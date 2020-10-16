Is Pelosi laying the groundwork to make Kamala Harris president?

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle” October 9, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham, and this is The Ingraham Angle on a busy Friday night. What else did you expect? Well, given the historical bias and the recent hacking scandal involving moderator Steve Scully of C-SPAN. Should the Commission on Presidential Debates just be abolished at this point? Ari Fleischer and Mollie Hemingway have thoughts in moments. And Raymond Arroyo dissects a dizzying 24 hours of Biden from an odd riff on pregnancy to a doo whop event for boomers. Friday Follies brings us laughs as always. But first, enemies of democracy. That's the focus of tonight's angle.

Nancy Pelosi made it official today, she no longer believes that our system of government is a good idea.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Congress has a constitutional duty to lay out the process by which a president's incapacity and the president of any party is determined. This legislation applies to future presidents. But we are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: This was unbelievable today. But think about it. For months we've been hearing from Nancy and her pals how the whole country is systemically racist, and it's been so since the founding. Ergo, the millions who love this country and voted for Trump are also racists who put an evil bigot in the White House, and they can't risk voters making that same decision again. Either this election or an election in the future, so they're going to try to short circuit democracy under the guise of being faithful to the Constitution.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: This is not about President Trump; he will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents. Throughout America's history, our leaders have created and strengthened guardrails in the Constitution to ensure stability and continuity of government in times of crisis.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We do need to do this now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Pelosi's language is interesting. A process for future presidents. Well Trump noticed something very fishy about this wording as well.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The 25th Amendment that crazy Nancy is playing around. She's gone crazy. She's a nut job, but this 25th Amendment. I think they put it in so they can get Kamala and replace Joe.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Exactly. That's exactly what it is. It's a trial run to see if they can kick Biden out. That's exactly right, sir.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Trump was back to his fine form with Rush Limbaugh today and of course they're correct. What Pelosi and company are doing, they're laying the groundwork to get rid of Biden and put Kamala in. Now, I wonder what the former V.P. thinks about all of this. Does he understand it. The press should force him to answer this question. Joe what do you think. But I'm not going to hold my breath.

Now, this isn't the first time Democrats have invoked the 25th Amendment and it won't be the last. So, what does the amendment actually say about removing a sitting president. Well, here you go. Whenever the vice president and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of other such body as Congress may by law provide transmit to the president pro tempore of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Reps, their written declaration that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the vice president shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as acting president.

Now remember, this amendment was passed initially in the Cold War years when Congress was worried about the president being in let's say a coma, if a nuclear war broke out and then the JFK assassination validated those fears for a lot of Americans. But are Democrats really motivated by patriotic national security concerns. Of course not.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC): It's good for the president or at least the people in the White House, most especially the Chief of Staff to realize that he is not going to be allowed to jerk the country around. This may be the kind of attention getter to that we need.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What the Democrats are proposing. Stay with me. This is really important is putting the power to remove the sitting president in the hands of an unelected 17-member commission and the vice president. Eight would be medical professionals, medical deep state and another eight would be former executive branch officials including former presidents.

Now both Democrats and Republicans would be able to appoint an equal number of members who would then those 16 choose the 17th member to chair the committee. So, in theory this all sounds really bipartisan and fair, but in reality this means the committee will be stacked with liberal or mostly establishment types and then shared like the 17th member, chaired by someone like, let's say, a Colin Powell or Barack Obama or even Hillary Clinton. You know where that will go?

Well, this is the Left's version of a somewhat like a Soviet Politburo that can exercise total control over the White House by continually dangling the threat of the president being declared unfit for office. And don't think for a second that the VP will always act as a check on this,

I was thinking about my old boss, Ronald Reagan today. Now, he was an outsider. He ran as the anti-establishment candidate in 1976 and ultimately won the nomination against George Herbert Walker Bush in 1980. He picked the establishment guy, George H.W. Bush, as his VP. Could you have seen a scenario where Bush would have immediately, under the Pelosi idea of the 25th Amendment, would immediately started to undermine Reagan from the outset, under the scenario, you don't even want to tempt a vice president, tempt him with something like this or her.

It is glaringly obvious how dangerous this would be to our system of government, so much so that even CNN, I love this, is begging Pelosi change course now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They're doing this, which is not going to go anywhere, but not holding a press conference on a stimulus deal and not getting something done for the millions of American people who are waiting on lawmakers to stop fighting. I don't know what it's like to not be able to pay their rent or feed their families.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Pelosi doesn't often make this type of political mistake, but she has totally lost control of her caucus, just like she did when she pursued impeachment. Remember, that's what the squad wanted. And as we saw with impeachment, there were almost no Democrats were willing to dissent out of fear that they'll be primaried by an AOC supported candidate. They don't want to be primaried by the gang of radicals.

So, if you tonight have a Democrat representing you and your district or who is running as a so-called moderate against an incumbent, remember, this is what you're supporting, what Pelosi pushed today, the complete undermining of our electoral process. Look at what they're already planning. They're going to pack the courts; they're going to pack the House and Senate with D.C. statehood and maybe other places as well. They'll cede control over our borders, total open borders, trade, energy, health policies. They'll give all that decision making to a lot of international bodies.

I think in the end, the Democrats, they never forgave you and America who voted for Donald Trump. And now, they want to make sure that nothing like that happens again and they want to dissuade another populist, another true rebel from taking office or even running for office.

This will likely go the way of Peter Strzok's insurance policy, though.

Remember, they thought the deep state in the media would be enough to take out Trump, but it wasn't. Now, this is their new insurance policy, the 25th Amendment. This will just create continual constitutional crises and a permanent state of chaos, which is exactly what the Democrats want.

All designed to get you to just be so fed up that you give up on America.

But we will not do that. Big mistake, Nancy, and that's the angle.

Joining me now is Ari Fleischer, former White House Press Secretary, and Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at the Federalist. Both are Fox News contributors. Mollie let's start with you. And we talked about this the other night when you were on just like packing the court, the press has to ask these questions about whether Biden and his campaign, do they agree with this move and not let them get away with saying, well, I'll tell you when I get elected.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: There's this contradiction between what the media claimed the Biden campaign is about, which they claim it's moderate and a return to normalcy and what's actually happening in the Democratic Party, as you laid out with this 25th Amendment plan.

I think Nancy Pelosi was trying to highlight that President Trump had recently been in the hospital and it wasn't meant to be as serious as it's being taken. And instead it's highlighting other problems for her, such as that. Joe Biden picked a vice presidential candidate who does not seem particularly loyal to him and that people could envision someone like Kamala Harris quickly using something like this in order to gain the presidency.

But that 25th Amendment discussion has been very damaging. And it actually goes back to the very first week of the Trump administration when the Atlantic published something about using it to oust President Trump and the media and Democratic figures just keep revisiting it over and over again as part of their inability to accept the legitimacy of the twenty sixteen election, to accept that Americans chose as their president Donald Trump, and to do everything in their power to fight it.

INGRAHAM: They are seething still, Ari, all these years later, four years later, that the public did not choose Hillary and they chose this rough and tumble guy who's going to shake up the whole establishment. But I've got to say, today on MSNBC, Craig Melvin and Pelosi started discussing this. I want you to analyze it for us. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CRAIG MELVIN, MSNBC HOST: To be clear, because a lot of folks are wondering, the speaker of the House does not think at this point that the President of the United States should transfer power.

PELOSI: No, I don't think the president should.

MELVIN: You don't think he needs to transfer power right now just because

he's--

PELOSI: That's not my judgment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, aside from the fact that she's touching her mask like five times and totally contaminating it, Ari, as they all do. What about this? She answers, no, I do think the president should when he asks. So, do you think he should transfer power now? Very odd.

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, first and foremost, Laura, I think we need the exact same commission for future speakers, male or female, who get set up by their hairdressers. Anybody who can't control their hair dressing, we've got to have a commission look at whether they are capable of being a speaker. It's a very hairy job and you have to be good at it.

Look, this is how meaningless this exercise is today. She's left something out and it's called the Constitution. Under the Constitution, if somebody deems that the president is unfit for office under the 25th Amendment, they seek to remove them either by congressional act or by half the cabinet saying he should be removed. The president under the Constitution, then replies in writing and says, no, I am capable of serving.

Once the president replies and says that, it takes two-thirds of the House and two-thirds of the Senate to remove the president. It's a higher, harder bar than impeachment. So, this one is even passed Nancy Pelosi's house. If they tried to do this to a president, at least to President Trump.

So, it's a completely meaningless exercise. It's bad politics. I really don't get why she did this and then exempts Trump from it. It's just weird.

It does make you think does this apply to Biden and Harris and asked for this transfer of power? She took both sides of it. And so, the press does have to dig in. What she says doesn't make sense.

INGRAHAM: Well, I have to get your thoughts on this too. There's another controversy regarding the next debate., moderator, C-SPAN's Steve Scully.

Now on Twitter, Scully openly asked Trump hater Anthony Scaramucci, should I respond to Trump after the president questioned whether or not Scully was nonpartisan?

So, everyone speculated that if he meant to send it as a private message.

But here's how the debate commission responded. They said Steve Scully did not originate the tweet and believes his account has been hacked. The Commission on Presidential Debates has stated publicly that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself and investigating it with the help of authorities.

Mollie, this controversy aside, doesn't this call into question the entire notion of this presidential debate commission, given the fact that Republicans always seem to get hosed on the moderators?

HEMINGWAY: The presidential debate commission has had a horrible year. And another thing that happened today is that former presidential candidate Bob Dole said that he knows that the commission is supposed to be bipartisan and he knows all the Republicans that are associated with it. He doesn't know any of them who support Trump, and he thinks that is unfair, that was a brave thing for him to come out and say that. And this is an issue that you're talking about earlier when the establishment is all on one side of an issue that is not good for the American people.

This debate commission has not done a good job of reflecting the current moment of hosting debates where people can actually talk about where, what they believe, how they differ from other people. And in part, I think it's just because it's somewhat antiquated and they haven't freshened up who's advising them and also who is on their board might not represent actual voters in any meaningful sense. They need to do something drastic. They need to do if they if they want to have any role in the future. And they are really behaving poorly right now.

INGRAHAM: Ari, your thoughts on this?

FLEISCHER: Well, I know Steve Scully and I've defended him, I have always found him to be impartial, neutral, and fair, and--

INGRAHAM: He's always been incredibly nice to me personally.

FLEISCHER: Yes, and fair professionally, which I think ought to be said.

Now, I don't know his politics. I really don't. I do accept that almost everybody who gets these jobs is cut from the same establishment cloth of which I work for many politicians who are establishment. And that's why Susan Page ask the question she did. Her questions were all about Trump said this, which was offensive trolleybus--

INGRAHAM: Horrible.

FLEISCHER: Which was bad. You know what she didn't say to Kamala Harris?

What was your reaction when Joe Biden said you ain't black to a radio announcer? What was your reaction when Joe Biden said blacks don't have diversity? She didn't pick up on any of Biden's dumb statements and whole Kamala Harris account for them.

And that's my beef with these reporters. They come from the same liberal mindset, which is where Republicans are always put on the defensive for the things that they do and say, Democrats get a pass. And if the debate commission keeps serving it up that way and they don't go to alternative media, which today's era where full of. Then I really do think the debate commission's usefulness comes into question, it'll be hard to replace them for a bunch of reasons, but their fundamental mission, they need to re- examine.

INGRAHAM: Well, most committees, Mollie, I tend to be against, committees that are commissions that I don't know what's good. Mollie, really quickly, the president's going to have his first rally post-COVID diagnosis, presumably on Monday in Sanford, Florida, it says it's going to be big and massive. How significant will this be and what tone should he strike?

HEMINGWAY: Well, particularly given the other constraints involved with this year, I think rallies are very important for President Trump in the final few weeks of this campaign. And as for tone, it seems like he is enthusiastic, his fans are enthusiastic, and there are a lot of big issues that where I think President Trump might have learned from how Vice President Pence handled himself in this last debate, talking about all those successes that the Trump administration has had is something that should be helpful in the closing weeks of this campaign.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I don't think Russia gate as frustrating as that is. And Comey and Brennan, no woman is going to vote for Trump because of Russia gate and his getting unfairly treated in the whole Mueller thing, I mean they're just not going they're going to vote for jobs, security, safety and schools have got to open. That's what moms care about, in my view. That's the least moms I know care about.

Ari and Mollie, great to see you. Have a wonderful weekend. And coming up, the Left's push for nationwide COVID contact tracing isn't just some benign public health agenda. We're going to show you how it's handed unchecked power to governments now across the globe. Plus, one of the country's top infectious disease experts is here. He's going to blow the whistle on a medical and media cover up of a potentially life-saving drug. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: What's the end game of all the COVID fear mongering? We've had our ideas and we think there's an agenda here and it's stripping away your freedoms and just a massive expansion of a new permanent surveillance state. Think China. Think I'm exaggerating. Well, the article in The Guardian paints a vivid picture of where over-the-top COVID panic could take us.

Surveillance tools and technology such as fever detection, goggles and drones that monitor curfews and lockdowns and apps that do track the spread of COVID are already being deployed as part of permanent laws and countries including Cambodia, China, of course, Pakistan and Thailand.

Joining me now is Wesley Smith, Discovery Institute Senior Fellow and National Review Contributor. Wesley, people kind of - well, they criticized the angle heavily back in April and May when we started to raise the warning flag about the tracking apps. And they say this is never going to happen here. The motivations are truly benevolent and health oriented. Is that necessarily true?

WESLEY SMITH, DISCOVERY INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: No, I don't think so. And just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not really after you, Laura. History teaches us that. You find now that there is a great deal of push for mandates by government. And part of this is not just government, but you're going to have the private sector also enforcing these issues.

For example, there was an article on August 6th in the USA Today by three very prominent bioethicists calling for a mandatory vaccine. And let me read just real quickly, a few of the things that they said would be required. And this is a quote, vaccine refusers could lose tax credits or be denied non-essential government services, health insurers could levy higher premiums. You wouldn't be able to go into private businesses unless you showed your vaccine papers. This is advocacy, preparing the ground for that kind of a draconian and I would have to say, soft authoritarian type of existence enforced by the private sector.

And then you have Dr. Anthony Fauci. Now, I've never been in the anti- Anthony Fauci chorus, but then he wrote a piece in a science journal. He co-authored it in a journal called Cell. And he is saying--

INGRAHAM: Let me read it for everybody here because this is part of what he said. Living in greater harmony with nature will require changes in human behavior, as well as other radical changes that may take decades to achieve. Rebuilding the infrastructures of human existence. We will need to prioritize changes in those human behaviors that constitute risks for the emergence of infectious diseases. Wesley, explain that rebuilding the infrastructures of human existence.

SMITH: First, he said, we have to expand the power of the United Nations and the World Health Organization to accomplish this, and then what he's basically talking about is an international - sorry about that, an international technocracy in which the international bureaucrats would be able to establish this kind of draconian imposition where we have to change our entire lifestyles, we have to change the way we live. We have to change our water systems. We have to change the way we travel and that kind of thing. It's just the most remarkable call for an authoritarian imposition internationally.

And it got almost no attention. I was stunned when I read this, Cell is a very respected science journal. But this wasn't about science. This was about ideology.

INGRAHAM: So, this is globalist, social engineering.

SMITH: Yes, on stilts, you know as the old saying goes on, steroids, it's really a remarkable call by one of the most respected people in this country dealing with COVID. And he's not dealing with COVID in this. He's saying that basically what we have to do is prepare for the next pandemic.

And so, this would be a permanent condition because supposedly we're entering into the era of pandemics and this is how we're going to have to live to try to keep safe.

I don't want to be a surf. I want to have to be a free person and make my own decisions. I'm not against, of course, reasonable public health laws, but things like remaking the entire human infrastructure, as far as I'm concerned, should be off the table from the beginning.

INGRAHAM: It's a communist superstructure hiding as a or masquerading as health precautions. And I'm sorry, but we're a sovereign and free people and we're going to stay a sovereign and free people if I think good people have anything to say about it. It's important conversation to have. Thank you so much. It's great to see you tonight.

Two media stories, two miraculous stories of COVID recovery. Now, if you're looking for info on the treatment that saved the lives in these incredible tales, don't count on the press. The write ups in The Washington Post and a local New Jersey paper credit the power of prayer. Believe me, we're all for the power of prayer and a little luck.

But my next guest says that's not the whole story and says that the media, well, they're covering up the fact that those people, those patients made their stunning recoveries while taking the drug hydroxychloroquine. Dr.

Stephen Smith, founder of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health, the man behind those two life-saving treatments joins me now.

Dr. Smith, what's the motivation for leaving out the fact in these media accounts that both patients were put on doses of HCQ?

DR. STEPHEN SMITH, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST: Hello. Good evening.

Actually, the third even report in the press about patients that got better. Our patients - my team and myself took care of that. We use hydroxychloroquine to them in New Jersey, the New Jersey news one and the third one actually were seen by another team first, infectious disease team.

I can't really imagine why. I mean, the piece in The Washington Post that the patient I went to bat for and put my career on the line for. That's the patient I referred to earlier when I talked about having fights about with the administration at the hospital I was working at and having fights with them about using the dose recommended by the French group. They wanted me to stop it after 24 milligrams of hydroxychloroquine.

I don't know the motivation. I can't speak to it. I can tell you that in the lap of the articles photo, half of those people never saw the patient.

It was actually - the reward of course, of being a doctor is not press and you know the name Mike Smith. I don't really care about my name being out there. I do care that they're not talking about the truth. And the truth is that woman and the other two patients were men, both got high doses of hydroxychloroquine.

INGRAHAM: They both got high doses of hydroxychloroquine, they both recovered, neither fact was reported in the press. Now, Dr. Smith, the New England Journal of Medicine just released a study claiming that among patients who were not undergoing mechanical ventilation at the baseline, those in the hydroxychloroquine group had a higher frequency of invasive mechanical ventilation or death. In other words, another negative study supposedly or review of hydroxy. Your response?

SMITH: I mean, it's the recovery trial, that's the Great Britain trial, that's a trial that got all the fanfare when it came out saying dexamethasone saves lives. That same study on the dexamethasone part of it said that if you were on oxygen and you got dexamethasone, you did worse, physically, significantly worse. That's inconsistent. It doesn't make sense to me. So those problems with the coverage and I'm trying to figure them out.

But I do also know they did not use azithromycin, which we try to use on our patients. Not all our patients get azithromycin because the doctors won't give it if the patient is in the ICU. They'll sometimes restrict the use of azithromycin. But I was stunned by that, they have inconsistent results. And our results are not inconsistent, and I'll show those data in full later, but we know that patients that get hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin at a higher dose. I said high dose. I should correct that. The dose that is recommended by the French regimen and the dose that we use for a total dose is much lower than any lupus takes in one month. And they take it --

INGRAHAM: Again, Dr. Smith, and also these people in this recovery study were given the hydroxychloroquine late in the disease. They were already mechanically being ventilated. So everyone has to understand, as a prophylaxis or early after you test positive or early, that's where people had seen better results. Obviously, Dr. Smith, that's where you see the best result. People have to understand what they're looking at.

I've got to tell you another thing, Dr. Smith, I'm so glad you're on tonight, because the media are refusing to report good news about the recent trends we're seeing for COVID. For example, according to the CDC's latest figures, COVID hospitalizations are decreasing, we're putting it up on the screen, for all age groups, especially for those 65 years and over.

Look at this. What does this tell you about where we are with the pandemic?

Look at those lines for every age group, and especially the older Americans, Dr. Smith?

SMITH: Like I said, doctors are best at not trying to predict things, but following the past. Our experience in the New York area, the New Jersey, New York area, was about a nine week pandemic. And I assumed based on not knowledge but experience that our area wouldn't be any different than other areas.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Smith, wonderful to see you. Sorry we've got to hop, but fascinating on the patients that you treated and what the press is leaving out about these seemingly miraculous recoveries.

And up next, celebrities strip down for your vote -- what? Biden recruits rappers, and Hillary Clinton finds a new outlet for her election grieving.

Raymond Arroyo has it all. Friday Follies next.

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for Friday Follies.

Democrats reach out to voters in unorthodox ways, and a former candidate reemerges. Joining us with all the tantalizing details is Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor, author of "The Spider Who Saved Christmas." Raymond, Biden is taking nothing for granted, is he.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, and he's apparently leaving nothing to the imagination, Laura. A group of celebrities are trying to warn voters about inaccurately submitted balance, or naked ballots as they're called, by appearing in the buff.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm naked.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am completely -- naked.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm naked.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm like naked.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There isn't a man behind me. These are my hands.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know what you're thinking. You're thinking Ruffalo, put your clothes on.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm here to talk you about voting.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please vote.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Take your clothes off and vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, this is what desperation looks like, OK. When all else fails, take your clothes off. This ad comes the same week that a YouTube celebrity lost her verification for promising nude pictures to anyone who voted for Joe Biden. But this Hollywood crowd of nudists, they actually encourage people to vote for Trump. If Schumer and Gad keep their clothes, I'd vote for Michael Dukakis at this point, OK. It's scary. That is a frightening ad, I've got to tell you.

INGRAHAM: In a president, don't we just need the bare essentials like be a commander -- all of the jokes. Come on, Raymond.

ARROYO: Commando in chief.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: We don't want to think about them without their clothing, let alone see them with any of their clothing missing.

Now Biden, Raymond, he was campaigning in the west this week where he seemed stripped of any sense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Do you realize before we passed, Barack and I passed the law, pregnancy was considered a preexisting condition? Not a joke. Insurance companies were allowed to charge more for a woman for the same exact medical procedure than a man would have. Same one.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: So much for following the science, Laura. I think Biden is probably just having a senior moment. In fact, his campaign did a full scale outreach to seniors today. They called it Boomers for Biden Rockn Doo Wop Party. This is what the seniors got.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAY SIEGEL, MUSICIAN: If you can give me my note, I'll see if I can still hit the falsetto.

Joe and Kamala, Joe and Kamala, let's vote Trump away.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Laura, I've got to tell you, now their trading notes, begging people to vote and donate, and they'll sing little bits of song. There is a part of me that thinks this is real smart campaigning, though, on one hand.

They hide the candidate, and they get these celebrities to go out to targeted groups and try to pull voters, in this case, seniors in.

Meanwhile, the Biden people are apparently worried about the black vote.

They rolled out Michelle Obama earlier this week, and they're now recruiting Jay-Z, Monica, and Ludacris to turn out African-American voters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What's going on. This is Ludacris, and I'm here to tell you that your vote matters. Your vote has power. Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, in some way, Ludacris could be the perfect Biden surrogate.

In his music video, the one he's famous for, "Get Back," he marched with a mob as a neighborhood burns behind him. So you see, there is brand cohesion here. You have got to see all the angles.

INGRAHAM: That actually makes a lot of sense.

By the way, Raymond, back to the doo-wop deal with the boomers, I thought for a moment I was watching one of those "Time Life" if you call right now you get ten CDs.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: The old "Time Life" where there are usually two people sitting around, remember the good old days? Remember the good old days? Oh, no, that was tragic. What else?

ARROYO: This being Friday, Laura, and Friday Follies, CNN correspondent Joe Johns had a run in with a raccoon this week at the White House just before he went on air. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE JOHNS, CNN SENIOR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Look. Get!

There he is.

No events on the president's schedule today.

Fricking racoons man.

It always comes around right about when I'm going to go on TV.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Laura, we have exclusive video, a photo, actually, that might explain why this raccoon went on the attack. There it is. It's a MAGA raccoon, Laura. You never know what you're going to find there on the grounds of the White House.

In truth, a lot of these crews along Pebble Beach there in front of the White House have been attacked by these raccoons, so maybe they're working for the Trump administration, maybe they're not. We don't know.

INGRAHAM: They're still trying to figure out the fly on Pence's head, so maybe the raccoon will jump on Pelosi next time she does another 25th Amendment press conference.

All right, Raymond, before we go, I came across a podcast this week that neither you or any of our viewers probably ever asked for or would need.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Hi there, I'm Hillary Clinton, host of the new podcast "You and Me Both." I've spent these last few months doing something I love, which is sitting down with smart, funny, interesting people to hear about their lives, their careers, and the biggest issues of our time. And I'm thrilled to invite you to join us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: First of all, it's "you and I both."

ARROYO: Laura, this should have been called -- well, this could have been called you and me both wish we were Michelle Obama. That's what this is.

This is clearly Hillary trying to play catch up with Michelle who's got her big podcast. And you know what, here's the good news. Hillary has officially left the 2020 campaign. This is --

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond. You and I both, grammar, grammar, grammar.

ARROYO: You and I both.

INGRAHAM: Coming up -- thank you, Raymond. Coming up, how is BLM targeting sports, and how far could they go? Jason Whitlock explains it all, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Are Christian athletes and coaches the next targets for the Black Lives Matter movement? If that seems farfetched, this shocking story may change her mind. A few weeks ago, Illinois State football coach Kurt Beathard, son of the legendary Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard, discovered a BLM sign taped to his office door. Since BLM's ethos ran contra to his Christian faith, Beathard took the sign down and replaced it with one that said all lives matter to our lord and savior Jesus Christ.

It's a beautiful message to most, but this was hate speech according to BLM radicals. Of course it was. After a sustained pressure campaign, Beathard lost his coaching position.

Joining me now is Jason Whitlock, partner and columnist at the fabulous "Outkick" . Jason, it wasn't too long ago that outward shows of faith were commonplace among athletes and coaches. So is this now a Black Lives Matter chilling effect on that expression?

JASON WHITLOCK, PARTNER AND COLUMNIST, "OUTKICK": No question about it, Laura. And this has been the intent of Black Lives Matter from the very beginning. We're seeing reshape right before our eyes the hostility towards Christianity is overtaking the sports world, and Kurt Beathard is paying the price.

INGRAHAM: Isn't it the case that in all kind of Bolshevik or Marxist takeovers, you have to take out faith, because the faith has to reside, Travis, only in government. So the government is the almighty. The government becomes the orthodoxy. And that orthodoxy can't be challenged by anything higher, which in this case is our savior Christ the Lord. That's to whom the Christian's answer, not to the heads of BLM.

WHITLOCK: If you want to usher in immorality, you have to usher out God.

And that's what's happening in America. And it's a calculated, it's not an organic deal. This has been underway for years. Look at just what, look at the immorality as it relates to Kurt Beathard. His wife died this summer of cancer. His nephew was shot and killed here in Nashville, Tennessee, outside of a bar. In what society does an employer, looking at an employee that lost his wife and his nephew in the past few months, fires the guy, removes him from his job because he expresses his Christian faith and does something objectionable to what's popular now, this Black Lives Matter movement? What Illinois state has done here is immoral. You have got to usher out God to usher in immorality.

INGRAHAM: I think it also might be illegal. I imagine the coach has a strong claim, a religious bias claim. They get any state funding, they're in trouble. So I hope he has a good lawyer. Lin Wood, call your office.

And Jason, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney had something interesting to say about the slogans, the Black Lives Matter slogans, that are being put on players uniforms.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DABO SWINNEY, CLEMSON UNIVERSITY HEAD FOOTBALL COACH: I'm a very traditional guy. I came from Alabama. I've always just not messed with uniforms. That was all changed this year.

I'm on board with a lot of the messages. I'm not on board with political organizations. I am apolitical. To me, that's divisive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Jason, you say Swinney is BLM's next target?

WHITLOCK: He potentially could be. He's probably their biggest target. He is a very traditional faith-based coach right in line with Tom Landry, former coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Vince Lombardi with the Packers, Joe Gibbs with the Washington Redskins, Tom Osborne with Nebraska. Dabo Swinney is the next iteration of that. He wears his faith on his sleeve. They're going to eventually have a problem. And his team is highly successful.

Other than Alabama, it's the most successful program in college football, and the guy is doing it from a faith-based point of view and perspective.

He will eventually come under attack.

INGRAHAM: Jason, thank you for this perspective. It's something that people better start talking about and focusing on now before it's too late. I hope to see you soon.

WHITLOCK: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Joe Biden is attracting all sorts of washed up actors and activists. The Last Bite explains.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: With all the famous actors and politicians already backing his campaign, why would Biden want two hacks to cut an ad for him?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For his take on the election, welcome Bill Kristol.

BILL KRISTOL: Thank you. It's really good to be with you.

BILLY CRYSTAL, ACTOR: Hello, everybody. It's so nice to be -- what are you doing here?

KRISTOL: What are you doing here?

CRYSTAL: They introduced me. They said Billy Crystal.

KRISTOL: I think they said Bill Kristol.

CRYSTAL: Vote Biden.

KRISTOL: Vote Biden.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Remember, with the Democrats, you're always stuck in the end with the bills. That's all the time we have tonight, Shannon Bream, the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team take it all from here, Shannon.

