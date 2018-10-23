Is the migrant caravan a symptom of failed US policies?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," October 22, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington on a very busy news night. The migrant caravan growing in size by the hour, one Mexican newspaper puts the number at a whopping 14,000 tonight. We're going to get exclusive reaction from the very people who defend our border throughout this hour. Plus, President Trump just wrapped a lively rally, raucous rally, actually, in support of Ted Cruz. We sent our own Raymond Arroyo down to Houston to speak with the attendees, a lot of them lined up outside for hours. You do not want to miss what they say about this traveling band of, well, asylum-seekers.

And another story we're following tonight, Senator Cory Booker facing this strange sexual assault allegation, but it comes from an anonymous twitter user who writes this long letter. We examine how believe everyone could seriously backfire on the Democrats. But first, mobile mob highlight Democrats tone deafness as Trump, the closer, electrifies on the stump. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Just as in 2016, there is no politician in America today who has a better read on what the voters want than Donald Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: What does the president understand that other politicians don't?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: He understands the people.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are small business owners and I think he gets that. He helps out the small people.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's doing what he said he was going to do, so that's why Hispanics, we need to support him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Tonight in Houston at a rally for Ted Cruz, President Trump had a massive crowd. Local reports say that 18,000 packed the venue with thousands more stuck outside. We're not just talking about excited rally attendees. The new data from NBC News out today may provide a strong indication that the Democrats' hope of a blue wave may be receding. Republican voters are outpacing Democrats in early voting in seven key states, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Montana, Tennessee, and Texas. Democrats are leading in that area only in Nevada. And this is one of the presidents polls numbers are. His overall approval rating is as high as it's ever been. Today's MSNBC show should have been renamed in Morning Joe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Think about that. Nearly half of the people in this country approve of the job this man is doing, even after Charlottesville, porn stars, his humiliation in Helsinki, bowing to Kim Jong-un, ripping babies from their mothers calling Hispanics breeders, destroying America's most critical alliances, and bankrupting our country, and we could go on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Lions and tigers and bears, oh my. She ran out of breath there. The facial expressions and the demeanor, well, looks a lot like, I don't know, election night?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I would submit that the acceptance of a deeply, deeply, deeply dishonest president, the acceptance of that among people is the single most important issue of our day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Once again from the cushy confines of their Manhattan studios, well, they don't understand the obvious. People across the country vote their pocketbooks and they may just choose results over resistance. Republicans are trouncing Democrats by 15 points in the margin for handling the economy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: The top issue is the economy, 38 percent of voters say that's their top issue and Republicans in this poll are winning on that issue by the largest margin, I think it's in the history of the NBC-Wall Street Journal poll. But in this NBC-Wall Street Journal poll, Republicans win among those on the question of who's going to bring about change to Washington, which is a very strange dynamic for a midterm election like this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And as Raymond Arroyo will explain later, the big issue on the voters mind today in Texas was immigration, specifically the so-called caravan. Now here's the Merriam-Webster definition of the word caravan. It's a noun. You could have it as an adjective or doing a noun, a company of travelers on a journey through a desert or hostile region. Also, a train of pack animals. Secondary, a group of vehicles traveling together as in a file. A covered wagon or motor vehicle equipped as traveling living quarters. It doesn't really work, does it, for what we're seeing here. The word caravan colloquially connotes something kind of fun, festive, desirable. Well, yet other descriptions come to mind among Americans and legal immigrants watching this all play out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I'm a disabled veteran. I have to live in poverty, and yet these people can come walking across our border and they're welcomed with open arms and they're taken care of and it's just a shame.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm a legal immigrant and I support our president and I'm against illegal immigration. Liberals, they just want these migrants to come here for votes.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I'm an African-American conservative. African- American are super against illegal immigrants. These jobs that African- Americans used to do are taken over by illegal immigrants, and we love President Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's a pretty diverse group there. And sometimes the reporters actually let the truth slip out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Hundreds of Mexican federal police bearing shields and armor. But just as the migrants approached, the officers pulled back setting up, again, 3 miles down the road and again retreating for the second time. Mexican immigration officials pleading with them to register for asylum, but most kept walking.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yeah, most walk right by, it's called wanton lawbreaking. True refugees fleeing oppression will encamp wherever they can away from their place of origin, which is dangerous. In other words, well, they'd stay in Mexico. On Friday, Mexico began registering hundreds of migrants, but most just burst past the barricades in flagrant violation of the law. Mexican police were also badly injured. Legitimate seekers of asylum, they must live incredible fear of government repression based on religious, racial or ethnic identity. Home country violence and government corruption, as terrible as they are, and whether it's in Central America or anywhere else, are not sufficient basis for asylum, nor is the desire just to get a better job or live a better life. Less, we, in the United States be willing to welcome in hundreds of millions of people from across the globe, all on the U.S. taxpayer.

So who are these migrants? Well, according to a Mexican newspaper, it's 14,000, the number, up from the initial 1600 just last week. They're mostly working age males. A far smaller number of women and children, usually see them out in front. Many have friends and/or family already in the United States, many of those illegal. Of course, they're impoverished with little to no English speaking skills at all. They're from Honduras, Guatemala, and many from Mexico. Others we don't know where they're from and it's undetermined how many have documents at all. How many have health problems or even criminal records. The president today told reporters to do some digging instead of just the glossy, easy sob story reporting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: You know what you should do? Go into the middle of the caravan, take your cameras and search, OK? Search. No, no, take your john, take your camera, go into the middle and search. You're going to find MS-13. You're going to find Middle Eastern. You're going to find everything. And guess what? We're not allowing them in our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: Well, one thing is clear, they know that there is protection in numbers, that if they flood the zone, they'll be able to overwhelm border patrol officials as they did in Guatemala and in Mexico.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: The migrants on the back -- is cheered as she was lowered to the rafts. Yes, we can.

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: Does that sound familiar? Well, for those, of course, it's because back in 2008, Obama, the candidate, actually stole that slogan from amnesty activists, I think here in the United States. Well, it's no wonder the mobile mob feels emboldened after vowing not to allow them through Mexico. Mexico, its police force is actually now providing an escort to the migrant caravan, if you can believe that. Now, does this sound like or look like something that most Americans think is a good idea? It doesn't matter where people come from, whether they come from Central America, Europe, any part of the world, if they come illegally, guess what? Most Americans think it's not fair and Donald Trump knows this. Now, when he says he wants to stop this mobile mob, a lot of people calling invasive, most Americans see it as not just an economic burden, and it is one, but a flagrant flouting of the rule of law as well. Of course, national security issues, health issues.

And like Kavanaugh, it does come down to a basic sense of fairness. Not only would allowing this crush of people into our country be an insult to the millions of Americans who went through the legal process, how is it fair to those Americans who need assistance today and are not getting it? Like the 40,000 homeless veterans on the street on any given night. Trump knows that the answer is the following. America first, and that's the angle.

Joining us to discuss is Art Del Cueto, a border patrol agent and president of the border patrol union in Tucson, and Abel Nunez is the executive director of the Central American resource center. Abel, I want to start with you. In a perfect world, what do you think America should do with the 14,000 people?

ART DEL CUETO, TUCSON BORDER PATROL UNION PRESIDENT: I'm just fine, Laura. How are you?

INGRAHAM: Art, we'll go to Abel first.

ABEL NUNEZ, CENTRAL AMERICA RESOURCE CENTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Well, I do think that currently we have existing laws that can address the issue at the border. These immigrants right now are in Mexico, they're not at the southern border. And we already have a legal structure that can deal with and vet them and make sure that those that have valid cases can be seen, and those that don't will be returned back. We currently do that. And I think we should allow our system, our rule of law to continue.

INGRAHAM: Abel, of course, you know, near and dear to my heart you are because you're from El Salvador where I spent time in my early 20s, and I have a lot of friends there. Your family is originally from there. The problem is we have 700,000 cases pending now. People who've applied for asylum, are supposed to appear before immigration judges. We have 40,000 homeless veterans on our streets right now, every night in the United States. What do you say to the American people out there who've given an enormous amount of money to Central America over the years, welcomed many people legally like yourself into the United States and your family? What do you say to those people who say it's an economic burden for our country? We cannot help the entire world because we have corrupt governments elsewhere.

NUNEZ: Well, it's not a serosal gain. I think what we bring to the table and what immigrants have brought to the table to this nation is to make it strong. And I do think that there's a historical context that we need to also remember, that this nation has had a lot to do with the current conditions in those countries of origin. The fact that there corrupt governments in no short measure has been done by this government. They're supporting the current governments of the region.

INGRAHAM: I didn't have anything to do with it, neither did President Trump. Neither did the people in public schools today who are dealing with overcrowded classrooms where teachers are trying to deal with kids who speaks -- Northern Virginia, 12, 13, 14, 15 different languages. So, with all due respect to the historical context, we got to deal with today and the limited resources that the United States has. We're going to get to Art Del Cuetu. Art, CNN is calling this -- you know, this is just fearmongering, this is not a problem. You've heard what Abel said. We have the system to process these people. Many of them, he believes, and others, they have legitimate reasons for asylum. How would you respond?

DEL CUETO: Laura, first and foremost, thank you for having me on. These individuals are not immigrants. These are people that are invading our country. My family, my ancestors are immigrants. These people are trying to enter the United States by force. You've seen the way, the pictures, you've seen the video. When you're kicking down gates to get into a country, when you're entering illegally, when you're trying to avoid inspection and, also, when you're waving the flag of the country that supposedly has you so oppressed, how was that something that's beneficial for the United States? It isn't. These individuals, I've said it before many times, there is a humongous difference between knocking on my front door and/or kicking my front door and forcing entry into my home. And when you see the amount of individuals that are doing at this time, it's nothing else but an invasion by individuals into our country and it needs to stop, and we need to do the right measures to go out there and stop it.

When you're talking about the immigration issues and there's laws, what happens is these individuals will step on U.S. soil, they will check the records, and once we (INAUDIBLE) there's nothing of a bad record within the United States. Keep in mind, we can't check the record in the country that they're coming from. What happens is they're giving an immigration date which they don't plan on showing up to because statistics show that less than 2 percent actually show up to these dates. And then they're free to be within the United States with no checks whatsoever. This is a humongous problem. These are not immigrants entering our country. These are individuals that are invading our country and something needs to be done about it.

INGRAHAM: Abel, there're mostly able-bodied men, adult age workingmen in this group. I mean, there are women and children, but the lion's share our adult age men.

NUNEZ: Well, we can agree to disagree on that point. I have other information.

INGRAHAM: I'm just -- looking at the crowd, I mean, you can eyeball it just as easily as I can eyeball it. And how do you respond to people who would say, look, fight for your country. You're waving the Honduran flag. You saw the flag, they have them on the bridges. They had them when they're walking. Fight for your own country. I mean, you're leaving your country. You're able-bodied man. That's what we did for our country. We founded our republic against all odds, the United States, you know, we came out on top. We cast off oppression in our young republic. Why won't these young able-bodied men, not the women and children, but the able-bodied men do the same?

NUNEZ: Well, first, I think we need to also put another thing in context, the number people that are coming historically is at an all-time low at the border. So this is not a new sort of influx that are overwhelming.

INGRAHAM: That's not true.

NUNEZ: It is.

INGRAHAM: We have 38 percent increase of family units crossing the border just this summer.

NUNEZ: From that specific region. But overall, all the numbers are down.

INGRAHAM: No, from Mexico that numbers -- Central America is emptying out into this country.

NUNEZ: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: Emptying out. Central America, Guata, Salvador, Honduras are emptying out. And the idea that this is a migration of a signed lease and refugees -- Art you can help me out, is this all at once everybody is oppressed?

DEL CUETO: No.

INGRAHAM: If one person in the United States who's helping organized this from -- which is a guy who's been arrested within the migrant group, Art?

DEL CUETO: Laura, the truth of the matter is that for the month of August and the month of September of this last year, our numbers have risen more than they've risen in the last 8 years, I believe. So, no, the numbers have not been historically low. They're going back up. And a lot of the reasons they're going back up is because catch and release is still going on.

INGRAHAM: Now we're back.

DEL CUETO: . the cartels know it. It's never stopped.

INGRAHAM: We've got to go. But you almost can't blame the people who are doing this. You almost can't blame the people -- except for the ones who are injuring police officers. I blame them a lot. They're smashing them in the face. Guess what? They're violating the immigration laws of Aguada, of New Mexico, they're about to violate our laws and they don't show up at their hearings. But, look, there are a lot of desperate people out there but they're all around the world and there are hundreds and hundreds and millions of them. We don't have the processes to take them all in. But I love having you on. We're going to talk more about this with Craig Shirley because if you haven't noticed, the mainstream media are acting more like a P.R. firm for this caravan more than actual reporters. And it's got me thinking, have we ever seen a moment like this in our country's history where something like this would not just be accepted, but endorsed?

Joining us now to react is Craig Shirley, Reagan biographer, presidential historian. Craig, what in the world where our Founding Fathers think of what they're seeing today? Obviously, young republic, different world, different time, but this is wild.

CRAIG SHIRLEY, REAGAN BIOGRAPHER: Yeah, but it's a great question, Laura. I'll tell you what, because, you know, when they were crafting the bill of rights and they came up with the first amendment, you know, it's all basically personal rights, right of speech, assembly, worship, things like that, and kind of oddly jammed in there was the right of a free press. But the framers and the founders saw the broadsheets -- and by the way, they hated them at the time. They hated the broadsheets. Jefferson and Franklin and Washington all wrote about how they hated the newspapers of the era, the broadsheets and the pamphleteers. But they saw them as a valuable ally of the people against the government. And it worked for basically 200 years. You know, Lincoln imprisoned newspaper editors who criticized his conduct during the civil war. Roosevelt complained about them. John Kennedy banned the New York Herald Tribune because he didn't like its Republican editorial policy. But they were basically fulfilling their constitutional obligation, which was to be against the government. Now you have a situation where they're align in a far different manner and they're basically arguing against the rule of law and against, you know, for whatever you want to call it, but they're not behaving the way they were constitutionally mandated to do so.

INGRAHAM: Well, Craig, they're actually taking up the cause of individuals who just suddenly went from -- they suddenly went from 1600 to 14,000 because, again, everyone was oppressed at the same time. It's just the most ludicrous thing and it's being run out of this group, Pueblo Sin Fronteras and other groups that are encouraging this and are working with other elements in the Honduran government -- Honduran opposition, excuse me. And it's all being stoked for a reason. A part of it politics, and part of it they know they can all overwhelm the system, and Donald Trump can try to do what he can. But I think Abel is right, I mean, these people are going to be coming in saying I have a claim for asylum, then what you do? Real quick, Craig.

SHIRLEY: These are basically the Jacobins of the French revolution now in the 21st century version. They're the storm troopers of the deconstructionists who want to tramp over the rule of law. You've got to ask yourself what are they arguing for. Them want freedom? They've already have freedom. Do they want the rule of law? We've already have the rule of law. Do they what justice? We've already have justice. So it's something far deeper and darker that they're pushing for, which is to the destruction of American society and culture and the reordering of it, you know, oligarchy where the elites are on top and the rest are under their control.

INGRAHAM: All right. Craig Shirley, thanks so much. And we have the political aspects of this covered, next segment, is this backfiring on the Democrats? Maybe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Tell me, what is the top issue for you as you go to the polling places this midterm?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Border security. Border security.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Why?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Because we'll not be a sovereign nation if we can't secure our border, period.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It looks cold in Texas there. When you hear voters like that it makes you wonder are Democrats really miscalculating the public's view of the mobile mob approaching the United States? And it's coming, of course, from Honduras, through Aguada, through Mexico, all the way up to our southern border. To weigh in on that we're joined by Citizens United president, Fox News contributor, Dave Bossie, coauthor of the best seller, let Trump be Trump, along with former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer, Chris Hahn. Chris, let's start with you, what's the incentive for Democrats to, you know, kind of fake these migrant numbers to the public?

CHRIS HANN, FORMER AIDE TO SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER: I don't think there's any incentive. I think that this current wave of immigration plays perfectly into the Republicans hands coming at the closing days of the midterms. In fact, it should be taken very seriously and could alter it. I revised my house number down from 45 to 37 in the last two weeks, and part of that is Democrat 37, Democratic pickups, because most of it is because of this. I think it weakens our chance of taking the senate because it mobilizes and energizes the Trump base. This is their number one issue. This couldn't have been scripted better for Republicans as if they planned it or something. This is -- is something the Democrats should be very concerned about. That said, I think that the Democratic base is very motivated to get out and vote in this election. And I think when the Democratic base comes out, Democrats win because they're a bigger base than the Republican base.

INGRAHAM: All right. (FOREIGN LANGUANGE) I keep going back to this group, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, he was arrested inside the migrant movable mob, OK? He was arrested because he was central to organizing the previous thing that I'm not calling caravan just so I can stop myself. He was instrumental in organizing those caravans.

My question is, how is that -- that guides the guy who, I guess, somehow working for Trump secretly? I mean, none of this makes any sense. I agree, though, and Dave Bossie, with what Chris Hahn said, this is a loser for Democrats. I'm telling you, my radio show has been flooded, African- American callers, Hispanic callers, people in the middle, people who are not that political, they don't like this.

DAVE BOSSIE, FOX NEWS CONTRUBUTOR: And that's the key to this. And Chris just, actually, hit it right on the head. It is the middle. It's not the Republican base. It's not the Democrat base. I think both of those are highly energized for this midterm election. It is going to be that soft middle voter who doesn't want chaos, they don't want the mob ruled, and that's what they saw in the streets with the Kavanaugh hearing.

(CROSSTALK)

BOSSIE: . the exact same mentality that they have. They're repulsed by it. And I believe that Donald Trump talking about common sense issues and common sense solutions really have an edge here. And I do think this is a dogfight for the house right down to the last seat. And I think we pick up several in the senate now, whereas it was going to be one or two pickups, now I think it's three or four net pickups in the senate.

INGRAHAM: Yeah. I mean, the president's approval numbers are at their highest.

HAHN: And disapproval is at its lowest, 49.

INGRAHAM: Chris, and the faces on MSNBC this morning, I was joking that they should rename it in Morning Joe because they looked -- I almost felt sorry for them but then I slapped myself. So I almost felt bad for them, but they looked -- they're prematurely morose about what they're seeing because Trump's numbers are doing well, and the enthusiasm among Republican voters is higher than they would have hoped. It doesn't mean that the Republicans will win the house, but it means the bleeding might be -- might be stanched.

HAHN: Well, one of the things I love about this poll is there's only two ways to run, unopposed or scared. And Democrats weren't scared until this week. They're scared now, so they're going to run a lot harder the next 15 days. And 15 days in a political cycle is a lifetime. And we can also point out that Ronald Reagan had a 61 percent approval rating in one of his midterms and lost eight seats in the United States senate. So presidential approval, while it is sometimes important, and I do think it helps Republicans.

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: . it helps them in some of these swing senate states. I clearly disagree. I think we're going to have a status quo senate if -- at most the Democrats will lose one seat. And I think the Democrats are going to pick up 35 seats in the house.

BOSSIE: Chris, you and I are making a bet.

HAHN: You're on. You're on.

INGRAHAM: No, no, I'm not going to predict. I have no idea what's going to happen. But I do know this, you can sense -- there's a feel, like I got to feel before the election.

(CROSSTALK) BOSSIE: President Trump rallies. What he is doing across this country, in barnstorming across this country, what he's going to be doing for the next two weeks and talking about this great economy, talking about our national security, we're more secure at home and abroad.

INGRAHAM: More women working. More women working across the country.

BOSSIE: Look, the unemployment numbers are unbelievable down. Our GDP is up. Manufacturing jobs are back.

(CROSSTALK) HAHN: David, I'm looking at these swing house seats and I'm seeing nothing but good news for Democrats, and most of them -- I'm also looking at the state of Florida and I'm seeing Andrew Gillum up by 12 points. I don't know how Nelson loses if Gillum wins by 12.

(CROSSTALK) BOSSIE: Look, we are -- you are correct, there are a lot of seats that are very interesting. We're trying to figure those out, same as you. But I think that on Election Day we are going to come out of this in good shape. It's going to be five seats one way or the other.

HAHN: Nothing I love more than a close, contested election. This is going to be very exciting way to the end. That's what we live for in this business.

INGRAHAM: That's what we heard on election night. But we kind of knew it was, by like 11:00.

BOSSIE: We will do the wrap up after the election.

INGRAHAM: Guys, here's what I will say. I think Bossie touched on it. The people clawing at the Supreme Court doors, my favorite video of all time, you kind of had that sense with the knocking down the barricades in Guatemala and Mexico and pushing past the police, and to heck with you, we are going to go take what we think we deserve and we want, and we are going to take it. I don't think that sits well with people.

BOSSIE: The soccer mom.

INGRAHAM: We don't want to spend the money on it. People don't want to spend the money on this.

HAHN: Laura, you sound like me in 2010 watching the Tea Party. I was completely wrong then, and I think you're wrong now. I think the Democrats are taking House. And we'll even see. I have not written off the Senate, but I think it's pretty --

BOSSIE: It's not even close for the Senate.

INGRAHAM: Let me just say, the Tea Party people were out there talking about the marginal interest rates, we were doing the thing with tax rates and Obamacare. These people are like smoking their marijuana. They are like wearing their tie-dye like it's 1968.

HAHN: There were some pretty rowdy crowds with the Tea Party.

INGRAHAM: Guys, we are out of time. We're going to go to black.

Coming up, what do voters think about the mobile mob barreling towards the U.S.? Raymond Arroyo is in Houston at the Trump rally, and he was there interviewing people. He'll join us. Stay there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Our country is being infiltrated, and the security that we're losing, and the lack of protection for our people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Tonight's rally in Houston, Texas, brought out tens of thousands to see President Trump speak in support of Senator Ted Cruz. With the border crisis intensifying ahead of the midterms, we thought it important to send our own Raymond Arroyo to speak with some of the folks in the crowd tonight. Here's some of what he found.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: What's the most important issue to you as you go to vote?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Probably the border.

ARROYO: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because our country is being infiltrated.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Keeping the house on the Senate so he can move ahead with his agenda.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would say the economy. At the end of the day everybody needs a job, and so I think who has the better economic policies in place to help people move on up in the economic ladder.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As an immigrant, I came here, I stood in line, waited for my turn, and finally got here, and that was a privilege.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It makes a mockery out of what my parents had to do in Panama.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My parents and my husband are from Mexico, and when they came over here they did everything legally. We went through all the steps, paid everything we had to pay, and we just don't think it's fair for all these people just to come in and automatically think that they are able to get citizenship or the things that we have -- are supposed to have here as citizens.

ARROYO: What you think of this caravan we see? What should the president and the Congress do?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Send the Marines. Send the military to the border to secure our borders. You don't know how many people are good. I'm sure a lot of those people are good people, but we can't risk the bad people coming in with the good.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mexico should have stopped them. They didn't. They should have. They should have stopped them, but they didn't. So now we've got to stop them.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Built the wall, make our country great again. We have to be careful. There are so many people coming in. And I really feel for those families, but they have to come in the right way.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you leave your doors unlocked and just let anybody walk into your home? No, I don't think so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor, bestselling author of The New York Times "Will Wilder" series, joins us now to tell us what else he discovered. Raymond, there were a lot of people at that rally. Where were some of them from? Were they all Texans?

ARROYO: No. Laura, everything is bigger in Texas, including rallies. There were people from New York. I met people from the upper east side of Manhattan, people from Maryland, Florida. They really came from all over the United States. But think of that. To get on a plane, to come in for the day just to hear the president. It tells us something about the excitement out there and the energy. And let me tell you, when the president started talking about these border issues, the chants of "build the wall" went up, and they were deafening. It was amazing to be in that room, I have to tell you.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, I noticed that you happen to speak of a lot of Hispanic Americans today, and some from Central America, some from Mexico. What were you most surprised about, about what they said was the most important issue to them?

ARROYO: Laura, I was blown away. To a person, they mentioned immigration and the crisis at the border. And most of them had personalized it. You heard some of them at the top in those spots, where they said, wait, I came in legally. I waited. We got sponsors. We had to get people to sponsor us. We needed jobs and a place to live. We went through hearings. We can't just have people crashing the border.

For them it's extremely personal, and to hear that this, this sort of breaks against the narrative, totally cuts against the narrative we are hearing in the media that Latinos want open borders or relaxation in those border policies. Quite the opposite I found here. And again, these Latinos were from all over the southwest and the south. They weren't just Texans. But that was the big take away. That and a call for unity, Laura. They want unity. They want the country to come back together. That was fascinating.

INGRAHAM: Dan Patrick, lieutenant governor, I know he was recognized tonight, as was pretty much every Republican congressmen and the senators, of course Cruz.

ARROYO: And Louie Gohmert.

INGRAHAM: And Louie Gohmert, yes. I love that. But Dan Patrick has said consistently that not only is he tough, and Greg Abbott, the governor, on immigration and the border, but they get a disproportionate percentage of Hispanic voters because they are growing the economy, the low taxes in Texas, tough on crime, and he said, Laura, this issue works. We can expand the base of the Republican party. I think Dan Patrick is 100 percent right and Trump has demonstrated that. The question is, Raymond, who is beyond Trump? Who was after Trump?

ARROYO: That is the big question. And when you see a turn out like this, in a midterm election, think of this. This isn't a president at the zenith of his powers or a president on the stump just out of the gates. This is the guy people have been looking at and listening to for two years.

INGRAHAM: The media have been trashing him.

ARROYO: Laura, there were tens of thousands of people outside who couldn't get in. Some of them went home, some of them stood out there and watched on the jumbotrons. And you had almost 20,000 people in the hall. It was quite an event. And the reaction, it was almost like being at the Republican National Convention where we were. It was at that clamorous level, and you heard the president riding the tide of the --

INGRAHAM: Raymond Arroyo, fantastic job for us down in Texas. See you back in Washington.

We'll have more on the looming crisis at the border later in the show as the border chief from the Laredo sector in Texas joins us exclusively. But next, Cory Booker said we should believe all victims, whether they are anonymous or identified, during that Kavanaugh fight. But does he really want to live by that standard? The new accusation facing the senator, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, (D) NEW JERSEY: She shared a raw and visceral, incredible, a profoundly powerful testimony with this committee and the world, and she was believable. I believe her.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was Cory Booker on the unfounded accusation against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Our question tonight, does Booker still think everyone should be believed? We asked that tonight because a bombshell allegation from an anonymous Twitter user accused Booker himself of sexual assault. We don't raise this issue because we automatically assume it has credibility, I don't like anonymous allegations. We actually think everyone should wait for the details to come in before we say something like this, right?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: Is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment when their credibility has been challenged, not whether he is innocent or guilty, this is not a trial, but ultimately has enough questions be raised that we should not move on to another candidate?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining us now with reaction, Monica Crowley, a Fox News contributor, and Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney and radio host. Leo, we don't lend much if any credence to anonymous accusations without any more detail. I think if you're going to make an allegation like this you have got to put your name to it. But can you see the danger of the believe everyone mantra that was created on the left during the Kavanaugh saga, especially as espoused by Booker himself.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: I don't see the similarities between this anonymous person, who I'm willing to go on your program and give this person legal representation if he comes out. I want to take him to the police department so we can give a full confession, and I will represent him. But please Laura, let's not compare this -- he's accusing Cory Booker, but please, let's not compare this person with Professor Ford, who came out, who spoke. Whatever, he's making an accusation. He's accusing. I will give them free representation, because I don't believe it. It's a smear campaign.

INGRAHAM: Monica?

MONICA CROWLEY, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Well, if this accuser wants to become public, and I believe we should respect an accuser's wishes on this, unlike what the Democrats did to Christine Blasey Ford, but if this accuser chooses to become known and put his name to this allegation, then, Laura, I think there ought to be an FBI investigation.

We are talking about a sitting senator who just a couple of weeks ago in the Kavanaugh context talked about how all accusers should be heard and should be believed. In this case it should be relatively easy to investigate, right? The accuser is saying that this alleged incident happened just a couple of years ago, not 40 years ago like with Kavanaugh. And there should be witnesses whether or not they can place the two gentlemen together in the same place. We should either be able to verify this or not pretty easily. But by Cory Booker's own standards, this must be investigated.

TERRELL: I just want to make sure, Laura and Monica -- are we equating this anonymous person with Professor Ford who came before the Senate and the FBI, are we making the equivalence?

INGRAHAM: Leo, let me just refresh your memory. NBC actually ran with the anonymous accusations. Remember, they said, well, accuser number four and accuser number five. I felt like they were selling knives it got so ridiculous. I will throw in a set of Tupperware. It was the most ridiculous thing.

Our point is I don't like it when people do this kind of stuff. I believe it is a smear. If you're going to make an accusation -- this is a, supposedly a man making an accusation that something happened in a bathroom. If you're going to make that kind of accusation you better put your name to it. Our point is a simple one.

TERRELL: I agree.

INGRAHAM: Our point is a simple one. We have major media outlets during Kavanaugh rolling when this anonymous stuff, and you had people like Cory Booker out there tarring Brett Kavanaugh because of the mountain of evidence which ended up being nothing, and the American people are reacting.

I've got to get to Avenatti, though, because this kind of relates somewhat because he was out there during Kavanaugh. Avenatti now has been -- has suffered two embarrassing court losses earlier today. One ordered him to pay $4.85 million to a former lawyer who argued he was underpaid, and then shortly after another judge ruled that his staff and he were to be evicted from their offices for not paying rent for four months. Monica, Avenatti characteristically says it's false and fraudulent, and he doesn't owe anything.

CROWLEY: Sure. Laura, it turns out that the guy on who the left has pinned so many of their hopes, turns out he's a world-class grifter and apparently a serial taxi evader because he owes the IRS millions of dollars, and companies he controls, including his law firm, also owes the IRS millions more in unpaid taxes and judgments.

INGRAHAM: It's all a Trump set up. Trump set him up.

CROWLEY: And now what I find fascinating, Laura, is some on the left now because he blew up the Kavanaugh situation with the unfounded allegations that he was some sort of gang rapist --

INGRAHAM: Leo. Leo.

TERRELL: How about this?

INGRAHAM: Hold on, Leo, you are not going to endorse Avenatti early, are you, for 2020, he's not your kind of guy?

(LAUGHTER)

TERRELL: Laura, I'm not endorsing Avenatti, but I'm simply saying give the guy a chance. He has the right to appeal. He can make a settlement. He has a judgment against him, but that doesn't make him a bad person per se. And no, I'm not endorsing him.

INGRAHAM: Who hasn't been evicted every now and then? It's just rent.

CROWLEY: Or paid millions in back taxes.

INGRAHAM: I think I'm going to have to lend him some money if he can't pay for his rent. Maybe he should stop going on all these TV shows and start earning an honest living. I appreciate it, guys.

TERRELL: OK, you guys have destroyed him.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: President Trump was mocked for saying we don't know what kind of people at the migrant caravan is comprised of. But is he wrong? The Laredo, Texas, border patrol chief joins us next to tell us who they've scooped up just in the last year. Don't go away.

INGRAHAM: President Trump said he was skeptical about who might be joining the caravan that's headed up through Mexico toward the U.S. border. His critics roundly mocked his assertions, but perhaps they missed this. Just last May Laredo secretary of border patrol agents arrested Syrian, Bangladeshi, and Indian nationals. In fact, his sector has apprehended 229 Bangladeshi national since the start of fiscal year 2018.

Joining us now to discuss is Chief Jason Owens of Laredo sector border patrol. Chief Owens, does the president have it right about our not knowing what type of folks might be trying to infiltrate a mobile mob like this? I hate calling it a caravan, that's too festive. Mobile mob I prefer. Go ahead, chief.

CHIEF JASON OWENS, LAREDO SECTOR BORDER PATROL: The bottom line is, Laura, with anybody coming across the border illegally, until we can actually arrest them and talk to them, we don't know who they are and what their intent is. And it's very accurate in my sector alone, we caught over 650 Bangladeshi nationals last year. In south Texas last year, we caught a number of gang members, convicted criminals, people from all different countries all over the world.

INGRAHAM: Doesn't it make sense given what we know about terrorists wanting to exploit our loopholes, if this seems like one big giant loophole, why wouldn't they? They did it on -- the fact that they haven't done it yet and blown up something in our country, OK, but we didn't think much before 9/11 about box cutters on plane, but they did that.

OWENS: The fact that there are loopholes in our system that allow people to bypass our laws, and the fact that there is a porous border that they are able to cross simply makes it more feasible or more plausible that they are going to continue to exploit those weaknesses. That's why the men and women that are out there on the border patrol patrolling the border each and every day, putting their life on the line to keep this country and its people safe, need that personnel, technology, and infrastructure. They need the wall, and they need Congress to act to close those loopholes so that we can enforce the laws.

INGRAHAM: I know just, chief, to make you smile tonight, because you are very serious, which I love. You're supposed to be. This is what happened today on "The View." I'm sure you missed it, so we are going to play it for you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is this straight up fearmongering? When did he start putting the Middle Easterners in?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are they walking her?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He makes of everything. He will tell you Usama bin Laden is marching.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Didn't that guy, James O'Keefe dressed up as Usama bin Laden and actually crossed the border once? Your reaction chief?

OWENS: There are a lot of family members and people coming from Central and South America and Mexico that are coming to find a better way of life. There are also folks that have bad intent that are coming across the border that would do this country and its people harm. It's our job to protect this country, and we need those assets, those resources, that personnel to be able to do the job, and we need to be able to enforce the laws. At the end of the day, again, we don't know who's coming across until we can actually arrest them, until we can actually talk to them and find out what their intent is.

INGRAHAM: Chief, thanks for the job you and all your men and women of the border patrol are doing. We really appreciate it.

And Obama back on the trail today. Well, a surprise whopper from his Nevada appearance, that's tonight's last bite. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: It's time for the last bite. Barack Obama back on the campaign trail and speaking out on matters of truth versus fiction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: I believe in a fact-based reality and fact-based politics.

(APPLAUSE)

OBAMA: I don't believe in just making stuff up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, really? I seem to remember -- well, just watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: If you like your doctor, you will be able to keep your doctor, period.

INGRAHAM: We could be doing that all night. But that's all the time, though, we have for tonight. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it from here on a very busy news night. Shannon?

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC.