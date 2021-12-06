'Watters' World' on issues plaguing President Biden

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," December 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD, I'm Jesse Watters.



A December to remember. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.



The Annual White House Christmas Tree lighting is always such a special event, except Joe Biden, the President seemingly forgot he was supposed to light it. Watch.



LL COOL J, ACTOR: President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.



WATTERS: This went on forever. No Joe. Maybe he thought Barack was going to light it. I don't know. These things just keep happening every single week.



I kind of feel bad for LL, they needed to do a second take.



LL COOL J: Sit down again. One more time.



All right. Now, President Biden and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



WATTERS: So, how are we supposed to feel confident the President can crush the virus when he can't even get it together for a Christmas Tree lighting? This is a disaster.



The new COVID-19 variant, omicron, now spreading throughout the United States. I'm not worried about the new variant. I'm worried about how the government is going to overreact to the new variant. Biden has got a new plan. More masks, more testing, but unvaxxed illegals can just pour across the Southern border without testing, without quarantining. And then Joe packs them onto planes and buses and sends them to your neighborhood.



Does that make sense to anybody?



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Dr. Fauci, as you advised the President about the possibility of new testing requirements for people coming into this country? Does that include everybody?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Everybody who is coming into the country needs to get a test within 24 hours of getting on the plane to come here.



DOOCY: But what about people who don't take a plane and just these border crossers coming in in huge numbers?



FAUCI: That's a different issue.



WATTERS: If Fauci was serious about stopping COVID-19, he'd tell Joe Biden to stop the caravans and Joe Biden might even listen to him. At this point, Fauci may as well be President.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I've seen more of Dr. Fauci than I have my wife. We kid each other, but, look who is President? Fauci.



WATTERS: We're in deep trouble this December. Biden is so dismayed though that people are politicizing COVID.



BIDEN: I know COVID-19 has been very divisive in this country, it's become a political issue, which is a sad, sad commentary. It shouldn't be.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Biden literally got elected because he politicized COVID.



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Two hundred and twenty thousand Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this. Anyone who is responsible for not taking control, in fact, not saying I take no responsibility, anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America.



WATTERS: Now, there has been more deaths in 2021 than in all of 2020. So by Joe's own logic, he shouldn't remain President.



Joe Biden got dealt a huge blow in Court. All his vax mandates were blocked and then he suspended his own Federal vax mandates until after the Holidays. Holidays where shoppers can just get the gifts they want, right?



Well, I went to go buy an iPad Mini for my daughter and the Apple Store says it won't arrive by the 25th. Wasn't Joe Biden supposed to have fixed the supply chain crisis when he made the ports stay open 24/7?



BIDEN: I spoke with the CEOs personally, I spoke with the CEOs of the major retailers -- Walmart, Target, and the leading freight movers, FedEx and UPS. They assured me that the shelves will be stocked in stores this Holiday.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: But now, he is singing a much different tune.



BIDEN: Now, I can't promise that every person will get every gift they want on time, only Santa Claus can keep that promise.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Maybe I should just loot my gifts this Christmas.



That's what the rest of the country is doing. Smash-and-grab thieves targeting stores from California to New York and everywhere in between. Does the White House even know that that's going on?



DOOCY: So when a huge group of criminals organizes themselves and they want to go loot a store at CVS, a Nordstrom, a Home Depot until the shelves are clean, you think that's because of the pandemic?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yes.



WATTERS: That's their answer every time something goes wrong, just blame the pandemic. I'm sure the gangs grabbing Louis Vuitton handbags think they are filled with monoclonal antibodies.



No, Jen, they're likely out on bail from another crime spree.



Another major problem Joe is not doing a damn thing about, bail reform.



The Waukesha Christmas Parade attack left six people dead after Darrell Brooks, Jr. purposely plowed his car into a crowd. A black nationalist and convicted sex offender with a felony rap sheet posted low bail twice this year after punching his girlfriend in the face and running her over with his car.



Joe Biden dead silent on the Waukesha massacre, but wouldn't shut up about Kyle Rittenhouse last year -- disgraceful.



Police officers that have been shot and killed in 2021 are at an all-time high. In almost every major city murder rates are the highest they've been in three decades.



Now Americans are loading up on guns at historic rates. Since Democrats aren't doing anything to protect them, they have to protect themselves.



Not only is America violent, it is too expensive.



Families getting rocked by inflation and high gas prices, a vicious cycle the Biden team can't get us out of. After taking two-month paternity leave, Mayor Pete now says if you're worried about gas prices, just buy an electric car.



PETE BUTTIGIEG, U.S. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: There is more envisioned in the Build Back Better law. I'll give you one example. It contains incentives to make it more affordable to buy an electric vehicle.



For families thinking about getting an EV, families that once they own that electric vehicle, will never have to worry about gas prices again.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Hey, Pete, if you're having trouble paying $3.50 a gallon, you probably are going to have a lot more trouble paying $56,000.00 for an electric car.



I don't think these people have any idea what the cost of living in America is today.



WATTERS: Mayor Pete is now the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 Democratic nomination. The media has put Joe out to pasture already, and they're maneuvering Mayor Pete ahead of Kamala Harris. How weak of a bench do the Democrats have if these two are your best options?



A white male intellectual who is openly gay versus a woman of color, neither of whom has shown any ability to win the black vote or the white working class vote. When they push Joe out, it's going to be an identity politics bloodbath that will rip apart the Democratic base.



Get the popcorn out.



But for now, those two need to make it look like they love each other at least. Isn't that sweet? Hard to tell if that's actually Mayor Pete or just not one of those child actors Kamala likes to hire for PR purposes.



And if Joe and his team ever need help, the time is now. This December, they need their press allies more than ever. Let's check in with constitutional scholar, Joy Behar.



JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": When the Founding Fathers were busy with the amendments, the First and Second Amendments did not have AR-15s in there, weapons of war, and they didn't have Twitter.



So both Amendments, I need -- I think need to be tweaked a little bit, you know?



We make our living on the First Amendment so we love it, but there's a lot of hate speech and misinformation that needs to be dealt with.



WATTERS: She's a talk show host who spews hate and misinformation who wants to tweak the Constitution so she can't spew hate and misinformation.



Joy Behar can't even be ironic without sounding like an idiot.



And Joy is Joe's last line of defense. As they say down south, "Bless her heart."



Here with reaction, House Minority Leader and Republican Congressman from California, Kevin McCarthy. Leader, I don't know what to tell you. This is bad. This is really bad.



How do you think things are going to shake out this December?



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): I will tell you, your opening monologue was amazing, but there is one common denominator in all of that. It was the Democratic policies. The Democratic policies that make our cities and streets less safe, skyrocketing prices, and the goods are scarce.



Now, how do we ensure that we turn this country around? We end one-party rule.



What has happened? We had one party rule. Democrats control Congress, Senate, and the presidency and this is what it has brought us -- inflation, gasoline prices, inflation and what you're finding as a part two is, we're not respected around the world.



You know what? When you think about Joe Biden and you think about American history, when was the last time we felt this way? It was kind of like 1979, right?



When was the last time Americans were held hostage in the Middle East? We still have Americans in Afghanistan and we had Jimmy Carter with Americans in Iran. When was the last time we had inflation like this? Even our Fed Reserve Chair said he can no longer use the word transitionary for inflation.



When was the last time we had a President that looked to OPEC to solve American oil gasoline prices and not to American energy, right? When was the last time we had somebody in the White House that had a brother, Billy Carter, that embarrassed him? And now he's got Hunter Biden.



It's just a continual one after the other.



And what we found is we can turn this around with real policies that secure our border, bring gas prices down and will make American jobs, make the streets safer, put people in jail and do not let them out. This idea of these Democratic policies is what made America upset today.



And you know, it gives me a lot of hope when you look at what happened in Virginia just a couple of weeks ago and we only need five seats and there is only 338 days to go and it's all going to change.



WATTERS: One of the most frustrating things that the American people are dealing with is, yes, it looks like the Republicans are going to retake the House and that kind of just puts the brakes on the reckless and radical Biden agenda.



But until then, it is open season on the American people. Gas prices, blood on the streets, open borders -- you name it, they are under siege. Is there anything you can tell the American people right now that the Republican Party can do even though it's out of power that can make their lives any easier?



MCCARTHY: Yes, I can. All we need are four Democrats to join with us. We know how dreadful this reconciliation bill is, where they're going to spend more money than we spent to win World War II, where they're going to hire 87,000 I.R.S. agents to go after every American transaction if you spend $28.00 a day. That's not in law yet. We can stop that. We only need three more Democrats to join with us. We've got one with us.



We have a plan to secure the border. The President is actually, it's gotten so bad where he has had in nine months, 1.4 million illegal people crossing that border. That's more than all of 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined is what he has been able to do.



We have a plan to secure that border and he just created remain-in-Mexico. Where did he get that idea?



WATTERS: Right.



MCCARTHY: He ran against it in the last campaign.



WATTERS: All right, Leader McCarthy, soon to be Speaker McCarthy, thanks for coming on WATTERS' WORLD.



MCCARTHY: Thank you.



WATTERS: Very strange things happening in the Epstein pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell trial. A viewer warning, next.



WATTERS: Bombshell testimony in the Jussie Smollett trial proving what we already knew he faked a hate crime. The "Empire" actor is facing six felony charges and three years in prison, and instead of admitting the hoax and just copping a plea, Smollett took this to trial. He is still insisting he is the real victim here.



But first, quick recap. January 2019, Smollett says he left his Chicago apartment at 2:00 AM to pick a sandwich up at Subway. Two white men ambushed him, beat him up, poured bleach on him and wrapped a noose around his neck screaming, "This is MAGA country," and bashing him for being black and gay.



But this week, the prosecution's star witness completely blew his claims away. Bola Osundairo, one of the Nigerian brothers who attacked Smollett testified the actor told them to fake beat him up, pull his punches, and to use racial and homophobic slurs and the word "MAGA."



Jussie told them he wanted a camera to capture the fake attack for the media. Bola says he went along with it because he felt he owed Jussie for helping him with his acting career.



The smoking gun video shown to the jury even shows Smollett doing a dry run with the brothers the day before it all happened. They actually got caught doing a dry run for a hate crime hoax.



Even the lead investigator testified that Smollett texted one of the Osundairo brothers while they were locked up writing, "Brother, I love you. I stand with you. I know one thousand percent you and your brother did nothing wrong." And now, he is saying, they actually beat him up.



Jussie's defense team tried to claim one of the brothers was gay and watched gay porn and masturbated with Jussie at a gay bathhouse. The brother denied that.



Jussie paid them 3,500 bucks. They have the evidence. He wanted it to look like a racially motivated attack carried out by a Trump supporter.



Now at that time, Smollett refused to hand over his phone, his medical records, or his DNA while the Chicago Police Department spent thousands of hours and $130,000.00 trying to hunt down his attackers, and the left just ate it all up, rushing to Smollett's side because it fit the narrative that America is a racist country.



Remember then candidate Joe Biden tweeted: "What happened today to Jussie Smollett must never, never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor, that homophobia and racism have no place in our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie."



The actor sealing the deal with the performance of a lifetime in an interview on "GMA." Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUSSIE SMOLLETT, ACTOR: I heard [bleep], so I turned around and I said, "[Bleep], did you just say to me?" I mean, I see the attacker, masked and he said, "This is MAGA country, [bleep]." Punches me right in the face.



There was a second person involved who was kicking me in my back. Then I looked down and I see that there's a rope around my neck.



I was talking to a friend and I said, I just want them to find them and she said, "Sweetie, they're not going to find them." That just made me so angry.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: He is actually a pretty good actor.



Joining me now, radio talk show host and author of the new book "Paws off my Cannon," Dana Loesch.



Dana, I mean I can't help but just laugh watching this trial go down. What's your reaction been?



DANA LOESCH, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED RADIO SHOW HOST: I think he should get, Jesse, I think that he should get the -- what is it the Emmy for that interview. I will never forget him crying and talking to Robin Roberts and she is like, "How are you going to heal?" And they were talking about his healing.



And I still want to reiterate, if you are going to pull off, which I don't encourage that people do, but if you're going to pull off a hoax race attack, then maybe don't cut a check to the people that you're hiring so that that can be cashed. That's bad news.



WATTERS: Cash is usually better when it comes to paying off your fake hate crime hoax attackers.



LOESCH: Just saying, you know, a little pro tip there.



WATTERS: Right. And you know, the worst thing about this, Dana, is because this guy was a FOX guy. "Empire" was on FOX.



He was trying to use this ruse to raise his profile so he could negotiate a higher contract with FOX at "Empire." That would have come out of my paycheck. How dare he do that, Dana?



LOESCH: Yes. I mean, most normal people, Jesse, when they go and they try to get a raise, they go in and ask the boss for a raise, but not Jussie Smollett, he hires two brothers from Nigeria to scream, "It's MAGA Country" at 2:00 AM in the middle -- by the way, remember, this was during the time of the polar vortex. It was a literal blizzard in Chicago at 2:00 AM.



The guy goes outside for sandwiches and then he comes and says, well, they were attacking me because I am gay, and also black.



Well, apparently the brothers also went to Gay Pride and they're like, no, we went to Gay Pride in 2015. Here is photos of us dressed up there.



It wasn't -- he hired us. And the memo apparently on the check was nutrition and fitness, I think. No joke.



WATTERS: Yes. So wait, so he had the prosecution put out a picture of the brothers in a Gay Pride parade, and now the defense is claiming they hate gay people. It's all -- it's almost so ridiculous.



LOESCH: Right, because that's what you're do in -- yes.



WATTERS: Yes.



LOESCH: When you hate gay people, you go to Gay Pride and you and you dress up like these brothers did apparently. It was, you know what, that was back in 2015. They were planning this. That's how many years in the making this was, Jesse. They were planning this this whole time.



WATTERS: And when there's a polar vortex, I always go out. I never seamless anything because you know, why would you want to stay in the comfort of your warm apartment when you could go freeze your butt off?



LOESCH: I know. I mean, they have delivery service.



WATTERS: The hits keep coming with this. Yes, they have delivery in Chicago.



All right, Dana Loesch. You've got the new book out. Everybody, check it out. Thank you so much.



LOESCH: Yes.



WATTERS: A viewer warning for this next story. The sex trafficking trial of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell just wrapped up the first week. Some very interesting developments to tell you about.



Maxwell faces six Federal sex trafficking charges, which could land her in jail for 70 years. But Maxwell's defense team portraying her as a scapegoat by pinning the charges Epstein never faced on the alleged Madam.



The first of four victims took the stand. She is testifying under the name "Jane" because the allegations happened when she was just 14 years old. Jane is a former model who recalled meeting Maxwell and Epstein in '94 when she was at a summer arts camp in Michigan.



Epstein was a donor of the camp. The couple befriended her after finding out she lived in Palm Beach and her dad had just passed away. She said Maxwell and Epstein invited her and her mom to Epstein's Palm Beach house.



Soon she started to spend time there alone. Jane says Maxwell started to groom her and eventually, lured her into Epstein's massage rooms where massages turned into orgies with Maxwell and others joining in.



Jane testified that Maxwell became the one who frequently sexually abused her mainly touching her breasts. Maxwell's defense team questioned Jane's credibility saying she told the government in 2020 that she didn't remember all the sexual encounters with the couple and also pointing out that Jane received almost $3 million from Epstein as part of a victim's comp fund. Jane reassuring the court that she has no financial stake in this trial.



Then Epstein's former Palm Beach house manager took the stand. Juan Alessi claims Epstein would receive two or three massages a day and sometimes Juan was the one picking up the girls.



Alessi remembers meeting Jane and said she did appear to be 14 or 15. Females were there all the time and majority of the time, they were topless by the pool. Alessi himself did not witness anything happen in the massage room, but part of his job was to clean up after the Epstein massage orgies, washing off all sorts of sex toys and returning them to a basket in Maxwell's closet.



And not from the trial, but released this week by "The Daily Mail," Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House 17 times during the Clinton after years. After a Freedom of Information Act, the logs show that Epstein would normally visit the West Wing, a good indication he was there to see the President, Bill Clinton.



He visited four times in '93 and 12 times in '94, and after Bill Clinton left the White House, flight logs show that he flew on Epstein's private jets known as the Lolita Express at least 26 times. Clinton has always denied any wrongdoing.



Author Daniel Halper has reported that Maxwell and Bill Clinton had a sexual relationship. An Epstein pilot testified he saw Clinton on Epstein's jet and had to clean up afterwards, although he never saw anything illegal.



Before the trial began, New York Senator Chuck Schumer appointed the Judge presiding over the Maxwell trial to a higher bench. I wonder why. But the Judge refused and Judge Nathan, an Obama appointee says she will stay on until the case concludes.



Just a reminder that Epstein was documented to be an F.B.I. informant. In one matter, he was snitching to the F.B.I. about Wall Street. He also reportedly worked for the Fed's recovering money and other reports characterized Epstein as an Intel asset.



Now, funny one of the main Federal prosecutors in the case for Maxwell is Maurene Comey, James Comey's daughter.



Many people believe Epstein was in deep with the Feds, which would explain his ridiculously soft plea deal and the Feds are still doing damage control, trying to contain this case at trial.



Remember the Feds raided all of Epstein's properties and seized massive amounts of surveillance footage Epstein used to blackmail powerful people who visited all of his premises. We should assume the F.B.I. now has the blackmail evidence. So far, Maxwell hasn't ratted out any famous names, but if she is convicted, she could spill to reduce her sentence, although the Feds may not want her to, if you know what I mean.



We're going to continue to monitor this trial.



The man who says he was sexually assaulted by Don Lemon joins WATTERS' WORLD.



WATTERS: Lemon facing sexual assault, or allegations at least. His accuser claims Lemon started rubbing himself when they were at a Hampton's bar three years ago, then allegedly shoved his two fingers under the nose of the accuser and asked with language that's being edited for television, "Do you like women or male body parts?"



CNN pushing back against the claims in a statement from 2019 saying the accuser has a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts. But joining me now the man who accused Don Lemon of sexual assault, Dustin Hice.



All right, Dustin, what exactly went down here?



DUSTIN HICE, DON LEMON ACCUSER: Well, I was out with my boss. We went into a place called Murf's Tavern in Sag Harbor. We walked in. I saw Don Lemon to the right and I walked up to him and said, "Hey, you're Don Lemon. Let me buy you a drink," and before he could even respond, I said, "Hey, Nick let me get two lemon drops," and Nick is the bartender at Murf's Tavern and Don Lemon looks at me and says, "I'm just trying to have a good time." And I said, "Okay, my bad." And then I walked around the bar.



Five minutes goes by and he walks up to me, stuffs his hand in his pants and well, first, before he said -- before that, he said, "Do you like me? Is that why you're effing with me?" And I said, "No, man I'm just trying to have a good time," and in that split second he stuffed his hand in his pants and shoved his fingers up under my nose, pushed my head back and asked me if I liked p or d, and I'm not going to say it, but --



And I was disgusted as you can assume and I fled the bar.



WATTERS: And in your opinion, was he inebriated?



HICE: I would -- I would think so. I mean, he looked like he had been drinking, yes.



WATTERS: Okay, all right. Well I mean, it's a pretty nasty allegation and it's being adjudicated and no one is really saying anything over there at CNN about that, but it could come up if you know Lemon moves into nine o'clock because Cuomo faces the ax. So we'll follow it.



And thank you for coming on WATTERS' WORLD and sharing your side of the story.



HICE: Appreciate it.



WATTERS: All right. Thank you.



Don, Jr. on Alec Baldwin, blaming the victim for that shooting in New Mexico. Unbelievable. Don't go anywhere.



WATTERS: Alec Baldwin playing the blame game after the deadly shooting in New Mexico. He ran to George Stephanopoulos at ABC because that's where Democrats go for help. The actor taking no responsibility whatsoever. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director, Joel Souza was injured.



Baldwin put the blame on Hutchins saying she was the one directing his movements before the gun went off. Then he cried.



Then he says he doesn't really feel guilty. Watch.



ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: She is getting me to position the gun. Everything is at her direction. I cocked the gun and go, "Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?" And she says -- and then I let go of the hammer of the gun and the gun goes off.



GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: It wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled?



BALDWIN: Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger.



STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you feel guilt?



BALDWIN: No, no. I feel that there is -- I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me.



She was someone who was loved by everyone, who worked with and liked by everyone who worked with her, and admired.



WATTERS: Joining me now to react, Trump Organization Executive VP, Donald Trump, Jr.



Well, I guess, Joy Reid would call those white tears, Don, Jr. What did you think about that performance because it was a performance?



DONALD TRUMP, JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Well, that's what it is. I mean, it is obviously -- I may not love him or his politics or anything like that, but he's a world-class actor and he was certainly putting on the show for there.



I mean he feels no guilt because as always with the Democrats, Jesse, it's everyone other than themselves. You know, one of the things that people are missing in all of this, I actually did a Facebook video on it since I know a little bit about firearms, unlike actors and unlike the legislators who try to make firearms laws.



I mean, this is a period piece from an old Western movie. It's a single action revolver. You physically have to cock the hammer back. That is an action that actually takes a lot, right? The same spring tension that pulls the hammer forward that allows the process to begin firing the bullet is required in reverse.



So this isn't just like something where you could rattle the gun or do a little something, you physically had to make a pretty solid effort to get this thing back far enough if it slipped and went forward or if he cocked it back and then hit the hammer.



I mean, so a lot more went into the process here than what Alec is leading us to believe in my opinion.



WATTERS: Yes, I'm surprised he didn't blame it on the pandemic. That seems to be the excuse for --



TRUMP, JR.: I am surprised he didn't blame it on Trump, Jesse. I mean, somehow and somewhere, we should be blaming this on Donald Trump. At least, that's what the media would be doing, that's what certainly Hollywood would be doing, so I'm actually shocked that we have not heard that yet from them.



But I imagine it is coming soon enough.



WATTERS: All right, so let's talk about this book that your dad has out. You're publishing it. One of my favorite photos -- and it's a photo book with some amazing captions. Let's throw the one up with Dear Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, so they have these great pictures and then the caption is the best, "At the border of North and South Korea, I liked Kim Jong-un, very tough and smart. The world was a safer place because of our relationship. If our election was not rigged, we would by now have a deal with North Korea."



TRUMP, JR.: Probably right. You know, again, it was different. Remember, Obama, when he visited Korea, he was 30 miles away in the DMZ looking through binoculars. You know, Donald Trump had the guts to cross the border.



I think that's what it was. We were looking at a bunch of pictures with my dad and you know, I was hearing this commentary on the pictures. I go wait a minute, like, this is incredible stuff. I mean, I'm an insider and I didn't know a lot of these stories.



And when you look at what's going on in America right now, you see disaster after disaster. The economy, giving Russia pipelines, but canceling them for Americans. Inflation, gas prices.



Now, we're told today that you're lucky Joe Biden saved you ten cents on gas prices. You know, they may still be above $3.00, but you should be blessed just like you saved 16 cents on your Fourth of July barbecue, so you should be grateful, you ingrate peasants.



You know, that's what this administration has done. Joe Biden is overseeing the destruction of America in a short 10 months. And so going through these pictures, I said, man, like we've got to show America all the stories that they didn't hear because you know unlike, Joe Biden, we didn't have mainstream media. We didn't have trillion dollar industries like Big Tech functioning as our marketing department.



So I thought it'd be a great idea to get some of this stuff out, and to your point, I mean, the handwritten comments on the picture, I go, you know what? We're just going with this because you see the true Trump personality shine. It was a lot of fun.



WATTERS: It really is good, and it is called "Our Journey Together." It's available. You can pre-order it or get it. It's not as good as "How I Saved the World," but it's very close.



TRUMP, JR.: I mean, I think I've heard it significantly better, Jesse, but that's from reliable sources all over Washington, D.C. and you can get it at 45books.com. I've got to get the plug in there, but now it was a lot of fun to work on it.



WATTERS: Thank you, Don. Take care.



The first human robot has been created. We are all doomed. Jill Biden's White House decorations compared to Melania's, you be the judge, and "Home Alone" home, could be yours.



WATTERS: Time now for "Triple Play."



Up first, meet Ameca, the freakiest, most lifelike robot you've probably ever seen. This creature is debuting next month at the Consumer Electronics Show. It looks super human. Showing surprise, showing confusion, even looks annoyed sometimes.



Here now to react, FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo. I'm nervous, Raymond. I think they're going to turn against us.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you know when I saw this, I thought of Yul Brynner in "West World." This looks like his freaky or more evil sister.



But look, if Joy Behar ever decides to retire from "The View," at least we know she has a creepy replacement all waiting for her, and as I always say, artificial intelligence is better than no intelligence at all. So we'll take it. But this is freaky. I don't like the look of this.



WATTERS: Yes, I don't like the look of it either. I would easily confuse it for a human being if you throw you know, a pants and a shirt on it.



If you were in the White House during the Trump administration, during Christmas time, there were some really lovely decorations that the First Lady Melania put on. Yet, she was savagely attacked for the style. They said the decorations were racist or something like that.



So Jill Biden gets into the White House and she does her little decoration thing. Everybody likes decorations. That's not what this is about. But Jill's decorations, you know, in my humble opinion as an interior decorator --



ARROYO: Okay. Interior decorator Watters.



WATTERS: They don't standout. Yes, they do not stand up. But she's getting praised, Raymond. It's not fair, Raymond.



ARROYO: Well, I don't think it's fair, frankly, to pit First Ladies against each other because all they do is bring a designer in. Jesse, look, I was there in the Clinton administration. I was there during the Trump administration, the Bush administration.



The truth is, the Christmas decorations don't change all that much. The only thing that really changes is the entryway downstairs, and nobody looks at the basement. That's a shot of it there.



But that they said Melania looked like she had created "The Shining" and all this crap. That's all political. I think it's wrong to pit the First Ladies against each other. Enjoy the Holiday cheer.



My only tiny little bit of criticism would be Jill Biden claims that she was inspired by the people she met on the campaign trail, and that that animated her decorations this year.



Well, if that were true, she'd have little union bosses. She'd have a couple of people who cleaned the basement that her husband campaigned in, and a few bumper cars like 12 very small electronically motored engines, because that's what showed up at his rallies.



WATTERS: Yes.



ARROYO: He had like 12 Volkswagens. It wasn't a pretty sight.



WATTERS: So, now, I feel guilty that you've accused me of being the Don King of the Christmas decor war. I apologize. I'm sorry.



All right, let's go to some more Christmas stories that we like. This "Home Alone" home. I don't know you, Raymond, I've watched the movie about 50 times because I have kids. And now you can rent this house. How much can you rent the "Home Alone" house for, Raymond?



ARROYO: I think it's like a thousand bucks or something, which seems like a deal. Here's the problem, Jesse.



Look, I have a son, Lorenzo. For years, he called Kevin McAllister "Home Alone." He thought that was the kid's name. He watched the movie so regularly. Okay, so we were fanatical viewers of this movie, it's a beloved movie but let's face it. The interiors of the set are not what you saw on the screen and that house's -- the exterior is the only thing that looks akin to the movie.



So I think this is an Airbnb publicity grab. What next? Are they going to give us access to the Amityville House and the demons thrown in?



WATTERS: Did I fall for another hoax?



ARROYO: I don't like this. Yes, look --



WATTERS: I must have, Raymond.



ARROYO: Unless there is a welding torch and you know, an iron on somebody's head, I am not interested.



WATTERS: Watch out for the booby traps, if you do rend the home.



All right, Raymond Arroyo, Merry Christmas, Raymond.



ARROYO: Merry Christmas to you, you, crazy animal.



WATTERS: Up next, WATTERS' WORLD has found the best Christmas gift of all time. I swear, and it's not my book, I promise, but you should get my book, but the best gift next.



WATTERS: Christmas is coming and you need something for the tree and we have it, a WATTERS' WORLD ornament is now available at the FOX News Shop, guys. You've got to get it for your mom, your dad, your son or your daughter.



Get it for a hater. Get it for a lover. Just get the ornament for Christmas. No supply chain problems and it's not even that expensive.



So also, we've got a WATTERS' WORLD little mug here that's going to be going on sale soon. So load up people.



That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



"JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

