Ingraham: When birthright goes wrong

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, thanks so much. I am Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight, just one week out from the all- important midterm election as Sean said, President Trump taking aim at birth right citizenship.



Tonight, we are going to expose the whistle and blow the whistle on another shady part of this. Birth tourism. Now you don't want to miss this unbelievable story that we will highlight tonight, it doesn't get nearly the coverage it should get. And as a second caravan now clashes with police at the Guatemala Mexico border, the Guatemalan equivalent of our CIA chief is going to join us tonight to tell us what his services have discovered about who is actually behind the caravan organizing.



Plus, the race to abolish free speech. A scourge once relegated to college campuses is now essentially infiltrating every facet of political life. Tonight we will show you how one phrase has been used repeatedly to silence Trump and his supporters. And as I said, it's our one year anniversary tonight so make sure to and stay for some of the highlights and low lights -- no. Just the highlights of our biggest interviews for the past years, but first, when birthright goes wrong. That is the focus of tonight's "Angle."



From the second President Trump announces plans to address birthright citizenship earlier today, the left freak out. Now here's what the president told Axios.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby and that baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all those benefits. It's ridiculous and it has to end.



JONATHAN SWAN, AXIOS: Have you talked about that with council?



TRUMP: Yes, I have.



SWAN: So we are in a process?



TRUMP: It is still in the process. It will happen. We have an executive order.



INGRAHAM: An executive order, now, predictably open borders media types were quick to denounce the president and condemn his even raising idea of ending birthright citizenship.



DANA BASH, CNN: As if we needed it, there's more evidence that immigration remains the President's animating issue. This new proposal to end birthright citizenship.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is talking about birthright citizenship and I think he is done to just simply to inflame the issue.



DAVID GREGORY, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: I mean, this is the hard-liner immigration message, the fear of immigrants changing the way of life of Americans.



SUNNY HOSTIN, THE VIEW, ABC: It really hearkens back to some of the darkest chapters of American's history where in 1857, the Dred Scott decision.



INGRAHAM: Well, move over Encyclopedia Britannica. Look, this is default behavior of all those deflected with Trump derangement syndrome. When they are faced with an inconvenient truth. They demonize the President, and just dismissed out of hand of the issue. Heaven forbid we actually present the American people with a factual unbiased presentation of the issue.



First of all, President Trump had already committed to ending birthright citizenship during the campaign, so aside from his mentioning the drafting of executive order in the pathway to fulfilling his promise, it's hardly a news flash. And why is this an important issue in the first place with the president? So many of his supporters and I would dare say Democrats as well. A lot of it goes for the money. Consider the number of children born to illegals each year.



Back in 2010, the center for immigration studies estimated that between 300,000 and 400,000 are born to illegal aliens in the United States annually. Now that figure is bound to be a lot higher today given the new research that the number of illegals in the U.S. is at least double what was originally thought. Or, about 22 million. Let's conservatively say that 400,000 children are born every year in the United States to illegal immigrants.



While those are people that hardworking U.S. taxpayers have to educate, and for whom they provide health care, and in many cases food stamps. Obviously infrastructure, et cetera, et cetera. CIS estimates that the annual cost to the U.S. taxpayers of children born to illegal aliens is a staggering $2.4 billion. You think our vets and our homeless and our inner city schools could use that money? Maybe we could even pay down some of the debt.



Well, to borrow down a little further, a 2015 CIS report found 51 percent of immigrant headed households used at least one federal program. Cash, food, housing or medical care compared to only 30 percent of native households. And we aren't just talking by the way about folks on these over stays or who cross the border illegally.



Many of you would be stunned to know that there are entire industries both here and abroad that are now devoted to gaining the birthright citizenship system. It's called birth tourism and it's become big business in the United States, attracting immigrants from China, Taiwan, Mexico, Russia, and Turkey. What they do is they purchase package deals, where they come to the U.S. as a visitor for a month or several months and have their baby on American soil. For upwards of $50,000 these foreigners are guaranteed U.S. citizenship for their children. It's wild.



And that furnishes them of course, with preferential college treatment, when the kids reach age 18 and they also can sponsor the parents for green cards on their 21st birthday. That is pretty nifty. So I'm sure this is what our founders intended when they were drafting the 14th Amendment, right. Now contrary to what Obama and s many in the left are saying today, President Trump by questioning birthright citizenship, you know, mantra is provoking a conversation that I think is sorely needed in the country.



So, rather than just castigating the president or caricaturing his position. Why not have a substantive debate on it. How he wanted to proceed with immigration in United States seems like a worthy conversation to me to have especially during the midterm election. And up until now, Trump is the only president who has been willing to have that debate. What are the Democrats afraid of here? And that is the "Angle."



Joining me now with reaction, Dr. John Eastman, he is a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute and constitutional law professor at Chapman University. And Andy McCarthy is a contributing at National review and a Fox News contributor. John, I want to start with you because you wrote in "The New York Times" that birthright citizenship is not actually in the constitution. So why does the left think it is?



JOHN EASTMAN, SENIOR FELLOW, CLAREMONT INSTITUTE: Well, they have misunderstood one of the causes and the constitution. There's actually two requirements for automatic citizenship. You have to be born on U.S. soil, and you have to be subject to the jurisdiction. And they just read that last clause out of the constitution as if it's not there, as if it means the same thing as being physically present here, but for those that ratify and those that drafted that language, it meant subject to the complete jurisdiction, not subject to allegiance to any foreign power and that is what mandates birthright citizenship. So the children are citizen, the children are lawful permanent residence, they are automatically citizens if they are born here. But the children of temporary visitors are people who overstayed their visas and certainly the children of people who are not even lawfully present in the United States at all are not automatically citizens according to the constitution. And President Trump's executive order just wants to get the constitutional right.



INGRAHAM: Andy, the reaction today was just over the top, hyperbolic, and even Paul Ryan, we are going to play a little clip from this. Paul Ryan said this, I believe it was on a radio show. Let's listen.



REP. PAUL RYAN, R—WISC., HOUSE SPEAKER: You cannot infect citizenship with an executive order. Like when Obama try changing immigration laws in an executive action and obviously as conservatives, you know, we believe in the constitution. You know, as a conservative on a believer in following the plain text of the constitution. I think in this case, the 14th amendment it's pretty clear.



INGRAHAM: Andy McCarthy, Paul Ryan, outgoing Speaker of the House, not giving it Trump any help there, but he said though, we have to have congressional action. It is that true?



ANDY MCCARTHY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think they should have congressional action, Laura. As a practical matter, personally, I think this is a constitutional provision of the 14th Amendment where we are not only just dealing with the constitutional provision, it's also been codified by Congress. I think they made a pretty clear that they want to weigh in here and that they feel like and rightly so, that they are the supreme branch of the three in terms of defining citizenship.



So, I think there's a very good argument that Trump shouldn't do this by executive order, as a practical matter I must tell you, I think the way the Supreme Court lines up, the only way they have a chance of succeeding on what I and my friend John Eastman think is a correct policy is by getting it done by statute rather than executive order.



But when Ryan says that the Constitution is pretty clear, I don't know what constitution he is reading, because as John just pointed out, there is a very strong interpretation of it that goes back to the people who actually defined it at the time that it was ratified that runs 180 degrees different from the way that Ryan is interpreting it.



INGRAHAM: John Eastman, I want to go back to you on this. Again, I think people and Andy talked about how this has been codified by congress. I think he is talking about -- we don't want to get in the ways of the law, people -- but Section 1401, of the applicable code. Now what is Andy talking about? And again, does this mean that the President as the chief executive officer of the United States, with a concern of who comes into the country and who does not, and who gets citizenship and who doesn't get citizenship, that he does not have the right to do this. Explain the 1401 issue?



EASTMAN: Well, the 1401 issue, Congress has a statute that defined citizenship, but it uses the exact same language as a constitution, so we have to figure out what the constitution means. And like I said before. There are two requirements, born here and is subject to the jurisdiction. Let me give an example. If a British citizen is over here as a tourist, he has to comply with our laws while he is here. He drives on the right side of the road and not the left side of the road, but he is not subject to our allegiance, he doesn't get drafted into our army, he subject to the partial territorial jurisdiction. Not the complete jurisdiction that was intended.



And what the President is trying to do is just enforce that law as written. And I will give you one very good example and I think Andy will agree with me on this. You have to be a citizen in order to get a passport and the one thing that everybody agrees with is the subject of the jurisdiction clause at least excludes the children of diplomats who are here. And yet our passport office is unlawfully giving passports and deeming as citizens the children of diplomats who are clearly not covered by the 14th Amendment. So the President's executive order could for example just tell the passport office to quit violating the law that would be well within his rights as the chief executive of the country.



INGRAHAM: Chuck Grassley looked like he agreed with Paul Ryan today. Which was a little disappointing for those of us who really like Chuck Grassley. I want to just go through the list of countries, not that this matters because we have our own constitution understanding, but that do not offer birthright citizenship -- most of the developed countries other than Canada. Australia, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, the U.K., none of them offer this type of birthright citizenship. Which Andy, we will get into this in a moment. It does create perverse incentives and this birth tourism issue which we are going to get in deeply here, it is a huge problem and we have horrible situations happening in New York and California with their abuses and so forth. How do you think this ultimately comes down Andy?



MCCARTHY: I think a lot of it depends on how it goes up to the Supreme Court, Laura. You are quite right. You know, look, when you hear people defend this, what they say is this is absolutely what the 14th amendment requires, they never say this is good policy because its indefensible policy, but I just think having fought the old military commissions battle back you know, 10 or 12 years ago, however long it was, there was a lot of authority that President Bush had to unilaterally order military commissions and the court told him nevertheless that he needed Congress. And I just think, you know if this goes up to the Supreme Court as an executive order, we lose, if it goes up to the Supreme Court as statute, at least there is a chance.



INGRAHAM: All right. John and Andy, thank you so much. Fascinating conversation. And now onto that story

HANKS: I was alluding to, a shocking one, as result of something called birth tourism, a phenomenon where foreign nationals come to this country to just give birth with the explicit purpose of securing citizenship for their infant. Just in the last month, in a story that got very little attention, a worker at one of these host homes went on a gruesome attack, stabbing two adults and three infants.



One as young as only three days old. This particular site was used primarily by a Chinese citizen seeking to get that all important U.S. passport for their infants. Joining with more, is Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies and Mingli Chen, is an immigration lawyer in New York in the area where this birth center was broken up. Mingli, I want to start with you. This story got very little attention. And you pointed out that some of these birthing centers are properly registered and some are not. Explain that.



MINGLI CHEN, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY: Well, from my experience of dealing with my clients and targeting other customers, I learned that some of the maternity centers are registered, and they are primarily registered as a day care. They are doing something else. They are doing the maternity center providing some type of a full service to the mothers who give birth to the infants, they are providing this and that service without telling the government. So that is against the registration.



INGRAHAM: Well, in this particular case, Mark Krikorian, was just absolutely hideous. "The New York Times" and New York post did big stories on this at the time. The carnage happened around 3:40 a.m., in a three storey home and flushing, the workers provide care to babies born in the U.S. in exchange for thousands of dollars. One of the employees identified as Yufan Wang, went berserk, attacked a 63-year-old colleague, the 31 year- old man and then stabbed three baby girls. At 3-day-old, 2-week-old and 1- month-old. And women show up twice a week pregnant and have their children there, all right under the nose of New York officials.



MARK KRIKORIAN, CENTER FOR IMMIGRATION STUDIES: Yes, but, I mean a lot of these operations are going to be like this, kind of sleazy -- you know, I won't say black market, but they are not properly registered. And there are others that really are higher quality, but it cost a lot more, this seems to be a discount operation. In other words, if you really have a lot of money in China and you want to get a U.S. passport for your kid, there are higher end versions of this kind of thing and it's not just Chinese. There are Russian birth tourism, people from Mexico, this is a big business and it's all legal. That is the problem. These people are not breaking our laws, we are the ones who have this set up of rules that lets people have a kid here, wait for a month or two for the passport to come in, you know in the mail and then they leave. At least the children's illegal immigrants actually grow up here as Americans, these kids -- they never grow up as Americans, they grow up in China where they grow up --



INGRAHAM: And they want the passport again to reinforce this point why?



KRIKORIAN: A couple of reasons. It depends on the people. One, it's kind of an escape hatch. It's like things go bad in your country and you are in China or Turkey, you never know what is going to happen there, it is a way to get out or at least get the kid out. Look, the last helicopter off the embassy are much more likely to have your kid on it if it has a passport. Also, when the kid is an adult, he gets to sponsor you for immigration, so it is kind an almost a retirement program for some people and finally, it is a way of getting cheaper tuition if you want to go let us say, University of California in Berkeley, foreign students have to pay more than U.S. citizens. So it is an easier way of getting to college and then finally for some people it's a way of dodging the draft. If you are in Turkey, you don't want to serve in the Turkish army, and I wouldn't, this is a way to send your kid here.



INGRAHAM: By the way our framers are not, this is not our framers was intended. Mingli, I want to go with you, is China cool with this? I mean, you work with a lot of immigrants from China, or people who come here as tourists and they do this birth tourism, but is China OK with this? It is not a problem?



CHEN: China doesn't care. They don't care even somebody is coming out of the country and going to the United States to give birth to the baby. They just care whether that person or any person like will do something bad to the government, otherwise, giving birth to a baby have nothing to do with the Chinese policy.



INGRAHAM: And when you go to China, Mingli, do you -- just anyone can go to China and get Chinese citizenship, right? That is the way it works there?



CHEN: As far as I understand, the Chinese policy is not.



INGRAHAM: While of course, you have a little different system there which is fine, but you probably want to control their immigration and their citizenship a little differently. Mark and Mingli, thank you so much. And for more on why Trump won and how the GOP could do it again, grab a copy of my new paperback, "Busting the barricades." When I saw the populous revolt. You will love it. It is in bookstore everywhere.



And coming up, as the media busiest itself with Trump birthright citizenship banned. A new migrant caravan is actually storming into Mexico from Guatemala. The head of the Guatemalan secretary of strategic intelligence is here with some inside info about who is behind these new efforts. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: A new migrant caravan is storming violently towards our border. Mexican authorities telling the Associated Press that the migrants quote attacked its agents with rocks, glass bottles and fireworks, while some allegedly carrying guns and even firebombs. As these mobile mobs barrel toward our border, we are learning more about who is actually inside the first caravan. Check out this interview Griff Jenkins conducted with one of the Honduran migrants in the original group.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS REPORTER: Are you willing to break the law to get back to the United States?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (TRANSLATOR): He says he wants to apply for pardon for the felony he committed.



JENKINS: Can you ask him exactly what happened?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (TRANSLATOR): A third-degree felony, attempted murder.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: My Spanish is not great, but I understood that. Now Fox news reporter William La Jeunesse stayed up for us and joins us on the ground in all walks, Mexico, with a live report. William, thank you for staying up, you work such a long day. Tell us what we need to know.



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: That is OK, Laura. Well, I will tell you that the migrants we have spoken to know they are criminals among them. That is why they kind of hang out in groups of five or ten or 15 to watch each other. So you will sleep while I watch your stuff. Now we have interviewed so far two gang members, one from L.A. and one from Houston. A human trafficker and a drug trafficker from North Carolina who said he can't go back because he will be quote, "killed."



So it is not in common to border patrol tells in these large groups they are seeing down the southwest border right now, 100, 200, sometimes 300 people, for there to be criminal aliens among them that is not uncommon. Now we've also been told by law enforcement sources that Mexico has been cooperative in providing Intel to the U.S. that indeed there are people here that have criminal records and in fact that is why President Trump, when he says there are bad guys here, he is not wrong.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I didn't want to run from the Border Patrol. I just want to be legal and safe.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I heard he say, most of us running the caravan, we are not a thug. Not all of us, but you know, there are some people going here that it's true, they are a bad person.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LA JEUNESSE: So that first guy you heard from, he was human trafficker who got arrested in Texas with three illegal aliens in the truck. So here are the stats from border patrol. 2016, almost 13,000 criminal aliens arrested and it's gone down since then but that August figures where that 2018 figure is only through August. The offenses ranged from murder to sexual assault, the largest criminal reentry of a DUI, domestic violence and assault, burglary and theft.



So at this point in time, the U.S. is doing, you know, what it can, it knows there will be people there which of course, is why one of the reasons President Trump is doing what he did. I just want to say that, you know, a lot of people here, they are uninformed about what to expect from the United States. But for the first time yesterday we saw a U.S. immigration lawyer down here who works with migrant groups telling them how to pass a credible interview. How to say, I was threatened, who were you threatened by and what's the relationship? Why you couldn't go through the police, those kind of things. So those are the things that they did with the caravan in March and April in terms of telling these people how to make it into the country, we will have to see with the changes the President is making whether that is possible or not. Back to you.



INGRAHAM: William, just one question. How are they moving from point A to point B? We see all this video of various flatbed trucks, are these just random people, like come on board and I will give you a ride, I mean how is that working?



LA JEUNESSE: Yes, it is. It started out walking, right on last Sunday, you know 10 days ago, whatever and then they started hitchhiking and then different towns have heard about them, of course getting publicity down here, so you are right. Buses, trucks, cabs, vans like this one, they will each pay like a bucks 50 to go from one town to the next. Sometimes 40, 50 miles. Tomorrow they are going to stay here and they are trying to get transportation, 150 buses to take them to Mexico City, where they will go talk to the government about their demands. Now back to you.



INGRAHAM: That is a lot of money, to pay for 150 buses. Thank you, William so much for being there tonight. And so why do the caravans keep coming? Joining me us now from Guatemala City is a Guatemalan secretary of strategic intelligence, Mario Duarte. Mario, we heard from some officials in your country that there are certain organizations funding these caravans. What can you tell us about them?



MARIO DUARTE, GUATEMALAN SECRETARY OF STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE: OK, so before we start, Laura, I wanted to wish you happy anniversary on your great show on behalf of the President Morales. We are great fans out here.



INGRAHAM: Thank you. Thank you so much.



DUARTE: Now back to your question, as you might have heard from the President from Honduras, he spoke with Vice President Pence. They have detected some NGO's, some groups, leftist groups funding this caravan. With funds from leftist countries in Latin America. We are working together with them to find out what is going on, who are their organizations that might be helping them and obviously we are sharing all these information with American intelligence in America security agencies.



INGRAHAM: Mr. Secretary, some folks in the United States wonder, why can't Guatemalans fix what ails Guatemala? I mean, I've been to Guatemala many times, I have a beautiful daughter who was born in Guatemala, and it is one of the most beautiful countries. Natural resources, just natural beauty and incredible people, but obviously, a long history of difficulty and corruption and concern. So, how do you deal with that? I mean that is a big problem. I mean, a lot of people are from Honduras, but before that, a lot of Guatemalans were mixed in as well.



DUARTE: Well, we had detected, some Guatemala -- but as you say most of them are from Honduras. Now, yes Guatemala is a great country. And we have great resources unfortunately through our history, we had had a several difficulties with different ideologies. We had a 36-year internal conflict, and we had to work through that with our citizens and to get of that situation. We've been working on that very hard. President Jimmy Morales administration has been putting a lot of emphasis on building up our institutions, building up our capabilities, and obviously working with partners like the United States and other countries.



INGRAHAM: And Mr. Secretary, your country was not able to hold back that initial caravan, nor was it able to hold back the second caravan that's making its way through Mexico now, nor could Mexico. Why couldn't you hold them back? And what was your sense about the people in this caravan? Are they all just good people who want a job? Are there bad people mixed in, is President Trump right about that?



DUARTE: Well, we are looking at different situations here, Laura. Central American countries, we have an agreement since 2006 or 2008 that our citizens can freely move between the countries as long as they carry their national I.D. and go through a regular immigration process or border checkpoint. These caravans as you might have seen from different videos, it was a very, very big group, over 3,000 people. And when the Guatemalan security forces, let me say that really quickly, we put over 2,000 police officers and close to 1,000 military --



INGRAHAM: Yes, but you couldn't hold them back. We're almost out of time. You couldn't hold them back, though Mr. Secretary. You could stop it.



DUARTE: Yes, there was an issue here. We tried very hard, as you could have seen in the videos. The issue is that these people put babies, women, and the elderly at the front almost like human shields. So when they started pressing them against our security personnel, we had to do our best to protect their lives, to protect their human rights, and their dignity as well. With that in there we always put life first, and we had to protect these people, and obviously that is when the rest of the caravan over pass our security forces.



INGRAHAM: Mr. Secretary, we really appreciate it. We hope you continue to work with the United States government. These caravans have got to stop. It's untenable. It's unsustainable, the people in this country want orderly immigration. I'm sure it's no great shakes for you trying to do with it there as well. So thank you very much for joining us ton,, and we'll check back with you soon.



The rabbi of the Tree of Life Synagogue, believe it or not, on another issue, is receiving hate mail. For what? For welcoming the president's visit to Pittsburgh. Ahead, we examine how those who claim to be opposed to hate may actually be stoking it. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



RABBI JEFFREY MYERS, RABBI FOR TREE OF LIFE SYNAGOGUE: When I first said that the president was welcome, I received a lot of emails, too numerous to count. The thing that saddens me is those emails also contain hate. And it just continues in this vicious cycle, hate promulgating more hate promulgating more hate. And that's just not the solution.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That was Rabbi Myers of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue. Like the rabbi's correspondence, the media is self-righteously claiming to be fighting against hate and anti-Semitism and so forth. But the only thing they seem fixated on is fighting the president.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's really unusual for a sitting president to head to the scene of a tragedy like this and not be in the company of other elected officials. That just goes to show how controversial this last week has been, really, when it comes to this conversation about the president's rhetoric.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I spoke to somebody in Trump world this morning saying why is he going. And the response was, he does care, he's just not any good at it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He does not lean into unity and hope and that message. It doesn't come naturally to him.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me to react to all of this is Dave Bossie, Fox News contributor, coauthor of "Trump's Enemies," and Chris Hahn, former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer. David, let's start with you. Why is a visit to pay respects to the victims of this horrific anti-Semitic slaughter over the weekend controversial?



DAVID BOSSIE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's simply not controversial. It's only the ones with Trump derangement syndrome that want to make it so. They hate this president more than they love the country. I've been saying it a long time, and it's unfortunately. And it's in this time, and I hope -- I think that Chris will agree with me. We all have a responsibility to try to ratchet down the partisanship, not ratchet it up.



The president, as all presidents do, went to the scene of a tragedy to try and pay his respects with the first lady, with his with his son-in-law who is Jewish, with his daughter who is Jewish, to pay respects to those fallen, those first responders that were incredibly brave going after the shooter, and their families. That's what presidents do. And that's what should happen, and we should all take a moment just to take a deep breath, not hyperbolic partisanship.



INGRAHAM: CNN was doing this whole deal, Chris Hahn, on the so called 2,000 protesters, some of them organized. "The Daily Mail" has a big long piece on it tonight by the Democrats for a Socialist America and other leftwing groups, and so forth. And that's fine, they can protest the president. But this is what Ana Navarro said earlier today. I'll have you react.



ANA NAVARRO, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: The reason he's being faulted is because everything he has said beforehand and everything he has said sense makes this act seem like he is checking off a box and just rings hollow.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Chris, is the president checking off a box?



CHRIS HAHN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: I don't know what's in the president's heart, Laura. I think every president should visit scenes like this. I know the city was concerned about security and resources to protect the funerals and other people because they were worried about a copycat. So whether or not he should have been there or not will be debated. I think that will pass very shortly.



What needs to be done by the president, and I agree with Mr. Bossie, is we need to racket down the rhetoric in this country. The president needs to choose his words more carefully. He cannot be saying that he is a nationalist. I am the grandson of people who were chased out of Europe by nationalists and the great grandson of people who were murdered in concentration camps by nationalists. So there are better words to use for love of your country, like patriot, or just love of my country.



But using that word has really set a tone that many in this country have their back up and are angered by the president. I think the president should choose his words more carefully and try to unite the nation, especially -- the election is going to be over a week from tonight, Laura, and I hope that the day after the election the president of the United States looks into the camera and says it's time for this nation now to have healing.



INGRAHAM: Chris, is that what Nancy Pelosi is planning to do? I take what you say and I know you feel it in your heart, and I respect that.



HAHN: I do.



INGRAHAM: But the idea that in a midterm election, the president should just kind of sit there and say, well, this is my view on immigration, this is the chart we have here, and this is the GDP. Come on. The left will hit him with everything they have had from the very beginning. The idea that he can't argue this stuff at this point because we've had horrific tragedies is very convenient for the left.



HAHN: Oh, no, Laura, that's not what I'm saying at all. I'm --



INGRAHAM: That's what the left is saying. They want to silence this president.



HAHN: That's not what I'm saying at all.



INGRAHAM: They want to silence this president.



HAHN: I think the president could run on his accomplishments and make a comparison to his opponents, but he's got to catch the hateful rhetoric. Calling himself a nationalist, saying --



INGRAHAM: Read Yoram Hazony's book on nationalism. He is a renowned Jewish scholar. His view on nationalism is very different from yours as are many others who are not fans of Trump.



HAHN: My great grandfather was killed by a nationalist, murdered by a nationalist in a concentration camp.



INGRAHAM: Those are also socialists. Go ahead.



BOSSIE: Chris, I just want to say that the president's heart is filled with love for all the American people, and I just have got to say this. His grandchildren are Jewish. This is something that's very close to home to him. So I know the left wants to hate on him and I know that they want to argue with everything, but can they not just give him one moment to pay respects to the 11 that died in Pittsburgh? That's what America historically has always done. And I think we need to check ourselves and do that some more.



HAHN: Again, I'm not faulting him for going there. But like I said, there are other words. That word has been taken. And there are people in this country who know what nationalist mean. But --



BOSSIE: No, but the president.



HAHN: There are people in this country who when they hear nationalist, they think white nationalist.



INGRAHAM: Shouting doesn't make it any better. Shouting doesn't make it any better. I get it, but we have freaks in all walks of life and all over this country who listen to this snippet on CNN or this snippet here, and we could take this and extrapolate it out until the cows come home.



BOSSIE: The president is a patriot.



INGRAHAM: He wants the best for the country. I think the Democrats want the best for the country. But you can't demonize every word that comes out of someone's mouth because he's beating people on some of these issues. That's what I have a problem with. I don't want to circumscribe more speech in the country.



HAHN: He should stop using that word, Laura. He should stop using that word. There are others.



INGRAHAM: If he does that, I'm sure, Chris, you're going to be all in Trump's camp. Thank you, gentlemen, I really appreciate it. It's an important day today.



The speech police, though, are back again, as I referenced, and the stronger they are this time.



ANA NAVARRO, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Listen. I think nationalism is a dog whistle for white nationalism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That's just want Chris Hahn said. Monica Crowley is here next next to explain how this dangerous trend of speech codes from college campuses foisted on society at large is something we all need to think a little bit about. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Here is the left's really cool game. You disagree with a particular policy or phrase from the president, then you just describe a really nasty qualifier to describe it. Watch.



ARI BERMAN, "MOTHER JONES" SENIOR REPORTER: Voter fraud is the new dog whistle. It's the new welfare queens in Cadillacs.



ANA NAVARRO, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: I think nationalism is a dog whistle for white nationalism.



TOM PEREZ, DNC CHAIR: When he's in the biggest trouble, the biggest dog whistle he blows is the immigration dog whistle.



TRUMP: This other guy is a stone cold, in my opinion, he's a thief. Look at the job he's done as the mayor of Tallahassee. He's a total disaster.



JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: Look, that is a racial dog whistle pure and simple.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: How do you call cats? It's always the dog whistle. We have to have new phrases here to really trash the president. Joining me now from New York City is "Washington Times" senior opinion columnist Monica Crowley. Monica, what's the end goal for the left ear?



MONICA CROWLEY, "WASHINGTON TIMES" SENIOR OPINION COLUMNIST: Laura, this was George Orwell's dire warning coming to pass, and that's not an overstatement. The founders made the amendment protecting free speech the first one for a reason. You cannot have a truly free society if free speech is infringed or circumscribed either by the government, which is what the First Amendment was designed to guard against, or by these roving mobs of leftists that control the media and the narrative. They use fear, intimidation, extortion, blacklisting, boycotts, and so many other manipulative ways as hammers against anybody whose speech they disapprove of. It is a form of totalitarianism. We are well down this road. And if we don't watch out we're going to end up like Europe where free speech is essentially out the window.



INGRAHAM: And Monica, it always ends up boiling over. They tried to do this with even the issue of abortion. The Supreme Court comes in and finds a right in the Constitution that's not there, Roe versus Wade. And 45 years later we are still debating Roe versus Wade, you still have hundreds of thousands of people, they tried to say this is just a choice. Everyone is like your euphemistic language doesn't work with me. And the debate continues. So you can't take issues off the table. The Supreme Court really couldn't do with Roe. And I think the college campus censorious folks out there who are trying to foist this on society at large, I don't think it works. I think they just ends up breathing more resentment.



CROWLEY: They are trying to turn the entire country into the college campus. And what they are essentially doing by using all these instruments of intimidation and extortion and boycotts and so on, is enforce speech codes. And they really have enormous success so far, unfortunately, in marginalizing if not outright silencing people. I was at the store the other day and the cashier recognized me, and she said, Monica, you know what, I keep my mouth closed. I'd rather not say anything than get into trouble with my boss or lose my job. That is a victory against the First Amendment, and that's very dangerous for the future of the country.



INGRAHAM: And we see it in the military, we see it in big corporations, and people are afraid to speak out, they're afraid to speak their mind. That's a terrible thing in this country.



CROWLEY: Dangerous.



INGRAHAM: Do it respectfully, but speak your mind. Monica, thank you so much.



