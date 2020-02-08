Iowa chaos, Bernie Sanders' surge deepens divisions in the Democratic Party

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," February 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi, everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with Emily Compagno, Pete Hegseth, Dana Perino, and Gregory Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City. This is The Five.

President Trump in a triumphant mood while Democrats reeling from the fallout over the Iowa caucuses. The president boasting about his impeachment acquittal while attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I think there is a lot of evil on that side. They've gone crazy. They've gone totally crazy. Should they expunge the impeachment in the House? They should because it was a hoax. It was a total political hoax. I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it's an official document, you are not allowed. It's illegal what she did. She broke the law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The president also mocking Democrats over how the Iowa caucuses were handled.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They understand the votes are fried in Iowa. They -- they couldn't even take a simple tabulation. And yet, they are telling you how to run the country and how to run health care. They have no idea who won. They have no idea.

But I will tell you who won, the Republican side. They accounted for every single vote. And it was a lot of votes. It was a record-setting number of votes. Trump won.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: While President Trump tries to capitalize off the Iowa Democrats' chaos, the Democratic Party is heading for a big divide. Election forecaster Nate Silver is giving Bernie Sanders a 50/50 shot at winning the entire game of the party's nomination. Many Democrats they're not happy about that including Hillary Clinton.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: Vote for the person that you believe can actually win in November. And the person who you think can govern your country. But you've got to be responsible for what you say. And what you say you are going to do.

We need to rebuild trust in our fellow Americans and in our institutions and if you promise the moon and you can't deliver the moon, then that's going to be one more indicator of how, you know, we just can't trust each other.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I don't know.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Goh. Honestly, that doesn't make any sense. Sorry. It's Friday.

WILLIAMS: you don't think that doesn't make sense? She doesn't like Bernie Sanders.

PERINO: No, I get it. I just -- you know, I'm tried to be really nice. OK. So --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Don't be nice. Say what you think, Dana.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: This is The Five. This isn't Fox & Friends.

PERINO: When she was --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Hey, don't take a shot at the guest.

PERINO: So, while she's talking, I'm like, I really don't see her landing any point. It's just the same thing you've been hearing since 2008. Really when she ran against Barack Obama and lost in that primary. And then with the Bernie Sanders thing I just -- the Democrats have had such a bad week.

I read all the coverage this morning. It was like, I was really enjoying myself. But David Brooks, for example, in the New York Times writes, are Democrats trying to throw away -- are Democrats going to throw away an election?

You have James Carville in vox.com, do yourself a favor, go there, read the interview that he does. It is priceless in which he says, we are in a terrible state. And then you have Jonathan Chait --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: So, you think when he says the f words.

PERINO: Yes, that's the good part. I'm going to do that. I'm going to do that in the next bloc.

GUTFELD: OK.

PERINO: So, you got to stick around for that. Then Jonathan Chait who writes at New York magazine, he's like, we actually are in such bad shape that we might look back at this week and think it was the high point of the election.

So, it's not just the Republicans are saying the Democrats are having a bad week. Like Donna Brazile was just on with Bill Hemmer, she says, that was embarrassing in Iowa on Tuesday night. Like it's just bad. I think America needs a weekend.

GUTFELD: No.

WILLIAMS: America needs a weekend.

PERINO: Yes. The Democrats needs a weekend. America needs a weekend. I need a weekend.

GUTFELD: No.

WILLIAMS: Well, I tell you -- I tell you who doesn't seem to be quite as happy as you would think, is Donald Trump. Pete, he says he wants Nancy Pelosi and the House to expunge the impeachment. He's still fuming.

PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No. I actually came on the show tonight, Juan, to check on your health.

WILLIAMS: Thank you, thank you.

HEGSETH: So, because you're doing OK after this week. And if you want a week, come and I said Fox & Friends for the weekend --

PERINO: For the weekend?

HEGSETH: -- we'll still be talking about the best week ever. Remember that show?

GUTFELD: That's my -- that's my -- that's what I'm doing tomorrow night.

HEGSETH: All right. The best week ever absolutely for the president, he has his own style and way of spiking the football but when you look at the State of the Union, the acquittal, 49 percent on Gallup approval rating up from 39 since the thing start -- the thing started.

Ninety-four percent GOP approval, 90 percent of people are satisfied with their personal life.

PERINO: Yes.

HEGSETH: I think President Trump can take credit for that.

GUTFELD: Not me.

HEGSETH: Except for Greg Gutfeld. Two hundred twenty-five thousand jobs added. Lieutenant Colonel Vindman fired. This is a White House totally undeterred by someone who -- why would you want that guy inside your White House?

So, and then you turn to the Democrats and say when you've got your former nominee who couldn't win claiming that they need to nominate someone who can win, and then you've got the guy --

PERINO: Yes.

HEGSETH: -- you've got the new front runner is the mayor of the fourth loud -- largest town in Indiana. This is as bad of a moment as Democrats have had and we are talking all about Iowa?

Look at Milwaukee where the top aides for the convention has now resigned and said we can't even handle the convention that's coming. And how many months from now? Around four or five. It's a disaster --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I don't know that they were Democrats. But let me just say this. Do you think that things will change once there is a Democratic nominee? All this vindictive behavior by the president like, you know, people will say, huh?

GUTFELD: You just heard everything he said.

HEGSETH: Fifty-fifty percent chance that they nominate a socialist who is not even a Democrat and that's from the New York Times who the last person they want is Bernie Sanders.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second.

HEGSETH: How does it change?

WILLIAMS: I think -- I think Trump would very much like to face Bernie Sanders.

PERINO: I don't know.

HEGSETH: I agree.

WILLIAMS: You agree? All right. So, you know, one of the things that's been puzzling me as Trump says, you know, Russian interference is a hoax, but aren't you -- isn't anybody concerned that the Russians are still interfering and they might do it again? I don't get it. So, when he comes out and says, it's like, nothing ever happened, nothing changes.

GUTFELD: Nothing really -- nothing really changes, Juan.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. And I think to borrow one of Hillary Clinton's phrases in that really odd speech. You know, when you promise the moon and then you can't deliver, that's what's been happening in this entire time.

The Democrats to me, you know they've always been -- we talk about this all the time. They are pushing the goal, they've moving the football, they're saying it's the Mueller investigation, it's Russia, it's impeachment, it's this.

And now they've messed up Iowa, they messed up the State of the Union. This is not an isolated event. Everything that occurs, they make fools of themselves, and to me, they are like zombies running around eating each other and pointing fingers, and then trying to drag us into it.

So now for example, we have the Iowa congresswoman saying look, Tom Perez, you should resign. Then we have him blaming the Iowa state Democrats saying that this debacle is their fault.

At every part of the way, they are pointing fingers at each other or pointing fingers at Trump without offering any type of solutions. We have nothing to show for it as citizens who have benefited not at all from this and they have nothing to show for it because they are continuing to reveal themselves as inept laughing stocks.

WILLIAMS: Wow. OK. Greg, you had a strong reaction to Hillary.

GUTFELD: No. I want to talk about, well, first, I want to talk about Iowa. Saying it's in disarray is like saying the Grand Canyon is a hole. This is really, really bad. We always talk about this was their first day of school and they showed up wearing their dad's golf bag with their mom's wedding dress over it.

There's something seriously irrevocably wrong about it. Trump -- we're talking about Trump's victory lap. We deserve a victory lap because we were put through what, two months of this crap?

PERINO: Six.

GUTFELD: Six months of all of this crap. I yelled at the producers every day about the hearings. But I don't want --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Yes, they deserve an apology.

GUTFELD: I don't -- no, no, no, they should be apologizing. No. The Democrats should be apologizing to our producers because I can't -- yelling at the producers -- because at hearings they were, it was like watching people with constipation eating bran. It was just a bad scene.

So, the victory lap should not just be Trump but it should be everybody who had to be put through the charade. lastly, the big picture, the contrast. OK? The contrast between the Republican Party whose numbers and appeal are growing and the Democratic Party whose numbers are going down.

Right now, you've got three metrics with the Republican Party. You have jobs which are soaring, you got satisfaction which is soaring, you got wages which are going up. OK? What are the Democrats' counter offer? Division, impeachment, race baiting, cancel culture, going after people in their own party for saying the wrong thing.

They're pitting identity groups against each other. It's a hateful, hateful place. The Democratic Party is supposed to be about compassion and love and they are eating themselves alive. You have Liz Warren blaming America for her toxic work culture. I mean, it's a joke. You guys -- I mean, watch his face, that southerner dude you are talking about?

PERINO: Carville?

GUTFELD: Carville is so right. He's so right. He's trying to save his own party.

PERINO: The thing is, there is no mercy rule in politics. So, when you ask, are things going to change when there's a nominee, like, if you are winning, you just want to keep winning.

COMPAGNO: By the way --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes. But wait a minute. Do you know who is winning? Bernie Sanders. Right.

PERINO: Against Trump.

WILLIAMS: Pete Buttigieg. Joe Biden all beat Trump right now.

GUTFELD: Joe Biden is winning?

WILLIAMS: Yes, over Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Until they become the single nominee and then it's over.

WILLIAMS: I'm just telling you, once you get a nominee, this is what I was saying to Dana. Once you get a nominee, this dynamic shift and all of those people --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Maybe.

WILLIAMS: -- if they were the nominee right now would beat Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: And then that would fall apart.

COMPAGNO: We can't ignore that court case today, you guys. That was a significant development. And yes, it was on standing. But the fact that the D.C. circuit, the federal court of appeals ruled in Trump's favor and said, hey, Democrats, hey, lawmakers, you can't sue the president in court over the emolument clause. Remember, that was another huge talking point from the Democrats --

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: -- for the last three years? That failed also. It's one more thing.

PERINO: Maybe they don't need a weekend.

WILLIAMS: All right.

PERINO: They need a drink.

GUTFELD: Yes. I like the -- I wanted to keep going. Let's just go straight through the Monday.

WILLIAMS: No. Hey, hey, hey, guys, we've got to go. We going to have another segment. You can keep coming. All right.

Up next -- I think they are so happy. Up next, growing concerns about Joe Biden's campaign as the 2020 race turns to New Hampshire. Stay with The Five. We're having fun.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HEGSETH: Outstanding. All right. Forget about, where is Hunter? The real question is where is Joe Biden? The former V.P. has been MIA from the campaign trail ahead of the New Hampshire primary, which as I recall is next week.

It comes after an embarrassing fourth-place show in Iowa once they finally get around to counting them all.

And check out this new poll out of the granite state, in New Hampshire. Bernie out-front with Mayor Pete Buttigieg surging while Biden stuck in third and sinking quickly.

Juan, I'll go to you. You just said Biden is winning. He lost big in Iowa. he -- the reports are he's gone back to Delaware to huddle with his team. If you hope to win a state, you're usually out in that state trying to win more votes, instead they are also spending money in other states. Is this the end for Joe Biden?

WILLIAMS: Not even close. But they are shifting money, you're right, shifting money to Nevada and that shows you the importance of two upcoming races. the first Nevada and the second South Carolina. He really needs to reinforce the idea that he can win.

Iowa, you know, he wasn't even sure he was going to compete there, then decided to go in. New Hampshire is Bernie's neighboring state to Bernie Sanders Vermont and Bernie clearly has the lead there, so.

But I think lots of people especially the Trumpian types who are so fearful of Joe Biden are quick to throw dirt on the grail.

(CROSSTALK)

HEGSETH: Well, I think the fear has totally dissipated. Is there -- is there anyone here at the table that fears --

GUTFELD: I'm shivering.

HEGSETH: -- fear from Joe Biden at this point?

COMPAGNO: Only if he touches me.

WILLIAMS: Wow. Holy smokes. Let's no go in there.

COMPAGNO: I'm -- OK. I think that Biden is the next Beto. He is the desert mirage. And think about the two biggest things that everyone said about him. That basically he's infallible. Right? He's always leading in the national polls.

Well, we just saw him basically be decimated in Iowa and guess who gobbled up his votes as is being indicated in New Hampshire, Buttigieg who went from 11 percent to 23 there. And then the second kind of immovable characteristic about Biden is the fact that he had all of the voters of color. And now not only did Sanders get more voters of color than he did when he in 2016, but now even Buttigieg got more voters of color than Biden.

GUTFELD: I like when you say his name.

HEGSETH: Is it Buttigieg?

GUTFELD: It's Buttigieg.

COMPAGNO: So, I'm just saying -- I'm just saying Mayor Pete. I'm just saying that, basically everything about Biden that we thought was, you know, set in stone --

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: -- has been totally obliterated and we're only in Iowa.

WILLIAMS: What are you talking about? Where did you get more voters of color?

COMPAGNO: Everything. Right here

HEGSETH: He got more voters of color in Iowa that Biden did.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say -- let me just say --

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: Outpace Biden 50 percent to 30 percent.

WILLIAMS: -- that's pretty hard to do because there aren't many voters of color in Iowa. OK?

HEGSETH: What do you think, Dana?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: So, I think, so Mayor Pete has said, as he said, if they come within five of Joe Biden -- I'm sorry, of Sanders on Tuesday, they will consider that a win for them because that's Sanders' home turf, he won it in 2016. For Biden he has a chance tonight to see if this retreat that he had in Delaware --

HEGSETH: Maybe he's preparing for tonight.

PERINO: Well --

WILLIAMS: That's right.

PERINO: No. I think look, they knew they had a to make a change. They've already started to announce them. And part of them what they need to do is they need to show that they are willing to make some changes so that the media will write that they recognize that they have a problem, they need to make some changes.

He has started to try to punch now against Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete, but it's hard for him to land a punch.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And you -- some people think he should've been punching for a long time because now Bernie Sanders, he's got this the big M.O. as Bush 41 used to say. But it would be an amazing comeback story if he wins in New Hampshire or Nevada or South Carolina.

HEGSETH: I mean, Greg, do you see comeback Joe here making a big change?

GUTFELD: I see go away Joe in a polite -- what they're trying to figure out a way. I don't know. Did you want to ask me about Liz?

HEGSETH: I do.

GUTFELD: Yes. I want --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: It is amazing. If you get in third place --

(CROSSTALK)

HEGSETH: Actually, we got a clip. Hold on. We've got a clip of Liz Warren. Remember she's --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes. She's getting away with murder here.

HEGSETH: Watch this.

GUTFELD: Metaphorically.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I believe these women without any equivocation. And I apologize, personality that they had a bad experience on the campaign. I'm also very aware that racism and oppression in this country has left a long legacy. I take responsibility for this and I'm working with my team to address this kind of stuff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEGSETH: You had eight women of color quit her campaign in Nevada. That's her response. What do you think?

GUTFELD: I don't know if maybe Emily and Dana should cover their ears because I'm going to say something very mean.

PERINO: I'm all ears.

GUTFELD: She's a big -- she has a big poo-poo head. She is a big poo-poo head because she's the queen of white privilege. And she's blaming America for her sins.

This is a woman who got to where she was pretending to be a minority and then she has audacity, she finger point her to like tell -- say that it's America's long history of racism and stuff.

You know, it tells you how bad the Democrat Party is right now. And she is getting -- because it's such a mess, she was able to sneak by. Did you even remember that there is a debate tonight? A three-hour debate. Who on Friday night, who on Friday night is going to sit through a debate with these clowns? Maybe the bozos at Newsweek. I don't know. But nobody. We all have lives. I'm going to go out to dinner. What are you going to do?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I have to unpack and repack.

WILLIAMS: Yes. But you know what? It's going to make news.

GUTFELD: It'll probably, it might make news.

WILLIAMS: They will make news. Let's catch it in the Saturday morning paper.

GUTFELD: What do you think is going to happen?

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, look, Pete, you said it a moment ago. Pete Buttigieg is the mayor of, what do you say the fourth largest --

(CROSSTALK)

HEGSETH: The fourth largest town in Indiana.

WILLIAMS: OK. All right. So, can you imagine --

(CROSSTALK)

HEGSETH: Come on.

WILLIAMS: -- if you -- all right. So, yes. But if you're Joe Biden's campaign manager's strategist that's what you are saying. Hey, remind people this guy has never won make a statewide election.

GUTFELD: So, you're going to see Biden --

HEGSETH: That Biden works?

WILLIAMS: So, if you're -- if you're advising him on Sanders, again --

(CROSSTALK)

HEGSETH: But do you really think he's capable of delivering --

WILLIAMS: Yes. No. Stop. Please.

HEGSETH: -- you can watch this guy in debate performances.

WILLIAMS: He's -- he'll do fine.

HEGSETH: No, he's meandering from one answer to another and then he's making a joke and then the moderator cuts him off so he stops.

WILLIAMS: Pete, Pete, he was trying to play vanilla because if this is a referendum on Donald Trump --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That's racist, Juan.

WILLIAMS: -- Donald Trump loses. So, he, everybody on the Democratic side is saying, look, just play it easy. He's made a mistake, he needs to become more forward and imagine, what would Donald Trump say about Bernie Sanders. He already has said it this week, communist.

GUTFELD: Yes, he's right.

PERINO: Well, I mean. Well, yes.

GUTFELD: He is.

PERINO: Mayor Pete, I just want to say about Mayor Pete and this idea that he is only a mayor of this small town.

HEGSETH: Yes.

PERINO: So, I remember this dinner with Barack Obama in 2006.

GUTFELD: It must be nice.

PERINO: I know. Look, listen. So, I was just a deputy press secretary at the time. He was first term there. We got -- we got to talking because we're sitting at the same table. I got home and Peter said, how was your dinner? I said I got to meet the new senator from Illinois, Barack Obama, he's a really nice guy. I could see him being president in like, 20 years.

And lo and behold he is the nominee and he is the president. So, a community organizer and somebody who had served two terms in the Senate became president. I wouldn't say that somebody like Mayor Pete couldn't do it.

GUTFELD: That's different than mayor of --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No. But --

PERINO: Community organizer?

GUTFELD: The way you say it.

COMPAGNO: He is soaring. He is surging

PERINO: Yes.

HEGSETH: You just look him -- you just look at him on a stage against Donald Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: He needs a lot of support.

WILLIAMS: Can I --

PERINO: No, I agree but I just --

HEGSETH: Hold on. Last point.

WILLIAMS: But I just want to make one last point.

HEGSETH: Real quick.

WILLIAMS: One last point, South Carolina and Nevada are not Buttigieg territory. And I just -- there's the poll that don't show -- nobody thinks that.

PERINO: That's true.

HEGSETH: So, Juan predict it even more chaos for the Democrats.

All right. Growing coronavirus concerns in the U.S. A big update on that cruise ship docked a couple of miles from here in New Jersey, coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Health officials are not taking any chances as the coronavirus outbreak threaten to put Americans at risk. A cruise ship making an unscheduled stop in New Jersey, just miles from millions of people here in New York City. Four passengers taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

And another cruise ship off the coast of Japan is under quarantine with 61 sick passengers. They are about 2,600 people aboard that ship including more than 400 Americans.

So far, the coronavirus has killed over 600 people globally.

Greg, I wanted to point out that this ship that made an unscheduled stop in New Jersey, passengers on that ship told our Bryan Llenas that they learned about their quarantine and this unscheduled stop from watching Fox News, not from the cruise line itself.

GUTFELD: That's amazing. That's how great Fox News is. We're ahead of the game. You know, only New Jersey can dock a ship with coronavirus be considered an improvement. kidding. I love New Jersey.

PERINO: I love Jersey.

GUTFELD: I love New Jersey. I love New Jersey more than life itself actually. It's probably one of the most underrated states in the union.

HEGSETH: It is.

GUTFELD: It is. It's home of the misfits. All right. Dr. Siegel said something interesting about this -- about the cruise ship outside of Japan. That it's a perfect medical study to see how contagious the viruses --

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- because you have the population contained there and you can see, and from what they're being -- what they're saying, is if you get the proper treatment and you -- are you -- the death rate is very low. I think it's like, I mean, 1 to 2 percent is still pretty high. That's like the flu, I think. But they're saying that this isn't -- that this isn't as bad as people say. However, I do believe that we have to make super precautions when people are coming here.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

GUTFELD: To have them and --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: When they did the press conference today, I thought they might announce more travel bans.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: But they didn't. I want you to take a listen to Dr. Siegel, Pete, and then get your take on this. This is what he says could actually be happening in china that we don't know about.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: They roped off entire regions of up to 60 million people causing panic, cutting off supply lines, helping to spread the virus. And we now have up to 600 deaths, and I believe we have way more deaths than that and way more cases than that, probably close to 100,000 cases.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Might not be surprising.

HEGSETH: Yes. I mean, no surprise at all --

PERINO: Yes.

HEGSETH: -- that the communist Chinese would be lying about the extent of this considering the hit their economy would take when their economy has already that many hits. And you when you are --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And also, that they --

HEGSETH: -- collected as government you don't care about the individual, you heard them all in, there's no consequences because no information keeps them --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Well, they don't care about anybody because let it go for two months before they told anyone.

HEGSETH: A hundred percent. So, yes. it's definitely serious. But what's mt, you mentioned Fox News. I've watched a couple of these interviews of these couples in their cabins.

PERINO: Yes.

HEGSETH: That's your experiment right there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

HEGSETH: Three weeks in a 200 square-foot cabin with your significant other, with no access to go anywhere?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Everybody should do that.

HEGSETH: That's a reality show.

GUTFELD: Yes. Everybody should do that first.

PERINO: How would that go, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Boy, it's not good. You know, I just want to reiterate. I think that the, from what I'm reading, it's only like 2 percent or less than 2 percent -- I mean, the flu, the flu can take you out and this can take you out. But it seems to me we have to be very careful because I think media can contribute to the idea of somehow, you know, everybody should be in --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Panicking.

WILLIAMS: -- a panic. The fact is --

PERINO: And the Trump administration came out today to say that the chances of Americans getting this is very, very low.

WILLIAMS: Yes. And I think that given our public health official success in dealing with past problems especially like recently Ebola but as far back as SARS.

GUTFELD: Zika.

WILLIAMS: They've done very well. There's reason to think that our public health officials can't deal with this.

COMPAGNO: I have so many thoughts. First is that face masks everybody are designed and should be selected for the size of particles. So just because you see one put one on, it doesn't protect yourself or other people.

Number two, yes, the biggest threat is the fact that totally the Chinese government is mischaracterizing the level of infection that's happening. And even though it is less deadly than we thought and less deadly than SARS, it's my understanding it is spreading faster, which leads me to my next point which is why we should all care a lot more about these homeless explosions especially on the west coast because of that disease.

GUTFELD: Interesting.

COMPAGNO: If we are this nervous about the coronavirus enough to put it on every block of every show, this is exactly what every network should be covering out of Skid Row in Los Angeles and the rat population explosion. Because 100 percent ever since I read outbreak at age like seven, yes, we are all going to die by a virus. That's nothing to do with temperature -- the oceans. This is how we're all going to go. You heard it here first.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

GUTFELD: Emily is Nostradamus.

COMPAGNO: Yes, diseases.

PERINO: But you should -- everybody should watch pandemic on Netflix. It's a documentary series. I watched it last week, very interesting. But you won't be scared if you --

GUTFELD: I like the amazing --

COMPAGNO: I rest my case.

PERINO: You did?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: You like that, Greg?

GUTFELD: The first season was great.

WILLIAMS: Oh, that was terrific.

GUTFELD: Yes.

HEGSETH: I hear that handwashing is good too.

GUTFELD: You don't need to wear -- you don't need to wear the mask outside. Because actually when people put them down, it collects star stuff.

PERINO: More stuff. All right, the "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

GUTFELD: Now you know. Now you know.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, Liberal California might be putting an end to school fitness test. The governor there is proposing a suspension of the tests due to concerns that they promote bullying and body discrimination. So I guess we have obesity and diabetes in one hand or bullying and discrimination on the other. Juan --

PERINO: I think I still have the sit-up record at Ellis Elementary School in Denver, Colorado and I am offended that the governor would think this.

COMPAGNO: Nice. Yes.

WILLIAMS: Is that right? The sit-up record.

COMPAGNO: Top that, Juan.

PERINO: I think I did. I think I had the sit-up record for a really long time.

GUTFELD: You were turning -- you are now Tracy Flick.

PERINO: We were the Road Runners.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think it's great. I have no -- I know that people can say this is P.C., but you know what, I think we need kids to be healthy and learn how to stay physically fit throughout life. And if people have a bad experience in elementary school -- oh, I'm not one of the fast kids, I'm not one of the, you know, strong kids, and then turn off the exercise, that's not good. So maybe we should look at new ways to get people involved.

GUTFELD: But Juan, you know what, the thing -- the thing that's great when you do terrible in sports is you go to only 1.000001 percent ends up in pro anything athletics, right? When you find out your crap at sports, what do you do, you find something you love that makes money, right? Who cares if you don't like sports?

COMPAGNO: Like Jeff Bezos.

GUTFELD: Yes, you become Bezos or you become the other dude --

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. Wait a minute. I think you said you know, you weren't so great at sports, right?

GUTFELD: I was awesome, but I chose not to perform.

WILLIAMS: OK. OK. But you stay in shape, right?

GUTFELD: I do. I do.

WILLIAMS: So take care --

GUTFELD: I jog nude in the mornings.

PERINO: Oh my god.

WILLIAMS: I missed that. But anyway, you know how to take care of yourself now, and I think that we all know --

HEGSETH: Isn't what we do in school supposed to be a reflection of what we value. I mean, California went from Arnold Schwarzenegger who was like the leader of the presidential challenge on physical fitness to Gavin Newsome, who's saying we're not going to do it. I mean, I remember doing all these things and --

PERINO: I bet your kids are good at all of it.

HEGSETH: They enjoy it. I forced them to.

GUTFELD: Do you remember -- do you remember the rope?

PERINO: I was actually good at it, but I didn't like it.

GUTFELD: I mean, in my apartment, Pete.

HEGSETH: I remember that one. It was the day that may be the most nervous in school because you wanted --

PERINO: Yes.

HEGSETH: And I think it's because --

WILLIAMS: Yes, but you had -- you had added pressure because of your dad.

HEGSETH: Well, yes. PERINO: My dad came to the -- on a field day, my dad came in the parents had to race and I'll never forget my dad in his cowboy boots beat all the other parents in the 40-yard dash.

WILLIAMS: Pretty cool.

HEGSETH: With his boots?

PERINO: In his boots.

WILLIAMS: No, I was saying that Pete's dad was a coach, so Pete's dad would require him. You know, you got to live up to your dad's --

HEGSETH: I wanted to have supper that night.

WILLIAMS: Yes, really.

COMPAGNO: I loved all those physical. I mean, I loved all that stuff. OK, next up. President Trump touting this during the State of the Union.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We created a brand new branch of the United States Armed Forces. It's called Space Force. Very important.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: But what should the government actually call the troops of the Space Force? A top Pentagon official ruling out spaceman and space cadet, but a final determination hasn't been made and they are open to ideas. So you guys, I thought we could brainstorm I have a few ideas. Intergalactic Warriors, Galactic Defenders, Earth Defender, Star Soldier, Starfleet, Space Trooper, Stormtroopers if it's not copyrighted. If it's not copyrighted.

WILLIAMS: Stormtroopers? That's the wrong -- that's the wrong team.

COMPAGNO: OK, whatever. But I'm just saying, right? How fun that we all get to contribute. What should we name them?

GUTFELD: It should actually -- Trump should make it into a contest and whoever names it gets to have the first suit. I just think if you put space in front of anything --

PERINO: It works.

GUTFELD: It's good. It works. Space dog, spacesuit, space-space.

COMPAGNO: Do you like Galactic, Intergalactic?

PERINO: I like double space.

GUTFELD: Double-space.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. When -- and what was the name of that movie? Toy Story. They had -- they named their hero after Buzz Aldrin.

GUTFELD: Yes

COMPAGNO: Buzz Lightyear?

WILLIAMS: Was it Buzz Lightyear?

COMPAGNO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So you could do something --

HEGSETH: I like -- I like super troopers or space warriors. You can't do spacemen, that's too gender-specific, you know. You can't do that anymore these days.

WILLIAMS: You do space ranger.

HEGSETH: Your people -- your guys would -- you Democrats to be against that.

WILLIAMS: Space rangers?

COMPAGNO: But ranger is already --

WILLIAMS: No you can't do Spaceman.

COMPAGNO: Wait, did you guys like any of my ideas?

WILLIAMS: You know, you could do --

COMPAGNO: Intergalactic warriors, galactic defenders?

PERINO: I don't think you can do intergalactic of anything.

WILLIAMS: Space rangers or you could do -- how about space people?

COMPAGNO: Boring.

WILLIAMS: Like the Washington football team.

COMPAGNO: All right, this is an important -- this is a really important topic. We have to get to this. It's very important. Pamela Anderson reportedly says she jumped way too fast into her fifth marriage. It only lasted 12 short days. The former Baywatch star married Hollywood producer Jon Peters in a secret ceremony last month and immediately regretted the union. Anderson attributes the split to her heart being too open.

So with this topic, we got a company in like a whole packet of research. And when I read about Elizabeth Warren was married to Nicky Hilton for a short eight months, in my head --

GUTFELD: What? Liz Warren?

WILLIAMS: Who told you that?

COMPAGNO: I mean, Elizabeth -- sorry, Elizabeth Taylor. I meant Elizabeth Taylor. I thought that you're (INAUDIBLE). I have a brain. I'm sorry. Just sent away. Save me.

GUTFELD: All right, OK, 12-day marriage.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

GUTFELD: That is like, you know how dog years in Hollywood, It's a year per day. So that is a lot. 12 years they stayed together.

PERINO: You should get half.

GUTFELD: You should get half.

HEGSETH: I just love the quote from her friend or spokesperson. She does not operate at the same wavelength as other people. She has a huge heart and she loves big, fast, and hard.

PERINO: Yes. That's amazing.

HEGSETH: I'm quoting. I'm just quoting.

WILLIAMS: That was him. Not me. That was him.

HEGSETH: Just quoting.

PERINO: But when Hollywood treats marriage so cavalierly, it's like you can stop lecturing us about others, please.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but you know what, imagine if those two had been on that ship.

GUTFELD: Who knows, it might have worked --

PERINO: You know what?

GUTFELD: It might have worked out their problem.

WILLIAMS: It might have worked out their problem.

PERINO: I bet -- I bet in 12 years it's going to be a musical on Broadway about two people who met on the coronavirus ship and got married.

WILLIAMS: And stayed married hopefully.

PERINO: And their immune system was amazing.

COMPAGNO: All right, don't go anywhere, you guys. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're answering your questions. First one from Alex W. What is your favorite sound? Emily?

COMPAGNO: My dog.

GUTFELD: What kind of sound does he make?

COMPAGNO: Like breathing and say hi, everything, just everything about her. You know, but really, like to wake up to her little sound like being there, like with playing like (INAUDIBLE) or classical music or silence around you. I don't know. The list is long.

GUTFELD: Yes. Pete, what's your favorite sound?

HEGSETH: Besides the Fox News bomb?

PERINO: Good answer. Good answer.

HEGSETH: I don't know. Maybe -- you know the sound it makes when you turn on the hot tub and the bubble start.

GUTFELD: Oh my god. That's a great sound.

HEGSETH: That's a great sound.

GUTFELD: That's a great sound.

HEGSETH: You know you're going into something.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes, yes, yes. Pete Hegseth in a hot tub.

COMPAGNO: Nice.

GUTFELD: Fans of Pete Hegseth. All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I like birds in the morning.

GUTFELD: Oh that's nice. Birds in the morning are nice. Dana, you hate every sound.

PERINO: The only sound I like is when the cork coming out of a bottle.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes, the cork coming out of the bottle. Good one.

COMPAGNO: Great answers.

GUTFELD: Yes, I was going to say I like turn signals. Don't you like turn signals?

PERINO: No.

WILLIAMS: Especially when people leave them on.

GUTFELD: I know. I'm in the car --

PERINO: I hate the ding, ding, ding of those. I hate phone noises. I hate them. Nobody needs -- you do not need an alert on your phone.

GUTFELD: I didn't -- I didn't say I hated your sound. Why do you have to say you hated my sound.

PERINO: Because you don't hate uncorking of wine bottle.

GUTFELD: Well, no, I'm not. But now I do.

HEGSETH: You're talking about the --

GUTFELD: Yes, I love that. I love -- I love any kind of technical sounds.

PERINO: You're good at sounds. Guys -- boys are always good at sounds.

GUTFELD: You know that ASMR kind of stuff.

COMPAGNO: No.

GUTFELD: All right, nevermind.

WILLIAMS: You know, just kind of think of it. You know, the typewriter. When people had really manual typewriters, and they were good. That's a good sound.

GUTFELD: Yes. They sounded great.

PERINO: You have one. You never told me anything about it.

GUTFELD: Oh, it's great. Yes, it's great. I love it.

HEGSETH: Do you drive a lot, Greg?

GUTFELD: Not lately. But we'll get to that later. All right. LMTURN1 says, what's the coolest thing you own? Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I can think -- I like -- I was in South Africa when Mandela was released from prison. And I was with him and he signed the front page of the newspaper that day from Soweto. So, the Sowetan.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's nice.

WILLIAMS: And then the other thing I had this interesting is I have a baseball with a picture of Abe Lincoln imprinted on it. You know, 16th President of the United States and it's signed by Barack Obama.

GUTFELD: I thought you're going to say it was Abe Lincoln.

WILLIAMS: Yes, he's an old friend.

GUTFELD: Barack Obama, I mean, OK, but Abe -- do they -- do they have baseball -- they probably didn't have baseball back then. I don't know. Emily, what is the coolest thing you own? I know you're going to say it.

COMPAGNO: Yes. I mean, it is by far my 1972 Mach One.

GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.

COMPAGNO: Right?

GUTFELD: Cars are the greatest.

COMPAGNO: They are.

GUTFELD: They're the greatest. Pete.

HEGSETH: It used to be my Jose Canseco rookie card. But that has dropped in value substantially over the years. Now it's AR-15.

GUTFELD: Nice. AR-15. All right, Dana, do you have an AR-15?

PERINO: I don't. But I do have Nash Metropolitan.

GUTFELD: Yes. Is that your favorite thing now?

PERINO: No. My favorite thing -- that's Peter's favorite. My favorite thing is the painting of Jasper as a puppy that 43 did. That's my very favorite thing.

GUTFELD: That's pretty good. I'm going to have to go with the car, the Facel Vega.

COMPAGNO: The Vega, yes.

GUTFELD: But nobody knows what that thing is.

PERINO: Nobody has seen it in 20 years.

GUTFELD: Nobody has seen it. But I still think about it from time to time. I dream. Oh, I'm on T.V. All right, what is something that everyone looks stupid doing? Dana?

PERINO: Oh my.

GUTFELD: Oh wait, I skipped -- I skipped a question.

PERINO: That's a good one though.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do that one. I skipped the --

PERINO: I would have to say, changing the sheets on the bed.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's a good one.

WILLIAMS: Wait, why was that?

PERINO: Because you always get it wrong.

GUTFELD: It's hard. It's hard. By the way, the worst thing is when you do the fitted thing and it goes here and the other one pops over and hits you in the face. And then you try and you go --

PERINO: And Peter and I always have it going the wrong way the first time always.

COMPAGNO: Totally. Blowing their nose.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes, that's true. It never looks good.

COMPAGNO: That's the end part of it. They're like --

WILLIAMS: An end part?

GUTFELD: And you instinctively look.

COMPAGNO: Oh, God. I want to throw up. I can't.

HEGSETH: When you get the trace residue.

COMPAGNO: No, I can't. I shouldn't have brought this up.

GUTFELD: The trace residue? Is that a weatherman? Trace residue with the news. The nose news. You got a 60 percent chance of boogers.

HEGSETH: It's true though. You never get a clean blowing of your nose.

WILLIAMS: Oh stop. Please stop.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: All right. All right.

GUTFELD: Number one. I'm talking about number three. I don't know. Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, we just stick with the theme. How about -- how about sticking that Q-tip in your ear. T That looks pretty stupid.

PERINO: Wait. That's not stupid things.

GUTFELD: No, those are private -- I mean, it's something that you see --

WILLIAMS: You see --

HEGSETH: I think guys --

PERINO: Like when you trip and fall.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Nobody looks good doing that.

COMPAGNO: Dance, dance --

GUTFELD: I was going to say dancing in general.

HEGSETH: I would say large men also doing yoga.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's good.

HEGSETH: There's no way to make that look good.

GUTFELD: Stretching in general. Everybody knows that nobody needs to stretch. It's an illusion.

PERINO: That's not true.

GUTFELD: No, it is. Science bears it out. Science, whose buddy of mine says that don't stretch. He's also my dealer.

COMPAGNO: People say running at the airport.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Oh, running at the airport. Winner, winner.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You're not supposed -- anytime it looks like you care too much about something. "ONE MORE THING" --

COMPAGNO: Oh my God.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING" on this Friday. Dana?

PERINO: All right, so you may have noticed that everyone at Fox except for Greg is wearing red today for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Movement. Now, this is important. Nearly 45 percent of women aged 20 and over are living with some form of heart disease. And women's symptoms are different from men's. And you should really go to wearredday.org just to check it out and understand.

And also, Valentine's Day is right around the corner, gentlemen, next Friday the 14th. And you can get some new Fox gear. All items at the Fox store are 15 percent off.

GUTFELD: Are you kidding?

PERINO: Yes, get that for Elena.

GUTFELD: Yes, she'll love it.

PERINO: You can get Animals Are Great collars and leashes. You can get Fox News jackets, mugs, hats, even socks. Oh, that looks good on you, Pete.

HEGSETH: You like that?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I think that's probably the most romantic gift you give to her.

PERINO: What you do, you go to shop.foxnews.com.

HEGSETH: It depends on the relationship, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I mean, I think they're pretty good.

COMPAGNO: I love that red hat.

PERINO: Yes, the red had.

WILLIAMS: Yes. That's the one I like.

COMPAGNO: I love everything.

WILLIAMS: All right.

PERINO: Here you go, Juan.

GUTFELD: Red, red.

WILLIAMS: Thank you. Thank you. All right, I'm going to go now. Do you know jokes about pizza are not funny? Why? Because they're cheesy and dangerous. Why dangerous? Well, apparently, a lot of people get hurt eating pizza. People going to the hospital after an accident involving pizza jump 50 percent in 2018. Some people fell while carrying the pizza upstairs. Others cut themselves with pizza knives.

COMPAGNO: What?

WILLIAMS: One 17-year-old stuck a fork on the roof of his mouth while he was eating pizza.

COMPAGNO: OK --

WILLIAMS: And a young woman swallowed her tongue ring eating a slice.

GUTFELD: Well, that's on the tongue ring.

WILLIAMS: OK. National pizza day is Sunday. Sunday is pizza -- National Pizza Day. So if you're going to have some pizza this weekend, be careful.

PERINO: National Pizza Day?

GUTFELD: Everything has a day now.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Too many -- we don't -- we don't need another day.

HEGSETH: Greg, we celebrate everyone on "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND."

COMPAGNO: You're going to get all that pizza on Sunday.

HEGSETH: Tune in on Sunday. We'll have pizza all morning long.

WILLIAMS: All right, Greg, you're up.

GUTFELD: All right. Oh, let's do the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW" tomorrow night at 10:00 p.m. I got Rob Long. I got Dagen McDowell, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. This is going to be the biggest victory lap ever, and it's going to be great. And then -- but at 8:00, Jesse Watters. And who does he have? The guy, Steve Bannon 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Watters, you owe me for doing this plug.

All right, and then let's do this. Greg's diet tips. You know, the thing about strawberries, they're high in copper, vitamin C, Vitamin E. They're fibrous, Dana.

WILLIAMS: Dana.

GUTFELD: But look at this little fella. He's never seen one before. That's -- I think that's called --

PERINO: Lemur?

GUTFELD: A bushbaby. It's a bushbaby. But look, he's never seen one. He doesn't know what to do. Isn't that kind of adorable? Look at how he stands on his hind legs. That's a lot like me.

COMPAGNO: I don't know.

GUTFELD: Trying to get a drink at a bar.

PERINO: Is he going to eat it?

GUTFELD: You know what?

PERINO: I like how he can turn his head like that.

GUTFELD: Every time he hops, I get a little warm -- a little warmer inside.

PERINO: You tingled down on your leg.

GUTFELD: You tingled down on my leg. Isn't that great though?

PERINO: A tingle down on your leg would not be good.

GUTFELD: Yes. Believe me, I know that feeling too.

GUTFELD: Is that a tough call between dietary tips and animals are great?

GUTFELD: Yes. You know why? Because I know a lot -- when I do the animals are great thing, the audience doesn't see all of these people cringing. They hate the sound -- the song.

HEGSETH: I love it.

GUTFELD: Yes, because you --

HEGSETH: I'm not just --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You're a patriot. Pete, you're a patriot.

PERINO: You're a patriot, oh god.

GUTFELD: Dana is a communist. That's why she's wearing.

PERINO: Why are you not wearing red? Why are you not wearing red?

WILLIAMS: All right. Be nice, be nice to each other. It's the weekend. Pete, you're up.

HEGSETH: Speaking of the weekend. So I've had some interesting stand-up assignments on "FOX AND FRIENDS over the years. But check this out. 9 Australia reporter, her name is Sarah Cawte doing a hit with a snake around her neck. Watch.

PERINO: No, no, no, no, no. No, I watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH CAWTE, REPORTER, 9 AUSTRALIA: He just bit my microphone.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just stay still.

CAWTE: He's biting my microphone. What do I do?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You'll be all right. It's just the mic that he's seeing.

CAWTE: But what if he sees my hand?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEGSETH: That's just before the hit. She goes on to give a report while the snakes still wrapped around her neck.

GUTFELD: But she is wearing red, Dana.

PERINO: Well, I mean, she's participating.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And she even did it for two days because it was like you know --

WILLIAMS: Was that snake poisonous?

HEGSETH: I don't -- I did not do enough research to find out.

PERINO: You are good at "ONE MORE THING." That's how we do it.

WILLIAMS: All right, all right, Emily, you're up.

COMPAGNO: That is like -- well, I would never do that.

WILLIAMS: Go, Emily, go.

COMPAGNO: OK. All right, first, happy birthday, Johnny. We love you, vital member of the team. Secondly, best "ONE MORE THING" of all time. Check out this dog who lives in Seattle and he rides the bus by himself every day. His name is Eclipse. He's a mastador.

And basically what happened was one day him and -- him and his owner were waiting for the bus and the owner took too long getting on the bus, so the dog gets on the bus, doors closed, and he gets off at the dog park, and he now does it all by himself every day. And that -- what you see on his collar is the little like -- what's it called, bus card -- that he takes and everyone knows him. Eclipse, he's the celebrity Seattle adorable dog.

PERINO: That's so cute.

COMPAGNO: Look how cute he is.

GUTFELD: I don't believe it.

HEGSETH: I bet they have an ordinance. That should not be allowed.

GUTFELD: I think that's a man in a suit.

COMPAGNO: You guys --

GUTFELD: It's a little man in a suit, Emily.

COMPAGNO: No.

GUTFELD: You were taken again.

COMPAGNO: Nope. You're just jealous because it looks cuter than your little owl --

WILLIAMS: What if -- what if people aren't comfortable with a dog?

COMPAGNO: Dude, I get on the bus -- no --

WILLIAMS: All right, set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of THE FIVE.

