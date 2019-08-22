Jedediah’s ‘Bila-Style’ Chicken and Veggie Shish Kabobs

Ingredients:

-1 pound of organic boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 1 inch cubes

-1 pound of organic boneless chicken thighs cut into 1 inch cubes

-Various organic veggies: sweet peppers (red and yellow), button Mushrooms, scallions, pineapple, red onion and zucchini cut into bite sized portions

-Fresh Basil, torn (For garnish)

For Marinade:

-1/4 Cup toasted sesame oil

-1/4 Cup canola or light olive oil

-1 knob fresh ginger grated (approx 1 tablespoon)

-1/2 cup of coconut aminos (can also substitute with 1/2 cup Low sodium soy sauce)

-1 large orange, zested and juice squeezed into marinade.

-1 teaspoon toasted, ground cumin

-Grind of fresh pepper to taste.

-Hint of sea salt

Directions:

Whisk together marinade ingredients place chicken in zip-top bag, pour over marinade, allow at an hour up to overnight.

Pre-soak bamboo skewers at least half an hour (this helps keep them from burning).

Thread onto skewers varying pieces of chicken and veggies.

Cook on grill for 5-7 minutes on each side or until chicken is cooked through.

Sprinkle with the basil and serve.