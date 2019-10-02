Is the Democrats' Ukraine investigation a rehashing of the Russia probe?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 1, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Every single constitutional, freedom-loving American, you need to wake up, because right now, this is an all-hands-on-deck situation. You've got the mob and the media, these radical Democratic socialists -- they have collectively not only lost their minds, they don't even care about the damage they are doing.

If they get their way, they will destroy everything this great country stands for. Oh, yes, the New Green Deal on top of it all.

And breaking tonight, we have major new information that the corrupt media mob is refusing to show you, a lot throughout the show, it will take the full hour. Look at this -- new photographic evidence exposing the corruption of sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe, new inquiries tonight into real, actual collusion between Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and Ukraine.

We broke the story a while back. You've got to thank the mainstream media mob and everybody for bringing it back. New revealing information also tonight surrounding the A.G.'s investigation into the origins of the Russia witch hunt, the Obama-led counterintelligence endeavors.

Also tonight, we will show you hundreds -- well, the beginning of showing you new documents uncovered by investigative reporter John Solomon that destroys the mob's anti-Trump Ukrainian fantasies.

Now, make no mistake: this is a defining moment in history of this great country of ours. We are now at a historic tipping point. If you are an American and you care about truth, justice, rule of law, free-market -- our free market economic system, our Constitution, the sanctity of your vote, the very basis for our republic, it is time to pay attention, get engaged, protect our country from those that are hell-bent on completely reshaping this great country with nothing but more lies, conspiracy theories, and one hoax after another.

The American dream for our kids hangs in the balance, the delusional Democratic Party, the corrupt, lying media mob, and they're liars, they're speaking with one voice and a full-scale, coordinated effort to disenfranchise the millions of Americans -- we smelly Walmart shoppers, I love Walmart -- that elected Donald Trump.

And for any person who has a functioning brain, it is now more clear than ever. The left has suspended any fidelity at all to the truth, to logic, to reason, to basic, God-given common sense. In their world, up is down and black is white and green is purple. Everything they falsely accuse the president of doing, we will show you tonight, they themselves are guilty of.

For example, every second of every 24-hour day, we have witnessed nonstop hysteria over foreign election interference. They told us it was important. Russia, Russia, Russia. The only problem for Democrats, it was always a lie, and a hoax, and a conspiracy theory, almost three long years.

In the end, the Mueller report was a dud, his testimony was an embarrassment. Four separate investigations cleared the way. President Trump was cleared for any wrongdoing.

So, now, the mob has ever so slightly, they just altered their favorite hoax and conspiracy theories and lies for a second round of breathless hysteria and false reporting. Take a look.

CARL BERNSTEIN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: The president of the United States and those around him during election campaigns colluded with a hostile foreign power.

I keep getting asked, are other echoes of Watergate in this? And there are.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: There is already ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion, if you're willing to see it.

And the president used that opportunity to try to coerce that leader, to manufacture dirt on his opponent and interfere in our election.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: You know, Russia was interfering in the election, and they weren't doing it on their own and he was in on it, you know?

The president once again has gone and solicited foreign help for his election effort.

HANNITY: Roswell Rachel Maddow -- she's lying still. Another conspiracy theory, the world's -- that is why we call her Roswell Rachel. She believes any lie.

Same people, same hoax, same end goal: destroying a duly-elected president. And this has always been about that one reason for the mob as well. It's not protecting the country. It's not about collusion. It's not about national security -- which we'll have more coming up later in the show.

Instead, from the moment Donald Trump came down that escalator with his wife, Melania, the left has been hell-bent on taking revenge and impeaching the president, you, the American people, elected to.

And tonight, with the help of media research, we put together what is a comprehensive timeline. It started just two days after Donald Trump shocked the world. We were one of the few that told you -- yes, it could happen -- was elected. Take a look.

SUBTITLE: November 2016.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If he takes the risk of going to trial and he's convicted, that could be seen as an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: December 2016.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If Trump were caught on a video camera snorting cocaine in the White House, maybe with one of his children, there was at least a chance he'd be impeached.

SUBTITLE: January 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If he's not a legitimately elected president in your mind, there are tools that Congress has.

SUBTITLE: February 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't see how that wouldn't be an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: March 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That tweet fits the Republican definition of an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: April 2017.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: I will fight every day until he is impeached. Impeach 45! Impeach 45!

SUBTITLE: May 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Grounds for impeachment.

SUBTITLE: June 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: July 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Perhaps impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: August 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is impeachment the appropriate remedy?

SUBTITLE: September 2017.

MADDOW: Something for Congress like impeachment.

SUBTITLE: October 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All of that may be impeachable.

SUBTITLE: November 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: December 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that an impeachable offense?

SUBTITLE: January 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that an impeachable offense to you?

SUBTITLE: February 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's much more vulnerable to impeachment.

SUBTITLE: March 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A potential ingredient of impeachment.

SUBTITLE: April 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where do you see an impeachable offense?

SUBTITLE: May 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is grounds for impeachment.

SUBTITLE: June 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Potentially criminal or even impeachable.

SUBTITLE: July 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Grounds for impeachment, or does that not go far enough in your view?

SUBTITLE: August 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Grounds for impeachment.

SUBTITLE: September 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This tweet alone may be an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: October 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's talk about impeachment.

SUBTITLE: November 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment is on the table.

SUBTITLE: December 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Which impeachable offense?

SUBTITLE: January 2019.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB, D-MICH.: Bullies don't win. I said, baby, they don't, because we're going to go in there and we are going to impeach the mother (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

(CHEERS)

SUBTITLE: February 2019.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you see an impeachable set of offenses?

SUBTITLE: March 2019.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: April 2019.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If that's not impeachable, I don't know what is.

SUBTITLE: May 2019.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president shall be removed from office on impeachment.

SUBTITLE: June 2019.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it impeachable?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A hundred percent, it is impeachable.

SUBTITLE: July 2019.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

SUBTITLE: August 2019.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Grounds for impeachment.

SUBTITLE: September 2019.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tipping point, talk of impeachment reaches a fever pitch on Capitol Hill.

HANNITY: Hat tip to our friends in media research helping us compile that montage and when you think it couldn't get any worse -- well, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, yes, impeach 45, impeach 45. She wants the president now locked up and put in solitary confinement. So charitable, convict him, no due process. Great.

And her former colleague, Barney Frank, is accusing the president of being a murderer.

The blind rage of the left knows no bounds. Basic truth, justice that has been totally abandoned by the Democratic Party and their colluding partners in the media mob.

Here is what is at stake, and it's pretty simple, but profound. Look at that map tweeted by the president. Democrats get their way, the votes from all of that red on that map will forever be tainted. No wonder why they want to get rid of the Electoral College and stack the Supreme Court, rendered meaningless if that mob gets their way and their lawlessness gets their way.

After all, if this was really about protecting the country, if Democrats really cared about collusion and election interference, where was there hysteria about Hillary Rodham Clinton's dirty, bought and paid for Russian dossier? Even "The New York Times" now recognizes was Russian disinformation from the beginning.

By the way, we have an election in a year. Let the people decide. I think you're afraid of that.

This is how Al Green, the congressman, said it best -- yes, we better impeach him because we don't think we can beat him.

I guess the mob only cared about non-existent Trump Russia collusion, because according to a rare moment of truth from "Politico," look at this: real collusion did take place in 2016, the mob doesn't care about it, Democrats don't care about it, it had to do with the DNC, Hillary Clinton, and, yes, Ukraine.

That article, January 11th, 2017. Look at the headline: Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire. "Politico" reports: Kiev officials scrambling to make amends with the president-elect after quietly working to boost Clinton, uh-oh. They bet on the wrong horse.

It goes on, quote: Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton undermined Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter only to back away after the election. And yes, they helped Clinton's allies research -- they colluded -- damaging information on Trump and his advisors.

And get this, even "Politico" admitted in January of 2017, quote: The Ukrainian efforts had an impact in the race, helping to force Paul Manafort's resignation, advancing the narrative that Trump's campaign was deeply connected to Ukraine's foe to the east, Russia.

Now, also breaking tonight, big news from Capitol Hill. Look at this from Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Ron Johnson releasing a letter to Attorney General Barr, asking him to investigate, quote, brazen efforts by the Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton's campaign, to use the government of Ukraine for the express purpose of finding negative information on then candidate Trump in order to undermine his campaign. Thank you, the mob, now you have brought this issue up.

By the way, didn't the Democrats spend three years condemning any foreign interference or collusion with our elections? Aren't these same Democrats and mob members who are bashing the president over what is a completely fabricated quid pro quo -- there's nothing in that phone call conversation with the president and the new president of Ukraine. Same Democrats, the same media liars, and the mob -- they're doing their best to turn and run for cover because Joe Biden -- yes, former vice president, he's now facing tonight credible, serious allegations over what is a real quid pro quo.

See the same pattern? They accused Trump. It bounces back on them -- the boomerang.

Biden is actually recorded on tape bragging about him leveraging your money, a billion dollars worth, to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired who was investigating his son. Wow.

Watch this.

JOE BIDEN, THEN- VICE PRESIDENT: We're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you've got no authority. You're not the president. The president said -- I said, call him.

I said, I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars. I said, you're not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here, and I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.

Well, son of a (EXPLETIVE DELETED), he got fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Son of the B, he got fired.

Now, there is a shakedown using our money, quid pro quo.

By the way, the timeline paints a much different picture. Look at 2014. Biden was appointed as Obama's point person in Ukraine. His son, Hunter, magically thereafter, just a couple of months after, scored a lucrative position on the board of Burisma Holdings, that's an Ukrainian oil, gas, energy giant. He's paid millions and millions of dollars, but he didn't have any experience in oil, gas, energy, or the country of Ukraine. Pretty good gig if you can get it.

And recently, Biden stated he never spoke with Hunter about his business dealings, but oops-a-daisy, a damming photo obtained by FOX News suggesting that Joe 30330 is lying. August 2014, the photo shows, yes, then Vice President Biden golfing with his son Hunter, and his son's shady Ukrainian business partner named Devon Archer -- guess what? -- also on the board of Burisma Holdings.

And in March of 2016, John Solomon reporting Vice President Biden knew that Ukraine's top prosecutor was investigating his son's worked with Burisma and he was even tipped off about the investigation into his son by "The New York Times." That's when Biden leveraged a billion dollars, your money, in U.S. aid and forced the Ukrainian president to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor, wow.

But according to the media mob, oh, no, no, none of this is true. This has been debunked. This is a conspiracy theory -- coming from the biggest conspiracy theorists and liars in the entire country. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trump is referring to unfounded allegations that as vice president, Biden tried to protect his son by stopping an investigation into the Ukrainian company that his son worked for.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Biden and his son have denied all wrongdoing, and there is no evidence of any.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And there's no evidence either Biden did anything wrong.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But there's no evidence of any wrongdoing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But there's --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There has been --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He uncovered no evidence --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No evidence.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No evidence.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No evidence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No evidence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Of wrongdoing by Biden.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Rudy Giuliani claims without proof.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Unsubstantiated.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Unsubstantiated, unfounded --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Accusations against Biden.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hunter Biden did not violate anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Thanks to our friends at newsbuster.org, which also pointed out this shocking statistic. Apparently, in just ten days, you're lying, corrupt, conspiracy theorist and the mob devoted seven hours, yes, their favorite new anti-Trump lying conspiracy theory, only 46 minutes to Biden's obvious quid pro quo.

I wonder if the media -- think about this -- I wonder if the media mob would cover the story differently if it involved Don Jr. and the Trump family or Eric Trump or even, oh, Baron Trump for crying out loud?

We're going to have a full timeline, I will lay it all out, and get your DVRs recording, including brand-new allegations tonight from China. Here is the bottom line, this story will be devastating, a huge boomerang to the mob, the Democratic Party, and this is the end for Joe Biden. That's my prediction.

The DNC can now be fully investigated for real collusion. They actually are doing us a favor. They are doing Donald Trump the biggest favor. And the president, by the way, will not be removed from office, his call with the Ukrainian president, there was nothing wrong with it -- zero. No misconduct, no quid pro quo. Read the transcript yourself.

The only favor President Trump requested from his Ukrainian counterpart during the call was an inquiry into election hacking from 2016 involving Hillary Clinton and the DNC in Ukraine.

So, let's be clear: the president of the United States has a sworn duty, a constitutional duty to investigate crimes. United States has a treaty with Ukraine, several other countries like Australia, Italy, and Great Britain. That requires cooperation and criminal investigations, and that's not all. Look at your Constitution, Article II, Section 3, it states the president shall take care the laws be faithfully executed, collusion happening, and the media doesn't care, because they can't bludgeon Trump with it.

As president -- the president's sworn responsibility, it is his constitutional duty to uphold the laws of the land. That's why the attorney general of the United States, oh, he's traveled multiple times in multiple countries to determine if America's intelligence capabilities were illegally used against American citizens. This probe, otherwise known as the investigation into the origins of the Russia witch hunt, is reportedly ramping up soon. We will know if the most sensitive weapons of intelligence were turned against Americans and a sitting president and a candidate.

We'll also know whether or not the Obama administration and these top intel people were circumventing U.S. laws, spying on their own citizens, outsourcing what is otherwise illegal, that would be surveillance of Americans to intel agencies and allied countries. Like I said, Britain, Italy, Australia.

We will have so much more about the unelected deep state bureaucrats in every agency of our government. It's only a few, but they're doing damage to our country, actively working against the president of the United States, he can't even be the commander in chief under these circumstances.

And as far left Trump hater Carl Bernstein even now knows, even his sources are saying that the attorney general is going to try to deliver real evidence, that in fact this has been a deep state conspiracy, like the president has been alleging. And we have proven.

Ultimately, this isn't about the president, Republicans, or Democrats. This is about the safety, security, and sanctity of our constitutional system of governance.

And also breaking tonight, just moments ago, a huge win for the president. A federal judge blocked California's law requiring the president to release his tax returns to appear on the ballot.

Here now with reaction, the president's attorney, Jay Sekulow.

Quick on that, the bigger picture is --

JAY SEKULOW, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: Yes.

HANNITY: -- we have real collusion uncovered, we have real quid pro quo, and once again, it's a boomerang.

SEKULOW: Right.

Yes. So, you know, this is the ongoing pattern and practice of trying to basically shred the Constitution. So, what California tried to do was add a requirement to the Constitution so that if you didn't produce your tax returns, you do not appear on the ballot.

We challenged that in federal court. The court indicated last week that they were likely to rule in our favor. The ruling just came down. The Presidential Tax and Transparency and Accountability Act is declared unconstitutional. It violates the freedom of association, the presidential qualification clause, and equal protections of the law.

The court then issued the following order: the defendant, that is the state of California, are enjoined from enforcing provisions on the Presidential Tax, Transparency, and Accountability Act, requiring candidates for president to disclose their tax returns as a condition of appearing on California's presidential primary ballot.

Now, I'll tie this right into, Sean, what we are -- what you had mentioned in your monologue. And that is the issue of the president calling heads of state regarding this ongoing investigation of how the counterintelligence matter -- as James Comey would -- should've called it based on his previous statements. They called it an investigation -- how that started.

And here's what we now have. We -- my colleague, Professor Harry Hutchison, who is a senior policy analyst for the American Center for Law and Justice, also one of our senior attorneys, produced a document today which includes referenced to two treaties. I'm holding them in my hand right now.

These two treaties -- this one is with Australia. The other treaty is with Ukraine. It is entitled: Treaty with Ukraine, a mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, same with the matter involving Australia. Treaty with Australia on mutual assistance in criminal matters.

The president -- when he made calls on behalf of the attorney general to encourage cooperation regarding how this entire counterintelligence fraud took place, he was not only within his constitutional rights to do it, but as Harry Hutchison points out, it was his constitutional obligation to engage in this -- why?

Because the president is required to faithfully execute the laws of the United States and the Constitution. That's what he is doing. But what's happening right now is individuals -- and this is what we have to understand -- those who are so opposed to what the president is doing on any front are trying to weaponize the Constitution to make the execution of it illegal.

And when you look at these two treaties, and, by the way, there are other treaties with other countries, as well -- when you look at the phone calls and you look at the history of what's happened here, first it was quid pro quo -- well, then they look at the transcript, no quid pro quo. Then it was the president is asking for inquiries to be made on various matters -- oh, well, I guess you have the right to do that under the Constitution, and according to these treaties, which is now in a form of obligation.

Then it was a cover-up -- a cover-up of what? The document was released.

So, here's what you've got. At the end of this right now, Sean, where it sits right now, not only did we win in California and we will win all of this nonsense as well, but really what's at stake for the American people is the United States Constitution. That is what is at stake here.

HANNITY: All right. Jay Sekulow, the counsel for the president, chief counsel, American Center for Law Justice -- Jay, thank you for your time.

Again, tonight, joining us now, brand-new documents that should destroy the left's new Ukrainian lies and conspiracy theories, he is an investigative reporter, executive vice president of "The Hill," John Solomon.

John, why don't we go through what you have? It's too much to digest. I mean, you have 450 new documents.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes.

HANNITY: Let's go through the few that we can. We'll put them on the screen for our viewers.

SOLOMON: OK. So, let's start with something that's important about this. There is a media narrative that is false. How do we know it's false? Because the documents I possess show it's false.

So let's start with one of my favorites. They said, it was Katy Tur on Friday and many others across the weekend said there is no evidence that the Ukraine embassy was ever asked for help in Washington, to help the Democratic National Committee. In fact, Katy Tur called it on NBC News, she called that Russia propaganda, that claim.

Now, you showed the "Politico" article. I have a statement from the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, on the record from their sitting ambassador in Washington that, in fact, Alexandra Chalupa, the DNC contractor, came to the Ukraine embassy in spring 2016 and asked for help in finding dirt on Donald Trump in hopes of staging a congressional hearing to hurt Donald Trump. That is the Ukraine embassy's on the record statements.

In addition, they state that Ms. Chalupa also asked for the Ukraine president to visit the United States and spend time with an investigative reporter trying to turn up dirt on Donald Trump and Paul Manafort.

What did the embassy do? They say they recognize this request for what it was -- an improper efforts to influence the election, and they refused to cooperate with Ms. Chalupa. That is a very important denial -- that's a very important confirmation that's something of the rest of the media is calling tinfoil hat, conspiracy. It's on the record. It's in "Politico," it's on the embassy's own words.

HANNITY: I mean, it's pretty devastating.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: We've got about 90 more seconds and you brought these other documents, I want people to understand.

SOLOMON: Sure, so let's go to Shokin's deposition. So, Mr. Shokin was the general prosecutor of Ukraine.

HANNITY: Shokin is the prosecutor that got fired by Biden.

SOLOMON: Biden, absolutely. And remember, Joe Biden's story had nothing to do with Burisma, even though he knew that the prosecutor was looking at Burisma. Mr. Shokin says emphatically in his sworn deposition, under the penalty of perjury, under oath, that, in fact, he was told he was fired because he refused to stand down on the Burisma investigation.

That is the only reason he was fired, he was told that by Ukraine's president. That is a complete contradiction of everything Joe Biden has said.

We have to find out which of these two men are telling the truth.

HANNITY: When the mob says this is all -- none of this is proven, no, without any evidence, they're lying, aren't they?

SOLOMON: They are, it pains me to say that because I believe in the good of journalism --

HANNITY: Journalism is dead, John. I told -- I said that in '07.

SOLOMON: I won't accept that. I'm going to keep committing journalism and I think tomorrow night, what we can do is go through some of the eight or 10 biggest lies and show people the proof moment by moment, step-by-step.

HANNITY: All right. So, tomorrow, we're going to give you eight to 10 biggest lies about the DNC, Hillary Clinton's campaign colluding with Ukraine and successfully impacting the election. Even "Politico," even a blind squirrel gets a nut once in a while.

Great investigative reporting, John Solomon.

All right. When we come back, reaction -- Congressman Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, on what Republicans in the House are going to do to thwart this outrageous impeachment inquiry.

That's straight ahead. Stay with us.

HANNITY: All right. Earlier tonight, President Trump tweeted: As I learn more and more each day, I'm coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a coup, intended to take away the power of the people, their vote, their freedoms, their Second Amendment, religious freedom, or religion, military, border wall, and their God-given rights as a citizen of the United States of America.

Here with reaction, Congressman Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows.

Well, I don't disagree with a single word the president said there. Any of you?

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: Sean, think about this: Nancy Pelosi --

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: No, not at all.

JORDAN: Nancy Pelosi -- excuse me, Mark -- Nancy Pelosi putting Adam Schiff in charge of this impeachment inquiry is exactly what Jim Comey did when he put Peter Strzok in charge of the Trump-Russia investigation. Someone as biased as Adam Schiff, even the Democrats would agree Peter Strzok should have never been running that investigation.

Michael Horowitz said he never should never have been running that investigation he is the one who said Lisa will stop Trump. Nancy Pelosi is doing the same thing with putting Adam Schiff in charge of this investigation. So the President is right, they have already made a determination, they don't care about the facts they don't care about the truth and the American people see through it.

HANNITY: Once again it seems Devin Nunes or Marco - it seems like another boomerang. Now we are going back and I've been saying we need to do this, we are getting back to it Hillary is rigged investigation, then we are waiting on the FISA report from the Inspector General, and after that the counterintelligence report, the Durham report which I assume would be--

That probably have people in the Obama Administration outsourcing intelligence gathering to spy on a candidate, a transition team, President, and other American citizens - are you confident that Italy and Great Britain and Australia maybe, those three countries - you're smiling Mark Meadows, I'm doing my job. Are you confident that's likely something we might discover?

MEADOWS: I think we are going to find a lot of players that were involved in this and Sean. And I think Jim is absolutely right. The Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, they have made up their mind. Their one goal is to disenfranchise the voters from coast to coast who elected this President in November 2016.

More problematic than that, they have campaigned on really a false narrative. We know that Hillary Clinton, Senators and House Members, we know that DNC have reached out to foreign entities to help them during their election campaign and what did they expect? They would get elected or reelected and yet they are going to try to use the same narrative to impeach the President.

They are creating an obstruction trap to try to hold this President on impeachable offenses and we have go to call them out on it.

HANNITY: Devin Nunes, look at the parallels here, Hillary Clinton's dossier, Russian dossier with lies that impact the 2016 election, they didn't care about that. They didn't care about Ukrainian interference and a DNC contractor working with Ukrainians to impact our election, "POLITICO" acknowledging in January 2017 that they were successful? Where are all those people that said we can't have this?

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: There are a couple things that I think your audience also needs to know about. That is that this is not a real impeachment. This is like a foul impeachment. What they're doing is, by keeping at the House Intelligence committee we're not built - the House Intelligence Committee is not a place to run impeachment hearings.

What they are trying to do is they're hiding this from the American people they don't want the normal process. As Mark just pointed out, it's important for people to go back and look at what the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee did? He fabricated the President's own words. These need a closer examination.

The Democrats tried to get dirt from the Ukrainians. The DNC, Clinton campaign, the origins of the Russia investigation begin in the Ukraine.

HANNITY: Will we Jim Jordan, will justice be served? Do you believe what we know and the facts that we have explained this audience here that, that this will result in those people involved in all of this being held accountable?

JORDAN: Sean, the Democrats are scared, why do you think Nancy Pelosi attacked Bill Barr last week? Why do you think the Democrats are trying to move fast? Why do you think she said we want to strike while the iron is hot? They are nervous about the investigation Bill Barr and John Durham are doing and what that is going to uncover?

They are nervous about the truth, that's why they are moving so fast. They tried the slow approach, they tried the two year Mueller approach, that didn't work because we had the time to get all the facts and prove them wrong. Now they are saying we are trying to strike while the iron is hot, we're going to do it in the Intelligence Committee. We're going to put the most biased Chairman in the Congress in charge of it Adam Schiff who was no different than Peter Strzok. That's why they're doing all this is to undermine Bill Barr and to go at to this President that we elected.

HANNITY: Adam Schiff is a liar, I will put him on this program for a full hour, get me three hours of my radio show, 630 at the best radio station in the country Mark Meadows. Will we get to the truth and loot at another boomerang back? Now we are going to - have they done us a favor because now we can see Ukrainian, Clinton DNC collusion?

MEADOWS: Well, we're going to be able to see that but I don't think they've done us a favor. They've done us a disservice. When you look at what Adam Schiff has done, what they continue to do each every day is put this President and this administration, but more importantly the American people, they are putting them through really an impeachment mockery, not an impeachment trial?

When we start to look at the facts, Devin and Jim are exactly right. When you go back and look at the, yes it is going to boomerang on them. They are doing all of this right now because there is a pile of evidence that is about to be unleashed on them from the IG and John Durham which will debunk all of the Adam Schiff testimony of the last two and half years. But we've got to make sure that we stay on it and hold those people accountable. The American people expect it and that they demand it.

HANNITY: If I may revise and extend my remarks, Congressman my fellow colleague to use your words in the Congress. What I meant by that is they did us a favor because now the American people can see who really did the things they are accusing the President of. Devin, where does this all going to end?

NUNES: Well, just remember the House Intelligence Committee, the reason they are doing this is because it's all behind closed doors, it is all secret. We know from the Russia hoax, this is like Russia hoax 2.0. You are going to continue to see drip, drip, drip, there will be new stories and new bombshells as anonymous sources. The good thing is that the Republican Party, conservatives are used to this. Now it's just a matter of making sure that those in the middle in America understand what a hoax this really is?

HANNITY: I want every American to know, that those tractors that's the work that Devin Nunes has to do tomorrow. He has got a lot of tractor work tomorrow. All right, good to see you guys, thank you. When we come back, I'm going to give you a timeline, a Hannity mini monologue, a history everything the media won't tell you about Ukraine and the Bidens. It all happened. I would say Joe Biden is cooked as a result. We'll lay it all out, next.

HANNITY: All right, Joe Biden's campaign is in all out damage control tonight, Biden incorporated. They have now been exposed in spite of the media mobs lying and the cloud of corruption darkens about Joe 30330 and his family's shady dealings. We also have big bombshell news that the media doesn't want you to know.

Remember, Biden is now in very hot water over what are credible claims that in fact and he's on tape bragging about it, leveraging your tax dollars, 1 billion of them in your money to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired. Why would a Vice President of the United States want a prosecutor in Ukraine fired? Because he was investigating his son and even "The New York Times" tipped him off.

Thanks to National Review Online, they have an incredibly detailed timeline of what preceded this blatant quid pro quo. These are the facts. Now we could go back as far as 2007, it would take the full hour. But let's go back we will start on December 4th 2013. Hunter Biden joined his father, Air Force 2 and he makes the trip to Asia. They stopped in China, where his father had a meeting with the Chinese President. His son was having business meetings.

Then in December 2013, literally less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden's company inked a $1 billion private equity deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government's Bank of China. Peter Schweizer pointed out, and secret empires this was a deal unlike any other western firms got. It went to Hunter Biden who had virtually no experience or expertise in China or private equity.

You can ask yourself, why would Hunter Biden get such a sweetheart deal? It became a billion five. We have big companies, big names like Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, why did they choose Hunter Biden? What area of expertise that he brings to the table that they didn't have? What did he have to offer beyond being the son of America's second most powerful decision-maker?

Now we'll fast-forward to December of 2014, Joe Biden appointed the point person of the Obama Administration in Ukraine he was in control of the Ukrainian portfolio that's right in control of directing all western aid dollars into Ukraine. Like a billion of them.

A then a few months later, April 2014 Joe Biden's son Hunter scored a lucrative position on the Board of Burisma Holdings as the Ukrainian energy oil, gas giant. Again Hunter Biden, he was paid a lot of money and this time not billions but this time millions of dollars and again he had no experience in oil, gas, energy, or with the country of Ukraine a great gig.

In November of 2015, Joe Biden was advised by "The New York Times" his son Hunter was under investigation by Ukrainian authorities. In December 2015, Joe Biden made his first request to the President of Ukraine please fire the prosecutor that has lead in the corruption investigation into my son and Burisma Holdings.

And in March 2016, John Solomon reporting right here on this show, Biden knew this prosecutor was investigating his son and getting awfully close to bringing him in for questioning. That's when Biden leveraged as we have on tape the billion dollars in aid and forced the Ukrainian President to fire the prosecutor.

As Joe 30330 says you got six hours or you're not getting the billion, guess what? Son of a "B", they fired him. Prosecutors signed an affidavit, we showed you this earlier, under the threat of perjury that he was told this was the reason for his firing, also he told John Solomon, "ABC News," and "The Washington Post" the same thing.

While sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe spins it a million directions trying to convince voters he knew nothing about any of his son's dealings, his inconvenient picture has arisen, that would be of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden golfing with his Hunter's partner Devon Archer in 2014. Remember Archer he was also on the Board of Burisma Holdings.

This photo was taken months after Hunter Biden teamed up with Burisma Holdings. The media is lying to you and saying there is no evidence, oh really? This with Donald Trump Jr. there would be a ton of evidence. Where's the scrutiny of all this? Where is the serious investigative reporting?

I've reported on this show, journalism in America died it is dead since 2007 and probably before. Profiting off the Biden name is not anything new it's been going on a long time. There was in August piece in "POLITICO" magazine they got it right twice. I got to give them big props tonight. And that detailed how in 2006, Hunter and Joe's younger brother James took over a firm called Paradigm Global Advisors.

They apparently sought to use their father's influence to line their own pockets, their brother's influence. They didn't even try to hide it because that piece quotes an executive at the company, said the following about Joe 30330's brother James. Don't worry about investors, we got people all around the world, they want to invest in Joe Biden.

He is an important person in government. More boasting, James Biden made it clear he viewed the fund is a way to take money from rich foreigners who cannot legally give money to his older brother or his campaign account. We have got investors lined up and a line of 747s filled with cash ready to invest in this company. Executive quotes James Biden is saying.

Can you imagine, stop for a moment because all we just told you. What if the person was Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Evanka, Parint Trump, imagine how the mob and the media would be obsessed with that story. That proved my point journalism is dead. You know exactly what they would be doing them? They wouldn't covering for Don Jr.; they would be fanning the flames.

Remember this hysteria over the Trump Tower Meeting had nothing to do with Russia collusion, that didn't stop them, their lies, smears, slander, mismanagement, speculation, breathless hysterical reporting. We do have good news, the media mob in spite of what they are trying to do are doing us a huge favor because we've known a lot of this for a long time.

It is now boomerang gang back onto Biden and a shakedown of U.S. taxpayer money that he used to get the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son fired. You know and I know and the American people are smart enough to know if the names were reversed, that's all your media mob would be talking about.

After three years of lies, smearing, mismanagement, conspiracy theories and a hoax, they haven't learned a thing. When we come back, the left is more unhinged by the day. Maxine Waters is calling for Trump to be thrown in solitary confinement, Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera next.

HANNITY: All right, reaction for those breaking news tonight author of the brand-new book it's called "Exonerated," Fox News Contributor Dan Bongino and Fox News Correspondent At-Large Geraldo Rivera. You know Geraldo, why did you say that you never had a President that's had more snakes, back stabbers, knifes in his back. I mean, you can give these - but pretty much you would dead on accurate. They're out to destroy this man. They have been from day one and that will on a lie again to get accomplish this?

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT AT-LARGE: If it wasn't your show Sean, they would destroy him absolutely. You are the difference between Donald J. Trump and Richard Nixon. In Nixon's case, if he had someone that stuck up for him, he wouldn't have been motivated to cover up that burglary, he would've let the perpetrators get there just desserts.

HANNITY: Geraldo, I don't necessarily agree with your analysis, but I will tell you they lie, I'm sick of it. They are hurting the country I'm sick of that too. Their double standards are repulsive at this point.

RIVERA: That may - that is all true. Everything you say is absolutely true but watching your show and watching your producers work and seeing these packages, where you put the lie exactly to what they are saying - who else is doing that? The nation is being fed this constant stream of propaganda and impeachment. Some of these people have been calling for his impeachment from the microsecond he was elected.

HANNITY: Two days after he was elected.

RIVERA: This is an absolute all-out war this is politics by another name. This is warfare directed at the President and they won't give him a breath of air. You've got to watch his back.

HANNITY: Dan, this is it, this is a tipping point. As I said, all hands on deck if you love your country right now.

DAN BONGINO, CORRESPONDENT: It is Sean. I think your analysis earlier was accurate, I think the boomerang effect is going to blow up in the Democrats face tragically for them. What I mean by that is if this goes to a Senate trial an impeachment they decide to move forward with this. Remember the Republicans will get subpoena power too.

I have a few articles here Sean. You really want to talk about foreign interference? How about this D&D from CNN? British Intelligence fed information to the Obama Administration. How about the political piece you talked about earlier, yes that one about the Ukrainians working with the Democrats? How about this one, Steele identifying Russian sources?

How about one more Sean, you want to talk about foreign influence. How about Australian diplomats feeding information to the Obama Administration? So I printed those up just for you tonight, your audience. Let's do that, let's talk go to Chile and let's talk about that foreign interference, you want that on TV? Good luck.

HANNITY: The fact that they did all the things they accused Trump of and it's easily proven again. They are in for the shock of their life with the IG report and the Durham report. Thank you both. You guys are amazing, more “Hannity” after this.

HANNITY: All right, unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. Now John Solomon tomorrow will give you the top ten things they got wrong in the mob, exclusively, here. And we have other new developments we will be getting too, as well.

We are going to make sure you get the news you won't get from the media mob. We will never be the hate, rage-Trump media mob. Let not your heart be troubled, because I know you are dying for more information. We could barely get it in. Laura Ingraham -- she is not in the D.C. swamp today. She is in the New York City swamp today.

