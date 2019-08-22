Jedediah’s ‘Bila-Style’ Chicken and Veggie Shish Kabobs
Ingredients:
-1 pound of organic boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 1 inch cubes
-1 pound of organic boneless chicken thighs cut into 1 inch cubes
-Various organic veggies: sweet peppers (red and yellow), button Mushrooms, scallions, pineapple, red onion and zucchini cut into bite sized portions
-Fresh Basil, torn (For garnish)
For Marinade:
-1/4 Cup toasted sesame oil
-1/4 Cup canola or light olive oil
-1 knob fresh ginger grated (approx 1 tablespoon)
-1/2 cup of coconut aminos (can also substitute with 1/2 cup Low sodium soy sauce)
-1 large orange, zested and juice squeezed into marinade.
-1 teaspoon toasted, ground cumin
-Grind of fresh pepper to taste.
-Hint of sea salt
Directions:
Whisk together marinade ingredients place chicken in zip-top bag, pour over marinade, allow at an hour up to overnight.
Pre-soak bamboo skewers at least half an hour (this helps keep them from burning).
Thread onto skewers varying pieces of chicken and veggies.
Cook on grill for 5-7 minutes on each side or until chicken is cooked through.
Sprinkle with the basil and serve.