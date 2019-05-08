Is winning Texas a realistic goal for Democrats in 2020?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 7, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right. We will. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Houston tonight, and right off the top, this is a Fox News Alert. As the immigration crisis gets even more dire by the minute, there is good news and that's a rarity out of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in California. They have just ruled in the last about hour and a half that the Trump Administration's policy, sending asylum seekers back to Mexico waiting out their time period before their immigration hearing can actually stay in effect. In other words, that policy can continue.

Now, this is a temporary release from the District Court restriction but that's definitely a good sign for securing the border and everything that we need. And now, on to the border of insanity, that is the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

The reaction to last night's show from Del Rio border sector was so overwhelming, we just couldn't let it go. Now, we brought you video you had not seen before, along the Rio Grande River, the natural barrier between Mexico and the United States in this part of Texas. Well, we saw immigrants - illegal immigrants jumping into the river from the Mexico side with full knowledge that nearby Border Patrol would jump in and rescue them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're getting ready to cross.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, what will you do here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a father a child.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're thinking kind of floating device?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, he's in the water without - the baby has got the device on?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right. I'll get over here. This is terrifying. I mean if a man separated, now you have a man separated from his baby here. The baby is crying on the other boat and Border Patrol is left to have to fish him out of the river.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't want to become a ferry service.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We know that it's a daily struggle that these guys have but, you can't leave an infant in the water struggling.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can't leave small children leaving in the water.

INGRAHAM: It was terrifying but a ferry service is exactly what the Border Patrol has become. Now, the illegals may be indigent and they only come with what they can fit in a little grocery bag but they're extremely well informed of our loopholes and our absurd enforcement restrictions. And now, they're taking advantage of all of those loopholes with the help of the cartels who get this, are paid handsomely by the illegals to help transport them across Mexico and right into the hands of our Border Patrol.

Now, here you see people cheering on the shoreline after this man is pulled onto the boat.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who is that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Guinness.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Guinness? Guinness, is it? (ph)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Guinness. I'm amigos.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your friend.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's amigos.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, amigos.

INGRAHAM: Now, I spoke with some of these migrants and they come as I said with little to nothing and along with their children who are innocent pawns in all of this, and the sadness and the fear in their eyes, I will not forget. But, everyone I spoke to - everyone, already has a place in the United States to go.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'd assume that amigo.

(CROSSTALK)

(FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

INGRAHAM: But, not just to Maryland.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Miami.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have--

(FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

INGRAHAM: Oh, Washington, D.C.?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay.

INGRAHAM: I told that particular migrant that I was from - we had a little moment of levity. But, politicians have been downplaying this for political reasons. We all know that. They're lying to you. This is a national problem. It's not just a border state problem.

One of the more illuminating moments from yesterday was in the Border Patrol Processing Center. Now, they didn't let us bring cameras into the area where they're actually processing the illegal immigrants for privacy and other concerns, but they're taken to this processing center after they're picked up in the Rio Grande. Now, inside they're separated into categories, family units, single adult males, and unaccompanied minors.

Now, the families that I spoke with told me that they had paid the cartels up to $12,000 for passage. But guess what, the money in most cases came from relatives or friends already in the U.S. and it gets better, most of them are illegals too. You heard that right.

Our system is so screwed up that it permits illegals living here now to finance the trips of other illegals who want to come join them. Oh, and it gets worse.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have folks who will come in and literally, within 45 minutes, they're in a delivery room and that was just a week ago.

INGRAHAM: What is that? They're delivering children?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're delivering children. We will apprehend them. They'll be eight-and-a-half, nine months pregnant, and they'll be in labor when we make that arrest. By the time we get to the emergency room, they're delivering within 30 to 45 minutes.

INGRAHAM: And guess who picks up the costs at the hospital? Well, we all do. Taxpayers here in the United States are subsidizing the enormous cost of healthcare for illegal immigrants, their children and their births once here.

Now, I found out today that in 2018 alone, Memorial Hermann Health System here in Texas, the largest healthcare provider in the Lone Star state reported almost $0.5 billion in losses due to unpaid medical bills. They basically had to write it all off.

Well, of course, since they don't get paid and they're not authorized by the way to ask patients about their immigration status, ultimately the cost is eventually passed on to, well, you guessed it, Americans. So, I ask you, how is any of this acceptable?

We have U.S. vets who still can't get the timely treatment they need, yet illegal immigrants are allowed to use emergency rooms as their primary care centers, free of charge. It's obscene and it's unfair. But, you still don't think it's an emergency, right? Well, tonight, we learn from our sources in the Rio Grande Valley sector that they are being completely overrun by unprecedented numbers of illegal aliens and asylum seekers.

Over the past week, and this stunned me, 10,000 illegal aliens were apprehended by Border Patrol. Those are just the ones apprehended, and that made it one of the highest weekly totals ever seen in the history of this sector. New numbers for the month of April are coming out tomorrow and sources are telling us that they could be the highest on record.

My friends, this is a complete and total travesty. We spent trillions of dollars in Iraq and Afghanistan, defending other people's borders, and we've allowed our own orders to just become meaningless. Any politician who says this isn't a crisis or refuses to be part of a real solution, should retire or be retired, and that's “The Angle.”

All right, joining us now in McAllen, Texas, a reporter who filmed this dramatic video of 200 illegals apprehended in one mass group last night. This happened in nearby Sullivan City, overwhelming Border Patrol officials there. KGBT reporter Sydney Hernandez is with me now.

Sydney, tell me about this group of illegal immigrants that you saw last night. Were they mostly adults, families or a mix?

SYDNEY HERNANDEZ, NEWS REPORTER, KGBT: Well, Laura, thank you for having me on. It was definitely a mix. There were a lot of family units with very small children. In fact, one immigrant was even breastfeeding her toddler there, an infant really, and there was a lot of men with children and then you have single adults, men and women, and you even had an elderly woman. The Border Patrol agents had to separate her and have her sit down on an ice chest because that's really all there was. She was very, very weak, very dehydrated. It is extremely hot here in the Rio Grande Valley and the agents are providing these undocumented immigrants with water, but sometimes they have been traveling for days on end and they can suffer from dehydration definitely.

INGRAHAM: Well, Sydney, I was shocked when I was in the processing center in the Del Rio in Eagle Pass sector. How many people at one time? These Border Patrol agents who are trained at enforcement and in processing, but not in these numbers. They have - they are donating their own baby clothes. When their kids grow out of their clothes, Border Patrol agents are actually bringing in clothes for these indigent illegal immigrants who have made it across the border and that in and of itself is running contrary to all of the negative depictions that we see in some outlets of the Border Patrol agents. And I know you've seen what I saw, which is an enormous amount of compassion under very difficult circumstances.

HERNANDEZ: Well, here in the Rio Grande Valley, this sector is the busiest sector for illegal smuggling, for narcotics, right here, so the agents are very well trained in this area to be able to pick up on that. But, the issue that they're seeing and we're seeing firsthand is that when they are being bringing in groups hundreds and hundreds - you saw in that video there was 200. Earlier that day, we had a group of 400 in the same area. Whenever they're attending to these large family units, that is exactly when they see the drugs coming in or those runners, those people who don't want to be caught.

INGRAHAM: It is all planned.

HERNANDEZ: Of course.

INGRAHAM: Sydney, it's all - yes, it's all planned and you see the spotters on the hillsides down in the Eagle Pass. You see the spotters and they're giving like the thumbs up and they're signaling to each other. We heard the whole thing. It's all done, planned out, coordinated as a diversion by the cartel. Sydney, the video you shot was absolutely shocking in itself and I really appreciate your joining us here in such a remote pit (ph) place, that you had to be on Skype. But it was just fine. So, thank you so much for joining us.

And when you look by the way, along the video that we just showed you and the additional arrests that were made this weekend, it's shocking that still we have politicians, mostly Democrats, who insist that there's no border crisis or that it's Donald Trump just choreographed the whole thing. In just three days, Border Patrol arrested a man wanted for murder and two sexual predators. Joining me now, Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council and Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institute.

Brandon, there were reports tonight of new ICE regulations that would permit local law enforcement to make ICE arrests in sanctuary cities. Another piece of good news along with that Ninth Circuit ruling. How overdue is this?

BRANDON JUDD, PRESIDENT, NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL: This is a game- changer. What we're seeing right now is you're seeing the Trump Administration saying if Congress is not going to step up to the plate and if they're not going to help, I'm going to put you behind me and I'm going to do what I need to do within the authorities that I have. The micro protection program allowing us to have these migrants go back to Mexico to wait for their asylum hearings, to allow local officials to do the job that's necessary in these sanctuary cities, this is game-change and this is going to allow us to secure the border.

This is going to be that one thing that is going to send the message across the world that if you cross the borders illegally, we are going to take action and that's what's going to drive the numbers down.

INGRAHAM: Well, you saw the video. And Victor, I just popped up on the screen. You might not have seen it where you are, but I was interviewing one of the crossers, the border crossers, and she had - there it is - she had a piece of cardboard that they took out of a black plastic bag and it was an address in Maryland. And they - so they come there, they're ready to go. They know that they're going to be released within 48 hours, almost all of them are, and they go right to a common area where they're taken and bust, and then they have MoneyGrams, wiring money from the sponsors or illegal immigrants already in the United States or citizens or residents, and they MoneyGram them the money and then they take the bus and they're good to go. And then they're here. That's how it's working.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, MARTIN AND ILLIE ANDERSON SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: You're describing the life that I'm living in rural Fresno County. That's what it is on my avenue. People are here illegally. We have all sorts of the problems you're discussing. I think what's - it's not going to change, Laura, until we change the moral calculus and we just say, you can call us protectionists or xenophobes or racists, but the fact of the matter is it's not a moral thing to come into another country illegally.

It's not a moral thing to reside in another country illegally. It's not a moral thing to be exempt from the law in 500 sanctuary cities. For employers, it's not moral to hire somebody that you know is here illegally to drive down wages. And for the Mexican and Central American governments that gets $60 billion in remittances, that's an immoral act you're doing by exporting you in (ph) capital as if they're hell lots to be exploited and then send you back their profits. It's not moral for ethnic tribune - tribunes to say, you know what, I want as many honest assimilated constituents as I can to enhance my political resonance or the Democratic progressive movement, who's basically saying I can't win on the issues and I want to alter the demography of the united States and flip states.

INGRAHAM: Well, that's happening.

HANSON: Those aren't moral. It is not moral.

INGRAHAM: So, you laid out the moral calculus, Brandon, have to translate going into policy. Victor is right, none of this is moral when we have as many problems still in the United States that we have to deal with, just with our own people, education, health care, veterans needs and so forth.

But the policies have to change. Jared Kushner met with Senate leaders today on Capitol Hill. They're going to push for increasing legal merit- based immigration, but adjust downward on the chain migration, I believe, so the number of legal immigrants will be the same.

And that's all nice for the business sector. But what about the enforcement, that's where the rubber meets the road, is it not?

JUDD: Well, you're looking at people like Stephen Miller in the White House that are coming up with these policies like the MPP, like potentially giving border patrol agents the ability to do credible fear interviews, right, when people cross the border illegally.

These are the things, these are the policy issues that again the President is saying, I'm going to use the authority that I have to do what I need to do to secure the border. When you saw all of these things that you witnessed firsthand in Del Rio, I'd voluntarily deploy to RGV right now.

I've been in the processing center for the last couple days. I've personally processed every single individual already knows exactly where they're going in the United States, they've already paid their passage--

INGRAHAM: All of them?

JUDD: --to get where they're going, and we're just going to walk them right out the door. And they know this, which is that magnet that is bringing them here.

INGRAHAM: Well, it's all - Brandon and Victor, this is a perverse sick situation. There's nothing sicker than the U.S. actually enriching the cartels. Victor, that's how crazy it is. Our policies are making the cartels more lethal and richer every single day by this circle of, we'll catch you we'll rescue you because that's what we do, then we bring you here, we release you and then years later maybe we try to find you and deport you out of the country. Meanwhile, the cartels keep getting richer and richer. It's a sick scenario. Victor, last word.

HANSON: And that's why you're angry, because you know that what you just said gets you a charge that you're anti humanitarian or something. You know that, if you come in the country without a passport, you're detained. You know that if you use a fake name, it's a felony. You know if you went in the beach stewardship (ph) on a Mexican beach, you would be in jail.

So, it's the asymmetry that gets citizens really angry because it destroys the whole notion of citizenship. There's no citizenship if this happens. You are just a resident as equal to a citizen and it destroys the whole western idea of rights and responsibility.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well and it all become sickeningly routine. But the numbers that will come out tomorrow are going to shock the conscience, I promise you that. Panel, thank you so much.

And coming up, the President's taxes, well they leaked out, a little part of it. FBI caught in a spy lie. Congressman Devin Nunes, Sol Wisenberg, up next. Don't go away.

INGRAHAM: The New York Times is hyping, oh what a shock, a big story tonight. They found "printouts" from Mr. Trump's IRS tax transcripts from 1985, I graduated from college then, and 1994, all the way to 1994, showing large losses for various interests.

Now, the question is, how did they obtain these records? Joining me now Congressman Devin Nunes, Ranking Member of the House Intel Committee; Sol Wisenberg, former Whitewater Deputy Independent Counsel. So, does any of this matter, I mean it's a big shock that The New York Times is desperate to bring up 30 year old the losses in Atlantic City, I guess. But does any of this matter, and how do they get tax transcripts, do you think?

SOL WISENBERG, FORMER WHITEWATER DEPUTY INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: Well, two different questions. I suppose it matters to some people, is anybody surprised now that Donald Trump lost a lot of money during the ‘80s and ‘90s and that sometimes his actual records may not be congruent with what he said he made or lost.

No, I don't think so. But I do think you put your finger on what may be the real news here is, once again something was leaked that shouldn't have been leaked. According to that story, The Times said they got the tax documents from somebody who had legal access to them.

That doesn't tell us whether or not somebody from the government illegally leaked them or somebody who worked for Mr. Trump violated a professional confidential relationship. But either way, it's unfortunate.

INGRAHAM: Congressman Nunes, I have to get to another point. We had a big piece today and a big push by some in Congress to hold Bill Barr in contempt, and this was for his refusal to appear in a Senate committee.

And Washington Post writes a piece, the Trump administration is in contempt of Congress. Previous administrations have sought to accommodate Congressional overseers, but Mr. Trump's just say no approach may mean that effective oversight may not come for years down the road, pointing to that, and Steve Mnuchin not wanting to testify I guess additionally on tax matters and so forth.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Well, I've got news for them about this, I checked, okay. I don't think that they wanted Barr to testify. They did not want him to show up. That's why they did what they did. They knew if they made the requirement so ridiculous, we're not going to have the Attorney General of the United States come to Congress and be questioned by staff.

It's ridiculous. The members of Congress can do it themselves or Barr's not going to come. So I think this was all designed just so that they could eat Kentucky Fried Chicken in the dais when in fact Attorney General Barr didn't show up.

INGRAHAM: So, they are obsessed with Bill Barr. Now, they're obsessed and I think I have a couple of theories, I think it's really hard when someone like Barr or you - I'd say if you were testifying at all, I'd be really nervous and afraid. But if you're up against Bill Barr and you're trying to make Barr out to look like this nefarious terrible person, he's just a lot smarter than a lot of these people.

I know it sounds pejorative, but he's just a lot smarter than a lot of these folks. I think they were mad that Mueller didn't deliver and now they're mad that I think Barr in most cases got the better of them. But they're kind of stuck here on this Bill Barr hill and they can't seem to jump off of it or get off of it.

WISENBERG: Well, it's more than that. They're stuck on that hill because he is legitimate, he is effective, he has a tremendous amount of gravitas, and he is a member of President Trump's cabinet. So they must destroy him. He's effective, he's a man of the law, he's trying to restore integrity to the DOJ and be a proper and effective and loyal Attorney General, and they can't have that.

He must be destroyed. Anyone who is not completely on their team must be destroyed. I said this the other night about Rod Rosenstein. When thought Rod Rosenstein was protecting Mueller, he was their golden boy. Now that they see he's just really an honest arbiter or trying to be and they see him as aligned with Barr, now he must be destroyed too.

And so they leak an article about him saying I can land the plane. That's what it's all about, destroying anyone who is not with them.

INGRAHAM: All right. And just when you thought guys that the FBI might have turned a corner, it wouldn't be playing politics anymore, especially after how they treated the Trump campaign in 2016, this happens.

SEN. JEANNE SHAHEEN, D-N.H.: Do you believe that they're engaging in spying, when they're following FBI investigative policies and procedures?

CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: Well that's not the term I would use. There are lots of people have different colloquial phrases. I believe that the FBI is engaged in investigative activity and part of investigative activity includes surveillance activity of different shapes and sizes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Congressman Nunes, the Deep State was exposed in 2016. We're going to learn a lot more. But now this semantic game with whether or not they spied the Trump campaign, what's going on here with Chris Wray?

NUNES: Yes, spying occurred, plain and simple to any normal American out there. I believe what the FBI Director is trying to do is - his position really needs to be nonpartisan. He's there for ten years. He's got eight years left.

So I think what he's trying to do is trying not to get in the headlines, and shame on those Senators for trying to put the FBI Director in the middle of this. I mean look I wish he would just call spying for what it is, spying.

But look, the real facts have to come out in this case, and what we're trying to continue to get to the bottom of is how many spies were involved spying on the Trump campaign, and that's what we continue to try to get answers to in Congress.

And every day that goes by, I think we get - the answer becomes more and more people were doing spying. And what the Director is trying to say is, is he's trying to say, was it legal or illegal spying.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Sol, do you think they'd be calling it spying if it turns out that let's say someone in Republican campaign was - or maybe George W. Bush's FBI was surveilling the Obama campaign in 2008? And do you think they'd be calling it surveillance or spying? I have a feeling they'd be calling it spying, Sol.

WISENBERG: Laura, I don't think they would have much trouble calling it spying. But keep in mind what the Attorney General Barr said. He said, look this is a definitional thing. I'm not saying it's wrong, if it was properly predicated, it might be perfectly legitimate spying. But let's call it what it is.

When you send somebody in undercover or under false pretenses to the Presidential campaign of the opposing party, you're spying on them, pure and simple, that's all it is.

INGRAHAM: I know, this is just - this is ridiculous, this entire conversation. Great conversation, you guys, so thanks so much. And coming up, there are signs that Texas could turn Democratic in 2020 depriving Trump of his re-election. Is that a nightmare or could it actually happen? Up next, we're going to tell you why Democrats could actually be the ones in for a rude awakening. Raymond Arroyo here in Texas and he has all the details.

INGRAHAM: Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in 2016 right here in Texas. And it has been a solidly red state, no doubt about it. But there are signs in recent years that counties are turning more blue. Democrats now believe Texas is within reach, that they can deprive Trump of a victory in 2020.

Joining me now with some answers -- I love how you just appeared out of there.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: How do you like that?

INGRAHAM: It's Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo, who has been on the ground with me in Texas. Great reporting, by the way, from the border, Raymond.

ARROYO: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: How realistic is it that the Democrats can flip the states?

ARROYO: Laura, look, since we've been here, we've seen a great deal, that this state is no doubt changing. The biggest population centers are the cities. As a snapshot of what is happening here, in Denton County, which is north of Dallas, Ted Cruz won by 32 points in 2012. In 2016, Trump won there by 20 points. But in 2018, Cruz won reelection by only seven points. The political landscape here is clearly shifting. For more insight I spoke with Texas voters, and Mark Jones, he's a political science professor at Rice University's Baker Institute. I asked Jones why Democrats believe they can flip Texas for the first time since the 1970s.

MARK JONES, FELLOW IN POLITICAL SCIENCE, RICE UNIVERSITY: Demographics are changing, and Texas is becoming bluer with less Anglo and more northern population. And also Donald Trump, who is a real liability for Texas Republicans. It's becoming more Latino and more Asian-Americans, and we're seeing more people move from the north here. And that is having a transformation on Texas politics, causing them to vote a little more Democratic.

ARROYO: Does Texas go blue in 2020?

JONES: I don't think Texas will go blue in 2020 unless perhaps Joe Biden is the candidate. It is going to be a pivotal election here in Texas in 2020 not just for our Texans but for the entire nation.

ARROYO: It looks like the demographics of the suburbs around places are changing. And some are saying Texas could flip blue as a result. If Joe Biden and Donald Trump were on the ticket, who would you vote for, and who do you think would win this era?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump will definitely still win. I think there's definitely a lot of people that are coming from other parts of the country that are definitely changing our demographics in the greater Houston area and Texas in general. But I feel like there's too much success from Donald Trump. You can't argue with success.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm going to vote for Biden.

ARROYO: Why would you do that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because I think Trump is crazy.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Even with this economy roaring?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't care.

ARROYO: Are you a native Texan?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

ARROYO: Where'd you come from?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm from Kansas City.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't think the demographics have changed that much since the last election.

ARROYO: Which way do you think the state will go?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trump.

ARROYO: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because Texas will always be Republican.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, as you heard from the lady Kansas City, the state is changing demographically. One of every 10 Texas residents did not live here in 2012. And this state has six of the 10 fastest growing counties in the country. For the GOP to hold this state, they are going to have to pound the outer suburbs in these big urban areas, 38 electoral votes hang in the balance, Laura. When Beto came along and he lost by only two or three points, they thought this is our opportunity. We'll see if that bears out.

INGRAHAM: You have enormous population growth. All the bleed California is having, they're all coming into Texas. So they are coming into this great economy in Texas and they want to wreck it. Who wants to do that? Keep the economy going. That's cuckoo. You don't want to do that.

ARROYO: You change management, you get the fallout.

INGRAHAM: Let's get off -- let's see if the camera push. There we go. Now push.

ARROYO: I'll see you later.

INGRAHAM: Bye. We'll talk to you later.

How do Republicans win in a state that is looking a little less like Texas and, as I said, a little more like California? Texas State Senator Pete Flores may have an idea. He was a Republican underdog who flipped the largest legislative district in Texas from blue to red, surfing over the blue wave that was supposedly swamping the state. This is the night he won his election.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For the first time in history we have a Hispanic Republican senator. I have a message for the Democrats that Pete Flores and his hard work delivered here. All this talk about a blue wave, well, the tide is out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Senator Flores joins me now. Senator, I can't believe you're not in studio. It is really cozy in here. I wish you were here. But how did you become the first Republican to represent your district in 139 years? And how did talk radio help, Fox News ad buys, I was reading about that today.

PETE FLORES, R-TEXAS STATE SENATOR: First, it was by the grace of God and then hard work. That is how we did it. Very simple, very straightforward, very American, very Texan. And in a succinct way, that is basically how we did it.

INGRAHAM: You also had someone who you try to defeat in 2016, and I think you lost by 14 or so points.

FLORES: Like 33 points.

INGRAHAM: It was 30 points. Oh, God I'm giving you more credit than you deserve. But he ends up getting indicted, right, and he's out of the picture.

FLORES: Yes.

INGRAHAM: So you run, you defeat everybody, and it was a shock. Friends of yours today described you as kind of, he's so nice. He's just beloved, he's so mild mannered. Then you have Trumpian coming into Texas, and he's like, a bull in a china shop, some people say, but he's a different type of candidate. But you both have a similar outlook on these financial issues, fiscal issues, and of course on the need to enforce our southern border.

FLORES: Absolutely. What we did is we had a strong grassroots organization. We never stopped working. We never took people for granted. We never met a stranger. And our values are the same as most people in Texas, but especially in southwest Texas that I represent. God, family, and country is important to us. Whether you call yourself a Democrat or Republican, ultimately, we Texans and southwest Texans hold those values dear.

And we dealt with the pillars of the issues, that is public safety, education, property taxes, health and human services. Those are the things we dealt with primarily as we went through our 17 counties and visited with folks from all spectrums from the big cities to the smallest towns out in the west on the border town. Those are the issues that got us the biggest win.

INGRAHAM: So Senator, the Democrats think they're going flip this state. Are they going to flip this state?

FLORES: No, ma'am, I don't think so. What you are hearing mostly is from a very vocal group, but a silent majority spoke in my race, and they are going to speak again in 2020. And this state is no longer going to be a straight ticket voting state. It's a check the box in 2020.

INGRAHAM: Thank God.

FLORES: So no one can -- for them to predict they're going to take it, it is not, no one can say. But what I can say is we're going to work hard. We're going to continue to represent their constituents. And that is how we're going to win.

INGRAHAM: All right, Senator. And Senator Flores' also district spans 400 miles of the border. So he's doing with all those issues. Senator, we're going to check back with you on all that you are confronting there as well with your constituents. It is a fascinating story, and I hope the Trump campaign is watching this one.

Coming up, a man threatens and harasses pro-life teen girls on camera. And oh, he's a Pennsylvania state rep. The disturbing video, a can't-miss debate, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What we have got here is a bunch of protesters, a bunch of pseudo-Christian protesters who have been out here shaming young girls for being here. Here is the deal, I have $100 for anybody who will identify any of these three I'm going to donate to Planned Parenthood.

Today's protester, she is an old white lady who is going to try to avoid showing you her face. Shame on you. What you are doing here is disgusting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, those were teenage girls and an elderly woman you saw getting harassed for protesting peacefully and prayerfully outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia. And the imbecile that you see trying to intimidate them, that is a Democratic State Rep, Brian Sims. Today Sims gave a half-hearted apology, non-apology, two wrongs don't make a right.

Joining me now Rachel Campos-Duffy, Fox News contributor, Sarah Riggs Amico, a Democratic who ran for Georgia's Lieutenant Governor against Stacey Abrams. Rachel, do you hear many female Dems coming to the defense of these teen girls or this elderly woman that Sims harassed for over eight minutes? And what would have happened if the same thing were done in reverse?

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Of course. This is the double standard we all see. And by the way, that elderly woman that he called an old, white lady was exercising her right to pray and to peacefully protest, which is a cherished tradition in the country. What I saw when I saw the video, Laura, quite honestly was not just that he looked pathetic but he looked desperate. And I think that is actually a reflection of the entire pro-choice movement which has suffered huge and serious blows to their whole movement this whole year, both in Georgia with heartbeat bill, but also we've had other legislators, other politicians accidently telling the truth about abortion.

And of course, what is really killing, no pun intended, the abortion for- profit industry is technology. It's not just moms who are seeing 4D ultrasounds, there are millions of young kids who have seen their little brother or their little sister on 4D ultrasound. They believe tech. They don't believe the euphemisms and the lies of Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry.

INGRAHAM: Sarah, what is going on here? The guy seems incredibly angry. My question is always like, who hurt you? He seems like a very angry person. They always say conservatives are angry. Most conservatives I know are really happy. Things are going pretty well. The border is a mess, but things are going pretty well in the country, more money in their pocket. But, man, he's angry. This poor, old lady and these young girls. What is going on?

SARAH RIGGS AMICO, D-FORMER CANDIDATE, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA: I also watched Representative Sims statement today on his Twitter feed, and I was really struck by the fact that he mentioned the past seven years, he's been a volunteer escorting women into this particular claimant. He lives in the neighborhood. He has regularly witnessed those patients. And we don't know what those patients are going into the clinic for, by the way, being harassed by the people on the street. And I think, this is not supposed to --

INGRAHAM: Were those people harassing? Whoa, whoa, Sarah, Sarah, where those particular people -- I don't know what the state rep does or escorts women in to get abortions, three cheers for him.

AMICO: Or to get birth control.

INGRAHAM: I don't know if that's what his -- I am sure that's may be part it, but where they make their bread and butter is aborting children. That's where they make their money. Everybody knows that you know. Let's not pretend otherwise.

But if the shoe were on the other foot and this was a white male conservative berating teenage girls who are part of a woman's march or something, or just standing there with a sign, you would hear this wall to wall on MSNBC tonight. This would be wall to wall. And yet feminists who are all for women being diverse and having different points of view, it's crickets, you don't hear anything form the feminists. Rachel and I are used to this because we get slammed all the time and no one ever comes to our defense. We are not waiting for them because we can take care of ourselves. But the double standard here of a white male harassing teenage girls and an elderly woman is stark.

AMICO: You said he was angry, but I think what I really heard when I watched video was a lot of frustration. I think there are a lot of women across the country who are all frustrated that the government needs to be in their --

INGRAHAM: He wanted to dox these girls. Whoa, whoa, whoa, Sarah, he was looking, and Rachel chime in, he wanted to dox these girls. He wanted to find out personal information about them and put it on the Internet. Then Lord knows what might have happened to these young women and the elderly woman, who knows what would have happened. I'm pretty sure that's all illegal.

AMICO: I'm obviously not condoning that. But I do think he has a right to be frustrated.

INGRAHAM: I know you're not, Sarah, I'm not saying you are. But that's what he did.

AMICO: And these women could pray in a variety of venues. It didn't have to be --

INGRAHAM: It's a public place. The Supreme Court has actually protected their right to be there, thank you very much.

AMICO: When I pray, I chose to pray in different settings, not at a health care --

INGRAHAM: Good for you. They pray on the sidewalk. Good for them.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: There is nothing illegal or wrong with praying in public in front of an abortion clinic, or with peacefully protesting, which all of them were. If you watch the video, that is what you would see. What you see, you are right, is a frustration, but it is a frustration of abortion movement and an abortion ideologue who is frustrated by the fact that technology is moving in another direction and that the moral conscience of America has shifted.

And that is why you are seeing a heartbeat bill in six states. That is why you are seeing the whole argument for abortion changing because technology is proving the humanity of a fetus.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, we got to go. We're going to roll to black here. Guys, thank you so much. Sarah we'll have your back. Rachel, always great to see you.

Coming up, new details about the scripts, yes, scripts, illegal immigrants are using to get across our border. We saw some of them. That's next.

INGRAHAM: Back with me now is Raymond Arroyo. I love this two-shot. I don't know why I think this is fun. Raymond, we have been down here investigating for a few days. And we found out about actual scripts that illegals are using to claim what is called credible fear and pass that initial screening.

ARROYO: Laura, one of the things we discovered while on the Rio Grande is that these migrants are learning how to navigate the U.S. border via the Internet. Our producer Kristin (ph) spoke to this man moments after he was fished out of the river. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I see the video right there, because these guys, I see the video how you do it, to cross. If you do you can see on YouTube.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, there is mundanity to all of this. It is so choreographed, his routine, you see it play out over and over. And the agents told us that. But they are receiving, and the chief there in the Del Rio sector shared with us this text, watch this. This is the type of text these migrants are receiving. It says yes, it's difficult. You should see the amount of Hondurans that are traveling with a child. And they pay less to the smugglers in order to be delivered to Border Patrol.

INGRAHAM: It's a direct trip, it's a direct trip nonstop.

ARROYO: Fast pass.

INGRAHAM: They have a few days with Border Patrol, afterwards they are released. There are a lot of people with that law. That is the easiest way right now. Entire families are coming. Raymond, we talked to entire families have either already come to the United States or are sending back the money to bring a few others in who have not yet made that journey. We are, I will say it again, enriching the cartels. You said it yesterday, and it struck us both. There is a routine nature to all of this, which is very disturbing. Great reporting.

ARROYO: It is disturbing.

INGRAHAM: And by the way, our entire team here in Texas did an unbelievable job thanks to the Border Patrol. Everybody along the way, both on the Rio Grande, in the air with the Marine air support. It was unbelievable. We have breaking news, though, big, when we come back.

INGRAHAM: Just moments ago the Justice Department sending a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler saying that if he tries to hold A.G. Barr in contempt, quote, "The Attorney General will be compelled to request that the president invoke executive privilege with respect to the material subject to the subpoena."

We were waiting for that. Should have maybe invoked that a long time ago.

That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team have all the latest and they take it all from here.

Shannon, I'll see you in D.C. tomorrow night. I need to come home.

