote. But she will be confirmed later tomorrow.

BARTIROMO: All right, let me move on to the letter that you sent Michael Horowitz this past week on the 21st.

And you write that the FBI possessed the laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden for a year. The public has the right to know why they sat on it.

I want to just point out that Joe Biden says none of this is true. Here is a sound bite of Biden at the debate with President Trump this past week:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China.

I have not had a -- the only guy who made money from China is this guy.

He's the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Senator Johnson, your reaction?

JOHNSON: Well, the vice president is lying again.

Check out page 78 of our report, where we show a company, a Chinese company, CEFC, transferred about $5 million to businesses controlled by Hunter Biden, $5 million.

So, no, he's lying. He's lying about the fact that he said he never spoke to his son Hunter about his overseas business connections, flew over to China, had a handshake with Jonathan Li, who ended up being a business partner in Bohai Harvest RST, which was that investment firm.

We documented Amos Hochstein talked to the vice president about the glaring conflict of interest in Ukraine. The vice president then talked to Hunter to arrange a meeting with Amos Hochstein.

So, the vice president has been caught in repeated lies over Biden Inc.

about his family's businesses.

BARTIROMO: You know, you say Biden Inc.

That's interesting, because I have got a Politico article right here. And this is actually back from 2019. And the title of it is "Biden Inc."

It's not like these things weren't out before over his decades in office.

Politico writes: "Middle-class Joe's family fortunes have closely tracked his political career." And this is from August of 2019, when they call it "Biden Inc."

Look, I have got a list of deals that I want you to talk about here. This is Hunter Biden's alleged business deals. You mentioned the $5 million from the Chinese oil company CEFC. He also created a $1 billion investment fund for his company BHR with state-owned Bank of China.

He received $3.5 million in a wire transfer from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Elena Baturina. And he earned $83,000 a month, totaling more than $4 million, to serve on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

What have you learned about these deals?

JOHNSON: Well, that they actually happened.

I think it's interesting you raise that Politico article. That was written back in August 2019, when every major news media wasn't in the tank for Joe Biden. They probably were in the tank for Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. So they were actually critically looking at Joe Biden's checkered past when it comes to these foreign business entanglements, and his family profiting off his name.

But that's what we're finding out, is that, whether it's his brother, whether it's his son Hunter. What we're really finding out is, Hunter really cracked the code, somewhere around 2013, 2014, in terms of how to really vacuum up this -- these dollars and how to attract money from people that want to have influence with and utilize the Biden name.

It started with working with, first of all, Christopher Heinz and Devon Archer, who now is a convicted felon, by the way, by a fraud that he perpetrated in -- implemented in 2013-2014.

But it's amazing, when you take a look at all of the different companies, Rosemont Seneca Partners, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, Bohai Harvest RST, Owasco, even before that, Paradigm Global Advisors.

That's pointed out in that Politico article.

So there's just been a vast and complex web of financial dealings. But the one thing they have in common is, they're all trading off the fact that Joe Biden was either a U.S. senator or vice president of the United States.

BARTIROMO: Yes, we're going to talk with Peter Schweizer coming up. He's gone through these 26,000 e-mails that he has.

And throughout those e-mails, they keep referring to the Biden lift. Come into business with us, and your business will get the Biden lift. So, we will talk with Peter about that.

But you just mentioned business dealings in 2014. This was when Joe Biden was a sitting vice president. And we have got a list here, that Vice President Biden meets with his son's business partner in 2014. This was April of '14. He meets with Devon Archer at the White House.

In April of 2014, he visits Ukraine. He's soon to be described by President Obama as the public face of the administration's handling of Ukraine. Of course, Archer joins the Burisma board later that month on April 22, and then later on, in the month -- in May of 2014, Hunter Biden joins the Burisma board, and, over the course of the next several years, makes more than $4 million.

How come this wasn't frowned upon when it was happening? You have got, obviously, a sitting vice president's son doing deals with the companies that will be affected by the very policy his father is negotiating.

JOHNSON: Well, first of all, it was.

What is interesting about this is, BuzzFeed actually sent -- a reporter from BuzzFeed sent an e-mail to the somebody in the executive office of the vice president when they found out that -- when Burisma announced that Hunter joined the board, to paraphrase, said, this is odd on its face and, if true, represents a glaring conflict of interests.

So, that was back in 2014. By the way, it's the exact same wording I used in my report that the news media completely ignored. And, of course, one of the things they said about my report, when they ignored it, is said, well, there's nothing illegal here.

Now, Maria, it's not my job to determine whether something is legal or illegal. What I would say, though, is, you take a look at all of these glaring conflicts of interest, this -- and all these foreign entanglements, at a minimum, it is grotesquely sleazy.

And that's who the American people are going to pose, voting for or against somebody like Vice President Biden, who is involved in incredibly sleazy, possibly illegal dealings. We don't know the full extent.

My report raises far more troubling questions than it ever answers, but it also really points out to three different scandals. You have the Biden family financial scandals. You have the news media suppressing the story.

And you have the deep state not providing the types of documents that we need in a legitimate congressional oversight.

BARTIROMO: So, Senator, I mean, the question becomes, will you subpoena Hunter Biden? Why haven't you subpoenaed Hunter Biden?

And I want to really understand if you're being stopped. Are you being stopped by officials within the Judiciary Committee, that you cannot allow certain people to come testify. Who is stopping you, Senator?

JOHNSON: Well, first of all, we have sent out two letters to invite Hunter Biden and requesting the information from him.

What I get is some pretty nasty letters back from his attorneys, referring to Joe McCarthy and everything else.

If you take a look at how I have been treated, with the false allegations, allegations accusing me of dealing in Russian disinformation, I can understand kind of a reluctance on the part of other members of our conference getting fully behind this investigation.

The good news, Maria, is the dam is breaking. And we're just seeing this logjam break of all kinds of information that I hope the American public is paying attention to. I think there's going to be far less resistance to me really getting at the bottom of this, because the American people really do deserve the truth.

BARTIROMO: Are there people within your Judiciary Committee and are there people within the Senate that are trying to silence you, Senator?

JOHNSON: Well, first of all, it's Homeland Security Committee.

And let's face this. Some of the members of that committee have gone quite public in their viewpoint of what my investigation -- whether it's appropriate or not.

I think it's completely appropriate. I am the Senate Oversight Committee.

We have oversight jurisdiction over conflicts of interest. That's specifically written in our jurisdiction, in our responsibilities. That's what this is. This is a glaring conflict of interest.

And, by the way, Chris Coons lied about me.

BARTIROMO: All right, we will leave it there, Senator.

Yes.

JOHNSON: Chris Coons lied about me when he said we have spent millions.

I haven't spent a dime, other than my staff salary. This is what we do. We investigate things. It's just normal Senate salary. We haven't spent a dime more than just my basic committee budget.

BARTIROMO: Senator, thank you for exposing this to the American public. We appreciate your time and your leadership here.

We will be watching your efforts. Thank you, sir.

JOHNSON: Have a good day.

BARTIROMO: Senator Ron Johnson joining us.

After this short break, Congressmen Jim Jordan and Doug Collins will be here.

They have been exposing D.C. corruption on this program for four years.

They are here with new breaking information on what the Judiciary Committee is doing about this potentially massive cover-up by the FBI, as we look ahead on "Sunday Morning Futures" next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that this

-- what he's accusing me of is a Russian plant.

They have said that this has all the -- four -- five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he's saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it, except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani.

TRUMP: You mean the laptop is now another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax? You got to be kidding me.

BIDEN: That's exactly what was told.

TRUMP: This is where he's going. The laptop is Russia, Russia, Russia?

WELKER: Gentlemen, I want to stay on the issue of race.

TRUMP: You have to be kidding.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: All right, that was former V.P. Joe Biden defending Hunter Biden, his son, against the corruption attacks, allegations at Thursday night's debate, insisting that the story is Russian disinformation.

Among those 50 former national intelligence folks that he referred to, John Brennan and James Clapper, who may very well be involved in the coup to take down Donald Trump.

Joining us right now is Congressman Jim Jordan -- he is the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee -- and Congressman Doug Collins, also on the committee.

Gentlemen, it is great to see you. Thanks very much for joining us.

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Good to be with you.

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: First, let me get your reaction to what Adam Schiff has been doing, going around, gathering up as many people as he can to say the Hunter Biden story is disinformation. John Ratcliffe threw a wrench in all of that. The director of national intelligence joined me on Monday and we played that sound bite earlier in the program.

Congressman Jordan, your reaction.

JORDAN: How can it be disinformation? We have the drop slip Hunter Biden signed. We have John Ratcliffe and the FBI saying it's not Russian disinformation. We have an eye witness who says the e-mails are real. We have an eyewitness who says "the big guy" in one of the e-mails, in fact, refers to Joe Biden. and that same eyewitness met with Joe Biden about this whole subject area.

Remember, these are the same people -- the same 50 people who signed this letter are the same people who said the fake dossier is real. Now they're saying the real laptop, the real e-mails are fake. No one believes them.

The only problem is, big tech is censoring this information and not -- not enough journalists are doing their job so Americans can find out what really happened.

REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA): Right.

BARTIROMO: Yes, I want to get back to big tech, but...

JORDAN: But it's all true, Maria, it's all true.

BARTIROMO: Go ahead.

Yes.

And -- and Congressman Collins, you've been also talking about the coup.

Both of you have done such great work to expose the real issues here and the way that there was a coup to take down Donald Trump.

Your reaction.

COLLINS: Yes, look, I go a step further, Maria, that possibly involved in a coup.

No, Brennan and Clapper were right in the middle of it. I mean what we've seen everywhere leads back to these folks who are trying to cover their own tracks. and Jim's right about this. I mean take -- why is it that The New York Times can report about the president's tax returns and things like that, that they were given to report that they didn't name the sources and stuff, but yet the Twitter didn't sensor them, but yet Twitter and other social media are censoring The New York Post for actually posting the truth about Hunter Biden.

This is an up-down world. This is why the media is so disliked and why the

-- why they're trying to bend this election for Joe Biden. Understand, what we're in is a -- sort of an Orwellian Alice In Wonderland kind of time right now. What's up is down and down is up.

Brennan and Clapper and all these folks, Comey, all the rest of the coup, do not want you focused on what they did, so they're trying to continue this -- this narrative.

And, look, if Adam Schiff is saying it, whose believing it? I mean he said so many things that are faulty. If his lips are moving, he's not telling the truth most of the time anyway. Collusion in plain sight. We can go back.

And Jim and I have been seeing this for too long, it's time to clear this up and hold those accountable right now.

BARTIROMO: Yes. I mean what you have going on here is the same group that tried to put all of this disinformation into the ether in 2016 about Donald Trump colluding. That's the same group that wants to be in power again.

it's as simple as that.

JORDAN: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Joe Biden was coming up with the Logan Act, Jim Jordan, and he now wants to be president.

JORDAN: Yes. Never forget, these people told us that there was supposed collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, between President Trump and Russia, when, in fact, they knew -- they knew it wasn't true. And we know -- we now knew they knew it wasn't true because Ric Grenell released the transcripts that they -- that proved there was no proper predicate for launching this investigation in the first place.

So, these people have misled the American people for four years now, and they're trying to do it again here just nine days before an important election.

COLLINS: Hey, Maria, you know...

BARTIROMO: Yes, the -- you -- yes.

COLLINS: No, Maria, I just want to point out there, what Jim thought -- think about this. When -- when Jim Jordan and ourself and others who have been fighting on this sham impeachment last year, when we were going through this I'm at a point now to where I'm tired of the intelligence community, I'm tired of the FBI slow-walking this stuff.

There's not -- they're slow-walking to the Senate, they're slow-walking it everywhere else.

It's time for Chris Wray and, frankly, I think, if -- if Gina Haspel is -- at the CIA is actually slow-walking this information, they need to go because if they had this laptop, last December, when Jim and myself and so many others were out there fighting hard, showing quid pro Joe, showing what was happening in -- in the Ukraine, that it was not the president it was them, if they had this information then, I am appalled that we did not get that on the Hill.

That should have been something that should have been investigated back then instead of us just finding out about it now. That's the problem that's wrong right now.

BARTIROMO: Well, it really is extraordinary that it is the same group of people who abused power in 2016 want to be back in power.

JORDAN: Yes.

BARTIROMO: I have got to ask you about this potential cover-up, both of you, on the media.

Jim Jordan, you have actually looked at these e-mails and you have authenticated them. I want to ask you about that. And, also, what happens if Joe Biden does win this election and becomes president, with all of these business entanglements from China to Ukraine, let's take a break and then get into that when we come right back.

We've got Jim Jordan and Doug Collins with more this morning and we've got more straight ahead on "Sunday Morning Futures."

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

We are back with Congressmen Jim Jordan and Doug Collins. They both sit on the House Judiciary Committee.

I want to ask you about the media and Twitter.

But, first, Jim Jordan, your staff independently authenticated these e- mails that we're talking about from Hunter Biden's laptop. What can you tell us in terms of what's fact?

JORDAN: Yes.

No, the -- Maria, they're as real as real can be. We have the eyewitness, Mr. Bobulinski, who said these are authentic, these are real." The big guy"

in one of these e-mails does, in fact, mean Joe Biden. And I -- he -- he himself had spoke to former Vice President Biden. So this -- this is as real as it gets.

And here's the fundamental question, why won't Joe Biden say they're not real? If they're not accurate, if these aren't accurate e-mails, why won't the Bidens say so and why -- and -- and, frankly, why won't the press be asking that fundamental question, that basic question, Mr. Biden, are these actually accurate? Is this Hunter Biden's laptop? And, in fact, are you "the big guy"? They won't ask him that question but the American people know those facts are true.

COLLINS: That's right.

BARTIROMO: I mean, Doug Collins, this -- this e-mail is really the smoking gun. Here it is written by Hunter -- Hunter Biden to an executive at that Chinese company, CEFC. He says, my understanding is that the original agreement with the director was for consulting fees based on introductions alone at a rate of $10 million a year for a three-year guarantee of $30 million.

The chairman then changed the deal after we met in Miami to a much more lasting and lucrative arrangement to create a holding company 50 percent owned by me and 50 percent owned by him. Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream. But the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners in the equity and profits of the joint ventures investment.

At the end of the e-mail, they break it down in terms of who gets what and it says 20 held by Hunter, another 20 held by Jim Biden, his brother , another 10 held by H for "the big guy," Doug Collins.

COLLINS: Yes.

BARTIROMO: "The big guy," being Joe Biden.

COLLINS: Joe Biden.

I mean, it's amazing here. I mean what Jim just broke down is truth. And what is amazing to me is the Biden campaign and their willing accomplices in the media have never denied the authenticity of these documents. They've never tried to attack these documents. They just give broad, sweeping arguments, saying, oh, it's not real.

But, you know, we found out something. We talk about it in a previous segment with the senator. Biden Inc. had a matchmaker. I guess the matchmaker was Hunter Biden. Match.com has a competition here, because his job was to go out and make sure that he could get the access, through his father whose was the vice president, so he could make money for Biden Inc.

This is -- I mean this is becoming the concern here.

And you made a comment earlier, Maria, about this, says, why should this concern people? You're getting -- he's asking to be put in the most powerful chair in the world. The president of the United States.

BARTIROMO: Right.

COLLINS: And these are the kind of deals he did as vice president.

Everybody should be scared to death of this.

BARTIROMO: Yes. Well, what about media and social media.

COLLINS: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Let's talk real quick, Jim Jordan, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg are going to be testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee next month...

JORDAN: Yes.

BARTIROMO: But you've been calling for them in the House for months now.

What are you going to do about this cover-up going on by the media?

JORDAN: Oh, yes. Well -- well, two things. When they testify, I think the first question I would ask Jack Dorsey is, why are you still censoring The New York Post? All these facts we've just talked about are real.

They're -- I mean they're just that, facts. Why are you still censoring The New York Post and a publication that's been around since Alexander Hamilton for goodness sake. So why are you doing that.

The -- the remedy is legislation we've introduced. Doug and others on the Judiciary Committee that we've introduced that does a complete overhaul of section 230, brings back some liability for these folks and -- and will have the incentives in place so that they can't keep censoring conservatives like they've been doing.

COLLINS: Exactly.

BARTIROMO: Well, it's pretty extraordinary.

COLLINS: Well...

BARTIROMO: I know you both were recipients of that.

Go ahead. Real -- final word here. Go ahead.

COLLINS: No, Maria, I appreciate it, because what's Jim's saying, Jim and I have been the victims -- you know, basically the victim. We're -- we're -

- I think we're on the tip of the spear. They don't want to hear from Jim Jordan and Doug Collins.

That's why they sensor us. That's why -- I mean we had a campaign ad just the other day they took down because they said it was too sensitive and it was just simply a campaign ad.

When you -- when Jim Jordan and Doug Collins tell the truth about this president, who has worked so hard for the American people, who was attacked unmercifully and they give Joe Biden a pass, that should tell the American people all they need to know about the media giants right now.

BARTIROMO: It's pretty extraordinary, guys.

It's great to see you both, Congressmen. Thank you so much, Doug Collins and Jim Jordan.

JORDAN: Yes, thank you.

BARTIROMO: We'll keep following it, as we have been, of course.

COLLINS: Thank you.

BARTIROMO: Peter Schweizer is coming up. He will join us with breaking news later in this hour after the break, but first, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the other side of this.

Stay with us.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

President Trump securing another foreign policy victory this week, with the announcement of another Middle Eastern peace deal on Friday that would normalize ties between Israel and Sudan.

This comes just over a month after he brokered a similar agreement between Israel and two Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The president told reporters there is even more progress on the way.

Joining me right now is White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Chief Meadows, it's great to see you this morning. Thanks so much for joining us.

MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Good to be with you. Thanks, Maria.

BARTIROMO: What is the president trying to achieve here? Another victory normalizing relationships with Israel.

Are we going to see more countries? And what's at stake?

MEADOWS: Well, we will see more countries coming in.

The president has been not only a leader, but he's been very proactive on trying to make sure that peace in the Middle East is really not just a dream, but a reality.

And I can tell you that, for him, it's all about our men and women in the military, wanting to make sure that we don't get involved in endless wars.

And yet they have to understand that there's an American strength and an American might.

He's made sure that the military is well-funded. But, listen, if you had asked me even three years ago or three months ago if we would have an agreement between Sudan and Israel, I would not have put the odds at a great betting odd. But never bet against this president, because he's been able to accomplish this.

Him and his team, they have done miraculous work, three countries now where peace is on the way, more countries to come, as many as four to five additional countries perhaps entering into that. And so the great news is -

- for all of Americans is, is that we have the hope of finally having peace in the Middle East because of this president's leadership.

BARTIROMO: Yes, it's an incredible story, a great story.

Didn't come out last week at the debate. What did you think of the president's performance at the debate? You know, a lot of people are saying it was one of his best performances up at that podium. But there's not a lot of time left, nine days away from the election.

Is it going to be enough to resonate, sir?

MEADOWS: Well, his record is going to be enough to resonate with the American people.

And he did an incredible job. Poll after poll suggested not only did he win, but he won by an overwhelming margin. And it's real easy to do when you have someone who has accomplished so much in 47 months vs. a career politician.

You know, it was very evident on that debate stage. There was one candidate, Joe Biden, who did a lot of talking about what he could do, even blamed Barack Obama for his inability to get things done.

And yet this president is running on his record and running on a hope that we will continue to make the next four years better than this four years.

And I'm optimistic we will get there.

BARTIROMO: Yes, I want to talk about the oil industry, because, of course, that was one of the highlights of the debate this past week.

And banning fracking would impact some 7.5 million jobs. We have got a report here talking about the importance of job creation within the oil industry.

Let's -- let me play a bit of the debate exchange on oil and fracking between the president and former V.P. Joe Biden. Here it is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I never said I oppose fracking.

TRUMP: You said it on tape.

BIDEN: Show the tape. Put it on your Web site.

TRUMP: I will put it on.

BIDEN: Put it on the Web site.

QUESTION: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?

BIDEN: No, we would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MEADOWS: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Make sure it's eliminated. We took that from your team tweeting the past comments from Joe Biden.

Your reaction. And do you believe that he is, in fact, going to regulate this industry out of business? He keeps saying he's not going to ban fracking now.

MEADOWS: Well, it's two or three weeks before an election, and he needs Pennsylvania and Texas and Ohio and some of the others, so of course flip- flopping Joe is going to say that.

His record is very clear. He's going to not only get rid of fossil fuels.

And what does that mean for all Americans, whether you're in an oil- producing state or not? Your gasoline prices are going to go up. Your home heating prices are going to go up.

Listen, this is about a candidate, Joe Biden, who the only job he created was actually for the Biden family. He's never created a job for the working-class Americans. And yet he pretends like he's going to do it.

This would be just a major harm to the economy, a major harm to the working families across America. And that's the Joe Biden future that he promises for so many.

BARTIROMO: Yes, Kamala Harris has also said she wants to ban fossil fuels and fracking.

The American Petroleum Institute is estimating that the industry supports, directly or indirectly, employment of almost 11 million Americans. So this is a big deal when it comes to jobs. We will be watching how this plays out, certainly, in terms of policy.

What other policies do you believe are resonating with the American people in terms of the president's record? I want to get back to the Hunter Biden and the Joe Biden story in terms of corruption. But let's talk policy for a moment and what you believe is going to resonate with the American people nine days out of an election.

MEADOWS: Well, Joe Biden is the only candidate, other than Walter Mondale, that campaigned on a promise to increase your taxes, whether it's increasing taxes on middle-income Americans, whether it's bringing back the individual mandate, which is a tax on not just those middle-income wage- earners, but those below that.

You start to see that it didn't work real well for Walter Mondale. I think he won 13 electoral votes, his home state of Minnesota. And even the people of Minnesota know that the Joe Biden that is out there suggesting that his policies are going to resonate, they just need to look at 47 years.

Really, he's only passed -- in 47 years, he's only passed two pieces of legislation that are meaningful. And one of those, he's running away from.

So, he's all about defunding the police. He's not about secure communities, whether it's in suburbs or cities or anything else. His record is real clear. His rhetoric is misleading, at best.

BARTIROMO: Actually, I'm glad you mentioned defunding the police.

That's one issue that seems to be resonating with the black vote. We have been talking with some outspoken voices here from the African-American community who support President Trump. We had Herschel Walker on recently, Burgess Owens, and Kim Klacik.

And I have got a Rasmussen poll that I'm looking at that says approval among likely black voters jumping to 46 percent after that debate. That sounds unlikely to me, such an incredible number.

But the president is speaking to that portion of the community increasingly, isn't he?

MEADOWS: Well, he's not just speaking to that portion of the American electorate. He's actually acting on their behalf.

For some, when they watched this debate, this was the first time that they found that the president had not only invested in Opportunity Zones, in historically black colleges, but he'd also passed criminal justice reform, which put fourth inequities that largely affected minority communities.

He's all in to do that.

So, it's his actions vs., once again, Joe Biden's inaction. And so it's making a big difference.

But to suggest that no one wants safe communities is to paint it with a broad brush that is just not accurate.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MEADOWS: And so this president is about making sure our communities are safe.

BARTIROMO: All right, Chief, we have been talking all morning about corruption and this Joe Biden story of pay-to-play.

What's your take on how important this will be to American voters? There's a lot of pushback in the media. You're not even seeing the story being covered on social media. And yet, as we just heard from Senator Ron Johnson, from Congressman Jim Jordan, these allegations are serious, that you're seeing all these business deals set up by Hunter Biden and his partners, putting money aside for Joe Biden.

What's your take on how important this will be come Election Day?

MEADOWS: Well, it's very important, because what we see is what most Americans hate about Washington, D.C.

A politician gets elected, and they go out and enrich themselves and their family. And there's no denying that that happened here. When we start to see the evidence, whether it comes out in the next nine days or the next nine months, Joe Biden will be at the very center of this. He will be a guilty player in all of this.

And when you start to look at the mounting evidence, whether it is with money laundering, or whether it is with a number of witnesses that are now coming forward, Joe's story just doesn't hold up. It's just like his fracking comment, where he flip-flopped on that.

We will see that there's another fracking that takes place, and that's with Joe Biden's alibi in terms of his denial of corruption here.

BARTIROMO: All right.

Before you go, Chief, I want to ask you about the cover-up here, because the FBI had this information for a year. Even as the president was getting impeached in January of this year, the FBI had these e-mails and the laptop from Hunter Biden. They sat on it. The media won't show it.

Will Christopher Wray be fired after the election for insubordination, for not releasing this, and -- to the public?

And what about Gina Haspel? We're understanding that she's also blocking the dissemination of declassified documents. Will these two be fired after the election?

MEADOWS: Well, obviously, I don't get into personnel decisions on national TV. We're evaluating all our personnel.

I can tell you, it is troubling. When you're fighting against the swamp, and the swamp continues to fight back with a lack of transparency, that's very troubling.

There will be accountability. This president is going to make sure that he holds his administration very accountable, so that they're transparent for the American people.

BARTIROMO: All right, Mark, we will leave it there.

Great to see you this morning. Thank you so much.

MEADOWS: Good to be here.

BARTIROMO: Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joining us.

We'll see you soon.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer has been writing about the Biden family business deals for several years now.

One of Hunter Biden's former partners has given Schweizer 26,000 e-mails from prison, some of which suggest his Chinese partners wanted U.S.

approval for acquisitions in the United States.

As we have talked about many times on this program, China has long invested and acquired U.S. companies and then forced the transfer of technology to China.

In a new op-ed in The New York Post today, Schweizer discusses the -- quote

-- "Biden lift," which was used as currency when doing deals.

Peter is the author of "Secret Empires" and has done great work on this subject.

He joins me right now.

Thank you so much, Peter, for being here. Congratulations on all of your hard-hitting reporting.

Tell me about the Biden lift and about those e-mails that you are in possession of.

PETER SCHWEIZER, GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY INSTITUTE: Yes, the e-mails come from Bevan Cooney.

Bevan Cooney was business partners with Devon Archer and Hunter Biden. He went to jail for an Indian bond fraud scheme that took place in 2013-2014.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner, is now going to be going to jail for that as well.

And Bevan Cooney was really quite upset. He admitted that he made mistakes.

But he feels like the people that were really the ringleaders of this, Devon Archer, had avoided any criminal penalties. And he believed that Hunter Biden got a pass as well.

So, these e-mails offer a glimpse, Maria, into how the business partners saw Hunter Biden's role. They talked candidly about the fact that he doesn't bring any money to the table, he doesn't bring in the expertise to the table. What he brings to the table is the fact that his father is vice president of the United States.

He can get them meetings. He can help them with regulatory matters. They describe his name as a form of currency. They say that there's a Biden lift, particularly for overseas deals that need to be done. And they describe him as their -- quote -- "direct avenue" to the Obama/Biden administration.

BARTIROMO: This is unbelievable, really. I mean, it's just laid out in these e-mails. And you have them.

How come we haven't seen a subpoena of Hunter Biden? Do you believe that somebody is protecting him within the Senate? Who else is China buying?

SCHWEIZER: Yes, I agree with you.

I mean, I think I said in 2019 that he ought to be subpoenaed to appear before a Senate committee, that there ought to be subpoenas submitted to his financial records. We know now, based on Senator Ron Johnson's committee's great work -- and, by the way, I really commend him for his work.

I had no connection with the investigation or with the committee, but he really went out on a limb. When you're prepared to call out powerful people in Washington on corruption, there's a lot of people from your own political party who don't like that, because they may not be engaged in exactly the same thing, but they may be doing something similar, or they may be aspiring to do what's been going on.

So, you know, the bottom line is that the Bidens have been protected. This sort of behavior, were it happening in the private sector, you would have all kinds of problems with the SEC on other matters. And yet the Bidens have gotten a pass.

But I think it's starting to change. You see the collapse or the erosion of their position. They started by saying there were no deals, it was a conspiracy theory. Then they switched to, well, Hunter was a minor player.

Then they switched to, well, Joe didn't know about any of the deals. And now they're left with, well, Joe himself personally didn't get any money.

That's an erosion of a story over two years. I think it's going to erode even more over the next six months.

BARTIROMO: I want to ask you about Mr. Bobulinski, because, of course, the FBI threw a wrench into the meeting with Senator Johnson. But you have met with Mr. Bobulinski.

Let's take a short break and get into that, Peter.

We will be right back with more from Peter Schweizer in this exclusive this morning.

Stay with us.

BARTIROMO: And I am back with Peter Schweizer, author of "Secret Empires."

He's done an incredible amount of reporting on the Biden family business deals.

Peter, let me ask you about CFIUS and the approval that a foreigner needs in order to do an acquisition in the United States. That's one of the things that you have reported on that these Chinese companies needed, right? They wanted the influence of Joe Biden, so that they could get approval to acquire companies.

This is what Donald Trump has been trying to put an end to, China coming into the U.S., buying up Silicon Valley, and forcing the transfer of technology, giving the Chinese Communist Party a leg up on American technology.

SCHWEIZER: No, you're exactly right, Maria.

And this is a big part, I think, of the missed story. This is not just a story about Hunter Biden and the family getting wealthy. It's about Hunter Biden participating in Chinese efforts to acquire Western technology.

In particular, for example, there's a company called Henniges out of Michigan. They produce dual-use technologies that have both military and civilian application. They are anti-vibration technologies.

Hunter Biden's Chinese-funded investment firm partnered with AVIC, which is the largest military contractor in China. And they together acquired Henniges, this dual-use technology company in Michigan. It has clear military application.

That deal had to be approved by CFIUS. We know in the e-mails that we have now obtained that they were involved in getting CFIUS approval, meaning Hunter Biden's firm. And we now know that, once it was approved, they actually had a celebration of this technology transfer at the U.S. Embassy with Chinese executives, with the participation of Hunter Biden's partners.

And it was a celebration. And the man that was there, Ambassador Max Baucus, former senator from Montana, is a longtime Biden family friend.

So, let's be clear. This is not just about the Biden family becoming wealthy from these foreign partners. It's about the Biden family participating in the transfer of U.S. technologies to China and getting paid for participating in that.

BARTIROMO: Unbelievable. This is just stunning.

If Joe Biden were to win the presidency, there could be blackmail here.

What are the implications, real quick, Peter, as we wrap up?

SCHWEIZER: No, I think there are huge implications.

Look, the bottom line is, we have to decide whether this kind of behavior is going to be tolerable.

Is it going to be acceptable for family members of the highest-ranking politicians in America to be doing deals with foreign governments?

BARTIROMO: Peter, it's great to have you. I hope you will come back soon.

We love having you.

I hope you will come back in the next couple of weeks, Peter Schweizer.

Have a great day, everybody. I will see you tomorrow on FOX Business on "Mornings With Maria."

