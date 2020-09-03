Is Joe Biden plagiarizing the Trump campaign?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," September 2, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you, Congressman, and you did a great job.

I'm Raymond Arroyo sitting in for Laura Ingraham. This is “The Ingraham Angle.”

Right now, we are monitoring protests live in Washington, D.C. after officers shot and killed a young black man. Now, police say two guns were recovered at the scene. We will bring you live updates as it happens throughout the show.

But first, after viciously attacking President Trump for visiting Kenosha, guess where Joe Biden is headed tomorrow? Kenosha. Lara Logan and Mike Huckabee are here on Biden's copycat routine. Then we'll take you to Sacramento and Chicago, two cities reeling from antifa attacks and an alleged plot by gang members to target police.

Plus, legendary college football coach Lou Holtz joins us exclusively on whether President Trump can save Big Ten football. He also reacts to the University of Notre Dame lambasting his RNC speech. Wait till you hear that.

And why is The New York Times magazine defending child sex predators? The founder of a group dedicated to rescuing child-sex victims responds to that shocking article.

But first, psychorama. Listening to some of Joe Biden's arguments in recent days, it reminds me that old Hitchcock classic, "Psycho." Bear with me. In that film, Norman Bates, a nutjob, who sticks to his house, plays the innocent while blaming his mother in the attic for all the bad things that can happen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not as if she were a maniac, a raving thing. She just goes a little mad sometimes. We all go a little mad sometimes. Haven't you?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: I guess we all do. A similar dynamic is at play in the run-up to this election. Today, Joe Biden emerged from his short hibernation in his basement to comment on school reopenings.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: If President Trump and his administration had done their jobs early on with this crisis, American schools would be open and would be open safely.

Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos haven't - Secretary DeVos haven't stepped up. And we're all seeing the results. Millions of students are now starting the new school year in the same way they finished the last one, at home.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now, this is a man who understands working at home, ladies and gentlemen. Everybody gets a little mad sometimes, don't you? But Biden is once again blaming someone else for things he and his party are directly responsible for. It is Joe Biden and the teachers unions that he's aligned himself with that are refusing to return to work. What they want and what Biden is calling for are billions more in federal dollars.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: That means tripling funding for Title 1 schools, giving raises to the teachers that deserve it, getting you the resources you need. We need - look, we're going to double the number of school psychologists and counselors and nurses and social workers in schools. We badly need them, especially now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Oh. And now, teachers unions' members are taking leaves of absences all over the country. In New York State, 20 percent of teachers refused to show up for their students. Is that Trump's fault? The state's safety requirements have been met, but the teachers still won't show up at school.

A group of seven parochial schools are suing Wisconsin's Democrat-led Dane County after they closed all their schools despite the fact that these parochial and private institutions met the county's safety requirements, costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now, who is responsible for keeping kids out of school? Trump or Biden and his party?

Then earlier this week, Biden tried to blame Trump for the riots in Portland, Kenosha, New York, and elsewhere.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Does anyone believe there'll be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? He may believe mouthing the words "law and order" makes him strong. But his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows how weak he is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: OK. Let's unpack that. Trump is not king of the universe, contrary to what Biden thinks. He can't just deploy federal troops without the consent of Democratic mayors and governors running these localities. And when help has been asked, it's been given.

And was it Donald Trump or his supporters attacking conservative leaders in public or threatening people just last week leaving the Republican convention outside the White House?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CROWD SHOUTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: I guess everybody goes a little mad sometimes. Biden also claims it's Trump who has fomented hatred and divided the people. How quickly they forget!

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere.

BIDEN: They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman. And I said no. I said if we're in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Can't you feel the love tonight? You see, psychos dissociate from reality. They feel no culpability for their horrible actions or their words, totally blinded by ideology and hatred, I suppose, on the orange man. They say one thing, but they do another.

Just look at the slew of Democratic officials flouting the very COVID rules they demand that you follow. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney shut down indoor dining in his city. But that didn't stop him from traveling to Maryland and eating indoors, with no mask or social distancing.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi got herself in a little hot water, literally, for dropping by a salon in San Francisco for a blowout even though salons are forbidden from blow-drying hair and serving customers indoors. She also wasn't wearing a mask after mask-shaming people for months. When challenged, she reacted this way today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI. D-CA: I just had my hair washed. I don't wear a mask when I'm washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you're washing your hair?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Yes, I do wear a mask. In fact, I just had a haircut a few weeks ago. They made me put a mask on while they washed my hair. Hair is a reoccurring theme for these leaders. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said back in April, getting your roots done is not essential, except when she needed a haircut. So she broke her own rules and got a haircut. Lightfoot explained that she's a national media figure, you see. You little people can look like hell. She's got interviews to do.

Now, Biden is running ads blaming Trump for cancelling football even though the President just told Laura this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I want football back. By the way, are you watching? I want football.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Again, the truth is, it's not Trump who is stopping football, not that most people are looking forward to the NFL returning anyway, given the politics and the way it's invaded the field. But rather it is Biden supporters who are behind it. Democrats like Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, who is holding the game and its season opener hostage for money.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LATOYA CANTRELL, (D) NEW ORLEANS: For the City of New Orleans to even host an event such as that, September 27, it kind of all goes back to my initial points of the City of New Orleans needing again our fair share and resources that are lying with the CARES Act money that the state has received and that the City of New Orleans has yet to receive our full reimbursement of expenses that have been approved.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Excuse me, I was trying to diagram that sentence. Anyway, in new - in Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser created a panel to review the names of schools, parks and statues in the wake of the BLM protests. They're now recommending that Jefferson and James Monroe's names be stripped from schools in the district. Monuments to Benjamin Franklin, even the Washington Monument, they say, should be removed, relocated or contextualized, according to the panel.

Now, Biden has previously said monuments to founders should remain standing. Do you think he is going to stand in the way of Bowser or her minions and their recommendations? Biden only collapses into this familiar refrain when pressed about anything.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: --the thing that I just quite don't understand. I just don't know. I don't know. And I'm not going to speculate.

I just don't get it. I just don't get these guys. I really don't. Not a joke. I mean, I don't get it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: We don't either. The closer we get to November, the more it becomes clear who is to blame for school closures, the violence on the streets, the football and founding father cancellations. Like "Psycho," the perpetrator was never in the attic, but he may well be in the basement.

Joining me now is Lara Logan. She's the host of Fox Nation's "Lara Logan has No Agenda." And Governor Mike Huckabee, Fox News Contributor and author of the new book released yesterday, "Three Cs That Made America Great: Christianity, Capitalism and the Constitution."

Thank you both for being here. First, I want to give you a quick example of this copycat routine that Biden is putting on these days. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Rioting and looting is not peaceful protest.

BIDEN: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Governor, it sounds like there's an echo in this campaign. What's going on here? And why is Biden following Pence and Trump, politically?

MIKE HUCKABEE, (R) FORMER ARKANSAS GOVERNOR & 2016 GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think because he's been looking at the polls. That's why he stuck his head out of the basement to recognize the fact that Americans don't like the idea that people are moving toward rioting and looting.

When AOC said that people were just going after some bread, I don't know about you, Raymond, but I've never seen people run out of a Louis Vuitton store carrying a loaf of bread. So - I mean, people aren't stupid. They get it. And that whole nonsense of tearing down entire cities and burning federal property is not a protest. That's criminal activity.

And so, enough people probably are showing up in the polls. Joe Biden didn't have any choice. But if anybody believes that that was a sincere statement of fact and he's going to stick with it, then you'd probably believe that he's going to support fracking, too.

ARROYO: Lara, your reaction to the blame-shifting we're seeing from Biden these days. Do you think this works, he blaming Donald Trump for what we're seeing on the streets?

LARA LOGAN, HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA" & INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST: Well, Raymond, this is pretty much consistent with what Americans have seen from almost the day Donald Trump was elected. Right? This is one long information operation because one side of this fight has information dominance. They control the messaging in most of the media. And so they have said from the beginning that Donald Trump is divisive, that he's a neo-Nazi, that he's a white supremacist.

The problem with it is that this ignores the views of millions of Americans of all races, black and Hispanic and whites and Asians and others who don't see Donald Trump that way and don't believe it. They just don't think it's true.

There were people in Kenosha who wanted to see Donald Trump, who wanted to hear from him, who wanted the President to come. But that view was never reflected in the media. Right? It's so one-sided when you have information dominance. So what's happening here is that if your entire campaign and many of your talking points and narratives are built on lies, then you have to keep telling more lies, as - my mother used to say, a lie has no legs. Right?

So the only thing that really stands up to questioning is the truth. So, information dominance doesn't change what's true. It allows you to get away with lying, but it doesn't change the truth. And so what they're dealing with here is that Biden is blaming Trump for everything because the Democrats are not going to take responsibility for that.

That's their default position - is - they're trying to make this election just about the personality of Donald Trump. And they don't want anyone to look at the principles. Like, lot of the things that Americans care about, they're still going to be around the next election when Donald Trump is long gone. Right?

ARROYO: Governor and Lara--

LOGAN: I mean, things like the Second Amendment and--

ARROYO: I've got to give--

LOGAN: --the right to religious freedom, those things.

ARROYO: Yes. No. Those are the things that last. And those are the most important things that I do think people vote on.

We're getting whiplash in the media trying to follow this Kenosha story. Symone Sanders, the Biden spokesman, said she condemned Trump going to Kenosha and said we're not going to even Dane to go there. The head of the Kenoshan NAACP came out against Joe Biden's planned visit to the city. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HALLIE JACKSON, NBC NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Former Vice President Joe Biden, are you aware of any plans for potentially him to come to Kenosha to visit? And is that something you would support?

ANTHONY DAVIS, KENOSHA NAACP PRESIDENT: Not at this time. We have our own issues here in Kenosha. We don't need to be having candidates come here and--

We just need some time for ourselves.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: But Governor, here's how Biden responded today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I have spoken to all the leaders up there. And there's been overwhelming requests that I do come because what we want to do is we've got to heal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Governor Huckabee, what would the response from the media have been if Trump dismissed the NAACP like that?

HUCKABEE: Well, it's the same that we're already getting for him having gone to try to show support for that community and the people whose lives have been upended. This isn't about the protestors. This is about the people who live in peaceful neighborhoods who just want to raise their children with a safe place to play, who've had their lives destroyed by the rioting and the looting and the burning and the shooting.

And so the President goes to try to offer the same kind of comfort he would go to offer the people of Louisiana after Hurricane Laura. That's what presidents do. It's not necessarily what candidates do, but elected people do that. And I think he had every right to do. But if the local people had begged him not to go - he goes, he's in trouble. If he doesn't go, then he's unsympathetic.

Look, he can't--

(CROSSTALK)

ARROYO: Yes - no. he--

HUCKABEE: I think what people have to focus on--

ARROYO: And he was warmly received?

HUCKABEE: --this is - well, of course, he was warmly received. He's the President. And there was a time in America where people, regardless of their party, respected the fact that the elected President of the United States coming to a community was a very, very wonderful and important thing.

I felt that way when Barack Obama went after any natural disaster and he showed up. It was an important reflection of him representing all of the people of the country and saying, we put our collective arms around you. And that's what the President did. That's what presidents should do. And this President did it, and I'm glad he did.

ARROYO: Lara, before we run out of time, I've got to touch on Ted Wheeler, the Mayor of Portland. His home was attacked and has been for, apparently, several weeks. He said in a statement to his citizens, "We cannot allow our anger to destroy what we are trying to support."

What do you make of this? I mean, he's moved out of the building to apparently spare the other people in his apartment complex. Your thoughts on this, 30 seconds.

LOGAN: There have been violent riots on the nights - night-after-night in Portland for more than 90 days. And the Mayor of Portland has done absolutely nothing about that. There are many people in that city who do not support the riots, who do not support antifa and want the Mayor to do his job and to do something about it. And for him to stand up there is pretty much the ultimate in hypocrisy. It's just--

ARROYO: Yes.

LOGAN: It's laughable, in fact. It's a joke. And what's even--

ARROYO: Panel--

LOGAN: --more of a joke is the questions at the press conference that he had. It was ridiculous.

ARROYO: Panel, thank you so much for your insight and we'll check in with you in the days ahead.

Antifa anarchists use the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police to terrorize cities across America. One of the places antifa struck last week was Sacramento, California. They ransack the downtown area and they set fire to government buildings, including the D.A.'s office. Not only that, antifa thugs smashed windows and covered the building in graffiti, which was caught on camera.

Police officers have since recovered guns, masks and other equipment used by these Marxist goons. After that brazen attack on her office, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is demanding those responsible be brought to justice. District Attorney Schubert joins me now.

Ms. Schubert, thank you for being here. Who are these people and why did they target your office do you think?

ANNE MARIE SCHUBERT, SACRAMENTO COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY: Well, I think there is no question that there was a planned attack on our office. And now that we have more intelligence, we understand that it was - much of it was led by antifa.

There was - that particular night, there were two separate organizations. The first one was a peaceful protest, which we all support. But the second, which we now know, was organized and planned by antifa, which is an organization that their whole end game is the destruction of democracy. And they're going to do that by violence and intimidation and coercion.

The night that this happened, I mean, they targeted government buildings, the D.A.'s office, which happens to be the institution of law and order, as well as the Sheriff's department, which also obviously is an institution of public safety. So their tactics are designed to destroy this country and take down capitalism. That's the end game for these folks.

ARROYO: Wow! Are you in any way coordinating with Bill Barr's office, with the Attorney General in Washington, D.C., as you prosecute these cases? And are these people from out of state?

SCHUBERT: Well, I think first question is, I don't deal with the Attorney General at all, but obviously there's a local U.S. Attorney's office and we do coordinate with them. So if we have the ability to identify and prosecute if there's a federal crime, we will work with them to see what is the best avenue. But where do they come? They come from all different places, but there's no question that many of them have come from out of Sacramento. They don't belong here, they don't--

ARROYO: Right.

SCHUBERT: --live here. They try to act like they do, but in reality, we have a lot of intelligence that they're coming from places outside Sacramento.

ARROYO: District Attorney Schubert, I only have few seconds here. I've read some posts on Facebook where antifa says they are planning to terrorize people in their homes and local businesses. What are you prepared to do to stop that? And where do you go from here? How do you prosecute these folks?

SCHUBERT: We prosecute them because we figure out who they are. I mean, if anybody knows our office and our law enforcement partners, we're going to do everything we can. The night that these folks tried to destroy our building and set it on fire, we had the police department out collecting evidence. And anybody that understands our abilities, we're going to do everything we can.

If you've left your DNA behind, we're going to find it, we're going to figure out who you are. We're not going to be terrorized. They tried to post where they think I live on their own social media. So this - this theme of intimidating by showing up at people's homes has to end. And we're going to do that by identifying them and prosecuting them and making sure that they understand we're not going to tolerate it.

ARROYO: District Attorney Schubert, thank you for being here.

SCHUBERT: Thank you.

ARROYO: Coming up, the FBI is warning Chicago police that criminal gangs may have made a pact to kill officers. A city alderman is here with me next with details.

Plus, the University of Notre Dame is distancing itself from legendary coach Lou Holtz after his RNC speech. He will react exclusively. Stay there.

ARROYO: This is a Fox News Alert. You are looking at live protests in Southeast Washington, D.C. after police shot and killed an 18-year-old black man named Deon Kay earlier today. We will go live to the scene in moments.

But first, as Chicago police struggle to contain the wave of violent crime in the wake of BLM-inspired riots, their own lives are being threatened. Chicago police confirmed to Fox News that the FBI is warning the city's law enforcement that a cabal of criminal gangs have formed a pact to shoot on- sight any cop that has drawn a weapon on any subject in public in order to garner media attention.

Joining me now is Anthony Napolitano, Alderman for Chicago's 41st ward and former Chicago police officer.

Anthony, 36 gangs are mentioned in this report. Did you ever think we'd see bounties on police officers? What is fueling this and perpetuating it?

ANTHONY NAPOLITANO, (I) CHICAGO ALDERMAN & FORMER CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER: I - never in a million areas did I think we'd see this. And I believe what's fuelling it is our soft-on-crime approach that our state's attorney takes in the City of Chicago.

The problem is we've created an emboldened criminal system where they have the attitude now where they're going to take a shot at the police. We see this on a regular basis now. Our officers are being shot at weekly. And it's something that I prayed would never happen, and sure enough, it is happening. It's crazy times.

ARROYO: This is what CPD Superintendent David Brown said of the FBI intel. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID BROWN, CHICAGO POLICE SUPERINTENDENT: Violent offenders have acted with impunity much more than we've seen in the past so far this year. And I think 51 officers being shot at or shot in one year, I think that quadruples any previous year in Chicago's history. So I think it's more than the suggestion that people are seeking to do harm to cops.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: It's a scandal. Anthony, even if the FBI intel proves to be inaccurate, it's clear police are still being targeted. Is the city and the mayor doing enough?

NAPOLITANO: I think the Mayor is doing everything she possibly can. And we can always ask for me. Myself along with a couple of other aldermen have actually asked for the Governor of the State of Illinois to step in now and send the National Guard.

I think our police officers are overworked. And it's a point where we're even bringing in other city departments to kind of help us get control of the city. There is always more we can do. I just think we need more help. We got to bring in the National Guard.

They try to put it on that it's a budget issue, but we're paying an astronomical amount in overtime for police officers. And like I said, now we're bringing in other departments to help out. There's always more we can do.

ARROYO: Anthony, as you know, President Trump has offered this aid, this federal help, to come in. All there is (ph) to do is be asked. So you think it's time that the White House is asked for this aid, just backup--

NAPOLITANO: Listen. And--

ARROYO: --of your police department.

NAPOLITANO: Let me break this down. In 2012, we had NATO come to the City of Chicago. We brought in the federal help. We brought in the Department of Defense to help the City of Chicago.

There was a point where we were protecting dignitaries. Now we have an opportunity to protect people and businesses. The only thing that has changed from 2012 to now is who is sitting in the Oval Office. And people don't want to make that man look like a hero if he helps to save Chicago. Time to stop that nonsense. I've said this a million times.

ARROYO: Well, it's a crisis.

NAPOLITANO: We need to ask for help. We have to save our city. Absolutely, it is.

ARROYO: It's a crisis.

Anthony, thank you so much for the insight. We'll check in with you.

College football has become an election issue this year. And while the left wants to keep players off the field, the President is working to get the season up and running.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I just had a very good conversation with the Commissioner of Big Ten football, Kevin Warren. And I think it was very productive about getting Big Ten playing again and immediately. And let's see what happens. They want to play and the fans want to see it, and the players have a lot of stake, including possibly playing in the NFL.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Few people have a better understanding of what's truly at stake for college athletes if they're not allowed to play this season than my next guest. He's legendary Notre Dame football coach, Lou Holtz.

Lou, how important is it for these players and really the whole country that we get football going again? And are these players endangering themselves to COVID by playing - by training?

LOU HOLTZ, COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME COACH: I think it's important that we get society back, and football is certainly a large part of it. The early (ph) three major conferences playing football like LSU had four outstanding football players pass up this season because of COVID.

Young people think that COVID is like cancer, it's a death threat. Yet their latest report is only 6 percent of the best have been strictly (ph) from COVID. And we did not have a single college football player who has been hospitalized after tested for COVID. But there are also - I'm not sure we'll be able to finish the season.

Last week, we had Central Arkansas play Austin Peay. The center for Austin Peay had contact, weren't allowed to make the trip. They had two pads left (inaudible). So I'm not sure where we're going to end up.

ARROYO: Lou, I've got to get you to react to this. There was a letter released by Father Jenkins from Notre Dame. Now, they issued this statement in reaction to your RNC speech where you suggested that Biden was a Catholic in name only. Father Jenkins wrote the following. "Holtz's use of the university's name at the RNC must not be taken to imply that the university endorses his views. We must never question the sincerity of another's faith, which is due to the mysterious working of grace in that person's heart." Coach, were you questioning Joe Biden's faith? And were you surprised by the university's statement?

LOU HOLTZ, COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME COACH: I was not questioning Joe Biden. I do criticize his performer (ph). From everything I understand he is a wonderful individual. I do question the decisions he's made and the stances he's taken on abortion, that abortion is OK.

But I have great respect for Notre Dame. They educated three of my children, three grandchildren. I couldn't thank them enough. Father Jenkins has been a tremendous presence, providing great leadership. I have no idea how anybody would think I was representing Notre Dame. I did make a mistake by instilling Notre Dame, but I wrote my own speech. It came out by accident. But I don't know what it is everybody is opposed to. Are they opposed to the fact that I am against abortion? My oldest granddaughter graduated from college, graduated from law school, married, and is five months pregnant. She was adopted at birth. I can't begin to tell you how much joy she brought to us. Many people think you ought to have an abortion. I don't. that's not my fault. I was taught by the priests and nuns how to feel on this.

I have great respect for Father Jenkins, I understand his opinion, but I'll tell you want, it's got to the point where you can't even voice your own opinion without everybody else attacking you. I tried to walk down the street and watched people spitting on you, pushing on you, shoving. This is not the country. Where is free speech? I have an opinion. You may disagree. Fine, let's settle it at the polls, period.

ARROYO: You know, Lou, when I read it, when I heard your statement, I thought here he is defending church teaching. I was surprised that Notre Dame came out and made a statement. They didn't apologize, for instance, for hiring Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and he's another rapid supporter of abortion. He even refused a prolife clinic to operate in South Bend.

But I want to play this for you, Lou. Joe Biden took a shot at your critique. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm a practicing Catholic. I've been a practicing Catholic my whole life. I practice all of the elements of my faith. And my private beliefs relative to how I would deal with the church doctrine is different than my imposing that doctrine on every other person in the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: So he's imposing the opposite doctrine on the world. Your response, Joe? I mean, Lou?

HOLTZ: I can criticize Joe Biden. He has a record now. He does say abortion in the ninth month. I just disagree with that. Because I disagree with it doesn't mean he is a bad man or an evil man or anything else. And it's not just about the potential candidates. It's also about the party, whether we're going to have capitalism. The most powerful country in the world has produced more wealth and more happiness, and people are trying to get in here by the millions, and we want to protect that. I don't want to go to marches into socialism and things along that. That's just my belief.

And I want to tell you something else. I'm an old man. Life in prison doesn't intimidate me anymore. It might have when I was 40 but not when I am 83.

ARROYO: Lou, I don't think you are going to prison. And I think that statue is going to gleam even brighter outside of the Notre Dame stadium. Lou Holtz, thank you for being here.

Still to come, we'll be monitoring the situation in D.C. We're going to bring you an update in a moment, that seventh precinct in D.C. is under siege at the moment, protestors surrounding, rioters.

And why is the New York Times magazine defending adults caught soliciting sex with children? The founder of Operation Underground Railroad is here with a fiery response to this unbelievable piece.

And I have an announcement. Stay right there.

ARROYO: This is a Fox News alert. Raymond Arroyo sitting in for Laura Ingraham. Protests erupting in Washington, D.C., tonight after police shot and killed an 18-year-old black man named Deon Kay earlier today. Fox's Rich Edson is standing by live in our nation's capital with the latest. You're on the scene there, Rich. What are you seeing?

RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Raymond. And what we've had here over the last couple of hours or so, lots of chanting, lots of protesting here, Black Lives Matter D.C. We are, and I'll step out of the frame so you can get a sense of what's happening here. This really started a couple of hours ago after police say there was a shooting in this area around 3:50 this afternoon. According to the police department here in D.C., officers were responding to a vehicle. People fled on foot, according to the police. An officer fired his firearm. An adult was taken into the hospital and pronounced dead.

Shortly after that, this is the seventh district police station here in Washington, D.C., southeast Washington, D.C. You had calls on Twitter to get folks out here, get folks mobilized, and this is the result of that. You're getting lots of speeches now, you're getting lots of chanting now. But what we're not getting is all that much information about exactly what transpired around 3:50, 4:00 this afternoon in D.C. which led to this shooting.

What we do know from the police when they were asked what the circumstances were, the police chief responded saying we're not going to speculate. We need to complete our investigation. We don't know why yet. They said uniformed officers had information that there were guys in the neighborhood with guns, and the police say they also recovered guns on the scene.

So the details around this are still very murky, still trying to figure out exactly what happened as protestors have been gathering here in southeast D.C. in front of the police station throughout the evening. Raymond, back to you.

ARROYO: Rich, before I let you go, before I let you go, how big of a crowd do you think this is? And what are they saying? What are they asking for?

EDSON: I'd say this is probably between 100 and 150 people here. It's a Black Lives Matter protest. You're hearing a lot of the same types of protest chants that you have been hearing throughout some time here in Washington, D.C. Over by the White House there have been protests at Black Lives Matter Plaza, and some of the protests that you've seen and heard throughout the nation. So it's standard on that.

But this time there is an incident specific to Washington, D.C., something that hasn't really been the case of late when it came to protests in the nation's capital.

ARROYO: Rich Edson, thank you so much. Stay safe out there. We'll check back in with you.

Joining me now is Ted Williams. He is a former D.C. homicide detective and a Fox News contributor. Ted, we still don't know exactly what happened here. We do know that there was apparently two young men. Cops approached them. There were two guns recovered from the scene. What else are you hearing? And what does that tell you?

TED WILLIAMS, FORMER D.C. HOMICIDE DETECTIVE: Hi, Raymond. Yes, this is not evolving situation right now where the investigation is clearly continuing. But from what we know from the Chief Peter Newsham of the Washington, D.C. Police Department, around 4:00 this afternoon they got word that there were men in the area with guns. Uniformed officers went into that seventh district area there, and they approached these men, at which time there was one of the individuals shot and killed. As you've already reported, they did in fact find guns, at least two guns on the scene. Others individuals left the scene. And again, it's a very fluid situation that's going on now.

As we know right now, the group Black Lives Matter went into the seventh district there and they are protesting. One of the concerns I heard is that are concerned about also right wing groups like the Boogaloo Bois, the Proud Boys coming in, and there being a real riot situation taking place there with groups on the left and right engaging each other.

ARROYO: Ted, before I let you go, they are chanting, we believe in a world without police. Your take on this? And how a situation that may have involved, may have involved officers whose lives were threatened, has now evolved into a call to end police funding and support for police?

WILLIAMS: Raymond, what is going on throughout our country right now is that we've got a lot of decent, good police officers, but we've got a lot of bad police officers. And the bad police officer makes it bad for the good police officers. So under the circumstances here, you're going to have these various groups chanting defund the police, but I can tell you, that's ridiculous. We need police officers in our various cities. It is highly unlikely that the police are going to be defunded in Washington, D.C., and perhaps anywhere else.

ARROYO: Ted, I thank you so much. And I agree with you, I also think it's highly unlikely that officers would just randomly open fire on anybody given the political and social situation of the moment.

WILLIAMS: You're right.

ARROYO: Ted Williams, thank you, as always, for being here.

Why is the New York Times magazine defending men who solicited sex with children? In a moment, a fiery response from someone who has dedicated his life to ending child sex trafficking. Don't go away.

And I have a special message. Stay there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a rainy night in Connecticut, and this 40-year-old guy thinks he is going to cuddle in bed with a 13-year-old girl.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hello.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hey, you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, baby.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He appears to be so desperate he would risk a long prison sentence for a night with a 13-year-old.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now, those are the kinds of people my next guest and the founder of Operation Underground Railroad seeks to get off the streets and put in jail. Nearly every American probably thinks sting operations that lock up these child sex predators before they strike are good things.

But the New York Times magazine thinks otherwise, apparently. They put out this piece last week with the headline "Convicted of sex crimes, but with no victims. An online sting operation to catch child predators snared hundreds of men. But what were they really guilty of?" That's right, the New York Times magazine ran an article questioning the prosecution of grown men caught attempting to rape children. The article specifically focuses on a sting operation in Washington state. It's called Net Nanny. Hundreds of men were arrested and charged with sex crimes.

However, the article also targets Operation Underground Railroad and its role in bringing all these child predators to justice. Joining me now is the group's founder and president, Tim Ballard. Tim, why is the New York Times magazine publishing an article defending men seeking to rape children? It's very clear in these prosecutions and convictions in most cases.

TIM BALLARD, OPERATION UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: They seem to be making a big deal about the fact that there's no victims. But I say thank the lord that there's no victims.

Let me give you a perspective on this. About 15 years ago I was a special agent working for the U.S. government, and there was this case where this a mother, imagine this, walks into a room and sees her 12-year-old daughter talking online with a predator who is 36-years-old, a pedophile, getting her to take her clothes off, trying to meet her for sex.

She has the presence of mind to call the police. I get assigned the case. I assume the identity of this little girl with the parents' permission, and I begin to continue the dialogue, right. And it turns out this guy comes to pick up who he thinks is a 12-year-old, its' really me, right, and he comes with condoms and with other things showing that he's there to have sex with this girl. And luckily her mom came in, there's an intervention.

But now you've got to start thinking. How do we make sure this doesn't happen? Moms aren't going to walk in on their kids and catch them and save them. And so we have to be forward thinking, creative. And so we began at that point to start putting lines out, catching the predators and the pedophiles before they get to our kids. And basically, that's what we do at our foundation. We fund, we train, we equip law enforcement. These cops, these men and women in blue are basically taking the bullet for the kids, sitting in place of the kids, and they're rescuing so many children, countless children, not to mention the fact --

ARROYO: They're protecting -- they're protecting the innocence of children from these monsters. Here's a passage from the New York Times magazine article. I have to read this to you. Peter Aiken, a Florida defense lawyer, has represented 45 men arrested in stings. Aiken says about his clients, "Once they're on the sex registry, landlords won't rent to them, they can't get jobs. Their lives are ruined." Tim, your response to that idea. They object to the methods here, they say this, sounds like Nancy Pelosi, this is a set up for these men. Your response?

BALLARD: I say it's a rescue for children. If you choose to seek nine, 10, 11, 12-year-old girls to have sex with them, the consequences are there's going to be a check on you. Society is going to check you know, and thank goodness society will check you and keep you from certain places, keep you from schools.

We need to make our children the most important thing in the world. And the New York Times in this article certainly did not do that. They made the world a less safe place for children by sympathizing with predators who would rape any of our children. Really, this is insane to me.

ARROYO: You have a 95 percent conviction rate with this program, which is an amazing statistic. They find that objectionable. If your methods weren't pure, clearly these cases would be thrown out of court, right?

BALLARD: Absolutely. These laws are in place. They're legitimate laws, and they should be utilized by law enforcement, and they are utilized by law enforcement. These legislatures put together these laws to protect kids, and what Washington state patrol and the other law enforcement partners are doing is using those laws to protect children.

ARROYO: Tim, the New York Times magazine also took a shot at you. It brought up your religiosity because you were quoted as saying "O.U.R.'s," which is your organization, "strong religious and political bent make it an odd partner," the New York Times says, "for a public agency like the Washington state patrol. The founder, Tim Ballard, once told a reporter that he started O.U.R. after God told him, "Find the lost children." If someone isn't "comfortable praying," he said, "they're not going to be comfortable working with us." They trying to depict you as a religious fanatic here. Very quickly, 20 seconds.

BALLARD: I believe in God. I believe in prayer. Our founding fathers believed in the same thing, and they utilized that power to liberate the --

ARROYO: Tim, I hate to cut you off, but I'm up against a hard break.

I've got an important message next. Stay there.

ARROYO: Before I go, my first picture book is coming out just in time for Christmas. You can preorder it now. It's called "The Spider Who Saved Christmas." It's a retelling of an ancient legend. It explains why we decorate our trees with tinsel, and shows that hope can be found even in dark places. "The Spider Who Saved Christmas," it will enrich your holiday. Go to discoverlegends.com or you can preorder at Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

Mike Emanuel and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it from here. I'm Raymond Arroyo, sitting in for Laura Ingram. See you next time. Bye now.

