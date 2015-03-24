Is Enough Enough on the Iraqi Prisoner Story?

Hi, I'm Bill O'Reilly. Thank you for watching tonight.

Is enough on the Iraqi prisoner story? That is the subject of this evening's "Talking Points Memo."

Here's some inside TV stuff for you. From the very beginning of the Abu Ghraib (search) story, ratings for the cable news networks have actually gone down. Seems many Americans simply don't want to hear about the scandal over and over and over. And that's what's happening. Every day, the major newspapers and TV networks trot out new accusations, but most of them are along the same lines. Prisoners abused by American guards.

Well, we get it. We don't have to get it 24/7. As you know, "Talking Points" is appalled by the scandal and feels Americans who practice this kind of brutality should be prosecuted to the full extent. And that includes any higher-ups who condoned or ordered it.

The Factor will continue to report any new information that is not repetitive. However, we will not use the pictures or the videos because we believe this inflames world opinion and puts our troops in even more jeopardy. I believe The Factor is the only national TV news program that has not run the pictures of the abuse. And I stand by that decision.

Now we told you a few weeks ago that the Abu Ghraib situation would be used by Bush haters to harm the president, even in a time of war. And here's the proof of that. Appearing on the Imus radio program today, "New York Times" columnist and Bush hater Frank Rich (search) says he believes the scandal is Bush's Watergate.

Now here's how Rich sees it. He believes the president is a bad man, who should be driven from office. So anything that can make that happen is fair game. Anything is possible, but it's hard to believe the Commander in Chief would micromanage a Baghdad prison. And Rich has no proof of anything remotely like that happening, but he'll throw it out there anyway. -- Mr. Responsible.

It's always important to know how your enemies think in life. Frank Rich and some other media people believe they are looking out for U.S. troops and all Americans if they can destroy President Bush. They honestly believe that. So nothing is too extreme in their analysis.

Of course, that kind of thinking is absurd. Americans are taking a beating worldwide because a few soldiers committed crimes and the U.S. media is channeling that beating.

Now I say let's provide some perspective here. Let's stop the hysteria. Partisan politics is no excuse for over-the-top repetitive reporting. To his credit, John Kerry has not exploited the Abu Ghraib situation. Maybe the partisan media should follow their candidate's lead.

And that's "The Memo."

The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day

Time now for "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day"...

Before we get to the "Ridiculous Item," the results of our billoreilly.com poll, which asked the question should the government tax the rich and give that money to working class and poor Americans? [Essentially do you support] Income redistribution. Well, about 20,000 of you came in. Eighty-eight percent said no to the income redistribution. Just 12 percent believed they are entitled to my money, which makes me feel a little bit better. But I have to say, I was surprised, I thought more people would go for taking money from the wealthy and getting it.

All right. Time now for the "Most Ridiculous Item of the Day." A state appeals court in Florida says a Miami woman cannot be convicted of attempting to poison her boss, because there's no such crime. Famitia Foster (ph) was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she admitted putting poison in her boss's can of Dr Pepper. But a state appeals court said you can't try to poison somebody in Florida. You actually have to do it. Florida, of course, is an insane circus of legal chaos, which is ridiculous and something should really be done down there.