Jesse Watters: Democrats and the media uses fear to control America

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse Watters.

Perception is reality. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.

There's a big problem in America that we want to address tonight. The gap between reality and people's perception of reality has become dangerously wide. So much so that people are now seeing things that just aren't there. The nation is nearing mass psychosis, people are living in an alternative universe, but this is by design.

Last week, we explained how Big Media lies to you for profit. But there's another agenda: the Democrat media tells lies to scare you and uses that fear to control you.

Millions of Americans believe a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on January 6th and murdered at Capitol Hill police officer named Brian Sicknick. This was beaten into our heads through repetition.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A Capitol Hill police officer named Brian Sicknick was killed by the mob with a fire extinguisher.

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: They beat a Capitol police officer to death with a fire extinguisher.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: Officer Brian Sicknick died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the fight.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He died at the age of 42 after he was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: The truth of who murdered Officer Brian Sicknick, Trump supporters

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Two days after the Capitol siege, "The New York Times" ran this headline: "He dreamed of being a police officer then was killed by a pro- Trump mob."

But the pro-Trump mob didn't kill anybody. Capitol Hill police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. The Chief Medical Examiner for Washington, D.C. this week ruled that Sicknick suffered a stroke a day after the riot. He was never struck in the head by a fire extinguisher.

So, why the lie? The initial autopsy found no blunt trauma to the head. Nobody came forward on the record to "The Times" or anyone else claiming the officer was killed by a fire extinguisher. Sicknick's own family begged the press to stop running the story because he called them the night of January 6th, and told them that he was fine.

But the Democrat media needed the lie to scare you about a murderous mob of Trump supporters. Remember without the Capitol Hill police officer, the only ones killed that day were four Trump supporters.

Democrats in the media faked the murder of a Capitol Hill police officer and used it in the official record of President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

Joe Biden himself got in on the lie.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Let me begin by expressing my deep sympathy for the family of Capitol officer Sicknick who has died in the line of duty.

The people responsible should be held accountable, and they will be.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: We all recall what happened afterwards, Washington, D.C. became a militarized zone. Trump was impeached. Corporate America aligned with the Democrats and a social media dragnet cracked down on free speech across America.

Now, I'm not excusing what happened on January 6th, but the Democrats in the media hung a murder on the Republican Party. That lie tasted so sweet to the left. But the media won't pay a price for it because it was good for business.

When the truth is bad for business, the media goes silent. The man who killed the Capitol Hill police officer this year wasn't a Trump supporter. He was a follower of Farrakhan. Noah Green rammed his car into two police officers at the Capitol on April 2nd, and was put down while charging them with a knife.

Capitol Hill police officer William Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. Green was a Nation of Islam acolyte. His social media profile filled with hate.

Maxine Waters, James Clyburn, President Barack Obama, all photographed getting chummy with Farrakhan. The media didn't hang a murder on Farrakhan and make the Democrats' accessories.

The media humanized the killer with soft profiles about his personal struggles, did no digging into Farrakhan. And the Nation of Islam, a designated hate group still stands tall on Twitter, while President Trump is banned.

This brings us to the issue of racism, a concept that has become so disfigured that if you turn on the TV, it's like we're living in the pre- Civil War South.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EDDIE GLAUDE, JR., CHAIR OF THE AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES PROGRAM, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY: Policing in this country is rooted deeply in racist presuppositions.

NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": In certain parts of the country, modern policing has direct lineage to the slave patrols.

JONATHAN T. CAPEHART, MSNBC HOST: There is no one way to be black in America, but there is one way we live while black in America, we live under siege.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Now, I'm not going to sit up here as a white guy and say racism isn't an issue or it doesn't exist? Of course, it does. But there's a misperception that racism is everywhere, even as the facts tell a different story.

In fact, America has never been less racist than it is today. Attitudes about housing, equality, mixed marriages, discrimination, hiring, language itself. These attitudes have never been more open-minded than they are in 2021.

In the last 20 years, race relations have been positive, hovering around 70 percent. Blacks and whites saying, they are good. That is until around 2014 when the perception of race relations started to decline a little. This is precisely the moment social media exploded, Black Lives Matter came onto the scene, and the Ferguson effect took hold, police officers pulling back and inner city crime spiking.

The Democrat media plays a massive role exploiting the racial divide. The perception of race relations also started to deteriorate just at the exact same time "The New York Times" began identifying a person's race in their news articles, "So and so who is white" or "So and so who is black."

These racial attributions at the time spiked in 2014, further undermining America's race relations. So when you hear the media sell a story about racist white police hunting down and murdering unarmed black men, it's important to look at the facts and these are the facts that media won't want you to know.

Last year, there were 50 million interactions between police and suspects and 10 million arrests last year. Now out of all of that, 18 unarmed black Americans were fatally shot by police, and 24 unarmed white Americans. Police have killed more unarmed whites than unarmed blacks, and that's true so far in 2021 as well.

An unarmed black American who a police officer makes contact with has a 0.000036 percent chance of being fatally shot.

A study by the Manhattan Institute shows a majority of black Americans and white liberals believe young black men are more likely to be shot dead by police than die in a traffic accident. That couldn't be further from the truth. They're much more likely to die in a traffic accident.

So how did our perception of reality get so off base? Because the media uses racism to sell fear. A scared population can be controlled. The more the Democratic media can make black Americans fear whites, police and Republicans, the more likely it is for black Americans to vote Democrat.

And when police, Republicans and white Americans are constantly being called racist for no reason whatsoever. That's scary. Nobody wants to be called racist. It's the worst thing you can be called in America. That freezes you with fear. You shut your mouth and you give in. That's how the Democrats divide and conquer. Make blacks afraid of whites and make whites afraid of being called racist.

The media tells black Americans that Joe Biden is their Savior and anybody who opposes Joe Biden is a racist. But the biggest lie the media told about Joe Biden was that he's a moderate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Biden is who he is. He is a doddering moderate senator from the State of Delaware.

VAN JONES, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: I think that Biden himself is moderate enough.

PAMELA BROWN, CNN HOST: There is often a disconnect between Biden's moderate approach and the more progressive wing of the party.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Despite President Biden's moderate tone there, it is going to be an all-out war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Nothing to fear at all about Biden, the quiet, moderate unifier. Has there ever been a more striking disconnect between the politician's brand and his actions?

President Biden has shattered spending records, proposed the biggest tax hike in decades, totally opened the border, attacked pipelines and fracking. He is forcing biological boys into girls' sports, calling America racist, and now flirting with reparations in nuking the filibuster.

But the media doesn't cover Joe that way. They just say Biden is to the right of the squad. Even though everybody is to the right of the squad.

Being a little right of the squad doesn't make you a moderate, it just makes you a little less crazy. It's difficult for casual news viewers to see Biden clearly when the media romanticizes his mediocrity. Fifty nine percent of Biden's coverage so far has been positive. A stark contrast to the coverage of Trump's first hundred days, which was 89 percent negative.

Powerful corporate media is branding Biden as a popular moderate and in return, Biden is taking a softer stance on China, opening our southern border to cheap labor and sending Big Business hundreds of billions in fat Federal infrastructure contracts so they can go green.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media attacks any obstacle to Biden's second term.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Despite a ballooning crisis in his state, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has consistently downplayed the coronavirus, and while the Governor buried his head in the sand, residents throughout the state took to the beaches to celebrate the holiday weekend.

ROSA FLORES, CNN CORRESPONDENT: You can see that people are shoulder to shoulder. They are not social distancing.

ANA NAVARRO, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": I'm upset with the government, with Governor DeSantis for, you know, not waiting until after spring break, not wait -- to start opening it up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But the media is having a hard time reconciling the science with the politics.

Finally, "The Washington Post" forced to admit a year into the pandemic, it's even more clear that it's safer to be outside. Dozens of studies have shown coronavirus is killed by exposure to sunlight. So why do the Democrats and the media continue to force Americans indoors? So they keep ordering packages from Amazon and watching Netflix?

It keeps Big Business thriving with the mom and pop shops, they stay closed and it justifies the Democrats' emergency spending. Again, fear gives Democrats more control over your lives and the economy.

Gallup found that liberals are incredibly misinformed about the dangers of coronavirus, a huge chunk of them believing that large numbers of children are dying and hospitals are overrun, which is why they've kept schools closed.

That misperception allowed politicians to send billions to the teachers unions, money that will be sucked dry by graft.

And now that people are being vaccinated, Fauci is still telling us to double mask and not eat at restaurants, and the chance of catching COVID after being jabbed is 0.01 percent. You have a higher chance of being struck by lightning.

But Americans are still living in fear. The President of the United States now assuming control of our social lives.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June.

We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The media has produced a simulation, an American horror story, an audience living in fear, out of touch with reality hooked on lies and requiring the Democratic Party to save them from racists and death.

But ladies and gentlemen, it's just a movie. None of it is real.

Joining us now to react, former Arkansas Governor and FOX News contributor, Mike Huckabee. All right, Governor, none of this is true.

People -- children aren't dying of COVID. The police aren't hunting down and killing blacks at record numbers. Joe Biden is not a moderate. The mob at the Capitol was not a murderous mob. All of this is fake, but we're living in a world that assumes that it's real. How do we get out of that world?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Maybe Jesse, what we ought to do is start speaking in the positive, because the fact is, there is a greater likelihood of winning the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes than there is of being shot by the police or dying of COVID if you've been vaccinated.

So what we should do is to start running ads and say congratulations, there is a really good chance that you -- you -- are the winner the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes, you should go ahead and get online and think of all the things and make a list of what you want to buy as soon as that guy shows up at your door with a check because it is coming. It is coming as sure as it is that you're not going to get COVID.

This is such a ridiculous world we're living in, but the tragedy and the reason that it is really an epidemic is because we have a totally, in the tank media that wants to perpetuate the lie and that makes them -- pardon the expression -- truly the enemy of the people.

WATTERS: And it's interesting, because if you're someone who speaks out, and just lays out the facts or challenges their narrative, you're branded a racist, you're a renegade.

I mean, they come after you with everything: boycotts, smears, personal attacks. They'll do a deep dive on your personal life, and that's just for pointing out that what they are selling isn't true. It's an all-out war right now on truth tellers, on fearless Americans, and I'm afraid that a lot of people just don't really have what it takes, you have to have what they call blank, blank money to go out there and say whatever you want because if you don't have that kind of backing, then they're going to crush you.

HUCKABEE: That's part of it, and I think I'm happy to see that there are new social media platforms that are coming forth. I hope that Members of Congress and others will start pushing hard against these Big Tech companies. I'd love to see some people with deep pockets go after them in civil suits. They need to be broken up.

And I know that's a tough thing for many of us to say, because we don't like government intervention, but what we have is a monopoly that is destroying the freedoms of basic Americans.

But I do think the single most important thing, we've got to fight back. Don't just sit there and let ourselves be called racist and not punch back. If there's one thing I think Donald Trump taught Republicans, though a lot of them didn't get the message, it is that when you are falsely accused of something, fight back.

Don't take it. Don't roll over. Don't get in a fetal position, crawl up under your bed and stay there for the next three years. Come back out and punch back because these are mostly bullies and bullies can handle about anything except a response.

WATTERS: And you're right, because he was one of the only Republicans that wasn't scared and that's why he was such a threat to the Democratic Party.

All right, Governor Huckabee, thank you so much for your insight. We appreciate you coming on WATTERS' WORLD.

HUCKABEE: You bet. Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: The media now defending knife fights in order to handcuff the police. How to protect yourself.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

CALLER: These girls over here trying to fight us, trying to stab us, trying to put their hands on our grandma. Get here now. We need a police officer here now.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

WATTERS: The 911 call setting off a series of events that ended with police saving a teen's life.

New video from a neighbor's security camera showing the terrifying scene as a police officer ran to stop an imminent attack where 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant had pinned one girl against the car, about to stab her to death with a knife.

Cops releasing the body cam footage just hours after the incident, but that did not stop the media and the Democrats and even the White House from pushing a racially inflammatory and dishonest narrative. Let's start with the media. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What if it were a member of your family, your neighbor are in an essentially a teenage fight, a schoolyard fight.

REID: I remember fights in even high school or even younger than that where a kid brought a pen knife or something to school and teachers were able to defuse that they didn't have guns.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Yes, the schoolyard fight. NBC News played the 911 tape, but was deceptive in how they edited it leaving out the part where the caller says, a girl was trying to stab us and they didn't show the knife.

And former senior adviser to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett added this on Twitter: "A black teenage girl named Ma'Khia Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times in order to break up a knife fight. Demand accountability. Fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter."

And the White House played the race card, too.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: She was a child. We are thinking of her friends and family and the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss. We know that police violence disproportionately impacts black and Latino people in communities, and that black women and girls like black men and boys experience higher rates of police violence.

So our focus is on working to address systemic racism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Local governments are now joining the media and the White House in handcuffing police from doing their jobs. In Chicago, they are considering a proposal that would force cops to call their supervisor before pursuing someone on foot. Yes. And I'm sure criminals will wait around for that.

Chicago is not alone though, in LA, they want to send therapists instead of cops to certain calls. And while more than 20 major cities have cut police budgets, shootings have spiked.

So how are police supposed to do their jobs? Joining me now to discuss is former detective and founder of Protect our Police PAC, Nick Gerace.

All right, Nick, I don't know what you'd want to do if you're a police officer and you see some girl like this, about to stab to death another person. The media is saying that he should have fired a warning shot. He should have let them fight it out, I guess. What's the thinking behind just like letting people fight it out with knives?

NICK GERACE, FORMER DETECTIVE: Come on, Jesse. You know, remember schoolyard fights, knife fights, and mostly peaceful stabbing. I mean, that's what the media wants you to believe.

WATTERS: Yes. That's right.

GERACE: It's irresponsible just like the President of the United States is saying, shoot him in the leg. Police officers do not shoot people to kill them, they shoot to stop the threat. And it is unfortunate, the headline should have read, "A young black woman was saved by a police officer today from being stabbed to death." Instead, you have the defund the police crowd had this narrative that they're pushing and it's very clear they do not like victims. The criminal is the victim.

So once again, the defund the police crowd wants you to believe that the person doing the stabbing is the actual victim.

It is extremely unfortunate that that woman had to lose her life. But what led to her to grab a knife? There were adults around. Where was her adult supervision or her parents? There's a lot of questions to be answered.

And this police officer has to live his life knowing that he had to take a life regardless that he saved a life and for people saying de-escalation. That is a tool police officers use. The threat of death was imminent. You had fractions of a second to act. If he would have holstered his weapon and grabbed his Taser, that girl could have stabbed and killed multiple people. What would the headline have been? "Racist cop lets black girls die from stabbing instead of intervening."

I mean, it is ridiculous. It's a no win situation.

There is a heart behind these badges. Police officers are in one of the hardest jobs in the country. Substance abuse and suicides are skyrocketing. They are being micromanaged. They're under a microscope. And actions like this where this cop should be praised and taken as a hero, and he is being vilified.

I mean, you've had multimillionaire athletes going on and threatening him on Twitter, which is completely irresponsible. I mean, how do you expect police officers to come to work each day? How are you going to hire police officers?

Look at Baltimore. Half their force is missing. There are 700 cops in the City of Baltimore on the street right now. That is extremely dangerous.

Philadelphia is going to hit a shortfall. New York City, everywhere, these lunatics with the defund the police crowd, they're at, there are issues going on. Right here in Philadelphia, all the shootings, 95 percent of the shootings this year are people of color. They are the victims.

Defund the police crowd is doing the exact opposite of what they're after. They are hurting people of color.

WATTERS: That's right. And the police departments are responding to 911 calls, seeking help to stop the violence. That's why they're there to save lives.

All right, Nick, I couldn't put it better myself. Thanks for coming on WATTERS' WORLD and I appreciate your insight.

GERACE: Thank you.

WATTERS: Joe Biden caught bribing auto companies with your money just to win Michigan, ahead.

WATTERS: WATTERS' WORLD loves infrastructure. We hate potholes, traffic, long lines at the airport, but Joe Biden's Green New Deal infrastructure deal isn't about infrastructure, and it isn't about global warming. It's crony capitalism, corporate welfare, whatever you want to call it and we caught Biden red handed.

Tucked into his $2 trillion deal is $174 billion with a B for electric car production. So Biden is taking tax dollars from the American worker, and just giving it to the big three car companies in Detroit -- GM, Ford, Chrysler.

Michigan better stay blue after that pay off, so these companies put up no money and manufacture a fleet of electric cars. Some have already moved production to Mexico, and they just take home all the profits. It's a transfer of wealth from workers to corporations.

The companies get good PR for going green, and so does Biden.

But a few thousand electric cars on the road aren't going to change the Earth's temperature at all. Even global warming czar John Kerry admits that. If Democrats were serious about reducing emissions, they'd support clean natural gas made in America, instead of attacking fracking.

And Biden loves setting these little goals for reducing emissions. But he'll be long gone before his deadline in 2030. He won't pay a political price for the pain inflicted on Americans. Biden's plan is short on details, most Democrat plans are. They judge themselves by intentions, not results.

But recent studies suggest a lot would need to be changed by 2030 in order to reach Joe's green goals.

Ready? Number one: every other American shopping for a new car would have to buy an electric one. You don't like what they look like or how they handle? Too bad, it doesn't matter. You have to get one. And the average electric car costs 55 grand so start saving.

Number two: but it is hard to say when you're going to get walloped by new taxes. Biden's plan would likely cost taxpayers an extra $3,500.00 a year and you're going to have to refit your home with new electric. That's about $5,600.00. So you're already in the hall about 10 grand.

Number three: the Democrats always said they want government to stay out of the bedroom, but it looks like the government just walked downstairs into your kitchen. Because Americans are going to have to cut their red meat consumption by 90 percent in order to reduce emissions to hit Biden's target.

That means you're only allowed to eat four pounds of red meat a year. That adds up to a burger a month. That's it.

Let's bring in the architect, Karl Rove who relishes running against this nonsense. That's a condiment joke. All right, Karl Rove, you've got to be licking your chops here.

I just feel like this guy is in over his head. He doesn't know what he is doing. Republicans surely take advantage of this nonsense. Am I right?

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, before we get into the politics of it, though, let's talk about the science of it. This is an administration that keeps reminding us about science.

Think about this. The U.S. greenhouse gas emissions between 2005 and 2019. They're down 20 -- actually 12 percent, and that means we're leading the world. We're doing better than anybody else in the world.

In fact, the emissions in India and China and Russia are going up, not down and we're leading the world with 12 percent.

To meet the goal of cutting them by 50 percent compared to that 2005 baseline means that Biden's goal in the next nine years is three times the pace that we've been doing it up until now and we've been doing it -- and again, we've been leading the world. Who thinks that technology exists out there to achieve these goals? It doesn't.

And so, he is setting out -- you're right, he is setting out a goal --

WATTERS: It doesn't exist, but --

ROVE: But in the meantime, there are going to be a lot of cost to our economy and to our lifestyle.

WATTERS: Yes, it is natural gas, that's what dropped to 12 percent anyway.

ROVE: Pardon me?

WATTERS: Exactly, so he is making a lot of mistakes, Karl. He has blown up the border. Gas prices, over $3.00 a gallon here now in Long Island and summer hasn't even started yet.

And you're going to see food inflation. It's going to be a mess, and he's going to raise taxes probably hurt the recovery. What do you see the Republicans' chances are of taking back the House in two years?

ROVE: Well, I think pretty good because if you look at it since World War II, the average for an administration in its first midterm, it has an average loss of 28 seats. And as you know, we're down by about five today. So if Republicans were to pick up 28 seats, they'd be at 241 and the democrats would be at 193, with a good Republican majority.

But it's a long time to the election and the Republicans have to do in my opinion, three things. One, they've got to make a principled case of opposition to the bad things that Biden is attempting to do. If he's doing something good, try and find a way to do find some forward progress, but make a principled case against what he is doing.

Second of all, paint the picture that you want the future to look like. Share an optimistic and positive agenda of what we can achieve by relying upon conservative principles. And third, do what you can to deal with an increasingly diverse electorate.

Do not think it was an accident that Republicans elected a record number of women and Members of the House of Representatives for them in the last election. And then in California for the first time since California became a state in 1850, the Republicans flipped four Democratic congressional seats, two with Asian-American women and two of them with Latino men.

There's a lesson in there for us.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, I do what my wife says. It should translate into Congress, right, Karl? Thank you.

ROVE: I know happy life for you buddy. Happy life, happy wife. You know, they go together.

WATTERS: Exactly. Exactly. All right. MC Rove as I like to call him. Thank you.

What critical race theory does to our children's developing brains? A special examination of that next.

WATTERS: If you haven't heard of critical race theory, pay close attention. It's taking over our schools and permanently damaging your child's brain. It's an outgrowth of Marxism. But instead of pushing a class revolution, it's pushing a racial revolution. Same goal though, overthrow America and capitalism.

Instead of training our children how to think, they are training them what to think. And the head of this push, President Biden himself.

His administration is trying to incentivize woke lessons for both students and teachers by offering Federal grants to schools. And guess whose money he is using? Yours.

Curriculums teaching kids to hate America and hate being white are popping up in schools all across the country. The Rhode Island Meyerholz Elementary School in Cupertino, California is forcing first graders to rank themselves based on their power and privilege.

Seattle Public Schools had a training session where they told teachers they were guilty of spirit murdering black kids, killing their souls every day in the classroom, and that they must make up for their guilt by rejecting their whiteness.

White teachers were told they had to bankrupt their privilege and acknowledgement of their thieved inheritance.

At Cherokee Middle School in Springfield, Missouri, teachers had to rate themselves on an oppression matrix, telling them that straight white Christian men are part of the oppressor class, and have to make up for their privilege and white supremacy.

The William D. Kelley School in Philly is teaching fifth graders to celebrate radical Angela Davis, accused of murder and kidnapping. They had the kids simulate a black power rally to free her.

What kind of effect is this having on young minds?

Here to discuss, Discovery Institute Director, Chris Rufo.

So these children, their brains are sponges, Chris. They're dealing with a lot of social pressure, sports, their parents are giving them a hard time. You know, it's a very tender age, and you're going to jam into their little brains that they need to feel bad about how they were born and bad about how their father made money and I don't know, telling black kids that you know, everything is stacked against you and everybody just sees the color of their skin every time you look at them. How does that damage a young brain?

CHRISTOPHER RUFO, DIRECTOR, DISCOVERY INSTITUTE: Well, it damages the brain in a number of ways, and most importantly, what we're seeing is that they're turning education into activism.

At that Philadelphia Elementary School where they are teaching kids how to simulate Black Power rallies, they are celebrating Angela Davis. They are celebrating, quote, "black communism." Eighty seven percent of those students don't know how to read and write at basic proficiency by the time they graduate from middle school.

So what we're seeing is a total and complete failure of the education system to put children towards academic success. So they are shifting the blame by injecting politics into the classroom, shifting the blame to white supremacy, shifting the blame to systemic racism, really, to absolve themselves from the failure and channel the anger and rage and frustration of students into the American system.

WATTERS: So this is coming at the expense of Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic. It doesn't help students who have to pass, do well on their SATs and get into a good school when they're just woke, and they can't earn a living, and then they're broke because they can't read and write at the right proficiency that they should be at their age.

What kind of pushback is this woke curriculum getting by parents who, if they knew the details of what we are talking about, we would be down at the principal's office immediately?

RUFO: Well, luckily, we are starting to see parents fighting back. There are some grassroots groups that have emerged in the last few months and we're seeing especially Asian-American parents in California, in Virginia, and other states are rallying together to fight for academic excellence, to fight for academic meritocracy, to fight for education instead of indoctrination.

And Chinese-American parents have told me explicitly that what's happening in American schools reminds them of what happened during Chairman Mao's Cultural Revolution during the communist times of China. They're scared to death that some similar cultural movements are happening here. They want to put a stop to it. And you know, they want for the three Rs: Reading, Writing and Arithmetic that are rapidly being replaced by the new three R's, Racism, Racism, and Racism.

WATTERS: All right, scary stuff. Chris, thank you, and all parents need to wake up and see what's going on in the classroom.

Former Major Leaguer Curt Schilling warming up in the bullpen. LeBron James at the plate. This should be interesting.

WATTERS: LeBron James urged his nearly 50 million followers on Twitter to shoot a police officer this week. As we discussed earlier, 16-year-old, Ma'Khia Bryant was about to stab a girl before the Ohio officer fatally shot her, saving the girl's life.

But the LA Laker targeted the Columbus police officer. He tweeted, "You're next. Accountability." With a picture of that officer. You know his version wasn't blurred out like ours.

Many accused him of inciting cop killers. He deleted the tweet, but then defended himself saying this. "I'm so damn tired of seeing black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because it's being used to create more hate. This isn't about one officer. It's about the entire system."

Twitter refuses to say whether LeBron violated its policy since it was deleted, and the Lakers, the NBA and sponsors, they remain silent.

Joining me now for more, former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling. All right, so Curt, if you ever saw LeBron out at a restaurant, would you would you go over and say anything to him?

CURT SCHILLING, FORMER MLB PITCHER: No. No, I have no interest in talking to dumb people. I really don't.

WATTERS: Well, you're talking to me.

SCHILLING: Yes, well, I mean, yes, you've managed to make your way out of the dumb category.

WATTERS: Make an exception.

SCHILLING: Not to liberals though, but you know, it's sad where we're at now, Jesse. I mean, I don't use the term double standard anymore. There's two sets of rules and they are very clearly delineated.

You know, somebody that sells kid's sweat pants, Foot Locker for kids, will tell me as a professional baseball player, just shut up and play baseball. But when you're a liberal, you're allowed to comment on anything and everything.

And apparently just being a liberal allows you to be an expert. And some of the -- I mean, if you look at the last two or three years, some of the worst, stupidest, most ignorant takes on the planet have come from LeBron James' Twitter account.

WATTERS: Yes, he was really, really adamant about cozying up to China. You can't criticize the Communist Chinese. They've got slave labor over there. He didn't want anybody criticizing them because Nike has a lot of money invested over there in the Mainland.

Politics has really infected sports. Ratings have been, I think down about four million a season since the NFL started the kneeling nonsense. You saw what happened with the Major Leagues and the All-Star game over in Atlanta. I don't know. I don't I don't see a lot of people coming back from something like this. NBA ratings are down, but they weren't really high to begin with.

You talk to people. Do people -- I just don't see people really getting that worked up about watching games that much anymore after all of this.

SCHILLING: They are not. They're really not and as someone who, you know, I ate, slept and breathed baseball, I haven't watched an inning in the last year and a half. No interest in watching it because now the Boston Red Sox have LeBron James as an owner -- a part owner.

And so apparently, based on the left's rules, everything that you say or do represents the entire organization you work with and work for. So LeBron James is speaking for the Boston Red Sox, about the Boston Red Sox and with the Boston Red Sox is consent approval.

And I have heard nothing different, but you know, this is a guy who I mean, as he goes, so goes the NBA. No one is watching the NBA anymore for all the right reasons.

The most woke and publicly ignorant sport on the planet is just continuing to shoot itself in the foot.

WATTERS: And people love police up in Boston, and I know that LeBron James gets a lot of police protection.

SCHILLING: Jesse, people love police everywhere.

WATTERS: When he walks.

SCHILLING: People love police everywhere.

WATTERS: They do. It's a double standard, and people have to speak up like we were talking about in the last segment.

You're not afraid.

SCHILLING: No.

WATTERS: I can tell. Curt, thanks for coming on WATTERS' WORLD.

SCHILLING: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: Up next, "Last Call."

WATTERS: Everybody has to start watching "The Five." Last Wednesday, we were number one in all of cable. But this coming Wednesday, you've got to watch because I have a very special announcement that I'll be making towards the end of the show as my one more thing. Very special. Very big. Personal. Don't miss it.

